PGA Tour to reduce cut from 70 to 65 players
It will be harder to make a cut on the PGA Tour next season as the number of players allowed to play during the final two days of a tournament will be reduced from 70 and ties to the top 65 and ties.
In doing so, the PGA Tour will eliminate the secondary 54-hole cut that has been used if 78 or more players advance after the 36-hole cut.
One of the main reasons for reducing the Saturday-Sunday field was the slow play that resulted when 78 or more players advanced to the final two rounds.
“I was a big proponent of not doing it,” golfer Brandt Snedeker said in Golf Digest about the new change in the cut rule. “I didn’t think the system was broken.”
Not everybody was objecting to the rule that will begin at the start of the 2019-20 season.
“I’ve been on both sides of it, and I still firmly believe you make your own success, so I’m a fan of it,” said Paul Casey, who is a member of the PGA Tour’s player advisory council. “As long as we’re not taking away opportunities to get into events, and I don’t think this is taking away earnings or opportunities for players.
“This is the right thing to do. We have to protect the product. We have too many three-balls and two-tee starts on the weekend.”
In another change, the fields in events played on the same weekend as major championships or WGC events, will be reduced from 132 players to 120, although fields can be expanded to accommodate players from the Korn Ferry Tour, formerly known as the Web.com Tour.
–Field Level Media
DT Nkemdiche clears waivers, becomes free agent
Former first-round defensive tackle Robert Nkemdiche, who was released Saturday by the Arizona Cardinals, cleared waivers and became a free agent on Monday.
Any team that claimed him off waivers would assume the $1.6 million remaining on the final year of his contract. The Cardinals let him go before Nkemdiche was due a $400,000 bonus had he been on the roster on the fifth day of camp.
Nkemdiche, who turns 25 in September, had been on the physically unable to perform list as he continues to recover from a December tear of his ACL, but he reported to camp last week in poor shape.
Nkemdiche was pegged as a potential top-10 pick coming out of Ole Miss in 2016, but he slipped to Arizona at 29th overall amid concerns about his personality and work ethic.
He started just six of 27 games in three seasons with the Cardinals. He was more productive in 2018, collecting all 4.5 of his career sacks and nine of his career 10 tackles for loss, but his season ended with the ACL tear in Week 14.
–Field Level Media
Report: Patriots restructure RT Cannon’s contract
The New England Patriots restructured right tackle Marcus Cannon’s contract, according to NFL Network.
Cannon, 31, now has $4.5 million in guaranteed money for this season, per the report. The Patriots also reportedly added incentives that could boost the total value of his contract.
The Texas native originally signed a five-year, $32.5 million contract extension in November 2016.
Cannon has played in 100 games for New England, making 54 starts. He was second team All-Pro in 2016.
–Field Level Media
Panthers QB Newton: ‘Not smartest’ to play hurt
Cam Newton is on a pitch count in training camp, recovering from offseason shoulder surgery and an injury he now says should have kept him on the sideline.
But with the Carolina Panthers fighting for a possible wild-card spot, Newton said he felt it was his job as the quarterback of the Carolina Panthers to be on the field.
“As a quarterback in this league, you’re unanimously the leader, right?” Newton said in an interview with Peter King. “We needed that game. I felt as if I wanted to give my team everything that I had honestly. Being hurt, being injured … looking back at it, it probably wasn’t the smartest, efficient thing, knowing that I left it all out there on the field. And if you asked me if I’d do it again, I’d do it again.
“I just know my worth to this team – know how much these guys believe in me and how much I believe in them. I’m willing to do that, and I know I’ve seen other guys do the same thing, too.”
With Newton firing the ball forcefully and placing deep throws on the hands of his receivers in early training camp workouts, a message is being sent to those projecting his game will change dramatically after his latest shoulder surgery.
“It’s still speculation. You know, at the end of the day, God has possessed me with things that I’m grateful for,” Newton said. “Now, being older, you kind of look at things different. For me, it’s not that I’m limited with certain things, or that I’m not capable of doing certain things, it’s just other ways to do it.
“I’m not saying I’m not gonna run people over. I’m not saying I’m not gonna run the football. I’m not saying I’m not gonna throw the ball down the field. I’m just in a position now where none of that matters but one thing, and that’s winning football games. If it requires me to do all those things, I’m willing to do it. And if it doesn’t, I’m still fine with that.”
Newton said he looks at his present-day game as an evolution and is not envisioning becoming a pocket passer.
“You can look back at any type of sport and as a player grows, your game has to change. I remember reading and seeing a lot of clips about Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, Brett Favre, even Peyton Manning to a degree,” Newton said. “When you get old, you have to change certain things. It kind of keeps you young. I actually look forward to it. I embrace this whole process because it’s made me feel like a rookie again; learning certain things, learning new mechanics, focusing on the little nuances of playing a quarterback position and trying to master it.
“At this point in my career, it’s not about velocity. It’s not about throwing a ball 70 yards. It’s about efficient football that’s gonna win football games.”
–Field Level Media
Bears, Nagy getting kick out of PK competition
Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy went from staging pressure situations in the offseason to watching the last two standing in the placekicker competition excelling on a surprisingly bright stage at training camp.
With more than 13,000 total fans flocking to Bourbonnais, Ill., and Bears training camp over the weekend, Nagy and his 90-man roster came out pleased with the results of what became a can-you-top-this showdown between Elliott Fry and Eddy Pineiro.
The Bears got to this point by failing to secure a replacement for dispatched kicker Cody Parkey. His missed 43-yarder, which clanked off the left upright, then the right, only to land short in the end zone, ended Chicago’s season in a playoff loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in January.
Nagy, fans, and most everyone on the team have a very strong interest in the outcome of the only legitimate position battle in Bears camp.
On Saturday, with more than 8,300 fans in the stands, Fry made eight consecutive kicks and then was given the “dealer’s choice” opportunity by Nagy. This amounts to the chance to end practice with a field-goal attempt from any distance. Fry opted for a 60-yarder and punched it right through.
Sunday afternoon, Pineiro had a better day, and then pulled a 63-yarder out of his sleeve to end practice.
Pineiro felt the energy from fans when he pushed the 63-yarder through the uprights.
“I’ve never seen so many people cheer so loud in a practice before,” Pineiro said. “I’ve heard it in a game, but in a practice it’s unreal. It’s awesome.”
Nagy hopes not to be gritting his teeth through dramatic kicking moments this season. For now, he’s enjoying the competition.
“How do you not love two kickers battling for one spot, competing their tails off after everything that’s gone on with our team and our city?” Nagy said.
–Field Level Media
Redskins’ Collins promotes ‘little thud’ for Giants GM
Redskins safety Landon Collins shifted the figurative bull’s-eye on the New York Giants to a more literal one on Monday.
In a live interview with NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, the former Giants safety said he would run over New York general manager Dave Gettleman if he got too close on the sidelines during pregame.
“I would try to tell one of my defensive back coaches to throw the ball in that direction and give a nice little thud, a nice little run-over, a quick little ‘Uhh,’ something like that,” Collins said. “I’m going to make it a little subtle, you know? I don’t think he’s got the skill level to stay on his feet.”
Collins called Gettleman a “liar” earlier this offseason and hasn’t tempered his emotions since. He expected to be tagged as the Giants’ franchise player in February but was allowed to enter free agency, where he signed a six-year, $84 million deal with Washington.
Collins said he won’t use the word Giants, and is plenty motivated by not being wanted by his now-NFC East rival.
This isn’t new territory for Gettleman. Earlier this offseason, he took heat from Odell Beckham Jr., the former All-Pro wide receiver traded by Gettleman to the Cleveland Browns.
“They could never get past my past,” Beckham said. “There’s always that past that whatever happened, I would never be able to outgrow it. That’s why I don’t try to bring none of this to Cleveland. I don’t even care. When I get there, this is a fresh start for me.”
There were bad breakups during his reign as Carolina Panthers general manager, too. Steve Smith and Josh Norman, volatile and outspoken players discarded by the Panthers, also ripped the GM on the way out.
“Listen, I don’t take any of this lightly,” Gettleman told NJ Advance Media last week. “None of it. I may kid around. But when you are dealing with people, you don’t take one part of that lightly. If there is anything I’ve learned, when you are saying something difficult to somebody you have got to make sure you give them their dignity.”
Gettleman will have two chances to either bury the hatchet with — or test the motives of — Collins this season. The Redskins are at MetLife Stadium on Sept. 29 and the return engagement is scheduled for Dec. 22.
–Field Level Media
Dolphins fire OL coach in first week of camp
The Miami Dolphins fired offensive line coach Pat Flaherty in the first week of training camp, promoting analyst Dave DeGuglielmo into the role Monday.
The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport tweeted that “Flaherty struggled to implement the new system, and it’s been an issue since the spring. It’s why DeGuglielmo was brought in.”
Offensive line is among the biggest concerns for new head coach Brian Flores, who is taking over after the team went 7-9 last season.
Flaherty, 63, has been an offensive line coach in the NFL since the 2004 season, when he joined the New York Giants under coach Tom Coughlin. He was with the Giants until 2015 before joining the San Francisco 49ers (2016) and the Jacksonville Jaguars (2017-18).
DeGuglielmo, 51, is in his third stint on Miami’s coaching staff, having served as offensive line coach from 2009-11 and in 2017. He spent last season with the Indianapolis Colts, where he was fired in January.
He got his NFL start with the Giants in 2004 and crossed paths with Flores as the offensive line coach for the New England Patriots in 2014-15.
–Field Level Media
Saints release WR Meredith
Cameron Meredith was released by the New Orleans Saints on Monday.
The 26-year-old wide receiver signed a two-year, $9.5 million offer sheet with the Saints as a restricted free agent of the Chicago Bears in 2018.
Meredith never regained his pre-injury form following a torn ACL in the 2017 preseason with the Bears. He played in six games with the Saints last season but was not a participant in organized team activities or minicamp.
He caught nine passes for 114 yards with the Saints but landed on injured reserve last season due to persistent swelling and discomfort in his knee.
The Saints signed offensive lineman Patrick Omameh to fill Meredith’s roster spot.
–Field Level Media
Bucs sign Testaverde’s son
Quarterback Vincent Testaverde, whose father was the No. 1 pick of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 1987, signed with the Bucs.
The younger Testaverde started his college career at Texas Tech and then moved on to his father’s alma mater, Miami, before ending up at Albany.
In one season with the Great Danes, he started eight games and threw for 1,714 yards and 11 touchdowns while completing 53.4 percent of his passes.
Testaverde tried out with the Buccaneers at rookie minicamp in May, and his addition comes after rookie Nick Fitzgerald was put on the active/non-football injury list with a hamstring injury to start training camp.
The Bucs drafted the elder Testaverde after he won the Heisman Trophy with the Hurricanes. He spent the first six seasons (1987-92) of his 21-year career there, also playing for the Cleveland Browns, Baltimore Ravens, New York Jets, Dallas Cowboys, New England Patriots and Carolina Panthers before retiring at age 44.
–Field Level Media
PGA Tour announces 2019-20 schedule
The PGA Tour unveiled its 2019-20 schedule on Monday with an increase in the number of tournaments to 49 and changes to the order of events on the calendar.
The season will start Sept. 12 with A Military Tribute at the Greenbrier, formerly called the Greenbrier Classic, which is moving from its traditional July date. In October, the Tour will stop in Texas at the Houston Open, which was not on the 2018-19 schedule but had been played previous seasons in April.
Two first-time events also are on the schedule: the Zozo Championship in Japan in late October and the Bermuda Championship in early November, played opposite the WGC-HSBC Champions.
Once Tour play resumes in January in Hawaii after the holidays, the schedule will remain unchanged from this season until the last week of May, when the Rocket Mortgage Classic will be played a month earlier than in 2019. The next four weeks stay the same before the move of the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational and Barracuda Championship to June-29-July 5 and the 3M Open to July 20-26, the week before the Tour will take a break for the Tokyo Olympics.
Because of the week off for the Olympics, the FedExCup Playoffs will begin one week later and conclude the final week of August with the Tour Championship, played Aug. 24-30.
–Field Level Media
Chiefs CB Reaser carted off field, fears torn Achilles
Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Keith Reaser was carted off the field in practice Monday morning, and coach Andy Reid told reporters it appeared he suffered a torn Achilles.
In April, he became the first player from the Alliance of American Football to sign with an NFL team after the AAF abruptly shut down. This is his second stint with the Chiefs.
Reaser, who played for the Orlando Apollos, was a fifth-round pick of the San Francisco 49ers in the 2014 NFL Draft. He had three interceptions in eight games with the Apollos.
In three-plus seasons with the 49ers, he played in 29 games with 30 tackles. He played one game for the Chiefs in the 2017 season, making four tackles, but was placed on the waived-injured list in 2018.
–Field Level Media
Panthers S Reid plans to kneel for anthem
Saying that he feels treatment of African Americans is “going backward,” Carolina Panthers safety Eric Reid said he will keep taking a knee during the National Anthem before games.
Reid, who joined the Panthers three weeks into the 2018 season, kneeled before every game last season, although no Panthers teammates joined him.
According to the Charlotte Observer, Reid’s reason for kneeling is to “protest racial inequality and social injustice in America.”
“If a day comes that I feel like we’ve addressed those issues, and our people aren’t being discriminated against or being killed over traffic violations, then I’ll decide it’s time to stop protesting,” Reid said, according to the newspaper. “I haven’t seen that happen.”
Reid is close friends with former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick from their days as teammates with the 49ers. Kaepernick is well known for his protests during the National Anthem. Both players settled a collusion lawsuit with the NFL last year.
“You’d like to think we’re past certain things, the way we treat people,” Reid said. “I thought we were at a time where you love your neighbor as yourself. But as I’ve studied history, it hasn’t repeated itself necessarily, but it’s dressed a little different and is acting the same.”
Reid, 27, ended up starting all 13 games he was in uniform for the Panthers last season. He was sixth on the team with 71 tackles last season with one sack and one interception. In six NFL seasons, five with the 49ers, the former No. 18 overall selection in the 2013 draft has 398 career tackles and 11 interceptions.
–Field Level Media
Saints sign G Omameh
Free agent guard Patrick Omameh agreed to terms with the New Orleans Saints on Sunday evening, after trying out with the team earlier in the day.
Omameh’s agency, Schwartz & Feinsod, announced the agreement on Twitter.
The 29-year-old has started 56 of his 67 games with four teams since going undrafted out of Michigan in 2013.
Omameh signed a three-year, $15 million contract with the New York Giants in March 2018 and started the first six games last season.
After being benched in October and cut in November, he rejoined the Jacksonville Jaguars and started the last five games.
Omameh previously played with Jacksonville from 2016-17 after stints with the Tampa Buccaneers (2014) and Chicago Bears (2015).
–Field Level Media
Rookie Morikawa wins Barracuda with late charge
Rookie Collin Morikawa birdied four of the last five holes, including each of the final three, to clip Troy Merritt and capture the Barracuda Championship on Sunday at Montreux Golf & Country Club in Reno, Nev.
Morikawa scored plus-14 in the event’s Modified Stableford scoring system, which awards two points for a birdie (five for an eagle) and minus-1 point for a bogey (minus-3 for double bogey or worse), with no points for a par.
He finished at plus-47 for the tournament, three points ahead of Merritt, who cooled off from a plus-18 on Saturday to score plus-7.
The 22-year-old Morikawa earned a temporary PGA Tour exemption through the rest of 2019 with a tie for second at the 3M Open last month, just his third event as a pro. He threatened again a week later, tying for fourth at the John Deere Classic, before claiming his first win on Sunday.
“To be in that position is what I’ve wanted to do all summer,” Morikawa said afterward, per Golf Channel. “To finally have the lead, it was out of my control. You don’t always want that, but it was something really special to finally get the win.
“… I think the gates are open. I’ve been knocking on the door the past month or so, and the game’s been feeling good.”
Playing in the penultimate group, Morikawa sunk 7- and 10-foot birdie putts at Nos. 14 and 16, respectively, then found the center of the cup with a speedy 29-footer at the 17th to take the outright lead. Merritt, in the final pairing, could only par the last three holes, making Morikawa’s up-and-down birdie at the par-5 18th just a cherry on top of victory.
Merritt finished with four birdies and one bogey in his round, after tallying four birdies and two eagles on Saturday.
John Chin (who scored plus-9 on Sunday) and Robert Streb (plus-5) tied for third at plus-40, while Bronson Burgoon charged into fifth place at plus-39 with a round of plus-15.
John Daly, allowed to ride in a cart in the event because of osteoarthritis in his right knee, had his worst round of the tournament, scoring minus-4. He finished at plus-10 overall in 69th place.
The alternate-field event ran concurrently with the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational in Memphis, Tenn., which was won by world No. 1 Brooks Koepka.
–Field Level Media
NFL notebook: Chiefs’ Hill on ‘new journey’ to better his life
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill, a two-time First-Team All-Pro and a three-time Pro Bowl selection, addressed the media on Sunday for the first time after a turbulent offseason and spoke of how he has embarked on a journey toward self-improvement.
“I can’t wait for my new journey, man. I’m excited,” Hill, 25, said. “I’m working every day to be a better father, better person, better citizen, a better son, too, to my parents. … My mom kept telling me ‘Reek, you need to grow. You need to add layers to yourself because if a tree grows, it doesn’t go back.’ So, I don’t want to go back. I want to grow every day of my life.”
The Chiefs suspended Hill while he was under investigation following allegations of child abuse when his 3-year-old son suffered a broken arm. The NFL ruled last week that since the police investigation did not find enough evidence to charge Hill, he wouldn’t be punished or suspended by the league.
The Chiefs suspended Hill after an audio recording of a fight between Hill and fiancée Crystal Espinal was made public in April. He said Sunday he wasn’t aware of the tape’s existence until it was released.
–Cincinnati Bengals star receiver A.J. Green has torn ligaments in his left ankle and will be sidelined 6-8 weeks, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported.
The seven-time Pro Bowl selection is not expected to be ready for the Bengals’ Sept. 8 season opener at Seattle, per the report.
Green, who turns 31 on Wednesday, was carted off the field Saturday during the team’s first training camp practice at the University of Dayton. He has caught 602 passes for 8,907 yards and 63 touchdowns in 111 games since the Bengals selected him fourth overall in the 2011 NFL Draft.
–Oakland Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown passed his physical and practiced on Sunday, two days after he was placed on the non-football injury list.
Shortly after Brown arrived at training camp Friday in Napa Valley in a hot air balloon, he was placed on the NFI list with an undisclosed injury.
The Raiders acquired the seven-time Pro Bowl selection from the Pittsburgh Steelers in a trade in March and later signed him to a three-year, $50.125 million contract.
–Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence said he expects to sit out all of training camp as he recovers from offseason shoulder surgery.
Lawrence delayed the shoulder surgery until after he signed a five-year, $105 million contract that includes $65 million in guarantees.
“I have a date in my mind when I’m going to be ready, and that’s the season opener,” Lawrence said. “I’m not saying I’m going to overload my workload for the season opener (Sept. 8) or what they want to do with me or have me off the PUP (physically unable to perform) list by the season opener, but hopefully be ready by the season opener.”
–Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry is not practicing due to a lower leg injury and there is no timetable for his return, coach Mike Vrabel said.
Henry reportedly was spotted at training camp Friday in a walking boot. Henry, 25, posted career highs with 1,059 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns last season.
He had a record-tying 99-yard touchdown run against Jacksonville in Week 14. Henry has accumulated 2,293 rushing yards and 22 touchdowns plus 39 catches for 372 yards and one score in 47 games since the Titans drafted him in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft.
–Free agent guard Patrick Omameh had a tryout with the New Orleans Saints, multiple outlets reported.
The 29-year-old has started 56 of his 67 games with four teams since going undrafted out of Michigan in 2013.
Omameh signed a three-year, $15 million contract with the New York Giants in March 2018 and started the first six games last season.
–The New York Giants signed a pair of wide receivers after holding tryouts to bolster a position that’s been depleted early on in training camp.
T.J. Jones and Amba Etta-Tawo were signed after several wideouts participated in tryouts on Saturday morning. Jones, 27, was a sixth-round pick by the Detroit Lions in 2014. In four seasons with the Lions, Jones played in 42 games and had 64 catches for 814 yards and four touchdowns.
Etta-Tawo, 25, has bounced around a few practice squads in the NFL since going undrafted in 2017. He also played briefly for the Birmingham Iron in the short-lived Alliance of American Football.
–Field Level Media
Smith-Schuster gets Steelers fan tickets for head tattoo
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster apparently followed through Sunday on a pledge to give a fan tickets for tattooing the Pro Bowler’s signature onto his scalp.
Smith-Schuster signed the fan’s head — up above the ear and slightly toward the back, next to a previous tattoo of the Steelers’ logo — on Friday during the team’s practice at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, Pa. He told reporters afterward, “If he gets that tattooed on his head, I’ll get him any tickets to any game, so if he’s out there watching this … yes.”
After a photo of the fresh tattoo — featuring two capital J’s and “#19” — emerged on social media on Sunday, Smith-Schuster retweeted with the comment, “Yup, I got him, he’s got season tickets now. Respect!! [handshake emoji]”
Smith-Schuster brought up the head signing with reporters after Friday’s practice, describing it as one fun fan interaction among several he’d already had.
“He had the Steelers logo like tattooed in his head, so he had a mohawk,” Smith-Schuster recalled. “And he was like, Can you sign my helmet?’, I’m like, ‘What helmet? What are you talking about?’ I signed his head, like his actual head. Sharpie, all that. I don’t think he’s gonna shower for the next week.”
–Field Level Media
Koepka dusts McIlroy, wins WGC St. Jude by three
World No. 1 Brooks Koepka overtook Rory McIlroy early and then cruised to the finish on Sunday at TPC Southwind, winning by three strokes at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational in Memphis, Tenn.
Paired with McIlroy and trailing by one entering the day, Koepka shot bogey-free, 5-under 65 to finish at 16-under 264 for the tournament. It was Koepka’s seventh career PGA Tour victory, including his third this season, and also marked his first WGC title.
“It’s so special,” Koepka told CBS afterward on the broadcast. “… It gives me chills, even thinking about it. It’s been one of my favorite stops for four or five years on Tour now. To win here, this is really special to me.”
Koepka had come close before at TPC Southwind, tying for third in 2015 and second in 2016 at the St. Jude Classic. He had also threatened for other wins in recent events, taking second at the U.S. Open in June and tying for fourth at The Open Championship last week.
With the victory, he collected 550 FedExCup points, extending his lead to 572 points over McIlroy (2,887 to 2,315).
Webb Simpson (who shot 64) claimed second alone at 13 under, with Australia’s Marc Leishman (67) in third at 12 under.
McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, shot 1-over 71, a day after scorching the course for a round of 62. He finished at 11 under, in a tie with Englishmen Tommy Fleetwood (66) and Matthew Fitzpatrick (69) for fourth.
With McIlroy struggling to make birdies, Koepka made his move early. He gained a share of the lead with a two-putt birdie at the par-5 third, then stuck his tee shot at the par-3 fifth inside of five feet. After burying the short putt, he rolled in a 20-footer at No. 6 for back-to-back birdies and a two-stroke lead.
McIlroy opened with 11 straight pars before breaking the string with a bogey at the 12th. By that point, He was four strokes back of Koepka, who had birdied No. 10. McIlroy finally made birdie at the 14th, only to give the stroke back with a bogey at 15.
Despite the disappointment, McIlroy has a Tour-best 12 top-10 finishes in 16 starts this year.
Simpson used an eagle at No. 3 to start his move, then ran off four birdies in a bogey-free back nine, but he never threatened Koepka.
Defending champion Justin Thomas shot 71 and finished in a tie for 12th at 6 under.
–Field Level Media
Titans RB Henry dealing with lower leg injury
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry is not practicing due to a lower leg injury and there is no timetable for his return, coach Mike Vrabel said Sunday.
Henry reportedly was spotted at training camp Friday in a walking boot.
Henry, 25, posted career highs with 1,059 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns last season.
He had a record-tying 99-yard touchdown run against Jacksonville in Week 14.
Henry has accumulated 2,293 rushing yards and 22 touchdowns plus 39 catches for 372 yards and one score in 47 games since the Titans drafted him in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft.
Tennessee is thin at running back, with 28-year-old Dion Lewis and special teamer David Fluellen next on the depth chart.
–Field Level Media
Chiefs WR Hill vows to change, says he’s ‘growing’
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill addressed the media on Sunday for the first time after a turbulent offseason and spoke of how he’s embarked on a journey toward self-improvement.
“I can’t wait for my new journey, man. I’m excited,” Hill, 25, said. “I’m working every day to be a better father, better person, better citizen, a better son, too, to my parents.”
The Chiefs suspended Hill while he was under investigation following allegations of child abuse when his 3-year-old son suffered a broken arm. The NFL ruled last week that since the police investigation did not find enough evidence to charge Hill, he wouldn’t be punished or suspended by the league.
“One thing stood out to me: my mom, as I was going through this long process, my mom told me people don’t need to change, they need to grow. When you think about it, a tree changes and a tree grows every day. My mom kept telling me ‘Reek, you need to grow. You need to add layers to yourself because if a tree grows, it doesn’t go back.’ So, I don’t want to go back. I want to grow every day of my life.”
Speaking to the media at Missouri Western State University, the Chiefs’ training site, Hill spoke in vague terms about the circumstances he’s faced over the past few months, stating he couldn’t go into detail. He thanked his family, fans and team for their support. The fans welcomed him to the practice field on Saturday with cheers.
The Chiefs suspended Hill after an audio recording of a fight between Hill and fiancée Crystal Espinal was made public in April. He said Sunday he wasn’t aware of the tape’s existence until it was released.
“I mean, I wish I could get into all of that, but I’m just here to man up to what I did,” Hill said. “On the audio, my bad language. I’m going to man up to that. I don’t want nobody talking to my little sister, my daughter that I have now, my mom like that. It’s very disrespectful. My mom got onto me. She thumped me on the ear saying, ‘C’mon, grow up from that.’ So, never again. I’m growing up as a human being.”
Hill, a two-time First-Team All-Pro and a three-time Pro Bowl selection, is entering his fourth NFL season. In 2018, he gained 1,630 years from scrimmage and scored 13 touchdowns.
–Field Level Media
Cowboys’ Lawrence targeting opener for return
Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence said he expects to sit out all of training camp as he recovers from offseason shoulder surgery.
Lawrence delayed the shoulder surgery until after he signed a five-year, $105 million contract that includes $65 million in guarantees.
“I have a date in my mind when I’m going to be ready, and that’s the season opener,” Lawrence said. “I’m not saying I’m going to overload my workload for the season opener or what they want to do with me or have me off the PUP (physically unable to perform) list by the season opener, but hopefully be ready by the season opener.”
The Cowboys open their season on Sept. 8 against the New York Giants.
Lawrence said he won’t hurry the return.
“Well, ain’t in no rush. What are you rushing for?” Lawrence asked reporters.
He said the important thing is that he’s at the camp in Oxnard, Calif., learning with the rest of the team.
“It’s easier to be patient when you are still in it,” Lawrence, 27, said. “It would be different if I had to stay at home or not be around the guys. That is totally different. I am here. I can focus in the classroom. I can study with them.”
A Boise State product, Lawrence had 10.5 sacks last season and 14.5 sacks in 2017. He has 34 career sacks in 64 games over five seasons.
–Field Level Media
Report: Bengals WR Green (ankle) out 6-8 weeks
Cincinnati Bengals star receiver A.J. Green has torn ligaments in his left ankle and will be sidelined 6-8 weeks, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Sunday.
The seven-time Pro Bowl selection is not expected to be ready for the Bengals’ Sept. 8 season opener at Seattle, per the report.
Green, who turns 31 on Wednesday, was carted off the field Saturday during the team’s first training camp practice at the University of Dayton.
Green missed seven games last season with an injured right toe, falling short of 1,000 receiving yards for just the second time in his eight-year career.
He has caught 602 passes for 8,907 yards and 63 touchdowns in 111 games since the Bengals selected him fourth overall in the 2011 NFL Draft.
Entering the 2019 season, Green ranks second in all three of those statistical categories in the Cincinnati record books.
–Field Level Media
