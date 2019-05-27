Patriots TE Watson says he faces 4-game ban for PEDs
Patriots TE Watson says he faces 4-game ban for PEDs
New England Patriots tight end Ben Watson was suspended four games for violating the league’s performance-enhancing drugs policy, a punishment he knew was coming when he came out of retirement this offseason.
In a statement posted on social media Sunday, Watson said his doctors prescribed him Bio Identical Testosterone Cypionate — a substance he knew to be banned in the NFL — in March after he’d made what he thought was a permanent decision to retire. Nine days after first taking it, Watson was tested by the league. That was about a month before he would change his mind and decide to keep playing.
“I complied (with the test) out of habit, never thinking in that moment I’d want to come back,” he said in the statement. “…Considering myself previously retired, I had forgotten all about my test in March until I got a letter on May 3 saying my results were positive. I was devastated and for obvious reasons didn’t want to proceed.”
Watson said he told interested teams about the test, and the Patriots agreed to sign him earlier this month despite the pending suspension.
“This is not how I would want to enter a new locker room and attempt to earn my role on a new team,” the statement added. “However, I respect the regulations that have been collectively bargained to promote fairness on the field of play and accept the discipline associated with my infraction.”
Watson, 38, hasn’t missed a game since 2013. He will sit out contests against Pittsburgh, at Miami, against the New York Jets and at Buffalo before being eligible to play in Week 5 at Washington on Oct. 6.
When he does play, it will be his first appearance for the Patriots since 2009, after playing six seasons with the team that drafted him 32nd overall in 2004. Watson also spent three years in Cleveland and four of the last five in New Orleans.
Last season, he caught 35 passes for 400 yards and two touchdowns in 16 games (four starts) with the Saints.
Watson has 530 receptions for 5,885 yards and 44 touchdowns in 195 career games (135 starts).
–Field Level Media
Na cruises to Charles Schwab victory for third PGA title
Na cruises to Charles Schwab victory for third PGA title Na cruises to Charles Schwab victory for third PGA title
Kevin Na cruised to his third career PGA tour victory on Sunday, winning the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas, by four shots over Tony Finau.
Na, who started the day with a two-shot lead, increased his cushion early with three birdies over his first six holes Colonial Country Club.
He balanced bogeys at Nos. 7 and 10 with two more birdies at Nos. 8 and 14. He punctuated his win with a wedge shot on 18 from 148 yards out to within 10 feet and drained the putt for a final birdie and a 4-under round of 66 to finish 13-under 267.
“Standing on the first tee, I looked at that wall, and in my head I engraved my name in it, and sure enough it’s going to be there,” Na told CBS Sports following his round regarding seeing his name on Colonial’s Wall of Champions.
“Every year I come here, I knew I had a chance to win,” he continued, noting that the golf course set up to his strengths. “And I knew before my career was over that I was going to definitely win out here, if not multiple times. It’s nice to get one, but who knows, maybe I’ll win a couple more times here before my career is over.”
It was the second win in less than a year for the 35-year-old Na, a Las Vegas resident who was born in South Korea but came to the States when he was just 8 years old. He last won at the 2018 Greenbrier event in July, and his best finish this season prior to Fort Worth was a T-5 at the WGC Match Play in March.
With the win, Na moves up significantly in the FedEx Cup rankings from No. 98 to No. 27, and he also earned 1,000 valuable Presidents Cup points
First-round leader Finau, who birdied 18 to grab a solo second-place finish, shot 68 to finish at 9 under for the tournament.
“I learned a lot about the swing changes that I’ve made, and I made a nice run,” said Finau, who is still searching for his second PGA Tour win but now has three runner-up finishes this season. “I had some looks down the stretch that didn’t go my way, but made some strides in the golf swing, tried a new putter grip this week, and apparently it seemed to work.”
Finau, 29 from Salt Lake City, is currently ranked No. 33 and last won at the Puerto Rico Open in March 2016.
Finishing tied for third at 8 under were Andrew Putnam (66) and Taiwan’s C.T. Pan (69), while Sweden’s Jonas Blixt (68) rounded out the top five at 7 under.
Jordan Spieth, still seeking his first win since the 2017 Open Championship, fired a final-round 2-over 72 to finish in a five-way tie for eighth place at 5 under.
Defending champion Justin Rose of England finished T-58 after shooting 70 on Sunday. Scotsman Russell Knox, 33, posted the low round of the day with a bogey-free 65 and also finished T-8.
–Field Level Media
Legendary Packers QB Starr dies at 85
Legendary Packers QB Starr dies at 85 Legendary Packers QB Starr dies at 85
Iconic former Green Bay Packers quarterback Bart Starr died on Sunday in Birmingham, Ala.
Starr, who was 85, suffered a major stroke in 2014 and his health had been failing in the years since.
The family of Starr released a statement through the Packers.
“We are saddened to note the passing of our husband, father, grandfather, and friend, Bart Starr,” it reads, in part. “He battled with courage and determination to transcend the serious stroke he suffered in September 2014, but his most recent illness was too much to overcome.
“While he may always be best known for his success as the Packers quarterback for 16 years, his true legacy will always be the respectful manner in which he treated every person he met, his humble demeanor, and his generous spirit.”
A Pro Football Hall of Fame member, Starr played for the Packers from 1956-71 and led the team to five championships, including the first two Super Bowls — in which he was named MVP.
Starr led the league in passer rating five times in the 1960s and was named league MVP in 1966. He played in 196 games, starting 157 of them, and had a 94-57-6 record as a starter.
After retiring from the NFL, Starr coached the Packers from 1975-83. The teams he coached never reached the heights of the teams he quarterbacked, finishing 52-76-3 in his tenure with just one playoff berth.
Thirty years later, he told an audience in Milwaukee that coaching was “the greatest mistake I made in my life.”
Starr last visited Lambeau Field in 2017 to take part in the festivities commemorating the 50-year anniversary of the team’s 1967 championship.
–Field Level Media
Na takes two-stroke lead at Charles Schwab
Na takes two-stroke lead at Charles Schwab Na takes two-stroke lead at Charles Schwab
Kevin Na cooled off a bit after shooting a scorching 62 on Friday, but he still shot 1-under 69 on Saturday to claim a two-stroke lead through three rounds of the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas.
Na sits at 9-under 201 for the tournament at Colonial Country Club, ahead of a cluster of five players at 7 under.
That group comprises first-round leader Tony Finau (who shot 71), local favorite Jordan Spieth (68), two-time runner-up Jim Furyk (68), Taiwan’s C.T. Pan (68) and Canada’s Mackenzie Hughes (65).
Hughes’ 65 tied for the second-best round of the day behind Charley Hoffman, who shot 63 to jump into a tie for seventh with Austin Cook at 6 under. Three more players are at 5 under, including second-round leader Jonas Blixt of Sweden, who stumbled to a 74.
Na began his day Saturday as if his Friday round never ended, birdieing Nos. 1 and 2 after hitting both approach shots inside of six feet. But he cooled off from there, parring eight straight holes before double-bogeying the 633-yard par-5 11th with two misplayed sand shots, the first of which came as a fan’s cell phone went off during his swing.
He responded by sinking an 18-foot birdie putt at the par-3 13th, then parred out his round.
“Over the years, I’ve had some good rounds (at Colonial), and it’s a golf course you don’t have to overpower,” Na told Golfweek afterward. “You have to keep it in play. From fairway in, I’m a pretty good player, so I think it plays right into my game.”
Na, who finished fourth at the Charles Schwab Challenge in 2018, last held a 54-hole lead at the same event in 2015, but he shot 2 over in the final round and finished tied for 10th.
Finau had a quiet day, and his birdie at the second was his only one of the round. He bogeyed No. 5 and the 18th — after his drive found the water — missing a chance to hold second place alone.
Spieth also had a late bogey, at No. 17, which spoiled a previously bogey-free round in which he continued his masterful putting. He drained putts of 29, 21 and 37 feet for his three birdies, all on the front nine. The Dallas native already has set a personal best for total distance of made putts (434 feet, four inches) in any PGA Tour appearance, with 18 holes still to play.
Still seeking his first win since The Open Championship in July 2017, Spieth is focused on being a bit sharper off the tee in his final round.
“I do need to find more [fairways], especially from 12 in,” he told the Golf Channel. “I didn’t hit a fairway from 12 in today, and so you’re just not going to have any birdie looks if that’s the case. Certainly, closing tomorrow, it’d be nice to be playing out of the short grass.”
Furyk, who was runner-up to Tom Watson in 1998 and lost in a three-way playoff to Rory Sabbatini in 2007, was bogey-free with two birdies in his round. At 49, he has a chance to become the oldest winner of the tournament.
Pan was bogey-free and 4 under on the day through 16 holes, but his drives at Nos. 17 and 18 found the rough, leading to back-to-back bogeys.
Hughes had a terrific round, making five birdies — including one at the 18th — and no bogeys to earn a spot in the final pairing.
Hoffman also went bogey-free, tallying four birdies on the front and three on the back, including one at 18.
Defending champion Justin Rose of England shot 74 to fall into a tie for 66th at 5 over.
–Field Level Media
Report: Winnipeg to host Packers-Raiders preseason tilt
Report: Winnipeg to host Packers-Raiders preseason tilt
Winnipeg is reportedly finalizing a
Report: Winnipeg to host Packers-Raiders preseason tilt
Winnipeg is reportedly finalizing a deal to host a preseason game between the Green Bay Packers and Oakland Raiders in August, the NFL’s first-ever appearance in the city and its first in Canada since 2013.
The game at IG Field, home of the Canadian Football League’s Winnipeg Blue Bombers, would occur during the third week of the preseason (Aug. 22-26). The Bombers are on the road that week.
“We’re optimistic that we can secure this game,” Darren Cameron, the team’s director of public and player relations, told the Winnipeg Free Press on Friday. “It’s looking good and we’re working towards that game, but at this point there’s nothing more we can comment on.”
The newspaper said that representatives from both teams and NFL officials visited the stadium in April to check out the facilities.
Winnipeg is about four hours by plane and 11 hours by car from Green Bay, Wis.
The NFL last played a game north of the border when the Atlanta Falcons defeated the Buffalo Bills 34-31 in overtime on Dec. 1, 2013 at the Rogers Centre in Toronto.
–Field Level Media
Na charges up Charles Schwab leaderboard
Na charges up Charles Schwab leaderboard
Kevin Na
Na charges up Charles Schwab leaderboard
Kevin Na matched the tournament record with a 61 last year at Colonial Country Club, and he nearly did so again Friday in the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas.
An 8-under-par 62 left Na at 8-under 132, one shot behind the Sweden’s Jonas Blixt, who carded a 64 on Friday.
First-round co-leader Tony Finau is also tied for second after a second-round 68.
Na opened his day perfectly, hitting his second shot on the par-5 first hole within 3 feet of the cup, then sinking the eagle putt. He added six birdies in a bogey-free round.
“Last year when I shot 61, I felt like I made everything,” Na said. “Kind of almost had that feeling today. With a few holes to go, I felt like I had a chance to challenge my own course record.”
Blixt’s own bogey-free round also included an eagle, when he chipped in from 132 yards at the par-4 17th hole.
“I think I’ve played pretty good this year,” Blixt said. “Obviously not had the good finishes yet, but it’s been up there a bunch of times. If you slow down a little bit … people are going to pass you. That’s pretty much what I’ve been looking for — a good weekend. …
“Feel like I’ve been trending for a while. Just need to have a good weekend.”
Blixt is alone atop a PGA Tour event after 36 holes for the first time in his career. He owns three wins on the tour, most recently capturing the Zurich Classic of New Orleans team event with Australia’s Cameron Smith in 2017.
Slovakia’s Rory Sabbatini shot a 66 on Friday to claim fourth place at 6 under.
Five players, including local favorite Jordan Spieth, share fifth place at 5 under. Spieth shot even-par 70 on Friday, leaving him level with Jim Furyk (second-round 66), Taiwan’s C.T. Pan (67), Nick Watney (68) and Jason Dufner (68).
Notables who missed the cut include Rickie Fowler (3 over through two rounds) and Spain’s Jon Rahm (6 over).
–Field Level Media
NFL notebook: ‘Pacman’ Jones retires
NFL notebook: 'Pacman' Jones retires
Cornerback Adam "Pacman" Jones announced his retirement
NFL notebook: ‘Pacman’ Jones retires
Cornerback Adam “Pacman” Jones announced his retirement from the NFL after 12 seasons.
“I stand tall and proud as I announce that this beautiful life-changing ride that I have been on in the National Football League has come to an end, I’m officially hanging my cleats up, with no regrets!” Jones wrote in a statement released Friday by his agent, Peter Schaffer.
Jones, 35, has a history of arrests and was plagued by legal issues throughout his career. The NFL suspended him for the 2007 season following a shooting at a Las Vegas strip club that left a man paralyzed. A member of Jones’ entourage was identified as the shooter.
The Tennessee Titans selected Jones with the No. 6 overall pick of the 2005 NFL Draft, and he played in 30 games over his first two seasons. He also played for the Dallas Cowboys (2008), Cincinnati Bengals (2010-17) and Denver Broncos (2018).
–Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette is happy to have a “clean start.”
Fournette was a major disappointment in 2018 for a team that greatly underachieved with a 5-11 mark one season after reaching the AFC Championship Game. But he has had time to decipher his poor campaign and feels he is back on track.
“I’m happy, especially the way I’m here working with my team right now,” Fournette told reporters Friday after Jacksonville’s third organized team activity. He rushed for just 439 yards and five touchdowns in eight games last season after having 1,040 yards and nine scores in 13 games as a rookie in 2017.
–Kevin Dyson may have come up a yard short in one of the greatest finishes in Super Bowl history, but he never let up on his pursuit of education — his own and that of others.
Nearly 20 years after nearly climbing to the top of the football world, Dyson is sitting atop the academic world at a middle school in Tennessee. As the principal.
Interim Williamson County superintendent Jason Golden on Friday announced that Dyson, 43, is the new permanent principal at Grassland Middle School in Franklin.
–Field Level Media
Jaguars RB Fournette pleased to have ‘clean start’
Jaguars RB Fournette pleased to have 'clean start'
Jaguars RB Fournette pleased to have ‘clean start’
Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette is happy to have a “clean start.”
Fournette was a major disappointment in 2018 for a team that greatly underachieved with a 5-11 mark one season after reaching the AFC Championship Game. But he has had time to decipher his poor campaign and feels he is back on track.
“I’m happy, especially the way I’m here working with my team right now,” Fournette told reporters Friday after Jacksonville’s third organized team activity. “It’s a new year. We have a new team. We’re focused, and we have new players. It’s a new year for us. So it’s a new everything. It’s a clean start for a lot of us guys.
“We’re not focused on the past. The past’s the past. Some things I did, whether it was offseason and I admitted to, yeah, I was wrong. We moved on. We’re in a good place right now.”
Fournette rushed for just 439 yards and five touchdowns in eight games last season after having 1,040 yards and nine scores in 13 games as a rookie in 2017.
An early-season hamstring injury derailed Fournette and he ended up missing seven games because of ailments and another due to a suspension.
The bad fortune continued into the offseason when Fournette was arrested and charged with speeding and driving with a suspended license.
But in terms of offseason workouts, Fournette decided not to train in his hometown of New Orleans. He instead worked out at the University of Wyoming where Ben Iannacchione works as the director of sports performance.
Iannacchione worked at LSU when Fournette was the Tigers’ star tailback.
“I kind of put a lot on myself this offseason, like getting my body right,” Fournette said. “Just mentally coming back ready to play football. No distractions. Leaving the outside stuff where it’s at. I think that’s one of the biggest things that us players have a problem with.
“We face a lot of problems, you know what I mean? We have a lot of issues ourselves. And if we’re not right with ourselves and then we come out on this field, we’re not going to be right in the game.”
That was certainly an issue for Fournette last season. His suspension was for leaving the bench and getting in a fight with Buffalo Bills defensive lineman Shaq Lawson. He also was caught on video yelling at a fan in the stands during a December loss to the Tennessee Titans.
Jaguars vice president of football operations Tom Coughlin publicly ripped Fournette — and fellow running back T.J. Yeldon — for appearing disinterested during the season finale against the Houston Texans. Fournette was inactive due to a foot injury.
Jacksonville is looking for a bounce-back season from Fournette and new offensive coordinator John DeFilippo is interested in making him the focal point of the attack.
“I’m going to call it what it is: He’s going to be a major reason for where our offense goes,” DeFilippo told reporters. “I’m not going to sugarcoat that. Leonard Fournette needs to be a big part of this offense. The harder he works, which he is right now, I think that’s not only going to be good for our offense but good for our team.”
–Field Level Media
Former Titans WR Dyson graduates to middle school principal
Former Titans WR Dyson graduates to middle school principal Former Titans WR Dyson graduates to middle school principal
Kevin Dyson may have come up a yard short in one of the greatest finishes in Super Bowl history, but he never let up on his pursuit of education — his own and that of others.
Nearly 20 years after nearly climbing to the top of the football world, Dyson is sitting atop the academic world at a middle school in Tennessee. As the principal.
Interim Williamson County superintendent Jason Golden on Friday announced that Dyson, 43, is the new permanent principal at Grassland Middle School in Franklin.
“He has served the school well during his interim period, and I’ve been especially impressed with the positive relationships he’s built in such a short time,” Golden told school faculty, according to the school district’s web site. “Teaching and learning matter at Grassland, and we look forward to Dr. Dyson leading this great school.”
It is quite a change compared to a playoff run in which Dyson took part in two of the most famous plays in recent football history. In Super Bowl 34 in Atlanta on Jan. 30, 2000, Dyson and the Tennessee Titans trailed the St. Louis Rams 23-16 with five seconds to play and the Titans with the ball on the Rams’ 10-yard line.
Titans quarterback Steve McNair completed a pass for a slanting Dyson, who appeared headed for the end zone and a potential game-tying (or winning) score. But Rams linebacker Mike Jones wrapped Dyson’s legs and tackled him a yard short of the end zone. The play would become known as “The Tackle.”
Earlier that same postseason, Dyson took a lateral on a kickoff and raced 75 yards down the left sideline and into the end zone with no time left to beat the Buffalo Bills 22-16 in a wild-card game — “The Music City Miracle.”
While Dyson’s playing career would be over by the end of 2003, his education had many years left. After earning master’s degrees in both leadership and teaching from Trevecca Nazarene University in Nashville, Dyson earned his doctorate in leadership and practical practice, also at Trevecca, last July.
“A lot of people have looked at me crazy when I’ve said this, but to me this is a lot greater accomplishment than being drafted in the first round, than my football career,” Dyson, picked No. 16 overall by the then-Tennessee Oilers in 1998, told The Tennesseean last summer. “… I went to school so I could play sports. I had to be eligible. I didn’t take education nearly as seriously as I should have and as I do as an adult. So this was greater because I’ve never considered myself academic. … Until a few years ago, I never wanted to do anything like this. That’s why it’s my greatest personal accomplishment. It’s my Mount Everest.”
–Field Level Media
‘Pacman’ Jones retires from NFL
'Pacman' Jones retires from NFL
Cornerback Adam "Pacman" Jones announced his
‘Pacman’ Jones retires from NFL
Cornerback Adam “Pacman” Jones announced his retirement from the NFL after 12 seasons.
“I stand tall and proud as I announce that this beautiful life-changing ride that I have been on in the National Football League has come to an end, I’m officially hanging my cleats up, with no regrets!” Jones wrote in a statement released Friday by his agent, Peter Schaffer.
“How can I not be proud, 13 years in the game man, hell, I sometimes can’t believe it, but it’s real. I will forever be grateful for having the opportunity to do what I love for so many years. We climbed through the mud to get here, we broke barriers, we cried, we laughed, we broke cycles, we broke records, we fell, but got … back up.
“… I appreciate and thank everyone who played a role in my career. Every organization and coach I was blessed to play for, I am forever grateful for the opportunities and memories.”
The Tennessee Titans selected Jones with the No. 6 overall pick of the 2005 NFL Draft, and he played in 30 games over his first two seasons. He also played for the Dallas Cowboys (2008), Cincinnati Bengals (2010-17) and Denver Broncos (2018).
The Broncos signed him before the season and released him after he played in seven games.
Jones, 35, has a history of arrests and was plagued by legal issues throughout his career. The NFL suspended him for the 2007 season following a shooting at a Las Vegas strip club that left a man paralyzed. A member of Jones’ entourage was identified as the shooter.
He played the 2009 season in the Canadian Football League.
Jones retires with 17 career interceptions and 522 tackles. He also returned 192 punts for 1,944 yards and five touchdowns, and gained 3,232 yards on 125 kickoff returns.
–Field Level Media
‘Pacman’ jones retires from NFL
'Pacman' jones retires from NFL
Cornerback Adam "Pacman" Jones announced his
‘Pacman’ jones retires from NFL
Cornerback Adam “Pacman” Jones announced his retirement from the NFL after 12 seasons.
The Tennessee Titans selected Jones with the No. 6 overall pick of the 2005 NFL Draft, and he played in 30 games over his first two seasons. He also played for the Dallas Cowboys (2008), Cincinnati Bengals (2010-17) and Denver Broncos (2018).
The Broncos signed him before the season and released him after he played in seven games.
Jones, 35, has a history of arrests and was plagued by legal issues throughout his career. The NFL suspended him for the 2007 season following a shooting at a Las Vegas strip club that left a man paralyzed. A member of Jones’ entourage was identified as the shooter.
He played the 2009 season in the Canadian Football League.
Jones retires with 17 career interceptions and 522 tackles. He also returned 192 punts for 1,944 yards and five touchdowns, and gained 3,232 yards on 125 kickoff returns.
–Field Level Media
Cowboys’ Jones touts progress in talks with QB Prescott
Cowboys' Jones touts progress in talks with QB Prescott Cowboys’ Jones touts progress in talks with QB Prescott
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones remains upbeat about signing quarterback Dak Prescott to a long-term deal after the sides exchanged contract proposals.
Prescott said Thursday his representatives countered the original contract offer from the Cowboys.
“We never really know where we are with anybody until we get one done,” Jones said. “But we’re moving along satisfactorily with all of our contract negotiations.”
Jones told Cowboys Hall of Famer Michael Irvin on the Rich Eisen Show in early May that he was confident the deal with Prescott, entering his fourth NFL season, would get done.
“We are sold on Dak,” Jones said. “We do want to have him for the long term. We think he is worthy of investing in for the long term. …
“When you look at the snaps he has had, the situations he has been in and how he has got here and you see he has performed, we see real upside in Dak. You don’t have it all yet. We love the way he logically progresses through a game. You see when the going gets tough when he’s got to come from behind when he turns it loose a little bit. You see him make those plays. He emboldens me to make a deal with him that puts him here for the long term.”
Dallas is installing a tweaked offensive system after Scott Linehan was replaced as coordinator by Kellen Moore. Prescott said he notices changes that are beyond subtle shifts.
“You’ll definitely notice it because we’re presenting it different,” Prescott said. “I can’t tell you we’re gonna have whole new offensive plays and things like that, but they’ll definitely be presented in different ways. And that’ll be a big help for us.”
The Cowboys selected Prescott, a Mississippi State product, in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft. He has started every game in three seasons, leading the team to 32 wins and two NFC East titles.
Prescott, who turns 26 in July, has completed 66.1 percent of his passes, throwing for 10,876 yards with 67 touchdowns and 25 interceptions.
–Field Level Media
DT McCoy to visit Browns Friday amid heavy interest
DT McCoy to visit Browns Friday amid heavy interest
Interest from the Cleveland Browns is being reciprocated
DT McCoy to visit Browns Friday amid heavy interest
Interest from the Cleveland Browns is being reciprocated by free agent defensive tackle Gerald McCoy, who will be in Berea, Ohio, at team headquarters on Friday.
McCoy will take his first-ever free agency visit with the Browns, and he informed other suitors of the pecking order on Thursday.
McCoy, the third overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft, was released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday with three years left on his contract. The deal called for him to make $13 million in base pay this season. The original contract was for six years and $95.2 million.
Cleveland general manager John Dorsey confirmed he’d host McCoy on Friday. Dorsey, speaking Thursday after organized team activities, said he will continue to “turn over every rock.” Of McCoy, Dorsey said he is “a good player the Browns want to get to know a little better.”
The Tampa Bay Times reports McCoy has drawn offers from 10 teams with offers as high as $11 million annually.
Among teams mentioned to be interested, per various reports, are the Cincinnati Bengals, New Orleans Saints, Carolina Panthers, Atlanta Falcons and Indianapolis Colts.
Dorsey has been aggressive in stocking the Browns’ roster, including trades that brought in wide receivers Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry and defensive end Olivier Vernon. According to reports, the Browns have been interested in adding McCoy for months but didn’t offer a draft pick in exchange because they expected him to be released.
“These decisions are very difficult, personally and professionally,” Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht said in a statement when the team released McCoy. “Over the past nine years, Gerald has been a cornerstone of this franchise and a leader in our community. Parting ways with a player and person such as Gerald is one of the toughest responsibilities of this job. We wish Gerald, along with his wife, Ebony, and the entire McCoy family continued success and thank them for everything they have meant to our organization and community.”
After the Times originally reported McCoy was released, ESPN’s Adam Schefter noted that the Bucs tried for two months to find a trade partner, but when it was clear there was none, the two sides “mutually parted ways.”
The 31-year-old McCoy has been a pillar on otherwise subpar defenses for most of his career in Tampa, earning six Pro Bowl selections and tallying 54.5 sacks.
Earlier this month, McCoy voiced his displeasure with trade rumors while skipping voluntary workouts.
“I will be playing football somewhere,” McCoy told a local reporter at the time. When asked where that would be, McCoy said, “I don’t know. We’ll see.”
–Field Level Media
Cowboys owner Jones expects Elliott to avoid discipline
Cowboys owner Jones expects Elliott to avoid discipline Cowboys owner Jones expects Elliott to avoid discipline
Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones expects star running back Ezekiel Elliott to avoid league discipline despite a recent incident involving security guards at a Las Vegas music festival.
Elliott briefly was placed in handcuffs and detained by police, but he was not arrested. A video showing part of the incident was released by the gossip website TMZ.
Jones downplayed the incident as he praised Elliott, who drew positive headlines earlier this offseason when he paid for the funeral of a teenage football player who was killed by a stray bullet in East St. Louis, Ill. Elliott grew up on the Missouri side of the river and maintains close ties to the St. Louis area.
“I think that the main thing is that I don’t see anything that needs supporting,” Jones said Thursday. “In terms of his status with us, (it) has not been impacted in any way. And frankly, I know how conscientious he has been in the offseason, and that’s good enough. No, I don’t see that having any consequences for us.”
Cowboys executives have indicated a desire to extend Elliott’s contract past 2020, when it is due to expire. Elliott, 23, rushed for 1,434 yards and six touchdowns in 15 games last season.
“I think that he’s certainly has had a great offseason, had a great year last year, and I think that’ll speak for itself,” Jones said. “So I think that, yes, his overall career at this point is in a really positive place.”
–Field Level Media
NFL notebook: Gase calls Bell trade talk ‘ridiculous’
NFL notebook: Gase calls Bell trade talk 'ridiculous'
New York Jets coach Adam
NFL notebook: Gase calls Bell trade talk ‘ridiculous’
New York Jets coach Adam Gase on Thursday dismissed speculation that All-Pro running back Le’Veon Bell was on the trading block, calling it “ridiculous.”
After the Jets fired general manager Mike Maccagnan and named Gase the interim GM last week, there was talk that Gase had objected to Maccagnan’s March signing of Bell to a four-year, $52.5 million deal.
“That’s ridiculous. That’s the first I’ve heard of that,” Gase said during his first news conference since the front-office makeover. Asked if he thought the Jets overpaid for Bell, Gase replied, “No.”
“No, the contract was what it was,” he said. “Everybody can criticize contracts all you want, but he’s here. I’m excited he’s here. I think the players are excited he’s here. I think the coaches are.”
–Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones expects star running back Ezekiel Elliott to avoid league discipline despite a recent incident involving security guards at a Las Vegas music festival.
Elliott briefly was placed in handcuffs and detained by police, but he was not arrested. A video showing part of the incident was released by the gossip website TMZ.
“I think that the main thing is that I don’t see anything that needs supporting,” Jones said. “In terms of his status with us, (it) has not been impacted in any way.”
–Free agent defensive tackle Gerald McCoy is reciprocating the Cleveland Browns’ interest and will visit Berea, Ohio, at team headquarters on Friday.
McCoy will take his first-ever free agency visit with the Browns after being released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers earlier this week. Cleveland general manager John Dorsey called the defensive tackle “a good player the Browns want to get to know a little better.”
Other teams with reported interest include the Cincinnati Bengals, Carolina Panthers, Atlanta Falcons, Indianapolis Colts and New Orleans Saints.
–Ndamukong Suh officially signed a one-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, two days after his reported agreement.
Suh’s contract is worth $9.25 million and incentives could push it to $10 million, per multiple reports.
The 32-year-old Suh, entering his 10th season, played with the Los Angeles Rams in 2018 and had 59 tackles, 4.5 sacks, 19 quarterback hits and four passes defensed.
–San Francisco 49ers safety Jimmie Ward broke his collarbone diving for a ball during organized team activities and will miss eight to 12 weeks, the team announced.
That would give Ward a chance to return early in training camp, which begins in mid July, and a good shot at being ready for the Sept. 8 regular-season opener.
The team also announced top pick Nick Bosa will miss the rest of OTAs with a Grade 1 hamstring strain, but he’s expected to be ready for training camp.
–The Jacksonville Jaguars signed first-round defensive end Josh Allen to his four-year rookie contract. Like all first-round deals, it comes with a fifth-year team option.
Allen, chosen seventh overall, will make $22.7 million over four years, with the full figure guaranteed.
Allen sat out Thursday after bruising his right knee during the team’s first practice of organized team activities. He will sit out Friday as well.
“We’re just keeping him on the side, working,” head coach Doug Marrone told reporters before practice. “He’ll be fine. We’re not concerned about it.”
–The Denver Broncos signed first-round tight end Noah Fant to his rookie contract.
The deal is worth $12.6 million over four years, with $9.9 million fully guaranteed. Fant was chosen 20th overall last month after Denver traded down from No. 10.
–The Miami Dolphins signed free agent defensive tackle Adolphus Washington.
A third-round pick by the Buffalo Bills in 2016, the 24-year-old Washington was waived by Buffalo after one game last season and joined the Cincinnati Bengals for four games. He has 4.5 career sacks in 35 games (21 starts).
–The New Orleans Saints worked out free agent running backs Rob Kelley, Javorius Allen and Fozzy Whittaker, the Times-Picayune reported.
Kelley started 16 games from 2016-17 in Washington, including a 2016 campaign with 704 rushing yards and six touchdowns.
Allen had 1,249 rushing yards and eight scores across four years in Baltimore. Whittaker played in 53 games for Carolina from 2014-17 before missing 2018 with a torn ACL sustained last May.
–Field Level Media
49ers S Ward breaks collarbone, out 8-12 weeks
49ers S Ward breaks collarbone, out 8-12 weeks
49ers S Ward breaks collarbone, out 8-12 weeks
San Francisco 49ers safety Jimmie Ward broke his collarbone diving for a ball Thursday during organized team activities and will miss eight to 12 weeks, the team announced.
That would give Ward a chance to return early in training camp, which begins in mid July, and a good shot at being ready for the Sept. 8 regular-season opener.
A Northern Illinois product, Ward was the No. 30 overall pick of the 2014 NFL Draft by the 49ers. In both 2017 and 2018, his season ended in November because of a broken arm. The 49ers re-signed him to a one-year, $4.5 million deal in March after he played out the fifth-year option of his rookie contract.
Ward has appeared in 51 games (31 starts) over five seasons and has 186 tackles, two interceptions and 21 passes defensed.
Fellow defensive back Richard Sherman gave Ward high praise for his versatility and work ethic in a story posted on the team’s website just Wednesday.
“He’s a great teammate, he’s a great player and he’s a great person,” Sherman said. “He’s a guy who doesn’t complain very often. If you said, ‘Hey, you’re playing D-line today,’ he’d be like, ‘OK cool, where do I stand?’ He’s a guy who goes to work, brings his hard hat every day and gets the job done. … He is a tremendous player.”
–Field Level Media
Finau leads, Spieth one back at Charles Schwab
Finau leads, Spieth one back at Charles Schwab
Finau leads, Spieth one back at Charles Schwab
Tony Finau produced a blistering 6-under-par 64 on Thursday to take the early lead at the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas, with local favorite Jordan Spieth lurking close behind.
Spieth and Canada’s Roger Sloan share second place, one stroke back, after each shot 65 at Colonial Country Club.
Tied for fourth is a cluster of nine players at 3 under, including Jason Dufner and Jimmy Walker. Mexico’s Abraham Ancer is among eight others at 2 under.
Finau reached 2 under with birdies at Nos. 3 and 4, and after a hiccup bogey at the fifth, he tacked on two more birdies at Nos. 7 and 8. He then strung together three in a row beginning at No. 11, sinking putts of 24 and 27 feet at the 12th and 13th, respectively, to get to 6 under before parring the final five holes.
The breakthrough for Finau — after he struggled to a final-round 79 at last week’s PGA Championship — coincided with a switch to a claw grip on his putter, something he said he’s considered for a while.
“It’s something that I’ve kind of been thinking,” Finau told PGA.com afterward. “It’s an itch I wanted to scratch. … To me, it was just perfect time. … If I feel like something is better, I’m not afraid to change, no matter the results.”
In addition to his long makes on the back nine, Finau holed birdie putts of 20 feet (No. 3) and 19 feet (No. 7) on the front nine, as well as a par putt of 20 feet at the 16th.
“I wanted to try something different, and it felt great out there today,” he said.
Like Finau, Spieth’s putter was red hot, as the Dallas native drained birdie putts of 30 and 46 feet and didn’t miss inside 15 feet all day. He sank a 73-foot chip shot for a birdie at No. 13.
“It’s nice to see some results off what I believe is the progress I’ve been making,” Spieth said afterward, per the Dallas Morning News. “At the same time, it’s one round. I’ve got to keep my head down and keep working.”
Spieth, the 2016 winner of the event, racked up eight birdies in the round, overcoming a double bogey at the par-4 18th when he found water with his approach shot. After he started on the back nine, the double bogey dropped him from 4 under to 2 under, but he birdied four more on the front, including No. 9 after a bogey at the eighth.
Sloan notched three birdies on each side, with the only blemish a bogey at No. 9.
Defending champion Justin Rose of England is tied for 95th among 121 players after shooting 74.
–Field Level Media
Suh signs one-year deal with Buccaneers
Suh signs one-year deal with Buccaneers Suh signs one-year deal with Buccaneers
Ndamukong Suh signed a one-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday.
Suh’s contract is worth $9.25 million and incentives could push it to $10 million, per multiple reports.
The 32-year-old Suh, entering his 10th season, played with the Los Angeles Rams in 2018 and had 59 tackles, 4.5 sacks, 19 quarterback hits and four passes defensed.
The No. 2 overall pick of the 2010 NFL Draft, Suh spent his first five seasons with the Detroit Lions, then moved on to Miami, where he signed in 2015 what then was the richest contract for a defensive player in NFL history.
Suh has 56 career sacks and 166 QB hits in 142 games, earning five Pro Bowl nods and three first-team All-Pro selections. Just one of those honors has come since 2014, when he made the Pro Bowl with the Miami Dolphins in 2016.
A member of the final draft class before the new CBA, Suh has made $138.7 million in his career, the second-most of any active non-quarterback behind Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald ($163.3 million), who entered the league in 2004. He earned $14 million on a one-year deal with the Rams last season.
In Tampa Bay, he will replace six-time Pro Bowl selection Gerald McCoy — drafted one place behind Suh in 2010 — who was released. The cost savings for the Buccaneers on the salary cap is $3.25 million.
–Field Level Media
DT McCoy to visit Browns on Friday
DT McCoy to visit Browns on Friday
Interest from the Cleveland Browns is being reciprocated by free
DT McCoy to visit Browns on Friday
Interest from the Cleveland Browns is being reciprocated by free agent defensive tackle Gerald McCoy, who will be in Berea, Ohio, at team headquarters on Friday.
McCoy will take his first-ever free agency visit with the Browns, and he informed other suitors of the pecking order on Thursday.
McCoy, the third overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft, was released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday with three years left on his contract. The deal called for him to make $13 million in base pay this season. The original contract was for six years and $95.2 million.
Cleveland general manager John Dorsey confirmed he’d host McCoy on Friday. Dorsey, speaking Thursday after organized team activities, said he will continue to “turn over every rock.” Of McCoy, Dorsey said he is “a good player the Browns want to get to know a little better.”
Dorsey has been aggressive in stocking the Browns’ roster, including trades that brought in wide receivers Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry and defensive end Olivier Vernon. According to reports, the Browns have been interested in adding McCoy for months but didn’t offer a draft pick in exchange because they expected him to be released.
“These decisions are very difficult, personally and professionally,” Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht said in a statement when the team released McCoy. “Over the past nine years, Gerald has been a cornerstone of this franchise and a leader in our community. Parting ways with a player and person such as Gerald is one of the toughest responsibilities of this job. We wish Gerald, along with his wife, Ebony, and the entire McCoy family continued success and thank them for everything they have meant to our organization and community.”
After the Tampa Bay Times’ Rick Stroud originally reported McCoy was released, ESPN’s Adam Schefter noted that the Bucs tried for two months to find a trade partner, but when it was clear there was none, the two sides “mutually parted ways.”
The 31-year-old McCoy has been a pillar on otherwise subpar defenses for most of his career in Tampa, earning six Pro Bowl selections and tallying 54.5 sacks.
Earlier this month, McCoy voiced his displeasure with trade rumors while skipping voluntary workouts.
“I will be playing football somewhere,” McCoy told a local reporter at the time. When asked where that would be, McCoy said, “I don’t know. We’ll see.”
–Field Level Media
Daly requests golf cart use at The Open
Daly requests golf cart use at The Open Daly requests golf cart use at The Open
The R&A is weighing a request from former champion John Daly to use a golf cart in The Open Championship in July.
“We have received a request from John Daly for permission to use a buggy at The Open, and it is currently under consideration,” the R&A told GOLF.com.
If Daly’s request is granted, he would become the first player ever to use a cart at The Open, an R&A spokesman said.
Daly, 53, used a cart in the PGA Championship last week and missed the cut. He said the osteoarthritis in his right knee qualified him to do so, citing the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Daly has five career PGA victories, two of them majors: the PGA Championship in 1991 at Crooked Stick Golf Club in Carmel, Ind., and The Open Championship in 1995 at St. Andrews in Scotland.
The Open will be played at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland from July 18-21.
–Field Level Media
49ers DE Bosa (hamstring) out until training camp
49ers DE Bosa (hamstring) out until training camp
San Francisco 49ers top
49ers DE Bosa (hamstring) out until training camp
San Francisco 49ers top rookie Nick Bosa will sit out the rest of organized team activities due to a Grade 1 hamstring strain, the team announced Thursday.
The 49ers have three weeks of OTAs left and then will break for a month before training camp gets underway in July.
Bosa, drafted second overall in April, pulled up and limped off during one-on-one drills Tuesday, the second day of practices involving both rookies and veterans. He remained on the sideline through the end of practice to watch.
Before getting hurt, Bosa had worked primarily with the second-team defense in 11-on-11 drills.
The 21-year-old played in only three games as junior last season at Ohio State, suffering a core muscle injury in September and sitting out the remainder of the season to recover and prepare for the draft.
Bosa became the fourth first-round pick in his family last month, joining brother Joey Bosa (No. 3 in 2016) of the Chargers, father John Bosa (16th in 1987) and uncle Eric Kumerow (16th in 1988) of the Dolphins.
–Field Level Media