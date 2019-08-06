Panthers won’t play Newton or Kuechly on Thursday
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton and linebacker Luke Kuechly won’t play in Thursday night’s preseason opener at Chicago, coach Ron Rivera said Tuesday.
It is a precautionary move for both Panthers stars, with Newton coming back from offseason shoulder surgery and Kuechly having been held out of practice recently.
Second-year quarterback Kyle Allen is expected to start against the Bears, backed up by rookie Will Grier.
The Panthers have been monitoring Newton’s workload throughout training camp.
Newton, 30, is entering his ninth NFL season. The former MVP completed 67.9 percent of his passes for 3,395 yards, 24 touchdowns and 13 interceptions in 14 games last season.
Kuechly was caught in a pileup last week in practice, but told reporters Tuesday that he was never in the concussion protocol.
Kuechly, 28, is heading into his eighth season. The five-time All-Pro registered 130 tackles, two sacks and an interception in 16 starts in 2018.
Koepka the favorite in loaded Northern Trust field
The first leg of the FedEx Cup Playoffs has never been more important than at this week’s The Northern Trust.
With the playoffs truncated from four to three events, only the top 70 in the standings after this week will advance to the BWM Championship. And the players at the top want to maintain their momentum while jockeying for position for the season-ending Tour Championship.
Top-ranked and top-seeded Brooks Koepka is understandably the betting favorite. Listed at 8/1 by PointsBet and 8 1/2/1 by FanDuel, Koepka is the only three-time winner on Tour this season and is coming off an impressive win at the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational two weeks ago.
But this is also a loaded field with 121 of the top 125 players in the standings competing at Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City.
Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy (11/1 PointsBet, 10/1 FanDuel) rebounded from a disappointing missed cut at The Open to play well at the WGC event, and leads the Tour with 12 top-10s and a 69.090 scoring average. The 2016 FedEx Cup champion has never won The Northern Trust.
Webb Simpson (25/1, 27/1) enters with consecutive runner-up finishes and three in his past five starts.
England’s Justin Rose (22/1, 20/1) finished second at Liberty National in 2013, leading the field in strokes gained tee-to-green, and he enters with four consecutive top-20s.
Patrick Cantlay (22/1, 22/1) has three top-25s since winning the Memorial.
Tiger Woods (28/1, 27/1) doesn’t bring particularly great odds as he prepares to make his first start since missing the cut at The Open. It is just his fifth start since winning the Masters in April.
Australia’s Adam Scott (33/1 by both sportsbooks) won the last time The Northern Trust was held at Liberty National in 2013 and could be a bit of a dark horse to keep an eye on.
Among the several rookies in the field, watch for Sungjae Im (80/1 by both books). He isn’t as heralded by the media as some other rookies, but he has seven top-10s and 14 top-25s. Recent first-time winners Collin Morikawa (40/1, 45/1) and Matthew Wolff (80/1, 65/1) are also in the field.
Matt Kuchar led the FedEx Cup points race much of the season, but has cooled off a bit of late with no top-15 finishes in his past four events. Despite still being No. 3, he is listed at just 50/1 by PointsBet and 42/1 by FanDuel.
Winner’s Odds (PointsBet)
Brooks Koepka: +800
Rory McIlroy: +1100
Dustin Johnson: +1600
Jon Rahm: +1600
Justin Thomas: +1800
Justin Rose: +2200
Rickie Fowler: +2200
Patrick Cantlay: +2200
Webb Simpson: +2500
Tommy Fleetwood: +2500
Tiger Woods: +2800
Xander Schauffele: +2800
Adam Scott: +3300
Francesco Molinari: +4000
Tony Finau: +4000
Patrick Reed: +4000
Bryson DeChambeau: +4000
Collin Morikawa: +4000
Matt Kuchar: +5000
Jason Day: +5000
Gary Woodland: +5000
Billy Horschel: +5000
Jordan Spieth: +5000
Hideki Matsuyama: +5000
Louis Oosthuizen: +6000
Marc Leishman: +6000
Shane Lowry: +6000
Rory Sabbatini: +7000
Byeong-Hun An: +7000
Bubba Watson: +8000
Chez Reavie: +8000
Sungjae Im: +8000
Joaquin Niemann: +8000
Matthew Wolff: +8000
Ian Poulter: +9000
Brandt Snedeker: +9000
Kevin Kisner: +9000
Jason Kokrak: +9000
Tyrrell Hatton: +9000
Cameron Smith: +9000
Ryan Moore: +10000
Sergio Garcia: +10000
Charles Howell III: +10000
Danny Willett: +10000
Andrew D. Putnam: +10000
Si Woo Kim: +10000
Brian Harman: +12500
Jim Furyk: +12500
Phil Mickelson: +12500
Lucas Glover: +12500
Scott Piercy: +12500
Emiliano Grillo: +12500
J.T. Poston: +12500
Aaron Wise: +12500
Kevin Na: +15000
Ryan Palmer: +15000
Kevin Streelman: +15000
Kyle Stanley: +15000
Branden Grace: +15000
Dylan Frittelli: +15000
Keegan Bradley: +15000
Bud Cauley: +15000
Russell Henley: +15000
Adam Hadwin: +15000
Abraham Ancer: +15000
Denny McCarthy: +15000
Charley Hoffman: +20000
Vaughn Taylor: +20000
Graeme McDowell: +20000
J.B. Holmes: +20000
Jhonattan Vegas: +20000
Nick Watney: +20000
Martin Laird: +20000
Cameron Tringale: +20000
Brice Garnett: +20000
Russell Knox: +20000
Mackenzie Hughes: +20000
Nate Lashley: +20000
Keith Mitchell: +20000
Corey Conners: +20000
Sepp Straka: +20000
Luke List: +25000
Ryan Armour: +25000
Nick Taylor: +25000
Troy Merritt: +25000
Kiradech Aphibarnrat: +25000
Roger Sloan: +25000
Harold Varner III: +25000
Sam Ryder: +25000
Andrew Landry: +25000
Sebastian Munoz: +25000
Wyndham Clark: +25000
Cheng-Tsung Pan: +30000
Pat Perez: +30000
Matt Every: +30000
Kevin Tway: +30000
Brian Stuard: +30000
Sung Kang: +30000
Matt Jones: +30000
Scott Stallings: +30000
Peter Malnati: +30000
Chesson Hadley: +30000
Joel Dahmen: +30000
J.J. Spaun: +30000
Adam Schenk: +30000
Danny Lee: +35000
Michael Thompson: +35000
Patton Kizzire: +35000
Scott Brown: +35000
Patrick Rodgers: +35000
Kyoung-Hoon Lee: +35000
Carlos Ortiz: +35000
Cameron Champ: +35000
Aaron Baddeley: +40000
Brian Gay: +40000
Chris Stroud: +40000
Jonas Blixt: +40000
Adam Long: +40000
Kelly Kraft: +40000
Max Homa: +40000
Talor Gooch: +40000
Chargers activate LB Brown from PUP list
The Los Angeles Chargers activated linebacker Jatavis Brown from the physically unable to perform list Tuesday.
Brown, 25, injured his right ankle during the 2018 regular-season finale at Denver and missed both of the Chargers’ playoff games. He was sidelined throughout the offseason program.
Brown started 10 of his 15 games in 2018 and finished second on the team with a career-high 97 tackles.
The Chargers’ fifth-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft out of Akron, Brown has 255 tackles, 4.5 sacks and three forced fumbles in 43 career games.
Patriots QB Brady lists Boston-area mansion for sale
Could Tom Brady's
Could Tom Brady’s time as a New England resident be coming to an end?
According to multiple reports Tuesday, the Patriots quarterback and his wife, Gisele Bundchen, have listed for sale their nearly 10,000-square-foot mansion in Brookline, Mass.
The asking price for the five-bedroom, seven-bathroom custom home that sits on the ninth hole of The Country Club is $39.5 million.
The Brady-Bundchen property was built in 2015 and has a playroom, gym, spa, wine room, pools and guest house among its amenities.
On Monday, Brady reportedly agreed to a two-year, $70 million contract extension that actually would allow him to become a free agent after the 2019 season.
The 42-year-old quarterback, who has won six Super Bowl titles and is a three-time league MVP, is entering his 20th season with the Patriots.
The New York Post reported last week that the couple had been looking at schools in New York City and for estates in the suburbs of Greenwich, Conn., and Alpine, N.J. They own a home in the Tribeca section of the city, but the Post said they were looking for properties with land.
Brady and Bundchen have two children, and Brady has another from a previous relationship.
Fitzpatrick maintains lead over Rosen in Dolphins QB derby
Ryan Fitzpatrick remains ahead of Josh Rosen two
Ryan Fitzpatrick remains ahead of Josh Rosen two weeks into their training camp battle to be the starting quarterback of the Miami Dolphins.
Head coach Brian Flores said last week that Fitzpatrick was No. 1 in the key position battle over Rosen, the second-year quarterback acquired from the Arizona Cardinals during the 2019 NFL Draft.
“I see Fitz going with the ones like we have during training camp,” Flores said of the preseason opener this week. “But that could change. That’s where I see it right now.”
Miami hosts the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday night. It’s expected to be the debut, albeit brief, of Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan. Atlanta opened the preseason last week at the Pro Football Hall of Fame game in Canton, Ohio.
Fitzpatrick, 36, signed a two-year deal worth $11 million in March, making the Dolphins his eighth NFL team.
“We’ve got a meeting (Tuesday night) and we’ll talk about it. The way I see it right now: (Fitzpatrick) has done a good job. Josh has done a good job,” Flores said. “The preseason games will tell us another part of the evaluation. It’s a good competition.”
Rosen could get extended playing time. He performed well for several practices in succession, including last weekend’s scrimmage.
“Everyone has got to be ready to play for an extended period of time,” Flores said. “… I think they all know it could be three plays, it could be 30 plays, it could be 50 plays. We’ll see how the game goes.”
49ers activate RB McKinnon from PUP list
The San Francisco 49ers
The San Francisco 49ers activated running back Jerick McKinnon from the physically unable to perform list on Tuesday.
McKinnon, 27, missed the entire 2018 season after tearing the ACL in his right knee in practice at the beginning of September.
“11 months 5 days let’s get back to what we do now!” he tweeted on Monday.
McKinnon signed a four-year, $30 million contract (with $18 million guaranteed) with San Francisco in March 2018 after four seasons with the Minnesota Vikings.
The 2014 third-round pick rushed for 1,918 yards and seven touchdowns and caught 142 passes for 984 yards and five scores in 58 games with the Vikings.
Golf Glance: FedEx Cup playoffs begin at The Northern Trust
Field Level Media’s Golf Glance provides weekly news and storylines from each of the major North American golf tours.
PGA TOUR
LAST TOURNAMENT: Wyndham Championship (JT Poston)
THIS WEEK: The Northern Trust, Aug. 8-11
Liberty National Golf Club, Jersey City, N.J. (Par 71, 7,370 yards)
Purse: $9.25 million (Winner: $1.665 million)
Defending champion: Bryson DeChambeau
FedEx Cup leader: Brooks Koepka
Television: Thursday-Friday, 2-6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Saturday, 1-2:45 p.m. (GC), 3-6 p.m. (CBS). Sunday, 12-1:45 p.m. (GC), 2-6 p.m. (CBS).
NOTES: This is the first of three FedEx Cup Playoff events, limited to the top 125 players in the season standings. Paul Casey and Henrik Stenson (players’ choice), Rafa Cabrera Bello (expecting birth of first child) and Sam Burns (ankle injury) are not playing this week. Only the top 70 players in the standings after this week advance to the BMW Championship. … Tiger Woods will make his first start since missing the cut at The Open Championship. It is just his fifth start since winning the Masters in April. He is still one win shy of tying Sam Snead’s all-time Tour wins record of 82. … Australia’s Adam Scott won the last time The Northern Trust was held at Liberty National in 2013. … Patton Kizzire and Andrew Landry moved into the top 125 last week, while Pat Perez held onto the final spot despite missing the cut. … Each of the past four The Northern Trust champions entered the week in the top 10 of the FedEx Cup standings. … Defending FedEx Cup champion Justin Rose enters the playoffs at No. 11 in the standings. 2015 champion Jordan Spieth enters at No. 69.
BEST BETS: Koepka (8/1 by PointsBet) is coming off a victory two weeks ago and is the only three-time winner this season. … Rory McIlroy (11/1) leads the Tour with 12 top-10s and a 69.090 scoring average. The 2016 FedEx Cup champion has never won The Northern Trust. … Webb Simpson (25/1) enters with consecutive runner-up finishes and three in his past five starts. … Rose (22/1) finished second at Liberty National in 2013, leading the field in strokes gained tee-to-green. Enters with four consecutive top-20s. … Patrick Cantlay (22/1) has three top-25s since winning the Memorial. … Sungjae Im (80/1) isn’t as heralded by the media as some other rookies, but he has seven top-10s and 14 top-25s.
NEXT WEEK: BMW Championship, Medinah, Ill.
LPGA TOUR
LAST TOURNAMENT: Women’s British Open (Hinako Shibuno)
THIS WEEK: Ladies Scottish Open, Aug. 8-11
The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland (Par 71, 6,427 yards)
Purse: $1.5 million
Defending champion: Ariya Jutanugarn
CME Race to the Globe leader: Jin Young Ko
Television: Thursday-Friday, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. ET; Saturday, 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; Sunday, 8:30-11:30 a.m. (All times Golf Channel)
NOTES: Jutanugarn set the tournament scoring record with her 13-under 271 last year. … Ko continues to lead the Tour in official money ($2,281,131), scoring average (69.034) and greens in regulation (79.6%). She also leads the Rolex Player of the Year and Race to the CME Globe races. … Players from South Korea have won 10 of the first 24 tournaments in 2019. … Five of the eight automatic spots on the USA Solheim Team have been determined. Marina Alex, Megan Khang and Brittany Altomare currently hold the final three, followed by Ally McDonald and Cristie Kerr.
NEXT TOURNAMENT: CP Women’s Open, Ontario, Canada, Aug. 22-25
CHAMPIONS TOUR
LAST TOURNAMENT: The Senior Open Championship (Bernhard Langer)
THIS WEEK: OFF
NEXT TOURNAMENT: Dick’s Sporting Goods Open, Endicott, N.Y., Aug. 16-18.
Rams LB Lawler to have foot surgery
Los Angeles Rams second-year linebacker Justin Lawler was scheduled
Los Angeles Rams second-year linebacker Justin Lawler was scheduled for foot surgery Tuesday, head coach Sean McVay said.
No details of the injury or estimates of his recovery time were immediately available.
A seventh-round pick out of SMU in 2018, Lawler appeared in all 16 regular-season games as a rookie and logged 33 snaps on defense and 223 snaps on special teams. He made six tackles.
Lawler, 24, was listed with the second team on the Rams’ first 2019 depth chart behind starting outside linebacker Clay Matthews.
Report: Cryotherapy mishap cause of Brown’s foot injuries
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown might have come
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown might have come up with a new reason to miss training camp — frostbite.
The issues that are keeping the star wideout from the practice field were thought to be blisters, with Brown posting a photo on social media on Monday showing skin peeling from his feet. But Chris Simms of PFT Live said he heard from someone with knowledge of the situation that the photo shows burned feet as a result of entering a cryotherapy machine without the proper footwear.
Hence, the frostbitten feet.
Raiders coach Jon Gruden told reporters that Brown wasn’t at the team’s camp in Napa, Calif., on Tuesday. He added that the team is “gathering information” but otherwise declined to comment on the situation, including whether or not Brown would be able to make his Raiders’ debut when the team opens the regular season on Monday night, Sept. 9, against the visiting Denver Broncos.
Brown’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, did not respond to a request for comment from NBC Sports’ Pro Football Talk.
It all could make for a compelling storyline on HBO’s Hard Knocks series, which is tracking the Raiders during camp.
Brown reportedly visited a foot specialist on Saturday and was briefly on the non-football injury list when training camp opened.
“I think we’re all disappointed,” Gruden said about Brown’s absence Friday, according to The Athletic. “We want to get the party started.”
The Raiders acquired the seven-time Pro Bowl selection from the Pittsburgh Steelers in a trade in March and later signed him to a three-year, $50.125 million contract.
Brown, 31, caught at least 100 passes and exceeded 1,200 receiving yards in each of the past six seasons with the Steelers. He appeared in 130 games with Pittsburgh from 2010-18, catching 837 passes for 11,207 yards and 74 touchdowns.
NFL suspends free-agent CB Claiborne 4 games
The NFL
The NFL suspended free-agent cornerback Morris Claiborne for the first four weeks of the 2019 season for violating the league’s substance-abuse policy.
Claiborne, 29, started 15 games with the New York Jets last season and registered 57 tackles, 14 passes defensed and two interceptions.
With the looming suspension hanging over him, the former first-round pick received only tepid interest during the offseason.
Claiborne has played in 77 games with the Dallas Cowboys (2012-16) and Jets (2017-18), logging seven interceptions and 251 tackles.
Plagued by injuries early in his career, the No. 6 overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft missed 33 games in five seasons with Dallas before starting 30 of 32 games with New York.
Report: Cowboys’ Elliott won’t play without deal
Ezekiel Elliott’s representatives told the Dallas Cowboys the two-time rushing champion won’t play in 2019 without a new contract, ESPN reported Tuesday.
However, the report added that the 24-year-old running back’s holdout is “not likely” to continue into the regular season, based on owner Jerry Jones’ desire to get a deal done before Week 1.
Elliott, the fourth overall selection by the Cowboys in the 2016 NFL Draft, will make $3.85 million in the upcoming season, with an option in 2020 for $9.10 million.
The Ohio State product has started all 40 games he has played in over the past three seasons, rushing for 4,048 yards and 28 touchdowns. He also has 135 catches for 1,199 yards and six more scores.
Elliott, currently working out on his own in Mexico, is reportedly seeking a deal similar to that given to Todd Gurley of the Los Angeles Rams. Gurley is under contract for four years and $57.5 million.
Bills CB Gaines (groin) out a few weeks
Buffalo cornerback E.J. Gaines will be sidelined a "few weeks" due
Buffalo cornerback E.J. Gaines will be sidelined a “few weeks” due to a groin injury suffered in practice Sunday, Bills coach Sean McDermott said Tuesday.
Gaines, 27, signed a one-year, $3.6 million contract in March to return to Buffalo after one season with the Cleveland Browns.
Gaines was listed at No. 2 on the Bills’ first 2019 depth chart behind third-year starter Tre’Davious White.
A sixth-round pick by the then-St. Louis Rams in 2014, Gaines has appeared in 43 games (38 starts) and tallied four interceptions and 198 tackles with the Rams, Bills and Browns.
Report: Cards, Crabtree unable to agree on deal
It appears Michael Crabtree won’t be playing for the Arizona Cardinals, after all.
After reports surfaced earlier Monday that the Cardinals would sign the free agent wide receiver after working him out earlier in the day, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported late Monday night that the two sides did not come to an agreement, and Crabtree “remains a free agent and is looking for a new team.”
According to Schefter, the Cardinals did indeed offer Crabtree a contract, leading to reports Crabtree had signed with the team. But the two sides were ultimately unable to hammer out a deal, according to Schefter.
Crabtree, who turns 32 in September, had gone unsigned following his release from Baltimore in February. He had 54 catches for 607 yards and three scores in 16 games with the Ravens last season.
The Cardinals have a wealth of receivers on their roster. Larry Fitzgerald and 2018 second-round pick Christian Kirk are expected to start, and free agent signee Kevin White was listed ahead of three rookie draft picks — Andy Isabella (second round), Hakeem Butler (fourth) and KeeSean Johnson (sixth) — on the team’s initial depth chart, which was released Saturday.
Crabtree spent his first six NFL seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, who drafted him 10th overall in 2009, before joining the Oakland Raiders for three seasons. He was released by Oakland in March 2018. In 141 career games (138 starts), Crabtree has 633 catches for 7,477 yards and 54 touchdowns.
Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury and Crabtree both played in college under coach Mike Leach at Texas Tech, though Kingsbury graduated four years before Crabtree arrived in Lubbock (2006).
Kingsbury’s Air Raid scheme is expected to feature four- and five-wide receiver sets — rare personnel groupings for most NFL teams — with regularity.
Seahawks vague on MLB Wagner’s injury; out indefinitely
Seahawks vague on MLB Wagner's injury; out indefinitely
Seattle Seahawks All-Pro middle linebacker Bobby Wagner is out indefinitely after undergoing a platelet-rich plasma therapy procedure over the weekend, although the team is not specifying the nature of the injury being treated and is calling it “minor.”
“Bobby had a little procedure done,” head coach Pete Carroll told reporters on Monday, saying only that the targeted area was on Wagner’s “lower body.”
“He’s going to get a little break here to get right,” Carroll said. Wagner was at practice on Monday.
The News Tribune in Tacoma, Wash., reported that the PRP procedure likely took place Sunday since he took part in the Seahawks’ annual mock game scrimmage on Saturday.
Monday marked the ninth practice Wagner has missed, and it was less than two weeks ago that he set a new standard for middle linebacker salaries by signing a three-year deal worth $54 million.
Carroll at one point described the nature of Wagner’s treatment as “a little bit of everything. Here, there, it’s something that he’s done regularly and we are doing it again now at this time of year.”
The Seahawks begin their preseason schedule on Thursday night at home against the Denver Broncos, and also are home for the season opener on Sept. 8 against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Carroll described the timing of the procedure, two weeks into camp, by saying it was “just to make sure we have plenty of time between games and all that stuff. We have a big two weeks coming up, ten days coming up after this game. He’ll have two weeks before the next game.”
Wagner, a second-round draft pick out of Utah State in 2012, will be entering his eighth NFL season, all with the Seahawks. He has played in at least 14 games each season except for 2014, when he played in 11. He has started in 102 of the 103 games he has played.
Wagner has 981 tackles, 16 1/2 sacks and nine interceptions.
Redskins QB Keenum surprised by depth chart
Washington Redskins quarterback Case Keenum takes pride in his ability to read a
Washington Redskins quarterback Case Keenum takes pride in his ability to read a defense. As for reading a depth chart, Keenum is not nearly as interested.
The 31-year-old signal-caller was not aware that he had been listed as the Redskins’ No. 2 quarterback behind Colt McCoy until a reporter told him Monday.
“I didn’t know,” said Keenum, who started 30 games over the past two seasons with the Denver Broncos and Minnesota Vikings. “It’s news to me. Whatever reps I’m getting, I’m getting ready to play. That’s hands-down what I’m doing. (The depth chart) is for you guys to talk about. I’m not going to change what I do and how I approach each day.”
Redskins coach Jay Gruden downplayed the depth chart, which includes rookie Dwayne Haskins as the third-stringer behind McCoy and Keenum. He wants to see how training camp unfolds and how each quarterback fares in preseason action.
“Yeah, it’s early, and I was forced to make it,” Gruden told reporters. “I wouldn’t have made a depth chart right now; there’s no reason to, it’s silly. It’s words on a piece of paper, names on a piece of paper, and an order that means nothing at this point.”
McCoy, 32, has thrown for 29 touchdowns and 26 interceptions in his career. He owns a career passer rating of 78.9.
Keenum has thrown for 64 touchdowns and 42 interceptions and has an 84.5 career passer rating.
NFL notebook: Brady finalizes contract, could be 2020 FA
New England Patriots quarterback Tom
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady finalized a contract extension on Monday that technically runs through the 2021 season, but he could become a free agent this March.
The six-time Super Bowl champion will make $23 million in 2019, tied for sixth-highest among quarterbacks.
According to multiple reports, the final two years automatically void at the end of the 2019 league year, and language in the deal prevents the Patriots from using the franchise or transition tag. That would make Brady a free agent, although signing another extension in New England would be an obvious option.
“I have a great opportunity here,” Brady said Monday, two days after turning 42. “… I’m ready to go this year, and that’s really what matters and that’s where my focus is.”
–Quarterback Andrew Luck believes playing Week 1 is a realistic expectation even after the Indianapolis Colts announced he would miss another week with a calf injury.
Luck told Peter King of NBC that he is planning for be in the lineup when the regular season begins Sept. 8 in Los Angeles against the Chargers.
“I certainly believe I will [be ready],” Luck told King. “That’s certainly the goal.”
–Houston Texans pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney will end his camp holdout after the third game of the preseason, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
“That is my understanding of when Clowney is planning to show up,” Rapoport said on Inside Training Camp Live. “(He) wouldn’t play in the fourth preseason game. Would get a week to make sure he’s all right. And I am told he’s in great shape. And the Texans don’t have any worries there.”
Houston plays at the Dallas Cowboys on Aug. 24 in the third preseason game before wrapping up Aug. 29 at home against the Los Angeles Rams.
–Cleveland Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens dismissed criticism from former offensive line coach Bob Wylie, telling reporters, “Bob doesn’t wear brown and orange anymore.”
“I had the opportunity to hire Bob,” Kitchens added. “I didn’t want to.”
Wylie, whose contract wasn’t renewed by Kitchens in January, said Saturday on CBS Sports Radio he was shocked when Kitchens was named head coach. Wylie also credited former quarterbacks coach Ken Zampese, and not Kitchens, for the Browns’ offensive turnaround in the second half of 2018.
–Odell Beckham Jr. missed the Browns’ practice because of an illness.
–Texans rookie cornerback Lonnie Johnson was kicked out of joint practice with the host Green Bay Packers after delivering a pair of violent hits.
Johnson, a second-round pick, first clobbered Packers tight end Jace Sternberger — knocking his helmet off — and stood over him flexing. A scrum ensued but was broken up. Sternberger was evaluated for a concussion but returned to practice.
Johnson later hit Packers wideout Trevor Davis, who was injured and did not return. Texans coach Bill O’Brien sent Johnson packing.
–Wide receiver Golden Tate’s appeal of his four-game suspension will be heard Tuesday, New York Giants coach Pat Shurmur said.
Tate was suspended last month for violating the NFL’s policy on PEDs. The arbitrator’s decision must be announced within three days, under terms of the CBA.
–Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David underwent a procedure to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee, coach Bruce Arians said.
Arians expects David to be ready for Week 1 against the San Francisco 49ers.
–The Baltimore Ravens traded offensive lineman Alex Lewis to the New York Jets for a conditional seventh-round pick.
Lewis recently passed his physical after offseason shoulder surgery and was expected to compete to start at left guard, but he announced on Instagram that he had been cut. The Jets, however, came in with a trade offer before he was put on waivers.
–Buffalo Bills offensive tackle LaAdrian Waddle tore his quad muscle and likely will miss the season, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported.
Recuperation time is expected to be four to five months, Schefter said. The Bills signed Waddle to a one-year, $2 million contract in the offseason.
–The Colts claimed running back D’Onta Foreman off waivers from the Texans and waived running back Keith Ford.
Foreman missed nearly the entire 2018 season with a torn Achilles, an injury he suffered in November 2017.
–The Raiders and Las Vegas-based airline Allegiant announced a naming rights agreement for the stadium under construction in the city.
The team is scheduled to move from Oakland to Las Vegas in time for the 2020 season. UNLV football also will play in Allegiant Stadium.
–The Dallas Cowboys waived tight end Rico Gathers.
The Cowboys drafted Gathers, a former Baylor basketball player, in the sixth round in 2016, when he hadn’t played football since middle school. He did not appear in an NFL game until 2018, totaling three catches for 45 yards in 15 games (four starts).
Report: Cardinals sign WR Crabtree
The Arizona Cardinals signed free agent wide receiver Michael Crabtree on Monday, Pro Football Talk reported.
Crabtree, who turns 32 in September, had gone unsigned following his release from Baltimore in February. He’ll be joining his fourth NFL team, after totaling 54 catches for 607 yards and three scores in 16 games with the Ravens last season.
The Cardinals have a wealth of receivers already on the roster. Larry Fitzgerald and 2018 second-round pick Christian Kirk are expected to start, and free agent signee Kevin White was listed ahead of three rookie draft picks — Andy Isabella (second round), Hakeem Butler (fourth) and KeeSean Johnson (sixth) — on the team’s initial depth chart, which was released Saturday.
Crabtree spent his first six NFL seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, who drafted him 10th overall in 2009, before joining the Oakland Raiders for three seasons. He was released by Oakland in March of 2018. In 141 career games (138 starts), Crabtree has 633 catches for 7,477 yards and 54 touchdowns.
Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury and Crabtree both played in college under coach Mike Leach at Texas Tech, though Kingsbury graduated four years before Crabtree arrived in Lubbock (2006).
Kingsbury’s Air Raid scheme is expected to feature four- and five-wide receiver sets — rare personnel groupings for most NFL teams — with regularity.
Raiders CB Lawson gets 4-game PED ban
Oakland Raiders cornerback Nevin Lawson
Oakland Raiders cornerback Nevin Lawson announced Monday he will be suspended for the first four games of the regular season for violating the NFL’s policy on performance enhancing drugs.
Lawson wrote on Twitter that he tested positive for Ostarine, adding he has never knowingly taken the substance. He acknowledged he is responsible for what goes into his body and indicated he will accept the suspension.
“I want to apologize to my family, my teammates, my fans and the entire Raiders organization that trusted I would be on the field week one and for the entire 2019 season,” Lawson added. “I can only promise to give my all when I am permitted to return to the field and will take even extra care in ensuring that no impermissible substances are consumed in the future.”
The 28-year-old will miss home games against the Broncos and Chiefs and trips to Minnesota and Indianapolis before being eligible to play Oct. 6 against the Chicago Bears. He will forfeit $235,294 in salary.
The Raiders signed Lawson to a one-year, $3 million deal in March after he was released by the Detroit Lions.
A fourth-round pick by the Lions in 2014, Lawson made 54 starts in 60 games over the last four seasons, totaling 193 tackles and 25 pass breakups.
He was listed with the third team on the Raiders’ initial depth chart, which came out earlier Monday.
Broncos WRs Sanders, Sutton fight at practice
Denver Broncos wideouts Emmanuel Sanders and Courtland Sutton got into a fight during Monday’s practice and had to be separated multiple times.
According to reporters in attendance, the two exchanged heated words before Sanders lunged at Sutton. Offensive lineman Ronald Leary, defensive end Derek Wolfe and other teammates stepped in to separate the two, but Sanders and Sutton continued, swinging punches and throwing water bottles before they were pulled apart.
Head coach Vic Fangio, who responded sternly to the only previous scuffle of training camp on July 25, called the team together and addressed the situation before practice resumed.
“I don’t know all of the details of it,” Fangio told reporters after practice. “It kind of happened about 10 minutes before I even found out about it because I was on the other side of the field. Obviously, it’s not good. Can’t happen, shouldn’t happen, but you have to be able to react to these things and handle them the right way.”
Asked by former Broncos wideout Brandon Stokley, now a Denver radio host, if the bad blood between Sanders and Sutton could linger, Fangio replied, “I don’t think so.”
“As you well know being an ex-receiver,” he continued, “they’re a bunch of divas in there at times. Hopefully, it’s just a rare episode. If it continues, then I think it’s a problem.”
Sutton avoided the media after practice, and Sanders declined to comment, saying with a smile, “You guys know I’m not talking.” Sutton was mic’d up by the team for Monday’s practice, but no footage relating to the fight was released in a video posted to the team’s site.
Sanders, 32, has been working back toward full participation after an Achilles tear in December.
Sutton, 23, is entering his second season and expected to take a larger role.
Browns’ Kitchens fires back at Wylie, warns leakers
Cleveland Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens dismissed criticism from
Cleveland Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens dismissed criticism from former offensive line coach Bob Wylie, telling reporters on Monday, “Bob doesn’t wear brown and orange anymore.”
“I had the opportunity to hire Bob,” Kitchens added. “I didn’t want to.”
Wylie, a fan favorite on HBO’s Hard Knocks last August whose contract wasn’t renewed by Kitchens in January, said Saturday on CBS Sports Radio he was shocked when Kitchens was named head coach. Wylie also credited former quarterbacks coach Ken Zampese, and not Kitchens, for the Browns’ offensive turnaround in the second half of 2018.
“Baker (Mayfield) likes Freddie,” Wylie said on The Zach Gelb Show. “There’s a good relationship there even though Kenny Zampese did all the coaching there. Baker likes Freddie, so that had to (factor) into the decision.
“Freddie didn’t have any coordinator experience or head-coaching experience.”
Kitchens said Monday he’s not concerned about which coach deserves the credit for 2018’s success, when the Browns went 5-2 to close the season, but rather that the players get recognized.
“I know what happened, he knows what happened, the staff knows what happened,” Kitchens said. “… I don’t care what he says about me. I can take it. But the players turned it around.”
Wylie also said he found out he wouldn’t be retained by Kitchens from his daughter while he was in the hospital, recovering from a serious ankle and knee injury sustained in December.
“My daughter called me and said, ‘Hey, dad, you just got fired today,'” Wylie said. “That’s the first time I heard about it. I was laying in a hospital bed. They packed up my office and they put my office in storage because I was still in the hospital.”
Kitchens told reporters that Wylie wasn’t fired, noting his contract had expired, and added that the 68-year-old Wylie had “talked about retiring forever.” Kitchens also said he visited Wylie weekly in the hospital and FaceTimed with the coach before the games Wylie missed in December.
“Sometimes, when a person says something, they have to be made to feel relevant,” Kitchens said. “Bob’s a good person, and I don’t want to lose sight of that.”
A first-year head coach, Kitchens also praised his staff as a group that “will stay together no matter what” and “pull in the same direction” moving forward. And for anyone who isn’t on board and considers leaking information, he issued a warning.
“The days of inside information and the days of unnamed sources, stuff like that, have ended,” Kitchens said. “So you’re not going to get any information like that ever. Anybody. And if I ever see it, they’re fired, immediately. That’s the way we’re running this organization.
“And I can take it. (General manager) John Dorsey can take it. I promise you.”
Report: Clowney to join Texans after 3rd preseason game
Houston Texans’ pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney, who will play this season on a franchise tag, will end his camp holdout after the third game of the preseason, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
“That is my understanding of when Clowney is planning to show up,” Rapoport said on Inside Training Camp Live. “(He) wouldn’t play in the fourth preseason game. Would get a week to make sure he’s alright. And I am told he’s in great shape. And the Texans don’t have any worries there.”
Houston plays at the Dallas Cowboys on Aug. 24 in the third preseason game before wrapping up Aug. 29 at home against the Los Angeles Rams.
The Texans open the regular season on Monday, Sept. 9, at the New Orleans Saints.
Clowney, 26, is due $15.97 million this season on the franchise tag for outside linebackers. It was reported last month that the NFLPA was expected to file a grievance on his behalf, contending that he should have been tagged as a defensive end, which carries about a $1.7 million higher salary.
Clowney, the No. 1 pick in the 2014 NFL Draft out of South Carolina, has flashed his edge-rushing skills after being limited by injuries at the start of his pro career. Clowney had 9.5 sacks in 2017 while starting every game, and he posted nine sacks last season while appearing in 15 games (14 starts).
He has 29 sacks in the past four seasons and has earned Pro Bowl nods in each of the past three years.
He can be a free agent in March 2020, if the Texans don’t tag him again.
“It sounds to me like they are both going to use each other for good,” Rapoport said on NFL Network. “Clowney is going to show up and ball. The Texans are going to get one year out of it, and then probably get a (compensatory) pick (if he signs elsewhere in free agency). Seems like both sides could benefit.”
