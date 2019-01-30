Panthers QB Newton encouraged following surgery
Panthers QB Newton encouraged following surgery
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton said Wednesday that his shoulder feels good, nearly a week after arthroscopic surgery.
Newton, 29, missed the final two games of the 2018 season with a sore throwing shoulder. The team said last Thursday that the procedure was successfully performed in Charlotte, N.C., by team physician Dr. Pat Connor.
Newton had surgery on the same shoulder in March 2017, also performed by Connor, to repair a torn rotator cuff. He recovered from that surgery in time to play in the third preseason game and did not miss a start during the 2017 regular season.
“It’s good. It’s good,” Newton said about his shoulder on Radio 680 The Fan in Atlanta,” adding, “It’s better than I thought it would be. With so much going on throughout this season, I was in fear to see what actually was wrong.”
This surgery should require a shorter recovery period than the previous surgery, given that it was done arthroscopically.
Newton completed a career-best 67.9 percent of his passes in 14 starts (6-8 record) in 2018, throwing 24 touchdown passes and eclipsing 3,000 yards (3,395) for the eighth straight season. He also rushed for 488 yards and four scores.
Despite those numbers, he was plagued by soreness that impacted his strength.
“That’s what was so frustrating,” Newton said Wednesday. “It didn’t matter how much I would grunt, how much I would muscle up and throw it, it wasn’t going far. You’re looking at your arm like, ‘Geez, Louise! What’s really the issue?’
“You’re looking around the league, guys like Patrick Mahomes, Russell Wilson, Tom Brady, Jared Goff . . . these quarterbacks that are saying, ‘I can make that throw. I know I can make that throw.’ And to go to practice and prepare for games and even be in games and you can’t make it physically, that’s something that’s … I wouldn’t say humbling. It just takes a hit at your pride.”
–Field Level Media
Netflix, ice cream helped Payton cope with Saints’ loss
New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton met the media Wednesday for his season-ending news conference and said his team will recover from the heartbreaking and controversial loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC championship game.
“This one, where it happened in the postseason, we’ve gotta be able to get past that. And we will,” Payton said.
“We’ve got good leadership on this team. I don’t know that you ever really get over it but you do get past it. And there’s enough resolve that this time away is healthy. And when it starts back up again in the spring … you get back at it again.”
Still, he acknowledged that the days following the Saints’ 26-23 overtime loss to the Rams on Jan. 20 — marred by a no-call on a play that the league admitted should have been called pass interference or helmet-to-helmet contact — were tough.
“What is it now, a week and a half? It feels like it’s been longer than that,” Payton said.
“I would say honestly after the game for two to three days, much like normal people, I sat and probably didn’t come out of my room, ate Jeni’s ice cream and watched Netflix for three straight days.”
He did have some phone conversations during that time, though.
The NFL’s head of officials, Al Riveron, called him immediately after the game and was “fantastic” and “brutally honest” during their conversation, Payton said, about the missed calls on a pass intended for receiver Tommylee Lewis.
He said he also talked to commissioner Roger Goodell and NFL executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent.
“My discussions briefly on Monday and Tuesday with the commissioner and Troy were relative to — not any type of reversal or anything like that — just the play and any statement,” Payton said. “But there’s tons of people that reach out to you, you get a ton of text messages and emails, and you’re appreciative of all that, then you just want to disappear into your cave for a little while.”
Payton is a member of the NFL competition committee and said he is hopeful the committee will find a way for so-called “judgment calls” to be reviewed.
–Field Level Media
Redskins hire Rob Ryan as assistant
Rob Ryan is back in the NFL, having been hired as the inside linebackers
Rob Ryan is back in the NFL, having been hired as the inside linebackers coach for the Washington Redskins.
The team announced the hire on Wednesday.
The longtime assistant has been out of the league since being fired by the Buffalo Bills in December 2016.
Ryan, whose brother Rex was the head coach in Buffalo when both were fired, had worked as the defensive coordinator for the Oakland Raiders, Cleveland Browns, Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints before joining Buffalo in January 2016.
The 2019 season will be Ryan’s 20th as an NFL coach, although he also spent a decade-plus in the college ranks, including three years as the defensive coordinator at Oklahoma State (1997-99).
The Ryan brothers — fraternal twins — are the sons of the late Buddy Ryan, a former NFL coach and defensive specialist.
–Field Level Media
Giants RB Barkley says he had ROY season
New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley said he is confident that if fellow NFL players had a vote for Offensive Rookie of the Year, they’d vote for him.
“If you asked my peers that played against me or coaches that had to play against me, ‘Who is Rookie of the Year?’ I think they would say me,” Barkley said Wednesday on ESPN’s “Get Up.”
The voting is done by a panel of 50 Associated Press members, and the winner will be announced Saturday. Cleveland quarterback Baker Mayfield and Barkley are considered the favorites for the honor.
The Giants selected Barkley, a Penn State product, with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. The Browns took Mayfield, the Heisman Trophy winner from Oklahoma, with the No. 1 selection.
Barkley accumulated 2,028 yards from scrimmage to lead the NFL. He rushed for 1,307 yards, had 721 receiving yards and scored 15 touchdowns. He appeared in the Pro Bowl.
Mayfield took over as the Browns’ starter in the fourth game of the season. He completed 63.8 percent of his passes for 3,725 yards, 27 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.
He finished 6-7 as a starter.
–Field Level Media
Goodell: Overturning NFC title game was ‘not a consideration’
ATLANTA - Ten
ATLANTA – Ten days after the controversial end of the NFC Championship Game, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said Wednesday that while he understands the frustration of the New Orleans Saints and their fans, it “was not a consideration” to overturn the result.
The Saints lost 26-23 in overtime to the Los Angeles Rams after a pair of penalties were not called against Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman on a critical third down play late in regulation that would have let New Orleans run most of the time off the clock and almost certainly win with a short field goal.
Goodell addressed the controversy for the first time during his annual pre-Super Bowl press conference, but said that he has spoken with Saints coach Sean Payton and his players in the days since the game.
“We understand the frustration of the fans,” Goodell said. “I’ve talked to Coach Payton, the team, the players. We understand the frustration that they feel right now, and we certainly want to address that.”
Goodell recited the rule regarding the commissioner’s power to impact games, and insisted it did not include changing results due to complaints from teams.
“Absolutely not, I think it’s clear,” Goodell said. “That was not a consideration.”
Goodell confirmed that NFL head of officiating Al Riveron called Payton following the game to admit a helmet-to-helmet hit in addition to a clear pass interference penalty against Robey-Coleman were missed by the officiating crew. Goodell also spoke to Saints owner Gayle Benson, while NFL vice president of football operations Troy Vincent also called Payton to communicate that an error was made.
Asked why it took him 10 days to address the controversy publicly, Goodell referred to the league’s process in such situations and that the necessary communication happened between the clubs and with the officials.
“Whenever officiating is a part of any conversation post-game, it’s never a good outcome for us,” he said. “But we also know our officials are human, and we know they’re officiating a game that moves quickly and they make snap decisions. And they’re not going to get it right every time.
Goodell expects the competition committee to discuss the issue at length during the offseason. He doesn’t believe adding an eighth official will solve the problem “in and of itself,” and cautioned that any expansion of instant replay to include judgment calls by officials has to be evaluated significantly to ensure unintended consequences don’t arise.
As an example, Goodell said expanding replay to include judgment calls could lead to multiple fouls being found on a given play after the fact. He also said there has been strong resistance in the past to implementing fouls after the fact on a play on which there was not a flag thrown initially.
“Our coaches and clubs have been very resistant, and there has not been support to date, to have a replay office or someone in New York to throw a flag when there is no call,” Goodell said. “There has been an opposition philosophically from a lot of clubs.
“My role is to make sure the competition committee understands that this is critical for us to analyze to see if there is a better solution than what we have today. We try to get better, we try to learn and I think that has been effective.”
Asked if Super Bowl LII is “tainted” with the Rams taking part after winning a game that most believe would have gone the Saints’ way if not for the two blatantly missed calls, Goodell referred to the human nature of the game of football.
“Over our history, unfortunately we’ve had officiating errors that have been a lot of focus and news, but the game of football is played on the field,” he said. “They game is played by humans, coached by humans and officiated by humans.
“That’s what the game is. We’re proud that the Patriots and Rams are here, and we understand the frustration of Saints fans.”
–Derek Harper, Field Level Media
Goodell: Expanding replays part of officiating review
Goodell: Expanding replays part of officiating review
ATLANTA -- NFL
Goodell: Expanding replays part of officiating review
ATLANTA — NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell continues to explore with the league’s competition committee ways to improve the game, including a “sincere effort” to evaluate officiating.
With a public relations crisis hanging over the league’s grandest stage, Goodell said he never considered hitting rewind on the NFC Championship Game due to a no call in a game-deciding situation at New Orleans. Goodell said he is focused on finding a workable solution to cries for expanded replay.
“It’s a play that should be called. We’re going to do everything possible to make the improvements necessary,” Goodell said Wednesday at his annual State of the NFL address in a hangar-sized ballroom at the Georgia Congress Center.
Goodell offered congratulations to the city of Atlanta, which hosts Super Bowl LIII on Sunday some 19 years after it last put on the game, and he raved about Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the league’s newest facility. He congratulated the discount concessions pricing structure adopted by the Falcons and owner Arthur Blank.
Goodell would not disclose how he’ll use his sole discretion whether to open the retractable roof for Sunday’s game. The latest forecast for game day called for 62 degree temperatures.
“We could not be more excited to be here in Atlanta as we celebrate the final Super Bowl this century,” Goodell said. “Our game is getting better and better. And our engagement and popularity is unmatched in today’s landscape.
“Next year we will celebrate 100 seasons of professional football. As we approach this milestone, it is only fitting that we are here in Atlanta, a city of milestones. A city of progress.”
Patriots owner Robert Kraft, who attended the press conference, was celebrated by Goodell for the “extraordinary” accomplishment of reaching the Super Bowl for the 10th time in 25 years of team ownership.
Goodell said there would be a summit at Morehouse College in Atlanta designed to increase the profile of qualified minority coaching candidates and with a goal of creating additional opportunities for minority coaching candidates.
Including presumed Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores — acting in his current role as defensive coordinator of the New England Patriots — only four NFL head coaches are minorities. And of the 32 teams, just two have a minority offensive coordinator.
“We don’t look at the success or failure of the Rooney Rule in one-year increments. We’ve had the Rooney Rule around for nearly 20 years,” Goodell said.
“It created opportunity. It’s given people an opportunity they have not had in the past. That’s at the core of what we’re looking for. We all believe in talking to the Fritz Pollard Alliance, particularly this fall … what we want to do is create a deeper pool of coaches. We’ve focused on a few things and we are going to meet with them again at the Combine in February.”
Goodell said the league will be back in Mexico next season — the November game scheduled between the Rams and Chiefs was moved to Los Angeles due to field conditions — and identified China as a priority market for the NFL.
“I hope some time in the next couple of months we’re going to have some very exciting announcements,” Goodell said of the league’s concerted effort to expand its reach in China.
The league isn’t “NFL ready” in London due to competition questions relative to any potential team there and the other 31 teams, but intends to continue staging multiple regular-season games there. Four games will be played in England in 2019.
Goodell denied any “Kaepernick effect” on the halftime performers — Maroon 5 — and said the league has no concern about drawing musical talent. He also denied to offer his opinion on why former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick remains unemployed.
“If a team decides Colin Kaepernick or any other player can help their team win … that’s what they’ll do,” Goodell said.
“Our clubs are the ones that make decisions about players they want to have on their roster. They make it individually. They all want to win. They are going to do whatever they need to do to win. That’s our focus. It will continue to be our focus.”
Former Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt is still being investigated by the NFL, Goodell said. A video surfaced in late November showing him shoving and kicking a woman.
“If he is signed by a club, I think all clubs understand he’ll go on the commissioner exempt list until the case is concluded,” Goodell said. “We haven’t concluded the investigation and we’re working to do that. There has been a tremendous amount of progress on that in the last 30 to 60 days.”
Redskins linebacker Reuben Foster, currently on that list, met with Goodell and remains subject to discipline. Goodell said the league is still investigating the latest domestic incident involving Foster, who could be suspended under the conduct policy despite charges being dropped in Tampa, Fla.
–By Jeff Reynolds, Field Level Media
Rams ramp up Super Bowl LIII preparation
ATLANTA - Practice is highlighted on the
ATLANTA – Practice is highlighted on the schedule planner for the Los Angeles Rams on Wednesday, representing a return to normalcy as Super Bowl LIII approaches.
“It’s been good to get going. We’re anxious to get out on the field and finalize our game plan,” Rams head coach Sean McVay said Wednesday at Buckhead Marriott and Conference Center. “We’re certainly excited to get going on practice.”
The Rams are planning to mimic a normal Wednesday practice and get players back on schedule. They’ll be on the field Wednesday afternoon after meetings at the Atlanta Falcons facility.
“They’re ready to do what we’re here to do. We’ve told them, get the main thing the main thing. And that’s go out and win a football game,” McVay said.
Quarterback Jared Goff said the Rams are ready to start their routine, including receiving the finishing touches of a game plan that largely was put in place last week. Goff is doing his best to limit distractions and make sure he appreciates the moment.
“You work for so long to get here, and now you’re here. Just enjoy the moment,” Goff said. “I really tried to keep (preparation) the same. This week is a little bit different. But to the best of my ability, I try to keep it the same.”
While there is no adjustment to his practice plan, McVay still must account for the abnormalities surrounding game day. Beyond the 6:30 p.m. ET scheduled kickoff, the team faces unique scheduling and logistical challenges, from getting through security into the stadium to drawn-out introductions and additional extended game breaks for TV.
“It changes the way you warm up, the way you fuel up from a nutritional standpoint,” McVay said. “We will definitely educate our players on the elongated breaks – there’s definitely some specific approaches, other coaches and guys in our building who have been in the game that have utilized this program. Hopefully we’ll see it work out in our favor.”
Kicker Greg Zuerlein is the only key player on the injury report for the Rams. He is dealing with a sprained left foot, but McVay said the Rams anticipate having him available on Sunday.
“We anticipate him being ready to go,” McVay said, adding that Zuerlein will be monitored throughout the week and his workload will be scaled back.
McVay met with his parents at the team hotel earlier in the week. He said he has a “good amount of people coming in” to Atlanta this week, including his grandfather – former San Francisco 49ers general manager John McVay — but his parents are handling all ticket and information flow to the rest of the family while McVay is on lockdown preparing for the New England Patriots.
“I know this, if your last name is McVay, you’re probably going to be here. I will probably not see them again until after the game,” McVay said.
–By Jeff Reynolds, Field Level Media
Report: NFL to consider challenge of judgment calls
The NFL is reviewing options to allow coaches to challenge judgment calls by officials, but their teams would be negatively impacted if a review shows officials got the call right, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Wednesday morning.
Schefter said that if a challenge is wrong, the team could be penalized or time could be run off the clock. He said that by adding such a disincentive, coaches will reserve the option for the most obvious of cases.
A similar rule would have allowed New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton to challenge the non-call on a crucial third-down play late in the NFL championship game; the NFL has acknowledged that officials should have called a penalty for pass interference or helmet-to-helmet contact. The Saints had to settle for a field goal instead of continuing their drive for a potential touchdown, giving the Los Angeles Rams a chance to tie the game and go on to win it in overtime.
A league source told Schefter that the NFL’s competition committee likely will pass a rule on judgment calls this offseason and this particular idea has some support.
–Field Level Media
Reports: Former Dolphins DC Burke joining Eagles
Former Miami Dolphins
Former Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Matt Burke is expected to join Philadelphia and serve as a top assistant for Eagles coordinator Jim Schwartz, according to multiple reports Tuesday.
Burke, 42, spent three years in Miami, serving as linebackers coach in 2016 before taking over for the departed Vance Joseph as coordinator in 2017. His unit ranked 16th in yards allowed but 29th in points allowed in 2017, and then finished 29th and 27th, respectively, this year.
Philadelphia will be his fifth stop in the NFL, after previous stints as an assistant in Tennessee (2004-08), Detroit (2009-13) and Cincinnati (2014-15).
Burke was not expected to stay with Miami after the Dolphins chose New England Patriots linebackers coach/de facto defensive coordinator Brian Flores as their next head coach. Flores’ hiring won’t be official until after the Super Bowl, and he declined to discuss the matter Monday, but his staff is quickly filling out.
Per various previous reports, former Lions head coach Jim Caldwell is expected to join Flores to coach quarterbacks and be assistant head coach, while Patriots wide receivers coach Chad O’Shea is expected to be the offensive coordinator. Green Bay Packers linebackers coach Patrick Graham reportedly will be the defensive coordinator.
On Tuesday, multiple outlets reported Miami is expected to hire former Buffalo Bills special teams coordinator Danny Crossman — who was fired after the season — for the same position.
That means Dolphins special teams coordinator Darren Rizzi, who interviewed for the head coaching position, will not return. Multiple outlets reported Rizzi, who turned down the Green Bay Packers’ opening earlier this month, is in talks for a different job.
ESPN added that Lions quarterbacks coach George Godsey will coach tight ends for the Dolphins, and New York Jets wide receivers coach Karl Dorrell will fill the same position for the Dolphins.
Godsey was previously the Houston Texans’ offensive coordinator, and also spent time with the Patriots from 2011-13. Dorrell has coached Jets wideouts since 2015.
–Field Level Media
Redskins promote O’Connell to OC; Tomsula staying
The
The Washington Redskins promoted passing game coordinator Kevin O’Connell to offensive coordinator, while changing incumbent Matt Cavanaugh’s title to senior offensive assistant.
O’Connell, 33, joined Washington as quarterbacks coach in 2017 and added the passing game coordinator title in 2018. He had spent two previous seasons as an NFL coach before arriving in D.C., after a five-year career as a journeyman quarterback in which he played just two games.
Cavanaugh, 62, was the Redskins’ QBs coach from 2015-16 before being promoted to offensive coordinator in 2017 to replace the departed Sean McVay. He has 10 years of coordinator experience with three teams dating back to 1997, and 21 years on NFL coaching staffs since 1994.
He also spent four season as the offensive coordinator at his alma mater, Pitt, from 2005-08.
In Washington, head coach Jay Gruden runs his own offense and has returned to calling plays since McVay was hired away by the Los Angeles Rams. It’s unclear if the structure will change at all with O’Connell’s promotion.
The team also announced defensive line coach Jim Tomsula will return in 2019.
Tomsula, 50, joined Washington in 2017 after spending 2016 out of the league, following his firing as head coach of the San Francisco 49ers, where he held the lead job for just one season.
One of the NFL’s most respected defensive line coaches, Tomsula held the same position for eight years in San Francisco (2007-14) before his promotion to head coach.
–Field Level Media
Packers hire Getsy as QBs coach
The Green Bay Packers have hired former staff member Luke
The Green Bay Packers have hired former staff member Luke Getsy as their quarterbacks coach, head coach Matt LaFleur announced Tuesday.
Getsy will be a familiar face for Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Getsy was part of Mike McCarthy’s coaching staff from 2014-17.
He spent 2018 as the offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach at Mississippi State. In college, he played quarterback at Akron.
In his previous tenure in Green Bay, Getsy, 34, worked as a quality control coach the first two seasons, then as receivers coach from 2016-17.
Rodgers took over as Green Bay’s starting quarterback in 2008, with McCarthy as head coach. One of Getsy’s tasks will be to help Rodgers adjust to a a new offensive system.
LaFleur was the offensive coordinator of the Tennessee Titans in 2018. He already hired former Jacksonville Jaguars offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett to fill the same position in Green Bay.
–Field Level Media
Reports: Broncos hiring 49ers’ McCartney as QBs coach
The Denver Broncos will hire San Francisco 49ers offensive assistant
The Denver Broncos will hire San Francisco 49ers offensive assistant T.C. McCartney as quarterbacks coach, according to multiple reports Tuesday.
McCartney worked with new offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello for the last two seasons in San Francisco. McCartney has four years of NFL coaching experience.
He also has ties to the state through his family. He’s the son of late former University of Colorado quarterback Sal Aunese, who passed away in September 1989 of stomach cancer when T.C. was five months old, and the grandson of Bill McCartney, the winningest head coach in Buffaloes history. T.C. McCartney also spent two years at Colorado as an offensive graduate assistant before getting his first NFL job with the Cleveland Browns.
McCartney replaces Mike Sullivan, who was the quarterbacks coach in 2018 and has four years of offensive coordinator experience with two teams, most recently the New York Giants (2016-17).
According to 9News Denver, the Broncos also will hire Wagner offensive coordinator Rob Calabrese as an offensive assistant.
Calabrese worked under Scangerello at Wagner when the latter was the coordinator in 2016 and was promoted to offensive coordinator when Scangarello left to join the 49ers.
–Field Level Media
NFL notebook: Colts extend OL Glowinski three years
NFL notebook: Colts extend OL Glowinski three years
The Indianapolis Colts have
NFL notebook: Colts extend OL Glowinski three years
The Indianapolis Colts have reached an agreement on an extension with guard Mark Glowinski worth $18 million, the team announced Tuesday.
Terms were not revealed, but ESPN reports the deal is for three years and $18 million.
Glowinski started nine of the last 11 games in Indy and was part of an offensive line that graded out as one of the best in the NFL this past season. The Colts’ line gave up just 18 sacks, fewest in the league.
The Colts claimed Glowinski off waivers from Seattle in December 2017. He was scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent in March.
–The New York Giants are releasing veteran linebacker Connor Barwin, according to multiple reports and Barwin’s acknowledgment on social media.
Barwin started just three of 15 games this past season and registered 12 tackles and a sack. It was his first season without at least five sacks since 2012.
The Giants signed Barwin to a two-year deal worth $3.5 million last summer. The 32-year-old’s release will save the team $1.5 million against the cap in 2019.
–New Orleans Saints offensive lineman Jermon Bushrod underwent surgery on his right thumb, posting a video of it on social media and saying, “time to get fixed.” Nola.com confirmed the procedure.
Bushrod started six games for the Saints this season in place of injured left tackle Terron Armstead. It was Bushrod’s 12th year in the league and seventh with the Saints.
Bushrod is set to become a free agent this offseason and will turn 35 in August.
–The Carolina Panthers agreed to a two-year deal with tight end Chris Manhertz before he became a free agent in March, the club announced.
Manhertz has played in all 32 games for the Panthers the past two seasons, catching four passes for 69 yards and a touchdown.
The blocking TE was signed by the Bills as an undrafted free agent in 2016.
–The Washington Redskins interviewed Ken Zampese to become their new quarterbacks coach, according to a SiriusXM report.
Current QB coach and passing game coordinator Kevin O’Connell is still with the team, and it’s unclear what his role would be next year if the Redskins hire Zampese or someone else to lead the QBs. O’Connell joined the Redskins in January 2017.
Zampese was the QBs coach in Cleveland last season before being let go when the team hired Freddie Kitchens to be its new head coach.
–The Kansas City Chiefs are making $10 million worth of renovations to their stadium, their first makeover in a decade, the team announced.
The work includes modernizing the scoreboard, adding seats to the upper deck (with cup holders) and waterproofing measures to the upper deck.
Work could begin as soon as next week.
–Field Level Media
Belichick: Patriots’ consistency an evolving recipe
ATLANTA - Tom Brady and Bill
ATLANTA – Tom Brady and Bill Belichick are preparing to compete in their ninth Super Bowl as a quarterback-coach tandem on Sunday night, but both have been quick to point out this week that part of their motivation to win Super Bowl LIII is for those teammates experiencing the big game for the first time.
For all of the consistency that Brady and Belichick have brought to the Patriots, hundreds of players have passed through the organization during their unprecedented run.
The ability to manage the salary cap, continually churn over the roster and bring in talent on both sides of the ball has been one of Belichick’s greatest feats. Yes, New England will be taking part in its third consecutive Super Bowl come Sunday, but Belichick wouldn’t attempt to compare this year’s team to either of the past two.
“Roster building in the NFL is a very challenging task, and there are so many talented players in this league … and they’re very different,” he said Tuesday. “Ultimately you have to try to find the right mix for your team. That can be long- and short-term because there’s a development aspect to younger players and then with the longevity and productivity of older players.
“When you put all of that together, it all becomes cloudy, I would say. If it’s clear, it’s easy. Usually it’s not that clear, you have three or four options and you try to pick the right one and prioritize all of those things. There are multiple correct answers.”
The Patriots have four rookies and nine players with fewer than three years of NFL experience on their roster. That includes running back Sony Michel, the first-round pick who has become an increasingly important weapon out of the backfield.
“What’s important on this year’s team is they’ve worked hard and they’ve tried to improve every day,” Belichick said. “Each year your roster is comprised of different players, and you evolve into this slightly or moderately different team every year. We’ve tried to adapt to our strengths and our weaknesses and to find the right combination to make our team the best it can be.
“Everything doesn’t always go perfect or right, but we go back to work and we try to get it better the next time. And they’ve done that relentlessly since the middle of April last year. We’ve been really demanding of those things, and they’ve really responded day after day, week after week, month after month.”
There are also new faces on the coaching staff every season. Defensive coordinator Matt Patricia moved on to become the Detroit Lions’ head coach last year. His role wasn’t officially filled for the 2018 season, but linebackers coach and de facto defensive coordinator Brian Flores is expected to move on after Sunday’s game to take over as the Miami Dolphins’ head coach.
Belichick said every year brings new challenges, none bigger than allowing important personnel to chase their dreams and mold a new mix of faces on the coaching staff and with the roster.
“Ultimately, every relationship is buily on respect and trust,” he said. “In some situations, when there are opportunities that are better than what I can provide, then I certainly would not try to impede those people from advancing their careers.
“I’ve been in that situation myself, and I think that’s just fundamentally the right thing to do.
As for how long Belichick will continue facing prospect of a new league year and the grind of the draft, offseason workouts and the season, he wasn’t providing any assurances similar to Brady stating he absolutely will play next season.
“Right now, I’m just really focused on trying to help our team prepare for the Rams,” Belichick said. “I’m not going to worry about anything else. As far as the future goes, the future for me right now is Sunday night against the Rams.
–Field Level Media
Former Texans LB Cushing joins strength staff
After spending the
After spending the 2018 season out of football, former Houston Texans linebacker Brian Cushing is returning to the team as a member of the strength and conditioning staff.
Cushing will also help the defensive coaches, according to the Houston Chronicle.
Cushing, who turned 32 last week, was released by the Texans in February after spending his entire nine-year career with the club, and he did not sign with another team. His final season, in 2017, was cut short by a 10-game suspension for violating the league’s performance enhancing drugs policy, the second violation of his career after first doing so in 2010.
Drafted 15th overall by Houston in 2009, Cushing won Defensive Rookie of the Year and reached the Pro Bowl in his first season, though that would prove to be the only Pro Bowl appearance of his career. He went on to play 104 games in nine seasons, collecting 664 tackles (42 for loss), 13.5 sacks, 30 passes defensed and eight interceptions.
He’s the franchise’s all-time leader in tackles.
–Field Level Media
Bengals WR Green progressing from toe injury
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green has an easily visible target when it comes to being fully recovered from a season-ending toe injury on his right foot.
“Whenever the first game is, I’ll be 100 percent,” Green told the Cincinnati Enquirer on Tuesday. “The first regular season game.”
Green discussed his injury at a public appearance and said he is progressing well from December’s season-ending surgery to repair torn ligaments in his big toe.
The 30-year-old Green has been wearing a walking boot and he said he will be out of it in about a week or so.
“Next step is I put on a shoe and I start bending it back more and moving it more,” Green said. “The biggest thing is it’s the offseason and we have time. We don’t have to rush anything. The biggest thing is getting range of motion back.”
At this point, Green isn’t making any forecasts about whether or not he will participate in OTAs or minicamp.
The toe injury limited Green to nine games in 2018 and he finished the campaign with career lows of 46 catches and 694 yards. He missed seven of the final eight contests.
Green also failed to make the Pro Bowl for the first time in his eight-year career.
Another rough element to a trying year for Green was seeing the ouster of Marvin Lewis, the only coach he has had during his NFL career.
“It was tough,” Green said. “He brought so much good to this city and to this team. He’s a great coach. I wish him the best. He put us in a great position. We’ve got a lot of talent, we’ve drafted well. It’s next man up. It’s a sad story, but I guess it was time.”
The Bengals are expected to hire Los Angeles Rams quarterbacks coach Zac Taylor as head coach after the Super Bowl.
“It will definitely be a big change, more change than I’m used to,” Green said. “Coach Lewis has been here my first eight years. It’s all I know. It’s going to be tough not having him. But it’s that spark we needed I guess, so we’ll see how it goes.”
–Field Level Media
Report: Packers expected to bring back TE Graham
The Green Bay
The Green Bay Packers are expected to bring back tight end Jimmy Graham in 2019, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on Tuesday.
Graham, 32, is due a $5 million roster bonus on March 15, with the expectation that the Packers pay it and retain the nine-year veteran who caught 55 passes for 636 yards and two touchdowns in 2018. It was Graham’s first season in Green Bay.
Graham, a Miami (Fla.) product, had his lowest reception total while playing at least 15 games since his rookie year when he had 31 catches for the New Orleans Saints in 2010. His TD total matched a career low, also set in 2015 when he played in just 11 games with the Seattle Seahawks.
Graham has 611 career receptions with 7,436 yards and 71 touchdowns. He caught a career-best 16 TD passes for the Saints in 2013.
The Packers were 12th in the NFL in total offense in 2018, with 369.1 yards per game and were ninth in passing offense at 264.9 yards per game behind quarterback Aaron Rogers.
–Field Level Media
Brady sees great early signs from Patriots in Atlanta
ATLANTA — Tom Brady, preparing to start his record-stretching ninth Super Bowl on Sunday, knows positive signs when they appear.
And after two sleeps at the J.W. Marriott in Atlanta, the 41-year-old quarterback loves what he sees from the New England Patriots.
It started Monday night, when tight end Rob Gronkowski broke into spontaneous dance moves during Opening Night introductions at State Farm Arena.
Brady said Gronkowski’s gyrations should give everyone associated with the Patriots “a good feeling.”
“I was standing right next to him and he was having a good time, which tells me a lot of good things,” Brady said of Gronkowski, who was not available to media Tuesday afternoon. “It means he’s feeling good, and he’s excited. I think we should all be happy about that.”
The next sign Brady needs to see: execution at practice. The Patriots will be on the field Wednesday at Georgia Tech University.
“Having a good practice gives you confidence — all of those things are going come up on Sunday,” he said.
Brady is well-practiced when it comes to the Super Bowl. While the Patriots are playing for a Lombardi Trophy for the third consecutive season, the experience is still novel for a handful of players on the roster. Brady is sharing his advice in-house.
“It’s a long game, a lot of timeouts, a lot of breaks,” Brady said, adding he will encourage players to spend Saturday searching out rest and reminding families on hand the one remaining day of the season is by far the most critical.
For Brady, weekend distractions are not an issue.
His family will arrive Thursday, when the Patriots host a family meal and help players set priorities for the two remaining days of preparation: a Friday practice and Saturday walkthrough.
“I know what I need to prioritize,” Brady said. “Nothing really gets in the way of that. I’m not really going out at night.”
Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels said the reason Brady is still playing at a high level is no one expects more from Brady than Brady himself. Practice and game day are not dramatically different in terms of Brady’s level of intensity.
When asked to identify the best things about the season the Patriots will close the book on this week, Brady didn’t discuss the dramatic overtime win at Kansas City or any other victory.
“It was nice this season with no injuries to be a full-go at practice,” he said.
McDaniels was willing to point out Brady is one of the best “in the history of the game” at getting rid of the ball quickly. Brady said he will be mindful of getting the ball out of his hand Sunday against likely NFL Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald and his sidekick at defensive tackle, Ndamukong Suh.
“This is a really unique defense,” Brady said, with a wry grin. “It’s going to take our best game.”
Patriots fans are beyond looking for positive signs in Brady. His 5-3 record in the Super Bowl includes wins in 2002, 2004, 2005, 2015 and 2017. The losses, to the New York Giants (twice) and last year against the Philadelphia Eagles, provide “mental scar tissue,” the type of endemic Brady uses as fuel.
But if New England fans needed a morsel of optimism on Tuesday, it could be found in a wide-open and relaxed Brady sharing stories about snapping a golf club, punching a hole in the wall and smashing a video game controller in what turned into a spontaneous Ask Me Anything style session with a couple hundred members of the media and cameramen.
“Must be a big game,” he said to start the festivities.
However, Brady, trained under tight-lipped head coach Bill Belichick, wanted no part of the “GOAT” questions again Tuesday.
“Football is a team sport,” he said.
Even so, a win over the Rams would put New England, Brady and Belichick on a plane all their own, peerless and unparalleled by the most legendary winners in the sport.
“He’s a great quarterback,” Belichick said of Brady. “I’d certainly put him up there against anybody. I don’t think it’s my job to rate anyone. His record is unmatched and I’m glad that he’s my quarterback.”
–By Jeff Reynolds, Field Level Media
Rams reset focus on Super Bowl mission
ATLANTA - Rams head coach Sean
ATLANTA – Rams head coach Sean McVay enjoyed the pomp and circumstance of Super Bowl LIII Opening Night but eagerly turned the page to final preparations for the New England Patriots on Tuesday.
“After last night, you can appreciate the magnitude of this game. Getting up this morning, we’re going to put the finishing touches on the game plan. The guys will have the day off with the exception of the guys you’re going to visit with today,” McVay said from the Marriott Atlanta Buckhead Hotel and Conference Center.
McVay spent last week studying the Patriots and specifically the final eight games of the season. The takeaway?
“They’re one of the best for a reason,” McVay said.
The Rams are one of the best – 15-3 including the playoffs – this season because of their ability to score, a combination of McVay’s inventiveness and a boatload of talent. Quarterback Jared Goff passed for 4,688 yards and 32 touchdowns, the Rams had two 1,200-yard receivers and running back Todd Gurley put up 1,831 combined yards with 21 touchdowns.
“A lot of coaches try to fit players into their offense, whereas he’s fitting an offense around our players,” Goff said Tuesday. “The scheme he brought from Washington is great. But it’s changed so much. Based on what I’m good at, what Todd’s good at, what Brandin (Cooks) is good at.”
McVay’s film study revealed a key challenge the Patriots present. They rarely wear the same look twice.
“Anytime you’re able to keep your quarterback clean and run the football, that’s going to be a recipe for success. You can see there’s been a commitment to run the football,” McVay said. “Tom (Brady) does a great job with play-action, knowing when to run the football. What you respect so much about coach (Bill) Belichick and (Josh) McDaniels is there a definite identity with the way they are using those play calls.”
McVay has more than adjusted his scheme. He credits his family for engaging the many big personalities on the Rams’ roster as individuals. McVay laughed when pressed about why star status hasn’t become unmanageable in a locker room lined with Pro Bowl talent.
“It starts with people. These are all very smart players passionate about the game of football,” McVay said. “Everybody’s kind of got a voice. We share that ownership. You want to make sure you are listening, learning and then you are leading. It’s for coaches too. … I’ve had nothing but pleasant experiences with these guys. They play for each other, they play for one another.”
Goff said players praise McVay, at 33 the youngest head coach in Super Bowl history, for his leadership style.
“It starts with accountability, and he is the one that sets that example,” Goff said.
–Field Level Media
NFL notebook: Colts reportedly reach 3-year deal with OL Glowinski
The Indianapolis
The Indianapolis Colts have reached an agreement on a three-year extension with guard Mark Glowinski worth $18 million, ESPN reported Tuesday.
Glowinski started nine of the last 11 games in Indy and was part of an offensive line that graded out as one of the best in the NFL this past season. The Colts’ line gave up just 18 sacks, fewest in the league.
The Colts claimed Glowinski off waivers from Seattle in December 2017. He was scheduled to become a free agent after this season.
–The Carolina Panthers agreed to a two-year deal with tight end Chris Manhertz before he became a free agent in March, the club announced.
Manhertz has played in all 32 games for the Panthers the past two seasons, catching four passes for 69 yards and a touchdown.
The blocking TE was signed by the Bills as an undrafted free agent in 2016.
–The Washington Redskins interviewed Ken Zampese to become their new quarterbacks coach, according to a SiriusXM report.
Current QB coach and passing game coordinator Kevin O’Connell is still with the team, and it’s unclear what his role would be next year if the Redskins hire Zampese or someone else to lead the QBs. O’Connell joined the Redskins in January 2017.
Zampese was the QBs coach in Cleveland last season before being let go when the team hired Freddie Kitchens to be its new head coach.
–Field Level Media
Winter storm sends Atlanta into Super panic
ATLANTA -- Winter weather is threatening to
ATLANTA — Winter weather is threatening to play Super spoiler in Georgia this week.
Temperatures hit 60 degrees downtown Monday, but a shift overnight included a winter storm warning expected to blanket the city and surrounding areas with snow.
Georgia leaders met downtown Monday and announced the closure of the majority of schools, public offices and city hall. Georgia Department of Transportation vehicles were primed to be turned loose after midnight.
“Temperatures are going to plummet,” Georgia governor Brian Kemp said. “”It’s very similar to what we saw in 2014 where the roadways will not have time to dry off before the moisture or precipitation on them refreezes. And that’s when you have black ice, and that’s what causes wrecks, which causes gridlock and public safety issues, injuries.”
Neither team has any concern about the weather. Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said before the AFC Championship at Kansas City, when frigid temperatures awaited New England, “Schedule it wherever you want. We’ll be there.”
City and state officials said they were worried about icy conditions more than snowfall. Tuesday afternoon temperatures are expected to hover in the 30s.
In January 2000, Atlanta hosted the Super Bowl between the Tennessee Titans and St. Louis Rams, and ice-covered streets created havoc for both teams. They practiced outdoors while the Georgia Dome was used for staging Super Bowl prep all week.
On the ground downtown and in popular neighborhoods surrounding Super Bowl activities, grocery stores were bustling Monday, and mission-minded foot traffic crowded for essentials in preparation for poor weather.
Snow and ice have shut down Atlanta before. In 2014, interstate traffic was impossible. Drivers abandoned cars, others walked from their place of employment without even attempting to drive because of what is known locally as the Snow Jam.
“We don’t want a repeat of 2014, we have already begun to pretreat our streets and are paying particularly attention to our sidewalks because we do know that we will have many visitors in our tourist areas,” Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said.
The issue will be relatively short-lived. By Sunday, when Super Bowl LIII is played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium — a temperature-controlled dome — the outdoor temperature is forecast to be 58 degrees.
–Field Level Media