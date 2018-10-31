Patriots place DB Eric Rowe on injured reserve
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The Patriots have placed defensive back Eric Rowe on injured reserve with a groin injury.
Rowe sat out last week’s win at Buffalo and has missed four of the past six games. He started the first two games of the season at cornerback opposite Stephon Gilmore, but has appeared in just two other games as a substitute. He has nine tackles and one pass defense on the season.
A fourth-round pick by Philadelphia in 2015, he was traded to New England in 2016. He has appeared in 21 regular-season games with 12 starts for the Patriots, posting 49 tackles and one interception.
FANTASY PLAYS: New key roles for those left after NFL trades
DENVER BRONCOS
The Broncos shipped Thomas to the Texans, which will condense the target share within this offense. The primary beneficiaries are Emmanuel Sanders and Courtland Sutton, as the Thomas departing removes 20 percent of the team’s targets this season and one of its top red zone threats.
Sanders’ role won’t change much. According to Pro Football Focus, Sanders has taken 64.5 percent of his snaps in the slot. He’s been very successful there, averaging 10 yards per target and catching 76 percent of his targets. Look for similar production for Sanders moving forward but with a better floor/ceiling combination on volume.
On the other hand, Sutton gets a huge boost. Despite being Denver’s third receiver, Sutton already accounted for 22 percent of the team’s air yards, just behind 25 percent for Thomas. With his target share likely moving from the low teens to around 20 percent and much of that volume coming down the field, the ceiling here has expanded significantly for the rookie out of SMU.
DETROIT LIONS
The Lions sent their most targeted wideout in Tate to the Eagles, removing a whopping 27 percent of the team’s targets from their offense. The clear beneficiaries here are Marvin Jones and Kenny Golladay. Neither will take Tate’s role out of the slot, but they should each receive a boost in volume. Given the efficiency and profile of each wide receiver, that boost is going to have a meaningful impact.
Jones is averaging 8.2 yards per target and historically has a TD rate well above the league average for wide receivers. He’s the big play receiver with a 15.5 average depth of target (aDOT), which measures how far downfield players are when they are thrown the ball.
While the second year receiver Golladay also has big play ability down the field, his 12.3 aDOT indicates he runs more shorter routes than Jones, which accounts for the much higher catch rate. At 6-4 with speed, Golladay sees the larger jump in ceiling in this offense.
Tate’s direct role in the offense may be filled by T.J. Jones or undrafted free agent Brandon Powell. That will be an interesting situation to monitor moving forward, and both players are worth stashing in dynasty leagues.
GREEN BAY PACKERS
It’s finally going to be the Aaron Jones show in Green Bay. The second year back has the most athletic upside of the team’s options. He has burst and agility and produce well in college, both in terms of yards per carry and percentage of team yards and touchdowns.
Out of the bye week, Jones already looked like the primary back for Green Bay, playing 32 snaps to 13 for Jamaal Williams and six for Montgomery. With Montgomery sent to the Ravens, there’s one less competitor for touches in the Green Bay offense.
Dolphins’ Tannehill ruled out of Sunday’s game against Jets
DAVIE, Fla. (AP) — Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the New York Jets, meaning Brock Osweiler will start for the fourth game in a row.
Tannehill, recovering from an injury to his throwing shoulder, was limited in practice Wednesday.
The Dolphins are 4-4, and 1-2
The Dolphins are 4-4, and 1-2 with Osweiler starting. His passer rating of 93.8 is slightly higher than Tannehill’s 92.9.
Business move: Mayfield, Browns go forward following firings
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Browns rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield called coach Hue Jackson's midseason firing his "welcome to the business" moment.
Mayfield and his teammates regrouped Wednesday, two days after Jackson and offensive coordinator Todd Haley were dismissed by owner Jimmy Haslam, who cited "internal discord" in making the moves.
The Browns (2-5-1) have lost
The Browns (2-5-1) have lost three straight games and regressed following a promising start.
Mayfield said the firings “caught me off guard” and added it’s vital for he and his teammates to stick together. The No. 1 overall pick in this year’s draft experienced something similar in college when Bob Stoops retired at Oklahoma and was replaced by Lincoln Riley.
While defensive coordinator Gregg Williams fills in, the Browns are looking for a new coach and Riley has emerged as a potential candidate.
Mayfield said Riley’s style would work in the NFL because “he is smart. He gets his guys to believe in him.”
Ha Ha Clinton-Dix says he’ll play for Redskins this weekend
ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — New Washington Redskins safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix says he will "be suited up this weekend" to play for the NFC East leaders, whether it's on defense or special teams.
ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — New Washington Redskins safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix says he will “be suited up this weekend” to play for the NFC East leaders, whether it’s on defense or special teams.
At his introductory news conference Wednesday, a day after arriving in a trade from the Green Bay Packers, Clinton-Dix said he is “real close” with Redskins safety D.J. Swearinger. The two worked out together in Miami during the offseason.
Clinton-Dix also said he admired late Redskins safety Sean Taylor and models his game after him.
Washington acquired Clinton-Dix for a 2019 fourth-round draft pick. His contract expires after this season.
The Redskins host the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.
Heisman Trophy Winner Props: Updated through Week 9
There was very little change from last week. The top four spots remained the same, and their odds barely changed.
Heisman Trophy Winner Props
Martin is a data analyst that has been applauded for his ability to make the complex simple. He grew up on a farm in northern Vermont and spent his summers helping his mom lead llama treks at Smugglers’ Notch Resort.
Martin graduated from University of Vermont with a degree in Mathematics. After graduation he left Vermont to work for an educational nonprofit called City Year for two years, and followed that up by attending the data science immersive program at Galvanize in Denver. He is an avid Green Bay Packer fan, and spends his free time playing football and soccer.
NFL Week 9: Over and Under Best Bets
This NFL season, with sports betting expected to be a more common and accepted practice, we're making a point to look beyond point spreads and analyze often-neglected totals. As part of that approach, we're offering up our favorite bet over and favorite under each week.
Over and Under Best Bets
Over of the week: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers
Total: 54
The Carolina Panthers are rolling offensively. One week after putting up 21 fourth-quarter points on the Philadelphia Eagles, they scored 36 on the league’s top-rated scoring defense in a home victory over the Baltimore Ravens.
Little reason to believe they won’t push the 40 mark on Sunday against a Tampa Bay Buccaneers D that ranks dead-last in the league with 33.3 points per game allowed, especially in the comfy confines of their home stadium. The Panthers have scored at least 30 points in their last three home games, so look for another explosion against Tampa Bay.
And the Bucs shouldn’t have too much trouble scoring either. They’ve put up at least 27 points in all but one game this season and are in better shape with Ryan Fitzpatrick at quarterback instead of Jameis Winston.
Even if Carolina pulls away, there’s a good chance we’ll see garbage-time points from a loaded Bucs offense, which should make it easy to push 60 here.
Predicted score: Panthers 38, Buccaneers 35
Under of the week: Green Bay Packers at New England Patriots
Total: 57
This number might be inflated by the fact it’s a high-profile game between two high-profile teams involving two high-profile quarterbacks in prime time, but I wouldn’t be surprised if we ended up with a relatively low-scoring tilt Sunday night.
The Green Bay defense hasn’t been good this year, but it still ranks in the middle of the pack in terms of points allowed and is coming off a strong showing against the league’s most potent offense in Los Angeles. Jaire Alexander, Kenny Clark and Mike Daniels are playing superb football, and I don’t think that’ll change against a New England offense that wasn’t clicking in Week 8.
One thing that was clicking for the Patriots Monday night in Buffalo? The defense, which allowed seven or fewer points for the second time in five weeks. Trey Flowers is grooving up front, and you wonder if they’re going to start stringing strong performances together. After all, Bill Belichick is Bill Belichick.
I don’t expect New England to shut down the Packers the way it shut down the Bills, but I don’t think either team is coming close to the 30-point mark in what should be a closely contested Sunday nighter.
Predicted score: Patriots 24, Packers 23
Good luck, we’re all counting on you.
Previous results
Last week: 1-1
2018 season: 10-6
Brad Gagnon has covered the NFL since 2007 and is a member of the Professional Football Writers of America, despite the fact he actually lives in Canada. The Toronto-based sports journalist's work can also be seen at Bleacher Report, CBS Sports, Awful Announcing and The Guardian.
Steelers QB Roethlisberger dealing with broken index finger
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is dealing with a broken index finger on his left hand.
Coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday that Roethlisberger sustained the injury on his non-throwing hand at some point in Pittsburgh's 33-18 victory over Cleveland on Sunday. Tomlin does not expect the finger to be an issue for
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is dealing with a broken index finger on his left hand.
Coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday that Roethlisberger sustained the injury on his non-throwing hand at some point in Pittsburgh’s 33-18 victory over Cleveland on Sunday. Tomlin does not expect the finger to be an issue for Roethlisberger when the AFC North-leading Steelers (4-2-1) travel to Baltimore (4-4) on Sunday.
Roethlisberger completed 24 of 36 passes for 257 yards passing and two touchdowns to Antonio Brown against the Browns as Pittsburgh extended its winning streak to three games. Roethlisberger could be limited in practice this week, though he occasionally does not practice on Wednesdays in general.
Pittsburgh cornerback Coty Sensabaugh is dealing with a toe injury that could limit his practice time. Sensabaugh played extensively against the Browns in place of Artie Burns. Tomlin said Burns was late to a walkthrough on Saturday and did not take any snaps on defense, though the former first-round pick did play on special teams.
Redskins get Ha Ha Clinton-Dix from Packers for 4th-rounder
WASHINGTON (AP) — Aiming to improve a defense that's carried them to the top of the NFC East, the Washington Redskins added safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix from the Green Bay Packers at Tuesday's NFL trade deadline for a 2019 fourth-round draft pick.
Clinton-Dix, who can become a free agent after this season, joins D.J. Swearinger
WASHINGTON (AP) — Aiming to improve a defense that’s carried them to the top of the NFC East, the Washington Redskins added safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix from the Green Bay Packers at Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline for a 2019 fourth-round draft pick.
Clinton-Dix, who can become a free agent after this season, joins D.J. Swearinger to give the Redskins (5-2) a pair of veteran safeties who rank at the top of the league in interceptions.
Second-year player Montae Nicholson has been starting at safety alongside Swearinger for Washington, which is on a three-game winning streak heading into Sunday’s game against the visiting Atlanta Falcons.
Clinton-Dix was drafted out of Alabama in the first round in 2014 by the Packers and has appeared in all 71 games since, starting 65.
He has 14 interceptions, including three this season for Green Bay (3-3-1), which is in third place in the NFC North and also traded away running back Ty Montgomery on Tuesday to Baltimore.
With the Packers, Clinton-Dix accumulated 419 tackles, 5½ sacks and 38 passes defensed.
One of Clinton-Dix’s picks came in Green Bay’s 31-17 loss at Washington in Week 3. After grabbing the football when tight end Jordan Reed went one way and quarterback Alex Smith threw another in the second quarter, Clinton-Dix ended up by the Redskins sideline, where he slapped palms with Swearinger.
Currently, Swearinger leads the NFL with four interceptions, while Clinton-Dix is in a group of 14 players tied for second place right behind him.
Clinton-Dix, who tweeted “Much love y’all” with an emoji of a piece of cheese, joins a substantial core of defenders on Washington’s roster who played for coach Nick Saban at Alabama. That includes recent first-round picks Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne along the defensive line, and second-round pick Ryan Anderson at linebacker.
That side of the ball is where the Redskins are among the league’s best so far.
Only three teams are allowing opponents to gain fewer yards per game, and only four are giving up fewer points per game.
Bills QB Anderson has concussion; Peterman next option
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Derek Anderson has been diagnosed with a concussion, leaving open the possibility of the Buffalo Bills starting Nathan Peterman against the Chicago Bears this weekend.
Coach Sean McDermott wouldn't rule out Anderson being cleared to play this week in revealing the nature of his injury on Tuesday.
With Allen’s status uncertain, the Bills would have little choice but to turn to Peterman, who lost the starting job after faltering badly in the first half of a season-opening 47-3 defeat at Baltimore.
Falcons continue to bolster OL, sign veteran Zane Beadles
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons have continued to fortify their offensive line by signing veteran tackle Zane Beadles.
The Falcons placed right guard Brandon Fusco on injured reserve last week with a broken right ankle after losing left guard Andy Levitre to a season-ending triceps injury last month.
The addition of Beadles comes after the Falcons (3-4), who play at Washington (5-2) on Sunday, signed offensive linemen Rees Odhiambo and Austin Pasztor last week.
The team waived defensive lineman Michael Bennett IV on Tuesday to clear a spot for Beadles.
Eagles trade 3rd-round pick to Lions for Golden Tate
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles have acquired wide receiver Golden Tate from the Detroit Lions for a third-round draft pick next year.
Tate has 44 catches for 517 yards and three touchdowns this season. He joins Alshon Jeffery, Nelson Agholor and Jordan Matthews, giving Carson Wentz another target.
Tate wrote on Twitter: “It’s been real DETROIT! I’ll love ya forever. Philly Philly let’s get it!!”
The 30-year-old Tate averaged 93 catches, 1,056 yards receiving and five TDs the past four seasons in Detroit. He went to the Pro Bowl after the 2014 season. Tate spent his first four seasons with Seattle.
The defending Super Bowl champions Eagles are 4-4 and have a bye this week.
Seahawks’ Kendricks banned 8 games for insider trading
NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL has suspended Seattle Seahawks linebacker Mychal Kendricks for eight games for his role in an insider trading scheme.
The suspension announced Tuesday for a player who won a Super Bowl with Philadelphia last season includes time served.
Kendricks pleaded guilty in September to one count of securities fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit securities fraud. He faces up to 25 years in prison when sentenced in December.
Kendricks was suspended indefinitely by Commissioner Roger Goodell on Oct. 2. He is eligible to rejoin Seattle for Week 12 at the end of November. But he can’t play again until Week 14, when the Seahawks host the Vikings for a Monday night game Dec. 10.
Cleveland had signed the 28-year-old Kendricks in the offseason, then released him in August after he was charged. Seattle signed him in early September and he played in three games, with 12 total tackles and a sack in the last two games for Seattle before his suspension.
NFL Week 8 Stat Recap Table: QB, RB and WR
Another day, another quarterback change in Tampa Bay. It's not often that teams bench a starter, try someone else at the position, and then go back to the original starter. And yet, Ryan Fitzpatrick will be starting next week vs. the Panthers. Keep in mind, he led the Buccaneers to a 2-0 start, beating the
Another day, another quarterback change in Tampa Bay. It’s not often that teams bench a starter, try someone else at the position, and then go back to the original starter. And yet, Ryan Fitzpatrick will be starting next week vs. the Panthers. Keep in mind, he led the Buccaneers to a 2-0 start, beating the defending champs and handing New Orleans their only loss. Then he almost led a miraculous 2nd half comeback following a dismal first half performance vs the Steelers. Week 4 is where it really went down hill. He went 9/18 for 126 yards and 1 interception, and was benched for Jameis Winston. Since then, it appeared that Tampa Bay was set on Winston as a starter, but here we are awaiting what Fitzmagic can produce vs. a hot Carolina team in week 9.
Also, the Houston Texans have won their last 5 games.
Notable Performances
- Deshaun Watson tossed 239 yards and 5 touchdowns
- Patrick Mahomes tossed for 303 yards and 4 touchdowns
- Marlon Mack, Joe Mixon, and James Connor all rushed for 100+ yards and 2 touchdowns
- 12 Players with 100+ receiving yards
- 6 Players with 2 receiving touchdowns
Seven from Sunday – Week 8 Highlights
- Indianapolis kicker
- Indianapolis kicker ADAM VINATIERI converted two field goals and all four of his point-after attempts for 10 total points scored in the Colts’ 42-28 win at Oakland.
Vinatieri, who has scored 2,550 total points during his 23-year NFL career, surpassed Pro Football Hall of Famer MORTEN ANDERSEN (2,544) as the league’s all-time leading scorer.
- Philadelphia quarterback CARSON WENTZ completed 21 of 30 passes (70 percent) for 286 yards with three touchdowns and one interception for a 119.6 rating in the Eagles’ 24-18 victory over Jacksonville before a crowd of 85,870 at London’s Wembley Stadium, the largest single-game attendance in the London Series since the league began playing annual games in London in 2007.
Wentz became the second quarterback in NFL history with at least 30 pass attempts and a passer rating of at least 115 in four consecutive games, joining Denver’s PEYTON MANNING (2012).
Wentz, who had 28 rushing yards and caught a four-yard pass off of a deflection, is the first player with a passing first down, rushing first down and receiving first down in a London Series game.
- The LOS ANGELES RAMS defeated Green Bay, 29-27, at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The Rams, who are the league’s last remaining unbeaten team, advance to 8-0 for the first time since 1969.
Rams running back TODD GURLEY had 195 scrimmage yards (114 rushing, 81 receiving) and a receiving touchdown in the win. Gurley, who leads the league with 15 touchdowns this season, became the fourth player in NFL history with at least 15 touchdowns in his team’s first eight games of a season, joining Pro Football Hall of Famer JIM BROWN (17 touchdowns in 1958) and PRIEST HOLMES (15 touchdowns in both 2002 and 2004).
- Kansas City quarterback PATRICK MAHOMES completed 24 of 34 attempts (70.6 percent) for 303 yards with four touchdowns and one interception for a 125 rating in the Chiefs’ 30-23 win against Denver.
Mahomes, who had four touchdown passes in both Week 6 and Week 7, became the fourth quarterback in NFL history to throw at least four touchdown passes in three consecutive games, joining DREW BREES (three consecutive games in 2011), PEYTON MANNING (five consecutive games in 2004) and Pro Football Hall of Famer DAN MARINO (four consecutive games in 1984).
With 303 passing yards, Mahomes joined ANDREW LUCK (eight consecutive games in 2014) and DREW BREES (seven consecutive games 2011) as the only quarterbacks in league annals with seven consecutive games with at least 300 passing yards in a single season.
- Pittsburgh wide receiver ANTONIO BROWN had six receptions for 74 yards and two touchdowns and running back JAMES CONNER rushed for 146 yards with two touchdowns in the Steelers’ 33-18 win over Cleveland.
Brown, who has eight touchdown receptions on the season, is the fifth player since 1970 to record at least eight touchdown catches in six consecutive seasons, joining Pro Football Hall of Famers JERRY RICE (11 seasons from 1986-96), MARVIN HARRISON (eight from 1999-2006) and CRIS CARTER (six from 1995-2000), and ANTONIO GATES (seven from 2004-10).
Conner, who had two rushing touchdowns in Weeks 1, 5 and 6, is the third first-or-second year player to record four games with at least two rushing touchdowns in his team’s first seven games of a season, joining Pro Football Hall of Famers STEVE VAN BUREN (1945), JIM BROWN (1958) and ERIC DICKERSON (1983).
- Washington running back ADRIAN PETERSON had 149 rushing yards on 26 attempts (5.7 average) and two touchdowns (one rushing, one receiving) in the Redskins’ 20-13 win at the New York Giants.
Peterson, at 33 years and 221 days old, is the oldest player in NFL history to record at least 100 rushing yards and both a rushing and receiving touchdown in a single game. Miami’s RICKY WILLIAMS, at the age of 32 years, 182 days old, was previously the oldest player to accomplish the feat (November 19, 2009 at Carolina).
With a 64-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter, Peterson joined STEVE BONO (76 yards on October 1, 1995), ROCKY BLEIER (70 yards on October 7, 1979) and Pro Football Hall of Famer JIM THORPE (80 yards on October 16, 1921) as the only players with a touchdown run of at least 60 yards at age 33 or older in NFL history.
Peterson is the fourth player in league annals with at least 140 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown in a single game at age 33 or older, joining Pro Football Hall of Famers JOHN HENRY JOHNSON (200 rushing yards and three touchdowns on October 10, 1964) and JOHN RIGGINS (140 rushing yards and one touchdown on September 23, 1984) and DE ANGELO WILLIAMS (143 rushing yards and two touchdowns on September 12, 2016).
- Seahawks quarterback RUSSELL WILSON completed 14 of 17 passes (82.4 percent) for 248 yards with three touchdowns and zero interceptions for a 158.3 passer rating in the Seahawks’ 28-14 win at Detroit.
Wilson is the first quarterback in franchise history to register a 158.3 passer rating (minimum 10 attempts), the highest rating a passer can achieve. He is the second quarterback to accomplish the feat this season, joining Los Angeles Rams’ quarterback JARED GOFF (158.3 passer rating in Week 4).
Courtesy of NFL Communications
Giants coach Shurmur: ‘I think Eli’s our QB’
New York Giants coach Pat Shurmur told reporters Monday that 37-year-old Eli Manning remains the team's starting quarterback "at this point."
However, he did leave himself a bit of wiggle room to change his mind following the bye week for the Giants (1-7).
Shurmur also said Monday that he expects wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and safety Landon Collins will still be with the team after the NFL trade deadline passes on Tuesday. Multiple reports over the weekend indicated that other teams had inquired about both players.
Collins is in the final year of his rookie deal, and his low contract value would make him appealing to teams looking for help. Beckham, on the other hand, would be nearly impossible to trade since he’s in the first year of a $95 million contract.
On Sunday, Manning threw for 316 yards and a touchdown but also was intercepted twice in the 20-13 loss to the Redskins.
Shurmur, though, said Manning will need to improve.
“We’ve got to do what we can to help him be better,” he said. “There’s a handful of plays where he needs to be better. That’s obvious.”
The help can start with the offensive line. Manning has been sacked 31 times this season, already equaling last year’s total and putting him on pace for an astounding 62 sacks. He has never been sacked more than 38 times in a season.
“Each one has its own story,” Manning said Sunday. ” Some of them were coverage things, some of them were getting beat and some were that I have to do a better job getting the ball out.”
Manning’s name has been rumored in trade talks, but he said Sunday he doesn’t intend to waive the no-trade clause in his contract. On Monday, speaking to reporters in front of his locker, he said he expects he will start at quarterback after the bye week.
“I’ve always been a team player and do what I’m told,” he said. “I expect and want to be the starting quarterback until I’m told differently.”
The other options for the Giants are journeyman Alex Tanney and fourth-round rookie Kyle Lauletta.
–Field Level Media
Tannehill begins throwing in return from shoulder injury
DAVIE, Fla. (AP) — Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase says Ryan Tannehill has begun throwing, a major step in his recovery from a shoulder injury, but it's undetermined whether he'll play this week against the New York Jets.
Tannehill has missed the past three games, including Thursday's 42-23 loss at Houston.
Gase said a decision regarding the timetable for Tannehill’s return will depend on how sore he is the day after throwing, and how quickly his full arm strength comes back. Tannehill is expected to take part in the Dolphins’ next practice Wednesday but may be limited.
Gase also said he doesn’t anticipate the Dolphins (4-4) will be sellers at the NFL trade deadline. There has been speculation the Dolphins are shopping receiver DeVante Parker, but Gase said he expects Parker to remain with Miami.
AP source: Browns fire Hue Jackson in third losing season
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — A person familiar with the decision says the Cleveland Browns have fired coach Hue Jackson, who went 3-36-1 in two-plus seasons.
Jackson lost all 20 road games during in his tenure. The Browns have lost three straight games after a promising start this season.
It’s not immediately clear who will fill in for Jackson for the rest of this season.
The Browns have been more competitive following a 0-16 season, but the Browns continue to be wrapped in drama and dysfunction under Jackson.
Owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam will now look for their fifth full-time head coach since buying the Browns in 2012.
Jackson’s firing comes one day after the Cleveland Cavaliers fired coach Tyronn Lue.
What to Look For – Week 8 Wide Receivers/Kickers
Pats’ run game back in spotlight entering Buffalo matchup
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Running the football has been an adventure for the New England Patriots this season.
Injuries and inconsistency were issues early on as the Patriots struggled in short yardage and failed to produce a touchdown in the first three games.
Jeremy Hill was lost for the year after he suffered a knee injury in the New England’s season opener. Two games later, starter Rex Burkhead hurt his neck in the Patriots’ loss to Detroit and was also placed on injured reserve.
Buoyed by the production of rookie Sony Michel, who had missed the preseason with his own knee issue, New England scored seven touchdowns on the ground over the next three games. Michel had four of them, to go along with two 100-yard games.
But the Patriots’ running backs were again held out of the end zone in last week’s 38-31 win at Chicago.
Production slowed considerably when Michel had to be helped off the field in the second quarter after having his left knee bent back awkwardly while he was being tackled.
“What happened to Sony … could happen to anybody at any time, unfortunately. So, we have to be prepared for those things,” Patriots coach Bill Belichick said. “At whatever point the die is cast and we know what it is, we go in that direction.”
Where that is exactly is to be determined as New England returns to AFC East play Monday night at Buffalo. Following Michel’s injury, James White and Kenjon Barner began the week as the only healthy running backs on the roster.
White leads the team with 45 receptions and six receiving touchdowns and is the second-leading rusher (40 carries, 189 yards, TD) behind Michel. Barner has 16 carries for 63 yards, but his comfort level in the offense is unclear.
This is his third stint with the Patriots this season after being twice released and spending time on the practice squad.
White said Barner and current practice squad running back Kenneth Farrow are prepared to contribute as needed.
“They’re good guys,” White said. “They’re working hard, trying to learn as much as possible. It can be a lot thrown at you pretty fast, but they’re willing to work, ask the questions and they try to go out there and perform on the practice field. You can tell it’s showing up for Kenjon in the game. He’s running hard, doing everything he needs to do.”
Offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels said he’s comfortable having White handle more of the load.
“I think that comes down to individual execution and that credit goes to James White,” McDaniels said. “He’s the one that runs the routes, he’s the one that makes decisions and cuts in the backfield if you’re handing it to him, and he’s the one that catches the ball wherever you put him on the field.”
While White has a subdued demeanor off the field, center David Andrews said he has the confidence of the entire offense when his number is called.
“Every time he gets the football, I like it a lot,” Andrews said.
White says he’s ready to do whatever is asked of him.
“It’s just taking care of your body and going out there and executing, getting the job done whether it’s more touches or not,” he said. “I just want to make the most of the opportunities that I get and just have fun out there and play to the best of my abilities.
“That’s all it is. It doesn’t matter whether it’s 10 touches, one touch, 20 touches. It doesn’t really matter. Just go out there and play hard and do whatever I can to help this team.”
Broncos insist they’re focused on football, not noise
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — After relishing in their rout in Arizona last week, the Denver Broncos have found themselves dealing with trade rumors, Halloween party poopers, a backup quarterback's arrest and the owner's family's fight being played out in public thanks to a lawsuit.
All the while, the Broncos (3-4) are preparing for a crucial game at Kansas City , where another loss to the Chiefs (6-1) might send the team spiraling toward its first back-to-back losing seasons since 1971-72.
Coach Vance Joseph understands that Broncos fans pay attention to all things Broncos, but he insists the players and coaches aren’t distracted by any of the outside noise.
“There’s noise every day in this business,” Joseph said Friday. “It’s my job to keep this team focused .”
After the Broncos’ 45-10 win over the Cardinals last week, the good vibes came to a quick halt with rumors over the weekend that ninth-year receiver Demaryius Thomas , the team’s longest-tenured member, was on the trading block ahead of next week’s deadline.
Emmanuel Sanders, Brandon Marshall, Bradley Roby and Chris Harris Jr. all heard their names bandied about, as well.
On Monday night, there was the Halloween party hosted by Von Miller that ended up the talk of the town, first when some players wore costumes depicting drug-addicted characters or celebrities and shared video on social media and then when backup QB Chad Kelly was arrested early Tuesday morning on suspicion of criminal trespassing after leaving the party.
On Wednesday, Kelly was summoned to team headquarters ahead of his court appearance and Elway informed him he was done in Denver.
On Thursday night, a rift in the team owner’s family became public when Pat Bowlen’s brother, Bill, filed a complaint in state district court seeking the removal of the trustees who have been running the franchise since 2014 when Pat Bowlen, 74, stepped down to battle Alzheimer’s.
Pat Bowlen entrusted the club’s operations to his trust until one of his seven children is deemed ready to take over the franchise, which is valued at about $2.5 billion.
The complaint, filed in Arapahoe District Court, questions whether Pat Bowlen was of sound mind to establish the trust in March 2009 and it asks that team President Joe Ellis, Broncos general counsel Rich Slivka and attorney Mary Kelly be removed for conflicts of interest, overlapping fiduciary roles and failure to act in good faith.
All of this was met by blank stares in the locker room Friday.
“I don’t think it’s any different than any other week. I really don’t hear the outside noise,” linebacker Todd Davis said. “Actually, I didn’t even know about the Bowlen lawsuit and everything until you told me about that right now. I kind of disconnect myself. I log off all my social media when I go home with the family and then I just watch film. So, if it’s not football or not family, I’m kind of oblivious to it.”
He insisted he wasn’t an outlier in that regard, either.
“This locker room hasn’t talked about anything but the Chiefs,” Davis said. “We haven’t talked about any of the outside noise. So, I think we’re 100 percent focused.”
Bill Bowlen’s complaint was filed five days after Brittany Bowlen , 28, announced she hopes to one day succeed her father as Broncos principal owner.
The complaint states that Pat Bowlen began showing signs of Alzheimer’s in 2006, three years before he made significant changes to his estate planning documents and about eight years before he stepped away from day-to-day team operations.
Bill Bowlen’s filing criticizes the trust for dismissing an effort by Beth Bowlen Wallace — Pat’s daughter from his first marriage — to become principal owner and accused the trustees of causing and “continuing to cause dysfunction in the team and Bowlen family.”
It said that Bill Bowlen “prays that filing this action will relive the Bowlen family (and the team) from the uncertainty and turmoil surrounding the ownership of the Denver Broncos.”
When Beth Bowlen Wallace announced in May her desire to take over as principal owner of the team, the Pat Bowlen Trust issued a statement saying she was “not capable or qualified at this time.”
Beth Bowlen Wallace was hired as the team’s director of special projects in 2012, and the complaint states that Pat Bowlen’s wife, Annabel Bowlen, who was to have no management role in the team, per her husband’s wishes, “became very upset and threatened to have … Ellis fired” after Beth attended the NFL spring owners meeting in March 2012. Beth was fired from her position in 2015 and has been denied further employment opportunities with the team, the complaint states.
Dan Reilly, legal counsel for the Pat Bowlen Trust, responding to the complaint by saying, “The trustees will continue to execute Pat Bowlen’s long-standing succession plan for the Denver Broncos in compliance with all NFL ownership policies.”
The NFL didn’t return a message seeking comment on the lawsuit’s accusations.
Joseph insisted the Broncos weren’t unique in having to block out so much on the team’s periphery.
“Everyone has issues,” Joseph said. “We have no excuses. Every team has problems, every team has gossip and rumors. So, we simply don’t care about that, honestly. That’s truthful. We don’t care.”
