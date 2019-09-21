Patriots LT Wynn to IR; Benenoch added

New England Patriots left tackle Isaiah Wynn was placed on injured reserve Tuesday with a toe injury, putting him out until at least mid-November.

Wynn cannot practice for six weeks or play for eight weeks, at which time he could be recalled from injured reserve if healthy. He is first eligible to play Nov. 17 at Philadelphia, after the Patriots’ Week 10 bye.

To take Wynn’s place on the active roster, the Patriots signed offensive lineman Caleb Benenoch.

Wynn reportedly had an MRI exam on Monday after leaving Sunday’s win against the Miami Dolphins in the first half. The 22-year-old was a first-round pick in 2018 out of Georgia but missed all of his rookie campaign with a torn Achilles before earning the starting job at left tackle this preseason.

Benenoch, 25, was released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week, having played as a reserve in Week 1. He started all 16 games at right guard for the Bucs in 2018, allowing nine sacks and committing seven penalties, according to STATS LLC. He also played in 13 games, including five starts at right tackle, in 2017, allowing four sacks and committing two penalties.

According to NFL Network, Benenoch had nine teams request to work him out after his release from Tampa Bay, but he wanted to play for Patriots offensive line coach Dante Scarnecchia.

The Patriots were already without right tackle Marcus Cannon (shoulder) entering Week 2’s game in Miami, which thrust recent signee Marshall Newhouse into the lineup. After Wynn was hurt, Newhouse moved to left tackle while Korey Cunningham — acquired in a trade with the Arizona Cardinals during the preseason — entered at right tackle.

Left guard Joe Thuney was also banged up during the game, leaving for six snaps. The Patriots were already without longtime starting center David Andrews, who was ruled out for the season due to blood clots in his lungs.

“That group is a hardworking group,” head coach Bill Belichick said of his offensive line earlier Tuesday. “They’ve communicated well together, and the guys with more experience helping some of the guys with less experience, but overall we’ve just tried to take it day-by-day and do the things that we can do.”

Each NFL team can recall up to two players from injured reserve each season. The Patriots’ 2019 first-round pick, wideout N’Keal Harry, is already on injured reserve and expected to be recalled at some point this season.

–Field Level Media