Patriots near record 20-point favorite mark at Miami
To exhibit the magnitude of the 18.5-point line in the New England Patriots’ favor at Miami this Sunday, consider only one team in NFL history has been a 20-point favorite.
And to win $100 on the Patriots (1-0) as a straight-up winner on the moneyline, a bettor would need to wager $3,000.
DraftKings and FanDuel had the Patriots toggling between 18.5 and 19.5 points on Friday, and the line could shift back toward Miami as gametime approaches. ESPN reported Caesars, which opened at Patriots -14.5, was among the books that took big bets on the Dolphins.
The Dolphins are 0-1, but they have five wins in the past six games against the Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium.
A 59-10 loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 1 cast Miami as a huge underdog.
The biggest September NFL line on record, per ESPN, is a 20-point edge given the New York Jets against the Buffalo Bills in 1968.
If the line remains Patriots -18.5, the Dolphins would be the biggest home underdog since 2007. New England was a 19.5-point favorite at Baltimore in 2007.
–Field Level Media
Patriots WR Brown avoids exempt list, can play Week 2
Antonio Brown is eligible to play
Antonio Brown is eligible to play Sunday when the New England Patriots visit the Miami Dolphins.
Brown, the subject of a civil suit by his former trainer alleging rape and sexual assault, was under consideration for the Commissioner’s Exempt List, according to USA Today. But commissioner Roger Goodell will not enact his authority in the matter at this time.
USA Today reported Goodell is reserving the right to place Brown on the exempt list should criminal charges be brought against Brown.
Whether Brown will be active and on the field for the Patriots at Miami after three days of practice is up to Patriots head coach Bill Belichick. Multiple reports indicate the Patriots were not aware of the civil suit Saturday when they agreed to a one-year deal with Brown hours after he was released by the Oakland Raiders.
Brown, 31, inked a reported one-year, $15 million deal that includes a $9 million signing bonus and a $20 million team option for 2020.
After bailing on the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2018 regular-season finale and sitting out Week 1 this year, Brown could pay for the first time since Dec. 23 if he faces the Dolphins.
Belichick downplayed Brown’s past, responding to a question about Brown being a disruption with a name from the past that worked out pretty well.
“That’s the same thing you (the media) said about Randy Moss when we brought him in,” Belichick said Tuesday.
–Field Level Media
Jets coach: IR not an option for QB Darnold
New
New York Jets coach Adam Gase said quarterback Sam Darnold would not be placed on injured reserve after being diagnosed with mononucleosis.
Darnold will not play Monday night when the Jets meet the visiting Cleveland Browns, and there was no timetable for his return. However, Gase said IR and its minimum eight-week length were not options for the second-year QB.
“It’s not going to be that long,” Gase told reporters.
Gase all but ruled Darnold out for Week 3 at New England, and the Jets have a bye in Week 4. It appeared Week 5 at Philadelphia would be Darnold’s earliest possible return date.
Because mono enlarges the spleen and puts it at a higher risk of rupturing in a contact sport, Gase said the team will not play Darnold until that risk subsides.
In other injury news, Gase said he expected running back Le’Veon Bell to practice Saturday after undergoing a shoulder MRI on Thursday. Linebacker C.J. Mosley (groin) and defensive lineman Quinnen Williams (ankle) were less likely to practice but not ruled out for Monday night.
–Field Level Media
Raiders sign DB Burris, place S Abram on IR
The Oakland Raiders
The Oakland Raiders signed defensive back Juston Burris and placed safety Johnathan Abram on injured reserve, the team announced Friday.
Burris was a fourth-round pick of the New York Jets in 2016 and remained with the team until being cut in October last year. The Cleveland Browns signed the 26-year-old off the Jets’ practice squad in November.
In three seasons overall, Burris has 39 tackles and two interceptions in 38 games (two starts). He primarily played on special teams.
Abram, Oakland’s first-round pick (27th overall) this year, injured his shoulder early in the Raiders’ 24-16 season-opening victory against visiting Denver on Monday night.
Coach Jon Gruden announced Wednesday that Abram would undergo surgery and likely miss the rest of the season.
–Field Level Media
Tiger makes no secret of his Presidents Cup ambitions
Tiger makes no secret of his Presidents Cup ambitions Tiger makes no secret of his Presidents Cup ambitions
As captain of the team that will represent the United States in the Presidents Cup in December, Tiger Woods will select four players to round out the 12-man squad. And in a blog posted Thursday on the tournament website, he didn’t hide the fact that he wants to be one of his picks.
“While I was disappointed to not earn one of the top 8 spots, I’m hopeful to perform well at my next start in Japan,” Woods wrote. “In the meantime, I’m going to rely on playing with some of the guys in Florida to stay sharp. I’ll practice hard, work on my game, and we’ll have some matches. It’s a lot of work, but it’s also always fun.”
Another tell that he is leaning toward choosing himself for the Presidents Cup team? He signed his blog post with his name followed by: “U.S. Team Captain [crossed out] Playing Captain”.
Woods, 43, won The Masters in April but injuries limited him to just six tournaments after that. He missed the cut at The Open Championship and the PGA Championship, withdrew from The Northern Trust and finished T9, T21 and T37 in the other three.
He had arthroscopic surgery in his left knee last month to repair minor cartilage damage.
“I think right now the most important thing is fitness, for sure,” Woods told reporters after finishing play at the BMW Championship in August. “Keep going the way I’m going right now because I need to get a little bit stronger in certain body parts, activate different areas. I need to get those parts stronger and then starting building up my game for Japan.”
Woods is scheduled to play next month in the Zozo Championship in Japan, the PGA Tour’s first event in that country.
The golfers who already have sewn up spots on the Presidents Cup team are Xander Schauffele, Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Cantlay, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Matt Kuchar, Justin Thomas and Webb Simpson.
“As a captain, I couldn’t have asked for a more engaged and excited group of guys,” Woods wrote.
He outlined how he will choose the remaining four golfers.
“My plan is to keep an open line of communication to ensure we find the four guys who best fit this team. We will be watching the fall events closely,” he wrote. “There are so many guys who are world-class players who aren’t yet on the team like Rickie Fowler, Tony Finau, Phil Mickelson, Patrick Reed, Gary Woodland, Jordan Spieth and many more.”
The 2019 Presidents Cup will be held in mid-December at the Royal Melbourne Golf Club in Australia. It features a United States team against golfers from around the world, minus Europe. The U.S. and Europe meet every two years in the Ryder Cup.
–Field Level Media
Jets RB Bell set to practice Saturday
New York Jets running
New York Jets running back Le’Veon Bell will return to practice on Saturday after sitting out two days with an ailing shoulder.
Bell underwent an MRI exam on Thursday and said via Twitter the tests showed no reason for concern. Head coach Adam Gase described the injury as a sore shoulder.
The Jets enter Monday’s game against the Cleveland Browns without quarterback Sam Darnold, who has mononucleosis. Several other players are battling injuries and uncertain for Week 2.
Inside linebacker C.J. Mosley and defensive tackle Quinnen Williams are making progress, Gase said, but neither is a lock to play. Mosley left the Jets’ Week 1 loss to the Buffalo Bills with a groin injury. Williams was slowed by an ankle injury.
Gase said Mosley and Williams could play Monday night even if they’re unable to practice Saturday.
–Field Level Media
Giants WR Shepard (concussion) out vs. Bills
New York Giants wide
New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard is out of Sunday’s game against the visiting Buffalo Bills due to a concussion.
Shepard was in concussion protocol throughout the week after recording six receptions for 42 yards in a season-opening loss to the Dallas Cowboys.
The fourth-year wideout played 68 of the 69 offensive snaps for the Giants, who are also without Golden Tate (suspension).
Shepard, 26, caught 66 passes for 872 yards and four touchdowns in 16 starts last season.
With Shepard sidelined, the Giants’ wide receiver depth is reduced to Bennie Fowler, Cody Latimer, Darius Slayton, Russell Shepard, T.J. Jones and Cody Core.
Tight end Evan Engram was targeted a team-high 14 times in the Week 1 loss to the Cowboys.
–Field Level Media
Jags DE Ngakoue ruled out vs. Texans
Jacksonville Jaguars defensive
Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Yannick Ngakoue will miss Sunday’s game at Houston because of a hamstring injury sustained in the team’s season-opening home loss to Kansas City.
It will be the first game Ngakoue will miss in three-plus seasons. The only game he hasn’t started since the Jaguars selected in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft was the season opener of his rookie year.
“It’s a shame,” coach Doug Marrone said. “I spoke to him and he really wants to play. He’s like, ‘I want to play. I don’t really care. I want to get out there.’
“You don’t really see that a lot but that’s how he’s been.”
Rookie Josh Allen, the seventh overall pick in April’s draft, will start in Ngakoue’s place.
Ngakoue is third in franchise history with 29.5 sacks and also has 10 forced fumbles and 30 tackles for loss.
Tight end Josh Oliver and offensive lineman Cedric Ogbuehi also have been declared out with hamstring injuries, the Jaguars announced Friday.
Left tackle Cam Robinson (hyperextended right knee) has been cleared to play against the Texans, but Marrone is opting to hold him out as a precaution. Robinson also missed the season opener with the right knee injury. He missed the final 14 games of 2018 with a torn left ACL and only came off the PUP list on Aug. 12.
“Just want to make sure that he gets the work in,” Marrone said. “He’s missed a lot of training camp.”
First-year player Will Richardson will make his second consecutive start in Robinson’s place.
Cornerback A.J. Bouye (hip) and receiver Marqise Lee (knee) were listed as questionable, though Marrone said it was doubtful Bouye would play. Second-year player Tre Herndon likely will start in his place.
–Field Level Media
Redskins place RB Guice on IR
Washington Redskins running back Derrius Guice was
Washington Redskins running back Derrius Guice was placed on injured reserve Friday.
The Redskins are hopeful Guice can return after eight weeks.
Guice visited Dr. James Andrews on Thursday for a second opinion on his ailing knee, and the famed orthopedist performed the operation, Redskins head coach Jay Gruden confirmed. Gruden said the surgery was “minor.”
Guice tweeted, “Don’t feel bad for me!! This what I signed up! It wear and tears on your body over time! I’ve been doing this 15 years!! Trust the process.. head up chin up and grind”
Andrews has served as part of the Redskins’ medical team and already was familiar with Guice from a torn ACL in 2018 that ended the running back’s rookie season.
Guice, per NFL Network, opted for a second opinion when his right knee failed to improve this week. Guice left the Week 1 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles after gaining 18 yards on 10 carries.
Without Guice, Adrian Peterson is expected to be active and carry more of the load. He was a healthy scratch at Philadelphia last week, but Gruden said he was confident Peterson would be ready to roll when his number is called.
Washington’s offensive line struggled at Philadelphia, but the Eagles have an exceptional front four and were one of seven defenses last season to hold opponents under 100 yards rushing per game (96.9).
–Field Level Media
Colts hold QB Luck (calf) out of minicamp
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck will sit out this week’s mandatory minicamp because of a calf strain that also kept him out of last month’s organized team activities.
Coach Frank Reich told reporters Tuesday that the team was being cautious with the injury and that it was a “no brainer” that Luck would be ready for training camp in late July.
Luck said he has been able to throw “significantly” while rehabbing the calf injury.
Luck, 29, was named the 2018 NFL Comeback Player of the Year after completing a career-best 67.3 percent of his passes for 4,593 yards and 39 touchdowns and leading the Colts to a playoff berth.
The No. 1 overall pick in the 2012 draft sat out the entire 2017 season following surgery on his right shoulder.
–Field Level Media
Chiefs DT Jones skipping camp for contract reasons
Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones will not report to minicamp in hopes of having his contract situation addressed by the team before the start of the 2019 season.
Jones’ deal was set on the back burner when the Chiefs acquired Frank Clark from the Seattle Seahawks and signed him to a massive contract.
Jones, 24, is due $1.2 million in base salary. That’s not anywhere near market value considering his 15.5-sack 2018 season.
Jones has generated 24 sacks through his first three NFL seasons.
Per NFL Network, a slowdown in negotiations prompted Jones to pass on mandatory minicamp.
Kansas City is moving to a 4-3 front under defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo. His scheme is precedented on pass-rushing skill at all four defensive line spots.
–Field Level Media
Giants’ Shurmur stokes QB controversy: ‘We’ll see what happens’
New York Giants head coach Pat Shurmur set the stage for a summertime quarterback competition between Eli Manning and rookie Daniel Jones on Tuesday.
Shurmur previously said Manning would be the starter and Jones would figure out where he fits in the quarterback pecking order.
That tune changed dramatically when Shurmur said he is “constantly” evaluating which quarterback gives the team the best chance to win.
“We’re gonna play the very best player,” Shurmur said. “I know we’re dancing around the words here, but right now Eli is getting ready to have a great year and Daniel is getting ready to play. We’ll just see what happens. … We do feel good where Eli is, he’s our starting quarterback, and we’ve got a young player that we think is going to be an outstanding player getting himself ready to play.”
Manning, 38, has faced questions about his diminished skills and longevity before. Two years ago, then-coach Ben McAdoo ended Manning’s consecutive starts streak to start Geno Smith, fanning the flames for pundits insisting Manning’s best days are behind him.
Shurmur, hired to replace McAdoo, hopped in Manning’s corner. At the end of the 2018 regular season, he said Manning had “years left” as a starting quarterback and insisted he would continue to start because “experience matters.”
Jones, drafted sixth overall by the Giants in April, has a similar demeanor to Manning and has been tutored by Peyton Manning. The team also has 2018 fourth-rounder Kyle Lauletta and veteran backup Alex Tanney.
“I’m not trying to be cryptic about it,” Shurmur said Tuesday. “It is what I said it is. Eli is getting ready to have an outstanding year and Daniel is getting ready to play. That’s really about it.”
Shurmur was strong in his assessment last month of where the quarterbacks stood.
“At the quarterback position, we have a starter in Eli and we have guys behind him, specifically Daniel Jones, who need to do everything they can to be ready to play Week 1. That’s where we’re at,” Shurmur said.
–Field Level Media
Vikings’ Rudolph celebrates $36M extension
The Minnesota Vikings and tight end Kyle Rudolph agreed
The Minnesota Vikings and tight end Kyle Rudolph agreed to a multi-year contract extension Monday night — a day before the team’s mandatory minicamp was set to begin.
Rudolph, who had just one year left on his previous deal, confirmed on his Twitter account that he is staying with the Vikings long term. He landed a four-year, $36 million extension, according to multiple reports.
The tweet, which ended with the hashtag “UnfinishedBusiness” read in part, “I am honored beyond words to say that my home, our home, will always be … in Minnesota!”
The new contract is expected to lower Rudolph’s salary-cap hit to help the team, which has little available cap room, according to ESPN.
The move comes weeks after the Vikings selected Alabama tight end Irv Smith Jr. in the second round of the draft, with the 50th overall pick.
Rudolph, 29, subsequently said he was looking forward to playing in more sets with two tight ends.
“It’s exciting,” Rudolph told ESPN. “It’s something, an element, that we’ve never had here in my nine years being here. It forces defenses to play with three linebackers, and that allows us to control the game, when we go out there in three-wide sets. People always talk about creating mismatches — well, now they have five DBs on the field, and yeah, there’s still mismatches, there’s size mismatches, but now we can kind of control and do things how we want to do them.”
A second-round pick (43rd overall) out of Notre Dame in 2011, Rudolph has played all eight of his NFL seasons in Minnesota. Last year, he finished with 64 receptions for 634 yards and four touchdowns. For his career, Rudolph has 386 catches for 3,787 yards and 41 scores.
He was selected to the Pro Bowl after the 2012 and 2017 seasons.
–Field Level Media
Vikings’ Rudolph reportedly gets 4-year, $36M extension
The Minnesota Vikings and tight end Kyle
The Minnesota Vikings and tight end Kyle Rudolph agreed to a multiyear contract extension Monday night — a day before the team’s mandatory minicamp is set to begin.
Rudolph, who had just one year left on his previous deal, confirmed on his Twitter account that he is staying with the Vikings long term. ESPN and NFL.com both reported that he landed a four-year, $36 million extension.
The tweet, which ended with the hashtag “UnfinishedBusiness” read in part, “I am honored beyond words to say that my home, our home, will always be … in Minnesota!”
The new contract is expected to lower Rudolph’s salary-cap hit to help the team, which has little available cap room, according to ESPN.
The move comes weeks after the Vikings selected Alabama tight end Irv Smith Jr. in the second round of the draft, with the 50th overall pick.
Rudolph, 29, subsequently said he was looking forward to playing in more sets with two tight ends.
“It’s exciting,” Rudolph told ESPN. “It’s something, an element, that we’ve never had here in my nine years being here. It forces defenses to play with three linebackers, and that allows us to control the game, when we go out there in three-wide sets. People always talk about creating mismatches — well, now they have five DBs on the field, and yeah, there’s still mismatches, there’s size mismatches, but now we can kind of control and do things how we want to do them.”
A second-round pick (43rd overall) out of Notre Dame in 2011, Rudolph has played all eight of his NFL seasons in Minnesota. Last year, he finished with 64 receptions for 634 yards and four touchdowns. For his career, Rudolph has 386 catches for 3,787 yards and 41 scores.
He was selected to the Pro Bowl after the 2012 and 2017 seasons.
–Field Level Media
Redskins TE Reed, DE Allen ruled out vs. Cowboys
Washington Redskins tight end Jordan Reed will miss his second straight game to start the season as he deals with the lingering effects of a concussion, the team announced Friday.
Defensive end Jonathan Allen also was ruled out of Sunday’s game against Dallas (1-0) after sustaining a grade 1 knee sprain in Washington’s 32-27 loss to Philadelphia in the season opener.
Tight end Vernon Davis will see an more snaps in place of Reed, who did not attend practice on Friday after seeing increased reps throughout the week.
The 29-year-old Reed sustained a concussion following a helmet-to-helmet hit by Atlanta safety Keanu Neal in a preseason game on Aug. 22. The hit drew a penalty and later a $28,075 fine.
Reed has recorded 329 receptions for 3,371 yards and 24 touchdowns in six seasons with the Redskins, earning Pro Bowl honors in 2016. He had 54 catches for 558 yards and two scores in 13 games (eight starts) last season.
Davis, 35, had four catches for 59 yards and a touchdown in the season opener against the Eagles.
–Field Level Media
Newton takes blame for Panthers’ 0-2 start
Newton takes blame for Panthers' 0-2 start
Carolina is 0-2 and quarterback Cam Newton wants the blame for the Panthers’ poor start to the 2019 season.
Newton missed multiple targets and consistently overthrew receivers Thursday in a 20-14 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Newton was 0-for-10 with three sacks against pressure by the Bucs according to NFL Next Gen Stats.
“Through my lens, it’s hard to look defensive guys in the eyes after a game like this,” said Newton. “Offensively, we didn’t hold up our end of the bargain.
“All fingers are just pointing back to me specifically on offense.”
Newton completed 24 of 50 pass attempts for 324 yards and zero touchdowns. The Panthers are 0-2 for the first time since 2013.
Defenses are inviting Newton to throw the ball downfield, and he’s missing those chances. He is 4-of-15 on throws that travel more than 15 yards downfield.
“I have to be better,” Newton said. “No matter what physical condition I’m in. No matter what foot, shoulder … I didn’t get the job done, and it’s frustrating. I wish I could say something other than that, but that’s the fact. I’m a brutally honest person with people, and I’m a brutally honest person with myself. And it’s time for me to look myself in the mirror and do some real soul-searching, because I had opportunities tonight and I didn’t get it done.”
Newton said his surgically repaired shoulder — and specifically his second operation on his right shoulder in January — is not a factor. Newton also sprained his foot in the third preseason game for the Panthers in August.
“I say it all the time,” Newton said. “Sometimes, you find yourself in a blender, and the only person that can get yourself out is yourself.”
–Field Level Media
Report: Dolphins allow CB Fitzpatrick to seek trade
Miami Dolphins defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick was granted permission to seek a trade, ESPN reported.
Agent Joel Segal has had contact with a number of teams, according to the report. Fitzpatrick, the 11th overall pick in the 2018 draft, is unhappy with playing multiple positions, sources said. The Dolphins use Fitzpatrick at cornerback, nickel cornerback and safety.
The Dolphins have parted with multiple starters since the end of the preseason, dealing left tackle Laremy Tunsil and wide receiver Kenny Stills to the Houston Texans and shipping linebacker Kiko Alonso to the New Orleans Saints.
In August, Fitzpatrick’s mother, ripped the Dolphins via Twitter for playing her son out of position. Melissa Fitzpatrick said Minkah Fitzpatrick was being incorrectly used at strong safety.
After a joint practice with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers that day, Minkah Fitzpatrick said his mother was right.
“She feels very strongly. She’s not wrong. Coach has asked me to do something right now. I got to do what they ask me to do. If we have to have some discussions in the future, we’ll have those discussions,” Fitzpatrick said. “I’m not 215 pounds, 220 pounds. So playing in the box isn’t best suited for me, but that’s what Coach is asking me to do.”
ESPN reported the Dolphins are seeking a first-round pick in return for Fitzpatrick.
–Field Level Media
WR Torrey Smith announces retirement
Wide receiver Torrey Smith
Wide receiver Torrey Smith announced his retirement Friday, via a video on UNINTERRUPTED.
Smith, who was released by the Carolina Panthers on Sept. 1, read a letter to the game in the video and thanked it for opening doors to college and a life outside the NFL.
“Dear Football, I knew this day would come. To be completely honest, I’ve been preparing for it my entire career,” Smith begins as he reflects on his career and his future.
A 2011 second-round draft pick by Baltimore, Smith was on the Ravens’ Super Bowl-winning team in his second season. He joined the San Francisco 49ers in 2015 as a free agent but was released two years later. He signed with the Philadelphia Eagles in March 2017 and won another Super Bowl before being traded to the Panthers before the 2018 season.
Smith retired with 319 catches for 5,141 yards and 41 touchdowns.
–Field Level Media
Pats acquire O-linemen Cunningham, Eluemunor
The Arizona Cardinals traded offensive
The Arizona Cardinals traded offensive tackle Korey Cunningham to the New England Patriots for a sixth-round draft pick Wednesday, ESPN reported.
Cunningham announced on social media that he’d been dealt to the Patriots, who need a swing tackle behind starters Isaiah Wynn and Marcus Cannon.
“Arizona!! Man, it’s been a fun year and a half out in the desert!” Cunningham wrote. “Thank you to (team president Michael Bidwill), (general manager) Steve Keim, and the Cardinals organization for allowing me to start off my career here. Wish you guys nothing but the best of luck this season!
“With that being said, I was just notified that I have been traded to the New England Patriots. Beyond excited to continue my career and to get back to work!!”
Later Wednesday, the Patriots also acquired offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor from the Baltimore Ravens for an undisclosed draft pick.
Arizona took Cunningham, 24, in the seventh round of the 2018 draft out of Cincinnati, and he was forced into action as a rookie when starter D.J. Humphries was injured. In six starts at left tackle, Cunningham committed four holding penalties but allowed only 1.5 sacks, per STATS LLC.
He had been listed as the second-team right tackle on the Cardinals’ most recent depth chart.
Eluemunor, 24, was a fifth-round pick by Baltimore in 2017 and played in 17 games (three starts) through two seasons. He was given a chance to win the starting left guard job entering camp but battled injuries and inconsistency.
Wynn, a 2018 first-round pick who missed his rookie year due to a torn Achilles, is expected to start on Tom Brady’s blind side, with Cannon remaining on the right. The Patriots lost tackles Trent Brown and LaAdrian Waddle in free agency in March and then had free agent signee Jared Veldheer opt to retire in May.
–Field Level Media
Report: Packers trade LB Gilbert to Titans
The Green Bay
The Green Bay Packers traded linebacker Reggie Gilbert to the Tennessee Titans for a seventh-round draft pick, ESPN reported Wednesday.
Gilbert had 38 tackles and 2.5 sacks in 16 games last season in his second NFL campaign.
Gilbert has been dealing with a knee injury during training camp and is hopeful of being ready when the regular season commences.
The 26-year-old University of Arizona product has 40 tackles and one fumble recovery in 18 career NFL games.
–Field Level Media
NFL notebook: Jags’ Ramsey to follow Chiefs’ Hill in opener
Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey will be matched up against Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill throughout the Sept. 8 season opener in Jacksonville, according to defensive coordinator Todd Wash.
“He’s going to draw Tyreek, and he’s got to cover him,” Wash told reporters on Wednesday. “We’re very blessed. Our linebackers can run. All of our guys can run. We can just say, ‘Hey, Jalen, you go take care of him.'”
That would be a different approach than Wash took when the teams met in Week 5 last season in Kansas City.
In that game, Ramsey played predominantly in his typical left cornerback position, though he occasionally crossed to the right side. Hill managed two catches in direct coverage against Ramsey, a 10-yarder on a short curl and a 36-yarder on a fade down the sideline, with Ramsey opposite his normal spot. The Chiefs won 30-14.
–Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones doesn’t seem concerned about starting the regular season without star running back Ezekiel Elliott.
“We’ve got a marathon here,” Jones said on 105.3 FM The Fan. “We want Zeke when we get to the playoffs. We want Zeke when we’re in the dog days of the season.”
Elliott, 24, is holding out and working out on his own away from the team. It was reported recently that Dallas offered a deal that would make him the second-highest paid running back in the league behind Todd Gurley.
–Washington Redskins holdout Trent Williams has shown no signs of returning to the team, but team president Bruce Allen still thinks it will happen.
Asked if he expects the stalwart left tackle to come back, Allen told Washington television station WRC, “Well I think Trent is going to play football, yes. … I don’t see Trent retiring.”
When asked if Williams’ return could be in some other uniform, Allen didn’t mince words, replying, “No. It’ll be with us.”
–The NFL denied the Cleveland Browns’ petition to allow Kareem Hunt to remain with the team while serving his eight-game suspension.
League spokesman Brian McCarthy told Cleveland.com that the running back is barred from the Browns facility during his entire suspension, which begins Sunday and ends Nov. 4.
Hunt, 24, signed with the Browns on Feb. 11. Kansas City had cut him 2 1/2 months earlier after a video surfaced of him kicking and shoving a woman at a Cleveland hotel.
–Back on the practice field after a two-week layoff, San Francisco 49ers running back Jerick McKinnon experienced another setback Tuesday in his return from a torn ACL.
General manager John Lynch told KNBR on Wednesday the news is “not encouraging.”
McKinnon, 27, signed a four-year, $30 million contract in March 2018 but missed all of last season after injuring his right knee in practice before the season opener.
–The Arizona Cardinals traded offensive tackle Korey Cunningham to the New England Patriots for a sixth-round draft pick, ESPN reported.
Cunningham announced on social media that he’d been dealt to the Patriots, who need a swing tackle behind starters Isaiah Wynn and Marcus Cannon.
The Patriots also acquired offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor from the Baltimore Ravens for an undisclosed draft pick.
–The Buffalo Bills signed kicker Stephen Hauschka to a two-year contract extension. ESPN reports the value is $8 million.
Hauschka, 34, was entering the final year of a contract he signed with Buffalo in 2017 after six seasons with the Seattle Seahawks.
–Denver Broncos tight end Jake Butt will undergo yet another knee procedure, multiple outlets reported, after a setback following Saturday’s preseason game.
Butt, who has undergone three previous ACL repairs, will have a cleanup on his left knee that is considered minor in comparison to his previous surgeries.
–The Philadelphia Eagles lured quarterback Josh McCown out of retirement earlier this month to back up Carson Wentz, but his signing came with a big perk.
He is allowed to leave the team each Friday to fly to Charlotte, N.C., where his family lives and where he is part of the coaching staff at Myers Park High School.
–Free agent quarterback Brock Osweiler visited the Indianapolis Colts, according to multiple reports.
The Colts are looking for a veteran backup to Jacoby Brissett, the new starter following Andrew Luck’s sudden retirement Saturday.
–The Houston Texans signed outside linebacker Brennan Scarlett to a one-year contract extension through the 2020 season.
The deal is worth $3.75 million, according to the Houston Chronicle. Scarlett is making $2.05 million in 2019.
–The Indianapolis Colts traded third-year cornerback Nate Hairston to the New York Jets for a sixth-round pick in 2020.
Hairston, 25, played in 27 games (11 starts) and registered 65 tackles, two sacks and one interception over the past two seasons.
–The Green Bay Packers traded linebacker Reggie Gilbert to the Tennessee Titans for a seventh-round pick, ESPN reported.
Gilbert had 38 tackles and 2.5 sacks in 16 games last season in his second NFL campaign.
–Field Level Media
