Patriots pull away in fourth quarter to beat Packers
Quarterbacks Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers were the headliners. Wide receiver Julian Edelman, however, delivered the big pass of the night.
His 37-yard completion to running back James White on a trick play was the play that helped send the New England Patriots to a 31-17 victory over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night in Foxboro, Mass.
With the game tied at 17, the Packers were on the move but defensive lineman Lawrence Guy stripped the ball from running back Aaron Jones with cornerback Stephon Gilmore recovering at the 24. On second-and-6 from Green Bay’s 39, Brady threw a backward pass to Edelman, who threw the ball across the field to White, who followed a convoy of blockers to the 2.
White carried three consecutive times, finally punching it across the goal line to make it 24-17 with 10:06 remaining.
After a sack by defensive linemen Trey Flowers and Adrian Clayborn capped a three-and-out, the Patriots put the game away. Brady looked to be throwing a screen. Instead, he fired downfield Josh Gordon, who caught the ball at the 38, shook a tackle from safety Tramon Williams and went untouched the rest of the way for a 55-yard touchdown.
Brady finished 22 of 35 for 294 yards and a touchdown, White scored two touchdowns and Gordon caught five passes for 130 yards and one touchdown for the Patriots (7-2). New England won without tight end Rob Gronkowski, running back Sony Michel and guard Shaq Mason.
Rodgers threw for 259 yards and two touchdowns but completed just 24 of 43 passes. Rookie receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling caught three passes for 101 yards.
The Patriots led 17-10 at halftime. New England struck first with a rapid-fire, 10-play draft in which it snapped the ball every 20 seconds. White gained most of the 59 yards, including 8 yards untouched on a toss around left end for the score.
Green Bay tied the game 10-10 with 4:49 remaining in the first half on Rodgers’ 2-yard touchdown pass to Davante Adams. New England answered, though, behind the running of receiver Cordarrelle Patterson.
After White limped off the field, Patterson ran for 10, 17, 8 and 5 for the score. On the 10-yard run, Packers safety Jermaine Whitehead was ejected for an open-hand slap to the head of Patriots center David Andrews.
–Field Level Media
ICYMI in NFL Week 9: Saints’ Thomas phones home in key win
No real reason for everyone to flip out at what New Orleans wideout Michael Thomas did with a flip phone. He was just having a bit of fun, paying homage to former Saints receiver Joe Horne's own cell-ebration 15 years ago.
Just as Horne did, way back when, Thomas pulled a phone out
No real reason for everyone to flip out at what New Orleans wideout Michael Thomas did with a flip phone. He was just having a bit of fun, paying homage to former Saints receiver Joe Horne’s own cell-ebration 15 years ago.
Just as Horne did, way back when, Thomas pulled a phone out from the padding of the goal post after scoring a TD, this one an outcome-sealing 72-yarder that made Los Angeles cornerback Marcus Peters look pretty bad in the fourth quarter of the Saints’ rollicking 45-35 victory over the previously unbeaten Rams.
“Giving people a show,” Thomas said.
He was referring to his tribute to Horne, but he could have been talking about his entire performance Sunday — 12 catches for a franchise-record and NFL-season-high 211 yards — or the game as a whole.
What a game it was, marking the Saints (7-1) as serious contenders and exposing the Rams (8-1) as defensively flawed, all the while offering entertainment by the minute.
This season’s elite teams have established themselves. These two in the NFC are joined by the AFC troika of the Kansas City Chiefs (8-1) and sudden superstar Patrick Mahomes, the New England Patriots (7-2) and the Los Angeles Chargers (6-2). Worth mentioning: KC’s only loss came against the Patriots; the Chargers’ two setbacks came against the conference-leading Chiefs and Rams.
Let’s get back to the moment that got everyone talking.
Prescient as can be, Thomas said he’d prepared one old-fashioned phone of the sort Horne used in each end zone.
Kind of cocky? Sure. But also justifiable, considering that Thomas is now up to 70 catches for 880 yards and five scores, quickly establishing his pairing with Drew Brees among the most dangerous QB-WR tandems in the league.
Of course, Thomas drew a flag assessed on the ensuing kickoff.
“This is too big of a game to be risking those kinds of yards,” intoned announcer Troy Aikman on the Fox broadcast.
Even Deion Sanders, of all people, said on the NFL Network he thought Thomas made a mistake. That’s because while the rules allow — as they should — the sort of choreography the Seattle Seahawks come up with week after week, what Thomas did is penalized because he used a prop.
Now THAT’S a terrible call.
In case you missed it, here are other top topics after the NFL season’s ninth Sunday:
BRADY VS. RODGERS WITH A TWIST
Count on Bill Belichick to dream up something to remind everyone that he’s as creative a coach as there is. The pregame focus was entirely on Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers — and which QB is really the greatest of all time — before New England’s 31-17 victory over Green Bay. So, naturally, missing Rob Gronkowski and Sony Michel to injuries, Belichick figured out ways for somebody other than TB12 to shine. Kick returner Cordarelle Patterson is suddenly a running back, gaining 61 yards on 11 carries with a TD, and the go-ahead touchdown was set up by a 37-yard completion — thrown not by Brady, but by receiver Julian Edelman .
CAN HE KICK IT?
Well, um, no. Not very well. Not lately, anyway. Caleb Sturgis of the Chargers had a pair of errant extra points and also flubbed a 42-yard field-goal try, but none of that mattered, because LA defeated the Seattle Seahawks 25-17. Sturgis has blown a PAT and a FG in three consecutive games, a trio of trip-ups no NFL kicker had managed to pull off since Jim Breech of the Raiders in 1979. Overall this season, Sturgis has missed 10 kicks — yes, 10! — and is 9 for 15 on extra points and 9 for 13 on field-goal attempts.
JULIO’S IN THE END ZONE
Hard to believe, given just how good he is, but 12 games and nearly a full calendar year had passed without Falcons wideout Julio Jones scoring a TD until he took a short pass from Matt Ryan and took it 35 yards during Atlanta’s 38-14 win at the Washington Redskins. If there were any questions about what Jones means to his teammates, it was clear when dozens came streaming off the sideline to surround him for congratulations in the end zone. “We were all fired up,” Ryan said, “for him to get in there.”
AP Sports Writer Brett Martel in New Orleans contributed to this report
Follow Howard Fendrich on Twitter at http://twitter.com/HowardFendrich
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Tom Brady already was the GOAT before beating Aaron Rodgers
Tom Brady didn't have to beat Aaron Rodgers in only their second head-to-head matchup to prove he's the best quarterback of all time.
The GOAT did it, anyway.
Brady threw for 294 yards and one touchdown to lead the New England Patriots to a 31-17 victory over Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers
Tom Brady didn’t have to beat Aaron Rodgers in only their second head-to-head matchup to prove he’s the best quarterback of all time.
The GOAT did it, anyway.
Brady threw for 294 yards and one touchdown to lead the New England Patriots to a 31-17 victory over Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night.
Rodgers had 259 yards passing and two TDs.
It wasn’t a vintage performance for either quarterback. Brady tossed six straight incomplete passes at one point, and he couldn’t get the Patriots in the end zone on four tries from the 1 with the score tied in the third quarter. Still, he posted a passer rating of 99.0 on a night when he didn’t have star tight end Rob Gronkowski and leading rusher Sony Michel.
The game was billed as the most talented QB vs. the most accomplished QB. Some considered that statement a slight against Brady. It’s not. Rodgers is immensely gifted with a strong, accurate arm and scrambling ability. He makes plays with his legs that Brady can’t. He makes throws few players ever could make, whether he’s on the run like the 24-yard pass to Marquez Valdes-Scantling on a third-and-1 late in the third quarter, or if he’s flat-footed, falling down, throwing across his body or heaving desperation passes into the end zone.
Brady has a different style. He’s a drop-back passer with underrated pocket mobility, perfect mechanics and he simply outsmarts everyone else on the field. He fooled a pair of defenders with his eyes by looking as if he was throwing a screen pass and instead fired deep for a 55-yard TD pass to Josh Gordon to seal the win.
But John Elway and Steve Young also belong in the “most talented” conversation, so it’s not even a slam dunk that title belongs to Rodgers. Michael Vick wasn’t nearly as well-rounded but he could throw a 70-yard touchdown pass with a simple flick of his left wrist or he could sprint 70 yards for a score at any point in a game. He has a case for the “most talented” debate if it’s based purely on physical skills. It won’t be long before Patrick Mahomes has to be considered, too.
However, the “greatest of all time” argument ended when Brady rallied the Patriots from a 28-3 third-quarter deficit against the Falcons to win his fifth Super Bowl title on February 5, 2017.
“He’s got five championships,” Rodgers said earlier in the week when asked the GOAT question. “I think that ends most discussions.”
Rodgers is one of the best to play the game and he may be the “most talented,” but he doesn’t belong in the “greatest of all time” conversation. It’s Brady. Then Joe Montana. Peyton Manning deserves a mention. So does Drew Brees.
Brady has eight Super Bowl appearances. He won his third regular-season MVP award last year at age 40 and he has four Super Bowl MVP awards in his trophy case. He’s still at the top of his game at 41, seven years older than Rodgers.
Over 19 seasons, Brady has set numerous records and he notched another milestone against the Packers when he surpassed Manning for the most combination passing, rushing and receiving yards in the regular-season and playoffs.
So while the Sunday Night Football crew enjoyed hyping the matchup and even got Michael Jordan involved by having the six-time NBA champion record a promo saying “the best way to settle this debate is to play it out head-to-head,” Brady already earned the title way before helping New England (7-2) to its sixth straight win.
Brady is the greatest quarterback of all time and he’s still proving it every week.
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Patriots’ Edelman voices support for synagogue victims
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — New England Patriots receiver Julian Edelman expressed his support for the victims of a Pittsburgh synagogue shooting while wearing an Israeli baseball cap when he spoke to reporters after Sunday night's game.
Edelman, who is Jewish, spoke in the Patriots locker room after the team's 31-17 victory over the
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — New England Patriots receiver Julian Edelman expressed his support for the victims of a Pittsburgh synagogue shooting while wearing an Israeli baseball cap when he spoke to reporters after Sunday night’s game.
Edelman, who is Jewish, spoke in the Patriots locker room after the team’s 31-17 victory over the Green Bay Packers. He said, “I’m just letting the people out in Pittsburgh know I’m thinking about them. Sending vibes, and our prayers. I’m just letting them know: I’m behind you and I’m supporting (you).”
Authorities say Robert Bowers raged against Jews as he gunned down 11 and wounded six at Pittsburgh’s Tree of Life synagogue on Oct. 27. He has been charged with murder, hate crimes and other offenses that could bring the death penalty.
Edelman said it was a “big hit to the community. And it was uncalled for.”
For 2d straight week, Packers not good enough vs NFL’s best
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Green Bay had the ball in field goal range, on the cusp of breaking a fourth-quarter tie, when Patriots lineman Lawrence Guy knocked the ball out of Aaron Jones' grasp .
Instead of taking their first lead of the game, the Packers watched the Patriots march to back-to-back scores
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Green Bay had the ball in field goal range, on the cusp of breaking a fourth-quarter tie, when Patriots lineman Lawrence Guy knocked the ball out of Aaron Jones’ grasp .
Instead of taking their first lead of the game, the Packers watched the Patriots march to back-to-back scores and put away a 31-17 victory on Sunday night.
“It was obviously a big play in the game,” Green Bay coach Mike McCarthy said. “That was a turning point.”
One week after fumbling away a late chance to defeat the then-unbeaten Los Angeles Rams, the Packers blew another fourth-quarter opportunity against the defending AFC champions, and Tom Brady — with some passing help from receiver Julian Edelman — led the Patriots to their sixth straight win.
“Jonesy’s had a really nice year for us, so that one play obviously doesn’t lose the game,” quarterback Aaron Rodgers said. “But it’s plays like that — by all of us, myself included — that have just hindered us from finishing games out.”
In just the second matchup ever between Brady, a three-time NFL MVP, and Rodgers, who has won the award twice, Green Bay (3-4-1) played the Patriots even for 45 minutes before Jones’ fumble stalled their best chance to take the lead.
“It’s happening in the worst times,” said Rodgers, who completed 24 of 43 passes for 259 yards and two touchdowns. “When we have to play our best in those crunch times, we haven’t been playing our best.”
Brady completed four passes in a row before tossing it back to Edelman, who threw across the field to White. The Patriots running back scampered for most of the 37 yards to the 2; he ran it in from the 1 for his second score of the game.
The Packers failed to get a first down, then Brady hit Gordon inside the 40; he shook off cornerback Tramon Williams before dashing into the end zone.
Last week, the Rams kicked a field goal to take a 29-27 lead with 2:05 to play. But Packers kickoff returner Ty Montgomery brought the ball out of the end zone and fumbled, costing Rodgers a chance for a game-winning drive.
Against New England, the Packers also settled for a field goal in the first quarter after a delay of game penalty at the 9.
“We’re hurting ourselves with negative yardage plays and missed throws and turnovers at the wrong time,” Rodgers said.
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Packers-Patriots Stats
|Green Bay
|3
|7
|7
|0—17
|New England
|7
|10
|0
|14—31
|First Quarter
NE_White 8 run (Gostkowski kick), 11:40.
GB_FG Crosby 29, 5:05.
|Second Quarter
NE_FG Gostkowski 28, 13:30.
GB_D.Adams 2 pass from Rodgers (Crosby kick), 4:49.
NE_Patterson 5 run
|Green Bay
|3
|7
|7
|0—17
|New England
|7
|10
|0
|14—31
|First Quarter
NE_White 8 run (Gostkowski kick), 11:40.
GB_FG Crosby 29, 5:05.
|Second Quarter
NE_FG Gostkowski 28, 13:30.
GB_D.Adams 2 pass from Rodgers (Crosby kick), 4:49.
NE_Patterson 5 run (Gostkowski kick), 1:57.
|Third Quarter
GB_Graham 15 pass from Rodgers (Crosby kick), 11:18.
|Fourth Quarter
NE_White 1 run (Gostkowski kick), 10:06.
NE_Gordon 55 pass from Brady (Gostkowski kick), 7:20.
A_65,878.
|GB
|NE
|First downs
|22
|28
|Total Net Yards
|368
|433
|Rushes-yards
|25-118
|31-123
|Passing
|250
|310
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Kickoff Returns
|2-43
|2-64
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|24-43-0
|23-36-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-9
|2-21
|Punts
|5-42.0
|3-49.7
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-1
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|7-63
|5-30
|Time of Possession
|32:34
|27:26
|INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Green Bay, A.Jones 14-76, J.Williams 7-34, Rodgers 4-8. New England, Patterson 11-61, White 12-31, Edelman 2-28, Barner 1-4, Brady 5-(minus 1).
PASSING_Green Bay, Rodgers 24-43-0-259. New England, Brady 22-35-0-294, Edelman 1-1-0-37.
RECEIVING_Green Bay, D.Adams 6-40, Cobb 5-24, Graham 4-55, Valdes-Scantling 3-101, J.Williams 2-20, A.Jones 2-10, Lewis 1-5, St. Brown 1-4. New England, White 6-72, Edelman 6-71, Gordon 5-130, Dorsett 3-30, D.Allen 1-21, Patterson 1-7, Develin 1-0.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
Brady, Patriots beat Rodgers, Packers 31-17
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Tom Brady threw for 294 yards and a touchdown, and James White ran for two scores to lead the New England Patriots to a 31-17 victory over Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night.
It was the sixth straight victory for the Patriots (7-2).
Rodgers completed
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Tom Brady threw for 294 yards and a touchdown, and James White ran for two scores to lead the New England Patriots to a 31-17 victory over Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night.
It was the sixth straight victory for the Patriots (7-2).
Rodgers completed 24 of 43 passes and two touchdowns in his second career matchup with Brady.
It was 17-all late in the third quarter when Aaron Jones fumbled for Green Bay (3-4-1).
New England receiver Julian Edelman hit White on a 37-yard catch-and-run to set up White’s second score, a 1-yard run. On the Patriots next possession, Brady connected with Josh Gordon for a 55-yard TD.
Gordon caught four passes for 115 yards.
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Rams confidence unshaken after season’s first loss
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald stood calmly in front of his locker while he answered for his unit's worst performance this season.
He sounded disappointed, but not discouraged.
"This is just one game. We will fix it," Donald said after the Rams yielded a season-high 487 yards in their
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald stood calmly in front of his locker while he answered for his unit’s worst performance this season.
He sounded disappointed, but not discouraged.
“This is just one game. We will fix it,” Donald said after the Rams yielded a season-high 487 yards in their first loss, 45-35 at New Orleans. “We aren’t panicking. We’re not worried. We will make the corrections to fix it and continue to be better.”
The Rams hoped their vaunted defensive front could pressure Drew Brees and slow the Saints’ prolific offense.
It didn’t happen. Los Angeles (8-1) went without a sack — another first this season.
The Rams were unable clamp down on Brees and company for more than a few series.
“It’s easier said than done when you’ve got arguably one of the best receivers and one of the best running backs in the game who has power and balance,” safety Lamarcus Joyner said.
Michael Thomas finished with a New Orleans-record 211 yards receiving, including a 72-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter that put the game out of reach. Alvin Kamara had 82 yards and two touchdowns on the ground to go with 34 yards receiving and another score.
And Brees went 25 of 36 for 346 yards and four touchdowns.
“When you play against a quarterback like that, you’ve got to try to get as much pressure as you can on him,” Donald said. “At times we did, but we’ve just got to be more consistent.”
Both teams scored touchdowns on each of their first two possessions, starting with Kamara’s 11-yard run and Todd Gurley’s 8-yard score.
Gurley’s score have him a TD in a Rams-record 12 straight games, passing Hall of Famer Elroy Hirsch.
The tenor changed when outside linebacker Samson Ebukam stripped Saints running back Mark Ingram and Donald recovered on the Saints 22. But four plays later, Johnny Hekker was ruled down just short of a first down on a fake field goal.
“We came into this game feeling like we needed to be aggressive. We wanted to be aggressive. That kind of embodies the identity we do have,” Rams coach Sean McVay said. “It didn’t work out today, but that’s not going to stop of us from continuing to fight and make sure we’re making aggressive decisions that are also smart.”
New Orleans reeled off three consecutive touchdown drives following the stop, while Los Angeles missed a field goal and turned the ball over on an interception.
The Rams defense adjusted effectively in the third quarter, coming up with two straight stops while Los Angeles’ offense roared back into rhythm, eventually erasing a three-touchdown deficit and tying it at 35 on Jared Goff’s 41-yard touchdown pass to Cooper Kupp and Gerald Everett’s 2-point conversion.
But Brees and Thomas stepped up when New Orleans (7-1) needed a big play.
“The offense came out and got points on the board and got an opportunity to get back in the game and win,” Rams defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh said. “But we just didn’t make the correct stops at the correct times.”
Thomas’ long touchdown reception with 3:52 left was followed on New Orleans’ next possession by Kamara’s clinching 2-yard run on fourth-and-1 with less than two minutes to play.
If the race for the top playoff seed in the NFC comes down to a tiebreaker between New Orleans and Los Angeles, the Saints will have it.
Sunday’s game might have been a preview of a future matchup between the teams with even more at stake.
“They’re the upper echelon and we are too in the NFC,” Rams left tackle Andrew Whitworth said. “They’re a great football team. Tremendous football team.”
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Saints WR Thomas pays tribute to Horn’s cellphone celebration
Saints WR Thomas pays tribute to Horn's cellphone celebration
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas did more than make sure the Rams were leaving the Superdome with their first loss of the season on Sunday. In capping off the game of his professional career, Thomas paid homage to one of the most
Saints WR Thomas pays tribute to Horn’s cellphone celebration
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas did more than make sure the Rams were leaving the Superdome with their first loss of the season on Sunday. In capping off the game of his professional career, Thomas paid homage to one of the most famous touchdown celebrations in NFL history.
With the Saints holding a three-point lead and less than four minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, Thomas got behind Los Angeles cornerback Marcus Peters, caught a pass from Drew Brees and raced to the end zone for a 72-yard score and cap New Orleans’ 45-35 win.
But as he crossed the goal line, Thomas headed toward the goal post and immediately tried to lift the padding at the base, conjuring images of when former Saints receiver Joe Horn did the same thing following a touchdown and pulled out a cellphone. Sure enough, Thomas found his phone — a flip phone just like Horn used — flipped it open and acted like he was making a call.
Understandably, social media quickly lit up, making both Horn and Thomas among the top trending topics worldwide on Twitter.
Horn did the trick back in December 2003 against the New York Giants. And like Thomas, Horn got a penalty for his “call.”
One area where Horn separated himself from Thomas? He scored a career-high four touchdowns that night. Thomas only had the one score on Sunday. But Thomas did the better of Horn — and every other player in Saints history — with his team-record 211 yards receiving on 12 catches.
Broncos C, iron man Paradis suffers fractured leg
Broncos C, iron man Paradis suffers fractured leg
Entering Sunday, center Matt Paradis had made every snap for the Denver offense since the start of the 2015 season. He may have made his last one for this season.
Following the Broncos' 19-17 home loss to Houston on Sunday, Denver head
Broncos C, iron man Paradis suffers fractured leg
Entering Sunday, center Matt Paradis had made every snap for the Denver offense since the start of the 2015 season. He may have made his last one for this season.
Following the Broncos’ 19-17 home loss to Houston on Sunday, Denver head coach Vance Joseph confirmed to the media earlier reports that Paradis suffered a fractured right fibula after getting his legs rolled onto in the final minute of the first half.
Paradis was engaged in a block when Texans defensive end Jadeveon Clowney rolled into the back of his legs while taking down quarterback Case Keenum just after Keenum threw the ball. Paradis left the field on a cart, keeping his helmet on and covering his face.
According to ESPN’s Jeff Legwold, Paradis will undergo additional exams on Monday.
Paradis, 29, played in 3,850 consecutive snaps entering Sunday, dating back to the 2015 opener. The Broncos won the Super Bowl that season.
He was a sixth-round pick in 2014 and spent that first season on Denver’s practice squad. He underwent surgery on both hips before the 2017 season but kept the streak alive.
Conner McGovern took over at center after Paradis left the game.
–Field Level Media
NFL injury roundup: Broncos iron man Paradis breaks leg
NFL injury roundup: Broncos iron man Paradis breaks leg
Entering Sunday, center Matt Paradis had made every snap for the Denver offense since the start of the 2015 season. He may have made his last one for this season.
Following the Broncos' 19-17 home loss to Houston on Sunday, Denver
NFL injury roundup: Broncos iron man Paradis breaks leg
Entering Sunday, center Matt Paradis had made every snap for the Denver offense since the start of the 2015 season. He may have made his last one for this season.
Following the Broncos’ 19-17 home loss to Houston on Sunday, Denver head coach Vance Joseph confirmed to the media earlier reports that Paradis suffered a fractured right fibula after getting his legs rolled onto in the final minute of the first half.
Paradis was engaged in a block when Texans defensive end Jadeveon Clowney rolled into the back of his legs while taking down quarterback Case Keenum just after Keenum threw the ball. He left the field on a cart, keeping his helmet on and covering his face.
Paradis, 29, played in 3,850 consecutive snaps entering Sunday, dating back to the 2015 opener. The Broncos won the Super Bowl that season.
–Seattle safety Bradley McDougald (knee) and running back Chris Carson (hip) left the Seahawks’ game against the Los Angeles Chargers and did not return.
After the game — a 25-17 Chargers win — Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said that Carson’s recurring hip/groin injury tightened up while McDougald was feeling soreness stemming from a previous injury.
–NFL Network reported that Cincinnati wide receiver A.J. Green will visit a specialist this week. He was wearing a protective walking boot at the team facility this week – the Bengals’ bye week — before players were dismissed until Monday.
NFL Network reported Green was scheduled to see foot specialist Dr. Robert Anderson in Green Bay with “all options” on the table, including surgery.
Because Green experienced swelling, the Bengals are unsure what his status could be for Week 10 when the Bengals play the New Orleans Saints coming back from the bye.
–The Cleveland Browns, needing all the help they could get against the Kansas City Chiefs offense, lost multiple members of their secondary in the first quarter.
Cornerback E.J. Gaines, who missed the previous two games with a concussion, suffered another concussion against the Chiefs and did not return to the game. Also in the first quarter, cornerback Denzel Ward — the No. 4 overall pick in the 2018 draft and tied for second in the league with three interceptions entering Week 9 — sustained a hip injury and also did not return.
The Browns already were without safety Damarious Randall (groin injury but reportedly a healthy scratch) and cornerback Terrance Mitchell (broken wrist). Not surprisingly, K.C. quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw for 375 yards and three touchdowns in the 37-21 Chiefs win.
–The Washington Redskins lost a pair of offensive linemen in their 38-14 loss to Atlanta.
Guards Brandon Scherff (shoulder) and Shawn Lauvao (knee) left the game and did not return. According to multiple reports, both will undergo MRI exams on Monday. Tackle Trent Williams already was out with a thumb injury, undergoing surgery earlier in the week and reportedly expected to be out about a month.
Tackle Morgan Moses also left the game with a knee injury on Sunday, though he was able to return.
–The Dolphins also saw multiple linemen go down, as tackles Ja’Wuan James and Laremy Tunsil both left their game against the Jets with knee injuries.
James did return in the fourth quarter but Tunsil did not.
According to reports, James was still sore after the game and is expected to get an MRI exam on Monday, while Tunsil said his injury is not serious.
–Houston rookie linebacker Duke Ejiofor left the Texans’ game in Denver in the second quarter with an injured shoulder and did not return, though there was no word on any diagnosis or potential for missed time after the game.
NFL notebook: Bell-Steelers saga could end soon
NFL notebook: Bell-Steelers saga could end soon
The Pittsburgh Steelers-Le'Veon Bell drama is heading toward a conclusion.
According to multiple reports Sunday morning, representatives for the holdout Bell haven't told the Steelers when, or if, the disgruntled running back will show up this season. But the Steelers don't have long
NFL notebook: Bell-Steelers saga could end soon
The Pittsburgh Steelers-Le’Veon Bell drama is heading toward a conclusion.
According to multiple reports Sunday morning, representatives for the holdout Bell haven’t told the Steelers when, or if, the disgruntled running back will show up this season. But the Steelers don’t have long to wait to learn of his decision.
The team slapped the franchise tag on Bell, which would have paid him $14.5 million this season, but he hasn’t signed the contract. He has until the Tuesday after Week 10 — Nov. 13 — to sign it in order to play this year. If he doesn’t sign, he must sit out the season under terms of the collective bargaining agreement.
Later Sunday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the Steelers could choose to use the transition tag on Bell after the season, which means Pittsburgh could have a chance to match any offer sheet Bell might receive. And Schefter said the transition tag would pay Bell between $9 million and $10 million, a big cut from the $14.5 million he could have earned this season.
–Two of the NFL’s best wide receivers entered Week 9 riding two of the league’s most talked-about streaks. They both came to an end on the same day.
Minnesota’s Adam Thielen, the NFL leader in receptions and yards, matched an NFL record by reaching 100 yards receiving in each of the first eight games this season. But Detroit held him to only 22 yards on four receptions — though he did score a touchdown in the Vikings’ 24-9 victory.
Atlanta’s Julio Jones had 53 catches and 812 yards through seven games this season, but no touchdowns. In fact, the last time Jones did catch a regular-season touchdown was nearly one full year ago. But with 3:45 left to play against Washington, Jones hauled in a 35-yard pass from Matt Ryan for a score to put the cap on a 38-14 Falcons win.
–According to a report by NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport, “it would be a major surprise” if San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan does not name Nick Mullens his starting quarterback for next Monday against the New York Giants.
Shanahan said late last week he would take the weekend to decide whether to go with Mullens again or go back to second-year quarterback C.J. Beathard, if Beathard were healthy enough to play.
Mullens completed 16 of 22 passes for 261 yards and three touchdowns in a 34-3 win over the Oakland Raiders on Thursday, one of the best debuts by a quarterback in NFL history. His 151.9 passer rating was a record for a player making his NFL debut.
— Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley, NFL offensive coordinators Josh McDaniels and John DeFilippo, and even Green Bay head coach Mike McCarthy headline the list that Cleveland general manager John Dorsey likely will consider for his team’s next head coach after firing Hue Jackson last week, according to a report by Rapoport.
The benefit to Riley would be his relationship with quarterback Baker Mayfield, taken by the Browns this year with the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft. They spent three years together with the Sooners, and Mayfield won the Heisman Trophy in 2017 in Riley’s first year as head coach.
McDaniels, who accepted the Indianapolis Colts job in the offseason but backed out to remain in New England, was born in the Cleveland suburb of Barberton and grew up in the area. The 42-year-old coached the Denver Broncos in 2009 and in part of the 2010 season until his firing. He has an 11-17 record as an NFL head coach.
–Jameis Winston’s benching is all about the rest of this season and has nothing to do with Tampa Bay’s concerns about the quarterbacks’ $20.9 million option, according to a report.
The Buccaneers picked up Winston’s fifth-year option in April, but the salary of that fifth season is guaranteed only for injury. Hence the speculation that the Bucs could be sitting Winston out to avoid the risk of him suffering an injury that could trigger the guarantee.
But according to Schefter, team sources say that concern is not the reason Winston lost his starting job to Ryan Fitzpatrick. Winston was benched after throwing four interceptions last week, and Fitzpatrick was named the starter for Sunday’s game in Carolina.
–Less than a day after quarterback Sam Bradford was released by the Arizona Cardinals, ESPN reported several teams are likely to show interest in the 30-year-old now that they will not assume his existing contract after he clears waivers.
Bradford, a former Heisman Trophy winner and No. 1 draft pick with the then-St. Louis Rams, was signed to be the starting quarterback in March. He lost the job to rookie first-round pick Josh Rosen. Bradford received a $10 million signing bonus. He earned $2.5 million in base salary and $1 million in playing-time bonuses for a total of $13.5 million in 2018.
In 83 career starts, Bradford’s teams have posted a record of 34-48-1. He has passed for 19,449 yards, 103 touchdowns and 61 interceptions.
–Veteran Miami safety Reshad Jones pulled himself out of the game against the New York Jets, but coach Adam Gase said after the game he didn’t know why.
“I’ll probably learn a little bit more tonight and try to figure out what’s going on,” Gase said.
Jones removed himself after two defensive series in the Dolphins’ 13-6 win. He was replaced by rookie first-round pick Minkah Fitzpatrick, who had started at cornerback and slid to safety. Jones did not return and was seen engaged in a number of animated conversations on the sideline, according to multiple reports. He was seen limping on the sideline, but there was no report from the team that he had sustained an injury.
Not feeling pressure for job, Ravens’ Harbaugh says
Not feeling pressure for job, Ravens' Harbaugh says
If Baltimore coach John Harbaugh is feeling extra pressure with the Ravens' 4-5 start to their season following Sunday's 23-16 loss to their AFC North rival Pittsburgh, he's not acknowledging it.
"I've never been somebody that worried about keeping a job," Harbaugh
Not feeling pressure for job, Ravens’ Harbaugh says
If Baltimore coach John Harbaugh is feeling extra pressure with the Ravens’ 4-5 start to their season following Sunday’s 23-16 loss to their AFC North rival Pittsburgh, he’s not acknowledging it.
“I’ve never been somebody that worried about keeping a job,” Harbaugh told the media following his team’s third straight loss. “It’s always been for me doing the job. … I feel really good about the way this team has been for the last 11 years and for the last whatever weeks we’ve been in the season. So no regrets. Never been any regrets here with me. So we’ll keep fighting and that’s what we do.”
When the Ravens missed the postseason for the third straight season in 2017, eliminated by the Cincinnati Bengals in the season finale on a stunning last-minute touchdown to end the season at 9-7, owner Steve Bisciotti said he pondered cutting ties with Harbaugh in the offseason.
Now NFL Network analyst Ian Rapoport has reported that the organization is again questioning whether to make a move.
The Ravens made the playoffs for five straight seasons under Harbaugh, winning the Super Bowl in the 2012 season to cap the run. But the team has just one postseason win since then.
“You always feel pressure. This is a pressure league. It’s the National Football League,” Harbaugh said Sunday. “I was hoping we be, what, 7-2 at this point. That was the goal. That was the idea that we could be. You just feel disappointed.”
Report: Mullens expected to remain 49ers starting QB
Report: Mullens expected to remain 49ers starting QB
It appears midnight has not yet struck on Nick Mullens' Cinderella story.
According to a report by NFL.com's Ian Rapoport on Sunday, "it would be a major surprise" if San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan does not name Mullens his starting
Report: Mullens expected to remain 49ers starting QB
It appears midnight has not yet struck on Nick Mullens’ Cinderella story.
According to a report by NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport on Sunday, “it would be a major surprise” if San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan does not name Mullens his starting quarterback for next Monday against the New York Giants.
Shanahan said late last week he would take the weekend to decide whether to go with Mullens again or go back to second-year quarterback C.J. Beathard, if Beathard were healthy enough to play.
Mullens completed 16 of 22 passes for 261 yards and three touchdowns in a 34-3 win over the Oakland Raiders on Thursday, one of the best debuts by a quarterback in NFL history. His 151.9 passer rating was a record for a player making his NFL debut.
Beathard was scratched from the game with a wrist injury. Beathard was filling in for Jimmy Garoppolo, who is out for the season with a torn ACL.
Mullens spent most of his first two seasons on the practice squad, all under the direction of Shanahan, and said he had a great grasp of the game plan against the Raiders.
Chargers hang on to beat Seahawks
Chargers hang on to beat Seahawks
Melvin Gordon returned after missing a game and rushed 16 times for 113 yards and a touchdown to lead the Los Angeles Chargers to a 25-17 victory over the host Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.
Gordon, who had been sidelined with a hamstring injury, scored
Chargers hang on to beat Seahawks
Melvin Gordon returned after missing a game and rushed 16 times for 113 yards and a touchdown to lead the Los Angeles Chargers to a 25-17 victory over the host Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.
Gordon, who had been sidelined with a hamstring injury, scored on a 34-yard run in the second quarter, giving the Chargers (6-2) the lead for good.
Philip Rivers completed 13 of 26 passes for 228 yards and two scores, both in the first half.
Los Angeles defensive back Desmond King seemed to cap the victory with a 42-yard interception return of a Russell Wilson pass with 6:44 remaining, making it 25-10.
Wilson completed 26 of 39 passes for 235 yards, with two touchdowns and the interception for the Seahawks (4-4).
Wilson threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to Nick Vannett with 1:50 left. The Chargers recovered the ensuing onside kick but went three-and-out, giving the Seahawks the ball back on their own 22-yard line with 1:24 remaining.
They marched down to Los Angeles’ 20-yard line, where Wilson threw a last-ditch pass to Tyler Lockett in the back of the end zone. The Chargers’ Michael Davis was flagged for pass interference on the play, giving the Seahawks an untimed down at the 1.
After a false start penalty pushed the ball back to the 6, Wilson scrambled and found David Moore at the back of the end zone, but the second-year receiver dropped the ball.
Seattle’s Mike Davis and Chris Carson combined to rush for more than 100 yards. Davis had 62 yards on 15 carries and Carson added 40 yards on eight attempts.
The Chargers took a 19-10 halftime lead, outscoring Seattle 13-3 in the second quarter.
Gordon capped a four-play, 83-yard drive with his 34-yard touchdown, giving Los Angeles a 12-7 lead after the two-point conversion attempt failed.
The teams traded punts and the Seahawks’ Sebastian Janikowski missed a 51-yard field-goal attempt, hitting the right upright, before the Chargers struck again.
Rivers hit Mike Williams with pass down the left sideline, with Williams somehow staying inbounds as he twisted and turned past Seattle defenders for a 30-yard score, giving the Chargers a 19-7 lead.
The Seahawks moved down the field in the final 1:10 of the quarter to score on a 44-yard field goal by Janikowski as time ran out in the first half.
Both teams scored on their first possessions.
Seattle took the opening kickoff and went 75 yards in 13 plays, capped by Wilson’s 10-yard scoring pass to Jaron Brown.
The Chargers responded with a 10-play, 94-yard drive, with Rivers hitting Tyrell Williams with a 12-yard scoring strike. Caleb Sturgis’ extra-point attempt was wide left, leaving the Seahawks with a 7-6 lead after one quarter.
Saints hand Rams first loss in wild one in New Orleans
Saints hand Rams first loss in wild one in New Orleans
Stymied for much of the second half after a 35-point first half, Drew Brees connected with Michael Thomas for a 72-yard touchdown with 3:52 left, his fourth touchdown pass of the game, to lift the New host Orleans Saints to a 45-35
Saints hand Rams first loss in wild one in New Orleans
Stymied for much of the second half after a 35-point first half, Drew Brees connected with Michael Thomas for a 72-yard touchdown with 3:52 left, his fourth touchdown pass of the game, to lift the New host Orleans Saints to a 45-35 victory Sunday over the previously unbeaten Los Angeles Rams.
Thomas caught 12 passes for 211 yards — a Saints’ single-game record for receiving yards — and Brees completed 25 of 36 passes for 346 yards. He also threw scoring passes of 16 yards to Alvin Kamara, 4 yards to Tre’Quan Smith and 13 yards to Benjamin Watson.
After the Rams (8-1) scored 21 straight points — including the first 18 of the second half — to tie the game at 35-35 with 9:57 to play, Wil Lutz kicked a go-ahead 54-yard field goal to give New Orleans a 38-35 lead with 6:28 left.
The Saints (7-1) forced a three-and-out, then Brees found Thomas alone on the left sidelines on third-and-7 after Thomas got well behind cornerback Marcus Peters. That gave the Saints a 45-35 lead.
The Rams defense came in allowing just 331 yards per game, but the Saints overwhelmed them in the first half, piling up 310 yards, 35 points and a team-record 24 first downs to take a 35-17 lead to the locker room.
Brees and Kamara were virtually unstoppable in the first half. Brees completed 17 of 22 passes for 211 yards and three touchdowns, and Kamara found the end zone on three of the Saints’ five first-half touchdowns.
The only drive in which the Saints failed to score a touchdown in the first half was when running back Mark Ingram fumbled the ball away at the New Orleans 22 on the first play of the Saints’ third drive.
When Ingram fumbled, the game was tied 14-14. But Sean McVay’s fourth-and-4 gamble to pass up a go-ahead 34-yard field-goal attempt backfired when holder Johnny Hekker took off with the snap around right end and was tackled short of the first down by linebacker Craig Robertson.
Brees took full advantage, driving the Saints 87 yards in 10 plays for the go-ahead touchdown on a 4-yard pass to Smith.
After Watson’s touchdown made it 28-14, Jared Goff was intercepted by linebacker Alex Anzalone at the Rams’ 34 on the first play of the ensuing drive. Kamara ran in a touchdown from 1 yard out six plays later for the 35-14 lead.
But the Rams started their 21-point comeback on the final play of the first half when Greg Zuerlein connected on a 56-yard field goal, making it 35-17.
Malcom Brown narrowed the deficit to 35-24 on the first series of the second half with an 18-yard scoring pass from Goff. Los Angeles continued to chip away, making it 35-27 on a 34-yard field goal by Zuerlein with 1:34 left in the third quarter.
The Rams then tied the score 35-35 on a 41-yard catch and run by Cooper Kupp and a two-point conversion on a pass from Goff to tight end Gerald Everett with 9:57 left. But the Saints scored the final 10 points of the game in the last 6:28.
–Field Level Media
Texans win sixth straight as Broncos’ FG sails wide
Texans win sixth straight as Broncos' FG sails wide
Brandon McManus missed a 51-yard field-goal attempt as time expired and the Houston Texans held on for their sixth consecutive victory, 19-17 over the Denver Broncos on Sunday at Broncos Stadium at Mile High.
Broncos quarterback Case Keenum passed for 290
Texans win sixth straight as Broncos’ FG sails wide
Brandon McManus missed a 51-yard field-goal attempt as time expired and the Houston Texans held on for their sixth consecutive victory, 19-17 over the Denver Broncos on Sunday at Broncos Stadium at Mile High.
Broncos quarterback Case Keenum passed for 290 yards and a touchdown and completed a crucial 18-yard, fourth-down pass to Emmanuel Sanders to help set the stage for McManus, who earlier missed a 62-yard attempt. Like that errant kick, McManus’ would-be game-winner sailed right.
Ka’imi Fairbairn drilled a 37-yard field goal with 14:06 remaining to give the Texans (6-3) the lead for good. Keenum had pushed the Broncos ahead 17-16 with his 12-yard scoring pass to Jeff Heuerman with 5:57 remaining in the third quarter, the first and only lead for Denver (3-6).
The Broncos limited the Texans to 290 yards. Houston quarterback Deshaun Watson passed for 213 yards and two touchdowns, joining Dan Marino and Kurt Warner as the only quarterbacks with at least 35 passing touchdowns in their first 16 career games. DeAndre Hopkins finished with 10 receptions for 105 yards and a touchdown for the Texans.
Houston enjoyed a promising start, recording a touchdown on its opening possession for the first time in 13 games. Watson engineered an eight-play, 75-yard march that included two completions for 49 yards to Demaryius Thomas, who was acquired via trade from Denver last Tuesday. Watson found rookie tight end Jordan Thomas on a 7-yard scoring pass for a 7-0 lead.
Houston extended to a 13-3 lead by capitalizing on a Denver fumble, the Broncos’ 12th consecutive game with a turnover. Rookie safety Justin Reid corralled the fumble by Broncos running back Devontae Booker at the Denver 22-yard line. Watson followed with a 16-yard touchdown pass to Hopkins with 11:05 left in the second quarter. But Fairbairn missed the subsequent point-after attempt.
Booker redeemed himself with a 14-yard touchdown run with 5:33 left in the half before Fairbairn connected on a 46-yard field goal as the first half expired that lifted the Texans to a 16-10 lead. Denver kept close by forcing a turnover on downs at its 19 early in the second quarter and benefitted from five first-half Texans penalties.
Patriots TE Gronkowski, RB Michel ruled out of Sunday night game
Patriots TE Gronkowski, RB Michel ruled out of Sunday night game
The New England Patriots ruled both tight end Rob Gronkowski and running back Sony Michel out for Sunday night's home game against the Green Bay Packers less than two hours before kickoff.
Earlier in the day ESPN's Adam Schefter
Patriots TE Gronkowski, RB Michel ruled out of Sunday night game
The New England Patriots ruled both tight end Rob Gronkowski and running back Sony Michel out for Sunday night’s home game against the Green Bay Packers less than two hours before kickoff.
Earlier in the day ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the players would be evaluated during pregame workouts on the field.
Gronkowski (back) played at Buffalo on Monday night and finished with three catches. He was held out of the Week 7 game against the Chicago Bears.
Michel hasn’t played since the Oct. 23 game in Chicago, when he appeared to suffer a significant knee injury. According to reports the following day, an MRI revealed he had a sprained medial collateral ligament. The 23-year-old rookie returned to practice this week and, like Gronkowski, was listed as questionable.
Wilson, Seattle nearly complete rally but fall to Chargers
SEATTLE (AP) — Russell Wilson missed a wide-open Jaron Brown for a potential touchdown. He reverted to a problem from earlier this season taking too many sacks. Most costly, he misread coverage and threw a pass that was intercepted and returned for a touchdown midway through the fourth quarter.
Yet for all those
SEATTLE (AP) — Russell Wilson missed a wide-open Jaron Brown for a potential touchdown. He reverted to a problem from earlier this season taking too many sacks. Most costly, he misread coverage and threw a pass that was intercepted and returned for a touchdown midway through the fourth quarter.
Yet for all those issues, Wilson was a slightly deflected pass away from leading a remarkable comeback and getting the Seattle Seahawks into overtime against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.
Encapsulating Wilson’s performance in Seattle’s 25-17 loss to the Chargers is not simple. At times, he showed the same brilliance as a week ago against Detroit when he posted the first perfect passer rating in team history. In other moments, Wilson looked uncertain — especially with Seattle’s run game working only in spurts because of a hip injury to starter Chris Carson.
He’ll be lauded for giving Seattle a chance to force overtime on the final, untimed play of regulation following a pass interference penalty against Tyler Lockett in the end zone. But he’ll also lament Chargers safety Jahleel Addae getting the tip of his finger on the throw and deflecting it just enough that David Moore couldn’t make a clean catch.
“I knew it was a tight window and we tried to get it in there,” Wilson said. I think it maybe got tipped a hair. It was tough. David has done a great job all year making those plays.”
Wilson’s day mirrored Seattle’s as a whole. Their offense was great on the opening possession, only to face problems with penalties and sacks that put them in difficult down-and-distance situations and caused the offense to stagnate. Defensively, the Seahawks allowed the Chargers to average 10 yards per play in the first half, and rush for 7.3 yards per carry for the game. Melvin Gordon ran for 113 yards on just 16 carries, averaging 7.1 yards per rush.
Big plays were a problem, too. Seattle allowed a 34-yard touchdown run by Gordon, a 28-yard run by Keenan Allen, a 54-yard pass to Allen and a 30-yard TD toss to Mike Williams.
“I feel like we got in our own way a lot,” Seattle defensive end Frank Clark said. “When you look at the past few weeks, you watch how much we’ve improved from where we started. It’s obvious. The stats don’t lie. The rankings don’t lie where we placed. But at the end of the day, we didn’t come to show that today. We didn’t show up and show out at the end of the day and that’s what you’ve got to do in this league.”
Despite those issues on the defensive side, it comes back to the play of the quarterback as usual. Seattle’s intended style worked to perfection on the opening drive when Wilson used up more than half of the first quarter and capped the 13-play drive with a 10-yard TD pass to Brown.
From there is where Wilson and the Seahawks struggled. Of Seattle’s next nine possessions, none gained more than 49 net yards and only one — finishing off the first half — ended in points when Sebastian Janikowski hit a 44-yard field goal. Wilson was sacked three times and while he was 15 of 20 passing for 148 yards during that stretch, many of those completions came with Seattle facing long down-and-distance situations. Seattle had just 53 yards rushing in the second and third quarters combined after running for 45 yards on the opening drive of the game.
“We got behind the sticks today and it hasn’t happened for about a month now. … It changes everything. That’s not the way we’ve been playing,” Seattle coach Pete Carroll said.
Despite all that, Wilson nearly pulled off another fourth-quarter rally. Wilson hit Nick Vannett on a 6-yard TD with 1:50 remaining to cut the Chargers’ lead to one score. Seattle got the ball back with 1:24 left at its own 22 and after two completions and a roughing the passer penalty on Melvin Ingram, the Seahawks were at the Chargers 44 with 50 seconds left. Wilson scrambled for 16 yards to the Chargers 28 and, after a spike, Seattle had 30 seconds left.
Seattle got a break on the pass interference call, putting the ball at the 1 for an untimed down. Seattle’s J.R. Sweezy was called for false start backing the play up to the 6, and Wilson’s final attempt for Moore was partially tipped by Addae and fell incomplete.
“It was really close. We had a chance but it didn’t work,” Wilson said.
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Packers S Whitehead kicked out for taking a swing at Patriot
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Packers safety Jermaine Whitehead has been ejected from Green Bay's game against the New England Patriots.
Whitehead was trading shoves with Patriots center David Andrews when second year defensive back from Auburn spun around and slapped Andrews in the face.
He was called for unnecessary roughness and tossed out
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Packers safety Jermaine Whitehead has been ejected from Green Bay’s game against the New England Patriots.
Whitehead was trading shoves with Patriots center David Andrews when second year defensive back from Auburn spun around and slapped Andrews in the face.
He was called for unnecessary roughness and tossed out of the game.
Whitehead was the replacement for Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, who was traded to the Washington Redskins last week.
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Broncos go into bye with coach on hot seat, flickering hopes
DENVER (AP) — Moments after Brandon McManus pushed his winning attempt wide right, the Denver Broncos were calling him "our guy" and "the best kicker in the league" and "a good dude."
No finger pointing. Not at the current moment, anyway.
McManus sailed a 51-yard field goal try wide in the final seconds
DENVER (AP) — Moments after Brandon McManus pushed his winning attempt wide right, the Denver Broncos were calling him “our guy” and “the best kicker in the league” and “a good dude.”
No finger pointing. Not at the current moment, anyway.
McManus sailed a 51-yard field goal try wide in the final seconds as the Broncos lost 19-17 to the Houston Texans on Sunday. Denver fell to 3-6 with barely flickering playoff hopes and a coach on the hot seat heading into a bye week.
“We just have to stick together,” safety Justin Simmons said. “It’s harder in terms of guys want to start pointing the fingers and there’s always blame going around. But I think we have a great locker room of guys that always point the finger at themselves first.”
Broncos coach Vance Joseph and his team keep hurtling toward another disappointing season. They went 5-11 a season ago that included a string of eight straight losses.
“I don’t have a problem with how we’re coaching and how we’re playing,” Joseph said after losing for the sixth time in seven games. “We’ve just got to finish games better.”
The play-calling in the final minute could lead to some second-guessing. The Broncos had the ball at the Texans 37 with about 43 seconds remaining. Case Keenum completed a 5-yard pass to tight end Jeff Heuerman and instead of sprinting up to the line, the Broncos took their time, before running back Phillip Lindsay lost a yard on a run up the middle.
So instead of getting it closer, they settled for a 51-yard try with 3 seconds remaining. It sailed right as McManus hung his head in frustration after his second miss of the game. He also had a 62-yard attempt sail wide right in the first half — giving the Texans time to move into field-goal range.
“There’s no pointing fingers. B-Mac is a great kicker,” said rookie receiver Courtland Sutton, who wore a No. 88 Demaryius Thomas jersey after the game in a tribute to a teammate that was traded to the Texans on Tuesday. “We all know that. … He’s still a great kicker.”
“He’s a good dude and he’s going to shake it off,” Lindsay echoed.
The Broncos received a breakout game from Heuerman, who set career bests in catches (10) and yards (83) while also scoring. But there were quite a few miscues: Sutton had a TD slip through his hands, Devontae Booker fumbled and the defensive backs had a costly miscommunication when DeAndre Hopkins hauled in a 16-yard pass from Deshaun Watson in the second quarter.
“Snake bitten? No. Unlucky? No,” Sutton said. “We just have to make sure we’re putting ourselves in a situation where we’re not trailing at the end of the game like that.”
The Broncos have lost six games by an average of 7.8 points.
“It’s frustrating,” Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr. said. “You lose and you know you’re capable of beating this team. We had them. I pride myself on being able to make game-changing plays and be able to change the game.”
On the touchdown play to Hopkins, the Broncos had double coverage only for him to sneak in between Simmons and Adam Jones.
“The error is so small for our team. We can’t mess up like we did today and have a chance to win,” Harris said. “We’ve got to damn near play perfect. We’ve got to figure out what we could do to eliminate those little mistakes that just kill us every game.”
A missed opportunity — 4-5 obviously looks a lot more appealing than 3-6.
“Huge difference,” said Harris, whose team plays play at the Los Angeles Chargers on Nov. 18. “Right there in the wild-card race and you have a chance to get back in it. Now, it’s very hard. It’s very hard to come back out of this.”
Still, his message for his teammates over the break is simple: Clear the mind.
“Get ready to finish the year strong,” Harris said. “I’ve got my mind right to finish strong.”
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL