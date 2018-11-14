Panthers defense aims to put ‘humbling’ loss behind them
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Thomas Davis said Carolina’s most recent loss could turn out to be a positive for the Panthers moving forward.
That’s why Davis thanked Steelers coach Mike Tomlin at midfield for “humbling” the Panthers after his team put up 52 points on Carolina’s once-vaunted defense last Thursday night.
The 13-year NFL veteran explained Wednesday that the embarrassing performance might have been just what Carolina (6-3) needed to regain its focus on defense, for players to get on the same page and make a playoff run beginning this Sunday when the Panthers visit the Lions.
“If you are true competitor, you want to bounce back and you want to do something about it,” Davis said. “I’m a competitor and I want to get that taste out of my mouth.”
The Panthers have been a perennial top 10 defense since middle linebacker Luke Kuechly’s arrival in 2012, making their performance against Pittsburgh all that much more surprising. The Steelers scored on seven of their first eight possessions; the only time they failed to do so was when they took a knee before halftime to run out the clock.
“It’s not something that happens a lot around here,” Kuechly said of surrendering 52 points.
Things have gone so well for Carolina on defense in recent years that the last two coordinators left to take head coaching jobs — Sean McDermott in Buffalo and Steve Wilks in Arizona.
But things aren’t going so well for Eric Washington, Carolina’s third defensive coordinator in three seasons.
The Panthers are 15th in the league overall and 31st in red zone defense.
Washington said a “myriad of things” went wrong against the Steelers.
“We had execution issues,” said Washington, the team’s defensive line coach from 2011-2017. “… We have calls, we have leverage, we have gap responsibility. We have things that we have to do from one down to the next in terms of our assignment. And we did not get that done.”
Washington’s body of work as a defensive line coach was impressive.
Since 2012, the Panthers have more gotten more sacks from their defensive linemen (234) than any team in the league. So for the Panthers to have only 22 sacks this season is disappointing to him.
“We’re his pride and joy,” defensive tackle Kawann Short said. “That’s one of those things where he demands more out of us, and he knows what every guy in that room is capable of.”
The Panthers didn’t watch game film from Steelers loss as a team, instead electing to move on to preparations for Detroit. But Short said it feels like players are trying to do too much on their own instead of playing as a team.
“We just need to light our hair on fire, and just go,” Short said.
Washington called the Steelers game an “anomaly,” guaranteeing the Panthers will rectify their problems.
When players returned from a long weekend off he reminded them of this team’s long-standing identity as a defensive power, as well as the amount of talent in the locker room. Along with defensive end Julius Peppers, Kuechly has a chance to be a Hall of Famer.
“We have a high opinion of what we should be able to do every time we step on the football field,” Washington said.
Kuechly said now it’s time to focus on Detroit.
“One game doesn’t define a season,” Kuechly said. “And I don’t think you can waste time thinking about something in the past when you play a good team this week.”
Keenum says he’s embracing the pressure of playing in Denver
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Case Keenum is off to a rocky start in the shadows of John Elway, Peyton Manning and the Rocky Mountains, which he and his wife, Kimberly, visited during the Broncos' much-needed bye week.
"It's pretty. I've been looking at them for the last six months," Keenum said. "So, it
Not that he was scrambling from the pressure and high expectations of playing in quarterback-crazed Denver, the magnitude of which he insists doesn’t faze him.
“Yeah, there’s a lot to it, playing quarterback here, and I enjoy it, I love it, I love the intensity of it. I love the tradition, the history,” Keenum told The Associated Press on his way to the weight room after practice Wednesday.
As if on cue, Keenum triggered an automatic door leading from the facility to the parking lot that separates the weight room from the rest of the team’s headquarters.
He pointed to the larger-than-life photos of Broncos greats that decorate the walls and halls of the UC Health Center.
“I mean, you walk in and the pictures are right there of who’s played here and what they’ve done,” Keenum said. “So, I don’t take it lightly. I love my job. I love what I do. Personally, I feel like I’ve got the best job in the world.”
Even though it comes with such little patience from the boo-birds at the stadium and the longtime listeners/first-time callers smarting over the Broncos’ 3-6 start, Keenum’s 10 interceptions and two dozen sacks in his Denver debut.
Keenum knew Denver was different from his other NFL stops when he signed with the Broncos for two years and $36 million after leading the Vikings to the NFC championship game.
“I love it. And I understand that there’s pressure and expectations that come with it,” Keenum said. “I’ve had those pressures and those expectations on myself my whole career, my whole life. Every time I step on the field I want to win. I expect to win and I expect to do well.
“So, that’s me, that’s who I am and I think that’s why I’m built to play quarterback here.”
His new workplace, where three Lombardi Trophies loom large in the lobby, isn’t anything like Keenum’s stops in Houston, where he also played college ball; St. Louis, where they were about to lose a franchise; L.A., where those Rams weren’t yet these Rams; and Minnesota, where he subbed for Sam Bradford.
Here, the fans let their beloved Broncos hear about it the first time a pass is off target.
“That’s just the fan base here, they expect good things, they expect explosive plays, they expect offense,” Keenum said. “And I love that they care, I really do. I’d rather them be that way than nobody shows up. I’d rather play in front of all those fans that are into the game than just some other fans — not to mention any other fans out there — that come for the tailgate and the party. They want football and I appreciate that.”
But for three plays, the Broncos could be 6-3 instead of 3-6 heading into their game against the Chargers (7-2) this weekend.
— Keenum missed a wide-open Demaryius Thomas for the game-winning TD in the final minute of a 27-23 loss to Kansas City that helped grow the legend of Patrick Mahomes.
— Emmanuel Sanders’ taunting flag after an apparent touchdown cost Denver four points in a 23-20 loss to the Rams.
— Brandon McManus pushed a 51-yard field goal wide right as time expired in a 19-17 loss to the Texans.
With the Broncos flirting with back-to-back losing seasons for the first time since 1971-72, fans are left wondering whether Keenum is the answer at quarterback or if there was anything to general manager John Elway going to watch Oregon QB Justin Herbert last month.
They’ve seen a succession of quarterbacks flame out in Denver following Manning’s retirement a month after the Broncos’ Super Bowl parade 33 months ago:
— Mark Sanchez was cut in camp.
— Trevor Siemian kept getting hurt and eventually was traded.
— Brock Osweiler was brought back in 2017 but not re-signed in 2018.
— Paxton Lynch, a first-round bust.
— Chad Kelly, a backup who got arrested.
If the Broncos had beaten the Chiefs (9-1), Rams (9-1) and Texans (6-3), maybe the buzz is all about a long-term extension for Keenum instead of whether he’s the right quarterback to lead the Broncos’ revival.
“That’s not in my mind,” Keenum said. “During the season I’m taking it one game at a time. During the offseason, I’ll talk about contracts and all that stuff.”
Packers face Seahawks with playoff positioning at stake
SEATTLE (AP) — Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson have faced off in a few memorable games in Seattle, from the "Fail Mary" to an unforgettable NFC championship game that sent the Seahawks to their second straight Super Bowl.
For the fifth straight regular season — and the seventh time overall since 2012 —
Washington, New Orleans, Chicago and the Los Angeles Rams are the division leaders in the NFC, leaving a pile of seven teams — including Seattle and Green Bay — within a couple of games of each other likely competing for the two wild-card spots. And every advantage or tiebreaker in that race — such as a head-to-head victory — could end up being crucial.
“I know that this team is very, very capable of doing what we’re setting out to do,” Wilson said. “I think everybody should watch out (for) what we can do.”
Seattle (4-5) has dropped two straight after winning four of the previous five, and hasn’t lost three straight since the middle of the 2011 season. Green Bay (4-4-1) snapped a two-game losing streak with a 31-12 thumping of Miami last week.
The “Fail Mary” in 2012, the 2014 season opener when Seattle raised its Super Bowl banner and the NFC title game after the 2014 season are the only three times Rodgers has lost to the Seahawks in his career.
The past two matchups with Seattle have been among Rodgers’ best, throwing for 311 yards in a 17-9 win to open last season and in 2016 posting a 150.8 passer rating in a 38-10 Green Bay rout.
He also has the distinction of having won in Seattle — although that came 10 years ago.
“It’s a tough environment like I said but we’ve definitely done it before,” Rodgers said. “You’ve just got to start fast, take care of the football. They’re very good at turning the ball over. I know this is different personnel on their side of the ball than we’ve seen over the years, but they’re still playing really well.”
Rodgers and Wilson are being helped this year by improved run games that are among the best in the league. Green Bay’s Aaron Jones leads the NFL in yards per carry, while Seattle has the No. 1 rushing offense and last week rushed for 273 yards against the Rams without starting running back Chris Carson.
Here’s what else to watch for on Thursday night:
FIRST UP
Seattle expects Carson to be available after missing last Sunday’s game with a hip injury. If Carson can go, he will be the starter. But Seattle finally saw the promise of rookie first-round pick Rashaad Penny last week when he rushed for 108 yards on 12 carries and a touchdown. Penny showed the burst and big-play ability that had been missing through the first half of the season.
Expect Penny to get additional chances no matter Carson’s health as the Seahawks look to use its three-back trio — Carson, Penny, Mike Davis — all of whom have 100-yard rushing games this season.
SECONDARY MATTERS
Another week, another lineup shuffle likely in the Green Bay secondary. Kentrell Brice was walking in the locker room with a boot on his left foot early in the week, making it appear unlikely that he will be ready to go on a short turnaround.
The Packers traded Ha Ha Clinton-Dix to Washington two weeks ago. Jermaine Whitehead was released last week. No Brice would mean probably mean veteran Tramon Williams and second-year player Josh Jones starting at safety. Kevin King (hamstring) also appears likely to miss another game, while fellow cornerback Bashaud Breeland (groin) was limited during the week.
HERE’S JIMMY
Tight end Jimmy Graham is returning to Seattle for the first time since signing with the Packers as a free agent in the offseason. With just two touchdowns so far this year, Graham perhaps hasn’t had quite the impact in the end zone as in 2017, when he had 10 scores with Seattle.
But with 33 catches through nine games, Graham in on pace to match the production he had with the Seahawks. He’s also taking pride in his run-blocking, and his part in helping Aaron Jones run for career highs of 145 yards and two scores last week.
“I know everybody knows me for running go routes and snagging touchdowns, but I think I’ve dedicated myself to the run, to being a part of that because I’m a tight end now,” Graham said on Sunday. “For us to be successful I’ve got to do those things and I’ve got to be good at them.”
QUICK TURNAROUND
Because of the quick turnaround from last Sunday several players have been ruled out. Along with Brice and King, the Packers have also ruled out wide receiver Randall Cobb and linebacker Nick Perry.
Seattle linebacker K.J. Wright was listed as doubtful because of a knee injury that knocked him out of last Sunday’s game early. Carroll said Wright would be a game-time decision. Seattle sat Carson and guard D.J. Fluker against the Rams and both appear set to play against the Packers.
Cowboys’ Elliott faces Falcons, 1st foe for last year’s ban
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Ezekiel Elliott paused and lowered his voice when asked what he was doing when the Dallas Cowboys played without their star running back for the first time during his six-game suspension last year.
Not only was Elliott having a self-described "tough time" with the NFL's ban over domestic violence
“I was home watching it,” Elliott said Wednesday. “Tough to watch. Tough time for me. I’m glad I’m out there this year and able to help my guys go out there and try to get this win.”
It’s relevant because the Cowboys (4-5) are visiting the Falcons (4-5) again Sunday, nearly in the same spot on the schedule, in more dire need of a win because of an uneven first-half performance, particularly by the offense.
Just like last year, though — when Elliott refused upon his return to the team to discuss already-public details about his time away — Elliott didn’t last long talking about the drama surrounding his suspension, and the impact it had on the Cowboys.
“That’s all behind me,” he said. “It’s hard to even need extra motivation when you’re 4-5. For the rest of this season, our backs are up against the wall. We have to do the best we can to go out there and try to win every one of these last games. And those guys on their side, they’re feeling the same way.”
The next two questions were brushed aside. “I really don’t want to dwell on last year,” Elliott said.
Four-time Pro Bowl right guard Zack Martin didn’t even remember last year’s Atlanta game was the first without Elliott.
“I know you guys want to talk about it,” Martin said. “That really hasn’t come up at all this year.”
Elliott and the Dallas offense have had a rough season, even with a running game that has ranked in the top five most of the season.
But the 2016 NFL rushing champion as a rookie is coming off one of his best games of the year in a season-saving 27-20 win at defending champion Philadelphia. Elliott had 151 yards rushing with a touchdown and 36 yards receiving with another score — and a TD he lost by stumbling in the open field after almost cleanly hurdling a defender and landing in stride.
“You do have a little bit more momentum,” Elliott said. “When you have a game like that last week, this Falcons team is going to be that much more clued into the run. It’s not going to be easy.”
The Cowboys recovered from the downer of losing Elliott to win the last three without him last season. Then they compounded the disappointment by losing his first game back to Seattle when Dallas still had faint playoff hopes.
That defeat eliminated the Cowboys a year after an NFC-best 13 wins during the remarkable debut seasons for Elliott and quarterback Dak Prescott, the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.
Fast-forward a year, and Elliott is still second in the league with 831 yards rushing despite an offense ranked 27th overall, and a group of blockers that has struggled since losing four-time Pro Bowl center Travis Frederick to a nerve disorder before the season started. Frederick’s return this season looks less likely each week.
“I think he’s handled it all really, really well,” coach Jason Garrett said of Elliott . “He wants to be a great player, wants to have a big impact on our team. I thought he handled a lot of the distractions last year very well. He came back from them and now he’s focused on those same things that we always thought he was all about.”
And happy to be playing the Falcons instead of watching from home.
NOTES: LT Tyron Smith was added to the injury report with a back issue Wednesday. He didn’t practice. … Five defensive linemen didn’t practice: David Irving (ankle), DE Taco Charlton (shoulder), DT Maliek Collins (knee), DE Daniel Ross (calf) and DT Antwaun Woods (concussion).
With Saints, Marshall plans to rediscover “greatness.”
METAIRIE, La. (AP) — Brandon Marshall takes nothing for granted when discussing his opportunity to join the Saints' seemingly inevitable march to the postseason.
"Let's not jump ahead. I've got a lot of learning to do and a lot of catching up," Marshall said after his first practice with New Orleans on Wednesday.
By bottom, the 34-year-old Marshall means getting cut repeatedly in the past couple seasons, most recently by Seattle a couple weeks ago.
Even after he worked out for New Orleans (8-1) last week, Marshall wasn’t the Saints’ top choice. New Orleans went instead with Dez Bryant, but lost the former Dallas Cowboys star to a season-ending Achilles injury in his second practice.
“When you’re on the other side of 30 and you don’t produce, this is the situation you’ll find yourself in,” Marshall said. “Being cut two times in a year is interesting. It built a lot of character. … When Seattle cut me, I just continued to work out, stay in shape and have faith.”
Marshall had flown back to his temporary home in Seattle after his Saints tryout, only to hop back on a flight to New Orleans again on Sunday afternoon, while the offense he was about to join was putting up 51 points in Cincinnati.
Ankle and toe injuries cost Marshall most of his 2017 season with the New York Giants, who didn’t bring him back, leaving him free to sign with the Seahawks. Marshall said he wasn’t full healthy until around Week 3 or 4 of this season which, ironically, was about the time his snap count began to plummet in Seattle.
“I know that the narrative is that I’m done,” Marshall said.
Yet Marshall predicted he’d demonstrate in practice that between his 6-foot-5 frame, route-running, strong hands, and ability to quickly grasp offensive schemes, that he can still help a team with playoff credentials. Marshall noted that because he played in Chicago under then-offensive coordinator Aaron Kromer, a former offensive assistant to Saints coach Sean Payton, he is familiar with New Orleans’ scheme.
Payton called Marshall’s ability to process a play book “one of his strengths,” adding that he expects Marshall’s transition in New Orleans “to be pretty smooth.”
Meanwhile, Marshall described the opportunity to play with Saints record-setting QB Drew Brees “a wide receiver’s dream.” Likewise, Brees was quick to throw a few compliments Marshall’s way.
“He’s a smart, veteran guy who is very fluid. I’ve seen him in a lot of different offenses — seen him be successful both as an outside receiver, an inside receiver. He’s very versatile. He’s a big target. A big catching radius. Just watching him run today, he’s pretty impressive.
“We talked for a while today,” Brees added. “He’s excited. We’re excited to have him.”
Marshall’s addition adds depth to an offense that already leads the NFL in scoring with 36.7 points per game and ranks in the top five in yards per game with 413.9.
Seattle released Marshall on Oct. 30 after he’d appeared in the first seven games this season, catching 11 passes for 136 yards and one touchdown. But he had just two catches for 16 yards in his last four games.
Seattle was the sixth NFL team for Marshall, who has eight 1,000-plus-yard seasons in his career. His best season, statistically, came with the New York Jets in 2015, when he caught 109 passes for 1,502 yards and 14 touchdowns.
Even now, Marshall insisted, his motivation remains to achieve “greatness.”
“There’s no reason why, with technology and modern medicine and with access we have to doctors around the world, why athletes can’t play into their mid-30s or their 40s,” Marshall said, stressing that he now feels “fit as a fiddle and healthy as a trout.”
It’s not yet clear whether Marshall will play much, if at all this Sunday against Philadelphia. But Eagles coach Doug Pederson said his defense has to be prepared for the possibility.
“He’s, I think, a red-zone threat with his size and so I think that’s where we’ll see him a little bit, is down there,” Pederson said. “He’s another big, physical receiver, hard to defend and our guys definitely have their work cut out this week.”
Notes: Starting left tackle Terron Armstead did not practice. He was listed on the injury report as having a shoulder injury. Veteran Jermon Bushrod is filling in, resuming the role he occupied on New Orleans’ 2009 Super Bowl championship squad.
Titans get more comfortable in new offense, start to produce
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Marcus Mariota and the Tennessee Titans finally are starting to show signs that some of their growing pains of learning a new offense may be easing.
The quarterback had to learn his third new scheme going into his fourth NFL season. The Titans are leaning on a lot of
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Marcus Mariota and the Tennessee Titans finally are starting to show signs that some of their growing pains of learning a new offense may be easing.
The quarterback had to learn his third new scheme going into his fourth NFL season. The Titans are leaning on a lot of young receivers and coordinator Matt LaFleur’s experience calling plays grows with each game. The changes, along with the loss of three-time Pro Bowl tight end Delanie Walker in the opener, led to some early struggles on offense.
Now Mariota is feeling comfortable enough with the offense and LaFleur to speak up when the game plan features something he doesn’t like.
“I just feel as though I’ve gotten a better understanding of the offense, why we’re calling certain things,” Mariota said Wednesday. “Maybe why he wants a particular play against certain coverage, so having that understanding I think has allowed me to have confidence in going in and saying, ‘Hey, maybe I don’t really like that. I’m not feeling that.'”
Mariota said previously he might not have known how a play would look or work on the field.
“Having confidence in it, being in the offense a little longer has definitely helped that,” Mariota said.
The results might not show up in NFL rankings with the Titans (5-4) 30th in total offense and 18th averaging 18.7 points a game.
The offensive turnaround started Oct. 21 in London in a 20-19 loss to the Chargers and includes a 28-14 win in Dallas and last weekend’s 34-10 rout of the Patriots. In those three games, the Titans have converted 61 percent (25 of 41) of their third downs, which is best in the NFL in that span.
Mariota has posted his best passer ratings of the season in each of the past two games, and he has 542 total yards passing, running and catching with five touchdowns. His lone interception in the three-game stretch came in the second quarter against the Chargers
Corey Davis finished with seven catches for 125 yards against Dallas, his second 100-yard receiving game this season. Tight end Jonnu Smith had a career-high 45 yards receiving on three catches with a TD. Even rookie Cameron Batson, who spent three weeks on the practice squad earlier this season, has had four catches for 47 yards over the past two games.
Running back Dion Lewis believes everyone has gotten comfortable with each other.
“It’s a lot of bumps in the road when you’re learning,” Lewis said. “You make a mistake, and you try not to make the same mistake again. I think that’s what everybody’s trying to do knowing what the coaches expect from them. And if they messed up something in the past, just move on forward and not make that same mistake. I think if guys do that, we can keep building on that as an offense and keep getting better.”
The results are easy to see with the Titans, who went through an eight-quarter drought without scoring a touchdown during a three-game skid in October. They followed up a season-high 28 points in Dallas with the best first quarter (17) and first half (24) of scoring since Nov. 13, 2016, against Green Bay.
The Titans are 13th in the NFL holding the ball 30 minutes, 30 seconds per game. They’re also 10th converting third downs, and they’ll test their comfort level Sunday when they visit the Colts (4-5) in a key AFC South game.
“We’ve done a good job on third downs, definitely done a whole lot better in the red zone being able to score touchdowns,” Mariota said. “If we can continue that, I think we got a chance to be pretty good.”
Notes: LB Wesley Woodyard was named the AFC defensive player of the week after 1 ½ sacks against the Patriots. … LB Derrick Morgan (shoulder) and RT Jack Conklin (concussion protocol) were limited Wednesday at practice along with S Dane Cruikshank (knee). LG Quinton Spain (ankle), WR Taywan Taylor (left foot), G/C Corey Levin (illness) and RB David Fluellen (knee) did not practice.
Appeals court hears case of ex-Saints star Smith’s killer
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A defense attorney for the man convicted of killing retired New Orleans Saints star Will Smith in 2016 has told a Louisiana appellate court that his client deserves a new trial, in part because of evidence that surfaced after trial that he said lends credibility to Cardell Hayes' self-defense
Hayes’ appeal attorney, Paul Barker, told three 4th Circuit Court of Appeal judges Wednesday that New Orleans prosecutors failed to disprove that Hayes acted in self-defense. Hayes is serving a 25-year sentence for manslaughter in Smith’s death and attempted manslaughter in the wounding of Smith’s wife during a confrontation following a traffic collision in April 2016.
Hayes insisted at trial that he fired after a drunk, angry Smith retrieved a gun from his car and fired first.
Barker said none of a host of witnesses had a clear view of everything that happened amid the tumult following the accident in New Orleans’ Lower Garden District.
Assistant District Attorney Kyle Daly countered that Hayes was alone among witnesses in saying Smith brandished a gun or fired it. A semi-automatic handgun was found loaded but unused in Smith’s car. And while Barker said gunfire residue on Smith’s body raises doubt that he never fired, Daly said it was consistent with being shot at close-range with a larger weapon.
It was unclear when the three-judge appellate panel would rule.
Barker argued that trial judge Camille Buras should have granted a new trial because a witness who contacted the defense a day after Hayes’ conviction said he had heard two gun fire from two weapons at the time of the shooting.
The witness, military veteran Michael Burnside, delivered rambling and at times profane testimony at a post-trial hearing last year. Daly argued that he wasn’t credible. Burnside lived blocks from the shooting scene and, Daly argued, his testimony indicated a series of shots fired at a slower rate than the rapid-fire shooting Hayes had described.
Parker also contends the trial judge should have allowed testimony about Smith’s 2010 arrest on a domestic abuse charge after former Saint Deuce McAllister spoke of Smith’s sterling reputation among his teammates and friends.
Smith was arrested outside a southwest Louisiana bar in 2011 on misdemeanor charges of domestic abuse battery and public intoxication. Lafayette Parish prosecutors dropped the charges in 2012 after Smith completed community service and participated in counseling.
Daly argued that Buras was right to avoid what would have amounted to a “mini-trial on the Lafayette incident.”
Smith, a 34-year-old father of three, was a defensive leader on the Saints team that lifted spirits in New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina hit in 2005. He helped carry the team to a winning season in 2006 and a Super Bowl victory four years later.
Hayes was 29 when he was convicted in December 2016. He owned a tow-truck business, had played semi-pro football and is the father of a young son.
Lions put TJ Lang on injured reserve with neck injury
ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions have put guard T.J. Lang on injured reserve with a neck injury.
The Lions announced the move Wednesday. They also signed cornerback Mike Ford to the active roster from the practice squad and signed safety David Jones to the practice squad.
Lang has missed three
Lang has missed three games this season, including last weekend’s loss at Chicago. The 31-year-old lineman is in his second season with the Lions after playing eight with Green Bay.
Lang signed a three-year deal with Detroit before the 2017 season, returning to his home area. He was born in Royal Oak, went to high school in Bloomfield Hills and went to college at Eastern Michigan.
Detroit (3-6) has lost three straight, and the Lions have yielded 16 sacks in the past two games.
NFL Playoff Scenarios
|NFC
Los Angeles Rams clinches NFC West division title with a win and a Seattle loss.
|NFC
Los Angeles Rams clinches NFC West division title with a win and a Seattle loss.
The Latest: Judges hear arguments for killer of ex-NFL star
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Latest on an appeal court hearing in the case of Cardell Hayes, convicted of manslaughter in the 2016 death of former New Orleans Saints star Will Smith (all times local):
4:30 p.m.
A lawyer says a manslaughter conviction should be overturned for the man who fatally shot retired
Louisiana’s 4th Circuit Court of Appeal heard arguments Wednesday in the case of Cardell Hayes.
Hayes is serving a 25 year sentence for killing Smith and wounding Smith’s wife during a confrontation following a traffic collision.
Hayes insisted he fired in self-defense.
Among defense attorney Paul Barker’s arguments is that someone living in the area of the shooting contacted the defense after trial to say he believes he heard two guns fired at the time Smith was killed.
Prosecutors say there were no witnesses or physical evidence to indicate Smith ever held or fired a gun.
The appellate judges did not indicate when they would rule.
8 a.m.
A Louisiana appellate court is set to hear the case of Cardell Hayes, convicted of manslaughter for fatally shooting retired New Orleans Saints star Will Smith.
Hayes insisted he shot Smith in self-defense after Smith grabbed a gun and fired as the two argued following a 2016 traffic collision. No one else testified Smith held a gun. A handgun was found loaded but unused in Smith’s car.
Hayes is serving a 25-year sentence.
Arguments before Louisiana’s 4th Circuit Court of Appeal were set for Wednesday afternoon. An immediate ruling was not expected.
Hayes’s attorneys say a judge should have granted a new trial because a witness who contacted the defense a day after Hayes’ conviction said he had heard two guns at the time of the shooting.
Later Le’Veon; Steelers move on with Bell out of the mix
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers spent the better part of 10 months waiting on Le'Veon Bell to show up for work. They said all the right things, stressed they understood the star running back was making a business decision by opting to stay home in hopes of protecting himself ahead of a
And they’d welcome him with open arms whenever he returned.
On Wednesday, with Bell’s absence for the rest of the season a certainty after he declined to sign his one-year, $14.5-million franchise tender , they exhaled.
And pillaged.
Bell’s teammates invaded his locker after practice, helping themselves to whatever they wanted — or at least whatever fit — with Bell’s career in Pittsburgh all but over. It wasn’t personal. Just business. A celebration of sorts to honor — they hope anyway — the last time they’ll have to answer questions about Bell’s unorthodox approach, one that included leaving his teammates in the dark about his plans.
“I think we all just assumed he’d be here and it’d be the same as the year before,” guard David DeCastro said. “It amazes me in this day and age when you can tweet about things but you can’t talk to each other. You’re so connected, but you’re disconnected at the same time. It’s really interesting when you think about it from the big picture side of it. After that it is what it is, you stop worrying about it and you just move on.”
Something the first-place Steelers (6-2-1) are more than happy to do. They take a five-game winning streak into Sunday’s game at Jacksonville (3-6) looking for a bit of revenge against a team that beat them twice last season at Heinz Field, including a 45-42 stunner in the divisional round of the playoffs.
Bell finished with 157 total yards and two touchdowns in the loss. The Steelers cleaned out their lockers the following day, Bell among them. Despite saying he wanted to be a “Steeler for life” he never returned.
Ben Roethlisberger attempted to reach out to Bell, texting him before Tuesday’s 4 p.m. deadline saying he hoped Bell would come in and sign. Bell never arrived and never responded to the quarterback he played alongside during the first five years of his career.
“He was a great teammate here, a great football player,” Roethlisberger said. “To each his own on what they want to walk away from.”
The Steelers, meanwhile, will try to move forward without the versatile Bell, who played a vital role in the team’s run of four straight playoff berths. Yet they have hardly missed a beat thanks to the rapid development of second-year back James Conner. The former Pitt star is second in the NFL in yards from scrimmage (1,158 yards) and his 10 rushing touchdowns are already one more than Bell ever put up in a single season.
Conner’s success, however, also put him in an awkward position. He considers Bell a friend — and while Bell did otherwise stay silent on Tuesday he did share an Instagram story that appeared to show him promoting Conner to make the Pro Bowl — and never wanted to be put into an adversarial position against a mentor.
“I never really pay attention to it,” James said. “I always go by the model ‘control what you can control,’ so I’m just going to keep doing what I’ve been doing.”
Those concerns are gone now. While Bell will spend the next four months getting ready to hit free agency in hopes of landing a contract that would make him the highest-paid back in the NFL, Conner’s goals are more immediate. He sat out the late portions of a 52-21 romp over Carolina last Thursday after being placed in the concussion protocol for the first time as a pro.
Conner admitted he felt “dizzy” initially, but was cleared to return to practice on Wednesday and should be fine to face the Jaguars.
“I feel good, feel like me again,” Conner said. “Back to normal.”
And his team again looks like the class of the AFC North. While Bell’s absence caused a furor when he didn’t come in before the regular season began — as he did in 2017 — things have died down considerably over the last month. Going unbeaten since the start of October helps. So does having Conner look like a Pro Bowler in his own right.
“It’s nice that it’s over,” DeCastro said. “I don’t have to give (the media) clichés, broken-record answers. We’re just going to keep getting James some more yards and keep winning games. At the end of the day it’s been fun. We’re on a roll and the season goes by a lot faster when you’re winning games.”
NOTES: The NFL flexed San Diego’s visit to Pittsburgh on Dec. 2 to 8:20 p.m. EDT. The game had originally been scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. … The league also moved Pittsburgh’s game at Oakland on Dec. 9 from 8:20 EDT to 4:25 EDT. … RT Marcus Gilbert (knee) and DE Stephon Tuitt (elbow) did not practice on Wednesday. … Roethlisberger was given the day off, as is typical.
Cardinals sign 2 cornerbacks, guard Justin Pugh goes on IR
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals have signed cornerbacks David Amerson and Leonard Johnson.
Wednesday's move came a day after the team placed starting right guard Justin Pugh on injured reserve with a knee injury and released safety Eddie Pleasant.
Pugh was injured in Sunday's loss at Kansas City. Oday Aboushi, who
Amerson is in his fifth NFL season, appearing in 68 games for Washington (2013-15) and Oakland (2015-17).
Johnson, also in his sixth season, has played in 77 NFL games for Tampa Bay, New England, Carolina and Buffalo.
NFL flexes games in Weeks 13 and 14
NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL has moved the Chargers at Steelers game on Dec. 2 to prime time, replacing the 49ers at Seahawks matchup originally schedule for Sunday night.
San Francisco-Seattle will move to 4:25 p.m. EST on Fox.
For the next week, the Dec. 9 game of the Rams at the
This Sunday night’s game, Minnesota at Chicago, previously was flexed from daytime, replacing Pittsburgh at Jacksonville.
Falcons move linebacker Deion Jones to active roster
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Falcons linebacker Deion Jones has been moved to the active roster and is eligible to play for the first time since breaking his right foot in Week 1.
Coach Dan Quinn said Wednesday that the team will see how he looks in practice this week before deciding if
Jones’ return would boost a defense that ranks 28th in scoring and 30th in average yards. Jones was a Pro Bowl alternate selection last year after getting 91 solo tackles, six tackles for minus yards and nine pass breakups in 16 games.
Jones says, “Anything I could do I’ve done to get back out there with my boys … make sure I’m ready to go when I go.”
Chargers DE Joey Bosa practices for first time in 2 months
COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa practiced for the first time in two months Wednesday as he tries to come back from a foot injury.
Bosa did individual drills during the portion of practice open to reporters. Coach Anthony Lynn said he is trying to slowly work
Bosa first injured his foot during training camp, which caused him to miss the preseason. He reinjured it during practice on Sept. 5.
The Chargers are 7-2 and have won six straight despite Bosa’s absence. Bosa has 23 sacks in two seasons, including an NFL-record 19 in his first 20 games.
Mexicans disappointed with NFL decision to move Chiefs-Rams
MEXICO CITY (AP) — The NFL*s decision to move the regular-season game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Rams due to the poor condition of the turf at Azteca Stadium has left many Mexicans disappointed, angered and wondering how it will affect the relationship with the league for the future.
After consulting with the players association and local officials, the NFL determined the conditions of the historic venue did not meet the standards for playability and moved the game back to the Los Angeles Coliseum. The Rams (9-1) and the Chiefs (9-1) will face off Monday night in a much-anticipated game between the top two teams in each conference.
Based solely on the teams’ records, the game was going to be the best matchup ever played outside the United States.
But Mexico blew it.
“Colossal shame”, was the headline of the sports newspaper Record. “The league takes away the best game of the season due to the lousy state of the field that Estadio Azteca was not able to fix. The NFL has left, and its return is in jeopardy.”
Azteca officials changed the playing surface from natural grass to a hybrid in May, but the turf hasn’t been ideal for several months due to its intense use. Since July 21, America and Cruz Azul, the two Liga MX teams that share the stadium, have played 23 games between them in the stadium, and the women*s professional team from America has played another seven games there.
The stadium also hosted two concerts by Colombian singer Shakira on Oct. 11 and 12, and another one from music channel Telehit on Nov. 7 that left the field in its worst condition in years.
“I feel devastated, angered and ashamed, all of that together,” said former NFL kicker Raul Allegre, who is Mexican and works as an analyst for ESPN Deportes. “I*m still trying to figure out how small minds were so irresponsible in the preparations for a game of this magnitude. I know that the world does not revolve around the NFL, but this is a great event not only for the sport but for the country, and it is inconceivable how it was taken so lightly.”
According to an NFL study released last year, the game between the Oakland Raiders and the Houston Texans played in 2016 generated a $45 million impact on the local economy. The Mexican government said that last year*s game between the Raiders and the New England Patriots topped that number.
The game is usually scheduled on the third weekend of November, when Mexicans celebrate the Revolution*s anniversary, and the authorities organize additional activities in order to entice fans to spend the whole weekend in the capital. For this year*s game, the fanfest that drew more than 300,000 fans in Chapultepec Park was moved to the Zocalo, the country*s main square located in downtown Mexico City, in an attempt to draw even more fans. The NFL office in Mexico and the Sports Institute of Mexico City also scheduled a 5k and 10k race for Sunday.
Local authorities have not said whether both events will continue.
“We have to learn from this experience so it won*t happen again in the future”, said Horacio De la Vega, director of the sports institute in Mexico City. “Everyone needs to assume their own responsibility in this. I think that the crew that takes care of the field in Azteca should have put more attention in such a big issue as the playing field is, and that did not happen.”
Many fans are also angered because they already paid airfares and hotel fees that are probably lost.
“I*m very upset because I already purchased my plane tickets and they canceled the game at the last minute. They promised to reimburse my money for the game ticket, but what about the other expenses, who is going to be held accountable for that?” said Víctor Reynoso, a Rams fan who was planning to come to the capital from the northern city of Monterrey.
Reynoso is probably not alone, according to Mexico*s Tourism Secretary; around 30,000 fans come to the city for the weekend of the game.
The federal government, through the Tourism Secretary, pays the NFL $14.5 million for each game. Last year, the NFL and Televisa, which owns Estadio Azteca, announced that they signed an extension to bring back games until the 2021 season.
But it*s uncertain what is going to happen after Televisa failed to present a field up to the standards for an NFL game. Several NFL owners are wary of further games at Azteca because of this situation, and the league is still keen on playing games in Mexico, but might be ready to consider other venues there. Monterrey and Guadalajara have stadiums capable of hosting NFL games, and both cities will be hosting games in the 2026 World Cup.
Steelers RB Conner practices, still not cleared for game
Steelers RB Conner practices, still not cleared for game
Pittsburgh running back James
Pittsburgh running back James Conner was a full participant in practice Wednesday, despite still being in concussion protocol, according to NFL.com.
Conner sustained the concussion Thursday in the Steelers’ 52-14 win over the Carolina Panthers.
Coach Mike Tomlin said he was hopeful Conner would play Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He would need to clear concussion protocol by Saturday to be eligible.
Conner is the Steelers’ clear No. 1 back now that Le’Veon Bell isn’t returning to the Steelers this season. Conner leads the AFC in rushing with 771 yards and has 10 rushing touchdowns to go with his 387 receiving yards.
Chargers DE Bosa returns to practice
Chargers DE Bosa returns to practice
Joey Bosa returned to the practice field Wednesday for the
Joey Bosa returned to the practice field Wednesday for the first time in more than two months.
Bosa has been sidelined all season with a foot injury, but Los Angeles Chargers coach Anthony Lynn told reporters prior to practice that Bosa would be a limited participant.
According to Lynn, the plan was for Bosa to start with individual drills before an assessment would be made.
There isn’t an indication yet as to whether Bosa has a chance to play Sunday against the Denver Broncos.
Bosa, 23, injured his left foot during a practice on Aug. 7, and it has been slow to heal. He later suffered a setback and was placed in a cast before advancing to a walking boot.
Bosa posted a career-best 12.5 sacks and forced four fumbles while earning Pro Bowl honors last season.
He was the NFL’s Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2016 when he had 10.5 sacks in 12 games.
Big Ben texted Bell before deadline, but never heard back
Whatever the reasons Le’Veon Bell ultimately decided not to sign his franchise tender with the Pittsburgh Steelers and instead sit out the entire 2018 season, lack of effort on the part of his former quarterback isn’t among them.
Ben Roethlisberger revealed Wednesday that he texted Bell ahead of the Tuesday deadline for Bell to sign his $14.5 million tender or sit out the season, but never heard back from the running back.
“I texted him yesterday before the deadline asking him — texted — saying I was hoping he was going to show up, and if he decided not to I wish him nothing but the best,” Roethlisberger told reporters at his locker. “He was a great teammate and football player. To each their own on what they want to walk away from.”
When asked whether he could ever see himself missing a season of football while in his prime, Roethlisberger said, “It would be tough. … Part of the great thing about this sport is this band of brothers, this group of guys in here. Being with them is kind of what keeps me coming back here, just so many years, too. But like I said, to each their own. Each guy has their own motives and motivations and I can’t comment on him.
“I am glad that we won’t talk about this anymore, though.”
Bell is now set to hit free agency in March. The Steelers are unlikely to tag him for a third consecutive year, which would cost more than $20 million, but some reports have said they plan to use the transition tag, which would cost around $10 million while allowing Pittsburgh to match any offer Bell gets from another team.
A three-time Pro Bowl selection and two-time first-team All-Pro, Bell is the first player to sit out an entire season on the franchise tag since Washington Redskins defensive lineman Sean Gilbert in 1997. Gilbert cashed in with a seven-year, $46.5 million contract the following offseason with the Carolina Panthers, for whom he played five seasons and tallied 15.5 sacks in 64 games.
The Steelers will move forward with second-year back James Conner as the starter. Conner, who is currently in the concussion protocol, has 771 yards (4.7 average) and 10 scores on the ground this season, along with 39 catches for 387 yards and a score. Those totals look favorable compared to Bell’s output through nine games in 2017: 840 yards (3.8 average) and five touchdowns on the ground, 40 catches for 251 yards and no touchdowns.
Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said he expects Conner to be cleared from the concussion protocol by Wednesday, allowing him to play at the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.
–Field Level Media
Bears PK Parkey to get extra kicks in stadium
Bears PK Parkey to get extra kicks in stadium
Chicago Bears: At Soldier Field,
Chicago Bears: At Soldier Field, the Bears plan to leave the lights on for kicker Cody Parkey on Wednesday night and again Thursday. Parkey, who missed four kicks by clanging the ball off the upright last week against the Lions, will practice with the Bears all week but his evening plans include spending time kicking at the Bears’ gameday home to replicate the environment the team will play in Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings. Head coach Matt Nagy hinted that the primary concern would be lakefront wind conditions that can’t be produced at Halas Hall, the team’s northeast suburban practice facility in Lake Forest. Parkey said the exercise was more about checking boxes in mental preparation. Parkey said he will travel into the city with long snapper Patrick Scales and special teams coordinator Chris Tabor.
Detroit Lions: With three games in a 12-day span, the Lions skipped practice Wednesday and ran only a light walkthrough. Head coach Matt Patricia said he is anticipating a highly physical game with the Carolina Panthers, who were lit up for 52 points by the Pittsburgh Steelers last Thursday. Patricia said there is no sign of surrender in his locker room after three consecutive blowout losses and big hits absorbed by quarterback Matthew Stafford. “We’re not hitting the panic button,” Patricia said.
Green Bay Packers: The Packers flew to Seattle on Tuesday after a light workout and game plan installation for Thursday’s game, and quarterback Aaron Rodgers said he’s glad to see running back Aaron Jones continue to get prime billing. Jones rushed for 145 yards last week against the Miami Dolphins. Notably, he was a regular option in the red zone. Attacking via the run is typically low on the play sheet when coach Mike McCarthy’s teams get to the red zone. “Running the football in the red zone has not been a high priority for us, but the abilities that he brings slashing inside can give us some opportunities to run some more of those plays in the red zone,” Rodgers said of Jones.
Minnesota Vikings: Chicagoan Mike Zimmer is excited to test the Bears’ offense in the Sunday night showdown this week. Zimmer, who called the Bears’ passing game “Kansas City-ish” gave a lot of credit to quarterback Mitchell Trubisky for avoiding mistakes. Trubisky has 22 total touchdowns this season. But he has not faced a blitz-heavy man scheme the caliber of Minnesota’s, and the Vikings are coming off of a bye week. In his only start against the Vikings last season, Trubisky had six completions and saw 18 blitzes. According to Pro Football Focus, Trubisky has a completion percentage of 45 (45 of 100) facing a rush of five or more in 2018.
Dorsey says Williams will be candidate for Browns job
Dorsey says Williams will be candidate for Browns job
Interim coach Gregg Williams “deserves” to be considered for the permanent position, Cleveland Browns general manager John Dorsey said on Wednesday.
“I think he deserves that,” Dorsey said of Williams, who went 17-31 in Buffalo during his only other head coaching stint.
Dorsey, hired in December 2017, fired former coach Hue Jackson on Oct. 29 after a 2-5-1 start. Jackson won just one of 32 games in his previous two seasons.
ESPN reported Dorsey will lead the search for Jackson’s replacement with owners Jim and Dee Haslam signing off on the finalists.
Williams, a longtime defensive coordinator, has gone 1-1 since taking over for Jackson.
Oklahoma Sooners coach Lincoln Riley and Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh have had their names floated as potential hires.
