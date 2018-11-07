Panthers-Steelers Preview Capsule
CAROLINA (6-2) at PITTSBURGH (5-2-1)
Thursday, 8:20 p.m. ET, Fox/NFL Network
OPENING LINE — Steelers by 7 1/2
RECORD VS. SPREAD — Carolina 4-2-1, Pittsburgh 5-3
SERIES RECORD — Steelers lead 5-1
LAST MEETING — Steelers beat Panthers 37-19, Sept. 21, 2014
LAST WEEK — Panthers beat Buccaneers 42-28; Steelers beat Ravens 23-16
AP PRO32 RANKING — Panthers No. 5, Steelers No. 7
PANTHERS OFFENSE — OVERALL (13), RUSH (2), PASS (22).
PANTHERS DEFENSE — OVERALL (11), RUSH (8), PASS (19).
STEELERS OFFENSE — OVERALL (4), RUSH (6), PASS (4).
STEELERS DEFENSE — OVERALL (12), RUSH (11), PASS (21).
STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Pittsburgh has won each of last five meetings. .. Steelers are 3-0 against Carolina all-time at Heinz Field. … Panthers new owner David Tepper is Pittsburgh native and former minority owner of Steelers. … Panthers scored franchise-record 35 first-half points vs. Tampa Bay last week. … Panthers have scored 99 points in last nine quarters. … Carolina has allowed 12 sacks, second fewest through eight games in franchise history. … QB Cam Newton needs one TD rushing for eighth straight season with at least five TDs rushing. … Newton has thrown at least two TDs in seven straight games. … RB Christian McCaffrey has four TDs in last two weeks and had 157 yards from scrimmage last week. … TE Greg Olsen needs 145 yards receiving to pass Jackie Smith (7,918) for seventh all-time among tight ends. Olsen has TD catch in three straight games… LB Luke Kuechly had 14 tackles in last meeting. … DE Mario Addison had three sacks last week vs. Bucs. … Pittsburgh has won four straight since 1-2-1 start to take lead in AFC North. … Steelers WR Antonio Brown had TD reception in six straight games, tied for second-longest streak in team history. … Brown’s nine TD receptions franchise record for most in first eight games of season. … Pittsburgh 17-5 at home against NFC under Mike Tomlin. … Steelers have won six straight games in November. … Pittsburgh has won four consecutive Thursday night games. … Steelers RB James Conner first player in team history with 1,000 total yards, 10 TDs in first eight games. … Pittsburgh LB T.J. Watt’s seven sacks rank fourth in NFL. … Steelers’ defense allowing 275.3 yards per game. Team allowed 420.5 yards per contest during first four games. … Pittsburgh third in league in fewest sacks allowed (11) and has surrendered just two over last four weeks. … Fantasy tip: Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster is thriving as secondary option behind Brown. Smith-Schuster already with 53 receptions this season, needs six to surpass season total from rookie year in 2017.
___
Browns place starters Kirksey, Gaines on injured reserve
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — The Cleveland Browns lost two defensive starters after placing linebacker Christian Kirksey and cornerback E.J. Gaines on injured reserve.
One of the team’s captains, Kirksey hurt his hamstring in the second quarter of Sunday’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Gaines was also hurt, sustaining his second concussion in three weeks.
The losses will make things even tougher on a Cleveland defense already stretched thin. Pro Bowl linebacker Joe Schobert missed the past three games with a hamstring injury, rookie cornerback Denzel Ward hurt his hip against the Chiefs and cornerback Terrance Mitchell broke his arm earlier this season.
Kirksey made 43 tackles and two interceptions in seven starts.
Gaines, who signed with Cleveland as a free agent in March, moved into the starting lineup after Mitchell went down. He made one interception.
The Browns signed defensive back Juston Burris to the active roster off the New York Jets’ practice squad.
___
Falcons sign veteran defensive end Bruce Irvin
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons have signed defensive end Bruce Irvin to a one-year deal, reuniting the veteran with coach Dan Quinn.
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons have signed defensive end Bruce Irvin to a one-year deal, reuniting the veteran with coach Dan Quinn.
Irvin, cut by the Oakland Raiders on Saturday, became a free agent after clearing waivers on Tuesday with $3.8 million remaining on his contract. His signing was announced Wednesday by the Falcons, who did not release terms of the deal.
The 31-year-old Irvin is an Atlanta native. He celebrated his return home by posting on his Twitter account “Man it’s time! You can’t put a price on the chance for me to play for my people and city! It’s bigger than money!”
Irvin played two seasons with Seattle when Quinn was the team’s defensive coordinator.
The Falcons rank 14th in the league with 17 sacks. Irvin had three sacks with Oakland but recently had been on the field only in the te am’s nickel defense.
___
Panthers-Steelers figures to be offensive shootout
The Thursday night matchup of the visiting Carolina Panthers and the Pittsburgh Steelers shapes up as a showdown of big offenses.
The Thursday night matchup of the visiting Carolina Panthers and the Pittsburgh Steelers shapes up as a showdown of big offenses.
Pittsburgh running back James Conner has emerged as one of the top stories in the NFL. A fill-in for the disgruntled Le’Veon Bell, Conner has four consecutive 100-yard rushing games to stand second in the league with 706 rushing yards overall. He also has proven effective catching the ball out of the backfield.
“He’s a beast,” Carolina linebacker Luke Kuechly said of Conner, according to the Panthers’ website. “They are really good up front — they’re big and physical. They work really together, but that guy is really good. He’s playing with a lot of confidence.
“He’s like these new-age backs where they are good, obviously, running the ball, but he can catch the ball and cause some mismatches as well.”
The two other biggest names in Pittsburgh’s offense haven’t changed. Receiver Antonio Brown is off his standard pace with 51 catches for 594 yards, but he is tops among receivers with nine touchdowns.
Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has spread the ball around primarily to Brown, JuJu Smith-Schuster, his tight ends and Conner. His average of 320 passing yards per game ranks third in the NFL.
The Steelers (5-2-1) have won four in a row. The Panthers (6-2) have won three straight.
Roethlisberger’s counterpart, Cam Newton, has been limited in practice because of a right shoulder problem, but that is considered to be precautionary, and Newton should be ready to go.
With 1,893 passing yards, Newton easily could eclipse 2,000 Thursday. He has averaged 245 passing yards a game during the winning streak, with two touchdown tosses in each of the games. He has rushed for 342 yards and four touchdowns this year.
Christian McCaffrey is Conner’s counterpart. He leads the Panthers with 502 yards rushing, and like Conner, is also a threat catching the ball.
“You should start with Cam Newton because he can run it, he can throw it, he’s strong, he can make all the throws (with) accuracy from a distance standpoint,” Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said.
“But I really think what’s going on with them is looking at the infusion of roles between what he and McCaffrey are able to do. You talk about multitalented players, multidimensional players that are really performing well together.”
The short week can exacerbate injury situations, but that seems to be affecting Carolina more than Pittsburgh.
Ryan Kalil did not practice Monday and Tuesday, but coach Ron Rivera said the Panthers “feel pretty comfortable” about the center being ready Thursday.
“He did some stuff with the trainers and he’s feeling pretty good,” Rivera said.
Carolina safety Eric Reid has been limited in practice after he finished Sunday’s game against Tampa Bay despite a sprained right shoulder. Receiver Torrey Smith (knee) did not practice Tuesday, and he could miss a third consecutive game.
Pittsburgh looks to be in good shape. The only new injury was to receiver James Washington (knee), who was a full participant in practice Tuesday.
Roethlisberger was limited in practice Tuesday, but that was because of a broken left (non-throwing) index finger, which did not stop him from playing a full game Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens.
Steelers offensive tackle Marcus Gilbert (knee) seems likely to miss his third game in a row, but Matt Feiler has filled in capably as a starter for two weeks, playing a part in Conner’s rushing total.
Most Improved Players playing key roles at halfway point
NEW YORK (AP) — Established superstars such as Tom Brady or Aaron Rodgers grab all the attention when their teams do well.
But a team's success or failure can often be determined by which players make the biggest jump from year to year.
But a team’s success or failure can often be determined by which players make the biggest jump from year to year.
Key players such as Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes and Pittsburgh’s James Conner have played major roles in their respective teams being in first place through Week 9.
And it isn’t always offensive players. Of the 32 teams, nearly half (15) have featured a defensive player and one had a kicker among the most improved.
At the halfway point of this NFL season, here’s a look at the most improved players for each team:
AFC EAST
New England: Linebacker Kyle Van Noy. The Patriots traded for Van Noy out of necessity two years ago. He’s grown into one of the most versatile players on New England’s defense. Used almost exclusively at outside linebacker last season, he’s now asked to play on the line at times, is an option in multiple blitz packages as well as in zone and man coverages.
Miami: Offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil. Tunsil is becoming a top-shelf left tackle in his third season. He was plagued by penalties and other lapses, but has benefited from the mentoring of left guard Josh Sitton, who signed with the Dolphins this year.
Buffalo: Linebacker Matt Milano. Milano is starting alongside first-round pick Tremaine Edmunds in essentially a two-linebacker defensive formation. A fifth-round pick in 2017, Milano was eased into the starting lineup and finished with five starts. This year, he’s has started all nine games, credited with 55 tackles.
N.Y. Jets: Linebacker Darron Lee. Lee was their first-round pick out of Ohio State in 2016 and has been slow to live up to his lofty draft status. He finished second on the team in tackles each of his first two seasons, but big-time impact plays were missing for a middle linebacker. He’s off to the best start of his career as a more consistent playmaker.
AFC SOUTH
Houston: Defensive back Kareem Jackson. Jackson had a bad 2017 at cornerback, but has played both cornerback and safety this season and has been strong in a secondary that has dealt with numerous injuries.
Tennessee: Linebacker Jayon Brown. A fifth-round pick out of UCLA in 2017, the second-year linebacker is leading the Titans both in total tackles and with four sacks. The speedy Brown has started three of eight games this season and has been a key piece of a defense currently allowing the fewest points in the NFL.
Jacksonville: Kicker Josh Lambo. Lambo has made a team-record 23 consecutive field goals in the regular season, including a career-best 57-yarder in London. He had made 27 in a row, including the playoffs, and all 12 of his extra points in 2018.
Indianapolis: Quarterback Andrew Luck. Luck didn’t just miss all 16 games last season but 26 of 45 overall because of various injuries (shoulder, lacerated kidney, concussion and then shoulder again). Luck has completed 65.8 percent of his passes, is second in TD passes (23) and is on pace to top 4,000 yards again.
AFC NORTH
Pittsburgh: Running back James Conner. Conner has seamlessly replaced Le’Veon Bell with four games with at least 100 rushing yards, 50 receiving yards and at least one touchdown, the most such games by a player in a single season in NFL history. Conner has 1,085 scrimmage yards (706 rushing, 379 receiving) and 10 total touchdowns (nine rushing, one receiving).
Cincinnati: Wide receiver Tyler Boyd. Boyd has been a solid complement to star A.J. Green. He has 49 catches for 620 yards and five TDs and will be counted on in the second half with Green dealing with a toe injury.
Baltimore: Quarterback Joe Flacco. Despite his team’s recent slump, Flacco has done well for the Ravens. He’s got 12 TDs, six interceptions, 2,465 yards passing and an 84.15 QB rating. Last year, Flacco finished at 18 TDs, 13 INTs and 80.4. He had 3,141 yards.
Cleveland: Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi. Ogunjobi, a third-round pick in 2017, made one start as a rookie. The 6-foot-3, 305-pounder has developed into a stout run stopper. He also has quickness to get to the quarterback. His presence inside has forced teams to adjust their blocking schemes and given Myles Garrett some favorable one-on-one matchups.
AFC WEST
Kansas City: Quarterback Pat Mahomes. Mahomes started Week 17 last year, but in his first full season as No. 1 QB he’s breaking records all over the place. Mahomes, who appeared in his 10th career game last Sunday against Cleveland, has 29 touchdown passes and 3,185 passing yards, both the most by a player in his first 10 games.
L.A. Chargers: Running back Austin Ekeler. The second-year player, an undrafted free agent, is averaging 5.8 yards per carry and 12 yards a reception. Ekeler has teamed with Melvin Gordon to form one of the league’s top running back duos.
Denver: Wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders. He was hurt most of 2017 and caught two TD passes, both in Week 2 vs Cowboys. Last year, he had 47 catches for 555 yards in 12 games. This year, he has 56 catches for 707 yards and three TDs and even threw for a TD, hitting fellow SMU alum Courtland Sutton vs. Arizona.
Oakland: Running back Jalen Richard. Richard showed flashes his first two seasons as an undrafted free agent out of Southern Mississippi, but has emerged as a key part of coach Jon Gruden’s offense.
NFC EAST
Washington: Safety D.J. Swearinger. Swearinger is tied for the NFL lead with four interceptions as a key part of a secondary that has Washington in first place.
Philadelphia: Running back Wendell Smallwood. Smallwood has a career-best 400 scrimmage yards (257 rushing, 143 receiving) along with one rushing TD and two receiving TDs after only playing eight games last year when he was inactive often.
Dallas: Linebacker Jaylon Smith. The former Notre Dame standout is finally showing his college form almost three years removed from a devastating left knee injury in his final game for the Irish.
N.Y. Giants: Wide receiver Sterling Shepard. Shepard has 40 catches for 542 yards and two touchdowns. Despite a porous offensive line, he is on pace for career highs.
NFC SOUTH
New Orleans: Defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins. Rankins was a 2016 first-rounder who missed the first half of his rookie season with a leg injury. Last season, he was solid, but highlights were few. Through the first eight games, Rankins has four sacks and 21 total tackles, on pace for considerable increases in those categories.
Carolina: Defensive tackle Kyle Love. Love is a backup, but is making some outstanding plays in the middle of the line, including a forced fumble in Week 8 against Ravens RB Alex Collins that led to a TD and helped turn the game.
Atlanta: Free safety Damontae Kazee. Kazee is tied for the NFL lead with four interceptions. He was forced into a starting role after Keanu Neal and Ricardo Allen were placed on IR.
Tampa Bay: Tight end O.J. Howard. The Bucs attribute Howard’s growth to being in his second year, being more comfortable with the playbook and the offense in general. He has caught three touchdown passes in the past two games.
NFC NORTH
Chicago: Quarterback Mitchell Trubisky. Trubisky has a 96.1 passer rating, 64.6 percent completion rate, 16 touchdown passes, seven interceptions and a 5-3 record. Last year, he had a 77.5 rating, 59.4 percent completion rate, seven TD passes, seven interceptions and a 4-8 record.
Minnesota: Defensive end Stephen Weatherly. Weatherly was a seventh-round draft pick in 2016 who spent most of the season on the practice squad and mostly was on special teams in 2017. But when Everson Griffen was sidelined, Weatherly moved into the starting lineup and had seven tackles, two quarterback hits and one sack in his first career start against the Bills.
Green Bay: Defensive lineman Kenny Clark. Clark, playing in his first-year of coordinator Mike Pettine’s system, already has four sacks in seven games, nearly equaling his output (4½) last year.
Detroit: Wide receiver Kenny Golladay. Golladay has surpassed his rookie season production and that allowed the Lions to trade Golden Tate to the Eagles at the deadline. He has 33 receptions for 523 yards and three touchdowns.
NFC WEST
L.A. Rams: Linebacker Cory Littleton. After two years as a backup linebacker and special teams guy, Littleton, an undrafted free agent, earned the starting job when Alec Ogletree was traded in the offseason.
Seattle: Running back Chris Carson. Carson showed flashes last year before getting hurt, but the combo of a better offensive line and a new running scheme has fully displayed his skills.
Arizona: Safety Budda Baker. Baker has made a big impact after having his role greatly expanded after being a first-team All-Pro on special teams as a rookie. Now he’s a significant part of the regular defense, not just a special teams ace.
San Francisco: Tight end George Kittle. Kittle was a pleasant surprise as a fifth-round pick last year with 43 catches for 515 yards after being mostly used as a blocker at Iowa. He now is one of the game’s most well-rounded tight ends. He ranks third at the position with 41 catches and second with 692 yards and is a powerful blocker in the run game.
Ex-Vikes DT sues Andrews, others over surgery complication
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Former Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Sharrif Floyd has filed a lawsuit against famed orthopedist Dr. James Andrews and several other parties for alleged negligence during a 2016 knee surgery that caused career-ending complications, seeking at least $180 million for potentially lost earnings.
Brad Sohn, an attorney for Floyd, confirmed Tuesday the complaint was filed in Orlando, Florida, in the Ninth Judicial Circuit Court for Orange County. Sohn said he believes the case can be made for damages exceeding $200 million, when projecting career contract values for the NFL’s premier defensive tackles.
Floyd carried that potential, but he played in only 44 games, the last on Sept. 11, 2016.
“He’s trying to figure out what’s next for him in life,” Sohn said. “That’s not an easy thing, because he had no interest in ceasing to play football.”
Floyd was drafted by the Vikings out of Florida with the 23rd overall pick in 2013, and he became a full-time starter in his second season. Floyd missed three games in 2015 for cartilage cleanup in his left knee, which continued to bother him the following training camp after the Vikings exercised the fifth-year option on his contract. After playing in the 2016 season opener, Floyd needed a similar arthroscopic operation on the right knee.
During that surgery, Sohn said, doctors determined a more comprehensive procedure was necessary to help stimulate regrowth of Floyd’s cartilage. After drilling into the knee bone, a post-operation pain blocker was injected into the nerve.
Floyd’s leg never fully recovered enough to be able to return to the field. He was placed on the non-football injury list before the 2017 season, after which his rookie contract expired.
“Sharrif is never going to play football again because of permanent nerve and muscle damage in and around his right knee and right lower leg. That was directly caused, we allege, from the nerve block,” Sohn said. “The only reason it was even arguably necessary is because a far more significant surgery was performed than what had been represented to Sharrif. They told him he’d go in for a routine scope and be out a few weeks, and then they did a really complex procedure and required a significant pain intervention that ended his career.”
Andrews, two surgical fellows, an anesthesiologist, the hospital and the organizations associated with the doctors are named as defendants in the case. The Associated Press left a message Tuesday night with the Florida-based Andrews Institute seeking comment.
Report: Saints, WR Bryant in contract talks
Dez Bryant left New Orleans without a contract Tuesday, but the Saints are engaged in active negotiations with the wide receiver, NFL Network reported.
Bryant, who turned 30 on Sunday, has been a free agent since he was released by Dallas in April.
Dez Bryant left New Orleans without a contract Tuesday, but the Saints are engaged in active negotiations with the wide receiver, NFL Network reported.
Bryant, who turned 30 on Sunday, has been a free agent since he was released by Dallas in April. He has visited several teams, including a workout with the Cleveland Browns in August. When Bryant worked out with the Browns, he briefly negotiated with the team but never came to terms.
Bryant took part in a workout with the Saints on Tuesday.
In an Instagram post on Sunday, Bryant wrote: “Not doing what I love (football) put a weight on me that I never thought I could lift off due to my situations and sacrifices. … Life will forever be a test. No way you can cheat it.”
Bryant, a three-time Pro Bowl selection, has 7,459 receiving yards and 73 touchdowns in his career. Last season, he notched 69 catches for 838 yards and six touchdowns in his eighth NFL year, all with the Cowboys.
Not long after his release from Dallas, Bryant turned down a three-year contract offer from the Baltimore Ravens, according to several media outlets. He intended to sign a one-year contract this season, then work on a longer-term deal starting next season, the reports said.
GoFundMe page launched to get Peterman to retire
At least one Buffalo fan is so tired of Nathan Peterman even being in a Bills uniform, he began a GoFundMe page in an effort to raise enough money to pay the quarterback to retire.
The page reads:
At least one Buffalo fan is so tired of Nathan Peterman even being in a Bills uniform, he began a GoFundMe page in an effort to raise enough money to pay the quarterback to retire.
The page reads:
“Nathan Peterman, we understand your passion to play football and especially in the NFL. But please for the love of God retire and leave and never come back. WE WILL GIVE YOU MONEY, JUST LEAVE!”
The page was created on Sunday and has a goal of raising $1 million; as of 8:30 p.m. ET Tuesday, it had raised $137. Comments on the page were mixed as to whether it was too mean or worthy of a donation. And long-suffering Bills fans had a little fun with the page, as among the names of those to donate to the fund:
–Terry and Kim Pegula (team owners)
–Jim Kelly (Hall of Fame Bills quarterback)
–Colin Kaepernick (free agent quarterback)
–Derek Anderson, Josh Allen and Matt Barkley (current Bills quarterbacks)
–Josh McDaniels (New England Patriots offensive coordinator)
The first two seasons of Peterman’s career have certainly been brutal. He has 549 passing yards, three touchdowns, 12 interceptions and a 32.5 passer rating in eight career regular-season games (four starts). That includes his infamous first career start, in which he threw five interceptions before halftime against the Los Angeles Chargers last season.
Injuries forced Peterman into the starting role last Sunday, and while he did throw for a career-high 189 yards, he also tossed three interceptions without a touchdown in a 41-9 loss to the Chicago Bears.
Packers put Allison on IR, continue to reshuffle secondary
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers have placed receiver Geronimo Allison on injured reserve and continued to reshuffle their secondary by releasing safety Jermaine Whitehead and signing cornerback Will Redmond from the practice squad.
Allison injured his groin in practice last week and might need surgery. He had 20 catches for 303 yards and two scores in five games, having also missed time with a hamstring injury.
The loss of Allison means more snaps for emerging rookie Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who is averaging a 21.1 yards per catch.
Whitehead has 17 tackles in seven games this year, making two starts. He was ejected from the 31-17 loss at New England on Sunday after being whistled for unnecessary roughness for slapping Patriots center David Andrews in the face during a shoving match.
Redmond was signed to the practice squad on Sept. 11. A third-round draft pick in the 2016 draft by the 49ers, Redmond has also spent time in the Chiefs organization.
Green Bay claimed safety Ibraheim Campbell off waivers from the New York Jets this week. Campbell has also played for the Texans and Cowboys.
Bruce Irvin clears waivers, becomes free agent
Defensive end Bruce Irvin cleared waivers and became an unrestricted free agent on Tuesday.
Irvin had $3.8 million left on his contract with the Oakland Raiders when he was waived by the team.
Defensive end Bruce Irvin cleared waivers and became an unrestricted free agent on Tuesday.
Irvin had $3.8 million left on his contract with the Oakland Raiders when he was waived by the team.
Irvin could draw interest from teams looking to bolster their pass rush, including his former team, the Seattle Seahawks. Head coach Pete Carroll said general manager John Schneider, who drafted Irvin in the first round in 2012, is “always looking” to upgrade the roster but didn’t comment on Irvin.
The 31-year-old signed a $37 million deal as a free agent to leave Seattle and join the Raiders.
According to reports, the Atlanta Falcons — coached by Dan Quinn, Irvin’s defensive coordinator with the Seahawks — emerged as a favorite to add Irvin.
NFL notebook: Jones says no coaching changes in Dallas
Head coach Jason Garrett and offensive coordinator Scott Linehan are likely to finish the 2018 season with the Dallas Cowboys, owner Jerry Jones said late Monday night.
Head coach Jason Garrett and offensive coordinator Scott Linehan are likely to finish the 2018 season with the Dallas Cowboys, owner Jerry Jones said late Monday night.
“I very candidly didn’t see this coming,” Jones said following his team’s 28-14 home loss to Tennessee on Monday Night Football after coming off a bye week. “I thought we would be sitting here with a positive result. This is a surprise to me and is a setback. Now when you’re halfway through the season, losing a ballgame in the NFL, if that causes you to be deterred or to not think that there’s a future ahead of you, then you’ve picked the wrong world to operate in.”
At 3-5, the Cowboys are only two games out of first place in the NFC East with eight games to play. But their offense, which has led to heavy criticism of Garrett and Linehan by the fan base, ranks 27th in total offense and managed only 297 yards Monday.
–Former Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Sharrif Floyd plans to file suit against Dr. James Andrews over what the 27-year-old claims was a knee surgery gone wrong.
Floyd, according to multiple reports, was to file the $180 million lawsuit in Florida on Tuesday against Dr. Andrews, the Andrews Institute for Orthopedic Surgery and others, claiming a 2016 routine arthroscopic procedure turned into a career-ending operation.
Floyd’s attorney, Brad Sohn, says that his client expected to undergo a scope of his knee that would require a recovery time of no more than one month, but once he was on the operating table, doctors determined Floyd needed microfracture knee surgery. According to Floyd, when surgical assistants administered a pain blocker, muscle tissue and nerves around the knee were paralyzed.
–Nick Mullens will start at quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers when they host the New York Giants on Monday night, Mullens announced to reporters after practice. He said coach Kyle Shanahan told him he was the starter, and Mullens took the reps with the first team.
Mullens, 23, made his NFL debut last Thursday and led the 49ers (2-7) to a 34-3 win over the Oakland Raiders. He completed 16 of 22 passes for 262 with three touchdowns, and he didn’t turn the ball over.
On the other side of the field Monday night, struggling Eli Manning will start under center for the Giants, New York head coach Pat Shurmur announced. Alex Tanney is the backup quarterback. Rookie Kyle Lauletta has not been active for a game this season and faced internal discipline from the Giants for his arrest heading to practice last week.
–The Green Bay Packers placed wide receiver Geronimo Allison on injured reserve and released safety Jermaine Whitehead less than 48 hours after Whitehead slapped Patriots center David Andrews in the head during Sunday night’s game and drew an ejection.
Allison suffered a groin injury at practice last week and did not play in the team’s 31-17 loss at New England. He will require surgery for the injury and was placed on injured reserve. The move means he has to sit out at least eight weeks, so the only way he can play again this season is in the playoffs.
The club also promoted cornerback Will Redmond from the practice squad and signed linebacker Brady Sheldon to the practice squad.
–Defensive end Bruce Irvin cleared waivers and is now an unrestricted free agent. He had $3.8 million left on his contract with the Oakland Raiders when they cut him.
Irvin could draw interest from teams looking to bolster their pass rush, including his former team, the Seattle Seahawks. But according to reports, the Atlanta Falcons — coached by Dan Quinn, Irvin’s defensive coordinator with the Seahawks — emerged as a favorite to add Irvin.
–The Detroit Lions signed wide receiver Bruce Ellington, waived running back Ameer Abdullah and re-signed fullback Zach Zenner.
Ellington, a fourth-round pick by San Francisco in 2014, spent the past two seasons with the Houston Texans after two seasons with the 49ers. He has 56 receptions for 637 yards and five touchdowns in 40 career games. Abdullah was a second-round pick in 2015 but was active in only three games this season.
— Patriots running back Sony Michel, who has missed the last two games with a knee injury, could be back in the lineup Sunday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported. The rookie has 422 yards and four touchdowns on 95 carries in six games.
–The Kansas City Chiefs activated strong safety Daniel Sorensen from injured reserve. There is a chance Sorensen will play this week against the Arizona Cardinals after practicing the past two weeks. The Chiefs were facing a deadline to activate Sorensen or lose him for the season.
Packers release Whitehead after slap, put Allison on IR
The Green Bay Packers made a number of roster moves on Tuesday, most notably placing a key part of the offense on injured reserve and making a surprising cut on defense.
The Green Bay Packers made a number of roster moves on Tuesday, most notably placing a key part of the offense on injured reserve and making a surprising cut on defense.
Wide receiver Geronimo Allison, who suffered a groin injury at practice last week and did not play in the team’s 31-17 loss at New England on Sunday night, will require surgery for the injury and was placed on injured reserve. The move means he has to sit out at least eight weeks, so the only way he can play again this season is in the playoffs.
That was the expected move. The surprise came when the team released safety Jermaine Whitehead. After the Packers traded Ha Ha Clinton-Dix to the Washington Redskins last week, Whitehead was considered one of the favorites to take Clinton-Dix’s spot in the Packers’ lineup.
Instead, Tramon Williams replaced Clinton-Dix as the starter, and when Whitehead slapped Patriots center David Andrews in the head during Sunday night’s game and drew an ejection, that likely sealed his fate.
“The Whitehead penalty was clearly a classic reaction to the first guy,” Packers coach Mike McCarthy said during his Monday news conference. “And they catch the second guy. Whatever your feeling is, the severity of the penalty is a whole other topic. But … you can’t have that. You can’t react to those types of things. Yeah, we need to be better there.”
Also Tuesday, the club promoted cornerback Will Redmond from the practice squad and signed linebacker Brady Sheldon to the practice squad.
Allison, in his third season, had 20 receptions for 303 yards and two touchdowns in five games this season. The yards already were a career high for him.
–Field Level Media
Chiefs activate S Sorensen from IR
Strong safety Daniel Sorensen was activated from injured reserve by the Kansas City Chiefs on Tuesday.
Strong safety Daniel Sorensen was activated from injured reserve by the Kansas City Chiefs on Tuesday.
There is a chance Sorensen will play this week against the Arizona Cardinals after practicing the past two weeks. The Chiefs were facing a deadline to activate Sorensen or lose him for the season.
Sorensen and Eric Berry, the projected starting safeties for the Chiefs, have not played this season. Berry remains week-to-week with a heel injury.
Sorensen was placed on injured reserve Sept. 2 after requiring knee surgery.
To create a roster spot, the Chiefs waived linebacker Nate Orchard.
–Field Level Media
Giants rookie QB Lauletta apologizes after traffic arrest
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Giants rookie quarterback Kyle Lauletta apologized Tuesday morning, a week after he was arrested for motor vehicle violations near his home in Weehawken, N.J.
“First things first, I want to apologize to the New York Giants organization, my teammates, the fans and my family,” Lauletta said. “The incident that happened last week is a terrible representation of who I am and what I stand for. Right is right and wrong is wrong. My parents raised me better than that.”
According to Weehawken police accounts, Lauletta, the Giants’ fourth-round pick from Richmond, was driving his 2017 Jaguar on Tuesday morning, Oct. 30, when he was stopped for failing to obey a police officer’s order to continue driving straight.
The report says Lauletta almost hit a police officer while making an illegal turn. He was stopped by a second police officer and refused to produce a driver’s license or exit the car.
The incident happened close to renovations near the Lincoln Tunnel, which connects New Jersey with midtown Manhattan.
Police say he was arrested and charged with eluding police, obstructing administration of law and resisting arrest. He was also charged with reckless driving, disregarding an officer’s directions, improper turn and failure to remain in a marked lane.
Police said Lauletta’s car was involved in a similar incident Monday, but summons were mailed because the vehicle did not stay at the scene.
The Giants were on their bye week, so he did not have to report to any organized practices until Tuesday.
After practice, Lauletta said he was apologetic about the incident.
“I understand the cops have a very tough job and it was very chaotic at that location,” Lauletta said. “I respect these officers and I can’t say that I’m sorry enough. I have to prove myself worthy through my work ethic and put it all behind me. That’s all I can control and I hope to move forward from this.”
Giants coach Pat Shurmur said that Lauletta will not face any suspension for his actions.
“It’s being handled internally,” Shurmur said. “I’m very disappointed with the way it went down. I spoke to Kyle and this is not the way we want our players to act. The whole incident is disappointing. He’s back to work today and we’ll deal with it.”
Shurmur said that Lauletta’s problems with the police stemmed from him being late for meetings prior to practices both Monday and Tuesday.
“The way I look at it, quarterbacks should be early,” Shurmur said. “He’s working to be in a position to play. There is a lot to learn in order to prepare to play in the NFL.”
Lauletta said that he immediately spoke with Shurmur after his arrest.
“I know he was disappointed and I know I can’t put myself in that situation again,” Lauletta said. “I have to deal with the consequences.”
In other quarterback news, Shurmur also said that Eli Manning will remain the starter for Monday night’s game against the San Francisco 49ers.
“He’s starting Monday with the idea that he is going to get us on a run here and win some games,” said Shurmur, whose team is 1-7.
Veteran Alex Tanney has been listed as the No. 2 quarterback on the Giants’ depth chart all season. There was a possibility Lauletta would be given the opportunity to start a few games once the Giants were out of playoff contention. Now, Lauletta’s chances to start have greatly diminished with this arrest.
“The first thing I thought of was that I was leaving (home) later that I should have,” Lauletta said. “It’s my fault. I will take this as a lesson. I can’t put myself in these situations moving forward. I don’t know if I’m worried about (not getting the chance to play). I can’t afford to worry about it. I just have to do everything I can to prove that I can play. I’m going to give it everything I have, keep my head down and keep moving forward.”
Lauletta said that he did not want to “talk about the details of the incident,” especially after he was asked about going through the same traffic pattern illegally two days in a row.
“I was wrong,” Lauletta said. “I know that. It’s a horrible feeling. I stand with what happened. I made a decision I’ll regret for the rest of my life. I have to show up early every day from now on. Hopefully, this all will be part of my past and I’ll never allow what happened to happen ever again. I woke up late and put myself in that situation.”
Lauletta said that he has spoken with Manning about the incident.
“Eli has always been supportive of me,” Lauletta said. “He’s there for me. Right now, my goal, my main focus is to help Eli.”
NOTES: The Giants announced that rookie defensive tackle R.J. McIntosh, the team’s fifth-round draft pick out of Miami, has been cleared to play and will be activated in time to play Monday night. A roster spot will have to be created for McIntosh, who has been on the team’s non-football illness list. McIntosh’s illness has yet to be addressed. … Shurmur also said that offensive guard Jamon Brown, acquired via waivers from the Los Angeles Rams last week, will more than likely be activated and see action. Brown could actually be a starter at guard if he can learn quickly in practice this week.
Lions sign WR Ellington, waive RB Abdullah
Wide receiver Bruce Ellington on Tuesday signed with the Detroit Lions, who also waived running back Ameer Abdullah.
Wide receiver Bruce Ellington on Tuesday signed with the Detroit Lions, who also waived running back Ameer Abdullah.
Fullback Zach Zenner re-signed with the Lions after 28 career games with Detroit. He was with the team throughout the offseason and training camp until landing on injured reserve Week 1.
Ellington, a fourth-round pick by San Francisco in 2014, spent the past two seasons with the Houston Texans after two seasons with the 49ers. He has 56 receptions for 637 yards and five touchdowns in 40 career games. The Texans placed Ellington on injured reserve in late September.
Abdullah was a second-round pick in 2015 but was active in only three games this season.
Zenner and Ellington both have special teams experience and could factor immediately after the Lions made changes to those units this week.
–Field Level Media
Report: Michel on track to return Sunday
The New England Patriots might have running back Sony Michel back in the lineup Sunday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported.
The New England Patriots might have running back Sony Michel back in the lineup Sunday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported.
Michel has missed two games since injuring his knee in the Patriots’ win over the Bears on Oct. 21. Schefter said Michel will play Sunday against the Tennessee Titans as long as he doesn’t suffer any setbacks in practice this week.
Michel, a first-round pick in 2018, leads the Patriots in rushing with 422 yards. He has four touchdowns.
James White, Kenjon Barner and wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson have subbed at running back for Michel.
–Field Level Media
QB Nick Mullens to get 2nd start for 49ers
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers are sticking with Nick Mullens as their starting quarterback after his spectacular debut performance.
Mullens said coach Kyle Shanahan told him Tuesday that he will remain the starter for the upcoming game against the New York Giants.
Mullens said coach Kyle Shanahan told him Tuesday that he will remain the starter for the upcoming game against the New York Giants.
Mullens worked with the starters during a limited practice as the 49ers (2-7) prepare for the Monday night game against New York. C.J. Beathard remains in the backup role.
The 49ers decided to stick with Mullens after he joined Hall of Famers Jim Kelly (1986) and Fran Tarkenton (1961) as the only QBs to throw for at least 250 yards and three touchdowns without throwing an interception in their NFL debuts.
Lions cut Ameer Abdullah, sign Zach Zenner, Bruce Ellington
ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions have released running back Ameer Abdullah, cutting ties with their seldom-used, second-round pick from the 2015 draft.
Detroit also signed running back Zach Zenner and receiver Bruce Ellington on Tuesday.
Abdullah had one carry, two catches and returned four kickoffs in three games this year.
Detroit also signed running back Zach Zenner and receiver Bruce Ellington on Tuesday.
Abdullah had one carry, two catches and returned four kickoffs in three games this year. Abdullah had 1,251 yards rushing and six touchdowns along with had 57 receptions for 420 yards in his career.
Detroit waived Zenner from the reserve-injured list nearly two months ago after he hurt his back in the preseason finale. He had 420 yards rushing and five touchdowns over three seasons with the Lions.
Ellington had eight receptions for 92 yards and a touchdown in three games this season with the Houston Texans.
Giants QB Manning to start Monday at San Francisco
New York Giants head coach Pat Shurmur will not make a quarterback change this week, announcing Tuesday that Eli Manning will be the No. 1 quarterback Monday at San Francisco.
New York Giants head coach Pat Shurmur will not make a quarterback change this week, announcing Tuesday that Eli Manning will be the No. 1 quarterback Monday at San Francisco.
But Shurmur came as close as he has all season to putting Manning on notice, saying the Giants expect better play at the position. Shurmur said part of his decision was based on his expectation that Manning and the Giants will get on a roll.
Manning, 37, has 222 starts in 224 career games since the 2004 draft.
Manning has been sacked a league-high 31 times and the Giants are 31st in rushing (77.9 yards per game) and 27th in points with 18.8 per game. At 1-7, the Giants are in the running for the No. 1 overall draft pick at midseason.
Alex Tanney is the backup quarterback. Rookie Kyle Lauletta has not been active for a game this season and faced internal discipline from the Giants for his arrest heading to practice last week.
Lauletta apologized on Tuesday for being a distraction.
“First things first, I want to apologize to the New York Giants organization, my teammates, the fans and my family,” Lauletta said. “The incident that happened last week is a terrible representation of who I am and what I stand for.”
The Giants also expected to activate defensive lineman R.J. McInstosh from the non-football injury list.
–Field Level Media
Ravens taking week off to recharge
John Harbaugh is ready to send players home from the Baltimore Ravens facility after meetings on Wednesday, hoping time away fires up his reeling team during the bye.
John Harbaugh is ready to send players home from the Baltimore Ravens facility after meetings on Wednesday, hoping time away fires up his reeling team during the bye.
The Ravens (4-5) entered last week’s loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers with 10 players, including both starting offensive tackles, on the injury report. The Ravens started the season 4-2 and in first place in the AFC North.
“When you watch the tape [of Sunday’s game against Pittsburgh], we played fast, we played hard,” Harbaugh said. “But are we as fast as we were earlier in the year? Probably not. We’re probably a step off just because it’s Week 9. This week is going to help us. It’s going to help us pick that step back up. I’m really excited about that.”
Harbaugh hears fans and others calling for the Ravens to make a coaching change. He’s 45-46 since the Ravens won the Super Bowl in 2012.
“I understand that’s part of it — and probably not surprised, because you have to win games in this league,” Harbaugh said. “That’s the bottom line.”
The Steelers held Baltimore to 268 total yards, sparking questions about the Ravens changing quarterbacks from Joe Flacco to rookie Lamar Jackson. Harbaugh said he’s not making a switch at the position, but does want to find ways to get Jackson on the field more often. Among other reasons, he said the team’s rushing production is far better with Jackson on the field.
Even so, he won’t be trotting out any new formations this week.
“I know that we’re better off resting at this point,” Harbaugh said Tuesday. “I think our guys have been hard at work, at it through a long training camp, and it will be good for us to get an opportunity to get off our feet and get our legs back. So I’m looking forward to that.”
–Field Level Media
Cowboys’ Jones not planning coaching changes
Head coach Jason Garrett and offensive coordinator Scott Linehan are likely to finish the 2018 season with the Dallas Cowboys.
Head coach Jason Garrett and offensive coordinator Scott Linehan are likely to finish the 2018 season with the Dallas Cowboys.
Owner Jerry Jones, while confessing he was befuddled by Monday’s loss to the Tennessee Titans coming out of a bye week, said he was disappointed his team looked tired and failed to deliver in the second half. But Jones also indicated he is standing by Garrett and Linehan, whose stagnant offense has been the subject of heavy criticism from the fan base.
“I very candidly didn’t see this coming,” Jones said Monday night. “I thought we would be sitting here with a positive result. This is a surprise to me and is a setback. Now when you’re halfway through the season, losing a ballgame in the NFL, if that causes you to be deterred or to not think that there’s a future ahead of you, then you’ve picked the wrong world to operate in. That’s not the life we’ve chosen.”
The schedule doesn’t let up for the Cowboys, who visit the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday before a Week 11 game at Atlanta to face the high-scoring Falcons.
At 3-5, the Cowboys are only two games out of first place in the NFC East with eight games to play. But the offense is 27th in total offense and managed only 297 yards Monday.
“I think we realize we have eight games to go, we’ve got a long way to go in this season,” Jones said. “We want to play better than we played (Monday), so I certainly think each individual and coach and front-office person is going to have to do better, including me.”
–Field Level Media