Pats’ Gronkowski downgraded to doubtful for Sunday
New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski was downgraded to doubtful for Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears, the team announced Saturday evening.
ESPN reported earlier in the day that Gronkowski did not travel with his teammates to Chicago and was “highly unlikely” to play.
Gronkowski has been limited in practice throughout the week because of ankle and back injuries. He was originally listed as questionable for Sunday’s game along with nine others. Three of those others — defensive ends Geneo Grissom and John Simon, along with tight end Jacob Hollister — were downgraded to out on Saturday.
The 29-year-old Gronkowski has battled injury issues throughout his career. He missed 10 regular-season games from 2016-17 but has yet to miss one this year.
Missing time this season could keep Gronkowski from reaching more than $4 million in contract incentives. He is due $109,375 for every game in which he is active, and he can earn up to $3.3 million more by hitting three of four benchmarks: playing 80-plus percent of the offensive snaps, making at least 70 catches, gaining at least 1,085 receiving yards or scoring at least nine touchdowns.
In six games this season, Gronkowski has 26 catches for 405 yards and one touchdown while playing 91 percent of snaps. He has hauled in 77 touchdown passes in 108 career games.
The Patriots (4-2) are tied with the Miami Dolphins for first place in the AFC East entering this weekend. They have scored at least 38 points in each of their past three games.
49ers part ways with QB Savage
The San Francisco 49ers released quarterback Tom Savage on Saturday.
To replace Savage's spot on the 53-man roster, the 49ers promoted defensive back Tyvis Powell from the practice squad.
The San Francisco 49ers released quarterback Tom Savage on Saturday.
To replace Savage’s spot on the 53-man roster, the 49ers promoted defensive back Tyvis Powell from the practice squad. Powell could provide depth in the secondary this weekend as the 49ers prepare to host the high-powered Los Angeles Rams.
Savage, 28, was signed on Tuesday but lasted less than a week with the 49ers. San Francisco will stick with C.J. Beathard and Nick Mullens as its top two signal-callers.
In 13 career games (nine starts), all of which were with the Houston Texans, Savage passed for 2,000 yards, five touchdowns and seven interceptions. His teams went 2-7 in games in which he started.
Powell, an Ohio State product, has appeared in 13 games in parts of three seasons with the Seattle Seahawks and 49ers. He has nine tackles.
Jets release WR Pryor
The New York Jets released wide receiver Terrelle Pryor on Saturday.
Wide receiver Deontay Burnett was promoted from the practice squad in a corresponding move.
Pryor has been hampered by a slight groin tear and has been limited to 14 catches for 235
The New York Jets released wide receiver Terrelle Pryor on Saturday.
Wide receiver Deontay Burnett was promoted from the practice squad in a corresponding move.
Pryor has been hampered by a slight groin tear and has been limited to 14 catches for 235 yards and two touchdowns through the first six games.
A quarterback in college, the converted wide receiver has 113 catches for 1,546 yards and seven touchdowns over 49 career games.
The move is somewhat surprising as Pryor had five catches for 57 yards and a score in a Week 6 win over the Indianapolis Colts.
Pryor joined the Jets on a one-year, $6 million free agent deal in March.
Texans activate cancer-free safety Hal
The Houston Texans activated safety Andre Hal on Saturday, the next step in his inspirational return to football after a successful battle with Hodgkin lymphoma.
Hal, 26, had been on the non-football illness since his diagnosis in early June. He announced last month that his
The Houston Texans activated safety Andre Hal on Saturday, the next step in his inspirational return to football after a successful battle with Hodgkin lymphoma.
Hal, 26, had been on the non-football illness since his diagnosis in early June. He announced last month that his cancer was in remission and he returned to practice on Wednesday.
He is on the active roster for Sunday’s game at Jacksonville.
Hal was selected by the Texans in the seventh round of the 2014 NFL Draft out of Vanderbilt. He has appeared in 61 games with the Texans (38 starts) and has nine career interceptions.
To make room for Hal, Houston waived second-year linebacker Daeshon Hall.
Bowlen’s daughter eyes Broncos ownership one day
Brittany Bowlen, daughter of Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen, told attendees at a fundraiser Saturday that she indeed has aspirations to one day take over the team her family has run for more than three decades.
"I do have ambitions and goals to
Brittany Bowlen, daughter of Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen, told attendees at a fundraiser Saturday that she indeed has aspirations to one day take over the team her family has run for more than three decades.
“I do have ambitions and goals to one day become the controlling owner of the Denver Broncos, and I’ll keep working toward those goals,” Brittany Bowlen told reporters while co-hosting the Be Beautiful Be Yourself Fashion Show in Denver to benefit the Global Down Syndrome Foundation. “I’m not there yet, but I really believe I can get there.”
Pat Bowlen relinquished day-to-day control of the club in 2014, acknowledging at the time he had Alzheimer’s disease. A three-person trust headed by team president/CEO Joe Ellis has run the club since. Ellis in July said that Brittany Bowlen, 28, had “expressed an interest” to him in one day becoming controlling owner.
She currently works for consulting firm McKinsey and Company, gathering experience with an eye on taking over the team her family bought in 1984 and has led to seven Super Bowl appearances and three championships. She also was an analyst in the Broncos’ business department in 2015 and worked in the NFL’s junior rotational program in New York.
Bowlen began working full-time at McKinsey and Company in July, after completing an internship there last year. At the time Ellis said, “She’s going to get some incredible business experience there from strategic management through marketing, finance and overall management perspective when they work on case studies and stuff.”
“We’re not anointing anybody (the next owner) or anything like that, but she certainly has expressed an interest and she knows it’s going to take some time for her to get ready,” Ellis continued. “She’s not ready yet. She’s admitted that to us, obviously. We’ll see where it goes, but she has expressed an interest.”
At the time, Ellis said the trust would not rush into any decision about naming an owner.
Back in May, another of Pat Bowlen’s children, Beth Bowlen Wallace, said she was interested in taking over control of the club. At the time, however, the trust issued a statement that Bowlen Wallace “is not capable or qualified at this time” of running the club.
In June of this year, Pat Bowlen’s wife Annabel announced she, too, has Alzheimer’s disease. Brittany Bowlen is one of five children of Pat and Annabel Bowlen. Bowlen Wallace is one of two children Pat Bowlen had with his first wife, Sally Parker.
–Field Level Media
NFL notebook: Gronk’s chances of playing Sunday look grim
New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski was downgraded to doubtful for Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears, the team announced Saturday evening.
ESPN reported earlier in the day that Gronkowski did not travel with his teammates to Chicago and was
New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski was downgraded to doubtful for Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears, the team announced Saturday evening.
ESPN reported earlier in the day that Gronkowski did not travel with his teammates to Chicago and was “highly unlikely” to play.
Gronkowski has been limited in practice throughout the week because of ankle and back injuries. He was originally listed as questionable for Sunday’s game along with nine others. Three of those others — defensive ends Geneo Grissom and John Simon, along with tight end Jacob Hollister — were downgraded to out on Saturday.
The 29-year-old Gronkowski has battled injury issues throughout his career. He missed 10 regular-season games from 2016-17 but has yet to miss one this season. In six games this season, Gronkowski has 26 catches for 405 yards and one touchdown while playing 91 percent of snaps. He has hauled in 77 touchdown passes in 108 career games.
–The Los Angeles Chargers downgraded standout running back Melvin Gordon to questionable due to a hamstring injury, promoting rookie running back Detrez Newsome from the practice squad and releasing linebacker Emmanuel Ellerbee a day before the team plays Tennessee in London.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Gordon “will most likely be a game-time decision” for the 9:30 a.m. ET kickoff. If Gordon can’t play, Austin Ekeler would become the primary back. Ekeler has 263 rushing yards — he is averaging 6.4 per carry, second in the NFL among qualified leaders — and has caught three touchdown passes.
–The New York Jets are set to release wide receiver Terrelle Pryor, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported. Pryor has been hampered by a slight groin tear and has been limited to 14 catches for 235 yards and two touchdowns through the first six games.
A quarterback in college, the converted wide receiver has 113 catches for 1,546 yards and seven touchdowns over 49 career games. Pryor had five catches for 57 yards and a score in a Week 6 win over the Indianapolis Colts, and Schefter did report the Jets are interested in bringing Pryor back when he is healthy.
–The Jacksonville Jaguars placed rookie offensive tackle Will Richardson on injured reserve and activated running back Carlos Hyde, a day after acquiring Hyde from the Cleveland Browns for a fifth-round pick in 2019.
The Jaguars traded for Hyde due to the season-long hamstring woes of standout running back Leonard Fournette, who has played in parts of only two games. Current starter T.J. Yeldon is bothered by a sore ankle, and original third-stringer Corey Grant (foot) is on injured reserve.
–Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict was fined $112,000 for multiple illegal hits made against the Pittsburgh Steelers last Sunday in Cincinnati.
In 11 NFL seasons, Burfict has been fined more than $415,000, in addition to two suspensions totaling six games, including a three-game suspension for a hit on the Steelers’ Brown in a playoff game following the 2015 season.
–The Houston Texans have activated safety Andre Hal, the next step in his inspirational return to football after a successful battle with Hodgkin lymphoma.
Hal, 26, had been on the non-football illness since his diagnosis in early June. He announced last month that his cancer was in remission and he returned to practice on Wednesday.
–The San Francisco 49ers released quarterback Tom Savage and gave that spot on the 53-man roster to Tyvis Powell, a defensive back who is being promoted from the practice squad. Powell could provide depth in the secondary this weekend as the 49ers prepare to host the high-powered Los Angeles Rams.
Savage, 28, was signed on Tuesday but lasted less than a week with the 49ers. San Francisco will stick with C.J. Beathard and Nick Mullens as its top two signal-callers. In 13 career games (nine starts), all of which were with the Houston Texans, Savage passed for 2,000 yards, five touchdowns and seven interceptions. His teams went 2-7 in games in which he started.
Pat Bowlen’s daughter Brittany wants to run team one day
DENVER (AP) — Brittany Bowlen , one of Pat Bowlen's seven children, said Saturday night she's hoping to one day succeed her father as principal owner of the Denver Broncos.
It was the first public declaration of her intention and it came at the Global Down Syndrome Foundation's annual fashion show , where
DENVER (AP) — Brittany Bowlen , one of Pat Bowlen’s seven children, said Saturday night she’s hoping to one day succeed her father as principal owner of the Denver Broncos.
It was the first public declaration of her intention and it came at the Global Down Syndrome Foundation’s annual fashion show , where she is co-chair.
The franchise has been run by a trust since Pat Bowlen stepped away several years ago to battle Alzheimer’s.
“Right now, the Denver Broncos have an owner. It’s my father. Unfortunately, he can’t be involved in the day-to-day of the team,” Brittany Bowlen said. “I do have ambitions and goals to one day becoming the controlling owner of the Denver Broncos. And I’ll keep working toward those goals. I’m not there yet, but I really believe I can get there.”
Brittany Bowlen, 28, received her master’s degree in business administration from Duke in May after graduating from Notre Dame with a degree in finance, working for two years at NFL headquarters and a year with the Broncos as a business analyst.
Terms of the trust require five years’ experience with the league or team. Brittany Bowlen, who began a job with McKinsey & Company at the global consulting firm’s downtown Denver branch, said she doesn’t have a timetable to rejoin the Broncos for more front office experience.
“I think it’s really important that I get experience outside of the football industry,” Brittany Bowlen said. “And I think that working at McKinsey & Company is going to give me that experience.”
Asked for an update on her father’s health, Brittany Bowlen said, “My father is doing OK. Alzheimer’s is a very hard disease. He is the most stoic Alzheimer’s patient. It’s truly inspirational to see how he carries himself with the disease.”
She said since getting her master’s degree, “it’s been really awesome to spend more time with him.”
Brittany Bowlen’s mother, Annabel Bowlen, recently announced her own Alzheimer’s diagnosis.
Pat Bowlen, who has been nominated as a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame, bought the team in 1984. He transferred control of the team to the Pat Bowlen Trust in 2014.
The trust is run by team president Joe Ellis, Broncos general counsel Rich Slivka and attorney Mary Kelly.
Report: Gronkowski likely to miss Sunday’s game
New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski did not travel with his teammates to Chicago and is "highly unlikely" to play in Sunday's game against the Bears, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.
However, the Patriots have not ruled out Gronkowski.
New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski did not travel with his teammates to Chicago and is “highly unlikely” to play in Sunday’s game against the Bears, according to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
However, the Patriots have not ruled out Gronkowski. They want to wait until closer to kickoff to see if he makes progress.
Gronkowski has been limited in practice throughout the week because of ankle and back injuries. He was listed as questionable for Sunday’s game along with nine others.
The 29-year-old has battled injury issues throughout his career. He missed 10 regular-season games from 2016-17 but has yet to miss one this year.
In six games this season, Gronkowski has 26 catches for 405 yards and a touchdown. He has hauled in 77 touchdown passes in 108 career games.
The Patriots (4-2) are tied with the Miami Dolphins for first place in the AFC East entering this weekend. They have scored at least 38 points in each of their past three games.
Chargers RB Gordon could sit out versus Titans
The Los Angeles Chargers could be without standout running back Melvin Gordon when they face the Tennessee Titans on Sunday in London.
The club downgraded Gordon's status to questionable on Saturday due to a hamstring injury. They also promoted rookie running back
The Los Angeles Chargers could be without standout running back Melvin Gordon when they face the Tennessee Titans on Sunday in London.
The club downgraded Gordon’s status to questionable on Saturday due to a hamstring injury. They also promoted rookie running back Detrez Newsome from the practice squad and released linebacker Emmanuel Ellerbee.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Gordon “will most likely be a game-time decision” for the 9:30 a.m. ET kickoff.
Gordon was listed on Friday’s injury report as a limited practice participant, but he wasn’t given a status for Sunday’s game.
“I think it was just sore,” Chargers coach Anthony Lynn told reporters of Gordon’s injury after Friday’s practice. “We had a long plane ride. He probably didn’t drink enough water.
“We were just being extra cautious with him and we just held him out.”
Gordon is having a strong season for the Chargers. He is averaging 5.1 yards per carry, has scored nine total touchdowns and leads the AFC with 745 yards from scrimmage (466 rushing, 279 receiving).
If Gordon can’t play, Austin Ekeler would become the primary back. Ekeler has 263 rushing yards — he is averaging 6.4 per carry, second in the NFL among qualified leaders — and has caught three touchdown passes.
Justin Jackson (three carries) and Newsome (one) would be the backups.
–Field Level Media
Bengals’ Burfict fined $112K for hits vs. Steelers
Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict was fined $112,000 for multiple illegal hits made against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Sunday's game in Cincinnati.
Two of the hits came in the third quarter: One an elbow to the helmet of Steelers wideout Antonio Brown
Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict was fined $112,000 for multiple illegal hits made against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Sunday’s game in Cincinnati.
Two of the hits came in the third quarter: One an elbow to the helmet of Steelers wideout Antonio Brown while he was already wrapped up by two Bengals; the other a helmet-to-helmet blow with his head lowered against running back James Conner, who managed to keep his feet despite the hit.
Several Pittsburgh players expressed anger at the hit on Brown, with tackle Marcus Gilbert calling for significant punishment.
“That’s pathetic. The NFL has to do something about that,” Gilbert said. “A guy like that, going out there intentionally trying to hurt people, there’s no need for that kind of playing in this league. It’s sad. One of these days he’ll grow up.”
In 11 NFL seasons, Burfict has been fined more than $415,000 in his career, in addition to two suspensions for six games, including a three-game suspension for a hit on Brown in a playoff game following the 2015 season.
This is the 11th fine levied against Burfict. His most recent fine was $12,154 for kicking at Steelers fullback Roosevelt Nix in a game last October. That came after Burfict, one of the Bengals’ captains, refused to shake hands with the Steelers’ captains during the opening coin toss.
Bengals’ Burfict fined $112,000 for 2 hits against Steelers
The third-quarter plays involved Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown and running back James Conner. Burfict, who has been fined 11 times for more than $315,000 during his
NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL has been fined Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict $112,000 for multiple unnecessary roughness penalties in Cincinnati’s loss to Pittsburgh last Sunday.
The third-quarter plays involved Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown and running back James Conner. Burfict, who has been fined 11 times for more than $315,000 during his seven-year NFL career and was suspended for four games to begin this season for violating the e league’s policy on performance enhances.
Burfict was fined for a helmet hit to Brown; he previously served a three-game suspension for a hit on Brown during the 2016 playoffs.
His other fine, announced Saturday, came for a high hit on Conner.
Grady Jarrett cleared to return after missing 2 games
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Falcons coach Dan Quinn says defensive tackle Grady Jarrett has been cleared to play after an ankle injury sidelined him for two games.
Jarrett, the team's best interior lineman, will start Monday night when Atlanta (2-4) hosts the New York Giants (1-5). Reserve end Derrick Shelby, out since
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Falcons coach Dan Quinn says defensive tackle Grady Jarrett has been cleared to play after an ankle injury sidelined him for two games.
Jarrett, the team’s best interior lineman, will start Monday night when Atlanta (2-4) hosts the New York Giants (1-5). Reserve end Derrick Shelby, out since Week 2 with a groin injury, is also expected to return.
Quinn added that receivers Mohamed Sanu and Calvin Ridley will likely play after being limited participants in practice Saturday. Sanu has a sore hip. Ridley has an ankle injury. Jarrett and Shelby were limited, too.
Getting Jarrett back is a big boost for a defense that ranks among the worst in the NFL after losing safeties Keanu Neal and Ricardo Allen to season-ending injuries and having its best linebacker, Deion Jones, sidelined another four weeks.
“Grady’s energy, his voice, his demeanor — he brings a lot to the team,” Quinn said. “It allows a day like today where the red-zone communication was so good because it was the same voices and the same things going. I’m feeling the connection I hoped I’d feel from the defensive side.”
Kicker Matt Bryant, in his eighth year with Atlanta and 17th overall, has a strained hamstring and will miss his first game since 2009. Giorgio Tavecchio will take his place.
49ers promote DB Tyvis Powell, waive QB Tom Savage
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers have promoted defensive back Tyvis Powell from the practice squad to the active roster and waived quarterback Tom Savage.
The move Saturday makes Powell available to play Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams. San Francisco has three cornerbacks listed as questionable: Richard Sherman (calf),
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers have promoted defensive back Tyvis Powell from the practice squad to the active roster and waived quarterback Tom Savage.
The move Saturday makes Powell available to play Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams. San Francisco has three cornerbacks listed as questionable: Richard Sherman (calf), Ahkello Witherspoon (concussion) and K’Waun Williams (shoulder).
Powell played two games this season with one special teams tackle.
Savage was signed this week as the third-string quarterback.
Jets release injured WR Pryor, sign Burnett
NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Jets have released wide receiver Terrelle Pryor, who is dealing with a groin injury.
The team also announced Saturday it has signed wide receiver Deontay Burnett from the practice squad to take Pryor's spot on the active roster.
With Pryor unlikely to play Sunday against Minnesota
NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Jets have released wide receiver Terrelle Pryor, who is dealing with a groin injury.
The team also announced Saturday it has signed wide receiver Deontay Burnett from the practice squad to take Pryor’s spot on the active roster.
With Pryor unlikely to play Sunday against Minnesota and Quincy Enunwa out with a sprained ankle, the Jets were short-handed at receiver.
Burnett was a likely choice to be added to the roster: He was a teammate of quarterback Sam Darnold at USC. Burnett was signed by Tennessee as an undrafted free agent in May and waived when the Titans made their final cuts last month. New York signed him to the practice squad a few days later.
Pryor had 14 catches for 235 yards and two touchdowns — one in each of the last two games — but was hurt last Sunday against Indianapolis. He was signed in March as a free agent after one injury-plagued season with Washington.
Jags place OT Richardson on IR, activate RB Hyde
The Jacksonville Jaguars placed rookie offensive tackle Will Richardson on injured reserve and activated running back Carlos Hyde, the team announced Saturday.
Hyde was acquired from the Cleveland Browns on Friday for a fifth-round pick in next year's draft.
The Jacksonville Jaguars placed rookie offensive tackle Will Richardson on injured reserve and activated running back Carlos Hyde, the team announced Saturday.
Hyde was acquired from the Cleveland Browns on Friday for a fifth-round pick in next year’s draft.
The Jaguars traded for Hyde due to the season-long hamstring woes of standout running back Leonard Fournette, who has played in only parts of two games. Current starter T.J. Yeldon is bothered by a sore ankle and original third-stringer Corey Grant (foot) is on injured reserve.
Hyde rushed for 382 yards and five touchdowns and caught six passes for 29 yards for the Browns this season.
Richardson, who has a knee injury, was listed as questionable on Friday’s injury report for Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans. The fourth-round pick was active for one game this season but didn’t play.
Former Giants standout DT Modzelewski dies at 87
Former New York Giants standout defensive tackle Dick Modzelewski has died, the team announced Saturday. He was 87.
Modzelewski died on Friday at his home in Eastlake, Ohio, outside Cleveland. A cause of death wasn't given.
Modzelewski spent eight
Former New York Giants standout defensive tackle Dick Modzelewski has died, the team announced Saturday. He was 87.
Modzelewski died on Friday at his home in Eastlake, Ohio, outside Cleveland. A cause of death wasn’t given.
Modzelewski spent eight of his 14 NFL seasons with the Giants (1956-63) and played in six NFL championship games, winning one. He later played in two NFL title games with the Cleveland Browns (1964-66), also being part of one championship team.
He began his career with the Washington Redskins (1953-54) and also played for the Pittsburgh Steelers (1955). He played in 180 regular-season games and never missed a contest.
After his playing career, Dick Modzelewski spent 22 seasons as an NFL assistant coach. He served as interim head coach for Cleveland’s final game of the 1977 season — a 20-19 setback against the Seattle Seahawks.
Modzelewski was a college star at Maryland and was inducted into the College Hall of Fame in 1993.
Report: Jets releasing WR Pryor
The New York Jets are set to release wide receiver Terrelle Pryor, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Pryor has been hampered by a slight groin tear and has been limited to 14 catches for 235 yards and two touchdowns through the first six games.
The New York Jets are set to release wide receiver Terrelle Pryor, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
Pryor has been hampered by a slight groin tear and has been limited to 14 catches for 235 yards and two touchdowns through the first six games.
A quarterback in college, the converted wide receiver has 113 catches for 1,546 yards and seven touchdowns over 49 career games.
The move is somewhat surprising as Pryor had five catches for 57 yards and a score in a Week 6 win over the Indianapolis Colts.
Pryor joined the Jets on a one-year, $6 million free agent deal in March.
Bills rookie receiver McCloud ruled out against Colts
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills rookie receiver Ray-Ray McCloud has been ruled out for Sunday's game at Indianapolis for a "non-injury reason."
The Bills did not elaborate in announcing McCloud did not travel Saturday.
McCloud's absence leaves the Bills with four active receivers. They include rookie Cam Phillips, who had just
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills rookie receiver Ray-Ray McCloud has been ruled out for Sunday’s game at Indianapolis for a “non-injury reason.”
The Bills did not elaborate in announcing McCloud did not travel Saturday.
McCloud’s absence leaves the Bills with four active receivers. They include rookie Cam Phillips, who had just been promoted from the practice squad Thursday after Buffalo released Robert Foster.
McCloud is a sixth-round draft pick and has just three catches for 15 yards this season. He also lost his job as a returner after fumbling a kickoff, which the Bills recovered, and then muffing a punt in a 20-13 loss at Houston last weekend.
Chargers RB Gordon questionable for Sunday’s game vs. Titans
LONDON (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon has been downgraded to questionable for Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans because of a hamstring injury.
Gordon is third in the NFL and leads the AFC with 466 rushing yards. He did not show up on the injury report until the team's
LONDON (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon has been downgraded to questionable for Sunday’s game against the Tennessee Titans because of a hamstring injury.
Gordon is third in the NFL and leads the AFC with 466 rushing yards. He did not show up on the injury report until the team’s practice in London on Friday, when his participation was limited.
The fourth-year running back has rushed for over 100 yards in two of the past three games, including 132 yards on 18 carries and three touchdowns in last Sunday’s 38-14 win over Cleveland.
Austin Ekeler would likely be the starter if Gordon is unable to play. The second-year back is averaging 6.4 yards per carry and has three receiving touchdowns this season.
Solder hopes he can help Giants salvage season
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Nate Solder knows the Giants haven't played up to expectations this year, and it's on him to be part of the solution.
The left tackle signed a four-year, $62 million contract in March with $35 million guaranteed, making him the league's highest-paid offensive lineman. His assignment was to
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Nate Solder knows the Giants haven’t played up to expectations this year, and it’s on him to be part of the solution.
The left tackle signed a four-year, $62 million contract in March with $35 million guaranteed, making him the league’s highest-paid offensive lineman. His assignment was to anchor the left side of New York’s beleaguered offensive line and protect Eli Manning’s blind side.
But the line has struggled so far for the Giants (1-5), and the 37-year-old Manning has been criticized for his performance. Solder said the entire offense shares the blame for the quarterback’s struggles.
“I think a lot of that is almost expected,” Solder said Saturday of the criticism. “I think we’ve done some good things and some bad ones. I think the expectations of me were extremely high. But I think the higher expectations work for everyone. I think we still have a chance to do some good things here. It’s not my position to say anything about my teammates. I think we all get frustrated. We just have to move on and go forward.”
Manning has completed 68.7 percent of his throws, but the lack of protection has made it difficult for the Giants to push the ball downfield. He’s averaging only 7.23 yards per completion, with six touchdown passes and four interceptions.
Solder had been listed as questionable for Monday night’s game against the Atlanta Falcons (2-4) with a neck injury, but he said he never looks at the injury report and will play.
“We just have to start stringing a few together,” Solder said. “We have to take it one day at a time, one game at a time. I think every game is important, but we know we’re in a tough spot. We just have to keep working and keep improving.”
There could be problems elsewhere on the offensive line. Right guard Patrick Omameh is questionable with a knee injury.
Coach Pat Shurmur said if Omameh can’t play, he will shift some people around, perhaps moving recent free-agent acquisition Spencer Pulley into the starting lineup at either guard or center and moving center John Greco to guard.
Wide receiver Russell Shepard (neck) is also listed as questionable, and with fellow receiver Jawill Davis already ruled out with a concussion, the Giants will have to make a roster move to activate a third receiver. Bennie Fowler, brought in as a free agent last week, has been moved to the 53-man active roster and may see time with both the offense and special teams.
Outside linebacker Olivier Vernon, who missed the first four games with a high ankle sprain, believes he’s ready for an increased role after he played limited snaps against the Philadelphia Eagles last Thursday.
“I feel good,” Vernon said. “I’m just trying to do what I know I can do. I just have to stay solid. I’m going to try to contain and be disruptive to a very good team. I just have to keep after it. If I can get a few pressures, then everything else will fall into place.”
Said Shurmur: “I think Olivier played some really good snaps last week and we’re ready to build on that.”
Flexing its muscle: NFL shifts Bengals-Chiefs to prime time
It's been awhile since the NFL flexed a game to Sunday night. The Bengals vs. Chiefs is a worthy choice.
No games were moved from day to night last season, except for the final weekend, when all games are scheduled for the afternoon until the league and NBC figure out what is most
It’s been awhile since the NFL flexed a game to Sunday night. The Bengals vs. Chiefs is a worthy choice.
No games were moved from day to night last season, except for the final weekend, when all games are scheduled for the afternoon until the league and NBC figure out what is most attractive for prime time. In 2016, there were three flexed games, including Week 17. Not counting that, the last flex was Bucs at Cowboys on Dec. 18, 2016.
So switching a pair of first-place teams made sense: Cincinnati (4-2) is at Kansas City (5-1).
Some of the juicy plot lines involve offense, hardly a surprise in this year of points, points and more points. Kansas City has the league’s lowest-ranked defense and the Bengals rank 29th. Even worse, both are dealing with a slew of injuries on that side of the ball.
So Patrick Mahomes throwing to Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce and Kareem Hunt could fill the screen. So might Andy Dalton connecting with A.J. Green and Tyler Boyd.
“Any time you want to be one of the great ones on the defense or you want your defense to have a statement-type game, you have to do it against the best offenses in the league,” Cincinnati defensive end Carlos Dunlap said. “And right now, they’re putting up those points like they’re one of the best offenses in the league. So you’ve got to go out there and put it on ’em.”
There are some caveats to this matchup, however.
Although the Bengals have won four straight in the series dating to Oct. 14, 2007, they are 3-15 on Sunday nights, losing eight straight. The Chiefs are 7-3 in games on Sunday nights.
The weekend began with Denver’s 45-10 victory at Arizona on Thursday night
Emmanuel Sanders threw and caught touchdown passes, Denver returned two interceptions for first-quarter touchdowns and the Broncos snapped a four-game losing streak.
Todd Davis returned rookie Josh Rosen’s deflected pass for a touchdown on the second play of the game and Chris Harris Jr. took another back 53 yards for a score with 2:02 left in the quarter as the Broncos (3-4) opened a 21-3 lead. Rosen threw three interceptions and fumbled the ball away twice on a rough night that began badly for him and never got better. The Cardinals (1-6), down 35-3 at the half, fell to 0-4 at home for the first time since 1979.
Off this week are Seattle (3-3), Green Bay (3-2-1), Oakland (1-5) and Pittsburgh (3-2-1).
New England (4-2) at Chicago (3-2)
Seems like every week, the Patriots’ opponent is battered by injuries to key players. No one is more key in Chicago than edge rusher Khalil Mack, who is battling an ankle problem.
Just what Tom Brady needs against one of the five teams he’s never lost to. Brady is 4-0 against the Bears; the others are Atlanta (5-0), Dallas (4-0), Minnesota (4-0) and Tampa Bay (4-0).
While the Bears should be able to move the ball on New England, they’ll likely need lots of points for a chance in this one.
New Orleans (4-1) at Baltimore (4-2)
Just like Patriots-Bears, this is one terrific offense against defense matchup. New Orleans ranks third in total offense and Baltimore is first on defense.
Led by Drew Brees, who set the yards passing career mark in a rout of the Redskins before their bye the Saints have won four in a row. Nobody is more balanced with the ball now that RB Mark Ingram is back from suspension to team with dynamic Alvin Kamara. Brees, who is 0-4 vs. the Ravens, this year has a 78 percent completion rate for 1,658 yards with 11 touchdowns and no interceptions.
The Ravens had 11 sacks last week against Tennessee and a league-most 26 overall. They are allowing an NFL-low 12.8 points per game and the fewest yards per game (270.8). Baltimore has four of the NFL’s past 14 shutouts since the start of the 2017 season.
Carolina (3-2) at Philadelphia (3-3)
An intriguing matchup of a solid running team in Carolina, led by Christian McCaffrey and QB Cam Newton, facing the second-stingiest rushing defense in a place where the Eagles are 17-4 under Doug Pederson.
As for the air game, which seemingly everyone needs to succeed these days, Carolina is far too inconsistent.
Meanwhile, Carson Wentz has thrown at least one TD in his past 19 games played, the longest streak in franchise history and second-longest active streak behind Andrew Luck (28). Wentz has thrown 133 consecutive passes without a pick. His longest streak is 135 passes.
Tennessee (3-3) vs. Los Angeles Chargers (4-2) at London
The Titans were humiliated at home by Baltimore and should welcome the long trip overseas. Then again, they have lost 10 of the past 11 to the Chargers and bring a sputtering offense into Wembley.
Although Tennessee has a solid D, it faces an in-synch offense. The Chargers are 13-5 since starting last season 0-4 and QB Philip Rivers leads the AFC and ranks second in the NFL with a 115.1 passer rating. He has 13 TD passes and four interceptions in seven games vs. the Titans.
Houston (3-3) at Jacksonville (3-3)
The other AFC South leaders.
After beginning the season with three defeats, the Texans have turned it around, albeit all their wins have been tight affairs, two in overtime.
Defensive end J.J. Watt , perhaps the NFL’s best player when healthy, is back in form after missing most of the 2016 and ’17 seasons with injuries. Watt has seven sacks and three forced fumbles in the past four games.
The Jaguars have a solid defense, too, particularly against the pass, where they ranked first in yards surrendered. But Jacksonville was outscored 70-21 in consecutive road losses, forcing coach Doug Marrone to return to training camp practices this week to emphasize fundamental football.
Dallas (3-3) at Washington (3-2)
Among pro sports’ most intense rivalries, this will be a physical and possibly low-scoring affair given the strength of both defenses and imbalance of the offenses.
Dallas, winless on the road, will try to run with Ezekiel Elliott, second in rushing yards with 586 and third in yards from scrimmage with 752. Washington will counter with Adrian Peterson, who averaged 108.5 yards rushing in the past two home games.
Minnesota (3-2-1) at New York Jets (3-3)
The Vikings have never won at the Jets, going 0-5. To break that slump, the main weapon could be WR Adam Thielen. He had 11 catches for 123 yards last week, joining Houston’s Charley Hennigan (1961) as the only players in NFL history with 100 or more yards in each of his team’s first six games to begin a season. Thielen leads the NFL with 58 catches, the most by a player in the first six games in league history, and 712 yards receiving.
Guess what: New York’s secondary is banged-up and porous.
The Jets are seeking their first three-game winning streak since Weeks 3-5 of 2017.
Los Angeles Rams (6-0) at San Francisco (1-5)
Keeping the NFL’s only perfect record shouldn’t be too challenging for LA, which has the most dangerous offense around. RB Todd Gurley ran for a career-high 208 yards and two TDs last week. The Rams are averaging 32.7 points per game despite scoring TDs on only 56.7 percent of red-zone trips. Los Angeles also leads the NFL with 7.64 yards per play on first down.
San Francisco blew a game at Green Bay last week and Niners QB C.J. Beathard is tied for the NFL worst with seven turnovers in the past three weeks since Jimmy Garoppolo tore up his knee. The Niners have an NFL-worst minus-11 turnover margin.
New York Giants (1-5) at Atlanta (2-4), Monday night
More injuries plagued the Falcons, who placed top running back Devonta Freeman on IR. No team has been more damaged by injuries in 2018, most of them coming on defense.
That means Atlanta needs shootouts to have a chance most weeks, and QB Matt Ryan leads the NFL with 1,432 yards passing and a 128.2 rating since Week 3. He is tied for first with 12 TD passes in that span.
New York’s D is vulnerable and the offense is enigmatic despite the presence of sensational rookie RB Saquon Barkley, and firebrand wideout Odell Beckham Jr. The O-line should be dubbed the “Awful-Line.”
Detroit (2-3) at Miami (4-2)
The Lions are feeling upbeat following a victory over Green Bay and a week off, but that special feeling could turn sour because of their special teams.
Lions coverage units rank last on punts and sixth worst on kickoffs. The Dolphins rank second in kickoff return average and third in punt return average.
Miami is no powerhouse, though. The Dolphins are tied for the AFC East lead even though they’ve been outgained by 398 yards.
Cleveland (2-3-1) at Tampa Bay (2-3)
The Dawg Pound was silenced in Cleveland when the Chargers pounded the Browns last week. Tampa will be hitting the airwaves, trying to find mismatches for WRs DeSean Jackson and Mike Evans. It won’t hurt the Bucs that Browns Pro Bowl MLB Joe Schobert is out with a hamstring injury. This will be his first game missed — at any level — due to injury.
The Browns do lead the NFL with 16 takeaways, three more than all last season. Tampa has 11 giveaways.
Buffalo (2-4) at Indianapolis (1-5)
Remember Derek Anderson, most lately the backup to Newton in Carolina. He has surfaced as the new starter in Buffalo with rookie Josh Allen hurting and Nathan Peterman an interception machine.
On the positive side, the Bills’ defense is tied for the league lead with seven fumble recoveries.
The Colts will try for the fifth time to win game No. 300 since moving to Indy in 1984. And placekicker Adam Vinatieri needs 10 points to break Morten Andersen’s scoring record (2,544 points).
