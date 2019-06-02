Pats to receive rings in private ceremony Thursday
Pats to receive rings in private ceremony Thursday
Members of the New England Patriots 2018 championship team will receive their Super Bowl rings on Thursday night in a private ceremony hosted by team owner Robert Kraft.
Those attending the ceremony will include some players and staff members who have moved on from New England.
Defensive end Trey Flowers, who since signed with the Detroit Lions, and defensive coordinator Brian Flores, now the head coach of the Miami Dolphins, are expected to attend.
The Patriots beat the Los Angeles Rams 13-3 on Feb. 3 in Super Bowl LIII for their sixth title, all since 2001.
–Field Level Media
Kaymer out front after third round at Memorial
Kaymer out front after third round at Memorial
Germany's
Kaymer out front after third round at Memorial
Germany’s Martin Kaymer held his ground atop the leaderboard Saturday at Muirfield Village Golf Club, firing a 6-under-par 66 to grab a two-shot lead over Australia’s Adam Scott at the Memorial Tournament in Dublin, Ohio.
Kaymer, who started the day as one of three co-leaders, carded a bogey-free round that included two birdies on the front at Nos. 3 and 9 and four more on the back, at Nos. 11, 13, 15 and 16. He stands at 15 under, and says being in position to strike for the trophy is all about patience.
“I think I will have the same attitude tomorrow: Stay in control of the golf ball, hit fairways, hit greens, use the chances that will appear, and see what happens,” Kaymer told NBC Sports following his round.
It’s been five years since the two-time major winner hoisted a PGA Tour trophy — at the 2014 U.S. Open — and more than two years since he posted a top-10 finish in the U.S., tying for fourth at the Honda Classic in February 2017. He credits a concentrated effort on his short game as one reason for his recent resurgent performance as well as a slim social media diet.
“It’s just a matter of energy. It just takes a lot of energy to read that stuff — even if it’s not about yourself,” he explained. “You think about other people and then you compare yourself … and I just don’t like that way of thinking. I just wanted more energy and I didn’t really know what the reason was, and I think social media and listening to the broadcasting and stuff can take all the energy, and for me it’s just more distracting than helping.”
It’s been more than three years since 14-time PGA Tour winner Scott visited the winner’s circle, last winning back-to-back tournaments in early 2016 when he won the Honda Classic and the WGC-Cadillac Championship. The 38-year-old enjoyed a similar trip as Kaymer around Muirfield on Saturday, combating a bogey at 9 with seven birdies on his card, including four the on the back, highlighted by a birdie at 18. He stands at 13 under.
“I felt OK the first two days and managed my mistakes today and actually felt better, so that a positive thing going into the weekend,” Scott told NBC following his round.
“When you hit a lot of greens, it’s hard to gain strokes on the field because you’re not putting from three feet on every hole — I wish, but it doesn’t happen. Look, I’d almost take that same round tomorrow with (my) below-average putting and see how my chances tack up, but I’m going to need a really great round tomorrow.”
Roaring into contention was Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama, who shot the low round of the day — an 8-under 64 — to leapfrog into a tie for third place with Patrick Cantlay (68) and Jordan Spieth (69). Matsuyama unleashed eight birdies during his round, including a string of four in five holes on the front. His four more on the back was punctuated with a chip-in for birdie at 18.
“It was a difficult shot but I had a good lie,” Matsuyama told NBC through an interpreter. “I was able to get it out of there and what a feeling to have it go in.”
Matsuyama, a five-time PGA winner, captured his first Tour win at the Memorial in 2014 and the 27-year-old said he will draw on those memories going into Sunday.
“My best memory of that year was walking off the 18th green and seeing Mr. (Jack) Nicklaus, receiving the champions trophy from him, and to be able to do it tomorrow would be dream come true,” he said.
Matsuyama last win came at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational in 2017, one of three victories during the 2016-17 campaign. So far this season, he has three top-10 finishes including a tie for eighth at The Players Championship in March.
Tiger Woods shot his third straight round in the 70s on Saturday, posting a 2-under 70. He stands tied for 25th at 4 under.
–Field Level Media
Free agent Wilkerson charged with DUI
Free agent Wilkerson charged with DUI Free agent Wilkerson charged with DUI
Free agent Muhammad Wilkerson was arrested on driving under the influence charges in New York City, according to multiple reports.
WABC-TV reported that Wilkerson ran a stop sign at 3:30 a.m. on Saturday and was pulled over. When police approached him, they saw his eyes were bloodshot and he smelled of alcohol, the station said.
The New York Daily News reported Wilkerson was behind the wheel of a 2019 Rolls-Royce and admitted to police that he had “a shot and two beers.”
Wilkerson, a New Jersey native, was selected No. 30 overall by the New York Jets in 2011.
He spent the first seven years of his career with the Jets and then signed a one-year deal with the Green Bay Packers for the 2018 season, but his year was cut short when he sustained a serious left ankle injury in Week 3.
Wilkerson, 29, has played in 108 career games, and has 410 tackles, 103 quarterback hits and 44.5 sacks.
–Field Level Media
Jets interview Saints’ Fontenot for GM job
Jets interview Saints' Fontenot for GM job
The New York Jets interviewed New Orleans
Jets interview Saints’ Fontenot for GM job
The New York Jets interviewed New Orleans Saints scouting director Terry Fontenot for their general manager position on Saturday.
Fontenot, 38, has been with the Saints for 16 years, the last six as director of pro scouting.
The Jets are interviewing candidates to replace Mike Maccagnan, who was fired on May 15 after four seasons in the role.
On Friday, the Jets met with Scott Fitterer, the Seattle Seahawks’ co-director of player personnel.
Other candidates expected to interview for the position include Philadelphia Eagles director of player personnel Joe Douglas and Chicago Bears assistant director of player personnel Champ Kelly. Douglas reportedly is scheduled to meet with the Jets on Sunday.
–Field Level Media
Foles says wife encouraged him to report to OTAs
Foles says wife encouraged him to report to OTAs Foles says wife encouraged him to report to OTAs
Quarterback Nick Foles said he returned to organized team activities with the Jacksonville Jaguars at his wife’s insistence.
Foles was away from the team for part of the week to be with his wife and daughter as the family mourned their recent miscarriage. Foles’ wife, Tori, posted a faith-filled message to Instagram explaining what the family was experiencing.
Tori Foles went into early labor at just 15 weeks on May 26.
“If my wife needed me at home right now, I’d be at home,” Foles said Friday. “That’s just me being honest. She’s the one who said, ‘Go, the team needs you right now.’ She knows I’m coming home right away. So that’s her. It really is as simple as that.”
Foles added that his wife’s mother was in town and that his mother was arriving soon.
Foles returned to the team facility Thursday morning, despite assurances from coach Doug Marrone that the Jaguars were planning to give him as much time as he needed with his family.
“The great thing is the team said as long as I need, whatever I need, they understand,” said Foles. “They’ve been wonderful. But at the same time, my wife also knows; she wants me to be here because we’re building something right here.”
–Field Level Media
Ring Central buys Oakland Coliseum naming rights
Ring Central buys Oakland Coliseum naming rights
The home venue for the Oakland Raiders
Ring Central buys Oakland Coliseum naming rights
The home venue for the Oakland Raiders and Oakland Athletics is now called the Ring Central Coliseum.
The Oakland Alameda County Coliseum Authority approved the sale of the naming rights to the California-based communications firm for $1 million per year for three years, with an option to renew for a fourth year, the East Bay Times reported Saturday.
The Las Vegas-bound Raiders will play their home games in Oakland in 2019 and have an option to remain there in 2020 if their new facility in Nevada isn’t finished.
The Raiders and A’s will not receive any of the money from the naming rights deal, with the full amount going to the Coliseum Authority, per the report.
An Oakland city councilman told the East Bay Times that temporary Ring Central signs will be erected at the Coliseum as early as next week.
–Field Level Media
Woods on Haney’s ban over LPGA comments: ‘He deserved it’
Woods on Haney's ban over LPGA comments: 'He deserved it'
Responding to the
Woods on Haney’s ban over LPGA comments: ‘He deserved it’
Responding to the suspension of his former swing coach Hank Haney, who made racially insensitive comments about LPGA players on his SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio show, Tiger Woods said Friday that Haney “deserved” to be punished.
After shooting an even-par 72 on Friday at the Memorial Tournament in Dublin, Ohio, Woods was quizzed for his response upon news of Haney’s ban. Haney had mocked the LPGA and the success of some of the tour’s Korean players.
“He deserved it,” Woods told reporters after his second round at Muirfield Village. “Just can’t look at life like that.”
From 2004-10, Woods won six majors with the assistance of Haney, now 63.
On his SiriusXM show on Wednesday along with co-host Steve Johnson, Haney discussed the U.S. Women’s Open by saying of the likely winner, “I’m gonna predict a Korean.”
“I couldn’t name you six players on the LPGA Tour,” Haney continued. “Maybe I could. Well … I’d go with Lee. If I didn’t have to name a first name, I’d get a bunch of them right.”
Upon handing down the suspension SiriusXM released a statement criticizing the comments as “insensitive” and citing the punishment coming “at the PGA Tour’s instruction.”
Haney later posted an apology statement on his Twitter account, saying “I have the highest respect for the women who have worked so hard to reach the pinnacle of their sport and I never meant to take away from their accomplishments.”
“He obviously said what he meant, and he got what he deserved,” Woods said.
–Field Level Media
NFL notebook: DT McCoy reportedly to pick from 3 teams
NFL notebook: DT McCoy reportedly to pick from 3 teams NFL notebook: DT McCoy reportedly to pick from 3 teams
After finishing his latest free-agent visit with Carolina on Friday, six-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Gerald McCoy will reportedly decide on his 2019 team among three final suitors: the Panthers, the Baltimore Ravens and the Cleveland Browns.
NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday that the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers star will mull over his final three options this weekend.
Several media outlets reported Thursday that McCoy, 31, finished up a two-day visit with Baltimore after having also visited the Browns last week, days after his release by the Tampa Buccaneers. The Tampa Bay Times reported McCoy has drawn bids from 10 teams with an offer as high as $11 million annually.
McCoy, the third overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft, was released by the Buccaneers on May 20 with three years left on his contract. The deal called for him to make $13 million in base pay this season. The original contract was for six years and $95.2 million.
–The NFL suspended quarterback Chad Kelly two games for a violation of the league’s personal conduct policy.
The Indianapolis Colts signed Kelly this offseason, and if he makes the team, he won’t be eligible to play in a regular season game until Sept. 22. Under the suspension, Kelly can take part in offseason practices, training camp and preseason games.
Kelly, 25, last played for the Denver Broncos and was released in October 2018 on the heels of an arrest for criminal trespass while he was the Broncos’ No. 2 quarterback at the time behind Case Keenum, now with the Washington Redskins.
–Charges against former Houston Texans tight end Ryan Griffin were dismissed, two weeks after the team released him following his arrest in Nashville, Tenn.
Griffin, 29, was charged with vandalism and public intoxication on April 27 during the NFL draft, which was held in Nashville. He allegedly punched a hotel window and sustained a bloody left hand in the incident.
He was released a day later on $1,750 bond, with a court date set for Friday. The Houston Chronicle reported the charges were dismissed at a settlement conference. Griffin was assessed $195 in court costs. Griffin was entering the final year of a three-year, $9 million extension signed in March 2017.
–New Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur will have surgery Sunday to repair a torn Achilles tendon, according to multiple reports.
LaFleur was injured while playing “knockout” on a basketball hoop at the stadium on Wednesday night, reports Mike Silver of NFL.com. Silver suggests LaFleur will coach from a cart during the upcoming OTAs and likely throughout the offseason, but could return to the sidelines by the time the regular season starts.
LaFleur, 39, became the 15th head coach for Green Bay’s storied franchise after a month-long search in January. LaFleur replaced Mike McCarthy, who was fired by Packers president/CEO Mark Murphy on Dec. 2 after Green Bay was stunned by the Arizona Cardinals.
— Field Level Media
Report: DT McCoy ends Panthers visit, to pick among 3 teams
Report: DT McCoy ends Panthers visit, to pick among 3 teams
After finishing his latest free-agent
Report: DT McCoy ends Panthers visit, to pick among 3 teams
After finishing his latest free-agent visit with Carolina on Friday, six-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Gerald McCoy will reportedly decide on his 2019 team among three suitors: the Panthers, the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns.
NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday that the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers star will mull over his final three options this weekend.
Several media outlets reported Thursday that McCoy, 31, finished up a two-day visit with Baltimore after having also visited the Cleveland Browns last week, days after his release by the Tampa Buccaneers.
McCoy, the third overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft, was released by the Buccaneers on May 20 with three years left on his contract. The deal called for him to make $13 million in base pay this season. The original contract was for six years and $95.2 million.
The Tampa Bay Times reported McCoy has drawn bids from 10 teams with offers as high as $11 million annually.
Rapoport reported Wednesday that McCoy was seeking more than $10 million from the Browns and Ravens but apparently didn’t get it.
“The Ravens absolutely want to sign McCoy,” Rapoport said on the NFL Network. “They had him visit with the intention of signing him, but this is also one of the more principled and disciplined organizations when it comes to money, so they’re not going to do something that is out of their price range.”
Panthers coach Ron Rivera said recently he’d be interested in adding McCoy to the roster.
“I think a guy with his ability could come in and help most certainly,” Rivera told reporters.
McCoy has 296 tackles, 54.5 sacks, 140 quarterback hits, six forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries in 123 career games. Along with his six Pro Bowls, he was named first-team All-Pro in 2013.
Last season McCoy failed to make the Pro Bowl for the first time since 2011 despite extending his streak of seven seasons with at least five sacks, the NFL’s longest active streak among defensive tackles. McCoy finished with 6.0 sacks and 28 tackles in 14 games for the Buccaneers in 2018.
–Field Level Media
Kaymer shares Memorial lead with two others
Kaymer shares Memorial lead with two others Kaymer shares Memorial lead with two others
Germany’s Martin Kaymer, making just his second appearance at Muirfield Village Golf Club, fired a 4-under 68 on Friday to move into a three-way tie with Troy Merritt and South Korea’s Kyoung-Hoon Lee for the lead after the second round at the Memorial Tournament in Dublin, Ohio.
It appears to be a return to form for Kaymer, winner of two major championships — the 2010 PGA Championship and 2014 U.S. Open — as well as the 2014 Players Championship. Not only has the 34-year-old not won on Tour since 2014, but also he hasn’t posted a top-10 finish since tying for fourth at the Honda Classic in February 2017. He has missed three cuts so far this season, including the PGA Championship two weeks ago, and his best finish so far in an official PGA event was a tie or 33rd place at the Arnold Palmer Invitational in March.
Merritt carded a 66 on Friday and Lee shot 67.
Kaymer, who started on the back nine, was bogey-free through 17 holes and posted five birdies before missing the green on No. 9 and made bogey on his final hole of the day to drop into the tied with Merritt and Lee.
Iowa native Merritt, 33, got off to a hot start Friday, carding three birdies and an eagle at the par-5 seventh hole to shoot 31 on the front, but struggled on the back and balanced two bogeys with three birdies to finish with a 6-under 66.
The nine-year PGA veteran, winner of the 2018 Barbasol Championship last July, is going for his third PGA title. So far this season Merritt has two top-10 finishes including tying for 10th at the RBC Heritage in April.
The 27-year-old Lee, still seeking his first PGA title, enjoyed a bogey-free round that featured five birdies en route to his 67 on Friday. Lee’s best finish this season is tying for third at the Zurich Classic last month in New Orleans.
Hot on the heels of the leaders and one shot back at 8 under is Jordan Spieth, who started the day one shot off the lead. He followed up his first-round 66 with a 2-under 70 and continues to ride the momentum from back-to-back top-10 results after finishing in a tie for third at the PGA Championship and tied for eighth at last week’s Charles Schwab Challenge.
Knotted in a tie for fifth at 7 under are Bud Cauley (70), Patrick Cantlay (69), Argentina’s Emiliano Grillo (68), Australian Adam Scott (66) and Rickie Fowler (68).
Five-time Memorial Tournament champion Tiger Woods, who posted an opening round 70, followed up with an even-par 72 and stands tied for 33rd at 2 under.
Englishman Justin Rose bounced back from a 75 on Thursday to shoot the low round of the day: a 9-under 63 Friday to move into a tie for 10th place at 6 under
First-round leader Ryan Moore followed up his first-round 65 with a 3-over 75 and fell into a tie for 18th.
Defending champ Bryson DeChambeau stands tied for 55th after shooting 70 for a 144 total.
Notables missing the cut included Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy (71, 146 total), Phil Mickelson (79, 149), Australia’s Jason Day (74, 149), Tony Finau (74, 151) and Justin Thomas (80, 151).
–Field Level Media
NFL suspends QB Kelly for two games
NFL suspends QB Kelly for two games
The NFL suspended quarterback Chad Kelly
NFL suspends QB Kelly for two games
The NFL suspended quarterback Chad Kelly for a violation of the league’s personal conduct policy on Friday.
The Indianapolis Colts signed Kelly this offseason, and if he makes the team, he won’t be eligible to play in a regular season game until Sept. 16. Under the suspension, Kelly can take part in offseason practices, training camp and preseason games.
He last played for the Denver Broncos and was released in October 2018 on the heels of an arrest for criminal trespass.
Englewood (Colo.) Police Department said a man had entered a residence on South Lincoln Street one morning shortly after 1 a.m. An occupant at the residence chased the man out, and a search ensued. Kelly had been attending a Halloween party at teammate Von Miller’s house prior to the late-night incident.
At the time, he was the Broncos’ No. 2 quarterback behind Case Keenum.
Kelly, 25, has no guarantee to be more than a training camp arm. The Colts are locked into their top two quarterbacks, Andrew Luck and Jacoby Brissett, and Phillip Walker is currently listed behind them on the depth chart.
–Field Level Media
Report: Torn Achilles for Packers coach LaFleur
Report: Torn Achilles for Packers coach LaFleur
New Green Bay Packers coach Matt
Report: Torn Achilles for Packers coach LaFleur
New Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur will have surgery Sunday to repair a torn Achilles tendon, according to multiple reports.
LaFleur was injured while playing “knockout” on a basketball hoop at the stadium on Wednesday night, reports Mike Silver of NFL.com.
Silver suggests LaFleur will coach from a cart during the upcoming OTAs and likely throughout the offseason, but could be ready to patrol the sidelines by the time the regular season starts.
LaFleur became the 15th head coach for Green Bay’s storied franchise after a month-long search in January.
The 39-year-old LaFleur, who served as offensive coordinator of the Tennessee Titans under first-year head coach Mike Vrabel last season, spent 2017 as the Los Angeles Rams wide receivers coach (the Rams finished eighth in the league in rushing, 10th in passing), and was quarterbacks coach for the Atlanta Falcons from 2015-16.
LaFleur, who is from Mount Pleasant, Mich., made his start in the NFL coaching ranks in 2008 with the Houston Texans, connecting with Kyle Shanahan, now the San Francisco 49ers head coach. He joined Mike and Kyle Shanahan with the Washington Redskins, then worked in Atlanta under Kyle Shanahan.
LaFleur replaced Mike McCarthy, who was fired by Packers president/CEO Mark Murphy on Dec. 2 after Green Bay was stunned by the Arizona Cardinals. Green Bay interviewed at least 11 candidates, many of whom had offensive backgrounds and previous experience as head coaches.
–Field Level Media
Charges dropped against free-agent TE Griffin
Charges dropped against free-agent TE Griffin Charges dropped against free-agent TE Griffin
Charges against former Houston Texans tight end Ryan Griffin were dismissed Friday, two weeks after the team released him following his arrest in Nashville, Tenn.
Griffin, 29, was charged with vandalism and public intoxication on April 26, the night of the second and third rounds of the NFL draft, which was held in Nashville. He allegedly punched a hotel window and sustained a bloody left hand in the incident. He was released a day later on $1,750 bond, with a court date set for Friday.
The Houston Chronicle reported the charges were dismissed at a settlement conference. Griffin was assessed $195 in court costs.
Griffin was entering the final year of a three-year, $9 million extension signed in March 2017. He was set to count $2.7 million against the cap, but Houston will save all of that figure.
A sixth-round pick by the Texans in 2013, Griffin had 24 catches for 305 yards in 14 games (11 starts) last season. Through six seasons, he has 136 catches for 1,491 yards and seven scores in 77 games (36 starts).
–Field Level Media
Report: Pryor joins Jags on one-year deal
Report: Pryor joins Jags on one-year deal Report: Pryor joins Jags on one-year deal
The Jacksonville Jaguars signed free-agent wide receiver Terrelle Pryor to a one-year deal, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
The quarterback-turned-wideout worked out for the Jaguars on Wednesday and is expected to report on Sunday.
Pryor played for the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets in 2018, catching 16 of his 30 targets for 252 yards and two touchdowns in eight games.
Pryor, who turns 30 next month, has 115 career receptions for 1,563 yards and seven touchdowns. He entered the league with the Oakland Raiders in 2011 and also has played with the Cleveland Browns (2015-16) and Washington Redskins (2017).
His best season came with the Browns in 2016, when he caught 77 passes for 1,007 yards and four scores. Since then, a series of injuries and too many dropped passes stalled his development as a receiver.
Pryor worked previously with current Jaguars offensive coordinator John DeFilippo when both were employed by the Cleveland Browns in 2015.
Pryor was a three-year quarterback at Ohio State from 2008-10, completing 60.9 percent of his passes for 6,177 yards with 57 TDs and 26 interceptions in 39 games.
He went 3-7 as a starting quarterback with the Raiders from 2012-13.
–Field Level Media
Retired Manning always willing listener to NFL offers
Retired Manning always willing listener to NFL offers
Peyton
Retired Manning always willing listener to NFL offers
Peyton Manning never knows when his second chapter might end, and a third begin.
For that reason, the retired quarterback said he will always lend an ear when NFL-related opportunities are the topic.
Manning attended Denver Broncos practice on Thursday, but is not working in any capacity for the team from which he retired in 2015. He’s been linked to several other football gigs since he gave up the full-time quarterback thing. In the past two months alone, Manning’s name was directly attached to Monday Night Football — as a replacement for unretired tight end Jason Witten — the New York Jets, Indianapolis Colts and NFL Network.
Manning shot down all related rumors and said he never discussed the vacant Jets GM job with Adam Gase. Gase, head coach of the Jets and acting GM, coached Manning in Denver.
“I have spoken with Adam, of course, since he’s been there, but I did not speak with him about that nor was I contacted by anyone,” Manning said, adding that he did officially sit down and speak with ABC-ESPN about the MNF opportunity.
Manning is currently working to be low key while staying “connected” to the NFL. That includes an ESPN Plus series “Peyton’s Places” in which Manning is the featured personality visiting and interviewing subjects relevant to the league’s upcoming 100th season.
“I’m doing this little thing for the NFL for the 100th year, I went from Columbus yesterday to Ada, Ohio, for Wilson, where they make the footballs. … I went and kind of learned how to make a football, looking for a job,” Manning joked. “And I failed miserably. And I’m going to Chicago next week. … I have enjoyed that. I have enjoyed staying connected with it in this way.
“I still stay connected, I just can’t look into a glass and say what I’m going to be wanting to do next year or five years from now. I know I do want to stay close to it, stay connected to it.”
Even three years out of the league as a player, Manning said he resists the word retired. He’s focused for now on his role as a dad, particularly a football dad to his 8-year-old twin boys.
“I don’t use the R-word. I just use kind of my second chapter, if you will,” he said. “I don’t have that one-word job description like coaching or broadcasting. I just kind of stay busy doing lots of things, but it’s important for me to be able to go to those games on Saturday, flag football on Sunday. Marshall’s playing for the Rams; they’re playing on Sunday.”
–Field Level Media
NFL notebook: Browns coach Kitchens changes tune on OBJ
NFL notebook: Browns coach Kitchens changes tune on OBJ
Browns head coach
NFL notebook: Browns coach Kitchens changes tune on OBJ
Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens changed his tune on Odell Beckham Jr. missing all but one of Cleveland’s 10 workouts permitted under NFL rules for organized team activities.
Kitchens previously said the Browns did not expect Beckham to attend all voluntary workouts with the understanding he was dealing with logistical matters related to his move from New York to Ohio.
But when Beckham opted not to attend more than one, Kitchens said Thursday on the second-to-last day of OTAs that the mercurial wide receiver has some serious catching up to do. What has he missed?
“A lot … the offense,” Kitchens said. Later he added of Beckham, “I just want to see him.”
–Quarterback Nick Foles is back at organized team activities with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Foles was away from the team this week to be with his wife and daughter as the family mourned their miscarriage. Foles’ wife, Tori, posted a faith-filled message to Instagram explaining what the family was experiencing.
Head coach Doug Marrone said Tuesday that the Jaguars were planning to give Foles as much time as he needed with his family while dealing with a personal matter.
–Philadelphia Eagles vice president of player personnel Joe Douglas, a close friend of New York Jets head coach and acting general manager Adam Gase, is viewed as the favorite for the Jets’ general manager vacancy that was created when Mike Maccagnan was fired on May 15.
Peyton Manning said this week he was never contacted by the Jets about the opening. The possible interest was rumored thanks in part to Manning having played under Gase with the Denver Broncos and helping instruct Gase’s quarterbacks in the offseason since retiring.
With interviews beginning this week, Seattle Seahawks co-director of player personnel Scott Fitterer was scheduled for the first interview among known candidates on Thursday. Chicago Bears assistant director of player personnel Champ Kelly and Minnesota Vikings assistant general manager George Paton are also on the list, with others expected to be contacted, per multiple reports.
–The Seahawks sued former second-round draft pick Malik McDowell, seeking to recoup nearly $800,000 in bonus money after the defensive tackle suffered a non-football injury and never played for the team.
McDowell, a Michigan State product, was the Seahawks’ second-round selection in the 2017 NFL Draft and received signing bonuses totaling nearly $2.4 million before suffering serious injuries in an ATV accident in July 2017.
The Seahawks placed him on the non-football injury list and finally waived him in March. An arbitrator ruled that the Seahawks were entitled to be repaid all bonus money. But through an agreement with McDowell and the NFL Players Association, the Seahawks agreed to pursue repayment of only a portion of the money — $799,238, according to the lawsuit filed in a Michigan federal court and obtained by multiple news outlets.
–Retired NFL fullback Jameel Cook was sentenced to 10 years of probation after he admitted to stealing $105,000 from a fund for NFL players.
The Harris County (Texas) District Attorney’s Office said that between March 2016 and September 2017, Cook filed 30 false claims for medical expenses with the NFL. Cook, 40, pleaded guilty to the charge of securing the execution of documents by deception. In addition to serving probation, he must perform 160 hours of community service, repay the money and pay restitution.
Cook, an Illinois product, was a sixth-round draft pick by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2001. He spent five seasons with the Buccaneers, then two with the Houston Texans, and ended his career back in Tampa Bay in 2008. In 109 career games, he rushed for just 43 yards but caught 84 passes out of the backfield for 510 yards and three touchdowns.
–Field Level Media
Browns’ Kitchens: OBJ missed ‘a lot’ being MIA for OTAs
Browns' Kitchens: OBJ missed 'a lot' being MIA for OTAs
Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens
Browns’ Kitchens: OBJ missed ‘a lot’ being MIA for OTAs
Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens changed his tune on Odell Beckham Jr. missing all but one of Cleveland’s 10 workouts permitted under NFL rules for organized team activities.
Kitchens previously said the Browns did not expect Beckham to attend all voluntary workouts with the understanding he was dealing with logistical matters related to his move from New York to Ohio.
But when Beckham opted not to attend more than one, Kitchens said Thursday on the second-to-last day of OTAs that the mercurial wide receiver has some serious catching up to do. What has he missed?
“A lot … the offense,” Kitchens said.
Cleveland holds a mandatory minicamp next week (June 4-6) and Beckham stated earlier this month that he would be on the scene. The Browns admittedly don’t know what they will see from Beckham, considering he missed the on-field installation of a brand-new offense with a slew of fresh faces.
“I just want to see him,” Kitchens said.
The Browns’ final OTA workout is Friday, but it would be a surprise to the team if Beckham were in Berea for that practice. First-year offensive coordinator Todd Monken and quarterback Baker Mayfield also are doing their best with an offensive installation that doesn’t include wide receiver Jarvis Landry. He’s nursing an injury.
“You let a guy like that be him,” Mayfield said during the first week of OTAs following Beckham’s brief cameo. “Everybody has their routine. Stick to what’s working, and for him, obviously it’s been working for a while. He’s gonna do what he’s gonna do. You’ve got to trust he’s going to be there when it matters and we know who he is.”
–Field Level Media
Moore leads with 65, Tiger 5 back at Memorial
Moore leads with 65, Tiger 5 back at Memorial
Moore leads with 65, Tiger 5 back at Memorial
Ryan Moore reeled off four consecutive birdies to punctuate a bogey-free 65 during Thursday’s first round of the Memorial Tournament in Dublin, Ohio.
Moore blitzed the Muirfield Village Golf Club for seven birdies in all to lead by one shot over Jordan Spieth. A pack of five players another shot back at 5 under par includes former major champion Martin Kaymer of Germany and Bud Cauley, who is playing the event one year after being forced to withdraw following a car accident.
Tiger Woods is five shots off the pace, but he rallied to post a 2-under 70 with three birdies over his final five holes.
Moore, a key factor in the United States’ 2016 Ryder Cup victory, entered the week with little fanfare. He missed the cut at the PGA Championship, one of four missed cuts in a 2019 season that has produced only one top-15 finish for the five-time winner on the PGA Tour.
Moore, 36, got his round rolling with a birdie on No. 2, then converted four consecutive birdies on Nos. 4-7 to make the turn in 5-under 31. He added a pair of birdies on the back nine.
“In the 5- to 8-foot range, they seemed to be lipping out (this season), and today they lipped in a couple of times,” Moore told reporters. “So it’s always nice to get that stuff going and get the momentum and keep the momentum, just makes you feel better.”
Spieth entered the week with strong momentum following a tie for third at the PGA and a tie for eighth at last week’s Charles Schwab Challenge. Starting on the back nine, he built on that confidence with four birdies before making his turn.
After adding a birdie at No. 3, he drained a 36-foot eagle putt on the par-5 fifth hole. He would have finished the day even with Moore if not for a bogey on No. 8.
Spieth’s round included only 22 putts, but he did have two chip-ins to help that number.
“One of those days I didn’t necessarily play like a 6-under score, but it was still a really solid day,” Spieth told reporters. “I hit almost all the fairways, maybe missed one or two of them, and from there was able to get it on the greens. If I wasn’t, I was in a pretty good place most of the time. And then the putter was what I like to see.
“In the last few weeks, I’ve been putting pretty well. I made a long one today and kind of knocked all the ones in that I should have made.”
Woods also started on the back nine but made his turn in an uninspiring even par.
“It’s one of those days that could have easily flipped,” he told reporters. “Like I could have gotten a few more out of it. It was close to being easily a few more under par … It was soft enough, it was gettable. And I just didn’t quite do it.”
The most dramatic part to Woods’ opening round was his group being put on the clock after nine holes for falling a full hole behind. Woods was playing with England’s Justin Rose and defending champion Bryson DeChambeau, who has been oft-criticized for his deliberate playing style.
DeChambeau was also given a time warning with four holes to play — another one would have resulted in a one-stroke penalty. He double-bogeyed the next hole en route to carding a 2-over 74.
“People call me slow. I call myself quick with the stuff I do,” DeChambeau said, per the Golf Channel. “A lot of guys out here, they just see it and they hit it. And for me, I don’t want to do that because I feel like there (are) other variables I get hurt on.”
Rose, the highest-ranked player in the field at No. 3, finished another shot back at 3 over, as did fourth-ranked Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland and Australia’s Jason Day.
Other notable scores included Xander Schauffele and Rickie Fowler at 3 under, Phil Mickelson at 2 under, and Justin Thomas, Australia’s Adam Scott and Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama each at 1 under.
NOTES: The tournament was founded by Jack Nicklaus, and Muirfield Village Golf Club was named after Muirfield, Scotland, where Nicklaus won the first of his three Open Championships in 1966. … Thomas played his first competitive round following a wrist injury that had sidelined him since he tied for 12th at the Masters. … Woods leads all players with five victories at the Memorial. Kenny Perry (three) is the only other player to win it more than twice. Woods is also the only player to successfully defend at the Memorial, winning three straight years from 1999-2001. … DeChambeau enters having missed his past three cuts. His last top-10 result in the United States came at the Sony Open in January.
–Field Level Media
Ex-NFL FB Cook pleads guilty to theft charges
Ex-NFL FB Cook pleads guilty to theft charges Ex-NFL FB Cook pleads guilty to theft charges
Retired NFL fullback Jameel Cook was sentenced to 10 years of probation after he admitted to stealing $105,000 from a fund for NFL players.
The Harris County (Texas) District Attorney’s Office said that between March 2016 and September 2017, Cook filed 30 false claims for medical expenses with the NFL.
Cook, 40, pleaded guilty to the charge of securing the execution of documents by deception. In addition to serving probation, he must perform 160 hours of community service, repay the money and pay restitution.
Cook, an Illinois product, was a sixth-round draft pick by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2001. He spent five seasons with the Buccaneers, then two with the Houston Texans, and ended his career back in Tampa Bay in 2008.
In 109 career games, he rushed for just 43 yards but caught 84 passes out of the backfield for 510 yards and three touchdowns.
“He earned fame and great accolades in a career most could only dream of, and should have been role model,” said Special Assistant District Attorney Jason Horn. “Instead, he let down everyone around him by defrauding a plan set up for all players and taking money that wasn’t his.”
–Field Level Media
Seahawks sue former draft pick McDowell
Seahawks sue former draft pick McDowell
The Seattle
Seahawks sue former draft pick McDowell
The Seattle Seahawks sued former second-round draft pick Malik McDowell, seeking to recoup nearly $800,000 in bonus money after the defensive tackle suffered a non-football injury and never played for the team.
McDowell, a Michigan State product, was the Seahawks’ second-round selection in the 2017 NFL Draft and received signing bonuses totaling nearly $2.4 million before suffering serious injuries in an ATV accident in July 2017.
The Seahawks placed him on the non-football injury list and finally waived him in March.
An arbitrator ruled that the Seahawks were entitled to be repaid all bonus money. But through an agreement with McDowell and the NFL Players Association, the Seahawks agreed to pursue repayment of only a portion of the money — $799,238, according to the lawsuit filed in a Michigan federal court and obtained by multiple news outlets.
McDowell did not dispute the arbitrator’s ruling in February, nor did he file an appeal within the required 10 days.
–Field Level Media
QB Foles returns to Jaguars OTAs
QB Foles returns to Jaguars OTAs QB Foles returns to Jaguars OTAs
Quarterback Nick Foles is back at organized team activities with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Foles was away from the team this week to be with his wife and daughter as the family mourned their miscarriage. Foles’ wife, Tori, posted a faith-filled message to Instagram explaining what the family was experiencing.
Head coach Doug Marrone said Tuesday that the Jaguars were planning to give Foles as much time as he needed with his family while dealing with a personal matter.
–Field Level Media