Patriots owner Kraft pleads not guilty, requests jury trial

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft on Tuesday entered a not guilty plea to two counts of solicitation of prostitution and requested a jury trial.

His attorneys submitted the paperwork in Palm Beach County, Fla., and the filing cancels Kraft’s arraignment, which was scheduled for Thursday.

Kraft is in Phoenix, attending the NFL’s annual meetings.

The 77-year-old billionaire was charged last month for allegedly receiving sex acts at a day spa in Jupiter, Fla. He has pleaded not guilty, and on Friday, his attorney said they intended to vehemently fight the charges as well as the release of two tapes that purportedly show Kraft receiving services at the spa.

In his first words since the charges were filed, Kraft issued a statement of apology on Saturday.

“In deference to the judicial process, I have remained silent these past several weeks,” Kraft’s statement read. “To correct some of the misinformation surrounding this matter, my attorney made his first public comments on Friday night. I would like to use this opportunity to say something that I have wanted to say for four weeks.

“I am truly sorry. I know I have hurt and disappointed my family, my close friends, my co-workers, our fans and many others who rightfully hold me to a higher standard.”

If convicted at trial on the misdemeanor charges, he could receive one year in jail, a $5,000 fine and 100 hours of community service.

CNN reported earlier Tuesday that NFL owners said they would not make a decision on whether to punish Kraft until the legal case is over.

