Patriots put FB Develin on IR
The New England Patriots placed fullback James Develin on injured reserve, the team announced Monday.
Develin suffered a neck injury during the Patriots’ Week 2 win at Miami. He joins offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn and wide receiver N’Keal Harry on IR. According to NFL rules, only two of those three players can return this season.
Develin had just two carries this season — both against Miami — for three yards.
He played in all 16 regular-season games the previous five years (he missed all of 2015 due to injury). Last season, Develin started eight times with six rushes for eight yards and a career-high four touchdowns. He also caught 12 passes for 61 yards.
Develin, 31, began his career on the Cincinnati Bengals’ practice squad from 2010-11 out of Brown. He was on New England’s practice squad for most of the 2012 season before being added to the roster for the final four games.
–Field Level Media
Jets sign former AAF QB Silvers
The
The New York Jets signed former Alliance of American Football quarterback Brandon Silvers, the team announced Wednesday.
Terms were not disclosed.
Silvers, 24, started three games for the Memphis Express and passed for 777 yards, four touchdowns and one interception.
In four seasons at Troy from 2014-17, Silvers passed for 10,677 yards with 71 TDs and 29 picks.
He broke Sam Bradford’s NCAA freshman record by completing 70.5 percent of his passes in 2014 and was a first-team All-Sun Belt Conference selection as a junior.
In his final college game, Silvers was named MVP of Troy’s 50-30 victory against North Texas in the New Orleans Bowl on Dec. 16, 2017.
–Field Level Media
Steelers G Foster: Social media criticism must stop
Pittsburgh Steelers guard Ramon Foster is asking his ex-teammates to stop the criticism of current Steelers players.
The Steelers went through a tumultuous 2018 season with the holdout of running back Le’Veon Bell and growing tensions between quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and All-Pro wideout Antonio Brown.
And even with Bell and Brown gone from Pittsburgh, dissension has continued, with Brown and other former players sharing their criticism of the team on social media. Roethlisberger and wideout Juju Smith-Schuster have been among the targets.
Foster, apparently, has had enough.
“Moving forward…any former player or affiliate of the Steelers who has an issue with anyone still in the locker room, please contact me or Maurkice Pouncey or anyone else you feel you can talk to,” Foster wrote on Twitter. “Whoever you have an issue with, we will get you their number so you can address them. I PROMISE. These media takes might give y’all good traffic on your social media outlets but the guys still in that locker room, who y’all still know personally have to answer for those comments. Call them what you want, but call them personally and tell THEM. Defend who you want to defend but you don’t have to mention the team at all.
“Whether you have a ring or played for one year…ENOUGH…CHILL. Most players at one point in their life want to take their kids back to the place where they once played, don’t burn too many bridges.”
Foster and Pouncey are longtime Steelers, with a combined 18 seasons on the offensive line in Pittsburgh.
–Field Level Media
Redskins interviewing several quarterback prospects
At least three more quarterbacks are
At least three more quarterbacks are reportedly visiting this week with the Washington Redskins, who hold the No. 15 pick in this month’s NFL Draft.
NFL Network said Duke’s Daniel Jones, Ohio State’s Dwayne Haskins and Northwestern’s Clayton Thorson all have meetings scheduled with the Redskins, who have already hosted Drew Lock of Missouri and Jarrett Stidham of Auburn.
Jones will visit Wednesday night and Thursday, Thorson meets with the team Wednesday, and Haskins is due sometime this week, according to NFL Network.
West Virginia’s Will Grier is also expected at Redskins Park in the coming days, according to NBC Sports Washington.
Washington appears poised to add a rookie passer to pair with veterans Case Keenum and Colt McCoy, with Alex Smith questionable to return from his leg injury in 2019.
–Field Level Media
TE Seferian-Jenkins signs with Patriots
Free agent tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins has
Free agent tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins has signed a contract with the New England Patriots, the team announced.
Terms were not announced, but ESPN’s Field Yates reported it is a one-year deal.
The team also confirmed the re-signing of kicker Stephen Gostkowski.
A second-round draft pick by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2014, Seferian-Jenkins signed a two-year, $10 million contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars before the 2018 season, but the Jaguars declined his $6.29 million option for 2019.
Last season, he had 11 catches for 90 yards and a touchdown in five games before being placed on injured reserve with a core muscle injury.
In five seasons with the Jaguars, Buccaneers and New York Jets, he played in 43 games (29 starts) and has 116 receptions for 1,160 yards with 11 touchdowns.
With the retirement of Rob Gronkowski, Seferian-Jenkins, 26, could have a chance to make an impact for the Patriots.
The 35-year-old Gostkowski has been the club’s kicker since 2006. He replaced Adam Vinatieri, who had departed to the Indianapolis Colts as a free agent.
Gostkowski, a four-time Pro Bowl selection, has made 367 of 420 field-goal attempts during 13 seasons with New England. He was 27 of 32 last season.
Yates also reported that the Patriots brought in wide receiver Demaryius Thomas and running back T.J. Yeldon for free agent visits Wednesday, citing a source.
Thomas spent eight-plus seasons with the Denver Broncos before being traded to Houston in the middle of last season. He has 688 career receptions for 9,330 yards and 62 touchdowns.
Thomas, 31, tore his left Achilles in Week 16 last season.
Yeldon, 25, has spent his four-year NFL career with the Jacksonville Jaguars, starting 30 of 51 games and rushing 465 times for 1,872 yards and six touchdowns. He also has 171 receptions for 1,302 yards and six scores.
–Field Level Media
Free agent tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins
Clean slate: DE Bosa deletes tweets pre-draft
Projected top-five
Projected top-five NFL draft pick Nick Bosa admitted in an interview with ESPN that he has scrubbed his Twitter account clean of anything that could be considered political.
Bosa, the former Ohio State defensive end, frequently had tweeted his support for President Donald Trump, and he also criticized former San Francisco 49ers quarterback-turned-social activist Colin Kaepernick.
But knowing he could wind up in a liberal city, such as San Francisco, where the 49ers hold the No. 2 pick, he chose to clean the slate.
“I had to,” Bosa told ESPN. “There is a chance I might end up in San Francisco.”
In a now-deleted tweet, Bosa called Kaepernick a “clown.”
Bosa’s junior season at Ohio State ended in the third week, when he suffered a core injury that required surgery. In two-plus seasons with the Buckeyes, he played in 29 games and had 17.5 sacks and 29 tackles for loss.
–Field Level Media
Report: Giants close on extension with WR Shepard
The New York Giants are finalizing a four-year, $41 million contract extension with wide receiver Sterling Shepard on Wednesday, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.
The deal included $21.3 million in guaranteed money, ESPN’s Adam Schefter later reported.
Shepard, a second-round pick out of Oklahoma in 2016, set career highs last season with 66 catches for 872 yards. He has started 42 of his 43 games with the Giants, catching 190 passes for 2,286 yards and 14 touchdowns.
Shepard should be in line for a bigger role in the New York offense following the offseason trade of Odell Beckham Jr. to the Cleveland Browns.
Shepard is the first player from the 2016 draft class to receive a contract extension, according to Field Yates of ESPN.
The Giants re-signed their other wide receiver named Shepard to a one-year deal Wednesday, according to multiple reports.
The 28-year-old Russell Shepard (no relation to Sterling) confirmed the news on social media. He appeared in 12 games in his first season with the Giants in 2018, playing primarily on special teams and catching 10 passes for 188 yards and two touchdowns.
He has 57 catches for 822 yards and six scores in 84 career games.
–Field Level Media
Wallace wins Masters Par-3 Contest in playoff
Masters rookie Matt Wallace won the Par-3 Contest in a
Masters rookie Matt Wallace won the Par-3 Contest in a playoff at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga., on Wednesday after Sandy Lyle had appeared to win the event.
Lyle, at 5-under-par over nine holes, was announced as the winner on the broadcast and in immediate news stories, but a scoring error was uncovered that also pushed Wallace to 5 under.
Wallace won on the third playoff hole — the eighth — by sticking his tee shot within an inch of the pin while Lyle went into the water. It was the same hole that Wallace aced in regulation to get to 5 under. Wallace denied the 61-year-old Lyle of his third win in the event, which would have tied Padraig Harrington for the most ever.
Wallace, an Englishman who turns 29 Friday, now will try to break the curse; no winner of the Par-3 Contest, first held in 1960, has ever gone on to triumph in the Masters in the same year.
“Went to the playoff and it got a little more serious than how the nine holes went,” Wallace told the media afterward. “And I guess I wanted to win this. I want to break history.”
While this is his first Masters, Wallace played in last year’s three other majors, posting a tie for 19th at the PGA Championship and missing the cut in the other two. He won three European Tour events last year and his tie for sixth at this year’s Arnold Palmer Invitational is his best finish in six PGA Tour events this season.
Bubba Watson, Martin Kaymer and Devon Bling — a UCLA sophomore who was the runner-up in the 2018 U.S. Amateur — tied for third at 4 under.
Bling had one of four aces on the day, with others coming from Wallace, Shane Lowry and 1998 Masters champion Mark O’Meara. There have been 101 aces in the 59-year history of the event.
The Par-3 Contest is a fan- and family-friendly event featuring a combination of top golfers and Masters legends, including Jack Nicklaus, Tom Watson and Gary Player. The event is played over a nine-hole layout nestled in the northeast corner of the grounds, with holes ranging from 70 to 140 yards and played over DeSoto Springs Pond and Ike’s Pond.
–Field Level Media
NFL notebook: Giants WR Shepard gets hefty extension
NFL notebook: Giants WR Shepard gets hefty extension
The New York Giants are finalizing a four-year, $41 million contract extension with wide receiver Sterling Shepard, NFL Network reported Wednesday.
The deal includes $21.3 million in guaranteed money, according to ESPN.
Shepard, a second-round pick out of Oklahoma in 2016, set career highs last season with 66 catches for 872 yards. He has started 42 of his 43 games with the Giants, catching 190 passes for 2,286 yards and 14 touchdowns.
The Giants also re-signed wide receiver Russell Shepard (no relation), who confirmed the news on social media.
–Meanwhile, the Giants hosted former New York Jets cornerback Morris Claiborne and former Los Angeles Chargers defensive tackle Corey Liuget on free agent visits, ESPN reported.
A former first-round pick of the Dallas Cowboys, the 29-year-old Claiborne started 30 games over the last two seasons for the Jets, breaking up 22 passes and making three interceptions.
Liuget, 29, was released by the Chargers earlier this offseason. He has 24 career sacks since being drafted in the first round in 2011, though just three since 2015. He missed 10 games last season due to a suspension and a knee injury.
–Projected top-five NFL draft pick Nick Bosa admitted in an interview with ESPN that he has scrubbed his Twitter account clean of anything that could be considered political.
Bosa, a former Ohio State defensive end, frequently had tweeted his support for President Donald Trump, and he also criticized former San Francisco 49ers quarterback-turned-social activist Colin Kaepernick.
However, knowing he could wind up in a liberal city, such as San Francisco, where the 49ers hold the No. 2 pick, he chose to clean the slate.
–At least three more quarterbacks reportedly are visiting this week with the Washington Redskins, who hold the No. 15 pick in this month’s draft.
NFL Network said Duke’s Daniel Jones, Ohio State’s Dwayne Haskins and Northwestern’s Clayton Thorson all have meetings scheduled with the Redskins, who have already hosted Missouri’s Drew Lock and Auburn’s Jarrett Stidham.
Jones will visit Wednesday night and Thursday, Thorson meets with the team Wednesday, and Haskins is due sometime this week, according to NFL Network. West Virginia’s Will Grier is also expected at Redskins Park in the coming days, according to NBC Sports Washington.
–Free agent tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins signed a contract with the New England Patriots. Terms were not announced, but multiple outlets reported it’s a one-year deal for the veteran minimum.
The team also confirmed the re-signing of kicker Stephen Gostkowski.
Meanwhile, ESPN reported the Patriots brought in former Broncos and Texans wide receiver Demaryius Thomas and former Jaguars running back T.J. Yeldon for free agent visits.
–The Jets signed former Alliance of American Football quarterback Brandon Silvers, the team announced.
Silvers, 24, started three games for the Memphis Express and passed for 777 yards, four touchdowns and one interception. In four seasons at Troy from 2014-17, Silvers passed for 10,677 yards with 71 TDs and 29 picks.
The Jets also brought former Chiefs running back Spencer Ware in for a visit and will host former Packers and Ravens running back Ty Montgomery on a visit on Thursday, ESPN reported.
–The Buffalo Bills signed former Lions and 49ers defensive end Eli Harold to a one-year deal.
Harold, 25, had a career-high four sacks along with five quarterback hits in 13 games as a reserve last season for the Lions, who acquired him from the 49ers late in training camp.
A third-round pick in 2015, Harold has nine career sacks in 61 games (25 starts).
–The Dallas Cowboys released guard Parker Ehinger and defensive tackle Aziz Shittu.
Ehinger, 26, was acquired from the Chiefs in a trade during training camp last year, but he sustained a season-ending knee injury less than a week later and missed the whole season. He started four games in 2016 and one in 2017 with Kansas City.
Shittu, 24, was on and off the Cowboys’ practice squad last season. He has not appeared in a regular-season NFL game.
–Field Level Media
Nicklaus, Player kick off Masters with ceremonial tee shots
Golf legends Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player kicked off the 83rd Masters Tournament on Thursday with their ceremonial tee shots in Augusta, Ga.
Player, a three-time Masters champion, drove first and sent his tee shot down the left side of the fairway. Six-time Masters champion Nicklaus followed suit and the tournament was declared officially underway.
Andrew Landry, Adam Long and Corey Conners were the first threesome on the course afterward.
Defending champion Patrick Reed tees off at 10:31 a.m. ET. Four-time Masters champion Tiger Woods is off at 11:04 a.m.
–Field Level Media
Report: Former NFL receiver Stewart arrested for gun possession
Former Alabama wide receiver and New York Jets draft pick ArDarius Stewart was arrested in Tuscaloosa, Ala., Thursday for carrying a pistol without a permit, AL.com reported.
Stewart was being held on $500 bond, according to the report.
Stewart was selected by the Jets in the third round of the 2017 draft after a decorated career with the Crimson Tide. Stewart caught 129 passes for 1,713 yards and 12 touchdowns at Alabama in three years.
Stewart played 15 games as a rookie for the Jets but caught just six passes for 82 yards before being cut in 2018 in the aftermath of a two-game suspension for testing positive for a performance enhancing drug.
The Raiders and Redskins signed Stewart to their practice squads late last year and both teams released him shortly thereafter, most recently the Redskins in January.
–Field Level Media
Giants re-sign WR Shepard to one-year contract
The New York
The New York Giants have re-signed wide receiver Russell Shepard to a one-year deal, according to multiple reports.
The 28-year-old wideout confirmed the news on social media.
“EXTREMELY happy to be back with the GANG!!!!” Shepard posted Wednesday on Instagram, along with the hashtag #BigBLUE.
Shepard appeared in 12 games in his first season with the Giants in 2018, playing primarily on special teams and catching 10 passes for 188 yards and two touchdowns.
Undrafted out of LSU, he spent four seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2013-16) and one with the Carolina Panthers (2017). He has 57 catches for 822 yards and six scores in 84 career games.
Shepard could be in line for a bigger role in the New York offense in 2019 following the offseason trade of Odell Beckham Jr. to the Cleveland Browns.
Terms were not disclosed. Shepard earned a base salary of $1.25 million with incentives up to $700,000 last season, per Spotrac.com.
–Field Level Media
Bears trade RB Howard to Eagles
The Philadelphia Eagles acquired running back Jordan Howard from the Chicago Bears on Thursday for a sixth-round draft pick in 2020.
The pick could be upgraded to a fifth-rounder next season, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, who did not specify the parameters for the higher selection. The Eagles confirmed the deal on their website.
Howard, 24, rushed for 3,370 yards and 24 touchdowns in three seasons with Chicago. The former fifth-round pick out of Indiana also caught 72 passes for 568 yards and a score.
The Bears leaned heavily on Howard in his first two seasons, but he did not fit as well into the offensive scheme of head coach Matt Nagy in 2018. The presence of running backs Tarik Cohen and free agent signee Mike Davis, coupled with the fact that Howard will be a free agent at the end of this season, prompted Chicago to shop him.
Bears offensive lineman Kyle Long expressed confusion upon hearing of the deal.
“Dude what,” Long tweeted.
Minutes later, Long shared a more positive reaction.
“(I am) happy Jordan went from one good team to another he deserves to win!” Long wrote. “Philly you’re gonna love him.”
Howard provides an immediate boost to the Eagles’ backfield. Rookie Josh Adams led the team with 511 rushing yards and three touchdowns in 2018.
–Field Level Media
NFL notebook: Month after hiring, Schiano quits as Pats’ DC
Greg Schiano, hired last month as the New England Patriots defensive coordinator, stepped down Thursday, the team announced.
“This is not the result of any one event, but rather a realization that I need to spend more time on my faith and family,” Schiano said in a statement. “I don’t want to look back years from now and wish I had done things differently. Therefore, I am taking time away from the game to recalibrate my priorities.”
Schiano, a longtime ally of Belichick, was hired Feb. 6 to replace Brian Flores, the Patriots’ defensive play-caller who left to become the head coach of the Miami Dolphins.
Schiano, 52, was most recently the defensive coordinator at Ohio State. He was 11-21 in two seasons as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ head coach in 2012 and 2013 before being fired. Schiano was 68-67 in 11 seasons as the head coach at Rutgers (2001-2011). Belichick’s son, Steve Belichick, was a long snapper at Rutgers.
–The Philadelphia Eagles acquired running back Jordan Howard from the Chicago Bears for a sixth-round draft pick in 2020.
The pick could be upgraded to a fifth-rounder next season, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, who did not specify the parameters for the higher selection. The Eagles confirmed the deal on their website.
Howard, 24, rushed for 3,370 yards and 24 touchdowns in three seasons with Chicago. The former fifth-round pick out of Indiana also caught 72 passes for 568 yards and a score.
–The Oakland Raiders continued their offseason acquisitions, agreeing to deals with running back Isaiah Crowell and linebacker Brandon Marshall.
Crowell, who became the odd man out with the New York Jets when the team signed Le’Veon Bell, agreed to a one-year, $2.5 million deal with the Raiders, ESPN’s Adam Schefter said.
The Denver Broncos released Marshall earlier this month to cut $4.84 million from the salary cap. While the Raiders had not yet confirmed the signing, Marshall, 29, shared a photo of himself dressed in the silver and black on social media. His contract is for one year and worth as much as $4.1 million, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
–Houston defensive lineman Ed Oliver, considered a potential top-five selection in the draft, who skipped some on-field drills at the NFL Scouting Combine, likely helped solidify his high draft stock at the Cougars’ pro day.
His official numbers were 4.73 seconds for the 40-yard dash, 4.22 seconds for the short shuttle and 7.15 seconds for the 3-cone drill.
For context, Oliver’s short shuttle was 0.02 seconds faster than the time posted at the 2018 combine by running back Saquan Barkley, who went on to become the second pick in the draft and rush for 1,307 yards as a rookie for the New York Giants.
–Andy Dalton has started all but eight games at quarterback for the Cincinnati Bengals in the past eight seasons, but the team is taking a wait-and-see approach about its future at the position.
Dalton did miss the final five games of last season because of torn thumb ligaments. Owner Mike Brown told the Cincinnati Enquirer that there will be no offseason talk of a contract extension with the 31-year-old Dalton, who is signed through 2020.
“I think it’s a good year for (Dalton) to show like he can, like we think he will. After he re-establishes himself, we would want to get together with him and see if we can extend it,” Brown said. Dalton is set to make $16 million this season in the second-to-last year of a six-year deal.
–The Dallas Cowboys finalized a long-rumored trade for defensive end Robert Quinn, sending a 2020 sixth-round draft pick to the Miami Dolphins, the Cowboys announced.
The Dolphins, seeking salary-cap relief, have been shopping Quinn for a trade, allowing him to visit other teams. He reportedly met with the Cowboys and New Orleans Saints.
–The Carolina Panthers and running back Cameron Artis-Payne agreed on a one-year deal to bring the 2015 draft pick back to Charlotte for the 2019 season.
Artis-Payne played just 48 offensive snaps last season, rushing for 69 yards and a score in nine games.
–Field Level Media
Report: Cowboys DB Jones had hip surgery
Dallas Cowboys cornerback Byron Jones underwent hip surgery on Wednesday, according to ESPN’s Todd Archer.
Jones, who has not missed a game in his four-year career, is hopeful to be ready for training camp.
Jones, 26, is headed into the final year of his rookie contract, with his fifth-year option set to pay him $6.26 million.
The 27th overall pick in 2015, Jones played primarily cornerback as a rookie before spending the next two years at safety.
Jones moved back to corner full time in 2018 and had a strong season, earning a Pro Bowl nod and second-team All-Pro designation.
Jones has played in all 64 games through four NFL seasons, starting each of the past 58 games (59 starts total) for the Cowboys while collecting two interceptions, 37 passes defensed and 284 tackles.
–Field Level Media
Tiger to face Rory after dramatic comeback
Tiger Woods reached deep to ignite a vintage Tiger charge on the back nine Friday, rallying to beat Patrick Cantlay and win Group 13 at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play in Austin, Texas.
That sets up a dramatic showdown with Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy in Saturday’s knockout rounds among the 16 players who advanced out of the round-robin group stage.
Needing to beat the 18th-seeded Cantlay and have No. 61 Aaron Wise at least tie with No. 44 Brandt Snedeker to force a playoff, Woods built a 1-up lead after the first hole. But Cantlay recovered to win three of the next seven holes and was still 1-up after the 10th.
That’s when Tiger began to make his charge, winning the next two holes with birdies to regain the lead.
“Patrick got a bad break there at (No.) 9. He drove it over the bunker, it rolled in the hazard, and I got a free hole,” Woods acknowledged to the Golf Channel. “I just basically tried to carry the momentum to the back nine. Made a big putt at 11 and got it rolling from there.”
That was an understatement, as Woods holed out for eagle from 81 yards on the 13th hole with Cantlay’s ball just right of the driveable par-4.
“I thought three was going to be the number to halve the hole with him there,” Woods told to Golf Channel. “Pretty much a guaranteed up-and-down from there (for Cantlay), so I just tried to get it up there close and make him earn it with a three of my own.
“And next thing you know, it falls in. I’ll take it.”
Woods put a vice-grip on the match with another lengthy birdie putt on No. 14 to take a 3-up lead.
He nearly closed the match out on No. 15, shortly after Snedeker conceded his 6 and 4 defeat to Wise, but Woods’ birdie putt settled just left of the cup.
He yanked his tee shot on No. 16 well right, but received a huge break when the ball ricocheted back into the fairway while Cantlay’s drive found a fairway bunker. With Woods needing only a two-putt from six feet to win the hole, Cantlay conceded the match 4 and 2.
Woods advanced out of the group with a 2-1-0 record, while Cantlay and Snedeker tied with 1 1/2 points and Wise claimed the one critical point Woods needed along with his victory.
The last time Woods reached the round of 16 in a Match Play event was 2008, which he went on to win.
“I needed to have two things to happen,” Woods said with McIlroy still working to close out his match. “The fact that Aaron won his match gave me an opportunity to advance, and potentially Rory tomorrow. I’ll be ready.”
Woods will need to maintain the form he found over the final six holes Friday. No. 4 McIlroy breezed through Group 4 with a 3-0-0 record, beating England’s Matthew Fitzpatrick (No. 32) 4 and 2 on Friday after dominating No. 64 Luke List 5 and 4 and No. 47 Justin Harding of South Africa 3 and 2 over the first two days.
He has yet to trail in a match this week.
Woods and McIlroy will square off for the first time in the event.
“Look, it’s exciting,” McIlroy told the Golf Channel shortly after beating Fitzpatrick. “It’s exciting for the tournament, I’m sure it’s going to be exciting for us. I feel good about my game. I’ve played well all year, I’ve continued to do that this week.
“It’s going to be exciting. It’s definitely going to be one of those where I need to go out there and stick to my game plan and not really look at what he does … until I maybe have to towards the end.”
–Field Level Media
Raiders agree to deals with RB Crowell, LB Marshall
The Oakland Raiders continued their offseason acquisitions on Thursday, agreeing to deals with running back Isaiah Crowell and linebacker Brandon Marshall.
Crowell, who became the odd man out with the New York Jets when the team signed Le’Veon Bell, agreed to a one-year, $2.5 million deal with the Raiders, ESPN’s Adam Schefter said.
With Bell on board, the Jets released Crowell, 26, earlier this month to save $3 million against the salary cap. Last season, he led the team with 685 rushing yards and had six touchdowns in 13 games.
Signed by Cleveland as an undrafted free agent from Alabama State in 2014, Crowell spent four seasons with the Browns before moving on the Jets. He has 3,803 rushing yards to go with 922 career receiving yards and 28 overall touchdowns.
The Denver Broncos released Marshall, who had spent six seasons with the team, earlier this month to cut $4.84 million from the salary cap. While the Raiders had not yet confirmed the signing, Marshall, 29, shared a photo of himself dressed in the silver and black on social media Thursday afternoon.
Per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Marshall’s deal is for one year and worth as much as $4.1 million.
Marshall, a fifth-round draft choice by Jacksonville in 2012, spent one season in Jacksonville before moving on to Denver. In his career, he has 423 tackles, two interceptions, five forced fumbles and 6.5 sacks.
–Field Level Media
Report: Colts’ Luck marries longtime girlfriend
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck married his longtime girlfriend over the
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck married his longtime girlfriend over the weekend, according to the Indianapolis Star.
Luck and Nicole Pechanec, both 29, reportedly were married in the Czech Republic, where she had trained as a gymnast in her teens and later competed with the national team. She was born in New Jersey to Czechoslovakian parents.
The two met at Stanford, where Luck was a star quarterback and Pechanec was a captain on the gymnastics team.
Both graduated with architectural design degrees from Stanford in 2012, though Pechanec also has an MBA from Indiana and works as a field producer for ESPN and NBC, according to the Star.
Neither Luck nor his agent confirmed the report.
–Field Level Media
Raiders release WR Roberts day after signing Grant
The Oakland Raiders released wide receiver Seth Roberts, the team announced.
The move comes a day after the Raiders signed WR Ryan Grant. The Raiders have also added Antonio Brown, Tyrell Williams and J.J. Nelson to their receiving corps.
Roberts, 28, was set to make $4.45 million this season. He caught 45 passes for 494 yards and two touchdowns last season for Oakland.
Roberts has 158 receptions and 13 touchdowns for his career, all with the Raiders.
–Field Level Media
Rookie Wolff eagles 18 to leap DeChambeau, win 3M Open
Playing in his fourth PGA Tour event and third as a pro, Matthew Wolff buried a 26-foot eagle putt from the fringe at the par-5 18th hole to answer Bryson DeChambeau and win the inaugural 3M Open on Sunday in Blaine, Minn.
Moments earlier, DeChambeau made a six-foot eagle putt to reach 20 under and take a one-stroke lead, with Wolff and Collin Morikawa coming up the 18th fairway at TPC Twin Cities.
Wolff’s second shot settled just off the green short and left. His ensuing putt hit the flagstick dead center and dropped in, drawing roars from the crowd and capping a round of 6-under 65, for a total of 21-under 263.
Morikawa, who had played the previous seven holes in 5 under, measured a 25-foot eagle putt from the middle of the green to force a playoff, but his attempt slid wide, clinching the victory for Wolff.
Wolff, 20, turned pro just three weeks ago. He tied for 80th at the Travelers Championship and was cut at the Rocket Mortgage Classic last week. The reigning NCAA champion at Oklahoma State, Wolff also played in the Waste Management Open in February as an amateur, tying for 50th.
He’s now one of only three players ever to win an NCAA individual championship and a PGA Tour title in the same year — joining Tiger Woods and Ben Crenshaw — and will collect $1.152 million after Sunday’s dramatic victory.
“I just proved to myself that I can be out here,” Wolff told CBS Sports afterward. “As soon as I got to Oklahoma State, my coaches, they told me I was a talent they’ve never seen before, and I think this week that I just really believed in myself. It all kind of took care of itself, but it’s still settling in.”
Playing on a sponsor exemption, Wolff entered the final round tied with DeChambeau and Morikawa at 15 under after shooting 62 on Saturday. He needed to win or finish alone in second to earn a special temporary exemption through the end of the season.
“It’s something that changed my life forever,” Wolff told reporters of making the winning putt. “It’s something I’ll always remember. To do that with all the nerves and trying to get my Tour card, it’s pretty special to me. It still hasn’t settled in. It’s a dream come true.”
Morikawa, who competed against Wolff in college while at California Berkeley, was also on a sponsorship exemption and needed to finish alone in third or better than a four-way tie for second to earn a temporary exemption through 2019. He did just that by tapping in for birdie at the 18th, tying DeChambeau for second as both golfers shot 66.
To start Sunday’s round, Wolff and DeChambeau each made two birdies in the first six holes, while Morikawa bogeyed Nos. 2 and 3, putting him four strokes back. DeChambeau bogeyed Nos. 7 and 9, while Wolff bogeyed the ninth to remain one stroke ahead, before all three heated up on the back nine.
Wolff and DeChambeau each birdied the 10th, and they were temporarily tied atop the leaderboard after DeChambeau birdied 13. But Wolff notched back-to-back birdies at 14 and 15, leaving DeChambeau a stroke back even after he birdied 16.
Morikawa, meanwhile, caught fire with five birdies between Nos. 11 and 16 and then nearly made a 27-footer at the par-3 17th, which would have given him the outright lead. Instead, the putt got nearly halfway down before cruelly lipping out, setting the stage for Wolff’s heroics at 18.
Canada’s Adam Hadwin finished alone in fourth at 18 under after shooting 67, while Wyndham Clark (68) and Mexico’s Carlos Ortiz (64) finished tied for fifth another stroke back.
Six players tied for seventh at 16 under.
World No. 1 Brooks Koepka shot 72 to finish at 6 under and alone in 65th.
–Field Level Media
