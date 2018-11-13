Police: Ex-NFL player brandished sword during argument
ABERDEEN, N.J. (AP) — Police in New Jersey say a former NFL player threatened someone with a sword during an argument at a youth sports event.
John “Charlie” Rogers Jr. turned himself in to Aberdeen police Monday and was charged with making terroristic threats, stalking and weapons offenses. The Asbury Park Press reports that Rogers was released.
Police say the incident happened at an Oct. 5 meeting for a youth basketball travel team at Matawan-Aberdeen Middle School. Investigators say 42-year-old Rogers threatened someone with the sword.
Earlier this year, police said Rogers left a threatening voicemail for the parent of a youth football player. Rogers was fired from his job as the offensive coordinator at St. John Vianney High School after the tape was made public.
The 42-year-old was a standout at Matawan Regional High School and attended Georgia Tech. He played five years in the NFL.
Jets’ frustrated Adams: ‘I’m a winner. It’s just tough’
NEW YORK (AP) — Jamal Adams was still having a tough time trying to process everything two days later.
The New York Jets playmaking safety absolutely can't stand losing, and the team's embarrassing 41-10 defeat at the hands of the Matt Barkley-led Buffalo Bills on Sunday stung him.
“We just want to get back to that winning feeling,” Adams said Tuesday during his weekly paid radio spot on WFAN. “Golly, I hate to say it, man, but I felt like I almost forgot what it feels like. And I’m a winner. It’s just tough.”
The Jets (3-7) have lost four straight as they hit the bye week with speculation surrounding the future of coach Todd Bowles, who appears will remain in his job for now. Beyond this season, however, would seem unlikely.
Adams has been vocal in his support of Bowles, repeatedly saying it’s on the players to execute on the field. He said in an interview with Bleacher Report during the offseason that when he arrived to the team as a first-rounder out of LSU, there was a questionable culture surrounding the Jets in which they were used to losing and not everyone put out a full effort.
He was asked on WFAN’s “Carlin, Maggie & Bart Show” if that culture had changed, and Adams pulled no punches.
“Honestly, I could sit here and sugarcoat everything, but things have not changed,” he said. “Obviously, we’re still losing. And I’m not saying that we have guys like that in the locker room, but at the same time, it’s not changing. It hasn’t changed and we’ve been losing. At the end of the day, we’re going to get it fixed. Soon, the sun will shine.”
It would be difficult for Adams to spin anything in a positive light when the team has seven losses, and he again made it clear he fully supports Bowles. But, his remarks certainly won’t help his coach in the eyes of the Jets’ brass.
Adams acknowledged that the Jets prepared during practice last week to face rookie Josh Allen as Buffalo’s starting quarterback — despite Allen missing the three previous games with an injured elbow — and there was little film on Barkley, the fourth-stringer who wasn’t named the starter until Saturday.
Barkley, who hadn’t played since the 2016 season finale while with Chicago, threw two touchdown passes to lead the Bills to a rout.
Adams acknowledged that he didn’t have his best performance, but said the Jets lacked energy in the game and he saw “people were down” on the sideline. But he wouldn’t say whether he thought the team quit Sunday.
“Just know one thing: As long as I’m on the team, I will not let that happen as best I can, and I damn sure won’t quit,” Adams said.
He also added that he spoke to teammates at halftime — “there were definitely some words said” — when the Jets were trailing 31-3.
“We just got whooped, man,” Adams said. “It’s really as clear as day.”
Adams is generally considered one of the main emotional leaders on the team, despite being in just his second season. He said he was heading home to Louisiana for a few days before the team gets back together for work next Monday.
“A lot of frustration, a lot of emotions,” Adams said. “I’ve got to be around family, man. I’ve got to get down south and just clear my mind. I’m not going to sit here and say I’m happy. I’m not happy with what’s going on. Obviously, no one is in the building. I always say this: I classify myself as a winner no matter what. It’s very tough to go out there and come up short.
“I’ve got to get away, man. I’ve got to go home and just be around my loved ones.”
Raiders release defensive lineman Kony Ealy
ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — The Oakland Raiders have released defensive lineman Kony Ealy one week after signing him to a contract.
Oakland also waived linebacker James Cowser from the practice squad on Tuesday.
Ealy had 14 sacks in three seasons with Carolina from 2014-16, including three in a Super Bowl loss to Denver following the 2015 season. He was traded to New England in 2017, got cut by the Patriots and then signed with the New York Jets, where he had one sack in 15 games.
Ealy spent training camp in Dallas before getting cut by the Cowboys on Sept. 1.
Chargers officially place Perryman on IR, promote Johnson
COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers placed linebacker Denzel Perryman on injured reserve Tuesday with a knee injury and promoted linebacker Tre'von Johnson from the practice squad.
Johnson had been signed to the Chargers practice squad on Oct. 9 after he began the season on Seattle’s practice squad. He spent most of last season on Dallas’ practice squad before being promoted to the roster for the Cowboys’ final game.
Los Angeles (7-2) has won six straight going into Sunday’s game against Denver (3-6).
Saints on top of Pro32 poll; KC stays 2nd; Rams up to 3rd
NEW YORK (AP) — For the past two months, the rest of the NFL has tried to slow down Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints.
And no one has been able to figure out how.
The Saints (8-1) rolled to their eighth consecutive victory with a 51-14 pummeling of the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.
The Saints kept the No. 1 spot in the latest AP Pro32 poll . They received 10 of 12 first-place votes and 382 points in balloting Tuesday by media members who regularly cover the NFL.
“Drew Brees has planted himself firmly in the MVP race. With 21 touchdown passes and just one interception — one! — Brees is playing some of the finest football of his awe-inspiring 18-year career,” Newsday’s Bob Glauber said.
The Kansas City Chiefs received the other two first-place votes and remained at No. 2 with 368 points. The Los Angeles Rams were a close third with 366 points.
These two 9-1 teams are scheduled to meet on Monday night in a highly anticipated matchup to close Week 11. The game was originally set to be played in Mexico City, but because of concerns about the playing field at Azteca Stadium after recent rain and several big events, it was moved to the Coliseum in Los Angeles.
The Pittsburgh Steelers, who have won five in a row, climbed three spots to No. 4. The Steelers (6-2-1) have surged to the top of the AFC North despite the absence of two-time All-Pro running back Le’Veon Bell. Bell missed a 4 p.m. deadline on Tuesday to sign his one-year franchise tender and is ineligible to play this season.
The Los Angeles Chargers moved up a spot to No. 5. The Chargers (7-2), who have quietly won six in a row, have not garnered much attention despite having one of the top records in the league. Instead, the dominance of both the AFC West rival Chiefs and their neighbors in LA, the Rams, has received most of the headlines.
“Shaking off a 1-2 start, the Chargers have remained firmly in KC’s rear-view mirror with a well-balanced attack and impactful rookie safety Derwin James,” said Ira Kaufman of Fox 13 in Tampa, Florida.
The New England Patriots, who were tied for No. 2 last week, dropped to No. 6 after their 34-10 loss at Tennessee on Sunday. The Titans made a major jump, moving five spots to No. 12.
The Patriots (7-3) have a bye this week before facing the New York Jets on Nov. 25.
The Minnesota Vikings (5-3-1) moved up a spot to No. 7 during their bye week and return to action on Sunday night at NFC North rival Chicago. The Bears (6-3) rounded out the top 10 for the second consecutive week.
The Carolina Panthers (6-3), coming off a 31-point loss to the Steelers, dropped three places to No. 8.
The Houston Texans (6-3), who have won six in a row after a 0-3 start, are back after their bye and remain No. 9. The Texans on Sunday face NFC East-leading Washington, which climbed five spots to No. 11.
Chiefs-Rams game moved from Mexico City to LA due to field
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The NFL has moved the Los Angeles Rams' Monday night showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs from Mexico City to Los Angeles due to the poor condition of the field at Azteca Stadium.
In a news release, the league says it determined that the recently re-sodded field at Mexico City’s historic stadium “does not meet NFL standards for playability and consistency, and will not meet those standards by next Monday.”
Recent rains and several big events at Azteca combined to damage the field.
The Rams (9-1) will host the Chiefs (9-1) at the Coliseum instead.
Bills cut receiver Pryor in latest move during bye week
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills have released receiver Terrelle Pryor two weeks after signing the eighth-year player.
The move was announced Tuesday during the Bills' bye week.
It’s the second time Pryor has been cut this season. He had 14 catches for 235 yards and two touchdowns in six games with the Jets before reaching an injury settlement with the team after sustaining a groin injury.
Pryor’s departure leaves Buffalo with two openings on its roster after quarterback Nathan Peterman was cut on Monday. The Bills are 3-7, and off until hosting Jacksonville on Nov. 25.
The Bills also signed cornerback Denzel Rice to their practice squad.
Steelers RB Le’Veon Bell refuses to sign tag, out for 2018
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Le'Veon Bell won't play in 2018.
The star running back declined to sign his one-year $14.4 million franchise tender with the Pittsburgh Steelers by Tuesday's deadline, making him ineligible to suit up for the AFC North-leading Steelers or anyone else this season.
Steelers coach Mike Tomlin seemed resigned to Bell’s decision shortly before the 4 p.m. deadline, saying simply “so be it” when asked about the possibility of Bell never returning to the team that drafted him in the second round of the 2013 draft and helped mold him into one of the league’s top players.
Pryor signed with the team on Oct. 30, 10 days after being released by the New York Jets, and made two catches for 17 yards in Week 9. He did not have a catch on three targets in Sunday’s 41-10 rout of the Jets.
Reports following Pryor’s release in New York said the Jets could have interest in bringing him back later this season.
Pryor originally joined the Jets in March on a one-year, $3 million free agent deal. He spent 2017 on a one-year, $8 million deal with the Washington Redskins.
The converted quarterback has a total of 492 receiving yards in 17 games over the last two years since breaking out with a 1,000-yard season for the Cleveland Browns in 2016.
Report: Jets GM Maccagnan’s job is safe
While New York Jets head coach Todd Bowles’ job is in danger, general manager Mike Maccagnan’s is not, according to an SNY report.
Per the report, which cites several sources familiar with the Jets’ thinking, Bowles is likely to be fired after the season, but Maccagnan appears to be safe. The team intends to give Maccagnan a chance to compete for a spot in the playoffs in 2019, which has been his stated goal since being hired in 2015.
ESPN reported Monday, a day after Jets were routed 41-10 at home by the Buffalo Bills, that Bowles is unlikely to be fired midseason.
Maccagnan and Bowles both were hired in 2015 and believed to be given four-year contracts. Maccagnan reportedly was given a say in choosing the team’s head coach, but the final decision went to owner Woody Johnson.
Christopher Johnson, the team’s CEO since Woody Johnson was named the U.S. ambassador to the United Kingdom, was “thrilled” with Maccagnan’s aggressive trade-up last offseason, per the SNY report, that netted quarterback Sam Darnold with the third overall pick. He intends to give Maccagnan time to see how Darnold pans out.
Darnold missed Sunday’s game after hurting his foot in a four-interception performance in Week 9. He has completed 55 percent of his passes for 1,934 yards, 11 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in nine starts, with a 3-6 record.
The Jets have gone 23-35 through three-plus seasons under the Bowles-Maccagan duo, including 3-7 this year.
Of Maccagnan’s first three drafts, 10 of the 22 players chosen are no longer on the team’s roster, including second round picks from 2015 (Devin Smith) and 2016 (Christian Hackenberg). Hackenberg has yet to appear in an NFL regular-season game and recently agreed to join the new Alliance of American Football.
Hue Jackson rejoins Bengals
“I have a great comfort level with Hue and his ability to assist me with the day-to-day responsibilities on defense, including analyzing our opponents and helping me on game days with the players and defensive coaches,” Bengals coach Marvin Lewis said in a statement.
Jackson’s new job title is Special Assistant to the Head Coach.
“I’m pleased to have this opportunity to join the Bengals this season,” Jackson said. “There is a lot of talent on this team, and I look forward to doing my part to help it finish the season strong.”
Jackson has regularly been connected to the Bengals — for whom he coached from 2004 to 2006 and 2012 to 2015 under close friend Marvin Lewis — since he was fired by the Browns on Oct. 29. Jackson was the Bengals’ offensive coordinator from 2014 to 2015 before taking the Browns job.
Lewis was asked Monday if he might add Jackson to his staff to help handle the added workload created by Monday’s firing of defensive coordinator Teryl Austin.
“I’ve got a plan,” Lewis replied with a smile. “Watch and see.”
Austin was fired a day after Cincinnati allowed 51 points to the New Orleans Saints. Jackson’s expertise is on the offensive side of the ball, but his presence could allow Lewis — a defensive coordinator before becoming a head coach — to focus more on the defensive side. Lewis told reporters Monday that he could use some more oversight to make offensive decisions while he’s working with the defense.
“If I have my back turned making corrections, I can’t do that,” Lewis said. “I’m going to try to minimize that as much as possible. But I feel strongly I have to make the correction and coach the defense right now.”
The Bengals have yet to play the Browns this season. They host them in Week 12 before visiting Cleveland in Week 16. Cincinnati also plays each of its other AFC North foes, whom Jackson knows well, once more.
NFL players are reprising some old, costly celebrations
NFL players seem to have run out of creative ways to celebrate.
Either that, or they've decided to pay homage to the players they grew up watching, even if it costs them some funds for injecting fun into the game.
“The celebration just came into my head,” said Hill, whose actions netted an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty and a coach Andy Reid’s ire.
“That was too much,” Reid said.
The NFL, which has relaxed celebration rules, might agree.
Hill’s stunt came days after Saints receiver Michael Thomas was fined $30,000 for using a phone as a prop, a la Joe Horn, and Titans safety Kevin Byard was dinged $10,026 for celebrating an end zone interception on the Cowboys’ midfield star logo, just like Terrell Owens did in 2000.
Saints tight end Ben Watson added a little twist to his celebration when he stuffed the football under his jersey to signal his wife’s pregnancy just like … Ben Watson did, back in 2009.
When Watson, 37, scored against the Rams last Sunday, he let the world know he and his wife, Kristen, are expecting twins by stuffing the ball under the front of his jersey and holding up five fingers on one hand as he often does to honor his five children.
Then he held up two more fingers on his other hand in honor of the twins on the way.
Nine years ago, Watson similarly stuffed the ball under his jersey after scoring as Kristen was close to full term with their first child, Grace. He was fined shortly thereafter for using the ball as a prop.
“So the cool thing is I will be able to say (to his twins) that, ‘When I did it for Grace, I had to pay. When I did it for you all, the league had changed,'” Watson said. “What a difference nine years make.”
Not for everyone.
Hill was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct in Kansas City for taking over the TV camera, just as Thomas was for pulling a flip phone out from under the goal post padding after his fourth-quarter score against L.A.
“Where did he get a flip phone?” Watson said. “I said (to Thomas), ‘Do you even know who Joe Horn is? You must have been in elementary school back then.’ But that was pretty good. I’ve got to give him props on that one.”
No pun intended, of course.
Byard said Friday his $10,026 fine was worth it because his interception denied the Cowboys a touchdown and sparked a 28-7 run in Tennessee’s 28-14 win in Dallas on Monday night.
Byard said he expected the Cowboys to take offense when he sprinted to the 50-yard line to pose on the star, then began a sort of Irish jig when teammates joined him at midfield.
“I was actually expecting someone to knock my head off,” Byard said. “I was like, if we get enough guys to the 50, we are just going to start dancing on the star.”
Cowboys running back Byron Jones quickly shoved Byard away, playing the part of George Teague, who blasted Owens when he did the same thing while with the 49ers 18 years ago.
“You don’t do that,” Jones said.
Byard met with his coach, Mike Vrabel, who had a big problem with his DB’s actions.
Vrabel said he wants players to celebrate with each other and not stand up an opponent.
“It’s not what we want to do,” Vrabel said.
Byard said his over-the-top celebrations are history.
Other takeaways from Week 10 included a stumbling, bumbling Tom Brady, a shoutout from the Rams to Halle Berry and Sean McVay’s decision to train at altitude in preparation for Monday night’s showdown between the Rams and Chiefs, who are both 9-1.
ALTITUDE ACCLIMATION: Last year, Bill Belichick decided to stay in Colorado after a win at Denver to acclimate to the altitude of Mexico City’s Azteca Stadium (elevation 7,200 feet) by practicing at the Air Force Academy (6,621 feet).
It paid off in a 31-8 drubbing of the Oakland Raiders, who stayed home and prepped at sea level.
McVay said the trade-off is scrubbing the team’s routine, but the wildfires and mass shooting in Thousand Oaks has made training in Southern California anything but normal anyway.
The Rams will train in the Rocky Mountains on Thursday through Saturday before flying to Mexico, and McVay said a second charter with family members will fly out from L.A. to Colorado later in the week.
“I think it really served us well last year when we went to Jacksonville before we played in London,” McVay said. “Staying out there, kind of a way to connect with the team. Getting away a little bit. This instance definitely provides a little bit different approach where your families are so important right now.”
HAIL HALLE : Jarod Goff was glad it was quiet enough for fans to hear his “Halle Berry” play call Sunday. Even the actress heard it, tweeting him for an explanation.
Goff couldn’t reveal secrets of the audible, which resulted in an 8-yard pass to tight end Tyler Higbee.
All he’d tweet back was, “It’s my favorite play ever.”
On Monday, McVay said, “It’s one of my favorite plays, too, Halle.”
BRADY’S BUNGLE : A lot is made of Brady’s arm at age 41 and how he was just 21 of 41 Sunday in a 34-10 loss at Tennessee, where he was held without a TD pass for the second time in three weeks.
But what about his stumble and tumble on a trick play in which he caught the pass only to trip over himself and plop down a yard short of the first-down marker?
Tennessee QB Marcus Mariota later caught a pass on the Titans’ own trick play.
“I wanted to see if ours looked any better than theirs,” deadpanned Vrabel.
Shepard’s late TD leads Giants over 49ers
Sterling Shepard hauled in a 3-yard touchdown pass from Eli Manning with 53 seconds remaining Monday night, giving the New York Giants a 27-23 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif.
Manning, who earlier had thrown two TD passes to Odell Beckham Jr., drove the Giants (2-7) 75 yards in nine plays after Robbie Gould’s third field goal of the game, a 30-yarder with 2:46 remaining, had given the 49ers a 23-20 lead.
The 49ers (2-8) were called for defensive holding and pass interference penalties, aiding New York’s winning drive.
Nick Mullens got the 49ers as close as the New York 21-yard line with one second remaining but threw out of the end zone on the game’s final play, assuring the Giants’ victory.
Gould had hit earlier from 53 yards in the first quarter to open the scoring and from 36 yards with two seconds left in the half to send the 49ers into halftime with a 13-10 lead.
Mullens threw 11 yards to running back Matt Breida for a touchdown that increased the San Francisco lead to 20-10 with 8:09 remaining in the third quarter, before the Giants rallied.
Manning’s second touchdown pass to Beckham, a 20-yarder, got the visitors within 20-17 with 6:36 left in the third quarter.
Aldrick Rosas’ second of two field goals, a 31-yarder, produced a 20-all tie with 2:10 left in the third, setting up the tight finish.
Manning finished 19-for-31 with 188 yards and the three scores.
Beckham had four catches for 73 yards and the two TDs.
Rookie standout Saquon Barkley was limited to 67 yards on 20 carries and 33 yards on four receptions.
Mullens, who made his NFL debut in last week’s 34-3 win over the Oakland Raiders, completed 27 of his 39 passes for 250 yards and one touchdown. He was intercepted twice.
Tight end George Kittle was his favorite receiving target, hauling in nine balls for 83 yards.
Breida finished with 101 yards rushing, including a 3-yard TD run in the second quarter, and three catches for 31 yards and his other score.
The 49ers, who beat the Giants 31-21 exactly one year earlier, outgained the visitors 374-277.
Giants-49ers Stats
|New York
|7
|3
|10
|7—27
|San Francisco
|3
|10
|7
|3—23
|First Quarter
SF_FG Gould 53, 10:13.
NYG_Beckham 10 pass from Manning (Rosas kick), 2:43.
|Second Quarter
SF_Breida 3 run (Gould kick), 13:05.
NYG_FG Rosas 20, 1:50.
A_69,409.
|INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_New York, Barkley 20-67, S.Shepard 1-27, Gallman 2-3. San Francisco, Breida 17-101, Morris 9-19, Juszczyk 1-3, Mullens 2-1.
PASSING_New York, Manning 19-31-0-188. San Francisco, Mullens 27-39-2-250.
RECEIVING_New York, Beckham 4-73, Engram 4-46, Barkley 4-33, Penny 2-12, S.Shepard 2-9, C.Coleman 1-11, Ellison 1-6, Pulley 1-(minus 2). San Francisco, Kittle 9-83, Goodwin 4-69, Bourne 4-33, Pettis 4-12, Breida 3-31, Juszczyk 2-10, T.Taylor 1-12.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
Manning’s late TD pass leads Giants past 49ers 27-23
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Eli Manning threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to Sterling Shepard with 53 seconds left and the New York Giants snapped a five-game losing streak by beating the San Francisco 49ers 27-23 on Monday night.
Saquon Barkley then had a 23-yard catch to get the ball into the red zone and Manning connected with Shepard on third down to give the Giants (2-7) the win.
Matt Breida ran for 101 yards and scored two touchdowns for the 49ers (2-8), who were unable to win consecutive games under third-string quarterback Nick Mullens. Breida’s 23-yard run helped set up a 30-yard field goal by Robbie Gould that gave the Niners a 23-20 lead with 2:46 to play.
But the 49ers allowed the go-ahead score and couldn’t pull it out at the end as Mullens’ pass from the Giants 20 sailed out of the end zone on the final play.
Mullens wasn’t nearly as sharp as he was in his NFL debut against the Raiders on Nov. 1 when he joined Hall of Famers Jim Kelly and Fran Tarkenton as the only players with at least 250 yards passing, three touchdown passes and no interceptions in the first career game.
Mullens threw for 250 yards and had an 11-yard TD pass to Breida that made it 20-10 early in the third quarter. But Mullens also threw two interceptions with the first setting up a 10-yard TD pass from Manning to Beckham .
Those two connected again on a 20-yard score in the third quarter as New York rallied from 10 points down to tie the game in the second half.
HARD HIT
Niners receiver Marquise Goodwin was hit in the helmet by Alec Ogletree on a catch late in the third quarter and briefly left the game. On his first play back in to start the fourth quarter, a pass from Mullens deflected off Goodwin’s hands for the second interception of the game by B.J. Goodson . Goodwin was slow to get up after that play and went back into the medical tent for observation. Goodwin returned to the game later in the fourth quarter.
MISSED OPPORTUNITY
The Giants entered the game converting just 40 percent of their red zone trips into TDs. They missed a golden opportunity for one late in the first half. On a third down from the 3, the 49ers left Beckham unguarded in the slot but Manning stuck with a run play to Barkley that gained only 1 yard. New York settled for a field goal that tied the game at 10.
The Niners then drove down for a late field goal to take the lead at the break as the Giants trailed at the half for the eighth time this season.
PLAYING FOR PARADISE
Niners GM John Lynch welcomed the high school football team from Paradise, a town destroyed by the wildfires in Butte County, about 175 miles north. Players and cheerleaders from the school were on the field for the national anthem. The air quality for the game was at an unhealthy level because of the fires.
The Air Quality Index was at 161 at kickoff, which is in the unhealthy zone, and smoke could be smelled throughout the stadium. The NFL had monitored the situation but the AQI never got near 200, the level where the game would have needed to be moved.
UP NEXT
Giants: Host Tampa Bay on Sunday.
49ers: Visit Tampa Bay on Nov. 25.
Bengals fire defensive coordinator, Jackson re-joining staff
CINCINNATI (AP) — Marvin Lewis got the Bengals' head coaching job because of his reputation for defensive excellence. He's now in charge of trying to resuscitate a historically bad unit and pulling Cincinnati's season back from the brink.
The fading Bengals (5-4) fired a coordinator in midstream for the second season in a row. And it’s up to Lewis to get hands-on and try to fix the mess while filling two roles at once.
“Teryl worked very hard, but I just felt like we have to rock their world, shake things up,” Lewis said.
The timing was curious. The Bengals were coming off their bye week that would have given them time to adapt to a change at coordinator. Now, they’re changing on the fly while getting ready for a pivotal AFC North game at Baltimore (4-5) on Sunday.
Lewis made another interesting move, re-hiring fired Browns coach Hue Jackson, who served as his offensive coordinator in 2014 and 2015. Jackson, who was dismissed by Cleveland on Oct. 29 after winning just three games in two-plus seasons, will take on an unspecified role within Lewis’ staff, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press on Monday night.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team has not announced Jackson’s addition.
The Bengals host the Browns on Nov. 25.
Lewis took the defense aside a few times on Sunday, trying to clear up confusion. While he won’t change the defensive schemes, he’ll try to bring more clarity to players’ responsibilities.
“They want help: ‘Give me something,'” Lewis said.
The Bengals have given up at least 500 yards in three straight games — a first in the Super Bowl era — and are on pace to give up an NFL record for yards in a season . In the past four games, Cincinnati has allowed 481, 551, 576 and 509 yards.
Lewis has one thing in his favor: The schedule is far more favorable the rest of the way.
Cincinnati has faced six offenses currently ranked in the league’s Top 10 — Tampa Bay (No. 1), Kansas City (3), Pittsburgh (4), New Orleans (5), Atlanta (6) and Indianapolis (9). Only two are left on the schedule: the Chargers (8) and the Steelers again.
With three losses in the past four games, Cincinnati has fallen from first place to trailing Pittsburgh (6-2-1) by two games in the loss column. They can’t afford to fall any further behind, which was a factor in the firing.
“They’re trying to get things fixed now,” defensive end Carlos Dunlap said. “If you weren’t paying attention, you’re paying attention now.”
It’s the second time during his 16-season tenure in Cincinnati that Lewis has gotten directly involved in the defense.
The Bengals hired him in 2003 in large part because of his reputation for defensive coaching — he coordinated the Ravens’ Super Bowl-championship defense in the 2000 season. Defense has been a regular challenge during his tenure.
Lewis became so frustrated with the defense in 2004 that he took over play-calling from coordinator Leslie Frazier during a game against Cleveland. The Bengals lost 34-17 and Lewis left the defense in Frazier’s hands the rest of the way, and then fired him after the season.
Now, he’s back in charge.
“We’re not playing well, so something had to change,” safety Jessie Bates said.
Lewis hired Austin from Detroit after defensive coordinator Paul Guenther left to join Jon Gruden with the Raiders. The Bengals gave up a lot of yards while opening the season 4-1, with the defense scoring four touchdowns off fumble and interception returns to overcome the poor showings overall.
With injuries sapping the defense during a stretch of games against the NFL’s top offenses, the unit imploded. The Saints scored touchdowns on all five first-half possessions Sunday, and moved the ball easily even when they were running out the clock in the fourth quarter.
The Bengals matched the club record by giving up 28 points in the second quarter. The 51 points allowed were one shy of the club record.
Austin is the fourth coordinator fired in the NFL this season. Tampa Bay fired defensive coordinator Mike Smith, Arizona fired offensive coordinator Mike McCoy, and the Browns fired head coach Hue Jackson and offensive coordinator Todd Haley.
Jackson has a close relationship with Lewis, who has declined to discuss whether he’d bring him back to Cincinnati. Jackson coached on both offense and defense in Cincinnati.
Last year, the Bengals fired offensive coordinator Ken Zampese after an 0-2 start, but the Bengals missed out on the playoffs for the second year in a row. Lewis got a two-year contract extension after the season even though he’s 0-7 in the playoffs — an NFL record for futility.
AP Source: Former Browns coach Jackson returning to Bengals
CLEVELAND (AP) — A person familiar with the hiring says fired Browns coach Hue Jackson will rejoin Marvin Lewis' staff in Cincinnati.
Jackson was Lewis’ offensive coordinator in 2014 and 2015 before he was hired by Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam. Jackson also worked in Cincinnati as a defensive assistant and wide receivers coach.
Lewis fired defensive coordinator Teryl Austin on Monday, a day after a 51-14 loss to the New Orleans Saints.
Jackson was brought back for a third season in Cleveland despite going 1-31 in his first two. However, the team continued to struggle and Jackson had issues with offensive coordinator Todd Haley, who was also let go.
Report: Hue Jackson rejoining Bengals’ staff
The report adds it’s still unclear what Jackson’s title will be.
Jackson has regularly been connected to the Bengals — for whom he coached from 2004 to 2006 and 2012 to 2015 under close friend Marvin Lewis — since he was fired by the Browns on Oct. 29. Jackson was the Bengals’ offensive coordinator from 2014 to 2015 before taking the Browns job.
Lewis was asked Monday if he might add Jackson to his staff to help handle the added workload created by Monday’s firing of defensive coordinator Teryl Austin.
“I’ve got a plan,” Lewis replied with a smile. “Watch and see.”
Austin was fired a day after Cincinnati allowed 51 points to the New Orleans Saints. Jackson’s expertise is on the offensive side of the ball, but his presence could allow Lewis — a defensive coordinator before becoming a head coach — to focus more on the defensive side. Lewis told reporters Monday that he could use some more oversight to make offensive decisions while he’s working with the defense.
“If I have my back turned making corrections, I can’t do that,” Lewis said. “I’m going to try to minimize that as much as possible. But I feel strongly I have to make the correction and coach the defense right now.”
The Bengals have yet to play the Browns this season. They host them in Week 12 before visiting Cleveland in Week 16. Cincinnati also plays each of its other AFC North foes, whom Jackson knows well, once more.
Bills release QB Peterman
The move likely means rookie Josh Allen (elbow) and/or veteran backup Derek Anderson (concussion) will be ready to return from injury when Buffalo gets back from its bye in Week 12.
Peterman started in Week 1 but was pulled for Allen at halftime after throwing two interceptions and just five completions on 18 attempts. He threw two more picks, including the game-losing pick-six, in relief of Allen in Week 6.
That led head coach Sean McDermott to start Anderson in Week 7, 12 days after he joined the team. After Anderson was concussed in Week 8, the Bills signed Matt Barkley.
With Barkley as his backup, Peterman threw three interceptions in his Week 9 start, prompting Barkley’s promotion to start on Sunday, 12 days after he was signed. Barkley impressed, leading the Bills to a 41-10 win over the New York Jets and throwing for 232 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions.
A fifth-round pick in 2017, Peterman finishes his Buffalo tenure 68-of-130 passing for 548 yards (4.2 yards per attempt), three touchdowns and 12 interceptions in eight games (four starts).
Allen, who is dealing with a sprained UCL in his right (throwing) elbow, returned to practice last week for the first time since being hurt in Week 6. He appears on track to return to the starting lineup in Week 12 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
–Field Level Media
NFL notebook: Owner calls Raiders’ 1-8 start ‘my fault’
“Where this team is right now is my fault. We haven’t been able to build a 22-man roster,” Davis said in an interview with ESPN, referring to the starting lineups on offense and defense. “We haven’t been able to give this team a chance to win because the reconstruction failed. We failed from 2014 on to have a roster right now.”
Embattled coach Jon Gruden has taken heat for the Raiders winning only one game this season, his first in a 10-year, $100 million contract that lured him back to the Raiders’ sideline from the broadcast booth.
Davis defended the decision to deal linebacker Khalil Mack to the Chicago Bears. He said the Raiders presented Mack and agent Joel Segal with a contract offer in June 2017 that would have made him the NFL’s highest-paid defensive player. When Mack turned it down, the Raiders felt a long-term deal was not within their reach.
–Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh was tight-lipped on the status of quarterback Joe Flacco, amid reports that the signal-caller could miss Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Harbaugh acknowledged Flacco injured his hip early in Week 9’s loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, saying Flacco “landed awkwardly on his knee,” but declined to say if the QB will be ready for this weekend after having a bye week to recover.
–Ryan Fitzpatrick will remain the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ starting quarterback for Week 11 against the New York Giants, head coach Dirk Koetter announced.
“I just think he still gives us the best opportunity right now,” Koetter said of Fitzpatrick, who threw two interceptions and lost a fumble against Washington on Sunday.
–Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp tore a ligament in his left knee and will miss the remainder of the 2018 season, coach Sean McVay confirmed.
In the fourth quarter of the Rams’ 36-31 victory over the Seattle Seahawks, Kupp made a cut on his left leg and fell to the ground, holding his knee. He finishes his second NFL season with 40 catches for 566 yards and six touchdowns.
–After 13 seasons with six NFL teams, nearly 1,000 receptions and zero playoff appearances, veteran wide receiver Brandon Marshall could end his postseason drought after reportedly signing a one-year deal with the New Orleans Saints.
New Orleans (8-1) signed the 34-year-old free agent after losing the newly signed Dez Bryant last week to a torn Achilles tendon.
–New England Patriots wideout Julian Edelman is not expected to miss much, if any, time due to a minor ankle injury, ESPN reported.
Edelman played 54 snaps (82 percent) in Sunday’s loss to the Tennessee Titans and was limping slightly on his left leg after a pass to him on fourth-and-6 early in the fourth quarter was knocked away.
–The Carolina Panthers waived running back C.J. Anderson, giving the veteran the opportunity to latch on with a new team ahead of Week 11.
Signed to a one-year deal in the offseason after five seasons with the Denver Broncos, Anderson rushed 24 times for 104 yards in nine games this season.
–New York Jets ownership is unlikely to fire head coach Todd Bowles before season’s end, according to multiple reports.
The focus on Bowles’ future increased Sunday after the Jets (3-7) lost to the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium, 41-10. It was the fourth straight loss for the Jets, who have a bye this weekend.
–Cincinnati fired defensive coordinator Teryl Austin one day after the Bengals allowed 51 points and 509 yards in a lopsided loss to the Saints.
The Bengals (5-4) have lost three of their last four while allowing a league-high 454.6 yards per game, including 500-plus in three straight games. Only the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (32.3) are giving up more points per game than Cincinnati (32.0).
–The Bills have released quarterback Nathan Peterman, less than three months after he won the starting job coming out of the preseason.
The move likely means rookie Josh Allen (elbow) and/or veteran backup Derek Anderson (concussion) will be ready to return from injury when Buffalo gets back from its bye in Week 12.
–Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Ronald Darby will miss the rest of the season after tearing the ACL in his right knee.
–Jacksonville Jaguars center Brandon Linder needs surgery on his knee and will miss the rest of the season.
–The Atlanta Falcons activated linebacker Deion Jones from injured reserve.
–Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Denzel Perryman will miss the rest of the season with a left knee injury that will require surgery.
Rams relying on Woods, Reynolds with Kupp out
Arizona Cardinals: Rookie quarterback Josh Rosen was swarmed for five sacks and 13 QB hits on Sunday, as the Cardinals’ offensive line remained leaky amid several injuries. Left guard Mike Iupati (back) sat out, while right guard Justin Pugh returned from a hand injury only to hurt his left knee. Head coach Steve Wilks said the team can do more with its designs to keep the QB safe moving forward. “We have to do a better job leaving guys in with six- and seven-man protections to help Josh,” Wilks said. “…The personnel is not going to change, so we have to find ways within the system and the scheme to help him out.”
Los Angeles Rams: With Cooper Kupp lost for the season, head coach Sean McVay said the team will turn back to Josh Reynolds as the third receiver. Reynolds has seven grabs for 98 scores this season, having made two starts for Kupp a few weeks ago. “Josh Reynolds has played a lot of good, quality football for us,” McVay said. “He’ll step into a larger role, and then other guys will be asked to step up.” Meanwhile, Robert Woods will likely spend more time in the slot and fill some of Kupp’s responsibilities. “Robert will take over some of those different things that typically you see Cooper doing, but that’s kind of what Robert’s done all year,” McVay said. “He’s demonstrated that he can really do everything.”
Seattle Seahawks: Seattle was missing a few key players in Sunday’s loss to the Rams, but running back Chris Carson (hip) and right guard D.J. Fluker (calf) are expected to be ready for Thursday night’s game against the Green Bay Packers. Head coach Pete Carroll indicated the team kept the short week in mind when holding those players out Sunday. “We didn’t know if [Fluker] would be able to get through that last game, with the hopes of making a full showing this week,” Carroll said. “So we’re counting on him, he should be out there on the field working with us today.” In Carson’s absence, rookie first-rounder Rashaad Penny had the best game of his young career, with 108 yards and a score in 12 carries.
–Field Level Media