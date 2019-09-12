PGA Tour adds Bermuda to 2019-20 schedule
PGA Tour adds Bermuda to 2019-20 schedule
The PGA Tour added the island of Bermuda to the 2019-20 schedule, with the Bermuda Championship making its debut from Oct. 31-Nov. 3, 2019.
On Tuesday, the tour announced a five-year agreement through 2023 with the Bermuda Tourism Authority as the title sponsor of the tour’s first annual event on the Caribbean island.
The tournament held at the Port Royal Golf Course will feature an anticipated field of 120 players and a $3 million purse, with 300 FedExCup points awarded to the champion.
“We are excited to add the Bermuda Championship to the PGA Tour beginning next season,” executive vice president Ty Votaw said in a statement. “Bermuda is an appealing year-round destination, and the players will love visiting in the fall, plus we will be hosted by an outstanding golf course. It promises to be a wonderful opportunity to showcase Bermuda — a beautiful island destination that embodies genuine hospitality — to the world.”
The Bermuda Championship will be played the same week as the World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions in Shanghai, China.
–Field Level Media
NT Harrison, CB Slay to stay away from Lions
Contract squabbles with
Contract squabbles with the Detroit Lions will keep two star defenders away from mandatory summer minicamp.
Cornerback Darius Slay posted to Twitter that he’ll be a bystander despite having two years remaining on his contract. Slay did not participate in volunteer workouts and clapped back at a social media critic who said he should honor his existing deal.
Named a first-team All-Pro in 2017, Slay signed a four-year extension in 2016 and is scheduled to make $12.55 million in base salary in 2019. He is due $10 million next season.
Harrison was acquired from the New York Giants last season and has two years left on his contract. His base salary in 2019 is $6.75 million and he’s owed $9 million for 2020.
–Field Level Media
Redskins LT Williams wants new deal
Seven-time Pro Bowl left tackle Trent Williams skipped the start of mandatory minicamp Tuesday as he seeks a new contract with the Washington Redskins.
Williams has two years left on his existing contract worth $24 million, which includes base salaries of $11 million in 2019 and $12.5 million in 2020.
Redskins coach Jay Gruden confirmed Williams’ absence.
“We have been talking to Trent a little bit here and there. He is not here, you are right,” Gruden said. “As far as holding out for whatever reasons, that is between Trent and (senior vice president of football operations) Eric (Schaffer) and (team president) Bruce (Allen). Hopefully, we’ll get it all situated soon and get him back here.”
Williams, who turns 31 before the start of training camp, underwent knee surgery last year and in April had an operation to remove a tumor from his head.
Williams played a full 16-game regular-season schedule only twice in his first nine seasons.
Gruden said the veteran lineman will be missed this week.
“Well he is the best tackle in pro football,” Gruden said. “He’s a great player for us, a great leader. We would love to have him here without a doubt. I know his teammates support him and we support him without a doubt, but hopefully we get it situated where he comes back.”
–Field Level Media
NFL notebook: Bell works out at Jets’ minicamp
Running back Le'Veon Bell
Running back Le’Veon Bell took part in on-field workouts at the New York Jets’ mandatory minicamp Tuesday after skipping most of the team’s spring voluntary workouts.
He worked with the first-team offense in 11-on-11 drills in what was his first competitive football since January 2018, when he last played for the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Bell sat out last season in a contract dispute and signed a four-year, $52.5 million contract with the Jets.
–All-Pro Todd Gurley likely won’t be the workhorse out of the backfield for the Los Angeles Rams this season.
NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that the Rams are going to incorporate a number of running backs into the game in 2019, including Darrell Henderson, their third-round draft pick in April.
“The days of Todd Gurley just being the straight-up, every-down bell cow are probably over, just based on his knee, his age, the position, the amount of carries he’s had.” Rapoport said. “This is a team that is clearly ready to spread the ball around.”
–All-Pro linebacker NaVorro Bowman retired in San Francisco at age 31.
Bowman earned four All-Pro selections and three Pro Bowl invitations during seven-plus seasons with the 49ers. Released during the 2017 season, he joined the Oakland Raiders and made 10 starts. He did not play in 2018.
–Seven-time Pro Bowl left tackle Trent Williams skipped the start of mandatory minicamp as he seeks a new contract with the Washington Redskins.
Williams has two years left on his existing contract worth $24 million, which includes base salaries of $11 million in 2019 and $12.5 million in 2020.
Williams, who turns 31 before the start of training camp, underwent knee surgery last year and in April had an operation to remove a tumor from his head.
–Cleveland Browns running back Duke Johnson showed up for the start of mandatory minicamp and restated his desire to be traded.
Johnson was a no-show for the Browns’ voluntary offseason program last month after reportedly telling the team he wanted to move on.
General manager John Dorsey has said that second-year back Nick Chubb will be the starter in 2019 for the Browns, who also signed former Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt in February.
–Indianapolis Colts rookie center Javon Patterson tore his ACL during organized team activities and will miss the 2019 season.
Coach Frank Reich confirmed the injury to Patterson, a seventh-round pick from Ole Miss. The Colts were expecting him to compete for a backup job on the interior of their offensive line.
–The New England Patriots released tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins, who signed a one-year deal in April and was expected to compete for a role after the offseason retirement of star Rob Gronkowski.
Rapoport reported that Seferian-Jenkins is dealing with personal issues that will take him at least a month to resolve.
–New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady’s request to trademark the nickname “Tom Terrific” is getting slammed, particularly by two former New York Mets who were teammates of Hall of Fame pitcher Tom Seaver, Ed Kranepool and Art Shamsky.
Seaver, who is now battling dementia, never filed for a trademark of the nickname that first was popularized by the “Tom Terrific” cartoon. According to a USA Today report, Brady’s company, TEB Capital, has filed for two “Tom Terrific” trademarks, one for trading cards, posters and signed photographs, and another for clothing.
–Field Level Media
Bell takes part in Jets’ camp; GM decision pending
Running back Le'Veon Bell
Running back Le’Veon Bell took part in on-field workouts Tuesday at the New York Jets’ mandatory minicamp after skipping most of the team’s spring voluntary workouts.
He worked with the first-team offense in 11-on-11 drills in what was his first competitive football since January 2018, when he last played for the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Bell sat out last season in a contract dispute and signed a four-year, $52.5 million contract with the Jets.
Head coach Adam Gase said Bell wouldn’t have a full workload because of the long layoff from team drills.
Before practice Tuesday, Gase updated reporters about the search for the team’s general manager.
The Jets have interviewed Joe Douglas, Philadelphia Eagles vice president of player personnel; Scott Fitterer, the Seattle Seahawks’ co-director of player personnel; Terry Fontenot, the New Orleans Saints’ director of pro scouting; and Champ Kelly, the Chicago Bears’ assistant director of player personnel.
New York is seeking a replacement for Mike Maccagnan, who was fired on May 15 after four seasons in the role. Gase was among the staff members who joined CEO Christopher Johnson in interviews.
“We went through some interviews this weekend,” Gase said. “Those guys did a great job. It was a great process that we’ve gone through so far. We’ll just keep huddling up and figuring out where we’re at with that until Christopher is ready to make a decision. Then once that happens, you guys will obviously know about that quickly.”
–Field Level Media
Colts rookie C Patterson tears ACL in practice
Indianapolis Colts rookie center
Indianapolis Colts rookie center Javon Patterson tore his ACL during organized team activities Tuesday and will miss the 2019 season.
Head coach Frank Reich confirmed the injury to Patterson, a seventh-round pick from Ole Miss.
Patterson, 21, started all 36 games in his last three seasons with the Rebels. The 6-foot-3, 307-pound lineman saw action at left guard, right guard and center.
The Colts were expecting Patterson to compete for a backup job on the interior of their offensive line this season.
–Field Level Media
Eagles DE Long announces apparent retirement
Longtime defensive end Chris Long appeared to announce his retirement from the NFL in a Twitter post Saturday night.
Long, 34, published a picture in which he raised a red plastic cup toward a mountainous horizon.
“Cheers,” wrote Long in his Twitter post. “Been a hell of a journey. Eleven years and I can honestly say I put my soul into every minute of it. Highs and lows. I’ve seen them both and I appreciate the perspective. Gratitude and love to those who lifted me up.”
The son of Hall of Famer Howie Long quickly set himself apart as a player and humanitarian during his career. He finished with 70 sacks and won a pair of Super Bowl rings, including one with the 2016 New England Patriots and one with the 2017 Philadelphia Eagles.
In 2017, Long supported teammate Malcolm Jenkins as he raised a fist during the national anthem.
“If you don’t see why you need allies for people that are fighting for equality right now, I don’t think you’ll ever see it,” Long said at the time.
Long also organized hikes during the offseason to provide clean water for people in Africa. He was named as the 2019 Walter Payton Man of the Year.
Long entered the NFL as the No. 2 overall pick of the St. Louis Rams in the 2008 draft. He maintained a relationship with the fans of St. Louis even after the franchise moved to Los Angeles. He spent eight years in St. Louis, one year in New England and two years in Philadelphia.
–Field Level Media
Bills extend DE Hughes through 2021
The Buffalo Bills signed defensive end Jerry Hughes to two-year extension on Tuesday, putting the team’s longest tenured player under contract through 2021.
According to ESPN, Hughes’ extension is worth up to $23 million with $19.5 million guaranteed.
Hughes, who turns 31 in August, was set to make $7.5 million in 2019, the final year of a five-year, $45 million extension signed in March of 2015.
“Honestly, it feels good to have an organization, an owner, a head coach and a GM who really believes in you,” Hughes told reporters at a press conference. “It’s really exciting for me to be back in this building, with the team, with the guys so we can build this relationship early.”
The nine-year veteran has spent the last six seasons in Buffalo, totaling 42 sacks, 63 tackles for loss, 12 forced fumbles and 90 quarterback hits while playing in all 96 games (80 starts). He had seven sacks, 13 TFLs, three forced fumbles and 18 QB hits last season, all his best marks since 2014, with the TFL total tying a career high.
A former first-round pick (31st overall) of the Indianapolis Colts in 2010, Hughes was acquired by the Bills for linebacker Kelvin Sheppard in 2013, after he had just five sacks through his first three seasons in Indy.
In addition, the Bills announced former center Eric Wood, who retired after the 2017 season, would be joining the radio broadcast and content teams in 2019.
–Field Level Media
Patriots OT Veldheer retiring after nine seasons
The New England Patriots placed
The New England Patriots placed recently signed offensive tackle Jared Veldheer on the reserve/retired list Tuesday.
ESPN reported earlier in the day Veldheer informed the team he planned to retire.
Veldheer, who turns 32 in June, joined the Patriots on May 13 as a free agent, signing a reported one-year, $3.5 million deal worth up to $6.5 million with incentives.
A nine-year veteran, Veldheer started 12 games at right tackle for the Denver Broncos last season after being acquired via trade, allowing just one sack but committing seven penalties.
He spent the previous four years with the Arizona Cardinals, playing primarily left tackle before moving to the right side in 2017. A third-round pick of the Oakland Raiders in 2010, Veldheer made 113 career starts in 118 games, with the majority at left tackle.
Isaiah Wynn, a 2018 first-round pick, was expected to get the first shot at starting on Tom Brady’s blind side after incumbent left tackle Trent Brown left for the Raiders in free agency. Wynn is recovering from a torn Achilles sustained in August.
New England also lost swing tackle LaAdrian Waddle to the Buffalo Bills in free agency.
–Field Level Media
Reports: DT Suh finalizing deal with Bucs
The Tampa
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are finalizing a one-year contract with defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh, multiple media outlets reported Tuesday.
Reports of the Bucs’ interest in Suh emerged on Monday, but head coach Bruce Arians was cagey when asked about the subject earlier Tuesday, telling reporters, “I can’t talk about him, he’s not on my team.”
Reminded that Suh was a free agent, Arians added, “He’s a hell of a player, so we’ll see.”
The deal comes a day after the team “mutually parted ways” with defensive tackle Gerald McCoy, who, coincidentally, was chosen one pick after Suh in the 2010 NFL Draft.
Suh, 32, had 4.5 sacks and 19 quarterback hits for the Los Angeles Rams last season, starting all 16 games for the eighth time in nine seasons since he was drafted second overall in 2010. He has never missed a game to injury, with the only absence of his career due to a two-game suspension in 2011.
Suh has 56 career sacks and 166 QB hits in 142 games, earning five Pro Bowl nods and three first-team All-Pro selections. Just one of those honors has come since 2014, when he made the Pro Bowl with the Miami Dolphins in 2016.
A member of the final draft class before the new CBA, Suh has made $138.7 million in his career, the second-most of any active non-quarterback behind Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald ($163.3 million), who entered the league in 2004. He earned $14 million on a one-year deal with the Rams last season.
Terms on Suh’s deal with the Buccaneers have not yet been reported.
–Field Level Media
Steelers’ Roethlisberger: ‘I lacked in leadership’ in 2018
As the Pittsburgh Steelers' 2019 organized
As the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 2019 organized team activities got underway on Tuesday, quarterback Ben Roethlisberger pinned the team’s 2018 struggles on himself.
“I lacked in leadership,” Roethlisberger told reporters. “Because that’s my job as the leader of this team, to get us to the playoffs. I’m gonna need to focus and refocus my energy and time on, how can I be a better leader to get us back to the playoffs?”
The comments came a day after Roethlisberger told Pittsburgh’s CBS affiliate, KDKA, he probably went “too far” in making critical comments about wide receiver Antonio Brown after a loss at Denver last year. Brown had a falling out with the team, demanded a trade this offseason and was dealt to the Oakland Raiders.
“I took some heat and deservedly so for some of the comments … and especially towards him,” Roethlisberger told KDKA. “I genuinely feel bad about that and I’m sorry.”
On Tuesday, the 37-year-old spoke further about Brown, who responded Monday to the quarterback’s interview with KDKA by tweeting only, “Two face.” The QB said he wasn’t sure why the pair’s relationship deteriorated last year and added that he didn’t get a chance to repair it.
“I never really saw any of it coming,” Roethlisberger said. “I would have loved to have had the chance to talk to him. That’s why I said yesterday, whatever I did to offend him, I apologize for it. I tried to do that in person, talk to him. He wouldn’t allow me to.”
Roethlisberger also said Tuesday he is emphasizing his connections with his current teammates, as this group looks to build toward a better season.
“You just have to focus on the guys that are here and make sure they are good,” he said. “Everyone I’ve talked to is good with me. … We’ve been attacked from all angles this year, this offseason. We just need to stick together and have each other’s backs.”
The Steelers finished 9-6-1 in 2018, missing the postseason for the first time since 2013. They haven’t had a losing season since 2003.
–Field Level Media
Report: 2021 NFL Draft awarded to Cleveland
The 2021 NFL Draft
The 2021 NFL Draft will be held in Cleveland, according to an Uproxx report on Tuesday.
The league is expected to officially announce the news, and potentially the hosts of other future drafts, on Wednesday, as owners hold spring meetings in Florida this week.
Cleveland, Kansas City and Denver were among the finalists for recent drafts that were awarded to Nashville (2019) and Las Vegas (2020). Multiple outlets reported Tuesday that Denver is not expected to be awarded a future draft this week.
“We’re confident in our city and our proposal, and feel Cleveland has a great chance at securing this event,” David Gilbert, president of the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission, told Cleveland.com in a statement earlier Tuesday.
The draft began moving around the country in 2015, being held in Chicago for two years before going to Philadelphia (2017), Dallas (2018) and then Nashville last month. Before that, the draft was held annually in New York City from 1965-2014.
–Field Level Media
Bosa pulls hamstring, 49ers RBs still hurting
San Francisco 49ers top pick
San Francisco 49ers top pick Nick Bosa left practice early on Tuesday, sustaining a hamstring during a pass-rushing drill and sitting out the remainder of workouts.
With the 49ers in their second day of a three-day week of organized team activities, Bosa did some 11-on-11 work, as well, before the injury forced the defensive end to limp off to the sidelines.
Head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters afterward that the team does not yet know the severity of the injury, which happened while Bosa was working with the second-team defense, but Bosa remained out on the sidelines through the end of practice.
Bosa, 21, was selected second overall in April. He played in only three games as junior last season at Ohio State, suffering a core muscle injury in September and sitting out the remainder of the season to recover and prepare for the draft.
Shanahan also gave injury updates on his running backs, a position group with three players currently out.
Matt Breida suffered a slightly torn pectoral muscle during offseason lifting, Raheem Mostert had his fractured arm re-set because it was not healing properly, and Jerick McKinnon, coming off a torn ACL that cost him all of last season, is running lightly. All three are expected back for training camp, however.
On the bright side, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo — also coming back from a torn ACL, his suffered in Week 3 last season — threw passes during 7-on-7 drills while wearing a knee brace. He won’t be cleared for full team drills until camp, Shanahan said.
–Field Level Media
Colts QB Luck (calf strain) misses start of OTAs
Indianapolis Colts star Andrew Luck sat out the first day of organized team activities Tuesday due to a minor calf strain.
The injury isn’t considered serious, and the Colts are likely just being cautious with the 29-year-old franchise quarterback.
Luck was named the 2018 NFL Comeback Player of the Year after completing a career-best 67.3 percent of his passes for 4,593 yards and 39 touchdowns and leading the Colts to a playoff berth.
The No. 1 overall pick in the 2012 draft sat out the entire 2017 season following surgery on his right shoulder.
–Field Level Media
Seahawks’ Wagner not practicing while seeking new deal
Seattle Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner is present at organized team activities but will not practice, as he seeks an extension from the team entering the final year of his contract.
“It’s a tricky situation,” Wagner told reporters Tuesday, adding that he wanted to attend as a leader of the defense. “This is a business. You get hurt, they’re going to cut you. So you’ve got to be mindful of that. … Y’all know I’m fresh enough, going to be in shape.”
Wagner, who turns 29 in June, is due $11.4 million in 2019, the final season of a four-year, $43 million deal. He said Tuesday he intends to set a new benchmark for salary among off-ball linebackers, after C.J. Mosely joined the New York Jets on a five-year, $85 million contract in free agency in March.
“That’s the plan, to break that,” said Wagner, who is serving as his own agent and said the sides have had communication and have a plan for the negotiation.
Head coach Pete Carroll sounded pleased with how Wagner has handled the situation, and said that talks have gone well.
“Bobby’s been great,” Carroll said. “Everything’s going to come together in time. Everything’s in order, and we’re in order of what we want to do, and it feels very comfortable and very amicable and all of that. So everything’s going just right.”
Wagner has reached five straight Pro Bowls and had four first-team All-Pro nods, including in each of the last three seasons. He racked up 138 tackles (six for loss), 11 passes defensed, one interception (returned for a touchdown), one sack and eight quarterback hits in 15 games last season.
He hopes to reach an agreement before the season but reiterated that he’s prepared for this to be his final season in Seattle, if necessary.
The seven-year veteran has 916 tackles (51 for loss), 41 passes defensed, nine interceptions, 16.5 sacks and 60 QB hits in 103 career games since the Seahawks drafted him in the second round in 2012.
–Field Level Media
OTAs notebook: Jags’ Ramsey absent, but Ngakoue shows
Cornerback
Cornerback Jalen Ramsey remains absent from Jacksonville Jaguars offseason workouts, but defensive end Yannick Ngakoue was present on Tuesday after missing workouts earlier this spring.
Ngakoue, 24, is entering a contract year — in which he’ll make $2.025 million — after totaling 29.5 sacks through three seasons. The former third-round pick said he’ll continue to participate as he seeks a new deal.
“Of course, I’m going to play,” he said. “I love the game. I’m in God’s hands at the end of the day. I’ve been playing this game my whole life and that’s what I’m here to do.”
Ramsey is not expected to attend until the team’s mandatory minicamp is held from June 11-13. He is working out on his own and has said he will be with the team and “ready when it’s time.”
–Seattle Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner is present at OTAs but will not practice, as he seeks an extension from the team entering the final year of his contract.
“It’s a tricky situation,” Wagner told reporters, adding that he wanted to attend as a leader of the defense. “This is a business. You get hurt, they’re going to cut you.”
Wagner, who turns 29 in June, is due $11.4 million in 2019, the final season of a four-year, $43 million deal. He said he intends to set a new benchmark for salary among off-ball linebackers, after C.J. Mosley joined the New York Jets on a five-year, $85 million contract in free agency in March.
–As expected, Houston Texans franchise-tagged outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney did not show for OTAs.
Clowney, who has yet to sign his $15.967 million tender, is not expected to attend even for mandatory minicamp absent a long-term extension, which the sides have until July 1 to work out.
“I have every belief and trust that JD is working on his own and getting ready for whenever he does decide to show up.,” head coach Bill O’Brien said.
–Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones is absent from OTAs, as expected.
Jones, who turns 25 in July, has been absent all offseason while seeking a new deal. He is due $1.2 million in 2019, the final year of his rookie deal.
Jones racked up 15.5 sacks and 29 QB hits last season, ranking third and fifth, respectively, in the NFL.
–Wideout Antonio Brown was not present for the start of Oakland Raiders OTAs.
Head coach Jon Gruden did not offer a reason for Brown’s absence but did not sound concerned.
“Hopefully we’ll see him here in the next couple of days,” Gruden said. “He’s been working extremely hard learning our offense, and really excited to get him out here.”
–Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay and defensive tackle Damon Harrison were absent from OTAs, amid reports that both are interested in new contracts.
Slay, 28, has two years left on a four-year, $48.2 million extension signed in July of 2016. He is due $13 million in 2019 and $10.5 million in 2020, with cap figures of $15.9 million and $13.4 million, respectively.
Harrison, 30, was acquired for a conditional fifth-round pick from the New York Giants in October and also has two years remaining on his deal. He is due $7 million in 2019 and $9.25 million in 2020.
–Philadelphia Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins was absent from OTAs, amid reports he is seeking a new deal.
Jenkins, 31, is due $8.4 million in 2019 and $7.9 million in 2020 before his contract expires. The safety market jumped considerably this offseason, with four players reaching at least $13.75 million annually.
“It is a voluntary program, and Malcolm is one of those guys, leader of the football team, and not concerned with him,” head coach Doug Pederson said.
–Green Bay Packers safety Josh Jones is absent from OTAs as he seeks a trade, ESPN reports.
The team was expected to move Jones, 24, to linebacker after signing Adrian Amos in free agency and drafting Darnell Savage in the first round last month, but Jones is reportedly not on board with the switch.
A 2017 second-round pick, Jones is under contract through 2020. He has started 12 of 29 games through two seasons, making 96 tackles and breaking up seven passes.
–Field Level Media
NFL notebook: Patriots extend Edelman through 2021
The Patriots finalized a two-year extension worth $21 million to perhaps keep Super Bowl MVP Julian Edelman in New England for his entire career.
According to multiple reports, the extension includes an $8 million signing bonus and $12 million guaranteed.
The 32-year-old wide receiver’s contract was set to expire after the 2019 season. He signed a two-year, $11 million deal in June 2017.
Since the Patriots drafted him in the seventh round in 2009, Edelman has played in 115 regular-season games and tallied 499 receptions for 5,390 yards and 30 touchdowns. In 18 postseason games, he has won three Super Bowl rings and caught 115 passes for 1,412 yards and five scores.
–The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are finalizing a one-year contract with defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh, multiple media outlets reported.
The deal comes a day after the team “mutually parted ways” with defensive tackle Gerald McCoy, who, coincidentally, was chosen one pick after Suh in the 2010 NFL Draft.
The Bucs also claimed former New York Jets tight end Jordan Leggett off waivers, after he was waived Monday.
–As the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 2019 organized team activities got underway, quarterback Ben Roethlisberger pinned the team’s 2018 struggles on himself.
“I lacked in leadership,” Roethlisberger told reporters. “Because that’s my job as the leader of this team, to get us to the playoffs. I’m gonna need to focus and refocus my energy and time on, how can I be a better leader to get us back to the playoffs?”
The comments came a day after Roethlisberger told Pittsburgh’s CBS affiliate, KDKA, he probably went “too far” in making critical comments about wide receiver Antonio Brown last year.
–Indianapolis Colts star Andrew Luck sat out the first day of organized team activities due to a minor calf strain.
The injury isn’t considered serious, and the Colts are likely just being cautious with the 29-year-old franchise quarterback.
–The 2021 NFL Draft will be held in Cleveland, according to an Uproxx report.
The league is expected to officially announce the news, and potentially the hosts of other future drafts, on Wednesday, as owners hold spring meetings in Florida this week.
Cleveland, Kansas City and Denver were among the finalists for recent drafts that were awarded to Nashville (2019) and Las Vegas (2020).
–San Francisco 49ers top pick Nick Bosa tweaked his hamstring and sat out the rest of practice.
Head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters the severity is unclear, but Bosa remained on the sidelines through the end of practice.
–The Buffalo Bills signed defensive end Jerry Hughes to two-year extension, putting the team’s longest-tenured player under contract through 2021.
According to ESPN, Hughes’ extension is worth up to $23 million with $19.5 million guaranteed. Hughes, who turns 31 in August, was set to make $7.5 million in 2019.
–Bills tight end Tyler Kroft suffered a broken right foot Monday and will require surgery, which reportedly brings with it a three-to-four month recovery.
Four other offseason acquisitions are also sidelined: Wide receiver Cole Beasley and center Mitch Morse are recovering from core muscle surgeries, while running backs Frank Gore (foot, ankle) and T.J. Yeldon (groin) are also out.
–Running back Senorise Perry is the first Bills player to wear No. 32 since O.J. Simpson in 1977.
Perry, 27, told The Athletic he was surprised that the disgraced Hall of Famer’s number was an option.
–The Patriots placed recently signed offensive tackle Jared Veldheer on the reserve/retired list.
Veldheer, who turns 32 in June, joined the Patriots on May 13 as a free agent, signing a reported one-year, $3.5 million deal worth up to $6.5 million with incentives.
–Tennessee Titans cornerback Adoree’ Jackson had offseason foot/ankle surgery and is in a walking boot, NFL Network reported. It’s unclear if he’ll be ready for training camp.
Tight end Delanie Walker participated in individual drills and told reporters he’s “in the 85-percent range” as he recovers from a September ankle injury that required surgery.
–Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Jarran Reed will be out until training camp as he recovers from sports hernia surgery, head coach Pete Carroll said.
Reed was originally given a four-to-six week timeline for the surgery, which happened in late April.
–The New Orleans Saints signed former Carolina Panthers defensive end Wes Horton and waived linebacker Darrell Williams.
Horton, 29, has seven sacks and 10 quarterback hits in 32 games (eight starts) over the past two seasons.
–The Jets signed wideout Deonte Thompson and waived wideout Xavier Ubosi.
Thompson, 30, caught 17 passes for 167 yards in 13 games between the Bills and Cowboys last season.
–After considering retirement, linebacker Gerald Hodges intends to keep playing, ESPN reported, noting he is “drawing interest from several teams.”
Hodges, 28, had 55 tackles in 16 games for the Cardinals last season.
–Field Level Media
Kraft trial postponed indefinitely; prosecution appeals video ruling
Kraft trial postponed indefinitely; prosecution appeals video ruling Kraft trial postponed indefinitely; prosecution appeals video ruling
Robert Kraft’s trial has been suspended indefinitely as prosecutors appeal a judge’s ruling over the admissibility of video surveillance footage.
The suppression of the key video evidence could end the case against Kraft, who was charged with a misdemeanor alleging he paid for sex at a massage parlor in Jupiter, Fla.
Judge Leonard Hanser in Palm Beach County postponed the trial indefinitely as prosecutors launched an appeal of Hanser’s decision to disallow secretly shot video of Kraft.
The footage allegedly shows Kraft participating in a sex act at Orchids of Asia Day Spa in January.
Kraft, 77, pleaded not guilty. He owns the New England Patriots and still would be subject to NFL discipline regardless of the outcome of the appeal and trial.
–Field Level Media
