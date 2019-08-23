Patriots S Chung indicted on cocaine possession charge

New England Patriots safety Patrick Chung was indicted on a charge of cocaine possession, a Class B felony, in New Hampshire.

According to a statement from Belknap County Attorney Andrew Livernois, a grand jury returned an indictment of Chung on Aug. 8 for an incident that took place on June 25 in Meredith, where Chung has a home.

Chung “did possess or have under his control a quantity of the controlled substance cocaine,” according to the indictment. The charge carries a potential prison term of 3 1/2 to seven years.

The Patriots issued the following statement on Thursday: “We are aware of the reports regarding Patrick Chung. We will not be commenting while his judicial proceedings take place.”

Police did not arrest Chung during the June 25 encounter. Livernois’ statement did not offer further details about the incident.

Chung, who turned 32 on Monday, is scheduled to be arraigned at Laconia District Court next Wednesday.

Chung was not at practice Wednesday and did not appear in the first two preseason games. In April, he signed a one-year extension through the 2021 season.

A second-round draft pick by the Patriots in 2009, Chung has spent nine of his 10 NFL seasons in New England, with his tenure broken by one season with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2013. The three-time Super Bowl champion has 11 interceptions and 723 tackles in 140 career games (110 starts).

