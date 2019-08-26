Patriots make roster moves as Gordon returns to practice

Woodland leads Rose by one at U.S. Open

It naturally should be mostly about Gary Woodland and England’s Justin Rose at this stage of the U.S. Open.

But Brooks Koepka is lurking, and that’s enough to swing a bunch of attention his way for the final round at Pebble Beach.

Woodland maintained the lead through Saturday’s third round, posting a 2-under 69 on the shores of northern California.

Woodland is at 11-under 202 for the tournament and goes into Sunday’s final round with a one-shot edge on England’s Justin Rose, who registered on 68 on Saturday. Rose closed with a birdie, cutting his deficit in half from when the round began.

Yet Koepka, the two-time defending champion, is just four shots off the lead.

“I feel good,” Koepka said. “I feel like if I can just make a few putts, I feel like I could be right there, right next to Gary.”

Woodland endured only his second bogey of the tournament on the par-4 eighth hole. From there, he had pars the rest of the way other than a birdie on No. 11, his third of the day after two on the front nine.

Woodland has been in the top 10 in two of the past three majors, so he’s gaining comfort in pressure situations.

“I can be confident with the way I’m working the golf ball right now,” Woodland said. “I’m starting to work both ways, which has been an adjustment for me. I think the golf course sets up beautifully for me.”

Rose rolled in a birdie putt from the fringe on the par-5 14th for one of his clutch conversions, bouncing back from a bogey at the 13th. He finished with five birdies against two bogeys on the day.

Woodland and Rose will be in the final pairing for the second day in a row.

“It’s going to be a fun day,” Rose, the 2013 champion, said of Sunday. “(Being) one (stroke) back gives me the freedom to feel like I’ve got everything to gain, nothing to lose.”

Koepka moved within two shots of the lead at one point. His bogey-free 68 was his best mark of the tournament so far, leaving him at 7 under going into the final round.

“Just keep doing what I’m doing,” said Koepka, who has also won back-to-back PGA Championships, with the second coming last month. “Obviously whatever I’m doing is working. … Trying to be three back going into the back nine, you never know from there, see what happens. Make a couple of birdies, put some pressure on guys.”

Chez Reavie (68) and South Africa’s Louis Oosthuizen (70) are level with Koepka in third place.

Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy (70) is alone in sixth at 6 under.

“I felt for the most part today I did the right things,” McIlroy said. “And I need to do 18 more holes of that, but just get a little bit more out of the round than I did today.”

Matt Kuchar (70) looked like he would be a factor after an eagle on the sixth hole and a birdie on the seventh put him 4 under for the round. But he had back-to-back bogeys at Nos. 8 and 9, and again at Nos. 16 and 17 following a birdie at the 15th. He sits at 5 under with Chesson Hadley (70), who bogeyed the final hole.

England’s Danny Willett shot 67 for his lowest round in any U.S. Open, recording the best score of the day.

“You play good golf, there’s a good score out there,” Willett said.

After a pair of 71s, Willett has moved into good shape at 4 under for the week.

“We put ourselves in that position regardless of what the leaders do,” Willett said. “We’re going to be in nice position to go out there (in the final round) and have a decent finish regardless of what the guys at the top do.”

Tiger Woods shot 71 to remain at even for the tournament. He used birdies on Nos. 16 and 18 to save a round that included five bogeys.

“I had to try to fight back and claw out a round today, which I was able to do,” Woods said.

Woods, who is tied for 27th, was still bummed about missed opportunities the first two days, figuring that’s the reason he hasn’t entered the list of contenders.

“If I was able to clean up my rounds the first two days, I would be closer to the lead than I am now,” he said.

–Field Level Media