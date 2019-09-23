Patriots put FB Develin on IR

Rookie Wolff eagles 18 to leap DeChambeau, win 3M Open

Playing in his fourth PGA Tour event and third as a pro, Matthew Wolff buried a 26-foot eagle putt from the fringe at the par-5 18th hole to answer Bryson DeChambeau and win the inaugural 3M Open on Sunday in Blaine, Minn.

Moments earlier, DeChambeau made a six-foot eagle putt to reach 20 under and take a one-stroke lead, with Wolff and Collin Morikawa coming up the 18th fairway at TPC Twin Cities.

Wolff’s second shot settled just off the green short and left. His ensuing putt hit the flagstick dead center and dropped in, drawing roars from the crowd and capping a round of 6-under 65, for a total of 21-under 263.

Morikawa, who had played the previous seven holes in 5 under, measured a 25-foot eagle putt from the middle of the green to force a playoff, but his attempt slid wide, clinching the victory for Wolff.

Wolff, 20, turned pro just three weeks ago. He tied for 80th at the Travelers Championship and was cut at the Rocket Mortgage Classic last week. The reigning NCAA champion at Oklahoma State, Wolff also played in the Waste Management Open in February as an amateur, tying for 50th.

He’s now one of only three players ever to win an NCAA individual championship and a PGA Tour title in the same year — joining Tiger Woods and Ben Crenshaw — and will collect $1.152 million after Sunday’s dramatic victory.

“I just proved to myself that I can be out here,” Wolff told CBS Sports afterward. “As soon as I got to Oklahoma State, my coaches, they told me I was a talent they’ve never seen before, and I think this week that I just really believed in myself. It all kind of took care of itself, but it’s still settling in.”

Playing on a sponsor exemption, Wolff entered the final round tied with DeChambeau and Morikawa at 15 under after shooting 62 on Saturday. He needed to win or finish alone in second to earn a special temporary exemption through the end of the season.

“It’s something that changed my life forever,” Wolff told reporters of making the winning putt. “It’s something I’ll always remember. To do that with all the nerves and trying to get my Tour card, it’s pretty special to me. It still hasn’t settled in. It’s a dream come true.”

Morikawa, who competed against Wolff in college while at California Berkeley, was also on a sponsorship exemption and needed to finish alone in third or better than a four-way tie for second to earn a temporary exemption through 2019. He did just that by tapping in for birdie at the 18th, tying DeChambeau for second as both golfers shot 66.

To start Sunday’s round, Wolff and DeChambeau each made two birdies in the first six holes, while Morikawa bogeyed Nos. 2 and 3, putting him four strokes back. DeChambeau bogeyed Nos. 7 and 9, while Wolff bogeyed the ninth to remain one stroke ahead, before all three heated up on the back nine.

Wolff and DeChambeau each birdied the 10th, and they were temporarily tied atop the leaderboard after DeChambeau birdied 13. But Wolff notched back-to-back birdies at 14 and 15, leaving DeChambeau a stroke back even after he birdied 16.

Morikawa, meanwhile, caught fire with five birdies between Nos. 11 and 16 and then nearly made a 27-footer at the par-3 17th, which would have given him the outright lead. Instead, the putt got nearly halfway down before cruelly lipping out, setting the stage for Wolff’s heroics at 18.

Canada’s Adam Hadwin finished alone in fourth at 18 under after shooting 67, while Wyndham Clark (68) and Mexico’s Carlos Ortiz (64) finished tied for fifth another stroke back.

Six players tied for seventh at 16 under.

World No. 1 Brooks Koepka shot 72 to finish at 6 under and alone in 65th.

