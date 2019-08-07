Pro Bowl 2020 to be played in Orlando
Pro Bowl 2020 to be played in Orlando
The Pro Bowl will be played in Orlando for the fourth consecutive year.
The 2020 game is scheduled for Jan. 26 at Camping World Stadium, the NFL announced Tuesday.
“We’re thrilled to return to Orlando for the fourth year in a row and bring the Pro Bowl experience to the city of Orlando, our fans, players and partners,” Peter O’Reilly, NFL Executive Vice President, Club Business & League Events said via a statement. “We’re happy to provide not only a week-long celebration of football, but also to extend the celebration of the NFL’s 100th season throughout this year’s Pro Bowl.”
The AFC is 3-0 since the NFL moved the game to Orlando in 2016.
–Field Level Media
Seahawks to start QB Smith, then address injury
Geno Smith will start in place of Russell Wilson for the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday before dealing with an injury issue, head coach Pete Carroll said.
Carroll did not disclose the nature of the injury.
The Seahawks open the preseason against the Denver Broncos and plan to hold Wilson out of the game entirely.
Smith has “an issue that we’re dealing with,” Carroll said. Smith, the former second-round pick of the New York Jets, will have it addressed after the game.
Carroll said Smith should be able to return to participate in the Aug. 18 game against the Minnesota Vikings.
Smith will be relieved by former Broncos first-round pick Paxton Lynch.
–Field Level Media
Report: Steelers CB Haden suffers ‘minor’ ankle injury
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden was carted off the practice field Wednesday afternoon but reportedly did not suffer a major injury.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter tweeted that Haden had a “minor ankle injury.”
“(Haden) is being evaluated for an injury and it will be updated after the game (Friday),” Steelers spokesman Burt Lauten said, per the Tribune-Review of Pittsburgh.
Haden was not expected to play in Friday’s preseason opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The No. 7 overall pick by Cleveland in the 2010 NFL Draft, Haden signed a three-year, $27 million contract with the Steelers in June 2017. He started 15 games last season, tallying 63 tackles, 12 passes defensed, two interceptions and a forced fumble.
–Field Level Media
Bengals activate rookie RB Anderson
Cincinnati Bengals rookie running back Rodney Anderson passed his physical and was activated from the non-football injury list on Wednesday.
The sixth-round draft pick from Oklahoma had been recovering from the torn right ACL that he suffered last September.
Plagued by injuries during his Sooners career, Anderson missed most of the 2015 season (broken leg) and all of the 2016 campaign (neck) before rushing for 1,161 yards and 13 touchdowns in 2017. He also caught five touchdown passes.
He opened the 2018 season with 100 yards and two touchdowns on just five carries in a Sept. 1 victory against Florida Atlantic, but he injured his knee in the Sooners’ Sept. 8 win against UCLA.
–Field Level Media
Tiger’s odds sagging entering The Northern Trust
Count sportsbooks
Count sportsbooks among those who don’t know what to expect out of Tiger Woods this week at The Northern Trust.
Woods has played 12 competitive rounds of golf since winning the Masters in April. He is still ranked No. 5 in the world, but missed the cut at the PGA Championship and The Open Championship, while finishing T9 at the Memorial and T21 at the U.S. Open.
Entering the first leg of the FedEx Cup Playoffs, it’s not even certain that the 43-year-old will get to defend at the Tour Championship. Woods arrived in New Jersey this week ranked 28th in the Cup standings, and he will need to perform well over the next two events just to qualify to play at East Lake in Atlanta.
Woods is not among the top 10 favorites at The Northern Trust by PointsBet, BetAmerica or FanDuel, who list his pre-tournament odds at 22/1, 25/1 and 31/1, respectively. And those odds are likely lower than his recent performance otherwise would warrant simply by Woods’ stature in the game.
With only 121 players in the field there are no cut-line bets, but PointsBet does have him at +575 to finish in the top 5, +300 to finish in the top 10, +140 to finish in the top 20 and -200 to finish in the top 40.
The sportsbook is also offering two head-to-heads, vs. Patrick Cantlay (+113) and Rickie Fowler (-105), while FanDuel is not offering any H2H wagers.
PointsBet and BetAmerica also have Woods, a notorious slow starter in tournaments, at +4000 to lead after Thursday’s first round.
PointsBet lists Woods at +250 to have the lowest tournament score out of a grouping with Webb Simpson (+225), Xander Schauffele (+250) and Adam Scott (+320). FanDuel has the same group bet with Simpson (+230), Woods (+240), Schauffele (+250) and Scott (+300).
Out of the 76 players from the United States in the field, the sportsbook has Woods sixth, along with Simpson, at +1600 to be the country’s top finisher. World No. 1 Brooks Koepka leads the way at +550, followed by No. 2 Dustin Johnson. FanDuel has Woods at +1500 and BetAmerica has him at +1600 in the same prop bet.
For those itching for more action on Woods, FanDuel is offering the top finisher outside of pre-tournament favorites Koepka, Johnson, Rory McIlroy or Jon Rahm. Justin Thomas (+1000) is No. 1, followed by defending FedEx Cup champ Justin Rose (+1300), Cantlay (+1400) and Simpson and Woods (+1600).
–Field Level Media
Tiger admits back is still a challenge ahead of Northern Trust
Tiger Woods addressed the media after playing a modified nine holes Wednesday at Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City, N.J., ahead of the Northern Trust Open and FedEx Cup Playoffs, and reiterated what he’s said all season regarding the state of his game and health: “It’s a challenge.”
“I learned a lot last year by playing too much, coming back from my procedure and not knowing what to expect. I pushed it pretty hard and vowed I’d never do that again,” he told reporters.
“And that’s the challenge now because I cut my schedule back, but the problem was the season changed. We have a more condensed season and trying to figure out how to stay sharp, practice and have my back feeling good all the time is a challenge.”
Woods added, “I can’t practice as much as I’d like. I can’t even sniff as much as I used to practice.”
Woods played nine holes on Tuesday with Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson and Harold Varner III, and said he was “hitting it great,” but he limited his play in Wednesday’s pro-am and admitted he was stiff.
“Some days I’m stiffer than others. Yesterday I was out there hitting it great, driving it out there with Brooksie and DJ, and today I’m stiff. Hopefully I’m not that way tomorrow,” he said.
Woods has played just 12 competitive rounds since his historic win at Augusta National in April. He finished tied for ninth place at The Memorial in June and tied for 21st at the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach just two weeks later. He missed the cut at the PGA Championship and British Open. Currently he is 28th in the FedEx Cup standings.
This week marks just the 11th professional event this season for Woods, who is captain of the 2019 U.S. Presidents Cup team. The event is set for Dec. 12-15 at Royal Melbourne in Australia. Eight spots are guaranteed and Woods will have four captain’s picks.
Woods, currently 12th in the Presidents Cup points standings and trying to make the team himself, posted a picture on social media Tuesday of himself surrounded by the top 14 players in the standings, including top-eight players Koepka, Johnson, Justin Thomas, Xander Schauffele, Matt Kuchar, Webb Simpson, Bryson DeChambeau and Patrick Cantlay. Also in the photo were Kevin Kisner (16), Patrick Reed (17), Billy Horschel (18) and Kevin Na (20).
Woods said Wednesday that while those faces were likely to make the team, nothing was set in stone.
“I told the guys last night, what’s guaranteed are the top eight after next week. I’m like all of them, all the guys in the room. … We’re still trying to earn our way on the team,” said Woods.
“So the guys who came last night, it was fantastic to have them there but understand that’s not the team, not yet. There have only been a few guys who have locked up their spots, but in reality, most of the guys who were there are gonna be on the team, but there is no guarantee unless you finish in the top eight after next week.”
Woods will be aiming to tie Sam Snead’s 82-win record when he tees it up Thursday morning at 7:43 a.m. ET alongside Scott Piercy and Wyndham Championship winner J.T. Poston.
–Field Level Media
49ers rookie DE Bosa suffers apparent injury
San Francisco 49ers rookie defensive end Nick Bosa
San Francisco 49ers rookie defensive end Nick Bosa left Wednesday’s practice with an apparent injury.
According to multiple reports, team trainers examined his lower right leg after the No. 2 overall pick was slow to get up following a running play.
He walked off under his own power and returned to the locker room.
Without providing specifics, defensive coordinator Robert Saleh told reporters he didn’t think the injury was serious.
Bosa, who missed part of the 49ers’ offseason program with a hamstring injury, only played three games at Ohio State last season due to a core muscle injury.
Bosa registered 17 1/2 sacks and 29 tackles for loss in 29 games with the Buckeyes from 2016-18.
–Field Level Media
Kaepernick message: ‘Still Ready’
Colin Kaepernick last played in Week 17 of the 2016 season, but the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback is not ready to give up on an NFL career.
In a post from his Twitter account on Wednesday, Kaepernick wrote: “5am. 5 days a week. For 3 years. Still Ready.”
Kaepernick, 31, shared a corresponding video in which he says he’s been “denied” work for 889 days. He shows off a football-ready physique and appears to be closer to his playing weight — listed by the 49ers at 230 pounds — than he was in the middle of last season.
Kaepernick reached an undisclosed settlement with the NFL after filing a lawsuit alleging collusion by NFL teams to keep him out of the league because of his activism, including kneeling during the national anthem before games while playing with the 49ers.
Carolina Panthers safety Eric Reid, a teammate of Kaepernick’s with the 49ers, continues to fight with his good friend from the sidelines. Wednesday’s message from Kaepernick was one of the first in his Twitter feed since he offered a word of support to Reid on July 30.
Kaepernick shared a headline from the Washington Post that Reid will continue to kneel this season to raise awareness of racial inequality, police brutality and social injustice, and wrote: “Unwavering. Unrelenting. Unflinching. Unapologetic. Love you Brother! @E_Reid35.”
–Field Level Media
American Airlines pays $90M for Rams-Chargers plaza rights
American Airlines will be the first “founding partner” of the LA Stadium and Entertainment District at Hollywood Park (LASED), a 2.5-acre space that also serves as the main entrance to the stadium home of the Los Angeles Chargers and Los Angeles Rams.
The airline shared the news on social media in a tweet, “Let the games begin! #BestinLAX #Rams #Chargers.”
American will reportedly pay $90 million over 10 years to sponsor the plaza, formerly known as Champions Plaza, unveiled as American Airlines Plaza on Tuesday. The airline will also be the official airline of the Chargers and Rams. The Rams became official partners with American three years ago.
“For decades, Los Angeles has been one of American’s most important markets and has played a major role in connecting Southern California to the rest of the world,” said American Airlines President Robert Isom in a statement.
The stadium, financed by Los Angeles Rams owner Stan Kroenke on the former site of the Hollywood Park horse racing track, still doesn’t have an official name but is reported to be 75 percent complete and is set to open in July 2020. The stadium will host the 2022 Super Bowl.
The plaza will feature a 10-story building that will be the main entrance to the stadium and can hold approximately 15,000 people. American said the plaza will be open to the public year-round and on non-event days.
–Field Level Media
Patriots WR Gordon applies for reinstatement
NFL commissioner Roger
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell is reviewing suspended New England Patriots wide receiver Josh Gordon’s application for reinstatement, according to multiple reports.
Goodell is sole authority on matters of reinstatement when it comes to players who were banned for substance abuse violations.
Gordon, who signed his restricted free agent tender in April, would be set to earn a base salary of $2.025 million for the 2019 season.
Goodell suspended Gordon on Dec. 20 for violating terms of his previous reinstatement agreement.
The Patriots — and in particular, owner Robert Kraft — have supported the 28-year-old Gordon since the suspension.
Gordon played one game for the Cleveland Browns last year before being traded to the Patriots in September. In 12 games, he caught 41 passes for 737 yards and four touchdowns.
After breaking into the NFL with the Browns in 2012 and making the Pro Bowl after the 2013 season, Gordon missed the entire 2015 and 2016 seasons due to suspensions related to substance abuse.
Gordon got together with quarterback Tom Brady for an informal workout in June. Brady posted a GIF on Instagram showing him throwing to Gordon, with the caption, “Practice makes perfect.”
–Field Level Media
Cowboys DE Quinn has fractured hand
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Robert Quinn will undergo surgery for a fractured hand after suffering the injury in Monday’s practice.
NFL Network reported the 29-year-old Quinn would have a procedure that still allows for his Week 1 availability. The Cowboys play the New York Giants on Sept. 8.
DeMarcus Lawrence is the other starting defensive end on the Dallas defensive line. Lawrence is recovering from shoulder surgery.
Quinn came to Dallas in a trade with the Miami Dolphins and has played for the St. Louis/Los Angeles Rams in seven previous NFL seasons.
Quinn led Miami with 6.5 sacks in 2018 and has 69.0 sacks in his career.
–Field Level Media
Texans QB McCarron (thumb) could miss preseason
Houston Texans backup quarterback A.J. McCarron could miss the preseason with
Houston Texans backup quarterback A.J. McCarron could miss the preseason with a hand injury suffered in practice Tuesday, the Houston Chronicle reported Wednesday.
McCarron, signed by Houston in March to back up Deshaun Watson, appeared to hurt his right thumb on his follow-through during a joint practice with Green Bay and left the field in pain.
Head coach Bill O’Brien did not offer any update on McCarron’s status following the practice.
According to the report, the 28-year-old McCarron was expected to play at least two quarters in the first preseason game Thursday against the Packers. Joe Webb, the third quarterback, will likely play most of the game.
A 2014 fifth-round draft pick of the Cincinnati Bengals after a decorated career at Alabama, McCarron spent his first four seasons with the Bengals, showing flashes of potential when filling in for Andy Dalton. But since filing a grievance against the club and being granted free agency in February 2018, McCarron has become a bit of a journeyman.
In March 2018, he signed a two-year, $10 million contract with Buffalo. But on Sept. 2 of last year, a week before the start of the season, the Bills traded McCarron to Oakland in exchange for a 2019 fifth-round pick. The Raiders cut him in March.
McCarron played in two games with the Raiders last season, completing 1 of 3 passes for 8 yards. He is 87 of 136 for 928 yards, six touchdowns and two interceptions in his career.
–Field Level Media
Bears to unveil Payton, Halas statues before opener
The Chicago Bears will unveil statues of Hall of Famers Walter Payton and George Halas at Soldier Field on Sept. 3, two days before kicking off their centennial season.
The 12-foot, 3,000-pound bronze statues honoring the legendary running back and franchise founder were announced by the team Wednesday.
Payton, who passed away at age 45 in 1999, spent his entire 13-year NFL career with Chicago and retired after the 1987 season as the league’s all-time leading rusher with 16,726 yards. The nine-time Pro Bowl selection was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1993.
“I know Walter would be humbled to have this honor bestowed upon him, just as Jarrett, Brittney and our entire family are,” said his widow, Connie Payton. “To say that I am enthusiastic about unveiling this statue to the city of Chicago is an understatement. What a proud moment for all of us and the city of Chicago. We’re not just Chicago Bears fans, we’re family.”
Halas founded the team as the Decatur Staleys in 1920 and helped to create what ultimately became the NFL. He moved the club to Chicago in 1921 and coached the Bears to six titles in four different decades. “Papa Bear” retired as the winningest coach in NFL history with 318 victories and was a charter member of the Hall of Fame in 1963.
“It is only appropriate that the father of professional football and the greatest player in the history of the game are being honored in this way, and perhaps no better time for the unveiling than as we kick off our centennial season,” said Bears chairman George H. McCaskey.
The Bears open the NFL’s 100th season on Thursday, Sept. 5, against the Green Bay Packers.
–Field Level Media
NFL notebook: Raiders’ Brown reportedly has frostbite
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown might have come
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown might have come up with a new reason to miss training camp — frostbite.
The issues that are keeping the star wideout from the practice field were thought to be blisters, with Brown posting a photo on social media on Monday showing skin peeling from his feet. But Chris Simms of PFT Live said he heard Tuesday from someone with knowledge of the situation that the photo shows burned feet as a result of entering a cryotherapy machine without the proper footwear.
Raiders coach Jon Gruden told reporters that Brown, a seven-time Pro Bowl selection with the Pittsburgh Steelers before his offseason trade, wasn’t at the team’s camp in Napa, Calif., on Tuesday.
Gruden added that the team is “gathering information” but otherwise declined to comment on the situation, including whether Brown would be able to make his Raiders’ debut when the team opens the regular season on Sept. 9 against the visiting Denver Broncos.
–Ezekiel Elliott’s representatives told the Dallas Cowboys the two-time rushing champion won’t play in 2019 without a new contract, ESPN reported.
However, the report added that the 24-year-old running back’s holdout is “not likely” to continue into the regular season, based on owner Jerry Jones’ desire to get a deal done before Week 1.
Elliott, the fourth overall selection by the Cowboys in the 2016 NFL Draft, will make $3.85 million in the upcoming season, with an option in 2020 for $9.10 million.
–Ryan Fitzpatrick remains ahead of Josh Rosen two weeks into their training camp battle to be the starting quarterback of the Miami Dolphins.
“I see Fitz going with the ones like we have during training camp,” head coach Brian Flores said of the preseason opener this week. “But that could change. That’s where I see it right now.”
Fitzpatrick, 36, signed a two-year deal worth $11 million in March, making the Dolphins his eighth NFL team. The Dolphins acquired the second-year Rosen from the Arizona Cardinals during the 2019 NFL Draft.
–New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and his wife, Gisele Bundchen, listed for sale their nearly 10,000-square-foot mansion in Brookline, Mass., according to multiple reports.
The asking price for the five-bedroom, seven-bathroom custom home situated along the ninth hole of The Country Club is $39.5 million.
The Brady-Bundchen property was built in 2015 and has a playroom, gym, spa, wine room, pools and guest house among its amenities.
–The San Francisco 49ers activated running back Jerick McKinnon from the physically unable to perform list.
McKinnon, 27, missed the entire 2018 season after tearing the ACL in his right knee in practice at the beginning of September.
McKinnon signed a four-year, $30 million contract (with $18 million guaranteed) in March 2018 after four seasons with the Minnesota Vikings. The 2014 third-round pick rushed for 1,918 yards and seven touchdowns and caught 142 passes for 984 yards and five scores in 58 games with the Vikings.
–The Los Angeles Chargers activated linebacker Jatavis Brown from the physically unable to perform list.
Brown, 25, injured his right ankle during the 2018 regular-season finale at Denver and missed both of the Chargers’ playoff games. He was sidelined throughout the offseason.
Brown started 10 of his 15 games in 2018 and finished second on the team with a career-high 97 tackles.
–The NFL suspended free agent cornerback Morris Claiborne for the first four weeks of the season for violating the league’s substance-abuse policy. Claiborne, 29, started 15 games with the New York Jets last season and registered 57 tackles, 14 passes defensed and two interceptions.
–Los Angeles Rams second-year linebacker Justin Lawler was scheduled for foot surgery, head coach Sean McVay said. No details of the injury or estimates of his recovery time were immediately available.
–Buffalo Bills cornerback E.J. Gaines will be sidelined a “few weeks” due to a groin injury suffered in practice Sunday, coach Sean McDermott said. Gaines, 27, signed a one-year, $3.6 million contract in March to return to Buffalo after one season with the Cleveland Browns.
–Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton and linebacker Luke Kuechly won’t play in Thursday night’s preseason opener at Chicago, coach Ron Rivera said. It is a precautionary move for both Panthers stars, with Newton coming back from offseason shoulder surgery and Kuechly having been held out of practice recently.
–Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker James Onwualu will be out for the season after he suffered a non-contact knee injury on Monday.
–The Detroit Lions and left guard Joe Dahl agreed to a two-year contract extension, according to reports. Dahl is in the final year of his four-year rookie contract.
–Field Level Media
Reports: Lions signing OL Dahl to 2-year extension
The Detroit Lions and left guard Joe Dahl agreed to a two-year contract extension Tuesday, according to reports.
Dahl, in the final year of the four-year rookie contract he received as a fifth-round choice (151st overall) out of Washington State in 2016, is fighting for a spot in the starting lineup on the offensive line.
Dahl is listed at No. 2 on the Lions’ first training camp depth chart behind seven-year veteran Kenny Wiggins, who has made 35 NFL starts.
According to the Detroit Free Press, though, Dahl took some first-team snaps in Tuesday’s joint practice with the New England Patriots, and the new deal might be considered a vote of confidence.
Last season, he made one start and played a career-high 10 games after playing six games with three starts in 2017.
–Field Level Media
Jaguars LB Onwualu (knee) out for season
The Jacksonville Jaguars learned Tuesday that linebacker James Onwualu will be out for the season after he suffered a non-contact knee injury on Monday.
Heading into Thursday’s preseason opener, Onwualu was listed on the unofficial depth chart as a co-starter at strong-side linebacker with Leon Jacobs.
“It’s tough. He has worked his butt off and worked real hard,” head coach Doug Marrone said, via the team’s website.
“I saw him (Monday) afterward. It’s just a tough situation. You thank the player for everything he put in, but you kind of know what the road looks like ahead, which is always a tough road for anyone that has an injury.”
Onwualu, 24, was claimed off waivers by the Jaguars on April 30 after getting cut by the San Francisco 49ers. He made eight tackles over nine games for the Los Angeles Chargers in 2017 after signing as an undrafted free agent out of Notre Dame. Last season, he played in five games with the 49ers, making two tackles and forcing a fumble.
Last Thursday, Jaguars rookie linebacker Quincy Williams suffered a slight tear in his meniscus and will be sidelined four to six weeks.
The third-round pick from Murray State needed arthroscopic surgery to repair the knee injury, but Marrone said he thinks Williams will be ready for the Sept. 8 season opener against Kansas City.
Williams was one of the leading candidates to replace Telvin Smith as a starter on the weak side.
–Field Level Media
Koepka the favorite in loaded Northern Trust field
The first leg of the FedEx Cup Playoffs has never been more important than at this week’s The Northern Trust.
With the playoffs truncated from four to three events, only the top 70 in the standings after this week will advance to the BWM Championship. And the players at the top want to maintain their momentum while jockeying for position for the season-ending Tour Championship.
Top-ranked and top-seeded Brooks Koepka is understandably the betting favorite. Listed at 8/1 by PointsBet and 8 1/2/1 by FanDuel, Koepka is the only three-time winner on Tour this season and is coming off an impressive win at the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational two weeks ago.
But this is also a loaded field with 121 of the top 125 players in the standings competing at Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City.
Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy (11/1 PointsBet, 10/1 FanDuel) rebounded from a disappointing missed cut at The Open to play well at the WGC event, and leads the Tour with 12 top-10s and a 69.090 scoring average. The 2016 FedEx Cup champion has never won The Northern Trust.
Webb Simpson (25/1, 27/1) enters with consecutive runner-up finishes and three in his past five starts.
England’s Justin Rose (22/1, 20/1) finished second at Liberty National in 2013, leading the field in strokes gained tee-to-green, and he enters with four consecutive top-20s.
Patrick Cantlay (22/1, 22/1) has three top-25s since winning the Memorial.
Tiger Woods (28/1, 27/1) doesn’t bring particularly great odds as he prepares to make his first start since missing the cut at The Open. It is just his fifth start since winning the Masters in April.
Australia’s Adam Scott (33/1 by both sportsbooks) won the last time The Northern Trust was held at Liberty National in 2013 and could be a bit of a dark horse to keep an eye on.
Among the several rookies in the field, watch for Sungjae Im (80/1 by both books). He isn’t as heralded by the media as some other rookies, but he has seven top-10s and 14 top-25s. Recent first-time winners Collin Morikawa (40/1, 45/1) and Matthew Wolff (80/1, 65/1) are also in the field.
Matt Kuchar led the FedEx Cup points race much of the season, but has cooled off a bit of late with no top-15 finishes in his past four events. Despite still being No. 3, he is listed at just 50/1 by PointsBet and 42/1 by FanDuel.
Winner’s Odds (PointsBet)
Brooks Koepka: +800
Rory McIlroy: +1100
Dustin Johnson: +1600
Jon Rahm: +1600
Justin Thomas: +1800
Justin Rose: +2200
Rickie Fowler: +2200
Patrick Cantlay: +2200
Webb Simpson: +2500
Tommy Fleetwood: +2500
Tiger Woods: +2800
Xander Schauffele: +2800
Adam Scott: +3300
Francesco Molinari: +4000
Tony Finau: +4000
Patrick Reed: +4000
Bryson DeChambeau: +4000
Collin Morikawa: +4000
Matt Kuchar: +5000
Jason Day: +5000
Gary Woodland: +5000
Billy Horschel: +5000
Jordan Spieth: +5000
Hideki Matsuyama: +5000
Louis Oosthuizen: +6000
Marc Leishman: +6000
Shane Lowry: +6000
Rory Sabbatini: +7000
Byeong-Hun An: +7000
Bubba Watson: +8000
Chez Reavie: +8000
Sungjae Im: +8000
Joaquin Niemann: +8000
Matthew Wolff: +8000
Ian Poulter: +9000
Brandt Snedeker: +9000
Kevin Kisner: +9000
Jason Kokrak: +9000
Tyrrell Hatton: +9000
Cameron Smith: +9000
Ryan Moore: +10000
Sergio Garcia: +10000
Charles Howell III: +10000
Danny Willett: +10000
Andrew D. Putnam: +10000
Si Woo Kim: +10000
Brian Harman: +12500
Jim Furyk: +12500
Phil Mickelson: +12500
Lucas Glover: +12500
Scott Piercy: +12500
Emiliano Grillo: +12500
J.T. Poston: +12500
Aaron Wise: +12500
Kevin Na: +15000
Ryan Palmer: +15000
Kevin Streelman: +15000
Kyle Stanley: +15000
Branden Grace: +15000
Dylan Frittelli: +15000
Keegan Bradley: +15000
Bud Cauley: +15000
Russell Henley: +15000
Adam Hadwin: +15000
Abraham Ancer: +15000
Denny McCarthy: +15000
Charley Hoffman: +20000
Vaughn Taylor: +20000
Graeme McDowell: +20000
J.B. Holmes: +20000
Jhonattan Vegas: +20000
Nick Watney: +20000
Martin Laird: +20000
Cameron Tringale: +20000
Brice Garnett: +20000
Russell Knox: +20000
Mackenzie Hughes: +20000
Nate Lashley: +20000
Keith Mitchell: +20000
Corey Conners: +20000
Sepp Straka: +20000
Luke List: +25000
Ryan Armour: +25000
Nick Taylor: +25000
Troy Merritt: +25000
Kiradech Aphibarnrat: +25000
Roger Sloan: +25000
Harold Varner III: +25000
Sam Ryder: +25000
Andrew Landry: +25000
Sebastian Munoz: +25000
Wyndham Clark: +25000
Cheng-Tsung Pan: +30000
Pat Perez: +30000
Matt Every: +30000
Kevin Tway: +30000
Brian Stuard: +30000
Sung Kang: +30000
Matt Jones: +30000
Scott Stallings: +30000
Peter Malnati: +30000
Chesson Hadley: +30000
Joel Dahmen: +30000
J.J. Spaun: +30000
Adam Schenk: +30000
Danny Lee: +35000
Michael Thompson: +35000
Patton Kizzire: +35000
Scott Brown: +35000
Patrick Rodgers: +35000
Kyoung-Hoon Lee: +35000
Carlos Ortiz: +35000
Cameron Champ: +35000
Aaron Baddeley: +40000
Brian Gay: +40000
Chris Stroud: +40000
Jonas Blixt: +40000
Adam Long: +40000
Kelly Kraft: +40000
Max Homa: +40000
Talor Gooch: +40000
–Field Level Media
Chargers activate LB Brown from PUP list
The Los Angeles Chargers activated linebacker Jatavis Brown from the physically unable to perform list Tuesday.
Brown, 25, injured his right ankle during the 2018 regular-season finale at Denver and missed both of the Chargers’ playoff games. He was sidelined throughout the offseason program.
Brown started 10 of his 15 games in 2018 and finished second on the team with a career-high 97 tackles.
The Chargers’ fifth-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft out of Akron, Brown has 255 tackles, 4.5 sacks and three forced fumbles in 43 career games.
–Field Level Media
Patriots QB Brady lists Boston-area mansion for sale
Could Tom Brady's
Could Tom Brady’s time as a New England resident be coming to an end?
According to multiple reports Tuesday, the Patriots quarterback and his wife, Gisele Bundchen, have listed for sale their nearly 10,000-square-foot mansion in Brookline, Mass.
The asking price for the five-bedroom, seven-bathroom custom home that sits on the ninth hole of The Country Club is $39.5 million.
The Brady-Bundchen property was built in 2015 and has a playroom, gym, spa, wine room, pools and guest house among its amenities.
On Monday, Brady reportedly agreed to a two-year, $70 million contract extension that actually would allow him to become a free agent after the 2019 season.
The 42-year-old quarterback, who has won six Super Bowl titles and is a three-time league MVP, is entering his 20th season with the Patriots.
The New York Post reported last week that the couple had been looking at schools in New York City and for estates in the suburbs of Greenwich, Conn., and Alpine, N.J. They own a home in the Tribeca section of the city, but the Post said they were looking for properties with land.
Brady and Bundchen have two children, and Brady has another from a previous relationship.
–Field Level Media
Fitzpatrick maintains lead over Rosen in Dolphins QB derby
Ryan Fitzpatrick remains ahead of Josh Rosen two
Ryan Fitzpatrick remains ahead of Josh Rosen two weeks into their training camp battle to be the starting quarterback of the Miami Dolphins.
Head coach Brian Flores said last week that Fitzpatrick was No. 1 in the key position battle over Rosen, the second-year quarterback acquired from the Arizona Cardinals during the 2019 NFL Draft.
“I see Fitz going with the ones like we have during training camp,” Flores said of the preseason opener this week. “But that could change. That’s where I see it right now.”
Miami hosts the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday night. It’s expected to be the debut, albeit brief, of Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan. Atlanta opened the preseason last week at the Pro Football Hall of Fame game in Canton, Ohio.
Fitzpatrick, 36, signed a two-year deal worth $11 million in March, making the Dolphins his eighth NFL team.
“We’ve got a meeting (Tuesday night) and we’ll talk about it. The way I see it right now: (Fitzpatrick) has done a good job. Josh has done a good job,” Flores said. “The preseason games will tell us another part of the evaluation. It’s a good competition.”
Rosen could get extended playing time. He performed well for several practices in succession, including last weekend’s scrimmage.
“Everyone has got to be ready to play for an extended period of time,” Flores said. “… I think they all know it could be three plays, it could be 30 plays, it could be 50 plays. We’ll see how the game goes.”
–Field Level Media
49ers activate RB McKinnon from PUP list
The San Francisco 49ers
The San Francisco 49ers activated running back Jerick McKinnon from the physically unable to perform list on Tuesday.
McKinnon, 27, missed the entire 2018 season after tearing the ACL in his right knee in practice at the beginning of September.
“11 months 5 days let’s get back to what we do now!” he tweeted on Monday.
McKinnon signed a four-year, $30 million contract (with $18 million guaranteed) with San Francisco in March 2018 after four seasons with the Minnesota Vikings.
The 2014 third-round pick rushed for 1,918 yards and seven touchdowns and caught 142 passes for 984 yards and five scores in 58 games with the Vikings.
–Field Level Media
