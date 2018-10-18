Panthers plan to bring heat in Philadelphia

Coming off a Super Bowl appearance is no easy chore for the Philadelphia Eagles. The Carolina Panthers are aware of that.

Two teams trying to gain good footing meet Sunday afternoon at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

“There are a lot of things that are reminiscent,” said Panthers coach Ron Rivera, whose team finished the 2015 season with a Super Bowl loss. “Things change and expectations get even higher.”

The Eagles are Super Bowl champions, but that hasn’t resulted in a smooth transition into this season.

But with quarterback Carson Wentz getting up to speed and coming off a game with three touchdown passes against the New York Giants, the Eagles (3-3) are feeling better about their situation.

“His aggressiveness, that’s what you love about him,” Philadelphia coach Doug Pederson said. “That’s what you want out of that quarterback position. He can definitely bring that spark any time during the course of a game. It’s a great thing to have, especially out of one of your top leaders on the team.”

There appears to be confidence replenished with the Eagles, even as Wentz was bothered by back spasms and missed Wednesday’s practice.

“We let a couple of games slip through our hands,” Pederson said. “The players don’t panic. The players are resilient. … At some point, when I talk about ownership, the guys have to take it upon themselves to make the necessary (moves) to fix it They’re saying and doing the right things.”

The Panthers didn’t make the playoffs the season after their most-recent Super Bowl appearance.

This marks the third season in a row that the Panthers have a road game against the reigning Super Bowl champions. Last year, they won at New England.

Carolina (3-2) is fresh off a frustration-filled 23-17 loss at Washington.

“Nobody cares what you did last week,” Panthers tight end Greg Olsen said.

Olsen returned from a foot injury to play in that game. But the offense sputtered too often despite quarterback Cam Newton throwing for 275 yards and two touchdowns.

“We can’t take back what we did,” Panthers receive Devin Funchess said. “Just play your game and everything else will be fine. … We’re going to continue to do what we do every day of the week and then Sunday go out and try to produce that ‘W.’ ”

For the Eagles, who won 28-23 last year at Carolina, it’s still a matter of the pieces coming together.

Running backs Corey Clement and Wendell Smallwood have been pressed into increased roles.

“Two guys who take their job serious and feel like they have to prove something every single day,” Pederson said. “It makes us better as an offense. … I have total confidence in our runners.”

The Eagles are waiting for the return of Darren Sproles, who might be used as a punt returner once he’s back in action following a hamstring injury. He didn’t participate in practice Wednesday.

Philadelphia leads the NFL in time of possession at 32 minutes, 47 seconds per game.

Philadelphia played last week on Thursday night, winning at the Giants, so the extra time off could be beneficial. It might allow offensive lineman Jason Peters (biceps injury) a chance to be ready for the Carolina game, Pederson said.

On the other side, the Panthers have concerns about defensive tackle Kyle Love, who’s dealing with a shoulder ailment. He didn’t practice Wednesday.

The Eagles have won 13 of their past 15 home games, though they lost their most-recent home game Oct. 7 to the Minnesota Vikings.

Both of Carolina’s losses this season have come away from home.

The Eagles hold a 7-4 edge in the series, including a 4-2 home mark. But one of those home losses came in the only playoff matchup between the teams.

This is Carolina’s fourth game against an NFC East foe, defeating Dallas and the New York Giants and losing to Washington.

