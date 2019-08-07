Patriots WR Gordon applies for reinstatement

NFL notebook: Raiders’ Brown reportedly has frostbite

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown might have come up with a new reason to miss training camp — frostbite.

The issues that are keeping the star wideout from the practice field were thought to be blisters, with Brown posting a photo on social media on Monday showing skin peeling from his feet. But Chris Simms of PFT Live said he heard Tuesday from someone with knowledge of the situation that the photo shows burned feet as a result of entering a cryotherapy machine without the proper footwear.

Raiders coach Jon Gruden told reporters that Brown, a seven-time Pro Bowl selection with the Pittsburgh Steelers before his offseason trade, wasn’t at the team’s camp in Napa, Calif., on Tuesday.

Gruden added that the team is “gathering information” but otherwise declined to comment on the situation, including whether Brown would be able to make his Raiders’ debut when the team opens the regular season on Sept. 9 against the visiting Denver Broncos.

–Ezekiel Elliott’s representatives told the Dallas Cowboys the two-time rushing champion won’t play in 2019 without a new contract, ESPN reported.

However, the report added that the 24-year-old running back’s holdout is “not likely” to continue into the regular season, based on owner Jerry Jones’ desire to get a deal done before Week 1.

Elliott, the fourth overall selection by the Cowboys in the 2016 NFL Draft, will make $3.85 million in the upcoming season, with an option in 2020 for $9.10 million.

–Ryan Fitzpatrick remains ahead of Josh Rosen two weeks into their training camp battle to be the starting quarterback of the Miami Dolphins.

“I see Fitz going with the ones like we have during training camp,” head coach Brian Flores said of the preseason opener this week. “But that could change. That’s where I see it right now.”

Fitzpatrick, 36, signed a two-year deal worth $11 million in March, making the Dolphins his eighth NFL team. The Dolphins acquired the second-year Rosen from the Arizona Cardinals during the 2019 NFL Draft.

–New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and his wife, Gisele Bundchen, listed for sale their nearly 10,000-square-foot mansion in Brookline, Mass., according to multiple reports.

The asking price for the five-bedroom, seven-bathroom custom home situated along the ninth hole of The Country Club is $39.5 million.

The Brady-Bundchen property was built in 2015 and has a playroom, gym, spa, wine room, pools and guest house among its amenities.

–The San Francisco 49ers activated running back Jerick McKinnon from the physically unable to perform list.

McKinnon, 27, missed the entire 2018 season after tearing the ACL in his right knee in practice at the beginning of September.

McKinnon signed a four-year, $30 million contract (with $18 million guaranteed) in March 2018 after four seasons with the Minnesota Vikings. The 2014 third-round pick rushed for 1,918 yards and seven touchdowns and caught 142 passes for 984 yards and five scores in 58 games with the Vikings.

–The Los Angeles Chargers activated linebacker Jatavis Brown from the physically unable to perform list.

Brown, 25, injured his right ankle during the 2018 regular-season finale at Denver and missed both of the Chargers’ playoff games. He was sidelined throughout the offseason.

Brown started 10 of his 15 games in 2018 and finished second on the team with a career-high 97 tackles.

–The NFL suspended free agent cornerback Morris Claiborne for the first four weeks of the season for violating the league’s substance-abuse policy. Claiborne, 29, started 15 games with the New York Jets last season and registered 57 tackles, 14 passes defensed and two interceptions.

–Los Angeles Rams second-year linebacker Justin Lawler was scheduled for foot surgery, head coach Sean McVay said. No details of the injury or estimates of his recovery time were immediately available.

–Buffalo Bills cornerback E.J. Gaines will be sidelined a “few weeks” due to a groin injury suffered in practice Sunday, coach Sean McDermott said. Gaines, 27, signed a one-year, $3.6 million contract in March to return to Buffalo after one season with the Cleveland Browns.

–Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton and linebacker Luke Kuechly won’t play in Thursday night’s preseason opener at Chicago, coach Ron Rivera said. It is a precautionary move for both Panthers stars, with Newton coming back from offseason shoulder surgery and Kuechly having been held out of practice recently.

–Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker James Onwualu will be out for the season after he suffered a non-contact knee injury on Monday.

–The Detroit Lions and left guard Joe Dahl agreed to a two-year contract extension, according to reports. Dahl is in the final year of his four-year rookie contract.

–Field Level Media