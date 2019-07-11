PK Gould unwilling to commit to 49ers
PK Gould unwilling to commit to 49ers
Monday’s deadline for franchise-tagged placekicker Robbie Gould to sign a new contract with the San Francisco 49ers appears unlikely to produce a deal.
Gould remains uncertain if he’ll report to the team for training camp or even the regular season, let alone come to terms on a long-term agreement by Monday.
“I’m not going to commit to making any decision right now,” Gould told the San Jose Mercury News on Wednesday. “I don’t really have a plan right now. Obvious there is a deadline, and I don’t have to make any decisions anytime soon. The deadline to sign a long-term contract is Monday, and the rest of that (potential holdout) is up to me.”
Gould still lives in Chicago, and the Bears are stuck in the process of finding a reliable kicker, a tailspin that began late last season and continued into the last-second playoff loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
But Gould, who broke into the league with the Bears, said Wednesday he “never said I want to go back there.” Gould did say he wants to play closer to home.
The 37-year-old is one of three players who face the Monday deadline for franchise designated players to agree to a long-term deal.
Jadeveon Clowney and the Houston Texans are reportedly not close to an agreement, and the Atlanta Falcons and defensive tackle Grady Jarrett might not be able to work out a suitable agreement because of Atlanta’s restrictive salary cap situation.
–Field Level Media
Bucs CB Smith suspended 4 games for PEDs
Bucs CB Smith suspended 4 games for PEDs Bucs CB Smith suspended 4 games for PEDs
Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Ryan Smith has been suspended without pay for the first four games of the regular season for violating the NFL policy on performance-enhancing substances.
Smith, 25, made 38 tackles, one interception and six pass breakups for Tampa Bay last season, when he had six starts among his 16 games played. Smith started 10 of 15 games in 2017, when he posted 62 tackles and five pass breakups. He was a fourth-round pick of the Bucs in 2016.
Smith can participate in all offseason and preseason practices and games. He will be eligible to play in Tampa Bay’s game at the New Orleans Saints on Oct. 6.
“We are disappointed that Ryan will be unavailable for the first four games of the season,” Buccaneers’ general manager Jason Licht said in a statement. “We do extensive training and education for our players regarding the league’s polices, but ultimately each individual is responsible for what they put in their bodies.”
–Field Level Media
Report: Texans won’t hire GM in 2019
Report: Texans won't hire GM in 2019
The Houston
Report: Texans won’t hire GM in 2019
The Houston Texans will not hire a general manager for the 2019 season, instead opting to divide responsibilities among current front-office members, ESPN reported Wednesday.
Going without a GM was reported as a possibility in mid-June, after the team stopped pursuing New England Patriots director of player personnel Nick Caserio. The Texans are widely expected to renew their pursuit of Caserio when his contract expires next offseason, an endeavor that would be more difficult if the team hired a GM in the interim.
According to ESPN, Houston will divide the duties of fired GM Brian Gaine among several people for the 2019 season, including director of player personnel Matt Bazirgan, director of college scouting James Liipfert, senior vice president of football administration Chris Olsen and newly hired executive vice president of team development Jack Easterby. Head coach Bill O’Brien has also taken a larger role, per multiple reports.
Easterby, who was a “character coach” for the Patriots from 2013 through last season, left New England in February and was hired by the Texans in April.
His interaction with Caserio, a close friend, at the Patriots’ ring ceremony on June 6 was reportedly the focus of tampering charges New England filed against Houston regarding the Texans’ pursuit of Caserio. The Texans fired Gaine — just 17 months into a five-year contract — one day after the Patriots’ ring ceremony, and Caserio was immediately reported as the preferred candidate to replace him.
The Texans interviewed San Francisco 49ers vice president of player personnel Martin Mayhew — the former Detroit Lions GM — and former Cleveland Browns GM Ray Farmer for their GM opening, but the search ceased after Caserio proved not to be a viable option.
Caserio, 43, has held his position since 2008 as the top personnel man for Bill Belichick, who has final authority on the Patriots’ personnel decisions. Caserio is also close with O’Brien, who coached in New England from 2007 to 2011.
His contract reportedly does not permit him to interview with other teams, but it expires after the 2020 draft.
–Field Level Media
Cardinals take DB Thompson in supplemental draft
Cardinals take DB Thompson in supplemental draft
The Arizona Cardinals selected Washington State safety Jalen Thompson in
Cardinals take DB Thompson in supplemental draft
The Arizona Cardinals selected Washington State safety Jalen Thompson in the fifth round of the NFL supplemental draft on Wednesday.
Thompson was ruled ineligible for his senior season at Washington State due to a violation of NCAA rules, the school announced late last month.
Thompson had 191 career tackles (11.5 for loss) and six interceptions in 39 games with the Cougars. He earned second-team All-Pac-12 honors in 2017 and was an honorable mention all-conference pick last season. He worked out in front of NFL scouts on Monday in Los Angeles, with reported times of 4.47 and 4.56 seconds in the 40-yard dash.
By selecting Thompson, the Cardinals give up their fifth-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.
Four other players entered the supplemental draft but were not selected — West Virginia wide receiver Marcus Simms, Syracuse linebacker Shyheim Cullen, St. Francis defensive back Bryant Perry and junior college tight end Devonaire Clarington. They become free agents.
Simms will sign with the Jacksonville Jaguars, pending a physical, according to NFL.com’s Tom Pelissero, who reported that Simms had several offers.
The supplemental draft takes place via email. Three groups of teams — teams that had six or fewer wins have a weighted advantage — are allowed to submit bids, with the Super Bowl champion New England Patriots having the least likely chance to win a bid.
Forty-six players have been selected since the supplemental draft began in 1977. Two were chosen in 2018 — Western Michigan cornerback Sam Beal (third round, New York Giants) and Virginia Tech defensive back Adonis Alexander (sixth round, Washington Redskins).
–Field Level Media
Rams RB Gurley on knee: ‘we’re going to find out’
Rams RB Gurley on knee: 'we're going to find out' Rams RB Gurley on knee: ‘we’re going to find out’
Todd Gurley sounds like he’s running on borrowed time.
The Los Angeles Rams’ primary ballcarrier said Tuesday he isn’t certain how his arthritic knee will hold up over the long haul. An “arthritic component” in his knee became problematic in the playoffs last season, when the team attempted to manage his workload on the fly.
“I’m just like, hey, we’re going to find out in training camp, you know? Once training camp comes, you’ve got the preseason, but you don’t have a lot in preseason,” Gurley told NFL Network.
Gurley said the lingering issue won’t cause him to change his playing style. However, NFL Network’s Terrell Davis, who retired in his prime because of knee issues, said the joint will eventually wear out.
The Rams drafted Darrell Henderson in the third round and matched an offer sheet to retain restricted free agent Malcolm Brown. Both will get more use as Gurley eases into the season.
“For me, I’ve been doing this my whole life, so it would be so hard for me to even try to change my style of play. That’s not even me,” Gurley said. “I don’t even know how to describe my game. I’m just going to keep doing what I can do until I can’t do it no more. That’s why we play this sport. But I’ve been feeling good. I’m definitely not going to change anything. I’m going to come with that same mindset like third and 1, fourth and 1, I’m gonna try to go get it. So I’m just excited. I know it’s always been a lot of talk going on this whole offseason, so it’s just like, hey, it’s the offseason. That’s what everything is supposed to be about: speculation and reporting. Once the season comes, you gonna see what happens.”
Rams head coach Sean McVay continuously downplayed the severity of Gurley’s knee issue and described it as a load management concern, not an injury concern.
Gurley turns 25 in August but the 2015 first-round pick already has 1,139 touches (1,042 rushing attempts) and suffered a torn ACL as a junior at Georgia.
In early May, Gurley shook off questions about whether his knee condition was degenerative, saying “all I can focus on is how I’m doing right now.”
–Field Level Media
Report: Little chance of Clowney-Texans agreement
Report: Little chance of Clowney-Texans agreement
While the deadline
Report: Little chance of Clowney-Texans agreement
While the deadline for franchise-tagged players to come to terms with NFL teams is still several days away, the chances of Jadeveon Clowney reaching an agreement with the Houston Texas are all but gone, according to the Houston Chronicle.
On Twitter, the Chronicle’s Aaron Wilson cited sources as saying “no deal happening prior to July 15 NFL deadline,” and while the Pro Bowl linebacker, is “not expected to miss any games,” he is “likely to miss at least a major portion of camp.”
It was no surprise when Clowney did not show for OTAs in mid-May. The Texans placed their franchise tag on him in early March.
One area of disagreement between Clowney and the Texans is their listing of him as a linebacker/defensive end.
A defensive end can expect to make $17.13 million, while linebackers would earn $15.44 million, USA Today and other outlets have reported, citing NFL numbers. It is unclear which figure Clowney would receive.
That disparity came into play when Clowney was unhappy with the team for exercising his fifth-year option before the 2018 season. ESPN reported that the Texans paid Clowney a $1 million bonus after the season to account for the difference.
Last season, Clowney recorded 47 tackles, including nine sacks, and a forced fumble. He has 205 tackles and 29 sacks in 62 career games.
–Field Level Media
Raiders sign first-round pick RB Jacobs
Raiders sign first-round pick RB Jacobs
The Oakland Raiders signed running back Josh Jacobs
Raiders sign first-round pick RB Jacobs
The Oakland Raiders signed running back Josh Jacobs on Tuesday, the team’s first-round draft pick and No. 24 overall selection in the 2019 NFL Draft.
Jacobs rushed for 640 yards and 11 touchdowns at Alabama last season, while playing in 15 games for the Crimson Tide. In three seasons, the 5-foot-10, 219-pound back rushed for 1,491 yards on 251 carries with 16 TDs and also caught five touchdown passes.
In 2017, when Alabama won the national championship, Jacobs rushed for 284 yards on 46 carries with one touchdown and added two TDs receiving.
The Raiders might use Jacobs initially to return kickoffs. This past season at Alabama he averaged 30.6 yards per kickoff return, the second best single-season mark in school history.
In 45-34 semifinal victory over Oklahoma, Jacobs rushed for 98 yards on 15 carries and caught four passes for 60 yards and a touchdown. In a 44-16 defeat to Clemson in the national championship, the junior rushed for 47 yards on 11 carries and caught one pass for 16 yards.
–Field Level Media
NFL notebook: On audio, Chiefs’ Hill heard denying assault
NFL notebook: On audio, Chiefs' Hill heard denying assault NFL notebook: On audio, Chiefs’ Hill heard denying assault
In a full version of an audio recording aired by a Kansas City radio station on Tuesday, Chiefs star wide receiver Tyreek Hill is heard denying assaulting his fiancee, although Hill pleaded guilty to an assault and battery charge in 2015.
Dan Graziano of ESPN reported that NFL investigators have already heard the full recording and are including that in deciding any potential discipline to be levied on Hill.
The Chiefs announced in late April that Hill has been barred from team activities. In three seasons with the Chiefs after he was a fifth-round draft choice out of West Alabama in 2016, Hill has 223 catches for 3,255 yards and 25 touchdowns.
In the just released section of the recording, played by 610 KCSP radio, Hill is heard telling Cyrstal Espinal that he “didn’t touch you in 2014. You f—ing ruined my life and you lied on me in 2014. I’m still not over that. I didn’t touch you in 2014.”
–The NFL has offered to pay the medical bills for Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Kendrick Norton, the player’s agent told ESPN.
The 22-year-old suffered career-ending injuries in a car accident last week, including the amputation of his left arm. A GoFundMe page set up to raise additional financial support for Norton had raised more than $10,000.
Agent Malki Kawa said Norton’s “spirits are up considering the traumatic accident that he suffered and he’s thankful for the support.”
–Former Detroit Lions safety Glover Quin will retire from the NFL after 10 seasons.
Quin, a fourth-round pick of the Texans in 2009, spent his first four seasons in Houston before joining the Lions. Detroit released the 33-year-old in February and he chose not to sign with another team.
Quin, who started the final 148 games of his career and had 24 interceptions, announced his decision to ESPN via text message. Quin led the league with seven interceptions and earned a Pro Bowl selection in 2014.
–The NFL will hold its second International Scouting Combine in Cologne, Germany, on Oct. 19. As many as 50 players will be invited to participate in the event, which took place last year in Australia.
The athletes will participate in drills similar to those at the Combine for college prospects that is held in Indianapolis each February. Participants who successfully move into the International Player Pathway program will get the opportunity to work with NFL teams during the offseason and remain on the practice squad throughout the season.
Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Jordan Mailata (Australia) and Carolina Panthers defensive end Efe Obada (Nigeria) reached the NFL through the program. Mailata was the Eagles’ seventh-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. Obada tallied 2.0 sacks and an interception last season.
–Field Level Media
Rookie wave drives betting history at John Deere Classic
Rookie wave drives betting history at John Deere Classic
Viktor Hovland has been a professional golfer for less than a month, is ranked 237th in the world and does not have a top 15 PGA Tour finish on his resume.
He's also the betting favorite entering this week's John Deere
Rookie wave drives betting history at John Deere Classic
Viktor Hovland has been a professional golfer for less than a month, is ranked 237th in the world and does not have a top 15 PGA Tour finish on his resume.
He’s also the betting favorite entering this week’s John Deere Classic.
With most all of the world’s elite golfers in Europe ahead of next week’s Open Championship in Northern Ireland, sportsbooks are leaning heavily on the PGA Tour’s young guns descending upon Silvis, Ill.
PointsBet, FanDuel and William Hill each listed Hovland as th e +1600 moneyline favorite on Tuesday, just ahead of fellow rookies Collin Morikawa (+1800 by PointsBet) and Im-Sung Jae (+2000), who dominated the Web.com Tour last season. Matthew Wolff, the 20-year-old coming off his first PGA Tour victory on Sunday, is tied for the fourth-lowest odds at +2200 along with Joaquin Niemann – a grizzled Tour veteran having turned pro all the way back in 2018.
Hovland was a heralded star at Oklahoma State, and the Norwegian broke Jack Nicklaus’ amateur U.S. Open scoring record at Pebble Beach last month. He turned pro after that event and hustled cross-country to Connecticut, where he tied for 54th at the Travelers Championship. Playing on sponsor exemptions, he has posted a pair of T13s with strong Sunday finishes the past two weeks.
Hovland is playing on his fourth consecutive sponsors exemption. Morikawa was riding the same train until his T2 last week secure temporary Tour member status.
According to SportsBetting.ag, it’s the first time two non-members with rookie eligibility are the top two favorites in a Tour-sanctioned event.
To put it in some context, defending champion Michael Kim – who won the event by eight strokes last year – is listed at +30000. Then again, Kim has missed 17 consecutive cuts – a streak broken only by finishing last in a no-cut field to “kick off” a miserable 2019 to date.
Each of the top five betting favorites as of Tuesday are under 23 years old.
Brian Harman, coming off a T7 at the 3M Open, is the top Tour veteran on the board at +2500. Kevin Streelman, who learned this week that he secured a spot in The Open, is also +2500. Zach Johnson has posted 41 consecutive rounds at TPC Deere Run at par or better and is on the event’s board of directors, but is only +2800 by PointsBet.
Sportsbooks aren’t being shy about riding the interest in the youth movement.
PointsBet is offering a “Top 5” finish prop, with Hovland at +425, followed by Morikawa (+450), Jae (+475), Niemann (+475) and Wolff (+525). If you’re feeling extremely bullish on the youngsters, the book is also offering a +1500 moneyline on Hovland and Niemann both finishing in the top five (including ties).
FanDuel list Wolff as the +1400 favorite to be the top American finisher, followed by Morikawa (+1600) and Harman (+1800). Hovland (+135) is the top bet to finish highest among European players, followed by Martin Laird (+470) and Sepp Straka (+600).
PointsBet JDC Winner Odds:
Viktor Hovland: +1600
Collin Morikawa: +1800
Im-Sung Jae: +2000
Joaquin Niemann: +2200
Matthew Wolff: +2200
Brian Harman: +2500
Charles Howell III: +2500
Lucas Glover: +2500
Kevin Streelman: +2500
Zach Johnson: +2800
Daniel Berger: +2800
Ryan Moore: +3000
Kyle Stanley: +4000
Sam Burns: +4000
Wyndham Clark: +4000
Ryan Palmer: +5000
Kevin Tway: +5000
Scott Brown: +5000
Bud Cauley: +5000
Joel Dahmen: +5000
Vaughn Taylor: +6000
Jhonattan Vegas: +6000
Jason Dufner: +6000
Martin Laird: +6000
Cameron Tringale: +6000
Bronson Burgoon: +6000
Nate Lashley: +6000
Sam Ryder: +6000
Denny McCarthy: +6000
JT Poston: +6000
Cameron Champ: +6000
Troy Merritt: +6600
Peter Malnati: +6600
Mackenzie Hughes: +6600
Talor Gooch: +6600
Danny Lee: +7000
Brian Stuard: +7000
Dylan Frittelli: +7000
Harold Varner III: +7000
Pat Perez: +8000
Nick Watney: +8000
Nick Taylor: +8000
Beau Hossler: +8000
Carlos Ortiz: +8000
Sepp Straka: +8000
Johnson Wagner: +9000
Brice Garnett: +9000
Austin Cook: +9000
Joey Garber: +9000
Doc Redman: +9000
Ryan Armour: +10000
Michael Thompson: +10000
Matt Jones: +10000
Shawn Stefani: +10000
Russell Henley: +10000
Roger Sloan: +10000
Kyoung-Hoon Lee: +10000
Hank Lebioda: +10000
Luke Donald: +12500
Matt Every: +12500
Scott Stallings: +12500
Peter Uihlein: +12500
Adam Long: +12500
Andrew Landry: +12500
Kramer Hickok: +12500
David Hearn: +15000
Andrés Romero: +15000
Jonathan Byrd: +15000
Bill Haas: +15000
Fabian Gomez: +15000
Josh Teater: +15000
Alex Prugh: +15000
Zack Sucher: +15000
Sam Saunders: +15000
Roberto Castro: +15000
Robert Streb: +15000
Wes Roach: +15000
Roberto Diaz: +15000
Stephan Jaeger: +15000
Chase Wright: +15000
Seamus Power: +15000
Adam Svensson: +15000
Tyler Duncan: +15000
Trey Mullinax: +15000
Sebastian Munoz: +15000
Adam Schenk: +15000
Stewart Cink: +20000
Chad Campbell: +20000
Ryan Blaum: +20000
Anirban Lahiri: +20000
Ted Potter Jr: +20000
Justin Suh: +20000
Tom Hoge: +20000
Brandon Harkins: +20000
Dominic Bozzelli: +20000
Oliver Schniederjans: +20000
Richy Werenski: +20000
Curtis Luck: +20000
John Catlin: +20000
Ben Crane: +25000
Robert Garrigus: +25000
D.J. Trahan: +25000
Sang-Moon Bae: +25000
Chris Stroud: +25000
Scott Langley: +25000
David Lingmerth: +25000
Kelly Kraft: +25000
Jim Knous: +25000
Benjamin Silverman: +25000
Cody Gribble: +25000
Cameron Davis: +25000
J.J. Henry: +30000
Alex Cejka: +30000
Boo Weekley: +30000
Martin Piller: +30000
Tyrone van Aswegen: +30000
Brendon Todd: +30000
Jose de Jesus Rodriguez: +30000
Julian Etulain: +30000
Satoshi Kodaira: +30000
Michael Kim: +30000
Anders Albertson: +30000
Ricky Barnes: +35000
Hunter Mahan: +35000
Derek Fathauer: +35000
Brady Schnell: +35000
Whee Kim: +35000
Nicholas Lindheim: +35000
Seth Reeves: +35000
Arjun Atwal: +35000
Austin Connelly: +35000
Freddie Jacobson: +40000
John Senden: +40000
George McNeill: +40000
Billy Hurley III: +40000
Chris Thompson: +40000
Martin Trainer: +40000
Kyle Jones: +40000
Jim Herman: +40000
Tim Herron: +50000
Dicky Pride: +50000
Chad Collins: +50000
Parker McLachlin: +50000
Daniel Chopra: +50000
Ho-Sung Choi: +50000
Kris Blanks: +50000
John Chin: +50000
Will Claxton: +50000
Don Fisher: +50000
Smylie Kaufman: +50000
Tom Lovelady: +50000
Ryan Vermeer: +50000
Steve Allan: +50000
Austen Truslow: +50000
Dylan Meyer: +50000
–Field Level Media
Chiefs’ Hill denies assault in new audio excerpt
Chiefs' Hill denies assault in new audio excerpt Chiefs’ Hill denies assault in new audio excerpt
In a full version of an audio recording aired by a Kansas City radio station on Tuesday, Chiefs star wide receiver Tyreek Hill is heard denying assaulting his fiancée, although Hill pleaded guilty to an assault and battery charge in 2015.
Dan Graziano of ESPN reported that NFL investigators have already heard the full recording and are including that in deciding any potential discipline to be levied on Hill.
The Chiefs announced in late April that Hill has been barred from team activities. In three seasons with the Chiefs after he was a fifth-round draft choice out of West Alabama in 2016, Hill has 223 catches for 3,255 yards and 25 touchdowns.
In the just released section of the recording, played by 610 KCSP radio, Hill is heard telling Cyrstal Espinal that he “didn’t touch you in 2014.”
“You f—ing ruined my life and you lied on me in 2014,” Hill told Espinal. “I’m still not over that. I didn’t touch you in 2014.
“You lied on me in 2014. If you want to rewind that night, we can rewind that night, too. You was in my house. And did I pick you up and slam you? Hell no. I picked you up and put you out my door and after that you left.”
Kansas City television station KCTV in late April aired other 11 minutes of the audio recording, which it reported was believed to have been made as Hill and Espina were in Dubai’s international airport.
The television station said it received the audio from “someone who is concerned about the welfare of the couple’s child.”
The airing of the original audio spurred the Johnson County District Attorney’s Office to take a second look at a possible criminal case involving injuries to the couple’s 3-year-old son.
When police responded to their home previously, there were signs that a crime had been committed against the child, but the District Attorney’s Office said it would not have been able to prove who did it.
In August 2015, eight months after his arrest, Hill entered a guilty plea to domestic assault and battery by strangulation for allegedly punching and choking Espinal, who was pregnant at the time.
While entering his plea, Hill told a judge that he “did something I shouldn’t have done” and that “I let my feelings take control of me,” according to ESPN’s reporting.
In the 11-minute audio file released in April, Espinal is heard telling Hill that the boy said “Daddy did it,” referring to an injury to the child’s arm.
Hill denies any role in what happened to the child’s arm, adding: “He says Daddy does a lot of things.”
“A 3-year-old is not going to lie about what happened to his arm,” Espinal says, adding that the boy “is terrified of you,” Espinal says.
Hill is heard telling Espinal, “You need to be terrified of me, too, b—-.”
Espinal later says, referring to the boy, “He kept saying, ‘Daddy punches me,’ which you do when he starts crying. What do you do? You make him open up his arms, and you punch him in the chest. Then if he gets in trouble, you get the belt out.”
–Field Level Media
Report: NFL to pay medical bills for Dolphins’ Norton
Report: NFL to pay medical bills for Dolphins' Norton
The NFL has offered to
Report: NFL to pay medical bills for Dolphins’ Norton
The NFL has offered to pay the medical bills for Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Kendrick Norton, the player’s agent told ESPN on Tuesday.
The 22-year-old suffered career-ending injuries in a car accident last week, including the amputation of his left arm.
As of Tuesday afternoon, a GoFundMe page set up to raise additional financial support for Norton had raised more than $5,000.
Agent Malki Kawa said Norton’s “spirits are up considering the traumatic accident that he suffered and he’s thankful for the support.”
Kawa said Norton was scheduled for another operation on his left arm on Tuesday.
Norton posted an update on Instagram on Monday: “I’m good thank you to everyone that checked on me!!! I’m good thanks for the prayers to God be the glory.”
Norton was signed off the Carolina Panthers’ practice squad last year and was expected to compete for a spot on the Dolphins’ 53-man roster this summer. The 6-foot-3, 314-pound defensive lineman had 84 tackles in three seasons at Miami in college, including five sacks.
Norton, who has not played in an NFL game, was a seventh-round draft pick by the Panthers in 2018.
–Field Level Media
NFL plans Combine in Germany in October
NFL plans Combine in Germany in October
The NFL will
NFL plans Combine in Germany in October
The NFL will hold its second International Scouting Combine in Cologne, Germany, on Oct. 19.
As many as 50 players will be invited to participate in the event, which took place last year in Australia.
“Following last year’s inaugural International Combine in Australia, we are excited to explore the talent pool internationally,” NFL COO of International Damani Leech said in a statement Tuesday. “Since 2017, the NFL’s International Player Pathway program has provided international athletes the opportunity to compete at the NFL level and develop their skills, and we hope to discover new talent through this event in Germany.”
The athletes will participate in drills similar to those at the Combine for college prospects that is held in Indianapolis each February.
Participants who successfully move into the International Player Pathway program will get the opportunity to work with NFL teams during the offseason and remain on the practice squad throughout the season.
Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Jordan Mailata (Australia) and Carolina Panthers defensive end Efe Obada (Nigeria) reached the NFL through the program. Mailata was the Eagles’ seventh-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. Obada tallied 2.0 sacks and an interception last season.
–Field Level Media
Gronkowski’s workout with Brady fuels speculation
Gronkowski's workout with Brady fuels speculation Gronkowski’s workout with Brady fuels speculation
Rob Gronkowski continues to claim he’s happy in retirement from the NFL, but his Monday workout with Tom Brady fueled a new round of speculation of a potential return.
The ex-New England Patriots tight end was back on the field, catching passes from his former quarterback on the UCLA campus. Gronkowski, who was at UCLA for a charity basketball game and plans to attend Wednesday’s ESPY Award ceremonies in Los Angeles, told TMZ Sports to not read too much into the reunion.
“It was great working out,” Gronkowski said. “Tom needs someone to throw to so, you know, he calls Mr. Reliable Robbie G the one and only!”
Gronkowski, 30, earned five Pro Bowl selections in nine seasons for the Patriots (2010-18), catching 521 passes for 7,861 yards and 79 touchdowns in 115 games.
He said on the Rich Eisen Show last week that he has dropped 18 pounds to about 250, telling the host he feels good about his decision in March to retire but not entirely closing the door on an eventual return.
“There’s definitely going to be times when you miss it and everything,” Gronkowski said.
“I would always say that it’s still the offseason right now. I mean I can’t really say how I’m going to feel about it when the games start rolling around and everything. You know, I just felt like it was time. I feel really good right now and it was just definitely something I felt like it was the right time and the right thing to do. To have that load off your back, I mean I’ve been playing football for 15 years straight in a row of that grind. Just relaxing right now feels good.”
The Patriots open training camp on July 25.
–Field Level Media
No ride, Daly pulls out of Open Championship
No ride, Daly pulls out of Open Championship No ride, Daly pulls out of Open Championship
John Daly withdrew from The Open Championship after his request for a medical exemption to use a golf cart was denied.
Daly’s decision was announced Tuesday by the R&A, which confirmed Kevin Streelman as Daly’s replacement at Royal Portrush.
Daly won The Open in 1995 at St. Andrews.
“Quite disappointed they do not see it the same way our PGA of America and PGA Tour sees it,” Daly said Saturday on Instagram. “Different continents different laws???
“… While I trust the R&A’s decision was made with good intentions, I could not disagree more with their conclusions.”
Daly, 53, initially said he would attempt to play in The Open from July 18-21 without the cart.
The R&A understands Daly’s challenges — the golfer says he has bi-compartmental degenerative arthritis in his right knee — but stood firm in sticking to its policies.
“We have carefully considered the request from John Daly to use a buggy at The Open,” the R&A said in a statement. “We appreciate the difficulty John is facing and have full sympathy for him as this is clearly a serious, long-term condition. Having considered all of the relevant factors, the Championship Committee has decided to decline his request.
“We believe that walking the course is an integral part of the Championship and is central to the tradition of links golf which is synonymous with The Open. We must also ensure that, as far as possible, the challenge is the same for all players in the field.”
Daly’s request to use a cart for this year’s PGA Championship at Bethpage Black in May was approved. He failed to make the cut.
–Field Level Media
Lions S Quin retires after 10 seasons
Lions S Quin retires after 10 seasons
Lions S Quin retires after 10 seasons
Former Detroit Lions safety Glover Quin will retire from the NFL after 10 seasons.
Quin, a fourth-round pick of the Texans in 2009, spent his first four seasons in Houston before joining the Lions. Detroit released the 33-year-old in February and he chose not to sign with another team.
Quin, who started the final 148 games of his career and had 24 interceptions, announced his decision to ESPN via text message on Tuesday.
“Playing professional sports was always a dream of mine. Football was the route I chose and God blessed me to be able to persevere through all the hardships and play 10 years in the NFL,” Quin wrote in a text message to ESPN. “I’m so thankful for the opportunity I had to play in the NFL with such great players and two great organizations.
“Football was never who I was as a person. It was always what I had done. I wanted to use football as a stepping stone into the rest of my life and not let football be my life. I always only wanted to play 10 years. Said if I was able to walk off the field after the last game in Year 10, it would be really hard for me to walk back on. I’m young, I’m healthy and I got a lot of life to live. So I’m walking away from the game of football.”
Quin led the league with seven interceptions and earned a Pro Bowl selection in 2014.
–Field Level Media
Bengals DE Lawson eyes Week 1 return
Bengals DE Lawson eyes Week 1 return
Cincinnati
Bengals DE Lawson eyes Week 1 return
Cincinnati Bengals pass rusher Carl Lawson expects to be ready for Week 1 of the regular season after undergoing surgery on a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee.
Lawson, 24, has 9 1/2 sacks over his first two seasons with the Bengals, who drafted him in the fourth round out of Auburn in 2017.
“The goal is to be out there Week 1, and I’m feeling great,” Lawson said in comments published by NFL.com. “Thankfully, I can take care of my body. I’ve got a lot of different resources, I can fly to places, I can do everything underneath the sun because I have the money to do it. So, it’s been a great rehab process.”
Lawson looks forward to playing for new coach Zac Taylor. The Bengals went 6-10 last season.
“You can expect a lot, but at the same time, in this league, that’s what separates different teams, being able to be healthy throughout the season,” he said. “I think the main thing is being able to have that depth, and that carry over, when things do happen. You know, because everybody’s like ‘Oh, well if we were healthy, if this or that, whatever’ — not that many injuries as we had last year — but I think you can expect a lot from us.”
–Field Level Media
Report: Falcons WR Jones not planning holdout
Report: Falcons WR Jones not planning holdout
Julio Jones
Report: Falcons WR Jones not planning holdout
Julio Jones does not intend to sit out while waiting for a new contract with the Atlanta Falcons.
Team owner Arthur Blank has told reporters that he intends to make the star wide receiver a Falcon “for life.” That is enough to satisfy the six-time Pro Bowl selection for now.
“Mr. Blank gave us his word,” Jones said in comments published Monday by TMZ. “That’s golden. … (Blank’s) word is that it’s going to get done. … There’s no stress on my end. I’m not thinking about it.
“(Blank) makes it easy for me to go out and just work every day and not have one of those situations where there’s a holdout or anything like that.”
Jones, 30, has surpassed 1,400 receiving yards in five straight seasons. He hauled in 113 catches for a league-leading 1,677 yards and eight touchdowns in 2018.
The Falcons are set to pay Jones $9.6 million next season and $11.426 million in 2020, according to NFL.com. He ranks 12th among wideouts in average salary.
–Field Level Media
Wolff vaults 1,524 spots; Rahm returns to top 10
Wolff vaults 1,524 spots; Rahm returns to top 10
The
Wolff vaults 1,524 spots; Rahm returns to top 10
The perks keep rolling in from Matthew Wolff’s dramatic victory at the inaugural 3M Open.
The 20-year-old PGA Tour rookie vaulted 1,524 spots to No. 135 in the official world rankings on Monday. That’s the cherry on top of a full two-year exemption on the Tour, spots in this year’s FedEx Cup Playoffs and next year’s Masters and a cool $1.152 million winner’s check.
Wolff entered last week playing on his third sponsors exemption since turning pro. After a T-80 and a missed cut in his first two events, Wolff rolled in an eagle putt from the fringe on the 72nd hole to beat Bryson DeChambeau and fellow rookie Collin Morikawa for his first Tour win.
Morikawa also earned a special temporary exemption with his T-2, along with rising from No. 631 to 213 in the world rankings. The 24-year-old former Cal-Berkeley star was ranked 1,039 after a T-14 at the RBC Canadian Open last month.
Spain’s Jon Rahm returned to the top 10 following his final-round 62 to win the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open on Sunday. He leapt past Justin Thomas, Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele to reach No. 8.
The top five spots remained unchanged, with Brooks Koepka remaining No. 1, followed by Dustin Johnson, Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy, England’s Justin Rose and Tiger Woods. DeChambeau vaulted one spot, past Italy’s Francesco Molinari.
After Schauffele at No. 11, U.S. Open champion Gary Woodland, FedEx Cup leader Matt Kuchar, Rickie Fowler and England’s Paul Casey round out the Top 15.
Former No. 1 Jordan Spieth, who has taken time off since missing the cut at the Travelers Championship, fell another four spots to No. 36, his lowest ranking since 2013.
Wolff became the youngest winner on Tour since Spieth won the 2013 John Deere Classic at 19 years, 11 months and 17 days old.
Spieth is not in this week’s field at the John Deere, and will return to competition at The Open in Northern Ireland next week. He told JDC tournament director Clair Peterson last week that he’s dealing with an undisclosed injury that he’s “nursing,” according to the Quad-City Times.
–Field Level Media
Ex-Patriots LB Bruschi ‘much better’ after stroke
Ex-Patriots LB Bruschi 'much better' after stroke
Former New England Patriots linebacker Tedy Bruschi said
Ex-Patriots LB Bruschi ‘much better’ after stroke
Former New England Patriots linebacker Tedy Bruschi said Monday that he is “doing much better” following a stroke he suffered last week.
In an Instagram post, he shared details about the moment he realized on the morning of the Fourth of July that he had a stroke.
“I lost use of my left arm. I then tried to speak and realized I was slurring my speech. As I turned to my wife she noticed the left side of my face was drooping. We immediately knew what was happening. These are stroke warning signs,” he said.
Bruschi, now an ESPN analyst, was taken to Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro, Mass.
He said his recovery is progressing and thanked his well-wishers.
“Thank you for all your kind thoughts and prayers. I’m doing much better,” Bruschi ended his post.
Bruschi also had a stroke in February 2005, just days after playing in Super Bowl XXXIX, won by the Patriots. He was 31 at the time.
He missed the first six weeks of the 2005 season, then played in nine games and won the 2005 NFL Comeback Player of the Year.
Bruschi, 46, played 13 seasons for the Patriots. He retired before the 2009 season and then went to work for ESPN.
Following his first stroke, Bruschi founded Tedy’s Team to raise money and awareness about strokes. The organization has raised more than $5 million on behalf of the American Stroke Association since its founding.
–Field Level Media
Rookie Wolff eagles 18 to leap DeChambeau, win 3M Open
Rookie Wolff eagles 18 to leap DeChambeau, win 3M Open
Rookie Wolff eagles 18 to leap DeChambeau, win 3M Open
Playing in his fourth PGA Tour event and third as a pro, Matthew Wolff buried a 26-foot eagle putt from the fringe at the par-5 18th hole to answer Bryson DeChambeau and win the inaugural 3M Open on Sunday in Blaine, Minn.
Moments earlier, DeChambeau made a six-foot eagle putt to reach 20 under and take a one-stroke lead, with Wolff and Collin Morikawa coming up the 18th fairway at TPC Twin Cities.
Wolff’s second shot settled just off the green short and left. His ensuing putt hit the flagstick dead center and dropped in, drawing roars from the crowd and capping a round of 6-under 65, for a total of 21-under 263.
Morikawa, who had played the previous seven holes in 5 under, measured a 25-foot eagle putt from the middle of the green to force a playoff, but his attempt slid wide, clinching the victory for Wolff.
Wolff, 20, turned pro just three weeks ago. He tied for 80th at the Travelers Championship and was cut at the Rocket Mortgage Classic last week. The reigning NCAA champion at Oklahoma State, Wolff also played in the Waste Management Open in February as an amateur, tying for 50th.
He’s now one of only three players ever to win an NCAA individual championship and a PGA Tour title in the same year — joining Tiger Woods and Ben Crenshaw — and will collect $1.152 million after Sunday’s dramatic victory.
“I just proved to myself that I can be out here,” Wolff told CBS Sports afterward. “As soon as I got to Oklahoma State, my coaches, they told me I was a talent they’ve never seen before, and I think this week that I just really believed in myself. It all kind of took care of itself, but it’s still settling in.”
Playing on a sponsor exemption, Wolff entered the final round tied with DeChambeau and Morikawa at 15 under after shooting 62 on Saturday. He needed to win or finish alone in second to earn a special temporary exemption through the end of the season.
“It’s something that changed my life forever,” Wolff told reporters of making the winning putt. “It’s something I’ll always remember. To do that with all the nerves and trying to get my Tour card, it’s pretty special to me. It still hasn’t settled in. It’s a dream come true.”
Morikawa, who competed against Wolff in college while at California Berkeley, was also on a sponsorship exemption and needed to finish alone in third or better than a four-way tie for second to earn a temporary exemption through 2019. He did just that by tapping in for birdie at the 18th, tying DeChambeau for second as both golfers shot 66.
To start Sunday’s round, Wolff and DeChambeau each made two birdies in the first six holes, while Morikawa bogeyed Nos. 2 and 3, putting him four strokes back. DeChambeau bogeyed Nos. 7 and 9, while Wolff bogeyed the ninth to remain one stroke ahead, before all three heated up on the back nine.
Wolff and DeChambeau each birdied the 10th, and they were temporarily tied atop the leaderboard after DeChambeau birdied 13. But Wolff notched back-to-back birdies at 14 and 15, leaving DeChambeau a stroke back even after he birdied 16.
Morikawa, meanwhile, caught fire with five birdies between Nos. 11 and 16 and then nearly made a 27-footer at the par-3 17th, which would have given him the outright lead. Instead, the putt got nearly halfway down before cruelly lipping out, setting the stage for Wolff’s heroics at 18.
Canada’s Adam Hadwin finished alone in fourth at 18 under after shooting 67, while Wyndham Clark (68) and Mexico’s Carlos Ortiz (64) finished tied for fifth another stroke back.
Six players tied for seventh at 16 under.
World No. 1 Brooks Koepka shot 72 to finish at 6 under and alone in 65th.
–Field Level Media
DeChambeau cools off, shares 3M lead with two rookies
DeChambeau cools off, shares 3M lead with two rookies
Matthew
DeChambeau cools off, shares 3M lead with two rookies
Matthew Wolff racked up 10 birdies, including six in a row, to post a 9-under-par round of 62 on Saturday and grab a share of the lead with Bryson DeChambeau and Collin Morikawa through three rounds of the inaugural 3M Open in Blaine, Minn.
DeChambeau, who entered Saturday with a two-stroke lead at TPC Twin Cities, cooled off after Friday’s 62 but birdied the 18th to keep a share of the 54-hole lead at 15-under 198.
Both rookies playing in their third event as professionals, Wolfe and Morikawa (who shot 64) will be in the final pairing on Sunday. The three leaders are one stroke ahead of Wyndham Clark (64), who will play with DeChambeau in the penultimate pairing, and Canada’s Adam Hadwin (69).
Three players, led by Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama (66 on Saturday), are tied for sixth at 13 under, with a six-player cluster another stroke back.
Wolff was 1 under through four holes before his birdie binge, which spanned from No. 5 to No. 10 as he threatened virtually every pin. Five of the six consecutive birdies came via putts of eight feet or less, including four under six feet.
“This course is gettable, especially with the rain, it’s been softer,” he told PGATour.com after his round. “… I was really dialed in with my wedges, got the distances really spot on.”
Wolff added a 26-foot birdie putt at the par-3 13th and another birdie at 15 after hitting his approach to three feet. He rebounded from a bogey at 17 with a 10-footer for birdie at the 18th.
The 20-year-old was brimming with confidence heading into Sunday’s final round.
“These guys are obviously really good, like all the PGA Tour commercials say,” he said, “but at the end of the day, I belong out here, and I don’t need to change anything in my game to play with the guys out here.”
Morikawa had his own hot streak on the front nine, posting five birdies through the first seven holes, including three following approaches within five feet. He added back-to-back birdies at 11 and 12 before bogeying the 15th and birdieing the 17th.
“It’s obviously a learning curve, and you learn every single day so much,” the 22-year-old Morikawa said of his first summer as a professional. “But I’ve put three solid rounds together so far, and I look forward to tomorrow.”
DeChambeau, the elder statesman of the group at 25, had a much quieter day, with his only birdies coming on his first and last holes. He also bogeyed No. 13, breaking a string of 11 straight pars and leaving him even on the day before he regained the stroke at 18.
He is seeking his sixth PGA Tour victory and his first this year, after bagging four in 2018.
Clark was 1 over through four holes before birdieing seven of his next nine and adding another at the 18th.
Hadwin, playing with DeChambeau after sitting in second through two rounds, had an up-and-down day with six birdies and four bogeys.
World No. 1 Brooks Koepka shot 67 to move into a tie for 47th at 7 under.
–Field Level Media
Leave a Comment