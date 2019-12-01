Panthers TE Olsen exits with concussion
Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen was helped off the field after a vicious hit to the head by Washington Redskins linebacker Ryan Anderson with 4:25 remaining in the third quarter of Sunday afternoon’s game at Charlotte, N.C.
A short time later, the Panthers said Olsen was in concussion protocol and would miss the rest of the game.
Anderson was disqualified from the remainder of the game for the helmet-to-helmet contact. Olsen fumbled the ball on the reception, but the ensuing 15-yard penalty gave the Panthers a first down.
Olsen had two receptions for 14 yards before exiting.
The Redskins led 15-14 entering the fourth quarter.
–Field Level Media
Brandon McManus kicked a game-winning 53-yard field goal as time expired and rookie quarterback Drew Lock passed for two touchdowns in his NFL debut to lift the host Denver Broncos to a 23-20 victory against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday afternoon.
Denver (4-8) snapped a two-game losing streak, while Los Angeles (4-8) lost its third straight.
McManus’ field goal followed a 37-yard pass interference penalty against the Chargers, and it was the third field goal in the game’s final 4:26.
The second of those three came when the Chargers tied the game at 20 on a 46-yard field goal by Michael Badgley with 14 seconds remaining. Los Angeles converted a 4th-and-11 from its own 24 with 2:22 left to keep the drive alive, and then quarterback Philip Rivers found Mike Williams down the left sideline for a 38-yard completion.
McManus had kicked a go-ahead 52-yard field goal with 4:26 remaining to put the Broncos ahead 20-17.
Lock finished 18-for-28 passing for 134 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. Rivers was 20-for-29 for 265 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.
Lock shined at the outset, throwing a pair of first-quarter touchdown passes to Courtland Sutton to help the Broncos take a 17-10 lead into halftime.
Lock’s first scoring pass came about as the result of a savvy end zone adjustment from Sutton, who avoided contact from Chargers cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. with his left hand while corralling the 26-yard TD pass from Lock with his right.
Los Angeles trailed 17-3 with halftime approaching, but pulled to within one score as Rivers hooked up with Austin Ekeler for a 30-yard touchdown with 30 seconds left in the second quarter.
McManus erupted at the Broncos sideline at the conclusion of the ensuing possession, throwing his helmet after Denver head coach Vic Fangio elected to bypass a potential NFL record-breaking 65-yard field goal attempt in the closing seconds of the half.
Los Angeles tied the game at 17-all with 12:18 left, as Rivers found Keenan Allen for a 36-yard touchdown pass and Badgley kicked the point-after.
The Chargers had the chance to take the lead after Denzel Perryman intercepted Lock on the next Denver possession, but Badgley’s 55-yard field goal attempt clanged off the left upright with 9:20 to go.
Melvin Gordon rushed for 99 yards on 20 carries for the Chargers, while Williams had five receptions for 117 yards. Sutton paced the Broncos with four receptions for 74 yards. Derek Wolfe had two of Denver’s three sacks.
–Field Level Media
Prescott looks to guide Cowboys past Lions
The Dallas Cowboys have become
The Dallas Cowboys have become increasingly reliant on the right arm of Dak Prescott, and for good reason.
Prescott is completing his throws at a career-high 68.3-percent rate. He’s averaging 308.6 yards per game and has already thrown for 18 touchdowns, five shy of his career best for a season.
The Detroit Lions also have an accomplished quarterback having a career season in Matthew Stafford, but he has been ruled out with a back injury for Sunday’s contest against the visiting Cowboys. Stafford’s streak of 136 consecutive starts ended when he sat out a 20-13 loss at Chicago last weekend due to broken bones in his back.
The Cowboys (5-4) also lost on Sunday, falling to Minnesota 28-24 despite a big game from Prescott, who passed for 397 yards and three touchdowns. It was his second consecutive three-touchdown performance.
Prescott has completed 40 passes that have gone for 20 or more yards.
“He’s playing with conviction and confidence,” Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said. “We’re calling some of those things, trying to give those guys an opportunity to win down the field. Protection has been really good, allowing those routes to develop down the field and for Dak to see them. All of that contributes to it, and those big plays matter.”
Lions coach Matt Patricia has noticed on film that Prescott has also become a smarter quarterback.
“He’s doing a great job at the line of scrimmage,” Patricia said. “He’s changing plays, he’s making audibles, he’s making adjustments based on what he’s seeing from the defense. His post-snap read of a coverage is a lot better. He’s doing a really good job of deciphering some of those looks he’s getting and really taking advantage of the skill players he has out there.”
Top target Amari Cooper sliced through the Minnesota secondary for 11 catches, 147 yards and a touchdown. But the Cowboys didn’t have good balance, as Ezekiel Elliott was held to 47 yards on 20 carries, snapping a streak of three straight 100-yard games. Elliott, who received a record contract extension just prior to the season opener, is averaging 4.4 yards per carry and has scored six touchdowns.
Detroit’s offense can be dynamic when its top players are healthy, but that’s not the case. Not only is Stafford injured, but top running back Kerryon Johnson is on injured reserve with a knee injury. Ty Johnson was injured against the Bears, however he was cleared from concussion protocol on Saturday.
Jeff Driskel started in place of Stafford in Chicago and passed for 269 yards and a 47-yard touchdown to Kenny Golladay. Driskel was also intercepted once, sacked twice and scrambled for 37 yards.
“I was really pleased with Jeff and the way he played in the game,” Patricia said.
Golladay has made the most of his 38 receptions, averaging 18.3 yards per catch while scoring eight touchdowns.
“He makes a lot of plays down the field,” Garrett said. “He’s big, he’s athletic, he’s talented, and he’s very good at going up and getting the football.”
The Lions (3-5-1) have lost five of their last six games, with all but one decided by seven points or fewer.
“These games have all been really competitive, really tough mentally and physically,” Patricia said. “Our guys are doing a great job of grinding all the way through that. There are a lot of situations where we’ve seen teams in the past that just mentally can’t do that every single week. Each game is coming down to maybe one or two plays.”
For the Cowboys, the offensive line is banged up. Right tackle La’el Collins (knee, back) was limited in Friday’s practice and is listed as questionable to face Detroit. Offensive guard Connor Williams underwent minor knee surgery and won’t play Sunday.
–Field Level Media
Surprising Dolphins set for rematch with Bills
Sunday's matchup between the
Sunday’s matchup between the Buffalo Bills (6-3) and the host Miami Dolphins (2-7) should be easy to decipher.
After all, the Bills beat the Dolphins 31-21 in Buffalo on Oct. 20, and they are favored by a touchdown to do it again on Sunday — while sitting four games better in the standings.
But it’s not quite that simple. While Dolphins management signaled a rebuilding season by selling off current assets for future draft picks, Miami’s players certainly have not given up.
That has been evident the past two weeks, as the Dolphins defeated the New York Jets 26-18 on Nov. 3 and the Indianapolis Colts 16-12 on the road this past Sunday.
“We are starting to come together,” first-year head coach Brian Flores said of Miami’s surprising two-game win streak after an 0-7 start. “Being able to overcome adversity is part of playing in the NFL, and we’re doing that at a higher level now.”
The Dolphins are also getting healthier, starting with standout safety Reshad Jones, who has missed four straight games due to cracked ribs. Jones was limited in practice this week but said he expects to play on Sunday.
Jones should provide a big boost to a secondary that has taken two big blows this year — the trade of safety Minkah Fitzpatrick to the Pittsburgh Steelers and the season-ending knee injury sustained by cornerback Xavien Howard, a 2018 Pro Bowler who tied for the NFL lead with seven interceptions last season.
Miami’s revival has been led by graybeard quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, who turns 37 on Nov. 24. He was Buffalo’s starter from 2009 to 2012, posting a 20-33 record during those years.
Fitzpatrick began this year as Miami’s starter and got benched in favor of Josh Rosen, only to regain his position. Since returning as Miami’s starter, Fitzpatrick has tossed six touchdowns with four interceptions and a 2-2 record.
Buffalo counters with a quarterback on the other side of the NFL age scale — 23-year-old Josh Allen, who was the Bills’ first-round pick (seventh overall) last year.
Allen is 11-9 in two years as Buffalo’s starter, completing 56.1 percent of his passes. He has thrown 20 touchdown passes and 19 interceptions, including 10 and seven, respectively, this season.
Allen has boosted his completion percentage from 52.8 as a rookie to 59.9 in his second season, but the offense hasn’t been clicking on all cylinders.
The Bills rank 25th in the NFL in scoring average (19.3), and, despite Allen’s strong arm, he has failed to complete a pass that traveled at least 30 yards in the air.
“If I could pinpoint the problem, I would probably be hitting (deep passes),” Allen said. “I don’t know if I’m super anxious about underthrowing the ball and risking an interception. The ball comes out, it feels good, and it carries a bit further than I think. It’s something I will continue to try to improve.”
Sunday’s game will be a homecoming for a couple of Bills starters who played for the University of Miami: running back Frank Gore and right guard Jon Feliciano. Gore and defensive tackle Jordan Phillips are former Dolphins, and rookie running back Devin Singletary played at nearby Florida Atlantic University.
–Field Level Media
Chiefs' defense dominates in stomping of Raiders
Quarterback Patrick Mahomes passed for just 175 yards Sunday in windy conditions, but the Kansas City Chiefs relied on a stubborn defense to stomp the Oakland Raiders 40-9 at Kansas City, Mo.
The victory widened the advantage the Chiefs (8-4) enjoy in the AFC West, a division they captured each of the past three seasons. The Raiders fell to 6-6.
The sub-200 yard performance was the second straight for Mahomes, who went 15 of 29 with a touchdown. His previous low in passing yardage in a game he finished was 243 yards.
The need for offensive production was minimized by three takeaways — one run back for a touchdown — generated by Kansas City, which also scored two points off a blocked field goal return following Oakland’s only touchdown.
Quarterback Derek Carr managed just 222 yards passing for the Raiders, who suffered consecutive 30-point losses for the second time in franchise history and the first since 1961. They fell 34-31 last week to the New York Jets. Carr fired Oakland’s lone touchdown with 39 seconds left, its first TD in 147 plays.
Josh Jacobs became the first rookie running back in Raiders history to rush for 1,000 yards in a season, gaining 104 on 17 carries.
The Raiders committed 12 penalties to none for the Chiefs.
Among Oakland’s fouls was a pass interference ruling made upon replay that wiped out a Mahomes interception. The call gave the Chiefs first-and-goal, and LeSean McCoy cruised in for a 3-yard touchdown as Kansas City went up 31-0 with 6:51 left in the third quarter.
Oakland did not score until the first play of the fourth quarter on a 34-yard field goal by Daniel Carlson. The boot ended a string of 59 unanswered points by Kansas City against Oakland, including six straight scoreless periods for the Raiders.
On successive series in the second quarter, rookie safety Juan Thornhill made a fourth-down stop to set up a Chiefs touchdown drive and then returned an interception 46 yards for another score.
Thornhill’s pick-six, one of three first-half takeaways by the Chiefs, gave Kansas City a 21-0 lead before Oakland reached the red zone.
The Chiefs’ first two touchdowns came off a 3-yard pass and 13-yard run by Mahomes.
–Field Level Media
Steelers players wear 'Free Pouncey' shirts, criticize Kitchens
Two days after a photo of Cleveland Browns coach Freddie Kitchens wearing a brown T-shirt with the phrase "Pittsburgh started it" emblazoned in orange made the rounds on social media, some Pittsburgh Steelers players showed up for Sunday's game with a message of their own.
Defensive tackle and team captain Cameron Heyward was among players sporting a “Free Pouncey” shirt as they headed into Heinz Field on Sunday morning.
Both shirts are referencing the fight between the teams on Nov. 14 that resulted in an indefinite suspension for Browns defensive end Myles Garrett. Pittsburgh’s Maurkice Pouncey was suspended three games — later reduced to two on appeal — for his part in the brawl.
While some Steelers players wearing the shirt opted to cover their faces with hoodies or masks, Heyward made no effort to mask his identity.
After the game, which the Steelers won 20-14, Pittsburgh players had pointed criticism for Kitchens and his decision to wear the shirt.
“I know that our coach never would have done anything like that,” left guard Ramon Foster said, per ESPN. “Why throw gas? When you do something like that, you throw your players in harm’s way. He’s not on the field. You throw your players in harm’s way when you do stuff like that with a vengeance. And I hate that for them.”
Right guard David DeCastro said it was “pretty stupid” of Kitchens to wear the shirt.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that a Browns spokesperson said Kitchens’ children gave him the shirt “as a joke.” He wore it when he joined his family in seeing the Mister Rogers biopic, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.” While he wore a jacket over the shirt, his jacket was unzipped far enough for moviegoers to see the shirt. Friday was Kitchens’ 45th birthday.
The Browns told Schefter that Kitchens hadn’t planned for it to be seen and “understands it’s not a good look.”
Asked after the game about wearing the shirt, Kitchens said he’d do so again.
“I wore a T-shirt,” Kitchens told reporters. “I wore a jacket with it. My daughters wanted me to wear the shirt. I’d wear it again. I put on a jacket, I covered it up, I took a picture, that was simple as that. A T-shirt didn’t cause us to give up 40-yard passes. We were ready to play. That’s the only thing people need to be concerned about. We were ready to play.”
Fred Rogers, the subject of the movie, was a beloved resident of Pittsburgh, and a Steelers source told Schefter that Kitchens’ choice of apparel could be viewed as another act of disrespect toward the city.
The fight between the teams broke out at the end of the game, and Garrett ripped the helmet off the head of Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph and swung it at him. In all, 33 players and both teams were fined a total of $732,422.
–Field Level Media
NFL roundup: Ravens sink 49ers on last-play FG
Justin Tucker drilled
Justin Tucker drilled a 49-yard field goal on the final play of the game Sunday afternoon, giving the Baltimore Ravens a 20-17 home victory for their eighth straight win.
Tucker’s successful kick was his second of the day and his 38th straight in the fourth quarter of games in his career.
The Ravens (10-2) covered 34 yards in 12 plays to kill the final 6:28 before the winning field goal. Lamar Jackson kept the drive alive with a 3-yard sneak on fourth-and-1 at Baltimore’s 44.
The winning drive began after the 49ers failed on a fourth-and-1 at the Baltimore 35, when Jimmy Garoppolo had a pass deflected at the line of scrimmage. San Francisco (10-2) lost for the second time in its last four games after an 8-0 start.
Packers 31, Giants 13
Green Bay rebounded from an awful loss to the San Francisco 49ers and handed New York its eighth consecutive loss in East Rutherford, N.J.
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, coming off one of the worst games of his career, threw four touchdown passes. Giants rookie quarterback Daniel Jones, on the other hand, tossed three interceptions.
Jones, the sixth pick of the draft, won his first two starts in place of Eli Manning but has dropped eight straight. After throwing 11 touchdown passes vs. one interception in his last four starts, Jones was back to his error-prone self. While he didn’t add to his league-worst figures of 14 fumbles and 10 lost fumbles, he threw interceptions to cornerback Kevin King, safety Darnell Savage and slot Tramon Williams.
Bengals 22, Jets 6
Cincinnati earned its first win of the season as Andy Dalton returned to the starting lineup and threw for 243 yards and one touchdown in a victory over visiting New York.
The win ended the longest season-opening losing streak in franchise history for the Bengals (1-11) and ensured they would not join the 2008 Detroit Lions and 2017 Cleveland Browns as the only teams to go winless over a 16-game season.
The Jets (4-8) not only had a three-game winning streak snapped but also made the wrong kind of history Sunday, when they became the first NFL team to lose twice to teams that were 0-7 or worse entering the game. The Miami Dolphins were 0-7 before beating New York 26-18 on Nov. 3.
Dolphins 37, Eagles, 31
Quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick threw for 365 yards and three touchdowns, and Miami scored 23 consecutive points to defeat visiting Philadelphia.
Fitzpatrick completed 27 of 39 passes and rallied the Dolphins (3-9) from a 28-14 deficit. Wide receiver DeVante Parker had seven catches for a career-high 159 yards and two scores.
Philadelphia quarterback Carson Wentz was 28 of 46 for 310 yards and three touchdowns, but the Eagles dropped their third in a row and fell to 5-7.
Steelers 20, Browns 13
After a slow start, quarterback Devlin “Duck” Hodges, and Pittsburgh came on to beat visiting Cleveland.
Hodges, an undrafted third-stringer who was given the start over Mason Rudolph, was 14-of-21 passing for 212 yards, an interception and a touchdown to James Washington (four catches, 111 yards) as Pittsburgh (7-5) erased a 10-0 deficit. Benny Snell added a touchdown run.
Cleveland’s Baker Mayfield passed for 196 yards, with a touchdown to Kareem Hunt and an interception. He was sacked five times.
Titans 31, Colts 17
Tye Smith returned a blocked field goal 63 yards to snap a fourth-quarter tie, and Ryan Tannehill added his second touchdown pass two minutes later, as visiting Tennessee rallied for a win over Indianapolis.
The Titans (7-5) won for the fifth time in six games, avenging a September home loss to the Colts (6-6), and moved within a half-game of Houston for first place in the AFC South. The Texans host New England on Sunday night.
With the game tied at 17, Adam Vinatieri tried a 46-yard field goal to put Indianapolis ahead. But Dane Cruickshank surged through the right side to snuff the kick, and Smith sprinted untouched to the end zone with 5:02 left. It was the second field-goal attempt blocked by Tennessee in the game.
Buccaneers 28, Jaguars 11
Linebacker Devin White intercepted a pass to set up a score and then returned a fumble for a touchdown, as visiting Tampa Bay built a 25-point halftime lead and held off Gardner Minshew-led Jacksonville.
Rookie quarterback Minshew replaced Nick Foles at the start of the second half, with the Jaguars down 25-0. Foles was 7 of 14 for 93 yards with one interception and two lost fumbles, with the three turnovers leading to 22 Buccaneers points.
Jameis Winston was 21 of 33 for 268 yards for the Bucs (5-7). Minshew finished 16 of 27 for 147 yards, one TD and one interception for the Jaguars (4-8), who were penalized 16 times for 125 yards.
Redskins 29, Panthers 21
Derrius Guice rushed for two touchdowns, and Washington came up with a late goal-line stand in a victory against host Carolina in Charlotte, N.C.
The Redskins (3-9) won for the second week in a row, and they didn’t allow a point for a 48-minute stretch until the game’s final two minutes. Guice gained 129 yards on 10 carries. Teammate Adrian Peterson picked up 99 rushing yards on 13 attempts, including a 12-yard touchdown run with 4:26 to play.
Panthers quarterback Kyle Allen scrambled 17 yards for a touchdown with 1:51 remaining on a drive extended because of a fourth-down conversion. Carolina recovered the ensuing onside kick and reached the Washington 1 for a first down before running back Christian McCaffrey lost yards on consecutive plays, followed by an incomplete pass and a sack.
–Field Level Media
Report: Falcons TE Hooper out a month
Atlanta Falcons tight end Austin Hooper is expected to be out “about a month” with an MCL sprain in his knee, NFL Network reported Wednesday.
Asked about the report, head coach Dan Quinn told the media that belief was “not from our building,” but he did say Hooper is a “long shot” to play Sunday at Carolina.
Hooper was hurt late in Sunday’s win at New Orleans, after catching four passes for 17 yards and a touchdown. It was his fourth straight game with a score, giving him six on the season and tying him for the league lead among tight ends with Houston’s Darren Fells.
Hooper, 25, is also tied with Kansas City’s Travis Kelce for the most receptions (56) among tight ends. His yardage total (608) ranks second, behind only Kelce.
A third-round pick out of Stanford in 2016, Hooper is in the final year of his rookie contract and drew some buzz as a possible trade target before the October deadline.
In his fourth season, he has 195 catches for 2,065 yards and 16 touchdowns in 55 games (26 starts).
Quinn also said running back Devonta Freeman is a longshot to play on Sunday. NFL Network reported on Monday that Freeman will miss two weeks with a foot sprain.
–Field Level Media
Report: Saints LG Peat out 6 weeks
The New Orleans Saints will be without starting left guard Andrus Peat for six weeks after he had surgery Wednesday on his broken arm, ESPN reported.
Peat left Sunday’s loss to the Atlanta Falcons shortly before halftime, holding his right arm at his side. He was replaced by Will Clapp, who — along with the rest of the Saints’ offensive line — struggled to protect Drew Brees.
The Falcons racked up six sacks after entering with just seven all season. Defensive tackle Grady Jarrett had 2.5 sacks and five quarterback hits.
Peat, 26, had started all nine games this season entering Sunday, allowing two sacks and committing three penalties, per Stats Perform.
He missed three regular-season games last year and then broke his fibula in the postseason. Nonetheless, he was named to his first Pro Bowl in 2018. Now in his fifth year after being drafted 13th overall in 2015, Peat has yet to play all 16 games in a season.
Clapp has two starts this season, but only as a sixth offensive lineman. He has played 161 snaps overall, allowing 1.5 sacks and committing two penalties.
The Saints have started the same five offensive linemen for all nine games this season.
–Field Level Media
Rams rack up 549 yards in rout of Cardinals
Jared Goff threw for 424 yards and connected on his first touchdown pass in over a month, as the visiting Los Angeles Rams boosted their shrinking playoff hopes by rolling to a 34-7 victory Sunday over the Arizona Cardinals.
Goff threw two touchdowns on the day, his first scoring strikes since Oct. 27 in a victory over the Cincinnati Bengals at London. Tight end Tyler Higbee and wide receiver Cooper Kupp caught scoring passes, as the Rams (7-5) rebounded from a demoralizing 45-6 defeat to the Baltimore Ravens on Monday night.
Cardinals rookie quarterback Kyler Murray was 19 of 34 for 163 yards, was sacked six times and threw an interception in the third quarter that was returned for a touchdown by Rams rookie safety Taylor Rapp.
Murray ran for a 15-yard TD with 8:35 remaining as the Cardinals avoided a shutout with an 80-yard drive. The Cardinals had 81 total yards in the game before that drive started.
The Cardinals (3-8-1) were held to 63 total yards in the first half and 197 in the game while losing for the fifth consecutive time.
Todd Gurley rushed for 95 yards, two short of his season high, as the Rams had a season-best 549 yards of total offense. Wide receiver Robert Woods tied a career-best with 13 receptions for 172 yards, while Higbee caught seven passes for a career-best 107 yards.
The Rams led just 3-0 after one quarter. A 2-yard TD pass from Goff to Higbee, an 11-yard scoring run from Gurley and a 33-yard field goal as time expired in the second quarter gave them a 20-0 lead into halftime.
Kupp caught a 10-yard TD pass from Goff early in the third quarter to boost the lead to 27-0, before Rapp ran back his interception 31 yards for a score two offensive plays later.
Los Angeles’ defensive domination was so thorough, the Cardinals did not get inside the Rams’ 45-yard line until under 11 minutes remained in the game.
The Rams have one more game remaining against the Cardinals at home, but also have games left on the schedule against the Seattle Seahawks, Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers. Los Angeles is 1 1/2 games behind the Minnesota Vikings for the second NFC wild card.
–Field Level Media
Bucs rout Jaguars as Foles benched for Minshew
Linebacker Devin White intercepted a pass to set up a score and then returned a fumble for a touchdown, as the visiting Tampa Bay Buccaneers built a 25-point halftime lead and held off the Gardner Minshew-led Jacksonville Jaguars 28-11 on Sunday.
Rookie quarterback Minshew replaced Nick Foles at the start of the second half, with Jacksonville down 25-0. Foles was 7 of 14 for 93 yards with one interception and two lost fumbles, with the three turnovers leading to 22 Buccaneers points.
Minshew directed a drive that led to Josh Lambo’s 53-yard field goal at 5:46 of the third quarter, and then threw touchdown and two-point conversion passes to Dede Westbrook to make the score 25-11 at 13:37 of the fourth quarter.
The Minshew Magic seemed to be in full force with his fourth-and-5 completion to Keelan Cole that moved the ball to the Tampa Bay 8 midway through the fourth quarter. But on third-and-goal from the 2, Minshew’s pass was deflected and then intercepted by rookie cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting with just more than six minutes left.
Jacksonville held Tampa Bay to a three-and-out, but Bradley Pinion’s 63-yard punt, combined with an illegal block penalty, put Jacksonville on its own 30-yard line. The Jags failed to get a first down, giving the ball to Tampa Bay with little more than three minutes remaining.
Jameis Winston was 21 of 33 for 268 yards for the Buccaneers (5-7).
Minshew finished 16 of 27 for 147 yards, one TD and one interception for the Jaguars (4-8), who were penalized 16 times for 125 yards.
The Bucs held a 25-0 halftime lead after Jacksonville’s first three possessions ended with turnovers — an interception and two fumbles by Foles — that led to Tampa Bay points.
Peyton Barber ran 15 yards off the right side for a score to give the Bucs a 7-0 lead with 2:49 left in the first quarter. It capped an eight-play, 69-yard drive that began after White intercepted a Foles pass.
Two plays later, White returned a fumble 14 yards for a TD after Shaquil Barrett strip-sacked Foles on second-and-7. Barber then ran for the two-point conversion to make the score 15-0 at 2:39 of the first.
Tampa Bay went ahead 22-0 after Barber ran 1 yard for his second TD. That seven-play, 83-yard scoring drive started after Foles fumbled while being sacked by Carl Nassib. Ndamukong Suh recovered the ball at the Bucs’ 17-yard line.
Matt Gay’s 25-yard field goal boosted the lead to 25-0 57 seconds before halftime. He also had a 37-yarder at 2:19 of the fourth quarter.
–Field Level Media
Reports: Texans claim former Bucs CB Hargreaves
The Houston Texans claimed former Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Vernon
The Houston Texans claimed former Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Vernon Hargreaves off waivers on Wednesday, the team announced.
The former first-round pick (11th overall in 2016) was waived by the Bucs on Tuesday, two days after he was benched for what head coach Bruce Arians deemed a lack of hustle on a long catch-and-run by the Arizona Cardinals.
Hagreaves, 24, led all Buccaneers cornerbacks in defensive snaps (582, 92.2 percent) this season before being let go. He had four pass breakups and one interception — returned for a touchdown — in nine games, all starts.
A Florida product in his fourth season, Hargreaves battled injuries the last two seasons, being limited to 10 total games (eight starts) from 2017-18. In 35 career games (33 starts), he has 19 pass breakups and two interceptions.
In the spring, the Buccaneers picked up Hargreaves’ fifth-year option on his rookie contract, which would be worth $9.954 million in 2020. That remains intact, although the money is guaranteed only for injury.
Houston released cornerback Briean Boddy-Calhoun to make room on the roster. The 26-year-old played in one game for the club and had a sack and forced fumble.
The Texans have been in flux at the cornerback position much of the season.
They released slot man Aaron Colvin in September after just one game in his second year of a four-year, $34 million contract. Starter Bradley Roby hasn’t played since Week 6 due to a hamstring injury, and the team traded a third-round pick to Oakland in October for Gareon Conley, who has started both games since arriving in Houston.
–Field Level Media
Dalton-led Bengals knock off Jets after 0-11 start
The Cincinnati Bengals earned their first win of the season Sunday afternoon, when Andy Dalton returned to the starting lineup and threw for 243 yards and one touchdown in a 22-6 victory over the visiting New York Jets.
The win ended the longest season-opening losing streak in franchise history for the Bengals (1-11) and ensured they would not join the 2008 Detroit Lions and 2017 Cleveland Browns as the only teams to go winless over a 16-game season.
It was also the first win for first-year head coach Zac Taylor, who received a Gatorade bath in the final minute.
The Jets (4-8) not only had a three-game winning streak snapped but also made the wrong kind of history Sunday, when they became the first NFL team to lose twice to teams that were 0-7 or worse entering the game. The Miami Dolphins were 0-7 before beating New York 26-18 on Nov. 3.
Dalton finished 22 of 37 for 243 yards and a touchdown. Auden Tate had four catches for a team-high 66 yards.
The Jets scored first on a 42-yard field goal by Sam Ficken with 9:08 left in the first quarter, but the Bengals took control soon after. Cincinnati collected four sacks — including three by defensive end Carlos Dunlap — and never allowed New York to enter the red zone.
Dalton, who sat the previous three games in favor of rookie Ryan Finley, put the Bengals ahead for good with his 17-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Boyd with 1:12 remaining in the first quarter. Randy Bullock’s first field goal, a 24-yarder, extended the Bengals’ lead to 10-3 a little less than six minutes into the second quarter.
Joe Mixon rushed for a 5-yard touchdown with 1:48 left to give Cincinnati its first double-digit lead of the season before Ficken booted a 39-yard field goal just before time expired in the half.
The Bengals collected their first safety since the 2006 season when Jets offensive tackle Kelvin Beachum was whistled for holding in the end zone with 5:46 left in the third to make the 19-6. Bullock kicked a 47-yard field goal with 1:15 remaining in the period.
Jets quarterback Sam Darnold was 28 of 48 for 239 yards. Robby Anderson collected seven catches for 101 yards.
The loss marked the second time the Jets have lost to a team that entered 0-10 or worse. The New Orleans Saints were 0-14 before earning their only win of the 1980 season by edging New York 21-20 on Dec. 14.
–Field Level Media
Dolphins rally to continue Eagles' woes
Quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick threw for 365 yards and three touchdowns and the Miami Dolphins scored 23 unanswered points to defeat the visiting Philadelphia Eagles 37-31 on Sunday.
Fitzpatrick completed 27 of 39 passes and rallied the Dolphins (3-9) from a 28-14 deficit.
Wide receiver DeVante Parker had seven catches for a career-high 159 yards and two scores.
Philadelphia quarterback Carson Wentz was 28 of 46 for 310 yards and three touchdowns, but the Eagles dropped their third in a row and fell to 5-7.
The Eagles did close within 37-31 late on Jake Elliott’s third field goal. Their onside kick was recovered by the Dolphins.
Wentz tossed a Hail Mary into the end zone on the final play but the pass was intercepted.
Trailing 10-0, Fitzpatrick rallied to toss a 43-yard touchdown pass to Parker, who outjumped Ronald Darby and scampered down the sideline.
Down 13-7, the Dolphins scored on a trick play as punter Matt Haack tossed a 1-yard touchdown pass to kicker Jason Sanders with 4:40 left in the second for a 14-13 lead. Sanders became the first kicker to catch a touchdown pass since Jim Turner of the Denver Broncos in 1977.
But the Eagles responded as Wentz threw his second touchdown pass of the game, this time a 15-yarder to rookie J.J. Arcega-Whiteside with six seconds left. After a successful two-point conversion, the Eagles took a 21-14 lead.
On their first drive of the second half, the Eagles marched down the field and Wentz threw his third touchdown pass, a 10-yarder to Alshon Jeffery for a 28-14 advantage.
Parker hauled in his second touchdown catch, a 17-yarder from Fitzpatrick to close the Dolphins within 28-20 with 8:45 left in the third. The extra point sailed wide right.
Miami cut into the lead again as Mike Gesicki caught a 14-yard touchdown from Fitzpatrick with 1:10 remaining in the third. The two-point conversion failed.
The Dolphins scored a touchdown on their fifth straight possession and pushed ahead 34-28 with 11:06 to go in the fourth as Patrick Laird plunged in from 4 yards out. Laird also caught the two-point conversion pass from Fitzpatrick.
Sanders drilled a 51-yard field goal with 3:37 left for a 37-28 Miami advantage.
–Field Level Media
Redskins turn back Panthers for second straight win
Derrius Guice rushed for two touchdowns and the Washington Redskins came up with a late goal-line stand in a 29-21 victory against the host Carolina Panthers on Sunday afternoon in Charlotte, N.C.
The Redskins (3-9) won for the second week in a row and they didn’t allow a point for a 48-minute stretch until the game’s final two minutes.
Panthers quarterback Kyle Allen scrambled 17 yards for a touchdown with 1:51 remaining on a drive extended because of a fourth-down conversion. Carolina recovered the ensuing onside kick and reached the Washington 1 for a first down before running back Christian McCaffrey lost yards on consecutive plays, followed by an incomplete pass and a sack.
Guice gained 129 yards on 10 carries. Teammate Adrian Peterson picked up 99 rushing yards on 13 attempts, including a 12-yard touchdown run with 4:26 to play.
Redskins quarterback Dwayne Haskins was 13-for-25 for 147 yards.
Allen was 27 of 46 for 278 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.
The Panthers (5-7) have a four-game losing streak.
Carolina built a 14-0 lead less than 10 minutes into the game. The Panthers scored on the opening drive, with Allen throwing 4 yards to Curtis Samuel. Allen threw 13 yards to wide-open DJ Moore for another touchdown.
Washington’s Dustin Hopkins kicked first-half field goals from 25 and 42 yards as the Redskins trailed 14-12 at the half. His 36-yarder in the third quarter gave Washington a 15-14 lead.
That was the score in the fourth quarter when the Redskins went 67 yards in seven plays to stretch the lead. Guice ran 37 yards to the 1 before diving in for the score on the next play with 9:09 remaining.
Guice’s 1-yard TD run in the second quarter was set up by cornerback Fabian Moreau’s interception and 10-yard return to the Carolina 1-yard line to make it 14-12. The Redskins tried to tie the game, but an apparent completed two-point conversion pass was overturned on video review.
Panthers tight end Greg Olsen was helped off the field after a vicious hit to the head by Washington linebacker Ryan Anderson with 4:25 remaining in the third quarter. Olsen was placed in concussion protocol, while Anderson was disqualified from the remainder of the game for the helmet-to-helmet contact.
–Field Level Media
Texans claim former Bucs CB Hargreaves
The Houston Texans claimed former Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Vernon Hargreaves
The Houston Texans claimed former Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Vernon Hargreaves off waivers on Wednesday, the team announced.
The former first-round pick (11th overall in 2016) was waived by the Bucs on Tuesday, two days after he was benched for what head coach Bruce Arians deemed a lack of hustle on a long catch-and-run by the Arizona Cardinals.
Hagreaves, 24, led all Buccaneers cornerbacks in defensive snaps (582, 92.2 percent) this season before being let go. He had four pass breakups and one interception — returned for a touchdown — in nine games, all starts.
A Florida product in his fourth season, Hargreaves battled injuries the last two seasons, being limited to 10 total games (eight starts) from 2017-18. In 35 career games (33 starts), he has 19 pass breakups and two interceptions.
In the spring, the Buccaneers picked up Hargreaves’ fifth-year option on his rookie contract, which would be worth $9.954 million in 2020. That remains intact, although the money is guaranteed only for injury.
Houston released cornerback Briean Boddy-Calhoun to make room on the roster. The 26-year-old played in one game for the club and had a sack and forced fumble.
The Texans have been in flux at the cornerback position much of the season.
They released slot man Aaron Colvin in September after just one game in his second year of a four-year, $34 million contract. Starter Bradley Roby hasn’t played since Week 6 due to a hamstring injury, and the team traded a third-round pick to Oakland in October for Gareon Conley, who has started both games since arriving in Houston.
–Field Level Media
Bucs rout Jaguars, as Foles benched for Minshew
Linebacker Devin White intercepted a pass to set up a score and then returned a fumble for a touchdown, as the visiting Tampa Bay Buccaneers built a 25-point halftime lead and held off the Gardner Minshew-led Jacksonville Jaguars 28-11 on Sunday.
Rookie quarterback Minshew replaced Nick Foles at the start of the second half, with Jacksonville down 25-0. Foles was 7 of 14 for 93 yards with one interception and two lost fumbles, with the three turnovers leading to 22 Buccaneers points.
Minshew directed a drive that led to Josh Lambo’s 53-yard field goal at 5:46 of the third quarter, and then threw touchdown and two-point conversion passes to Dede Westbrook to make the score 25-11 at 13:37 of the fourth quarter.
The Minshew Magic seemed to be in full force with his fourth-and-5 completion to Keelan Cole that moved the ball to the Tampa Bay 8 midway through the fourth quarter. But on third-and-goal from the 2, Minshew’s pass was deflected and then intercepted by rookie cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting with just more than six minutes left.
Jacksonville held Tampa Bay to a three-and-out, but Bradley Pinion’s 63-yard punt, combined with an illegal block penalty, put Jacksonville on its own 30-yard line. The Jags failed to get a first down, giving the ball to Tampa Bay with little more than three minutes remaining.
Jameis Winston was 21 of 33 for 268 yards for the Buccaneers (5-7).
Minshew finished 16 of 27 for 147 yards, one TD and one INT for the Jaguars (4-8), who were penalized 16 times for 125 yards.
The Bucs held a 25-0 halftime lead after Jacksonville’s first three possessions ended with turnovers — an interception and two fumbles by Foles — that led to Tampa Bay points.
Peyton Barber ran 15 yards off the right side for a score to give the Bucs a 7-0 lead with 2:49 left in the first quarter. It capped an eight-play, 69-yard drive that began after White intercepted a Foles pass.
Two plays later, White returned a fumble 12 yards for a TD after Shaquil Barrett strip-sacked Foles on second-and-7. Barber then ran for the two-point conversion to make the score 15-0 at 2:39 of the first.
Tampa Bay went ahead 22-0 after Barber ran 1 yard for his second TD. That seven-play, 83-yard scoring drive started after Foles fumbled while being sacked by Carl Nassib. Ndamukong Suh recovered the ball at the Bucs’ 17-yard line.
Matt Gay’s 25-yard field goal boosted the lead to 25-0 57 seconds before halftime. He also had a 37-yarder at 2:19 of the fourth quarter.
–Field Level Media
Report: Seahawks' Lockett leaves hospital, returns to Seattle
Seahawks
Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett was scheduled to return to Seattle on Wednesday after spending two nights in a Bay Area hospital, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported.
Team owner Jody Allen provided a plane to fly Lockett back to Washington, Schefter said.
Lockett was taken to Stanford Medical Center on Monday night after a contusion on his shin swelled up, leading Seattle’s’ medical staff to fear he had sustained a more serious injury. He was injured during the Seahawks’ overtime win against the San Francisco 49ers.
It is unclear when the injury occurred. Lockett received the kickoff in the final seconds of the game and took a knee. He did not play in overtime and was carted off the field during the extra period.
He is expected to take part in the Seahawks’ next game on Nov. 24 at Philadelphia. The Seahawks (8-2) have a bye this weekend.
Coach Pete Carroll said Tuesday that Lockett would spend a second night in the hospital for “precautionary reasons.”.
“He’s better than he was (Monday night), and our people think that he’s going to be fine to play next week.”
Lockett, 27, was Seattle’s third-round selection in the 2015 NFL Draft. He has emerged as the team’s No. 1 wide receiver and has 62 receptions for 793 yards and six touchdowns. In his career, he’s played in 73 games (49 starts). He has 256 receptions for 3,574 yards and 25 touchdowns.
–Field Level Media
Lions QB Stafford (back) not practicing
Detroit quarterback
Detroit quarterback Matthew Stafford did not practice on Wednesday as the Lions began preparing for Sunday’s visit from the Dallas Cowboys.
Stafford was held out of last weekend’s game in Chicago after tests on his ailing back revealed that his injury was more serious than previously thought.
Stafford attended Wednesday’s practice, which was held indoors due to heavy snowfall in the area. He “lightly tossed a few footballs” but was not in shells when practice began, according to mlive.com. He was officially listed as a non-participant, with hip and back ailments, on the team’s injury report.
Jeff Driskel worked with the first-team offense Wednesday and would likely make his second straight start if Stafford is unavailable.
Driskel completed 27 of 46 passes for 269 yards with one touchdown and one interception in Sunday’s 20-13 loss to the Bears at Soldier Field.
Stafford, 31, said on Monday he’s not considering being shut down for the rest of 2019 and felt he made the best decision he could on his status for last week.
“I think I made the right decision,” he said. “… My thinking is to try and be out there as soon as I possibly can to help us win.”
Stafford had started every game under center for the Lions since the start of the 2011 season, a string of 136 consecutive starts. This year, he has passed for 2,499 yards with 19 touchdowns and five interceptions in eight games.
–Field Level Media
A year later, Kuchar says he learned from caddie controversy
Matt Kuchar returned to Mexico this week as the defending champion of the Mayakoba Golf Classic, still defending — and explaining how he made amends for — his actions in the 2018 tournament.
As a reminder, Kuchar’s win at the Mayakoba was his first in almost four years. But he was roundly criticized when he paid local caddie David “El Tucan” Ortiz just $5,000. Tour caddies typically get 10 percent of the winner’s share of the purse, which in this case was nearly $1.3 million.
Kuchar later sent Ortiz an additional $45,000 and made donations to local charities. The golfer’s regular caddie, John Wood, was unable to make the trip to Mexico.
In the pre-tournament news conference in Playa del Carmen, Mexico, on Tuesday, Kuchar addressed the situation.
“I know what happened post tournament with David is something I’m not proud of, made some headlines that certainly I’m definitely not proud of, but I’ve done my best to make amends, to make things right with David, to do things right by the community,” Kuchar said, per Golf.com. “…I’ve tried to use this opportunity to learn from mistakes, to grow, to try to learn and be better.”
He and Ortiz have made up, Kuchar said.
“I’m proud of being able to make the amends like I have with David and the community, and certainly very excited to get this week started and off to hopefully a good start here,” he said.
One of the worst parts, he said, was the impact it had on his family — especially his grandmother.
“That was a tough thing on me and my family, but it was really tough when I heard from my grandmother and she’s reading headlines about her grandson,” he said. “I think I’ve always tried to make her proud. I’ve got kids of my own, you try to set a good example. I’m disappointed in myself. It’s a moment I’m not proud of.”
Kuchar, 41, is ranked No. 22 in the world. He begins his title defense at the Mayakoba on Thursday at 7:50 a.m. ET, paired with Tony Finau and Mexico’s favorite son, Abraham Ancer.
–Field Level Media
Packers rebound with 31-13 win over Giants
The Green Bay
The Green Bay Packers rebounded from an awful loss to the San Francisco 49ers and handed the New York Giants their eighth consecutive loss, 31-13, on Sunday in East Rutherford, N.J.
The reason why the Packers dashed through the snow was easy to identify. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, coming off one of the worst games of his career, threw four touchdown passes. Giants rookie quarterback Daniel Jones, on the other hand, tossed three interceptions.
Green Bay improved to 9-3 and took a half-game lead in the NFC North over Minnesota, which plays at Seattle on Monday night.
Jones, the sixth pick of the draft, won his first two starts in place of Eli Manning but has dropped eight straight. After throwing 11 touchdown passes vs. one interception in his last four starts, Jones was back to his error-prone self. While he didn’t add to his league-worst figures of 14 fumbles and 10 lost fumbles, he threw interceptions to cornerback Kevin King, safety Darnell Savage and slot Tramon Williams.
New York pulled within 17-13 midway through the third quarter before Green Bay took control. On third-and-goal from the 17, Rodgers caught the Giants with 12 defenders on the field; none of those dozen guys in the blue jerseys covered Davante Adams, who was all alone in the end zone for a 24-13 lead.
On the next possession, a botched exchange on an end-around created a third-and-18. Jones threw too high to receiver Sterling Shepard and Savage made an easy interception. His 28-yard return to the Giants’ 38 set up the game-clinching score. A pass-interference penalty by Grant Haley on third-and-9 gave Green Bay a first-and-goal at the 2. One play later, Rodgers threw a 1-yard touchdown pass to tight end Marcedes Lewis.
Green Bay struck first, an 8-yard touchdown pass to Adams on its opening possession. New York answered with an impressive drive, with hepard making a diving, 18-yard touchdown reception.
Allen Lazard caught three passes for 103 yards, including a 37-yard touchdown that gave Green Bay a 14-7 lead. Rodgers threw for 243 yards with a 125.4 passer rating. The Packers were 7-of-13 on third down after going 1-of-15 in a 37-8 loss to the 49ers.
The Giants were without their leading pass catchers, tight end Evan Engram and receiver Golden Tate. Rookie tight end Kaden Smith caught six passes for 70 yards. Running back Saquon Barkley had one of his best games since suffering a high-ankle sprain in Week 3 by rushing for 83 yards and adding a 27-yard reception.
–Field Level Media