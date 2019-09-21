Patriots promote German RB Johnson to active roster
Patriots promote German RB Johnson to active roster
The New England Patriots on Saturday promoted German running back Jakob Johnson to the 53-man roster after fullback James Develin was ruled out for Sunday’s game against the New York Jets.
Johnson takes the roster spot of Antonio Brown, who was released Friday by the team.
Johnson, 24, who played his collegiate ball at Tennessee, played running back and linebacker for the Patriots in the preseason. He is a native of Stuttgart, Germany.
Develin, out with a neck injury, will miss his first game with the team since 2015.
–Field Level Media
New York Jets quarterback Trevor Siemian is out for the season with a left ankle injury and likely will need surgery, coach Adam Gase announced Tuesday.
Siemian, filling in for ill starter Sam Darnold, was injured in the second quarter of Monday night’s loss to the Cleveland Browns. The New York Daily News reported he had ligament damage but did not break his ankle.
A somber Gase announced last Thursday that Darnold had mononucleosis and declared Siemian the starter. Now, he will turn to second-year player Luke Falk, who had been elevated from the practice squad after Darnold was sidelined. The Tennessee Titans selected Falk in the sixth round of the 2018 draft, but he was waived at final cuts and spent the 2018 season with Gase on the Dolphins.
Darnold won’t play on Sunday against the New England Patriots, and the Jets have a bye the following week. He is expected to miss three to seven weeks, depending on his recovery.
“He’s feeling better. … The doctors are letting us know how to proceed with him,” Gase said, per the Daily News.
Darnold, who was allowed back at the team’s facility on Tuesday, said on ESPN radio he is targeting Week 5 at Philadelphia.
He also said that he wasn’t 100 percent for the season opener, a 17-16 loss to the Buffalo Bills, after sleeping poorly and having cold sweats, estimating he played around 80-85 percent.
“After the game, my body decided to shut down,” Darnold added.
Gase told reporters on Tuesday that wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (knee/hamstring) and linebacker Jordan Jenkins (calf) are on a week-to-week basis. Linebacker C.J. Mosley is day-to-day with a groin injury.
The first-year Jets coach also addressed the status of cornerback Trumaine Johnson, who didn’t see action in Monday night’s 23-3 loss until late in the fourth quarter. In March 2018, Johnson signed a five-year $72.5 million contract with the Jets, $45 million of it guaranteed.
“We just decided not to play him,” Gase said, adding it wasn’t for disciplinary measures.
–Field Level Media
Cornerback Jalen Ramsey plans to play as normal in Thursday night’s game at Tennessee — assuming he is still a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars.
“Right now I’m still a part of the Jacksonville Jaguars, and I’m happy about that,” said Ramsey, whose agent confirmed Monday that the cornerback requested a trade. “I’m getting ready for the game as well. That’s where my focus is right now.”
Defensive coordinator Todd Wash also expects Ramsey to play as normal, saying the cornerback has been preparing like he does every week.
“He’s a competitor, so if he’s in our building and all that stuff, we anticipate he’s going to play and play well,” Wash said. “That’s just who Jalen is.”
Meeting reporters Tuesday, Ramsey declined to acknowledge his trade request directly or discuss the reasons behind it, citing a desire to avoid being a distraction to his teammates.
“I’m gonna let God do his work, let my agent do his work and everybody gonna work it out,” he said.
One thing Ramsey did address was how the trade request got out into the media, which he emphasized he was not responsible for.
“I didn’t leak that information,” Ramsey said. “Me and my agent, we are not the ones who leaked that information. And I was very strict about that, because I did not want it to get out, and I didn’t want to be a distraction.
“… Y’all need to ask the other side, or whoever.”
Pressed about his reasoning behind wanting out of Jacksonville, Ramsey mostly deflected questions, saying repeatedly that he had “nothing bad or negative to say at all about anybody in this building.” He also emphasized that he loves the city of Jacksonville and its fans.
“I want to f—ing win,” Ramsey said. “Straight up. Excuse my language, but s–it, everybody know that. That’s who I am, that passion, that fire, that heart. … I’m gonna continue giving that as long as I’m here.”
Asked if the lack of a contract extension was a factor, Ramsey replied, “Oh I don’t care about that. God gonna work that out.”
According to various reports, multiple teams have already offered the Jaguars packages including a first-round pick for the All-Pro cornerback, but it’s unclear how quickly a deal might materialize.
“Obviously we want the best for Jalen, but selfishly I want him to be a Jaguar forever,” Wash told reporters.
Head coach Doug Marrone, who got into a heated exchange with Ramsey on the sideline during Sunday’s 13-12 loss at Houston, will meet reporters later Tuesday. Ramsey said the two have not spoken.
Ramsey, 24, has started all 50 games since being drafted fifth overall in 2016. He has nine career interceptions and 202 tackles (178 solo) in his career.
Ramsey earns a base salary this season of $3.6 million, which jumps to $13.7 million next year.
–Field Level Media
New England Patriots left tackle Isaiah Wynn was placed on injured reserve Tuesday with a toe injury, putting him out until at least mid-November.
Wynn cannot practice for six weeks or play for eight weeks, at which time he could be recalled from injured reserve if healthy. He is first eligible to play Nov. 17 at Philadelphia, after the Patriots’ Week 10 bye.
To take Wynn’s place on the active roster, the Patriots signed offensive lineman Caleb Benenoch.
Wynn reportedly had an MRI exam on Monday after leaving Sunday’s win against the Miami Dolphins in the first half. The 22-year-old was a first-round pick in 2018 out of Georgia but missed all of his rookie campaign with a torn Achilles before earning the starting job at left tackle this preseason.
Benenoch, 25, was released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week, having played as a reserve in Week 1. He started all 16 games at right guard for the Bucs in 2018, allowing nine sacks and committing seven penalties, according to STATS LLC. He also played in 13 games, including five starts at right tackle, in 2017, allowing four sacks and committing two penalties.
According to NFL Network, Benenoch had nine teams request to work him out after his release from Tampa Bay, but he wanted to play for Patriots offensive line coach Dante Scarnecchia.
The Patriots were already without right tackle Marcus Cannon (shoulder) entering Week 2’s game in Miami, which thrust recent signee Marshall Newhouse into the lineup. After Wynn was hurt, Newhouse moved to left tackle while Korey Cunningham — acquired in a trade with the Arizona Cardinals during the preseason — entered at right tackle.
Left guard Joe Thuney was also banged up during the game, leaving for six snaps. The Patriots were already without longtime starting center David Andrews, who was ruled out for the season due to blood clots in his lungs.
“That group is a hardworking group,” head coach Bill Belichick said of his offensive line earlier Tuesday. “They’ve communicated well together, and the guys with more experience helping some of the guys with less experience, but overall we’ve just tried to take it day-by-day and do the things that we can do.”
Each NFL team can recall up to two players from injured reserve each season. The Patriots’ 2019 first-round pick, wideout N’Keal Harry, is already on injured reserve and expected to be recalled at some point this season.
–Field Level Media
New England Patriots left tackle Isaiah Wynn is “week-to-week” with turf toe, and the team is signing lineman Caleb Benenoch, according to two reports from NFL Network on Tuesday.
Wynn reportedly had an MRI exam on Monday after leaving Sunday’s win against the Miami Dolphins in the first half. He is now expected to miss some time, although it’s unclear how long.
Benenoch, 25, was released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week, having played as a reserve in Week 1. He started all 16 games at right guard for the Bucs in 2018, allowing nine sacks and committing seven penalties, according to STATS LLC. He also played in 13 games, including five starts at right tackle, in 2017, allowing four sacks and committing two penalties.
According to NFL Network, Benenoch had nine teams request to work him out after his release from Tampa Bay, but he wanted to play for Patriots offensive line coach Dante Scarnecchia.
The Patriots were already without right tackle Marcus Cannon (shoulder) entering Week 2’s game in Miami, which thrust recent signee Marshall Newhouse into the lineup. After Wynn was hurt, Newhouse moved to left tackle while Korey Cunningham — acquired in a trade with the Arizona Cardinals during the preseason — entered at right tackle.
Left guard Joe Thuney was also banged up during the game, leaving for six snaps. The Patriots were already without longtime starting center David Andrews, who was ruled out for the season due to blood clots in his lungs.
Wynn, 22, was a first-round pick in 2018 out of Georgia. He missed all of his rookie campaign with a torn Achilles before earning the starting job at left tackle this preseason.
–Field Level Media
Dalvin Cook ran for 111 yards with two touchdowns and safety Anthony Harris recorded two interceptions and recovered a fumble as the Minnesota Vikings rolled to a season-opening 28-12 victory over the visiting Atlanta Falcons on Sunday in Minneapolis.
Kirk Cousins (8 for 10, 98 yards) threw for a touchdown and ran for another as the Vikings scored TDs on three of their first four possessions. Minnesota recorded all of its points off three Atlanta turnovers and a blocked punt.
Cook, limited to 15 games over his first two seasons because of injuries, ran the ball 21 times and had 40 yards on his first two carries. The Vikings, who averaged 93.3 rushing yards in 2018, had more than 100 on the ground in the first half and 172 for the game.
Atlanta’s Matt Ryan was 33 of 46 for 304 yards with fourth-quarter touchdown passes to Calvin Ridley and Julio Jones. However, Ryan was intercepted twice and sacked four times. Devonta Freeman was held to 19 yards on eight carries for the Falcons, who totaled 345 yards as Minnesota flexed its defensive muscle early and often.
Anthony Barr sacked Ryan on the first play and Eric Wilson blocked Matt Bosher’s punt to start the Vikings’ first possession at Atlanta’s 21-yard line. Three plays later, Cousins connected with Adam Thielen for a 23-yard touchdown pass.
After Harris’ interception at the Falcons’ 41-yard line, the Vikings were back in the end zone on Cook’s 19-yard scoring run around the left end for a 14-0 lead with 8:22 left in the first quarter. Harris was again in the right spot, thwarting a Falcons’ drive by recovering Freeman’s fumble at the Minnesota 21 early in the second quarter.
The Vikings made it 21-0 with a 10-play, 79-yard drive — aided by pass interference and holding penalties by the Atlanta defense — that was capped by Cousins’ 1-yard surge with 4:40 left in the half.
Atlanta was driving on its first possession of the second half, but Harris halted a 13-play drive by intercepting Ryan in the back of the end zone. The Vikings followed with a six-play drive, with Cook’s 7-yard TD run pushing the lead to 28-0.
–Field Level Media
Lamar Jackson tied a franchise record with five touchdown passes as his Baltimore Ravens routed the host Miami Dolphins 59-10 in Sunday’s season opener for both teams.
Jackson, who led all NFL quarterbacks last year with 695 rushing yards in just seven starts, spent the offseason working on his passing, and it was evident on Sunday. He completed 17 of 20 attempts for 324 yards with no interceptions.
Thanks in part to Jackson, the Ravens also set a franchise record for most points in one game. Baltimore tied for the second-most points ever in an NFL season opener, trailing the 1973 Atlanta Falcons (62).
There was also a record set on the Miami side, as Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick became the first player in NFL history to toss at least one touchdown pass for eight different teams.
Jackson, a second-year pro, and rookie wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown — both 22 years old — had successful homecomings. Both of them are from South Florida.
Brown, a first-round pick and the cousin of NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown, caught four passes for 147 yards and two touchdowns in his NFL debut.
Two other Ravens had 100-plus-yard games. Running back Mark Ingram rushed 14 times for 107 yards and two touchdowns. Tight end Mark Andrews caught eight passes for 108 yards and one score.
Baltimore scored touchdowns on its first four possessions and six of its first seven before a kneeldown entering halftime. The Ravens raced to a 42-3 second-quarter lead, and it was 42-10 at halftime.
The Ravens were dominant from the game’s first play from scrimmage — a 49-yard run by Ingram.
Several Miami mistakes led to Baltimore’s first-half assault, including a Fitzpatrick interception and a fumbled punt return by Jakeem Grant.
In addition, the Ravens — leading 35-10 at the time — faked a punt with a direct snap to safety Anthony Levine, who rumbled 60 yards on a fourth-and-1 play for a first down to Miami’s 10 late in the second quarter.
Miami’s only touchdown came on a 6-yard slant pattern run by Preston Williams, who scored with just 13 seconds left in the first half. He spun around to catch a throw that was behind him, doing an acrobatic job of keeping his feet in bounds toward the back of the end zone.
It was the first career touchdown for Williams, a 6-foot-4 undrafted rookie free agent who caught 96 passes for 1,345 yards and 14 touchdowns as a Colorado State senior and could be a Dolphins bright spot this year.
A second-half highlight was turned in by Ravens backup quarterback Robert Griffin, who tossed his first touchdown since 2016.
–Field Level Media
San Francisco 49ers wideout and former Olympic long jumper Marquise Goodwin beat Carolina Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson by .05 seconds in the final Saturday night to win the “40 Yards of Gold” competition and claim the $1 million prize.
The pay-per-view event, hosted by former NFL wideout Chad Johnson and held in Sunrise, Fla., featured 16 players running 40-yard dashes against each other in a single-elimination bracket.
Goodwin, a four-time All-American in track and field in college at Texas and a participant at the 2012 London games, advanced through the “offense” side of the bracket with wins over Arizona Cardinals wideout Damiere Byrd, Atlanta Falcons wideout Christian Blake and Denver Broncos running back Khalfani Muhammad before beating Jackson.
Muhammad was a replacement for New Orleans Saints wideout Ted Ginn Jr., who inspired the event by claiming he would race any NFL player in a 40-yard dash for $10,000 but did not show for Saturday’s action.
Blake replaced New York Jets wideout Robby Anderson after the latter withdrew from the quarterfinals. Anderson had beaten Saints running back Alvin Kamara in the opening round.
Jackson beat Minnesota Vikings cornerback Trae Waynes and free agent corner Jalen Myrick in the first two rounds before clipping Chicago Bears cornerback John Franklin III by .01 seconds in the semifinals.
–Field Level Media
DETROIT – The birdies came fast and furious during the third round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic on Saturday, a theme that has been followed all week at the inaugural PGA Tour event.
No one, though, has enjoyed it more than Nate Lashley.
The longtime touring pro fired his second 9-under 63 of the week on Saturday to put him at 23-under for the tournament, six shots better than his closest competitor as he closes in on his first PGA Tour victory.
“It was just one of those days where really nothing could go wrong,” Lashley, 36, said. “When I hit bad shots, I really wasn’t in any trouble in the rough. I had shots at the green and those shots out of the rough came out nicely and landed in good spots and a lot of them rolled up by the pin. It was just one of those days all around.”
Lashley has been firing at the pins all week. He began the tournament on Thursday with a 63 and followed that in round two with a 67. He carded another bogey-free round on Saturday to take the commanding lead.
J.T. Poston sits six shots back at 17-under after a 66 in the third round. Cameron Tringale is seven behind at 16-under while 2018 Masters champions Patrick Reed moved to 15-under after his third-round 65, his best round of the week.
“If you’re in the final (group) you’re going to have a shot at winning the tournament no matter how far back you are,” Poston said. “Nate’s obviously playing some great golf, so I’m going to have to play really good tomorrow if I’m going to catch him.”
While many of the tournament’s big names failed to make the cut – world No. 2 Dustin Johnson, U.S. Open champion Gary Woodland and two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson were among those that missed the weekend – Lashley is gaining plenty of support around Detroit Golf Club. Playing this season with conditional status, Lashley entered the week ranked No. 353 in the world.
In fact, he played in the Monday qualifier and failed to make the field after a 4-under 68. However, he was still the third alternate, and after a group of withdrawals, he was the final player in the field.
At 132nd in the FedEx Cup standings, a win would be huge for Lashley. Not only would it be his first, but it would mean no more Monday qualifiers or waiting it out on the alternate list. And should he take home the $1.314 million winner’s share of the purse, he would just about equal his career earnings of $1.38 million since turning pro in 2005.
“I always felt like I had the talent and ability to play out here and it was just a matter of getting out here and getting comfortable,” Lashley said. “It’s not an easy thing to do, by no means, but take some time and I feel like I’m finally there and hopefully I can take advantage tomorrow.”
–Field Level Media
Washington Redskins tight end Jordan Reed on Saturday was ruled out for Monday night’s game against the visiting Chicago Bears due to lingering effects from a concussion.
Reed has yet to play this season after being hurt in Washington’s third preseason game. The 29-year-old Reed sustained a concussion following a helmet-to-helmet hit by Atlanta safety Keanu Neal on Aug. 22. The hit drew a penalty and later a $28,075 fine.
Reed has recorded 329 receptions for 3,371 yards and 24 touchdowns in six seasons with the Redskins, earning Pro Bowl honors in 2016. He had 54 catches for 558 yards and two scores in 13 games (eight starts) last season.
–Field Level Media
New York Jets quarterback Trevor Siemian is out for the season with a left ankle injury and likely will need surgery, coach Adam Gase announced Tuesday.
Siemian, filling in for ill starter Sam Darnold, was injured in the second quarter of Monday night’s loss to the Cleveland Browns. The New York Daily News reported he had ligament damage but did not break his ankle.
A somber Gase announced last Thursday that Darnold had mononucleosis and declared Siemian the starter. Now, he will turn to second-year player Luke Falk, who had been elevated from the practice squad after Darnold was sidelined. The Tennessee Titans selected Falk in the sixth round of the 2018 draft.
Darnold won’t play on Sunday against the New England Patriots, and the Jets have a bye the following week. He is expected to miss three to seven weeks, depending on his recovery.
Gase said Tuesday that Darnold was back at the team facility.
“He’s feeling better. … The doctors are letting us know how to proceed with him,” Gase said, per the Daily News.
Gase told reporters on Tuesday that wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (knee/hamstring) and linebacker Jordan Jenkins (calf) are on a week-to-week basis. Linebacker C.J. Mosley is day-to-day with a groin injury.
The first-year Jets coach also addressed the status of cornerback Trumaine Johnson, who didn’t see action in Monday night’s 23-3 loss until late in the fourth quarter. In March 2018, Johnson signed a five-year $72.5 million contract with the Jets, $45 million of it guaranteed.
“We just decided not to play him,” Gase said, adding it wasn’t for disciplinary measures.
–Field Level Media
Former first-round pick Paxton Lynch was signed to the Pittsburgh Steelers practice squad on Tuesday.
The Steelers are in need of depth at quarterback with Ben Roethlisberger headed to elbow surgery and injured reserve. Mason Rudolph was elevated from backup to starter but Pittsburgh had only two quarterbacks on the roster, having traded Joshua Dobbs to the Jacksonville Jaguars last week. The Steelers drafted Rudolph, from Oklahoma State, in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft.
For now, Rudolph will be backed up by undrafted Devlin Hodges, who was promoted from the practice squad. Hodges, 23, played college football at Samford.
Rudolph will make his first career start Sunday at San Francisco. He completed 12 of 19 passes in Week 2, falling just short in a comeback bid against the Seattle Seahawks.
Lynch spent training camp with the Seahawks. He was a first-round pick of the Denver Broncos in 2016 out of Memphis.
–Field Level Media
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton sat out practice on Tuesday and could miss Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals after aggravating a foot injury on Thursday.
General manager Marty Hurney and head coach Ron Rivera told reporters Newton said his foot was sore following the team’s Thursday night loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The 30-year-old sprained his left foot in a preseason game last month against the New England Patriots.
Newton was rehabbing the injury as his teammates practiced on Tuesday. Teammate Eric Reid said Newton has been in a walking boot.
“I have no idea,” Rivera said when asked about a timeline for Newton’s return. “What he’s gonna do is he’s gonna get his treatment, and we’ll see how he feels, and we’ll adjust it as we go through it.”
If Newton sits against the Cardinals (0-1-1), the 0-2 Panthers will start Kyle Allen at quarterback.
“I think Kyle’s more than ready,” Rivera said. “I think Kyle did some really good things last year, showed us what he’s capable of. He had a good preseason. Had a whole bunch of ups, had a few downs, but for the most part, he knows the offense, he knows it very well.
“So we feel confident about him, we really do.”
Allen appeared in two games (one start) in 2018, going 20 of 31 for 266 yards and two touchdowns. In the preseason this year, he went 18 of 34 for 165 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions.
The Panthers drafted Will Grier in the third round of April’s draft, but he has yet to be active through two weeks. Rivera said the team is unlikely to add a veteran.
“I don’t think so,” Rivera said. “The guys we have here, we brought them here for a reason.”
Newton was 25-of-51 passing for 333 yards in a loss last Thursday to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He was sacked three times and lost a fumble.
On the season, he has no touchdown passes and an interception.
Newton missed the final two games of the 2018 season with a right shoulder injury that required surgery.
–Field Level Media
Field Level Media’s Golf Glance provides weekly news and storylines from each of the major North American golf tours.
PGA TOUR
LAST TOURNAMENT: A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier (Joaquin Niemann)
THIS WEEK: Sanderson Farms Championship, Sept. 19-22
The Country Club of Jackson, Jackson, Miss. (Par 72, 7,421 yards)
Purse: $6.6 million (Winner: $792,000)
Defending champion: Cameron Champ
FedEx Cup leader: Niemann
TV: Thursday-Friday, 2-6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 3-6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)
NOTES: Champ birdied four of his final five holes to win by four shots and claim his first PGA Tour victory last year while also setting the tournament scoring record at 21-under 267. All three of his top-10 finishes last season came during the Fall swing. He has missed the cut in half of his 20 starts in 2019, but did qualify for the first two legs of the playoffs. … Niemann is in the field after claiming his first Tour victory last week. … Other notables include former major champions Jason Dufner, Zach Johnson and Jimmy Walker. … Six of the past seven champions have been first-time Tour winners. … The Monday qualifiers were Stephan Jaeger (64), Chip McDaniel (66), Adam Svensson (66) and Garrett Osborn (66). … Seventeen-year-old Akshay Bhatia will make his pro debut.
BEST BETS: South Korea’s Sungjae Im (15/1 by PointsBet) is the top-ranked player from last year’s FedEx Cup standings in the field. He could be primed for his maiden victory against a field full of rookies and veterans scrambling for Tour status. … Brandt Snedeker (18/1) has one of the best resumes in the field. The 12-time winner has five top-10s in 2019. … Canada’s Corey Conners (28/1) finished second here last year and qualified for the Tour Championship. … Kyle Stanley (60/1) offers longshot odds as the Tour veteran makes his season debut. Stanley is a two-time Tour winner but has only one top-10 in 21 starts in 2019.
NEXT WEEK: Safeway Open, Napa, Calif.
LPGA TOUR
LAST WEEK: The Solheim Cup (Team Europe)
THIS WEEK: Off.
NEXT TOURNAMENT: Indy Women in Tech Championship, Indianapolis, Sept. 26-29.
CHAMPIONS TOUR
LAST TOURNAMENT: The Ally Challenge (Jerry Kelly)
THIS WEEK: Sanford International, Sept. 20-22
Minnehaha Country Club, Sioux Falls, S.D. (Par 70, 6,729 yards)
Purse: $1.8 million (Winner: $270,000)
Defending champion: Steve Stricker
Charles Schwab Cup leader: Scott McCarron
TV: Friday-Sunday, 6-8 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)
NOTES: Stricker won by four shots over Tim Petrovic and Jerry Smith last year. … McCarron leads the Charles Schwab Cup by only $482,083 following Kelly’s victory last week. Kelly now has 17 top-3 finishes in 61 career Champions starts. … David Toms is fourth in the standings following his T3 last week. … Woody Austin has eight consecutive T20s, including a runner-up finish to Kelly last week. … Steve Flesch has a streak of 12 consecutive rounds under par and has consecutive third-place finishes.
NEXT WEEK: PURE Insurance Championship, Monterey Peninsula, Calif.
–Field Level Media
Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey showed up for training camp in a Brinks truck.
Based on his actions Monday, when he asked for a trade, it sounds like he’d prefer a moving van these days.
“Right now,” Ramsey said Tuesday afternoon, “I’m still a part of the Jacksonville Jaguars.”
And that may not even be the biggest issue facing coach Doug Marrone as he tries to get Jacksonville into the win column Thursday night against the visiting Tennessee Titans.
Marrone’s daring call to go for two points and the win Sunday at Houston backfired when running back Leonard Fournette was stopped inches short of the goal line after Gardner Minshew’s 4-yard touchdown pass to DJ Chark with 30 seconds left.
“I loved the play,” Marrone said. “I looked at it all week. At the end of the day, we just didn’t get enough push up front. Really, when you look at it on film, I wish we were able to get more push. I’m sure the players did.”
The 13-12 defeat dropped the Jaguars to 0-2, making this game a must-win situation if they are to entertain hopes of contending for the AFC South title. And Marrone’s sideline confrontation with Ramsey was arguably a bigger story Monday than the failed gambit at the end of the loss in Houston.
Upset that a DeAndre Hopkins catch in the first quarter wasn’t challenged, Ramsey had words with Marrone as he approached the Jacksonville sideline after the Texans’ possession ended. Ramsey walked to the bench and Marrone followed him to continue the conversation.
It got heated enough between the duo that safety Ronnie Harrison had to walk Marrone back toward the sideline. A day later, Marrone opted to shrug it off as a situation where emotions boiled over.
“These things happen,” he said. “They happen all the time; they really do. I think now they’re a little bit more publicized, but ever since I played there’s always stuff that goes on during the course of a game. These things occur.”
While the Jaguars spent the day after a loss marinating in controversy, Tennessee (1-1) licked its wounds from another loss to Indianapolis. A 19-17 defeat in Nashville was the Titans’ 14th in 16 games against the Colts since December 2011.
The Titans’ defense did its part by allowing only 288 yards, forcing two turnovers and bagging three sacks. But their offense resembled a limp noodle on a sweltering Sunday in Nashville, managing just 242 total yards and giving up four sacks for the second straight week.
Second-year coach Mike Vrabel hinted that quarterback Marcus Mariota could improve his pocket presence at times.
“I think at times there were some examples where (his pocket presence) was good,” Vrabel said. “There were times when the protection wasn’t what we were looking for, and there were times when there was a pocket and we probably got out of there too soon.”
Mariota completed 19 of 28 passes, but for just 154 yards. No pass went longer than 25 yards as Tennessee failed to offer a downfield presence, a frequent problem since 2017.
But the Titans have experienced success against Jacksonville, sweeping the season series the last two years. That includes a 30-9 win on Dec. 6 in which Derrick Henry set a franchise record with 238 rushing yards and tied an all-time NFL record with a 99-yard touchdown run.
–Field Level Media
Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the NFL’s reigning Most Valuable Player, passed for 378 yards and three touchdowns as the Chiefs toppled the host Jacksonville Jaguars 40-26 on a sultry Sunday afternoon.
Playing on a heavily-wrapped left ankle he sprained in the first quarter, Mahomes drove Kansas City (1-0) to scores on each of its first seven possessions while going 25 of 33 with no interceptions.
His favorite target was Sammy Watkins, who snagged nine receptions for 198 yards and scored on all three of Mahomes’ touchdown passes.
Watkins enabled Kansas City to overcome the loss of Tyreek Hill, who signed a three-year contract extension late last week but left in the first quarter with a shoulder injury. The Chiefs’ offensive line also helped Mahomes as it did not allow a sack.
LeSean McCoy, who was signed by Kansas City after his release from Buffalo, gained 81 yards on 10 attempts to pace the Chiefs rushers.
After acquiring Nick Foles in the offseason, Jacksonville (0-1) lost its new quarterback to a first-quarter shoulder injury.
Washington State rookie Gardner Minshew II entered and completed his first 13 attempts, finishing 22 of 25 for 275 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. His first NFL touchdown pass came on a 15-yarder to Dede Westbrook with 7:32 remaining in the fourth quarter, and he added a 21-yard score to Chris Conley.
Leonard Fournette had 66 yards on 13 carries. The Jaguars, however, committed 10 penalties for 71 yards.
The Chiefs cashed in their five first-half possessions for touchdown strikes of 68 and 49 yards to Watkins, and three field goals by Harrison Butker for a 23-13 halftime lead.
Mahomes injured his left foot midway through the second quarter but returned while referees sorted out personal fouls on both teams. That skirmish led to the ejection of Jacksonville linebacker Myles Jack.
After Foles left with an injury to his left shoulder, Minshew entered and completed each of his nine first-half pass attempts while engineering the Jags to two field goals.
Foles was injured after getting sandwiched by two Chiefs defenders on a 35-yard touchdown pass to DJ Chark. Chark caught four balls for a team-high 146 yards.
–Field Level Media
The Cleveland Browns lost their starting left tackle to an ejection in the first half against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.
Greg Robinson was tossed after kicking Titans safety Kenny Vaccaro in the head with 5:03 to go in the second quarter and the Browns trailing 10-6. Robinson appeared to kick at Vaccaro twice as he fell to his back, landing the second shot.
Robinson was replaced by Kendall Lamm, who left a short time later with a knee injury and was questionable to return.
Defensive end Myles Garrett avoided an ejection earlier in the game when he was assessed a personal foul for throwing a punch at Tennessee tight end Delanie Walker.
–Field Level Media
Los Angeles Chargers kicker Michael Badgley will not play Sunday when they host the Indianapolis Colts.
The Chargers declared him out with a strained right groin. He sustained the injury on Friday in practice.
In his absence, punter Ty Long will handle all kicking duties, with backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor serving as the holder.
In 2018, Badgley made 15 of 16 field goal attempts and converted 27 of 28 extra point tries.
–Field Level Media
Safety Eric Weddle, who left the Los Angeles Rams’ road win Sunday over the Carolina Panthers with 5:23 remaining in the second quarter with a head injury, did not return, but he quickly offered an assurance that his injury is not serious.
Weddle tweeted even while the game was still going on that while he wanted to thank everyone “for all the thoughts and prayers,” he was “good as gold.”
Rams coach Sean McVay said Weddle, who is in his 13th NFL season but his first in Los Angeles, will be evaluated on Monday as part of the NFL’s concussion protocol.
The Rams initially ruled Weddle doubtful to return with a head laceration. They later said he was also being evaluated for a concussion and officially ruled him out.
Weddle took a knee to his head as leaping Carolina running back Christian McCaffrey tried to make a play.
Weddle stayed on the ground as he was attended to for a couple of minutes. A bloody head wound was revealed when his helmet was taken off. He left the field on the back of a cart, with blood on both the front and back of his jersey.
Weddle was involved in four first-quarter tackles.
–Field Level Media
Los Angeles Rams safety Eric Weddle left with 5:23 remaining in the second quarter with a head injury in Sunday’s game with the Carolina Panthers at Charlotte, N.C.
Weddle, in his first season with Los Angeles, took a knee to a head as leaping Carolina running back Christian McCaffrey tried to make a play.
Weddle stayed on ground as he was attended to for a couple of minutes. He left the field on the back of a cart, and the team announced he suffered a head laceration.
Weddle was involved in four first-quarter tackles.
–Field Level Media
Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Myles Jack was ejected in the second quarter of Sunday’s game for throwing a punch at Kansas City Chiefs receiver Demarcus Robinson.
It appeared Jack also went after an official while being held back by a teammate.
Teammates and coaches held back Jack as he walked off the field following the ejection.
The game also saw new Jacksonville quarterback Nick Foles and Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill leave the game with shoulder injuries. Both were declared out for the game.
–Field Level Media
