Patrick Peterson vows to help Cardinals for ‘years to come’
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Three-time All-Pro cornerback Patrick Peterson backed off his request to be traded from the Arizona Cardinals, saying “it came at a bad time and I was just frustrated” about how badly the season has gone when he made it.
“Honestly I don’t really want to dwell on the situation on what happened. I said what I said,” Peterson said after practice Wednesday. “The news came out Monday. It is what it is. It’s business. We’re moving forward.”
Asked why he’d sought a trade, Peterson, a Pro Bowl selection in each of his seven seasons with Arizona, said simply, “You see the record.”
The Cardinals are 1-6 heading into Sunday’s home game against the San Francisco 49ers.
Peterson seemed resigned that he isn’t going anywhere.
“I’ve got two years left on my contract,” Peterson said, “so I’m here.”
Earlier Wednesday, Peterson issued a statement vowing to continue to give his all to his team for “years to come,” adding, “I am an Arizona Cardinal.”
Peterson’s statement, released through Twitter, said he has “been incredibly frustrated with how the season has gone.”
In the statement, Peterson went on to say that he is “100 percent focused on being part of the solution & helping us turn this around. I have always given my all to the Cardinals organization, my teammates and fans.”
Peterson said he had a conversation with team President Michael Bidwill, and while he prefers to keep details of that to himself, Peterson came away convinced that Bidwill is doing all he can to make sure the Cardinals are putting the best product on the field.
“We’re in a good place. We’ll move forward from what happened the other day,” Peterson said. “I think we definitely have a clear understanding.”
Peterson said that “at the end of the day I’m here, I’m an Arizona Cardinal. My teammates know that I fight for those guys each and every day I go out on the field. There’s a reason I’ve got that ‘C’ on that chest and I want to continue to lead by example.”
Coach Steve Wilks, who when asked about the trade request on Monday said the team would not deal Peterson, said Wednesday that he and Peterson spoke that day but would not comment on that conversation.
“We’re all frustrated right now, based on the situation that we’re in, 1-6,” Wilks said. “My thoughts and opinions haven’t changed since the things I talked about on Monday.”
Safety Antoine Bethea said Peterson, a team captain, is committed.
“I think everybody’s frustration is high,” Bethea said. “Pat’s one of the guys. He’s never been a cancer, he’s not that type of person, he’s not that type of player.”
NOTE: WR Larry Fitzgerald and DB Tre Boston did not participate in practice Wednesday. Fitzgerald is dealing with a hamstring issue. QB Josh Rosen (foot) was limited but said he is fine, and Wilks said he expects all three to play on Sunday.
Amari Cooper prefers show over tell for impact on Cowboys
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Amari Cooper is ready to show the Dallas Cowboys what they got in giving up a first-round draft pick for a new No. 1 receiver.
The former Oakland pass-catcher just isn't too interested in talking about it beforehand.
"I will leave that for you guys to see," Cooper said
“I will leave that for you guys to see,” Cooper said Wednesday in his first meeting with reporters after his first practice with the Cowboys, who have extra time to get him ready for a new offense with their open week before returning Nov. 5 at home against Tennessee.
Quarterback Dak Prescott said he will stay home during his weekend off to spend extra time with Cooper, acquired Monday for Dallas’ top pick next year. They were Southeastern Conference rivals when Prescott was at Mississippi State and Cooper at Alabama.
“Just excited,” Prescott told The Associated Press on Wednesday. “A guy I played against in college and then I’ve seen him play in the NFL and be a two-time Pro Bowler. Just the things that he does and how explosive he is, he has a lot to offer this offense.”
While Cooper has connections to the Cowboys through previous offensive coordinators who worked under Dallas’ Scott Linehan and a strong link to tight ends coach Doug Nussmeier from their time together with the Crimson Tide, he says the system he’s walking into is quite different.
Cooper also says it doesn’t matter much.
“I’ve been playing football all my life,” Cooper said. “You just have to be a good learner, and I think I’m that. I’m already adjusting and picking up the system pretty well.”
Cooper said he saw the move as a fresh start, but added he hadn’t really thought about whether he needed one . After two 1,000-yard seasons with trips to the Pro Bowl his first two years, Cooper’s production dropped in his third season with the Raiders.
This year, Cooper had two 100-yard games before being targeted just twice with one catch in his final two games with the Raiders. He left his final game with Oakland against Seattle early with a concussion, but says he has cleared the concussion protocol.
“When I found out I was going to be a Dallas Cowboy, I just knew I would have to adapt fast,” said Cooper, who said he found out on the practice field with the Raiders on Monday. “I knew everything would happen real fast. I didn’t really have time to think about it, to be honest.”
While the Cowboys paid a premium to get Cooper, they essentially viewed him as a first-round pick in trying to upgrade a group that has struggled to replace retired tight end Jason Witten and franchise touchdown catch leader Dez Bryant, who was released in a cost-cutting move.
Cooper, the fourth overall pick in the 2015 draft, has 3,183 yards and 19 touchdowns in 52 games. He’s 24 — five years younger than Bryant — and due to make $13.9 million in the final year of his rookie contract next season. He’s a bargain this year, though, with a salary of $700,000.
“We feel like he’s the kind of guy that we’ve drafted in the first round over the last few years, these building-block players who we think are going to be here for a long time,” coach Jason Garrett said. “We feel like he fits into that mode and maybe in some ways is less risky because he has production at the NFL level.”
The Cowboys (3-4) have one 100-yard receiving game this season, by Cole Beasley, the dean of their revamped receiving group, in a blowout win over Jacksonville in Week 6. Dallas wide receivers don’t even have 1,000 yards combined just one game shy of the halfway mark.
But one of Dallas’ defensive leaders isn’t ready to say things are fixed coming off a 20-17 loss at Washington that dropped Dallas to 0-4 on the road.
“I don’t like thinkin’,” pass rusher DeMarcus Lawrence said. “I like proving to people. Just like he has to prove to y’all, he has to prove to us that he’s in here to come to work each and every day just like the rest of us and get this thing rolling.”
That’s not news to Cooper.
“I have to stack the days together,” he said. “Obviously learn the system, and just be ready to go out there when my name is called. All the other stuff will come.”
NOTES: DE Randy Gregory had arthroscopic surgery on a knee that’s been bothering him most of the season, but he is expected to be ready to face the Titans. … RG Zack Martin and TE Geoff Swaim both sustained sprained knees against the Redskins, but the Cowboys are optimistic both will be available against Tennessee.
David Moore moves from 7th-rounder to Seahawks’ No. 3 WR
RENTON, Wash. (AP) — David Moore went home to Gainesville, Texas, during the Seattle Seahawks' bye week with the kind of attention no one could have expected when he became a seventh-round draft pick of the Seahawks in the spring of 2017.
Rather than getting inundated back home in the town of less than 20,000 about 70 miles north of Dallas, Moore said most of his hometown is pretty respectful and relaxed about the local star that’s quickly becoming a favored target of Russell Wilson.
“It gets a little hectic sometimes but for the most part my hometown is real chill,” Moore said. “They’ll see me, say hey, ask me a couple of questions, but other than that it’s just like going back home to peaceful, country-old Gainesville.”
It’s taken just a few weeks for Moore to start getting attention beyond just his hometown or in Seattle. In the past three games, Moore has gone from being mostly a special teams contributor with only a handful of snaps on offense, to having caught three touchdown passes and supplanting Brandon Marshall as the No. 3 wide receiver in Seattle’s offense.
While Tyler Lockett and Doug Baldwin remain the top targets for Wilson in Seattle’s pass game, Moore has quickly made his case for more passes headed his direction.
“He looks like he’s going to really have a terrific season. He’s really off to a great start,” Seattle coach Pete Carroll said. “There’s a lot of things that we can still do with him, really just breaking him in.”
Moore was a complete project when Seattle drafted him with the first of two seventh-round picks in the 2017 draft. He played collegiately at Division II East Central in Oklahoma, where he dominated competition — as would be expected — but it was difficult to gage how that would transfer to the NFL. He spent most of last season on Seattle’s practice squad, before being added to the active roster late in the season.
But Moore made a major jump in his development in the offseason and was a standout during training camp and the preseason to where it was obvious he would make Seattle’s final 53-man roster.
What has been a surprise is how quickly he moved up the depth chart and has taken away snaps from Marshall. Moore had just one target in his career before Week 4 against Arizona when he had a pair of catches and played 43 offensive snaps. A week later against the Los Angeles Rams, Moore had three catches, two for touchdowns , in the 33-31 loss.
And in Week 6 in London against the Raiders, Moore caught his third touchdown in two games when he got free on a broken play and caught a 19-yard TD from Wilson before crashing into the video boards beyond the end zone at Wembley Stadium.
In the past three games, Moore has played 104 offensive snaps; Marshall has just 56.
“We love David’s strength and the power that he played with. It’s just the level of play was hard to determine, we didn’t know how he would transition,” Carroll said.
Moore is part of a trio of key contributors the Seahawks have nabbed out of the state of Oklahoma in the past two drafts. Moore and starting running back Chris Carson (Oklahoma State) were both seventh-round picks in the 2017 draft, and Seattle grabbed starting cornerback Tre Flowers out of Oklahoma State in the fifth round of this year’s draft.
The three of them all were identified by Seattle-area scout Aaron Hineline, but it was a pre-draft workout that Moore had in Oklahoma City where he remembered answering some of the questions that followed him because of his collegiate competition.
“I showed them that honestly the speed that they thought wasn’t there, was there. The potential to do a lot of the things they ask me to do, and just accepting all the challenges they asked me to do and doing it as hard as I did, I guess I showed them quite a bit,” Moore said.
NOTES: Carroll said the Seahawks expect LB K.J. Wright (knee) and TE Ed Dickson (upper leg) to play on Sunday against Detroit. Neither has played in the regular season because of injuries. … Carroll said the team has not heard anything regarding suspended LB Mychal Kendricks after his meeting with the league on Monday. Kendricks has been indefinitely suspended after pleading guilty to insider trading charges.
DE Griffen returns to short-handed Vikings
As the injuries stack up for the Minnesota Vikings, defensive end Everson Griffen returned to the team and practiced Wednesday after an absence of more than a month while dealing with mental health issues.
"It felt great to see my guys," Griffen told reporters.
As the injuries stack up for the Minnesota Vikings, defensive end Everson Griffen returned to the team and practiced Wednesday after an absence of more than a month while dealing with mental health issues.
“It felt great to see my guys,” Griffen told reporters. “I love each and every one of my teammates, and it was just good to see the smiles on their faces, and they welcomed me with open arms.”
Griffen apologized for his actions in September, when he was involved in a series of incidents that raised concerns about his mental health, including a disturbance at a Minnesota hotel and an alleged attempt to enter teammate Trae Waynes’ home. He also reiterated that returning to the team is just “part of the process” in stabilizing his health, calling it “bigger than football.”
Neither Griffen nor head coach Mike Zimmer offered any details about whether Griffen will play Sunday night against the New Orleans Saints. ESPN reported the team remains uncertain about the matter, adding there will be input from multiple people before making a decision.
Griffen, 30, said he feels “good” and was able to work out during his absence, but steps remain to get him ready to play.
“Playing the game of football, it requires more than just working out,” he said. “You’ve got to push somebody, hit somebody, get your timing back.
“…I’m able to play football, but I’ve still got to get back in the pass-rush flow, run flow and stuff like that.”
Meanwhile, five starters missed Wednesday’s practice because of injury: running back Dalvin Cook (hamstring), cornerback Xavier Rhodes (foot), linebacker Anthony Barr (hamstring), safety Andrew Sendejo (groin) and left guard Tom Compton (knee).
Cook reportedly will miss at least another game or two as the team gives him time to recover from his hamstring injury, while Rhodes is battling a sprained ankle. With rookie Mike Hughes out for the year, the Vikings could be down to Waynes, Mackensie Alexander and undrafted rookie Holton Hill at cornerback against Drew Brees if Rhodes can’t play.
“Corners always get hurt, it seems like,” Zimmer said. “You don’t go through the season with the same two corners every single ball game, typically, and so that’s why everybody laughs at me [when I say,] ‘We need one more corner.’ But it’s kind of proving out now.”
Compton reportedly has a sprained MCL and is uncertain for Sunday’s game. Left tackle Riley Reiff, who missed the last two games with a foot injury, returned to a limited practice Wednesday.
Raiders’ Gruden, Carr shake off trade speculation
Meeting reporters Wednesday, Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden and quarterback Derek Carr refuted any speculation that the signal caller's future with the team could be in doubt.
"I don't see us making any more trades," said Gruden, who moments earlier said he
Meeting reporters Wednesday, Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden and quarterback Derek Carr refuted any speculation that the signal caller’s future with the team could be in doubt.
“I don’t see us making any more trades,” said Gruden, who moments earlier said he would “never say never” about any future trades. “Certainly, I don’t see us trading our quarterback.”
Carr also told reporters he expects to remain with the Raiders, saying Gruden and general manager Reggie McKenzie have given him no reason to think otherwise.
“I have confidence I’ll be here tomorrow, and when we turn this around, I’m very confident I’m gonna be here for that as well,” Carr said.
The comments came hours after The Athletic reported some Raiders players are questioning Gruden’s accountability following a 1-5 start and the team’s second trade of a multi-time Pro Bowl player in less than two months.
The Raiders traded Amari Cooper to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday, eight days after Gruden said Cooper wasn’t being shopped and a few months after voicing plans to build the offense around the wideout. The trade came seven weeks after Oakland dealt defensive end Khalil Mack to the Chicago Bears, despite the team’s previous assertions that they planned to sign him to a long-term contract. Both deals have had negative impacts on the locker room, per the report.
“The Mack trade was a real stiff jab,” an anonymous player told The Athletic. “But the Cooper one was like a knockout punch, especially because we had just walked back in the door from the bye. We didn’t want to believe it was coming, and Coach said we weren’t going to trade him.”
Gruden told reporters Wednesday that he hadn’t considered the possibility of trading Mack or Cooper when he took the job in Oakland, and he still didn’t expect to trade Cooper until the Cowboys offered a first-round pick.
“I didn’t see us making a trade the other day,” Gruden said. “I really didn’t. But sometimes, like I said, your plans change, whether you like it or not.”
The effect of the Cooper trade on the locker room was exacerbated, per The Athletic, because Gruden didn’t tell players about it at the end of Monday’s practice, despite the wideout being pulled off the field in the middle of the session. Instead, players found out about the trade via news on their phones, and Gruden spoke to ESPN about the deal before talking to his team.
Carr said he got the news on his phone after practice and didn’t have a chance to talk to Cooper before he left.
Gruden declined to tell reporters what his message to the team was on Wednesday, but he again reaffirmed that the Raiders are trying to win games and not tanking.
The Athletic reported several players doubt that claim, wondering if they’ve “been playing for draft picks all along” and wondering about their own future with the team as it goes through a teardown and rebuild.
“I think many of us realize we won’t be here next year,” one anonymous player said. “We are just waiting to see if we will be here next week.”
One player who spoke to The Athletic without anonymity is tight end Lee Smith, who confirmed he has worries about the locker room and voiced frustration with the idea of a rebuild.
“Of course I’m concerned about the locker room,” Smith said. “I am a leader on this team and I am under contract next year, but more importantly I care about all my teammates. …Guys don’t work their a– off year-round because they are worried about the team being good in two or three years, they work hard to win. Now.
“Nobody was happy when we traded Khalil. And nobody is happy that we traded Amari. How could you be? You never ever want to trade elite, homegrown talent. But Coach Gruden is thinking long-term. …And he has been clear about his open-door policy. If guys have a problem with this trade, they can go sit in his office and tell him.”
The Athletic also reported earlier this week that Carr has a “fractured relationship” with teammates stemming from a perceived lack of toughness by the QB, accusing him of crying after getting hurt late in a Week 6 loss in London.
Carr — who responded to the report on Twitter on Tuesday by saying “Not one tear, not one time” — told reporters Wednesday, “I don’t pay that any mind.”
“When you’re losing, crap happens,” Carr added of the report.
Smith was more emphatic when speaking to reporters on Wednesday, calling the report “the most obnoxious, ridiculous thing I’ve heard — ever.”
“It’s to a point where it’s comical and laughable that I’m even sitting here talking about it,” Smith continued. “Us as players have zero issues with Derek Carr. He is our leader. He’s always been our leader.
“…The attacking of our strongest leader and the strongest man in our locker room is absolute horse—-.”
Jets RB Powell (neck surgery) to IR
New York Jets backup running back Bilal Powell was placed on injured reserve with a neck injury on Wednesday.
Head coach Todd Bowles said Powell require season-ending surgery, and it's possible the issue could be career-threatening depending on how surgery goes.
New York Jets backup running back Bilal Powell was placed on injured reserve with a neck injury on Wednesday.
Head coach Todd Bowles said Powell require season-ending surgery, and it’s possible the issue could be career-threatening depending on how surgery goes.
Powell is 20th in the NFL in rushing yards while sharing the load with lead back Isaiah Crowell (sixth). Safety Ibraheim Campbell was signed to the 53-man roster in a corresponding move by the Jets.
“Bilal’s one of the hardest workers on this team. It’s a big blow from that standpoint, but you worry more about the person,” Bowles said.
Bowles compared the injury to the neck issue that caused Quincy Enunwa to miss last season, but added it might be worse.
Powell left Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings in the first half and did not return.
The 29-year-old has 343 yards on 80 carries and 110 yards and a touchdown on 10 receptions in 2018. He turns 30 on Saturday and is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent in March.
Steelers’ Roethlisberger anxious for do-over vs. Browns
Baltimore Ravens: Kicker Justin Tucker missed an extra point that would've sent the game to overtime last week. It was his first missed PAT since high school. While not trained on recovering from misses, Tucker said the only way to move forward is to let the
Baltimore Ravens: Kicker Justin Tucker missed an extra point that would’ve sent the game to overtime last week. It was his first missed PAT since high school. While not trained on recovering from misses, Tucker said the only way to move forward is to let the miss go. “We’re just going to treat this week like we treat every week: try to make kicks in practice and bring it to the game on Sunday,” Tucker said. “At the end of the day, I can analyze it, be as critical as possible. At the end of the day it’s a missed kick. The best thing I can do … is just move on and make the next one.” Tucker said he’s heard from almost all of his teammates with words of support. “We’re on a track for something special. It’s about learning from mistakes, compartmentalizing them, and moving on.”
Cincinnati Bengals: Defensive end Carlos Dunlap said Cincinnati enters Sunday’s game against Jameis Winston and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers dialed in on execution of the game plan and improving tackling. Cincinnati head coach Marvin Lewis said tackling — specifically missed tackles in the open field — doomed the Bengals last week at Kansas City. “They are executing, other teams are out-executing us,” Dunlap said. “(Winston) can do it all, make all the throws. That’s why he was the No. 1 pick. We have to go out there and eliminate him. Keep him from getting it to all of his weapons.”
Cleveland Browns: On the bench for the season-opening tie with the Steelers in Cleveland, quarterback Baker Mayfield is ready for his welcome-to-the-rivalry moment on Sunday in Pittsburgh. “You can see the physicality of this game. I got a good taste for it,” Mayfield said of his view from the sidelines in Week 1. “When it comes to rivalry games, that is when it is the most physical. A lot of things – assignment errors and stuff like that – can be overcome by imposing your will on the other team. That is what AFC North is about and that is what this rivalry is about.”
Pittsburgh Steelers: Ben Roethlisberger described preparing for the Cleveland Browns by praising the group that intercepted him three times along with two sack-fumbles in the regular-season opener. “They made the plays, we didn’t the first time around,” Roethlisberger said. “Going in, they might be the best defense we play all year. … Start with the pass rush. Obviously (defensive end) Myles (Garrett) is one of the best in the business. He’s long, gets good jumps. The secondary, they catch the ball.” Roethlisberger said the key for the Steelers is to start fast. “We can’t take a half to get going, we have to get going early,” he said.
Rams’ McVay: WR Kupp ‘doubtful’ for Sunday
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp is "probably doubtful" with a knee injury to face the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, head coach Sean McVay told reporters on Wednesday.
McVay added that Kupp is making good progress in his recovery from a
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp is “probably doubtful” with a knee injury to face the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, head coach Sean McVay told reporters on Wednesday.
McVay added that Kupp is making good progress in his recovery from a sprained MCL, which he sustained in Week 6 when he was bent back awkwardly by a horse-collar tackle from Denver Broncos safety Darian Stewart. Kupp returned to that game for one series but sat out the rest and was deemed week-to-week.
Stewart was penalized and fined $26,739 for the tackle.
Kupp had 30 catches for 438 yards and five touchdowns through five games this season before going catchless in Week 6 and missing last week’s blowout win over the San Francisco 49ers.
The Rams don’t have their bye week until Week 12. After hosting the Packers on Sunday, they’ll visit the New Orleans Saints in Week 9.
Report: Broncos not shopping WR Thomas
The Denver Broncos will not trade wideout Demaryius Thomas this week and are not actively shopping him as Tuesday's trade deadline nears, according to a 9News Denver report on Wednesday.
The Broncos would probably listen if teams are interested, but it's a "good bet"
The Denver Broncos will not trade wideout Demaryius Thomas this week and are not actively shopping him as Tuesday’s trade deadline nears, according to a 9News Denver report on Wednesday.
The Broncos would probably listen if teams are interested, but it’s a “good bet” Thomas finishes the season in Denver, per the report. It adds that more teams are interested in wideout Emmanuel Sanders, whom the Broncos are not trading.
ESPN reported Sunday the Broncos were listening to offers on Thomas and could trade him before the deadline, but they declined to so much as listen to offers for Sanders.
Thomas acknowledged the rumors when meeting with reporters on Monday, saying he hopes to stay in Denver but understands the business side of the NFL.
“Of course, I want to be here, but I’ve been hearing it the whole season now, so I feel like somewhat it is true, my time here is coming up,” Thomas said. “But I don’t know.”
Thomas, who turns 31 in December, appears unlikely to remain with the Broncos after this season. He is due $14 million in the final year of his deal in 2019, and the emergence of second-round rookie Courtland Sutton has given Denver another option.
The team’s longest tenured player, Thomas has 33 receptions for 372 yards and three scores this year after posting 83 grabs for 949 yards and five touchdowns in 2017. That was the four-time Pro Bowler’s first time failing to hit 1,000 yards in a season since 2012, his third season.
Sanders, 31, has 46 grabs for 603 yards and three touchdowns this season, while chipping in additional touchdowns via run and pass. He won the AFC’s Offensive Player of the Week award in Week 7 after throwing a 28-yard touchdown to Sutton and catching a 64-yarder.
Vikings, Cousins stress ‘7 over 3’ vs. Saints, Brees
Chicago Bears: Linebacker Danny Trevathan said the Bears are coming close to big plays, but not coming up with them has led to a series of close losses. Chicago went from first place in the NFC North to last place in the past two
Chicago Bears: Linebacker Danny Trevathan said the Bears are coming close to big plays, but not coming up with them has led to a series of close losses. Chicago went from first place in the NFC North to last place in the past two weeks (including a bye). “We have to approach this game like it’s our biggest game. We can’t dwell on the past,” Trevathan said. “We’re not in a bad situation. We just have to stay home.” Trevathan said the defense is focusing on helping pick up the slack with outside linebacker Khalil Mack nursing an ankle injury. “We just have to make more plays. We have to pick up more slack in whatever aspect it is,” Trevathan said.
Detroit Lions: Seattle has surrendered the most passing yards in the NFL this season, but the Lions are committed to staying with the type of play-calling balance that contributed to their success at Miami last week. Quarterback Matthew Stafford has never lost when Detroit had a 100-yard rusher, but those days have been few and far between. The Seahawks are focusing their attention on the usual goal of getting to the quarterback and impacting the game with their front four. But Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Wednesday that Stafford doesn’t make it easy. “He’s playing really efficiently. He’s really sharp. You can’t sack him. His numbers are great. He’s doing everything well,” Carroll said.
Green Bay Packers: Barring a setback with his hamstring, wide receiver Randall Cobb will play for the first time since he was injured at Washington (Sept. 23), along with Geronimo Allison and Davante Adams. Adams said with the Rams and Patriots up the next two weeks, the Packers will need every available weapon in their arsenal. “We’ve definitely got some big tests coming up, definitely have our work cut out for us,” he said. “The bye week came at a good time for us. Just having that extra rest, having time to get away from it, some of the injuries we did — especially in the wideout room. It’s two guys we definitely need to win these games moving forward.”
Minnesota Vikings: Kirk Cousins is looking for improvement in the red zone from the Vikings’ offense with the high-scoring Saints and Drew Brees coming to town. “There’s an awareness that when you play against a good offense you can’t beat yourselves, can’t give the ball away,” Cousins said. “We’ve got to play good smart, football.” The Vikings have 20 total touchdowns but 11 field goal attempts of 39 yards or shorter. “What matters is getting touchdowns in the red zone instead of field goals. Come away with seven points instead of three. If you’re not doing that, it’s going to be hard to win games consistently,” Cousins said.
WR Quinn about to become relevant to Redskins
Dallas Cowboys: Newly acquired wide receiver Amari Cooper, traded Monday from the Oakland Raiders in exchange for a first-round pick, practiced with the Cowboys on Wednesday and said he was glad to be joining Dallas. "It feels great. It feels like a fresh start, just
Dallas Cowboys: Newly acquired wide receiver Amari Cooper, traded Monday from the Oakland Raiders in exchange for a first-round pick, practiced with the Cowboys on Wednesday and said he was glad to be joining Dallas. “It feels great. It feels like a fresh start, just like a freshman year in college or something like that. … I mean the first thing you think about when you hear the Cowboys is that star, America’s Team and all of that. It’s a great franchise.” The Cowboys are on their bye week and don’t play again until they meet Tennessee on Nov. 5, but Cooper isn’t going to get much time off. The Dallas Morning News reported that quarterback Dak Prescott will stay around town to work with Cooper.
New York Giants: Quarterback Eli Manning has seen two of his higher-profile teammates – cornerback Eli Apple and defensive tackle Damon “Snacks” Harrison – traded away in the past 48 hours. And given the conversation around the city that the 1-6 Giants should make a change at quarterback, Manning told WFAN’s Mike Francesa that he doesn’t anticipate being, or want to be, traded. “I haven’t thought about the trade scenario and hey, this organization is the only team I’ve ever played for and only thing I know,” Manning said. “I love the Giants. It’s hard to imagine being with another organization.”
Philadelphia Eagles: Second-year kicker Jake Elliott hasn’t missed an extra point attempt this season, but his field goal percentage of 73.3 is one of the NFL’s worst. He’s made 11 of 15 attempts, missing from 42 yards out, as well as three shots of 54 yards or more. Last season, he made 12-of-13 opportunities of 40 yards or longer, including a game winner of 61 yards against the New York Giants. Head coach Doug Pederson told reporters Wednesday that he isn’t worried about his kicker. “No concern, quite frankly,” he said. “The other day it was extremely windy. Our kicker missed; their kicker missed. It’s a tough situation.” He continued: “I have a lot of confidence in him. He can hit it from short, he can hit it from long.”
Washington Redskins: Trey Quinn was the last pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, making the former SMU wide receiver Mr. Irrelevant. Now, he could become Mr. Relevant for the Redskins. He had a strong preseason and made the team but hurt his ankle on a punt return in the season opener in Arizona and wound up on injured reserve. He’s eligible to return soon, and coach Jay Gruden recently hinted he’d be activated when ready. Quinn would be a welcome addition to the Redskins’ receiving corps as Paul Richardson and Jamison Crowder continue to fight injuries.
–Field Level Media
Patriots WR Gordon draws praise
Patriots WR Gordon draws praise
Buffalo Bills: It will be student vs. mentor when Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll tangles with Patriots coach Bill Belichick on Monday night. Daboll worked for Belichick for a number of years and was a part of five Super Bowl-winning teams. "I was with him for 11 years,
Buffalo Bills: It will be student vs. mentor when Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll tangles with Patriots coach Bill Belichick on Monday night. Daboll worked for Belichick for a number of years and was a part of five Super Bowl-winning teams. “I was with him for 11 years, so there’s not much that I haven’t taken from him or learned from him,” Daboll said. “He’s a phenomenal football coach, and his track record speaks for itself.” Belichick had similarly kind words for Daboll. “Brian’s a good coach,” Belichick said. “Brian really works as hard at it as anybody, really studies the opponent. He knows us anyway, but he would thoroughly know our scheme as well as our personnel. I’m sure they’ll be very well prepared. I have a lot of respect for Brian. He’s done a great job for me on two different stints here with the Patriots. Personally, I always wish him the best.”
Miami Dolphins: Before the 2016 season, quarterback Brock Osweiler signed a four-year, $72 million contract with the Houston Texans. The team made the playoffs that year, but Osweiler threw more interceptions than he did touchdown passes, and he and his salary were dispatched to Cleveland the following spring. Now the starting quarterback of the Dolphins as Ryan Tannehill recovers from injury, Osweiler said Monday it will be just another game when the Texans and Dolphins meet Thursday. Former teammate Jadeveon Clowney said he won’t be welcoming Osweiler back warmly. “He’s not here no more, so I don’t really care for him,” Clowney said, according to ESPN. “We didn’t win a lot with him. Try to get after him this week up front and rattle him in the pocket and hope he throws a couple interceptions.”
New England Patriots: Wide receiver Josh Gordon was a key contributor for the Patriots on Sunday, catching four passes for 100 yards. Frequently in trouble with the Cleveland Browns in his six seasons there — he was suspended for two of them and parts of two others — it’s so far, so good in his new home in New England. “Josh has, since he walked in the door, he’s worked hard,” offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels told reporters. “He’s been open and able to communicate with myself, with CO (wide receivers coach Chad O’Shea), with Tom (Brady) just about different things in the passing game and what we’re looking for, what he’s done before. Just been a good worker, hard worker, put a lot into his preparation and eager to get in and do as much as he can to help the team win. So, really excited about that and hopefully looking forward to continue to build as we go forward here.”
New York Jets: The Jets are looking for newly signed wide receiver Rishard Matthews to make an immediate impact. Unhappy with his role with Tennessee, Matthews asked for and received his release earlier this season. He was the leading receiver for the Titans in 2016 and 2017, catching 118 passes for 1,740 yards and 13 touchdowns. New teammate Avery Williamson played with Matthews in Tennessee and said on WFAN Radio that Matthews, 29, is “a phenomenal player. … He’s a passionate player and talented, very talented.” He added: “He can go. He can go. He can add some great things to the receiving corps. Great hands and he can make something out of nothing. I’ve seen him make some phenomenal catches.”
Colts TE Doyle nearing return from hip injury
Houston Texans: Running back Lamar Miller is excited about Thursday night's home game with Miami as it will mark the first time he will face his hometown Dolphins since departing the franchise for Houston following the 2015 campaign. "Throughout the whole offseason, I trained with
Houston Texans: Running back Lamar Miller is excited about Thursday night’s home game with Miami as it will mark the first time he will face his hometown Dolphins since departing the franchise for Houston following the 2015 campaign. “Throughout the whole offseason, I trained with the majority of the guys that played with the Dolphins, so it’s good to play against some of my friends and my hometown,” Miller said. The seventh-year pro has rushed for a team-best 371 yards and he is coming off a season-high 100 in last Sunday’s win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. “Lamar is doing a good job,” Texans coach Bill O’Brien said. “He runs hard, does a good job in the passing game, had a good game last week, kind of does a lot of different things for us. Great pro, does a great job in the locker room. Really glad we have him.”
Indianapolis Colts: Tight end Jack Doyle (hip) returned to practice Wednesday after missing the past five games. His status for this week’s game against the Oakland Raiders on Sunday will be determined late in the week. Doyle was primed for a big campaign after catching a career-high 80 passes last season but suffered his injury in Week 2 against the Washington Redskins. Now he is itching to get back on the field. “You can tell Jack is ready,” Colts coach Frank Reich told reporters. “(He’s) wanting to go and feeling like, ‘Hey, let me do more. Let me do more. Let’s go.’ I certainly appreciate that about him.” Eric Ebron has stepped up in Doyle’s absence and leads the team with 33 receptions, 357 receiving yards and six touchdown catches.
Jacksonville Jaguars: Blake Bortles remains the starting quarterback and coach Doug Marrone continues to insist that the problems run deeper than that position. “Is that a part of it? Sure, we need better (quarterback) play,” Marrone said. “But the bigger picture is we all need to play better. That’s what I always try to communicate to the team. It’s hard to do publicly because it’s a better story when it’s the quarterback stuff. That’s the nature of the business. I get it. I don’t have any issue with that.” Defensive end Calais Campbell is one of the many Jaguars defending Bortles. “I know as of late he hasn’t been playing as good as he could, but earlier this year, he was playing some good ball,” Campbell said. “I see it in him all the time. He’s hot and cold like anybody else, so hopefully we’ll get a hot streak here and turn the corner.”
Tennessee Titans: Tennessee held its final bye-week practice on Wednesday and players were reflecting on a 3-4 record that could be two victories better. The Titans twice suffered one-point losses — in Week 5 to the Buffalo Bills and last Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers — and trail first-place Houston by one game. “We know we have a good team, but we have things we need to improve on, just like every single team in the NFL,” safety Kevin Byard said. “We head into the bye week knowing we can win this division. It is not the time to hit the panic button or anything like that. We have done some good things, but we need to clean up some of the things that are getting us beat. We need to be more consistent.”
Raiders QB Derek Carr tries to ignore criticism
As if that wasn’t enough, he also has had to deal with reports that unidentified teammates have lost faith in him and his toughness has been questioned.
“I don’t pay that any mind,” Carr said Wednesday. “Just go talk to those guys. If they don’t want to put their name on it, I am going to leave it as what it is. It’s nothing to me. If they want to come say it to my locker, I’ve had plenty of tough discussions standing right here with teammates. Those are some of the guys that texted me yesterday, saying, ‘Don’t worry about this bull.’ That kind of stuff. I can’t tell you how many texts I got from former teammates, teammates I have now and all of these things that when you’re losing, (bad stuff) happens.”
Tight end Lee Smith gave a long statement defending Carr in what was otherwise a mostly empty locker room during the open media period. He called a recent report that the locker room is fractured over Carr “comical and laughable” and said Carr remains the leader of this team.
Smith said it’s a “joke” that Carr has to deal with this criticism, including that it looked like he was crying after injuring his left arm in a loss to Seattle in London on Oct. 14.
“He’s a human being,” Smith said. “We’re human beings. We’re not robots. He has a 1-5 record as a starting quarterback for the Oakland Raiders. That’s hard enough on him. Much less him worrying about his two sons happening to see an article that he’s not tough. It’s ridiculous. Of course it would bother him. He’s human.”
Carr’s play has also not lived up to expectations as he has been hurt by a banged-up offensive line that got him sacked six times in the loss to the Seahawks.
Carr has thrown more interceptions (eight) than touchdown passes (seven) so far this season and was unable to get the ball downfield at all in the game against the Seahawks when he threw just one pass more than 10 yards downfield and gained 140 of his 142 yards after the catch.
“I think Carr is going to be fine,” Gruden said. “We have a lot of moving pieces now on offense. It’s tough on a quarterback. In the first year of a system it’s doubly tough. I’m going to keep supporting him. I know I believe in him. I know he’s going to be a great player. You watch and see, he’ll play just fine on Sunday.”
A season that began with optimism with the return of Gruden as coach has gone off the rails quickly. The team traded Mack to Chicago just over a week before the start of the season for a package of draft picks and then dealt Cooper to Dallas on Monday for another first-round pick.
The trades give the Raiders three first-round picks in 2019 and two more the following year but none of that will help win games now for the players still here.
The Raiders (1-5) have been outscored 53-13 in losing their past two games and have been accused of tanking the season because they traded Cooper and Mack.
“I feel like we’ve had to do this a couple of times in my early five years,” Carr said. “That part is hard. At the same time, it doesn’t change my mindset, you guys know that. Good things, bad things, it doesn’t change who I am and how I work. I still have a job to do. It’s going to be harder without Coop, it’s going to be harder without Khalil, we knew that. It’s not going to make it easier, especially for us, for a quarterback and things like that. But that’s no excuse. We need to go perform and we need to go win games and that’s my mindset.”
NOTES: LG Kelechi Osemele has not returned to practice from a knee injury that has sidelined him the past two weeks and his status for this week remains in doubt. … S Karl Joseph (hamstring), OL Jon Feliciano (ribs) and DL Frostee Rucker (neck) were all back on the practice field.
Giants trade Harrison to Lions for 5th-round pick
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants have traded star defensive tackle Damon "Snacks" Harrison to the Detroit Lions for a draft pick.
Giants coach Pat Shurmur confirmed the deal Wednesday after practice without revealing details. The teams are expected to confirm it Thursday after Harrison passes a physical.
A person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press that Giants will receive a fifth-round draft pick for the soon-to-be 30-year-old Harrison, who was a 2016 All-Pro selection.
The trade is the second for the Giants (1-6) in less than 24 hours and indicates the organization is cleaning house after four wins in the past 23 regular-season games. New York sent cornerback Eli Apple, a 2016 first-round selection, to New Orleans for two picks on Tuesday.
It also waived tackle Ereck Flowers, the 2015 first-round pick, on Oct. 9.
“We are always concerned about improving the roster,” Shurmur said. “My concern is obviously getting the team ready to play this week. We all know there are short term and long-term things that go on.”
Shurmur believes he has players to replace the two traded starters and he expects them to be ready.
Some believe the moves indicate the Giants are starting to focus on next season.
“The giving up on the season narrative is really disrespectful to the guys in the locker room,” Shurmur said. “This is the ultimate team game we need to play better as a team.”
Detroit coach Matt Patricia confirmed that the Lions and Giants had spoken, but he had no comment on the deal.
ESPN was the first to report the trade, which comes less than a week before the league’s trading deadline at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Giants quarterback Eli Manning said his only focus was getting a win against Washington on Sunday.
“It’s our job as players to worry about this season and do our job and go prepare each week and go play the games and win football games,” Manning said. “That’s all we can do. We are not worried about next year or next week. We are worried about today and getting ready for Washington.”
Harrison joined the Giants as a free agent in 2016, signing a five-year, $46 million contract. He helped them make the playoffs in 2016. The seven-year veteran never missed a game in his 2½ years, starting 39 times. He had 31 tackles and a forced fumble this season.
The Lions (3-3) have one of the NFL’s worst run defenses. The line has been without end Ziggy Ansah most of the season. Former Giant Romeo Okwara has been in the rotation at end for Detroit.
Detroit hosts Seattle (3-3) on Sunday and Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Harrison is a great addition for the Lions.
“Tell him to take his time getting there,” Carroll said.
Second-year pro Dalvin Tomlinson and rookie B.J. Hill will handle the Giants’ tackle spots, backed up by veterans Josh Mauro and John Jenkins. Rookie RJ McIntosh has started practicing after spending the season on the non-football injury list.
“It’s always weird seeing people go,” said Tomlinson, who was mentored by Harrison after he was drafted in the second round last year. “That’s just the nature of the business. I know he (Harrison) is going to ball wherever he goes. I just have to step up my game and make sure the rest of the D-line is ready Sunday.”
Vikings ease Griffen in, unsure if he plays against Saints
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Everson Griffen was back at practice with the Minnesota Vikings for the first time in almost six weeks, a significant point of progress in returning to his spot at right defensive end and re-establishing his pass-rushing and run-stopping skills in a game setting for the NFC North leaders.
The first and most important step, though, was acknowledging his need for mental health treatment in the tough-guy environment of football that has long fostered a mindset of powering through a problem.
“Sometimes you’ve just got to put your pride aside and know when enough is enough. Sometimes you’ve got to take it upon yourself and know when enough is enough and when you can’t handle it,” Griffen said.
Griffen was a full participant in the workout on Wednesday afternoon, but coach Mike Zimmer said the decision about whether he’d play for the Vikings (4-2-1) on Sunday night against New Orleans would be made at the end of the week. Stephen Weatherly has started in Griffen’s place at right end for the past five games.
“I feel good. I was able to work out and do the things I have to do, but playing this game of football, it requires more than just working out,” Griffen said. “You’ve got to push somebody, hit somebody, get your timing back.”
Though Griffen’s reintegration with the defense will be gradual, his welcome by the team was not.
“It felt great to see my guys, man. I love each and every one of my teammates, and it was just good to see the smiles on their face,” said Griffen, who was taken by ambulance to a hospital on Sept. 22 after a scary series of incidents around the Twin Cities when he threatened violence in a hotel lobby and made repeated comments about people trying to kill him.
“I had a lot of support from my family, the Minnesota Vikings, the doctors, my teammates, the fans, and you know I want to give my apologizes to people I impacted. I’m sorry if I affected them in any type of way,” Griffen said.
“I’m just excited to get back here with my team and get back to the grind of things. It’s been hard to be away, but I’m happy to be back. It’s a good feeling right now, and I’m taking one day at a time and one thing at a time to get things back on track.”
Vikings general manager Rick Spielman said the organization was in communication with Griffen’s medical team throughout his hiatus, relying on the professional recommendations regarding his return.
“This is an illness,” Zimmer said, “and he’s done a good job of helping to get better and continues to try to get better. He is probably going to have to continue to do that, just like we all have to do in life.”
Griffen politely declined to discuss in detail his treatment plan or specific issues, but said he’d do so in the future to use his public platform as way to positively influence the millions of Americans who struggle with some form of mental illness.
“You need to ask for help. You need to go out there and find a good support team and do the right things to be able to take care of yourself,” Griffen said.
Seeking and maintaining a work-life balance was a daily goal that Griffen frequently mentioned during a 10-minute session with reporters, his first such appearance since playing at Green Bay on Sept. 16 in the second game of the season.
“I learned a lot about the man outside of football. I had a lot of time to reflect on my life and where I want to go and the decisions I made,” he said.
Make no mistake, though: Being back in the meeting rooms and on the practice field with the Vikings was a cathartic experience.
“It was awesome, man. Just getting back to life in general, driving my car, doing all the little things,” Griffen said. “You’ve got to appreciate the little things in life.”
Bears look to bolster confidence after consecutive losses
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Whether it's due to a leaking defense or quarterback Mitchell Trubisky's ill-advised throws into pass coverage, the Chicago Bears are in need of a confidence infusion.
Playing a 3-4 New York Jets team with its own struggles could go a long way in solving this, but the 3-3 Bears say they’ve reached a point where they’re only concerned with what they control in their search for answers.
“We can’t dwell on the past,” linebacker Danny Trevathan said. “We’ve just got to keep moving forward. It’s a long season. We’re not in a bad situation.”
It could be a better situation if the defense regains its swagger. Two straight losses and 69 total points allowed put the defense on its heels.
“A lot of guys are probably a little down today, probably are disappointed but not discouraged,” cornerback Prince Amukamara said. “We know that we’re a team that’s going to continue to fight.”
Players had a talk from defensive coordinator Vic Fangio aimed at keeping up spirits.
“So right now we’ve just got to continue to build off that and don’t let the confidence and swagger go away because that’s when things really get bad for us,” safety Eddie Jackson said.
The defense can trace its downfall to Khalil Mack’s ankle injury. Although he has continued playing, he hasn’t been the same force as in the first four games.
Mack couldn’t practice Wednesday, and coach Matt Nagy said it’s likely Mack will take the same route as last week when he rested Wednesday and Thursday, practiced on a limited basis Friday and then played.
“We’ve got to pick up the slack,” Trevathan said.
Chicago’s defense is now ranked No. 12 after being in the top five much of the season’s first quarter. The Bears are eighth in sacks (19) after leading through four games.
“It plays its part,” Jackson said of Mack’s injury. “It definitely plays its part, especially when a guy like Mack when he’s out.”
The Bears were hardly a poor pass rushing team before Mack came via trade from Oakland. They tied for seventh in sacks with 42 last year and played the same defense under Fangio with virtually all of the same players.
So they say getting pressure on Jets rookie quarterback Sam Darnold Sunday with Mack limited shouldn’t be considered impossible.
“It’s a team, it’s 11 guys on the defensive side of the ball,” Jackson said. “So when a guy like (Mack) goes out, we’ve got to put him on our back and just show him, like, it’s not just you, it’s going to be all of us.”
Offensively, Trubisky and the passing game could benefit if the Bears begin to run the ball more effectively. Their ranking as the sixth-best rushing team is deceiving because Trubisky has accounted for 245 yards, mostly on scrambles.
Jordan Howard averages 3.5 yards and has 90 carries, but last year after six games under former coach John Fox he was averaging 4.2 yards a carry and ran 28 more times. The effect of a struggling running attack has been apparent when the Bears had leads against the Dolphins and Patriots before losing.
“We need to finish,” guard Kyle Long said. “We’ve had leads in all of (the losses) and we haven’t been able to score more points to extend the lead on offense.”
Nagy called a better running attack a matter of timing up the blocks in a new offense.
“All of it, the guys are trying, and I know our numbers are skewed a little bit from the quarterback runs, but for the most part we feel like we need to create more of an identity there,” Nagy said of the running attack.
Trubisky looked at the positive side of the passing game. The Bears scored 31 even while he spent much of the time scrambling and throwing on the run, so if they can complete some from the pocket they’ll be ahead of the game.
“Basically as how I described it, as playing backyard football, me running around just trying to find completions and not being very sound with my footwork and drop-backs,” Trubisky said.
With Kansas City last year as offensive coordinator, Nagy went through a much worse stretch with six losses in seven games before the Chiefs made the playoffs.
“There was never any panic, never,” Nagy said. “There is not going to be any panic here, either.”
Nagy pointed out the Bears also won three straight earlier.
“Good people stick together,” Nagy said. “They rally through this kind of stuff and you just keep playing.”
NOTES: Wide receiver Allen Robinson (groin) did not practice. Robinson in Sunday’s game aggravated the injury he suffered two weeks ago. … Guard Eric Kush (neck) did not practice. Cornerback Marcus Cooper (hamstring) had limited participation in practice. … Linebacker Roquan Smith has been listed by the Bears as suffering from a wrist injury, but he was able to practice Wednesday.
Dolphins WR Albert Wilson goes on IR with hip injury
MIAMI (AP) — Receiver Albert Wilson has been placed on injured reserve by the Miami Dolphins because of a hip injury suffered in Sunday's loss to Detroit.
Receiver Leonte Carroo was promoted from the practice squad to the active roster in advance of Miami's game at Houston on Thursday night.
Receiver Leonte Carroo was promoted from the practice squad to the active roster in advance of Miami’s game at Houston on Thursday night.
Wilson’s injury won’t require surgery, but a specialist determined he’ll need a lengthy recovery, which prompted the roster moves. He leads the Dolphins with 391 yards receiving on 26 receptions, including touchdowns of 75, 74 and 43 yards, and threw a 52-yard touchdown pass.
Only two Dolphins were listed as questionable Wednesday for the Texans game: tight ends Mike Gesicki (shoulder) and A.J. Derby (foot).
Jaguars counting on Hyde to recapture identity, help Bortles
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars are counting on newcomer Carlos Hyde to help veteran Blake Bortles.
The Jaguars (3-4) believe Hyde's physical running style will pay immediate dividends, especially for their embattled quarterback.
“People are brought here or drafted and developed here to play a certain type of football,” coach Doug Marrone said. “Not to say that we can’t play any other way, but that’s what we have worked on. If we can play to the identity that we want to play, then we feel that will help us become a better team and start winning some games.”
Jacksonville acquired Hyde from Cleveland last week in exchange for a fifth-round draft pick and expects the Browns’ leading rusher to play a significant role against Philadelphia (3-4) in London.
Bortles could be the beneficiary.
The fifth-year pro has really struggled the last three weeks, turning the ball over eight times and throwing just two touchdown passes. He fumbled twice in last week’s 20-7 loss to Houston , leading to 10 points and his benching. Cody Kessler finished the game, but was sacked four times in five drives, fumbled once and threw an interception.
Marrone opened up the quarterback job following the game, but decided less than 24 hours later to stick with Bortles .
The coach made it clear that he doesn’t see Bortles as the only problem. Injuries have been the main culprit, with Jacksonville down two left tackles, two tight ends, two running backs and receiver. Receivers also have dropped passes, and the offensive line has been shaky at best.
The entire offense was built around Leonard Fournette, a physical runner who sets the tone and takes pressure off Bortles and the passing attack. Without him, the Jaguars have looked lost on that side of the ball.
Hyde should help.
“I run angry, downhill, smash-mouth football,” said Hyde, who has 382 yards rushing and five touchdowns this season. “That’s been my game ever since I started playing this game, so I think I’ll fit in perfect here.”
The Jaguars are counting on it.
“You can never replace a guy like Fournette, but if there’s anybody who can do so, you look at a guy like him,” safety Tashaun Gipson said. “You talk about a physical, angry, downhill runner. He leaves the games and you look up and he had 85 (yards) on a day, a physical, tough 85. That’s the type of mentality that you want to bring. That’s what helps this offense thrive.
“I don’t know what can happen and what spark he may bring, but I’m hoping it’s a spark that we need. Obviously, this team can definitely use a spark. I hope they give him the ball many, many times. I had to tackle him, so good luck to the guys in Philly that got to tackle him.”
The Jaguars pushed Bortles’ weekly media session to Friday in London, where he gets his first chance to talk about regaining the starting job for the second time in 14 months. Marrone also benched Bortles during the 2017 preseason, only to name him the starter nine days later.
Fournette and the ground game was a big key to Bortles’ success last season, especially in the postseason.
The Jags hope Hyde will have the same effect on him.
“I believe in him, I always have,” team captain and defensive end Calais Campbell said. “He’s earned that right. I know as of late he hasn’t been playing as good as he could, but earlier this year he was playing some really good ball. I see it in him all the time.
“He’s hot and cold like anybody else. Hopefully we can get him on a hot streak here and turn this corner. When he’s doing it well, it’s nice to watch and nice to see and he sparks the whole team; the defense feeds off it.”
Houston was 0-3, Miami was 3-0. Now both are 4-3.
The Houston Texans began the season 0-3 despite high expectations. They've now won four in a row, and those high expectations have returned.
Miami had a good start, going 3-0, but now has faltered and stands 4-3 with an uncertain situation at quarterback.
Miami had a good start, going 3-0, but now has faltered and stands 4-3 with an uncertain situation at quarterback.
Things are looking up for AFC South leader Houston, and aren’t nearly so bright for the Dolphins, who live in the same neighborhood as New England, the AFC East.
Houston, No. 12 in the AP Pro32, is a 7½-point choice over No. 18 Miami.
“Nobody wants to be 0-3,” Texans coach Bill O’Brien says. “You’re not looking to be in that hole, but we were. I think it’s really — again, I can’t emphasize this enough — I think it’s all about the players. If you don’t have the right type of players, then you’re probably going to be somewhere not close to where we are now. I think it’s really about the players, their resolve, their mindset, their mentality, their belief in what we’re trying to do, their belief in each other, their belief in the coaching staff.”
No one is saying the Dolphins don’t believe, either.
“Last time I checked we’re 4-3 and there’s a lot of teams around this league that are 4-3,” says running back Kenyan Drake. “All we have to do is make the necessary adjustments we need to make to be 5-3 …”
Sorry, but that will be 4-4 after …
TEXANS, 20-16
KNOCKOUT POOL: Thanks Chargers — or Mike Vrabel and the Titans for going for 2 at the end of the game. Pro Picks keeps on keeping on with KANSAS CITY.
No. 2 (tie) New England (minus 11) at No. 28 Buffalo
Unless the weather gets brutal in Buffalo — maybe even then — should be a rout.
BEST BET: PATRIOTS, 36-13
No. 9 Baltimore (minus 1 1-2) at No. 7 (tie) Carolina
Tempted by Seattle as top upset, but can’t see Ravens as road favorites here.
UPSET SPECIAL: PANTHERS, 21-20
No. 14 Seattle (plus 3) at No. 17 Detroit
Really impressed by coaching job Pete Carroll is doing.
SEAHAWKS, 25-22
No. 10 Washington (minus 1) at No. 29 New York Giants
Really impressed by coaching job Jay Gruden is doing.
REDSKINS, 24-16
No. 4 New Orleans (plus 1) at No. 5 Minnesota
Hey Saints, remember not to let Stefan Diggs loose on final play.
VIKINGS, 29-26
No. 23 Denver (plus 10) at No. 2 (tie) Kansas City
Until weather turns nasty in KC, Chiefs will keep scoring in bunches.
CHIEFS, 34-20
No. 23 (tie) Tampa Bay (plus 5) at No. 13 Cincinnati
Bengals are looking fragile, but past two defeats were against superior talent.
BENGALS, 27-24
No. 15 (tie) Philadelphia (minus 3) vs No. 20 Jacksonville at London
Both of these teams looking fragile. At least Eagles aren’t feuding.
EAGLES, 24-16
No. 11 Green Bay (plus 9) at No. 1 Los Angeles Rams
Not often that rested Packers are such big underdogs. But they can’t cover wideouts, so …
RAMS, 33-23
No. 26 Cleveland (plus 8) at No. 7 (tie) Pittsburgh
Don’t smell a blowout here, just another Browns late implosion.
STEELERS, 20-17
No. 25 New York Jets (plus 7) at No. 15 (tie) Chicago
Jets hope Sam Darnold 2019 is where Mitch Trubisky 2018 is at.
BEARS, 27-15
No. 27 Indianapolis (minus 3) at No. 32 Oakland
How long before Jon Gruden tries to sell Golden Gate Bridge?
COLTS, 33-20
No. 30 San Francisco (minus 1) at No. 31 Arizona
Don’t think many Arizonans will vacate the golf course for this.
49ers, 13-10
2018 RECORD:
Last Week: Against spread (8-4-1). Straight up (11-3)
Season Totals: Against spread (48-52-4). Straight up: (69-36-2)
Best Bet: 2-5 against spread, 6-1 straight up
Upset special: 4-3 against spread, 3-3-1 straight up
Bengals’ offense in skid heading into midway point
CINCINNATI (AP) — The Bengals' redesigned offense had quite an opening month, putting up yards and points at a far better rate than in the past two seasons.
With opponents getting a better idea of what they're doing, Andy Dalton and company have sputtered in the past three games.
With opponents getting a better idea of what they’re doing, Andy Dalton and company have sputtered in the past three games.
It’s more than just familiarity. Running back Giovani Bernard is sidelined by a knee injury, receiver John Ross has been limited by a groin injury, and the tight end position has been decimated by injuries. What’s left hasn’t been able to do much.
The Bengals (4-3) head into a game Sunday against Tampa Bay (3-3) looking to stop the slide as they reach the season’s midpoint and their bye week.
“We did some things early on in the season that were really good,” quarterback Andy Dalton said Wednesday.
In the first four games, Cincinnati’s offense averaged 24.5 first downs and 376.5 total yards. In the past three, it has managed only 17 first downs per game and 282 yards, both significant drops.
Dalton’s numbers reflect the trend . He threw for 1,197 yards with 11 touchdowns in the first four games. In the past three, he’s thrown for 625 yards with four touchdowns.
Their worst showing by far came Sunday night during a 45-10 loss in Kansas City . The Bengals had a season-low 15 first downs and 239 yards against a defense that was last in the league. Dalton threw for only 148 yards and had an interception returned for a touchdown .
The offense was shockingly limited in the first half. A.J. Green had six catches for 110 yards. The rest of the receivers combined for four catches for 8 yards. Green accounted for 110 of Cincinnati’s 139 yards as the Chiefs took control.
“A couple of us had quiet games in the first half,” said receiver Tyler Boyd, who had three catches for 27 yards overall. “I definitely wanted to make more plays in the first half to ease off A.J. I know he was tired at times, and he made a ton of plays.”
The Chiefs adjusted their coverage on Green in the second half and nobody else was able to take advantage.
“We have to be able to react and adjust in-game and get back on track,” Dalton said. “Our goal is to get back to the way we were playing and the way we know we can play.”
The most glaring drop-off has been at the tight end spot with Tyler Eifert done for the season with a broken ankle and Tyler Kroft sidelined by a foot injury. C.J. Uzomah had two catches for 13 yards.
Coordinator Bill Lazor told the offense this week that good teams improve as the season goes along, and it’s time to get out of the recent rut.
“We’re always mentioning that the sky’s the limit for this offense, and Bill was pointing out we’re declining,” Boyd said.
BURFICT STRUGGLING
Linebacker Vontaze Burfict has repeatedly missed tackles since returning from his four-game suspension for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancers. He also was fined $112,000 for several egregious plays during a loss to the Steelers, including hitting Antonio Brown in the head again.
In his three games, Burfict has a total of 17 tackles, no sacks, no interceptions and two passes broken up. He landed on his hip during Sunday’s game and was held out of practice on Wednesday.
“He hasn’t played as well as he has in the past,” coach Marvin Lewis said. Asked to elaborate, Lewis said, “I don’t want to talk about Vontaze. It’s not relevant.”
ALSO SIDELINED
Burfict was one of 10 players held out of practice, along with CB Darqueze Dennard (shoulder), CB Dre Kirkpatrick (Achilles), LB Nick Vigil (knee), long snapper Clark Harris (concussion), RB Giovani Bernard (knee), OT Jake Fisher (back), OT Bobby Hart (back), Kroft and Ross.
Rookie center Billy Price returned to practice on a limited basis. He’s been sidelined for five weeks by a partially torn ligament in his right foot. DT Adolphus Washington was limited by a tailbone injury.
