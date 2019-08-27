Panthers’ Rivera: ‘No doubt’ Newton will be ready for opener

Carolina Panthers coach Ron Rivera is confident that quarterback Cam Newton will be under center for the team’s season opener against the Los Angeles Rams.

Rivera said Tuesday that there is “no doubt in my mind” that Newton will be on the field after sustaining a mid-foot sprain during last week’s preseason game against the New England Patriots.

Rivera’s stance on Newton is stronger than the one made last week by general manager Marty Hurney, who said he was “cautiously optimistic” about the quarterback’s availability for the Sept. 8 game against the visiting Rams.

Newton has since shed the walking boot and worked with the team’s athletic training staff the last two days.

The 2015 NFL Most Valuable Player was making his preseason debut against the Patriots, his first game action since having shoulder surgery in April. Newton went 4-of-6 passing for 30 yards and was sacked twice before departing.

Newton, 30, is entering his ninth NFL season. He completed 67.9 percent of his passes for 3,395 yards, 24 touchdowns and 13 interceptions in 14 games last season.

