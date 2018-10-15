Prescott, Cowboys demolish Jaguars, 40-7
Prescott, Cowboys demolish Jaguars, 40-7
Quarterback Dak Prescott threw for two touchdowns and ran for a third Sunday as the Dallas Cowboys embarrassed the Jacksonville Jaguars 40-7 in Arlington, Texas.
Prescott completed an efficient 17 of 27 passes for 183 yards while rushing for a career-high 82 yards on 11 carries. Running back Ezekiel Elliott pounded out 106 yards and a score on 24 carries, while wide receiver Cole Beasley torched the heralded Jacksonville secondary for nine catches, 101 yards and two touchdowns.
Kicker Brett Maher added four field goals, including a career-high 55-yarder in the fourth quarter, for Dallas (3-3). The Cowboys sit a half-game behind first-place Washington (3-2) in the NFC East.
It was a second straight blowout loss for Jacksonville (3-3), which is part of a three-way tie for first in the AFC South with the Houston Texans and Tennessee Titans.
The Jaguars trailed 24-0 at the half, and after scoring their only touchdown on the first drive of the second half, promptly allowed the Cowboys to score points on their first four possessions of the half.
Quarterback Blake Bortles completed 15 of 26 passes for 149 yards and a 34-yard touchdown pass to Dede Westbrook with 7:31 left in the third quarter. However, Bortles also threw an interception and was hassled by the Dallas pass rush, which netted three sacks.
Maher’s 50-yard field goal and a 17-yard touchdown run by Prescott got the Cowboys off to a 10-0 lead after one quarter. Prescott hooked up with Beasley for a 17-yard scoring strike at the 9:28 mark of the second quarter, and the same pair capped a 16-play, 78-yard march with a 9-yard touchdown pass 41 seconds before halftime.
In the second half, Dallas sandwiched three field goals from Maher around Elliott’s 15-yard scoring run on the fourth quarter’s first play.
The Cowboys possessed the ball for 38 minutes and 50 seconds, outgaining Jacksonville 378-204 yards and limiting the Jaguars to 10 first downs.
Jacksonville running back Leonard Fournette missed his second consecutive game because of a hamstring injury.
Raiders’ Gruden denies team shopping WR Cooper
Raiders' Gruden denies team shopping WR Cooper
Fresh off their latest loss, a 27-3 drubbing at the hands of the Seattle Seahawks in London on Sunday, Oakland Raiders coach Jon Gruden told reporters that the Raiders aren't looking to trade star receiver Amari Cooper.
Gruden was responding to questions following
Raiders’ Gruden denies team shopping WR Cooper
Fresh off their latest loss, a 27-3 drubbing at the hands of the Seattle Seahawks in London on Sunday, Oakland Raiders coach Jon Gruden told reporters that the Raiders aren’t looking to trade star receiver Amari Cooper.
Gruden was responding to questions following a report from Jay Glazer on Fox Sports earlier in the day that Cooper, who was injured during Sunday’s game, and fellow former first-round draft pick Karl Joseph are being shopped ahead of the NFL’s Oct. 30 trade deadline.
“I haven’t heard that,” Gruden said, referring to the trade speculation. “I’m just sorry I have to deal with a lot of these reports. But I just hope Amari is OK. Like I say, he’s going to be a big part of our pass offense.”
Cooper left Sunday’s game to be evaluated for a concussion after being hit hard up high by Seahawks safety Bradley McDougald early in the second quarter. He was ruled out at halftime.
Cooper, the No. 4 overall pick in 2015, entered Sunday’s game against Seattle with 22 receptions for 280 yards and one touchdown. He posted 100-yard games against Denver in Week 2 and Cleveland in Week 4 but didn’t have a catch on Sunday.
Joseph, the No. 14 overall pick in 2016, missed his third straight game Sunday with a hamstring injury. He played in 27 games (24 starts) in his first two seasons and collected two interceptions and two fumble recoveries.
Cooper and Joseph have the same agent, Joel Segal, as former Raider Khalil Mack, who was traded to the Chicago Bears just before the season started.
NFL notebook: Allen hurt, Peterman throws 2 picks
NFL notebook: Allen hurt, Peterman throws 2 picks
Buffalo Bills rookie quarterback Josh Allen left Sunday's loss to the Houston Texans with a right (throwing) elbow injury and did not return.
Head coach Sean McDermott didn't have any details on the injury after the game, saying Allen was still being
NFL notebook: Allen hurt, Peterman throws 2 picks
Buffalo Bills rookie quarterback Josh Allen left Sunday’s loss to the Houston Texans with a right (throwing) elbow injury and did not return.
Head coach Sean McDermott didn’t have any details on the injury after the game, saying Allen was still being evaluated. He said he thought the hit that injured Allen was late and should have drawn a flag for roughing the passer.
Allen was sandwiched by Jadeveon Clowney and Whitney Mercilus after a throw late in the third quarter, and Mercilus’ helmet appeared to hit Allen’s elbow. After staying in for one play, Allen was replaced by Nathan Peterman and ruled questionable to return by the team.
Peterman led the Bills to a go-ahead touchdown on his first full possession, but he threw a pair of interceptions in the final 90 seconds — first, a pick-six to Johnathan Joseph that broke a tie and gave the Texans a 20-13 lead, and then one to Kareem Jackson on the next drive to seal the Bills’ fate.
–The Pittsburgh Steelers haven’t heard from holdout running back Le’Veon Bell and have no idea when he plans to return to the team, ESPN reported.
The network reported earlier this month that Bell would return next week, during Pittsburgh’s bye week, to prepare for the Oct. 28 game against the Cleveland Browns. But sources now tell ESPN that the All-Pro running back has not contacted team officials or teammates, leaving the Steelers in limbo.
–The struggling Oakland Raiders reportedly are shopping star receiver Amari Cooper and safety Karl Joseph ahead of the NFL’s Oct. 30 trade deadline, according to a Fox Sports report Sunday.
Cooper, the No. 4 overall pick in 2015, entered Sunday’s game against Seattle with 22 receptions for 280 yards and one touchdown, but he left the game in London with a concussion after being hit hard by Seahawks safety Bradley McDougald.
–Raiders quarterback Derek Carr left the game against the Seahawks with a left (non-throwing) arm injury midway through the fourth quarter and did not return, but he appears to have avoided serious injury.
Carr was hit twice while being sacked on third-and-11 with the Raiders trailing 27-0. He got up grabbing at his left bicep and tricep and appeared to be in significant pain before walking off while favoring the arm and going to the medical tent.
Head coach Jon Gruden and Carr told reporters after the game that the quarterback should be OK, with Carr saying it was just a bruise. Gruden said he planned to put backup AJ McCarron in if the Raiders had gotten the ball back, though Carr was pleading to return.
–It is increasingly unlikely that Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy will be traded to the Philadelphia Eagles, ESPN reported.
The Eagles lost starting running back Jay Ajayi to a season-ending knee injury earlier this month, but reportedly are satisfied with their depth at the position, sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
–The Arizona Cardinals are open to trading cornerback Patrick Peterson before the Oct. 30 trade deadline, according to a CBS Sports report.
Peterson, 28, has seven Pro Bowl selections and three first-team All-Pro nods in seven career seasons, but the Cardinals are willing to listen to offers for a number of players following their 1-4 start, per the report.
–Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier walked onto the field under his own power at Cincinnati’s Paul Brown Stadium, the same field on which he was seriously injured last December.
Shazier suffered the injury last season during Pittsburgh’s win over Cincinnati in Week 13. He underwent spinal stabilization surgery in the days immediately following, then spent weeks in the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center’s Rehabilitation Institute. After his discharge on Feb. 1, he entered an outpatient therapy program.
–The Miami Dolphins are hoping to have Cameron Wake back by Week 7 after the defensive end underwent minor knee surgery, according to an ESPN report.
The procedure, to remove cartilage in his troublesome knee, can sideline players for up to a month, but the Dolphins are hoping Wake heals quickly. They play the Detroit Lions in Week 7.
–The Atlanta Falcons lost wide receivers Calvin Ridley (ankle) and Mohamed Sanu (hip) to injuries during their game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and neither player returned.
Ridley had three catches for 47 yards before leaving, and Sanu — who entered the game with a hip issue — had two grabs for 46 yards, including a 35-yard score.
On the other side, Bucs defensive tackle Gerald McCoy left in the fourth quarter with a right calf injury and did not return.
–Former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez was sexually abused as a child, claims a new investigative report from The Boston Globe’s Spotlight team.
Hernandez, who committed suicide while in prison for the 2013 killing of Odin Lloyd, is the subject of a six-part series that began Sunday morning with an extensive look at his childhood. The report cites hundreds of phone calls Hernandez made from prison, court documents, interviews and other evidence.
According to the report, Hernandez was beaten by his father Dennis Hernandez, a former college football player whose career at UConn ended after he was caught up in an investigation of a burglary that left an officer dead.
Peterman’s pick-six sinks Bills late against Texans
Peterman's pick-six sinks Bills late against Texans
Johnathan Joseph returned a late interception for a touchdown and the Houston Texans topped the visiting Buffalo Bills 20-13 on Sunday.
Joseph picked off a pass by Bills backup quarterback Nathan Peterman intended for Kelvin Benjamin and scooted 28 yards into the end
Peterman’s pick-six sinks Bills late against Texans
Johnathan Joseph returned a late interception for a touchdown and the Houston Texans topped the visiting Buffalo Bills 20-13 on Sunday.
Joseph picked off a pass by Bills backup quarterback Nathan Peterman intended for Kelvin Benjamin and scooted 28 yards into the end zone to seal the win for the Texans (3-3).
Houston had blown a 10-point lead and needed Ka’imi Fairbairn’s 27-yard field goal to pull even 14 seconds earlier at the 1:34 mark of the fourth quarter.
Peterman replaced starter Josh Allen late in the third quarter after Allen suffered an elbow injury on a hit by Texans linebacker Whitney Mercilus.
Peterman tossed a pair of interceptions after his 16-yard touchdown pass to Zay Jones gave the Bills (2-4) a 13-10 lead with 13:00 left.
Buffalo moved ahead thanks to a fumble by Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, his third turnover of the game. Harrison Phillips recovered the fumble at the Houston 32, and Jones scored five plays later. Watson, who passed for 177 yards, also tossed two interceptions.
The Bills were undone in the first half by miscues on special teams. Ray-Ray McCloud muffed a punt midway through the first quarter and Texans linebacker Brennan Scarlett recovered at the Buffalo 29.
Watson took advantage of the short field, completing a 13-yard scoring pass to DeAndre Hopkins for a 7-0 lead.
Scarlett was in the right place at the right time again early in the second quarter, recovering a blocked punt and providing the Texans possession at the Buffalo 21. Tyrell Adams blocked the kick for the Texans, which led to a 33-yard Fairbairn field goal and a 10-0 lead with 8:33 left in the half.
Momentum swung late in the half when Watson committed the first of his three turnovers, an interception nabbed by Bills safety Jordan Poyer in the end zone. That marked the fourth end-zone interception from Watson this season and stifled a march that penetrated the red zone.
Watson, who reportedly played with a bruised lung, finished 15 of 25 and was sacked seven times.
Allen completed 10 of 17 passes for 84 yards and Peterman was 6 of 12 for 61 yards. LeSean McCoy rushed 16 times for a game-high 73 yards for Buffalo.
Pittsburgh LB Shazier walks back onto field in Cincinnati
Pittsburgh LB Shazier walks back onto field in Cincinnati
Last Dec. 4, a seriously injured Ryan Shazier was carted off the field at Cincinnati's Paul Brown Stadium.
On Sunday, he returned, but this time he walked onto the field under his own power, part of an emotional journey back to
Pittsburgh LB Shazier walks back onto field in Cincinnati
Last Dec. 4, a seriously injured Ryan Shazier was carted off the field at Cincinnati’s Paul Brown Stadium.
On Sunday, he returned, but this time he walked onto the field under his own power, part of an emotional journey back to the city for the Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker.
Shazier suffered the injury last season during Pittsburgh’s win over Cincinnati in Week 13. He underwent spinal stabilization surgery in the days immediately following, then spent weeks in the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center’s Rehabilitation Institute. After his discharge on Feb. 1, he entered an outpatient therapy program.
Shazier is on the Steelers’ physically unable to perform list and will not play this season, but he has continued to be a spectator at practices and games. Shazier, 26, has said he hopes to play again.
On Saturday, he visited UC Health’s University of Cincinnati Medical Center to thank the medical professionals who cared for him in the aftermath of the injury. He shared a photo of the night he was taken off the field with these words on Twitter:
“It’s been a long journey, but this is still a ways to go. But it all started here in Cincinnati. Today was an amazing day I was so thankful to be able to tell everyone thank you. #Shalieve”
The Steelers put an exclamation point on the weekend for him, beating the Bengals 28-21 Sunday on a 31-yard Ben Roethlisberger to Antonio Brown touchdown with 10 seconds left.
–Field Level Media
Ravens G Lewis (neck) released from hospital
Ravens G Lewis (neck) released from hospital
Ravens starting guard Alex Lewis will undergo medical testing Monday after sustaining a neck injury in Baltimore's victory over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, the team announced. He was taken off the field on a stretcher early in the fourth quarter.
The Ravens
Ravens G Lewis (neck) released from hospital
Ravens starting guard Alex Lewis will undergo medical testing Monday after sustaining a neck injury in Baltimore’s victory over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, the team announced. He was taken off the field on a stretcher early in the fourth quarter.
The Ravens reported he was moving all of his extremities and had a CT scan at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tenn. He was scheduled to return home with his teammates and be further evaluated in Baltimore.
The injury occurred as he blocked linebacker Sharif Finch. It seemed at first that Lewis had hurt his right arm or shoulder, but he was immobilized on the stretcher, signifying a more serious injury. He waved to teammates as he left the field.
The Ravens selected Lewis, a Nebraska product, in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft. Now 26, he missed the 2017 season with a torn shoulder labrum sustained in the preseason.
Murray’s dashes help Vikings stop Cardinals
Murray's dashes help Vikings stop Cardinals
Latavius Murray rushed for 155 yards on 24 carries and a touchdown, Kirk Cousins had a passing and rushing touchdown, and the Minnesota Vikings downed the visiting Arizona Cardinals 27-17 on Sunday in Minneapolis.
Cousins completed 24 of 34 passes for 233 yards. Adam
Murray’s dashes help Vikings stop Cardinals
Latavius Murray rushed for 155 yards on 24 carries and a touchdown, Kirk Cousins had a passing and rushing touchdown, and the Minnesota Vikings downed the visiting Arizona Cardinals 27-17 on Sunday in Minneapolis.
Cousins completed 24 of 34 passes for 233 yards. Adam Thielen caught 11 passes for 123 yards and a score for the Vikings (3-2-1).
Cardinals rookie Josh Rosen completed 21 of 31 passes for 240 yards and was picked off once. David Johnson gained 55 yards on 18 carries with one touchdown, Christian Kirk caught six passes for 77 yards and safety Budda Baker scored on a 36-yard fumble return for Arizona (1-5).
Minnesota led 13-10 at halftime.
Rosen connected with Kirk three times for 47 yards during a first-quarter drive, which led to Phil Dawson’s 26-yard field goal.
Minnesota took a 7-3 lead midway through the quarter on a six-play, 75-yard drive. Murray had a 26-yard rush to advance the ball into Cardinals’ territory. He finished it off with a 21-yard burst to the end zone, the Vikings’ first rushing touchdown this season.
Johnson lost a fumble on Arizona’s next possession and the Vikings cashed in on Dan Bailey’s 37-yard field goal.
Arizona had a chance to tie it early in the second after getting inside the Minnesota 10-yard line. But Johnson was stopped for no gain on fourth-and-goal from the 1.
The defense did what the offense couldn’t by scoring a touchdown to even the score. Defensive end Chandler Jones strip-sacked Cousins, and Baker scooped up the ball and raced into the end zone with 4:13 left in the half.
Bailey drilled a 48-yard field goal in the closing seconds of the half.
Cousins hooked up with Thielen four times during a third-quarter scoring drive, including a 13-yard touchdown pass over the middle to make it 20-10.
Following a three-and-out by the Cardinals, Minnesota quickly scored again. Murray’s 34-yard run set up Cousins’ 7-yard scoring keeper.
Rosen engineered a seven-play, 69-yard drive midway through the fourth quarter as Arizona cut the Vikings’ lead to 27-17. He completed two passes for 31 yards to Larry Fitzgerald before Johnson scored on a 1-yard plunge.
Ravens 21, Titans 0
Baltimore set a franchise record with 11 sacks, one sack shy of the NFL record, and Alex Collins scored two touchdowns as Baltimore shut out Tennessee in Nashville, Tenn.
The Ravens (4-2) outgained the Titans 361-106. Tennessee (3-3) converted just one of 10 third downs, and all nine of its possessions ended in punts.
Joe Flacco completed 25 of 37 passes for 238 yards, one interception and a touchdown pass to Michael Crabtree, who had six catches for 93 yards. Collins finished with 54 yards on 19 carries.
Steelers 28, Bengals 21
Ben Roethlisberger threw a 31-yard touchdown pass to Antonio Brown with 10 seconds remaining for the game-winning score to lift Pittsburgh to victory in Cincinnati.
Cincinnati (4-2), which has now lost to Pittsburgh seven straight times, including playoff matchups, took a 21-20 lead with 1:18 remaining on a 4-yard touchdown run by Joe Mixon, but the Bengals left too much time for the Steelers (3-2-1).
Roethlisberger was 32-of-46 passing for 369 yards to lead Pittsburgh, while Andy Dalton was 26-of-42 for 229 yards and two touchdowns for the Bengals.
Cowboys 40, Jaguars 7
Quarterback Dak Prescott threw for two touchdowns and ran for a third as host Dallas Cowboys embarrassed Jacksonville in Arlington, Texas.
Prescott completed 17 of 27 passes for 183 yards while rushing for a career-high 82 yards on 11 carries. Running back Ezekiel Elliott pounded out 106 yards and a score on 24 carries, while wide receiver Cole Beasley torched the heralded Jacksonville secondary for nine catches, 101 yards and two touchdowns.
Kicker Brett Maher added four field goals, including a career-high 55-yarder in the fourth quarter, for Dallas (3-3). The Cowboys sit a half-game behind first-place Washington (3-2) in the NFC East.
Vikings 27, Cardinals 17
Latavius Murray rushed for 155 yards on 24 carries and a touchdown and Kirk Cousins had passing and rushing touchdowns as Minnesota downed Arizona in Minneapolis.
Cousins completed 24 of 34 passes for 233 yards. Adam Thielen caught 11 passes for 123 yards and a score for the Vikings (3-2-1).
Cardinals rookie Josh Rosen completed 21 of 31 passes for 240 yards and was picked off once. David Johnson gained 55 yards on 18 carries with one touchdown, Christian Kirk caught six passes for 77 yards and safety Budda Baker scored on a 36-yard fumble return for Arizona (1-5).
Redskins 23, Panthers 17
Alex Smith threw for two touchdowns and host Washington made a final defensive stand to defeat mistake-prone Carolina at FedEx Field in Landover, Md.
The Panthers (3-2), who never led and were attempting to match the franchise’s biggest comeback by digging out of a 17-point hole, reached the Washington 16-yard line in the final minute before turning the ball over on downs with three straight incompletions.
Smith completed 21 of 36 passes for 163 yards for the Redskins (3-2), who were fresh off the losing end of a throttling Monday night in New Orleans. panthers quarterback Cam Newton was 27-for-40 for 275 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.
Falcons 34, Buccaneers 29
Host Atlanta overcame four touchdown passes by Jameis Winston in his first start of the season and held on to defeat Tampa Bay, snapping a three-game losing streak.
Matt Bryant kicked a 57-yard field goal for the Falcons (2-4) with 70 seconds left while hurting his leg, and a desperation lateral by the Bucs (2-3) went out of bounds inside the 10-yard line as time expired at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Matt Ryan threw three touchdowns passes, including a 6-yarder to Tevin Coleman with 6:28 left, but Winston teamed with Peyton Barber on a 5-yard score with 3:47 remaining. Winston, suspended for the first three games and the backup in Week 4, completed 30 of 41 passes for 395 yards. He was intercepted twice.
Chargers 38, Browns 14
Quarterback Philip Rivers threw for two touchdowns and Melvin Gordon ran for three scores as Los Angeles shut down host Cleveland.
The Chargers’ offense confused the Browns with reverses, misdirection and pinpoint passing, handing Cleveland (2-3-1) its first loss at home this season.
The Chargers’ defense harassed rookie Baker Mayfield and shut down the NFL’s second-leading rushing attack. Los Angeles (4-2) compiled 449 total yards, including 246 on the ground.
Seahawks 27, Raiders 3
Russell Wilson threw for three touchdowns and the Seattle defense forced two fumbles by Oakland quarterback Derek Carr in the victory in London.
With 84,922 in attendance, the largest crowd in the history of NFL football at Wembley Stadium, Wilson connected with Jaron Brown for a 5-yard score in the first quarter, David Moore from 19 yards out in the second and Tyler Lockett for 10 yards in the fourth, sending Seattle (3-3) to its third win in its last four games.
Under constant pressure from a Seahawks defense that recorded six sacks, Carr threw for just 142 yards, and Marshawn Lynch was limited to 45 yards on the ground against his old team, as Oakland (1-5) lost its fifth straight.
Texans 20, Bills 13
Johnathan Joseph returned a late interception for a touchdown as host Houston topped Buffalo.
Joseph picked off a pass by Bills backup quarterback Nathan Peterman, who replaced injured starter Josh Allen (elbow) late in the third quarter. The pass was intended for Kelvin Benjamin, and Joseph scooted 28 yards into the end zone to seal the win for the Texans (3-3).
Houston had blown a 10-point lead and needed Ka’imi Fairbairn’s 27-yard field goal to pull even 14 seconds earlier at the 1:34 mark of the fourth quarter. Peterman tossed a pair of interceptions after his 16-yard touchdown pass to Zay Jones gave the Bills (2-4) a 13-10 lead with 13:00 left.
Jets 42, Colts 34
Sam Darnold became the first New York rookie quarterback since Joe Namath to throw multiple touchdown passes in consecutive games, and kicker Jason Myers booted a team-record seven field goals in a 42-34 win over visiting Indianapolis.
The Jets (3-3) have won the first two of three consecutive games at MetLife Stadium. The Colts (1-5) have lost four straight.
Darnold was 24-of-30 for 280 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. His scores — a 7-yard pass to Terrelle Pryor in the second quarter and a 32-yarder to Chris Herndon in the third quarter — opened and closed a run of 20 straight unanswered points by the Jets, who led by at least six points the rest of the way.
Dolphins 31, Bears 28 (OT)
Rookie Jason Sanders kicked a 47-yard field goal as time expired in overtime as host Miami defeated Chicago.
Miami (4-2), playing without injured starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill, snapped a two-game losing streak. Chicago (3-2) blew leads of eight and seven points in the fourth quarter and had its three-game win streak broken.
The Bears, who have not allowed a rushing touchdown all season, appeared set to lose the game and that distinction until Kenyan Drake was stripped of the ball at the goal line by Akiem Hicks in overtime. Eddie Goldman recovered in the end zone for a touchback.
