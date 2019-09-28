Panthers QB Newton confirms he hid injury from team
Panthers QB Newton confirms he hid injury from team
In his first public comments since being sidelined, Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton confirmed he has a Lisfranc injury that he says he kept secret from his own team.
In a YouTube video blog published Friday, the Panthers’ longtime starting quarterback revealed he has a mild Lisfranc sprain on his left foot, an injury he says he suffered in the team’s third preseason game against the New England Patriots last month.
Accompanied by a cigar and a glass of wine, the three-time Pro Bowler and 2015 NFL MVP admitted that he did not inform head coach Ron Rivera or the team that he was injured — even when he realized warming up before the season opener against the Los Angeles Rams that he was not himself.
“I was hiding an injury where I could have easily said, ‘You know what, Coach, I don’t think I’m ready. Maybe I need to kind of consider sitting this one out for the betterment [of the team],'” Newton said, adding that he told some on the coaching staff that he was fine even after they asked if was healthy.
Reasoning that he stayed silent partially because of his “Superman” persona, Newton said he “got in my own way. Because, automatically, I thought, ‘I’ve got to play Week 1. I can’t let my fans down. I’ve got to be there for my team.'”
Newton, already coming off an offseason shoulder surgery on his throwing arm, did not look like himself as the Panthers dropped their first two games against the Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Newton said he finally told Rivera after he couldn’t push off his foot to attempt a potential game-winning touchdown on 4th-and-1 at the Tampa 2-yard line in the waning seconds — with Carolina instead direct-snapping to Christian McCaffrey.
NFL Network reported Tuesday that backup Kyle Allen is likely to be the starter for several weeks. Allen threw four touchdown passes and led the Panthers to their first win of the 2019 season in Week 3 at Arizona.
In the season’s first two games, Newton has completed 56.2 percent of his passes for 572 yards. In 89 pass attempts, he has not thrown a touchdown pass and has one interception.
Newton has two years remaining on his five-year contract extension. The 30-year-old is owed more than $21 million, including a $2 million option bonus, for the 2020 season.
–Field Level Media
NFL notebook: Texans’ Clowney visits Dolphins after firing agent
NFL notebook: Texans' Clowney visits Dolphins after firing agent
NFL notebook: Texans’ Clowney visits Dolphins after firing agent
Houston Texans pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney is looking for new representation and has even visited a potential new team, multiple outlets reported on Tuesday.
Clowney, who reportedly is frustrated with talks involving his NFL future, fired agent Bus Cook. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Clowney apparently did so over five days ago.
The 26-year-old Clowney has yet to sign his franchise tender, which is worth either $15,967,000 or $17,128,000 depending on the grievance over whether he’s a defensive end or an outside linebacker, and he has skipped all of training camp. He cannot be traded until the tender is signed, giving him leverage over any potential deal.
Multiple outlets also reported that Clowney met with the Miami Dolphins and had an in-person sit-down with head coach Brian Flores.
–Carolina Panthers coach Ron Rivera is confident that quarterback Cam Newton will be under center for the team’s season opener against the Los Angeles Rams.
Rivera said that there is “no doubt in my mind” that Newton will be on the field after sustaining a mid-foot sprain during last week’s preseason game against the New England Patriots.
Rivera’s stance on Newton is stronger than the one made last week by general manager Marty Hurney, who said he was “cautiously optimistic” about the quarterback’s availability for the Sept. 8 game.
–Former NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski is physically ready to play football again, but he’s not sure if the desire will ever return.
Gronkowski, in a public appearance to discuss his partnership with CBDMedic, also discussed his retirement from football. He got emotional explaining how the injuries made him feel.
“I want to be clear to my fans: I needed to recover,” Gronkowski said. “I was not in a good place. Football was bringing me down, and I didn’t like it. I was losing that joy in life.”
–The San Francisco 49ers released former Super Bowl Most Valuable Player Malcolm Smith.
In a corresponding move, the 49ers signed Nick Williams to a one-year deal with the team dealing with injuries to fellow wide receivers Jalen Hurd (back), Dante Pettis (groin) and Trent Taylor (foot).
–Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul has been cleared by team and independent doctors to resume rehab activities in his recovery from a fractured vertebra in his neck, NFL Network reported.
Pierre-Paul, who fractured the vertebra in a car accident on May 2, has not been cleared for football activities, but he can now work toward getting into playing shape with eyes on a potential midseason return.
–Carli Lloyd received an offer to kick in an NFL preseason game this week, her trainer told FOX Sports. Alas, Lloyd has plans, as the United States women’s national team is scheduled to play Thursday against Portugal.
Lloyd attended a joint training camp practice last week with the Philadelphia Eagles and Baltimore Ravens, and repeatedly drilled 40-yard field goals and even an attempt from 55 that went through.
According to Lloyd’s trainer, James Galanis, a team he wouldn’t name offered Lloyd a roster spot and a chance to kick in an NFL preseason game Thursday night.
–Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson is not expected to miss any time after sustaining a broken ring finger on his left hand during practice, multiple outlets reported.
Jackson, 32, is beginning his second stint with the Eagles after being acquired from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in March.
–Denver Broncos tight end Jake Butt will sit out this week and perhaps much longer after his surgically repaired left knee didn’t respond well following Saturday night’s game against the Rams.
Butt played 11 snaps, catching two passes for 17 yards, on Saturday in his first game action since tearing his ACL during a practice last September. It was Butt’s third torn ACL dating back to college, after he tore his right ACL twice while at Michigan.
–Washington Redskins coach Jay Gruden expects tight end Jordan Reed to be out of concussion protocol and ready to play in the regular-season opener Sept. 8 at the Philadelphia Eagles.
Reed was put in the league’s concussion protocol after taking a helmet-to-helmet hit against the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday. He has a history of concussions.
–Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank remains hopeful wide receiver Julio Jones will pocket a new contract before the start of the regular season, but admits time is running out to beat that deadline.
–The Houston Texans are inducting Bob McNair into their Ring of Honor, the team announced. McNair, who is the late owner and founder of the AFC South franchise, will be honored on Oct. 6 during the Texans’ home game against the Falcons.
–Field Level Media
Cowboys owner: ‘We want Zeke for the playoffs’
Cowboys owner: 'We want Zeke for the playoffs'
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry
Cowboys owner: ‘We want Zeke for the playoffs’
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones doesn’t seem concerned about starting the regular season without star running back Ezekiel Elliott.
“We’ve got a marathon here,” Jones said during his radio show Wednesday on 105.3 FM The Fan. “We want Zeke when we get to the playoffs. We want Zeke when we’re in the dog days of the season.”
Elliott, 24, is holding out over his contract status and working out on his own away from the team. It was reported recently that Dallas offered a deal that would make him the second-highest paid running back in the league behind Todd Gurley of the Los Angeles Rams.
Elliott’s representatives have said he will not play the 2019 season without a new contract. The two-time NFL rushing champion’s current contract is set to pay him $3.85 million in 2019 and $9.1 million in 2020.
On Wednesday, Jones said the Cowboys will be ready to open the season at home on Sept. 8 against the New York Giants — with or without Elliott.
“We have to be prepared to play without any given player,” he said. “We may very well play without a player that’s not coming in on his contract. We’ll play and we’ll play well.”
–Field Level Media
49ers RB McKinnon has setback in practice
49ers RB McKinnon has setback in practice
Back on the practice
49ers RB McKinnon has setback in practice
Back on the practice field after a two-week layoff, San Francisco 49ers running back Jerick McKinnon suffered another setback Tuesday in his return from a torn ACL.
General manager John Lynch told KNBR on Wednesday that the news is “not encouraging.”
McKinnon, 27, signed a four-year, $30 million contract with San Francisco in March 2018 but missed all of last season after injuring his right knee in practice before the season opener.
McKinnon had been sidelined for 18 days after receiving a platelet-rich plasma injection to help relieve soreness in the knee.
McKinnon played in 58 games with the Minnesota Vikings from 2014-17, rushing for 1,918 yards and seven touchdowns and catching 142 passes for 984 yards and five scores.
If McKinnon is unavailable, San Francisco’s backfield for the Sept. 8 opener at Tampa Bay will feature last year’s leading rusher Matt Breida and former Atlanta Falcon Tevin Coleman.
–Field Level Media
Texans extend Scarlett’s contract through 2020 season
Texans extend Scarlett's contract through 2020 season
The Houston Texans
Texans extend Scarlett’s contract through 2020 season
The Houston Texans announced Wednesday that they signed outside linebacker Brennan Scarlett to a one-year contract extension through the 2020 season.
The deal is worth $3.75 million, according to the Houston Chronicle. Scarlett is making $2.05 million in 2019.
Scarlett, 26, appears to be one of the starting outside linebackers at the outset of the season with Jadeveon Clowney away due to a contract dispute.
He has 54 tackles, two sacks and one interception in 30 games (eight starts) over three NFL seasons. He had 18 tackles and one interception in 12 games (three starts) last season.
Scarlett has also been a special teams player during his tenure with the Texans, logging 520 snaps in the third phase.
According to reports Tuesday, Clowney recently fired his agent and met with Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores.
–Field Level Media
Reports: Free agent QB Osweiler visits Colts
Reports: Free agent QB Osweiler visits Colts
Free agent quarterback Brock Osweiler has
Reports: Free agent QB Osweiler visits Colts
Free agent quarterback Brock Osweiler has visited the Indianapolis Colts, according to multiple reports.
The Colts are looking for a veteran backup to Jacoby Brissett, who was elevated to the starting job following Andrew Luck’s sudden retirement Saturday.
Brissett is the only quarterback on the current roster who has started an NFL game. Behind him on the depth chart are rookie Phillip Walker and second-year player Chad Kelly, who appeared in one game last season with the Denver Broncos.
Osweiler, 28, was a second-round pick by the Broncos in 2012 and has played in 49 games (30 starts) with Denver, the Houston Texans and Miami Dolphins.
Osweiler has a 15-15 record, passing for 7,418 yards with 37 touchdowns and 31 interceptions.
Brissett is 5-12 as a starter, including 4-11 with the Colts in 2017 when Luck was out for the season with a shoulder injury.
Indianapolis opens the season on the road on Sept. 8 against the Los Angeles Chargers.
–Field Level Media
Koepka, McIlroy among nominees for Player of the Year
Koepka, McIlroy among nominees for Player of the Year
Koepka, McIlroy among nominees for Player of the Year
World No. 1 Brooks Koepka headlines the four players nominated for PGA Tour Player of the Year, announced Wednesday.
The PGA also released the nominees for PGA Tour Rookie of the Year. Both groups were selected by the tour’s player directors and members of the Player Advisory Council.
Nominees for the Jack Nicklaus Award are Koepka, Matt Kuchar, Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele. The rookies nominated for the Arnold Palmer Award are Cameron Champ, Sungjae Im, Adam Long, Collin Morikawa and Matthew Wolff.
Koepka, 29, won three tournaments on the year, including the PGA Championship. He had nine top 10 finishes and tied for third place in the FedEx Cup.
Kuchar, 41, won two events and had eight top 10 finishes. He tied for 16th place in the FedEx Cup.
The winner of the FedEx Cup, the 30-year-old McIlroy, ended the season with three victories and 14 top 10 finishes. He also led the tour in scoring average at 69.057.
Schauffele, 25, won two tournaments and finished second in the FedEx Cup. He has six top 10 finishes.
Four of the five rookies nominated won a tournament in their first year: Champ, Long, Moriakawa and Wolff.
Im, a 21-year-old South Korean, led the group with 26 made cuts, and he finished in the top 25 on 16 occasions. His best tour finish was a tie for third place at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.
Players who competed in at least 15 FedEx Cup events during the recently concluded season are eligible to vote before the deadline, which is Sept. 6 at 5 p.m. ET. The PGA Tour has not announced when the winners will be revealed.
–Field Level Media
NFL bars Hunt from Browns facility during suspension
NFL bars Hunt from Browns facility during suspension
The NFL denied the Cleveland Browns' petition to
NFL bars Hunt from Browns facility during suspension
The NFL denied the Cleveland Browns’ petition to allow Kareem Hunt to remain with the team while serving his eight-game suspension.
League spokesman Brian McCarthy told Cleveland.com that the running back is barred from the Browns facility during his entire suspension, which begins Sunday and ends after the Browns play the Denver Broncos on Nov. 3.
Hunt, 24, signed with the Browns on Feb. 11, about two and a half months after being cut by Kansas City. The Chiefs parted ways with their leading rusher after a video surfaced of him kicking and shoving a woman at a Cleveland hotel.
A third-round pick out of Toledo in 2017, Hunt rushed for 2,151 yards and 15 touchdowns and caught 79 passes for 833 yards and 10 scores in 27 games with the Chiefs. He won the NFL rushing title and made the Pro Bowl as a rookie with 1,327 yards.
–Field Level Media
Eagles QB McCown moonlighting as high school coach
Eagles QB McCown moonlighting as high school coach
The Philadelphia Eagles lured quarterback Josh
Eagles QB McCown moonlighting as high school coach
The Philadelphia Eagles lured quarterback Josh McCown out of retirement earlier this month to back up Carson Wentz, but his signing came with a big perk.
He is allowed to leave the team each Friday to fly to Charlotte, N.C., where his family lives and where he is part of the coaching staff at Myers Park High School. He wants to be with his other team on Friday nights.
McCown shared his story with Zack Rosenblatt of NJ.com, telling him he knew that if he returned to the NFL it would be with a team that has a good front office, coaching staff and roster. He found that in the Eagles, who are aware that at age 40, McCown wants to help in his sons’ football development.
The Eagles “understand the family dynamic,” McCown told Rosenblatt. “The proximity to Charlotte was a factor, and part of why it made sense to sign here.”
It’s almost 550 miles from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia to Myers Park, and it seemingly is worth every mile to McCown, who has embraced the role.
“He does everything that a regular high school coach does,” head coach Scott Chadwick said. “He doesn’t just show up, he does all the dirty work.”
At practices before he signed with the Eagles, McCown lined the filed, picked up the balls scattered around and took part in every meeting. He even attended team camp in, as Chadwick described it, a very uncomfortable living environment.
His two sons — he also has two daughters — are on the Myers Park roster as quarterbacks, as is blue-chip recruit Drake Maye, who is committed to Alabama in the Class of 2021.
“He has bigger things to do, playing backup quarterback for the Eagles,” Maye said. “But he’s a great coach. It’s been a blessing.”
Myers Park is 1-0 on the young season, with its next game scheduled for Sept. 6. McCown will leave as soon as possible after the game to be back to finish preparations with the Eagles, who host division rival Washington to open the season on Sept. 8.
McCown, entering his 17th season, was a third-round draft pick by Arizona in 2002. He also has played for Detroit, Oakland, Carolina, Chicago, Tampa Bay and the New York Jets. He signed a one-year, $2 million deal with the Eagles on Aug. 17.
–Field Level Media
Bills sign K Hauschka to 2-year extension
Bills sign K Hauschka to 2-year extension
Bills sign K Hauschka to 2-year extension
The Buffalo Bills signed kicker Stephen Hauschka to a two-year extension Wednesday.
Hauschka, 34, was entering the final year of a contract he signed with Buffalo in 2017 after six seasons with the Seattle Seahawks.
“I’m super excited,” Hauschka said. “We’ve come to love this place. It’s such a great place to work and raise a family. The culture and environment we get to work and play in every single day is amazing. We’re going to turn this thing around and win a bunch of games here and I’m excited to be a part of it.”
Hauschka made 22 of 28 field-goal attempts in 2018, including a streak of 17 straight that ranks as second longest in Bills history.
One of 10 active NFL players with more than 1,000 career points, Hauschka has made 242 of 280 field goals (86.4 percent) in 149 games with the Baltimore Ravens (2008-09), Denver Broncos (2010), Seahawks (2011-16) and Bills.
Hauschka won a Super Bowl ring with Seattle during the 2013 season.
–Field Level Media
Brown practices with Patriots on Wednesday
Brown practices with Patriots on Wednesday
Brown practices with Patriots on Wednesday
Antonio Brown practiced with the New England Patriots on Wednesday, but his future remains murky as the NFL meets on the same day to discuss how to handle his off-field conduct, according to USA Today.
Head coach Bill Belichick confirmed the former All-Pro wide receiver has been in Foxborough since Monday and took the practice field with Tom Brady and the rest of his new offensive teammates. Belichick wouldn’t say whether Brown is in the game plan or available to play Sunday. The Patriots are 17.5-point favorites at Miami.
USA Today reported Roger Goodell and the NFL are considering use of the commissioner’s exempt list for Brown while rape allegations against him are investigated. It is not known if Brown or his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, would be in attendance at Wednesday’s meeting centered around the matter.
Questioned repeatedly about Brown, his role with the team and how he fits in general, Belichick would only say Wednesday “We’re focused on Miami,” and “We’re getting ready for Miami.”
Based on the NFL Player Personnel Policy Manual, the exempt list can be applied “in unusual circumstances” with Goodell the sole authority in such matters. Players assigned to the list — including Ray Rice of the Baltimore Ravens following the release of a dramatic video showing him punching his then-fiance and Adrian Peterson during his time with the Minnesota Vikings while being investigated for child abuse — are not eligible to participate in games or practices, but receive pay and benefits as scheduled. They can attend the team facility but only for individual workouts, medical treatment, meetings, and any other non-football activities with the team’s approval.
Belichick finally said the Patriots would operate “one day at a time” with Brown and see where they stand this weekend.
“I’m done with that,” Belichick said after another attempt at a Brown question. “Anything on Miami?”
Meeting the media after practice, Brady declined to comment on the allegations against Brown.
“Miami’s a good team,” Brady said. “Going to get ready for them, and things that don’t involve me don’t involve me.”
The Dolphins have won five of the past six meetings with the Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium but lost 59-10 at home to the Baltimore Ravens last week.
Asked about Brown on the practice field, Brady avoided specifics, saying, “Just like a lot of new players, trying to get up to speed and so forth. There’s a lot to learn.”
The quarterback didn’t comment when asked about reports that he invited Brown to live with him while the receiver gets settled.
Accuser Britney Taylor filed a civil suit against Brown and alleged he sexually assaulted her, but Brown said the accusations are false and Rosenhaus also defended his well-traveled client on ESPN on Wednesday.
“I wouldn’t be doing this interview if I didn’t believe Antonio Brown,” Rosenhaus said.
Brown was traded to the Oakland Raiders on March 13 and released by the Raiders on Saturday, ending a brief but eventful stint with the team hours after posting on phone conversation with head coach Jon Gruden to YouTube. In the days prior, Brown posted a fine memo from the team to Instagram, confronted and threatened general manager Mike Mayock at practice over those fines, and offered a tearful apology for his behavior to the team on Friday morning.
In the months prior, Brown had been off the field for reasons related to frostbite-like symptoms on his feet from cryotherapy treatment and a spat with the NFL over use of his old, no-longer-approved helmet.
By fining Brown for conduct detrimental to the team, the Raiders struck all guarantees — totaling $29.5 million — from his contract.
By Sunday night, Brown and the Patriots agreed to an incentive-laden contract that includes $5 million up front and $4 million in additional bonus money he will recoup later.
–Field Level Media
Belichick: Brown to practice with Patriots on Wednesday
Belichick: Brown to practice with Patriots on Wednesday
Belichick: Brown to practice with Patriots on Wednesday
Antonio Brown will practice with the New England Patriots on Wednesday, but his future remains murky as the NFL meets on the same day to discuss how to handle his off-field conduct, according to USA Today.
Head coach Bill Belichick confirmed the former All-Pro wide receiver has been in Foxborough since Monday and is ready to take the practice field with Tom Brady and the rest of his new offensive teammates. Belichick wouldn’t say whether Brown is in the game plan or available to play Sunday. The Patriots are 17.5-point favorites at Miami.
USA Today reported Roger Goodell and the NFL are considering use of the commissioner’s exempt list for Brown while rape allegations against him are investigated. It is not known if Brown or his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, will be in attendance at Wednesday’s meeting centered around the matter.
Questioned repeatedly about Brown, his role with the team and how he fits in general, Belichick would only say Wednesday “We’re focused on Miami,” and “We’re getting ready for Miami.”
Based on the NFL Player Personnel Policy Manual, the exempt list can be applied “in unusual circumstances” with Goodell the sole authority in such matters. Players assigned to the list — including Ray Rice of the Baltimore Ravens following the release of a dramatic video showing him punching his then-fiance and Adrian Peterson during his time with the Minnesota Vikings while being investigated for child abuse — are not eligible to participate in games or practices, but receive pay and benefits as scheduled. They can attend the team facility but only for individual workouts, medical treatment, meetings, and any other non-football activities with the team’s approval.
Belichick finally said the Patriots would operate “one day at a time” with Brown and see where they stand this weekend.
“I’m done with that,” Belichick said after another attempt at a Brown question. “Anything on Miami?”
The Dolphins have won five of the past six meetings at Hard Rock Stadium but lost 59-10 at home to the Baltimore Ravens last week.
Accuser Britney Taylor filed a civil suit against Brown and alleged he sexually assaulted her, but Brown said the accusations are false and Rosenhaus also defended his well-traveled client on ESPN on Wednesday.
“I wouldn’t be doing this interview if I didn’t believe Antonio Brown,” Rosenhaus said.
Brown was traded to the Oakland Raiders on March 13 and released by the Raiders on Saturday, ending a brief but eventful stint with the team hours after posting on phone conversation with head coach Jon Gruden to YouTube. In the days prior, Brown posted a fine memo from the team to Instagram, confronted and threatened general manager Mike Mayock at practice over those fines, and offered a tearful apology for his behavior to the team on Friday morning.
In the months prior, Brown had been off the field for reasons related to frostbite-like symptoms on his feet from cryotherapy treatment and a spat with the NFL over use of his old, no-longer-approved helmet.
By fining Brown for conduct detrimental to the team, the Raiders struck all guarantees — totaling $29.5 million — from his contract.
By Sunday night, Brown and the Patriots agreed to an incentive-laden contract that includes $5 million up front and $4 million in additional bonus money he will recoup later.
–Field Level Media
Reports: Chiefs WR Hill avoids IR, could miss 4-6 weeks
Reports: Chiefs WR Hill avoids IR, could miss 4-6 weeks
Chiefs wide receiver
Reports: Chiefs WR Hill avoids IR, could miss 4-6 weeks
Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill will be on the sideline for a month or more, but Kansas City’s Pro Bowl deep threat avoided being placed on injured reserve.
According to multiple reports, Hill won’t be allowed to do football activities for about a month and could miss six weeks. Official word from Chiefs trainer Rick Burkholder is expected Wednesday.
Hill was slammed to the turf near the sideline by Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey in the first quarter on Sunday and did not return to the Chiefs’ 40-26 victory.
Burkholder said after the game that Hill was under the care of an ortho-trauma team in Jacksonville and added the team would provide a detailed update on his condition in “a day or two.”
The 25-year-old Hill signed to a $54 million contract extension on Friday.
In Hill’s absence, Sammy Watkins emerged as the lead option for quarterback Patrick Mahomes and caught nine passes for 198 yards and three touchdowns against the Jaguars.
–Field Level Media
Cowboys hope to unleash Elliott at Washington
Cowboys hope to unleash Elliott at Washington
Cowboys hope to unleash Elliott at Washington
The Dallas Cowboys will look for more ways to expand their offense in the second week of the season.
It might seem as if the Cowboys are just getting tuned up, and they already own a comfortable victory. They’ll take on the Washington Redskins, who also figure to put in new wrinkles with perhaps different personnel, on Sunday afternoon in Landover, Md.
“I think we have to run the ball better,” Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said. “We have to strive to stay balanced. We have to find out what that balance is.”
Dallas came out on top against the New York Giants 35-17 in Week 1. Washington lost at Philadelphia 32-27, blowing a 17-0 lead.
The Cowboys expect to use running back Ezekiel Elliott in more ways this weekend. After Elliott’s training camp holdout, the team monitored his workload for the opener.
“We didn’t want to overload him,” Garrett said. “He’ll run better and better the more he plays as the season goes on.”
That makes the to-do list for the Redskins’ defense rather large.
“We’ve got to stop Zeke,” Washington coach Jay Gruden said. “We’ve got to hit the quarterback. We’ve got to get after the quarterback.”
That quarterback is Dak Prescott, who posted a perfect passer rating (158.3) in the opener, throwing for 405 yards and four touchdowns.
“Dak was a very good decision-maker throughout the game,” Garrett said. “Dak has a very good feel of striving to get better every day.”
Garrett said it’s important not to be stagnant as the offense evolves.
“The biggest thing you try to do is attack defenses in different ways,” Garrett said. “That starts with run and pass. … If you can throw it to different guys and hand it to different guys in different ways, that makes you that much more dangerous. You have to be able to execute it.”
Washington needs more from its offense, which fizzled after a 20-point first half against the Eagles. Churning out better results in crucial situations is something that has been an emphasis.
“We’ve moved on,” Redskins quarterback Case Keenum said. “For us, it’s maintaining focus. It’s keeping the same attack mindset, the same focus mindset.”
Keenum threw for 380 yards and three touchdowns, providing something to build off.
“We’ve just got to do a good job of staying balanced, and our running game has got to be better,” Gruden said. “And I have to stick with it a little more.”
Redskins running back Derrius Guice has been dealing with a knee injury, thrusting Adrian Peterson back into a starting role after he was a healthy scratch on Sunday.
“I don’t think we skip a beat with whoever is in there,” Keenum said.
The Redskins are hoping to have tight end Jordan Reed available. That would be a nice complement to Vernon Davis, who produced a highlight-reel play on a 48-yard catch-and-run touchdown in the opener. Reed has been out in the concussion protocol.
“He’s a special player,” Keenum said of Reed. “I’ve never played with a player who can do what he does. I’m excited to get him back out there. … It’s a huge trust factor that I know he can get open.”
Dallas receiver/returner Tavon Austin experienced concussion-like symptoms after the opener, and he didn’t practice Wednesday.
The matchup with the Cowboys has particular meaning for Keenum, who has not faced them before in his career.
“I grew up in Texas, Cowboy country,” he said. “I’ve got some fond memories (at Cowboys games). I’m excited to line up against them.”
–Field Level Media
Patriots sign OT Newhouse
Patriots sign OT Newhouse
The New England Patriots
Patriots sign OT Newhouse
The New England Patriots added depth to their offensive line by signing tackle Marshall Newhouse to a contract, the team announced Wednesday.
Newhouse will give the Patriots another option in respect to his former Texas Christian teammate Marcus Cannon, who exited New England’s 33-3 victory over Pittsburgh in the fourth quarter with a shoulder injury.
Cannon is not expected to play for the Patriots in Sunday’s game against Miami (0-1).
Newhouse, who turns 31 later this month, has played in 114 career regular-season games (72 starts) for the Green Bay Packers (2010-13), Cincinnati Bengals (2014), New York Giants (2015-16), Oakland Raiders (2017), Buffalo Bills (2018) and Carolina Panthers (2018).
The 6-foot-4, 330-pound Newhouse will take the roster spot made available after the Patriots traded wide receiver Demaryius Thomas to the New York Jets on Tuesday.
New England also signed defensive backs Obi Melifonwu and Nate Brooks to the practice squad and released offensive lineman Colby Gossett from the squad.
— Field Level Media
Jets WR Enunwa (neck) out for season
Jets WR Enunwa (neck) out for season
Jets WR Enunwa (neck) out for season
New York Jets wide receiver Quincy Enunwa will miss the remainder of the season after sustaining his second serious neck injury in the last three years, coach Adam Gase announced Wednesday.
Enunwa, who sat out the entire 2017 season due to an ailing neck, also missed five games in 2018 due to ankle injuries before signing a four-year, $36 million contract extension in December.
The 27-year-old Enunwa had one catch for minus-4 yards in New York’s 17-16 season-opening loss to Buffalo on Sunday.
The Jets prepared for the loss of Enunwa with Tuesday’s trade with New England for Demaryius Thomas, who will join Robby Anderson and Jamison Crowder in the team’s wide receiver ranks.
New York sent its AFC East rival a sixth-round pick in exchange for Thomas, who will be reunited with Gase. He spent five seasons coaching Thomas with the Denver Broncos, three as his position coach (2010-12) and two as his offensive coordinator (2013-14).
Gase told reporters that he expected Thomas to play Monday night against Cleveland (0-1), assuming the 31-year-old passes his physical.
Enunwa has recorded 119 receptions, 1,617 receiving yards and five touchdowns in 40 career games since selected in the sixth round of the 2014 NFL Draft.
The Jets filled Enunwa’s roster spot by claiming defensive end Jordan Willis off waivers from the Cincinnati Bengals.
A third-round pick in 2017 after starring at the NFL Scouting Combine, Willis has just two sacks and seven quarterback hits through 32 career games (two starts). He was waived by Cincinnati on Tuesday.
–Field Level Media
Lions focus on Ekeler as Chargers visit
Lions focus on Ekeler as Chargers visit
Lions focus on Ekeler as Chargers visit
Running back Melvin Gordon’s holdout didn’t affect the Los Angeles Chargers in their opener. Austin Ekeler made sure of that, scoring three touchdowns in a 30-24 overtime win over the Indianapolis Colts.
Keeping Ekeler under control is a major concern for Detroit coach Matt Patricia in the Lions’ home opener on Sunday.
“He was a big part of their offense last year, too, when they would put the two-running-back sets out there,” Patricia said. “It really put the defense in a bind from that standpoint because he’s a passing-game threat.
“What really stands out to everybody that saw the game this past weekend is that he’s actually an outstanding runner. He’s really strong and powerful. He may not be big in size, but his lower-body strength is incredible.”
Ekeler gained 58 yards on 12 carries and 96 yards on six receptions, including a 55-yard score. Backup running back Justin Jackson added 57 more rushing yards on just six carries.
Gordon’s contract dispute thrust Ekeler, who scored six touchdowns in 14 games last season, into the spotlight.
The Chargers will have to lean even more on Ekeler with the loss of tight end Hunter Henry, who sustained a tibial plateau fracture to his left knee during the second half on Sunday. He is due to miss at least a month.
Henry was expected to be a big part of the offense after missing the regular season a year ago because of a knee injury. Virgil Green and Sean Culkin are the current backups on the roster.
“He’s taking it tough,” coach Anthony Lynn said. “Hunter wants to be out there with his teammates, he wants to play. Not being out there with them, he feels like he’s letting people down but he’s not. You can’t control these things.”
The Lions allowed 18 fourth-quarter points and had to settle for a 27-27 tie with Arizona in their opener.
An ill-advised timeout from the sidelines, which nullified a first down that would have clinched a victory in regulation, came back to haunt the Lions. That made the tie feel like a stinging defeat, especially with a tough stretch of games coming up.
Detroit plays at Philadelphia, vs. Kansas City, at Green Bay and vs. Minnesota after this week, sandwiched around a Week 5 bye. How the Lions respond to their late collapse could foreshadow where their season is headed.
“You probably don’t finally know the answer until the next Sunday,” Patricia said. “I will say this, I feel very confident right now that this team is in a good mental space as far as preparing for the Chargers. Guys were tired on Monday, but they really tried to come in and focus and just get all the corrections and move forward.”
Lynn believes the Lions have already made progress in Patricia’s second year as head coach.
“That defense is looking very stout,” Lynn said. “They had control of that game, and they let the Cardinals back in it in the fourth quarter, but that team looked to me like they’ve definitely taken the next step. They have a lot of weapons on the offensive side of the ball.”
One of the Chargers’ weapons, wide receiver Mike Williams, is dealing with a sore knee that caused him to miss practice Wednesday. The team signed undrafted rookie Anthony Johnson as a precautionary move. Cornerback Trevor Williams (quad) was placed on injured reserve this week, and the team signed Dontae Johnson to replace him.
The Lions could get top linebacker Jarrad Davis (ankle) back this week. He was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday after missing the opener.
–Field Level Media
Former QB Mallett arrested for suspicion of DWI
Former QB Mallett arrested for suspicion of DWI
Former QB Mallett arrested for suspicion of DWI
Former NFL and college quarterback Ryan Mallett was arrested in Springdale, Ark., on suspicion of driving while intoxicated after being involved in a two-car accident.
The accident occurred on Tuesday just before 6:30 p.m. CT, according to Springdale police Lt. Jeff Taylor. Nobody in either car was injured.
Mallett, 31, a former star quarterback at Arkansas and native of Batesville, Ark., was arrested in Fayetteville in 2009 for public intoxication, pleading guilty to the misdemeanor charge and paying a fine.
Mallett was a third-round draft pick by the New England Patriots in 2011. He played in 21 games (eight starts) from 2012-17 while serving stints with the Patriots, Houston Texans and Baltimore Ravens.
Mallett completed 55.1 percent of his attempts for 1,835 yards and nine touchdowns against 10 interceptions. He last saw action for the Ravens in 2017.
After beginning his college career at Michigan, Mallett transferred to Arkansas and passed for 7,493 yards and 62 touchdowns against 19 interceptions in two seasons (2009-10).
–Field Level Media
Report: Compromise possible in push for 18-game schedule
Report: Compromise possible in push for 18-game schedule
Report: Compromise possible in push for 18-game schedule
While the concept of a future 18-game NFL season is nothing new, with players objecting to the wear and tear of an added two games, the Wall Street Journal reported a potential compromise Friday.
In early negotiations regarding the league’s current collective bargaining agreement, which expires after the 2020 season, an addition to the schedule reportedly has been discussed with the owners proposing the players remain limited to 16 games in an 18-game schedule.
Teams would have to stagger two games off for each of their players on the roster.
The idea of an 18-game schedule goes back to at least 2011. And even though the added work would add tens of millions to the payroll of each team, the players have held strong that more regular-season games are not their preference.
The longer season would require a shortening of the preseason schedule, which is typically four games for teams. The report cited an NFL Players’ Association analysis that an added two regular-season games for each team could increase revenue by $2.5 billion league-wide.
“No players are banging down my door asking me to think about this,” NFLPA president Eric Winston said, according to the WSJ.
Instead, the players seem keen on non-schedule increasing proposals like a quicker route to free agency, changes in the minimum salary guidelines, increased benefits and bonuses.
–Field Level Media
DeChambeau fires 64 en route to 2nd-round Safeway lead
DeChambeau fires 64 en route to 2nd-round Safeway lead
DeChambeau fires 64 en route to 2nd-round Safeway lead
Bryson DeChambeau shot an 8-under-par 64 on Friday, and he sits atop the leaderboard at the midpoint of the Safeway Open in Napa, Calif.
Despite pulling his 20-foot eagle putt just short on the 18th hole, DeChambeau sank the ensuing birdie tap-in to close the second round at 12-under 132.
DeChambeau, a Northern California native who grew up in Clovis, cruised through his bogey-free round unharmed with eight birdies — including a run of seven birdies in 10 holes from the fifth through 14th holes.
“I knew if I could go work on my swing like I did yesterday and come out and feel comfortable like I did today, I’d come out and shoot a low number,” said the 26-year-old DeChambeau, who has won five times on the PGA Tour.
DeChambeau showed no signs early that he was about to charge up the leaderboard, opening with a silent series of pars on the first four holes. After a birdie on No. 5 got him started, he sank a 36-footer on the next hole and knocked in a tap-in for birdie on No. 8 — before a trio of birdies kick-started his back nine.
After shooting a quiet 68 on Thursday, DeChambeau was pleased with his dominant day.
“It’s always fun to come out and play to the potential you know you can,” he said. “The greens got a little bumpy this afternoon, but they’re still rolling nice enough to make some putts. I was able to control my line, control my speed and have a couple of them drop in.”
Nick Watney, who shot a 69 a day earlier, finished Friday one stroke behind DeChambeau for the second straight day with a 65, leaving him in second place at 10 under. Although he did have one bogey (on No. 8), Watney also drained eight birdies, knocking down six birdies in one seven-hole stretch.
Five players sit tied for third at 9 under: Justin Thomas (whose 64 matched DeChambeau and Collin Morikawa for the low round Friday), Adam Long (68), Cameron Champ (68), Canada’s Nick Taylor (66) and South Africa’s Dylan Frittelli (65).
Morikawa and John Oda (66) rest at 8 under through 36 holes to round out the top 10.
Round one co-leaders Adam Scott of Australia and Andrew Landry both struggled, with Scott’s 73 leaving him tied for 15th at 6 under and Scott’s 74 grouping him with five others at 5 under for the tournament.
Kevin Tway, the tournament’s defending champion, missed the cut by just one shot after ending his day with a bogey on No. 18. Phil Mickelson also fell below the cutline, despite shooting 69 following a 75 on Thursday.
Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo saw his bid to make a PGA cut fall apart on the front nine. The CBS NFL broadcaster, playing the tournament on a sponsor’s exemption, made bogeys on six of his first nine holes.
Romo, who shot a 2-under-par 70 on Thursday, finished his Friday round at 6-over 78 to leave him at 4-over 148 for the tourney, tied for 129th in the 144-player field.
–Field Level Media
Eagles WR Jackson breaks finger at practice
Eagles WR Jackson breaks finger at practice
Philadelphia Eagles
Eagles WR Jackson breaks finger at practice
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson is not expected to miss any time after sustaining a broken ring finger on his left hand during Tuesday’s practice, multiple outlets reported.
Jackson, 32, is beginning his second stint with the Eagles after being acquired from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in March.
A second-round pick by Philadelphia in 2008, Jackson spent six seasons with the Eagles (2008-13), catching 356 passes for 6,117 yards and 32 touchdowns in 87 games.
Jackson spent three seasons with the Washington Redskins before playing the last two with the Buccaneers, with whom he had 41 receptions for 774 yards and four touchdowns in 12 games last year.
The Eagles open the season against the visiting Redskins on Sept. 8.
— Field Level Media