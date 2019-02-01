Panthers DE Peppers retires after 17 seasons
Panthers DE Peppers retires after 17 seasons
Panthers defensive end Julius Peppers announced his retirement from the NFL after 17 seasons with Carolina, the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers.
The 39-year-old is fourth on the NFL’s all-time sack list (159.5) behind three Hall of Famers: Kevin Greene (160), Reggie White (198) and Bruce Smith (200).
Peppers released a video Friday, thanking fans and supporters along the way for a journey that started when the Panthers drafted him second overall in 2002. He is a North Carolina alum.
“Thank you. For the victories and the good times. For the lessons and the times we desired more. For the sacrifices, the belief, the confidence and the unwavering support — I’m thankful. Because without you, this wasn’t possible. Thank you for the spirit, the resolve and the attitude to Keep Pounding. It’s not something we just say around here, it’s how we live. I’m thankful for the things you showed me about life that were bigger than football and for a second chance — a new beginning.
“See, the players, we come and we go, but the constant is you. And as the saying goes, ‘Once a Panther, always a Panther.’ Thank you for the memories, the friendships, the laughs and the culture we created. For the understanding and for being family. Thanks for all the years, and cheers. And for being home now and forever.
“I wouldn’t change a thing about this journey. It was the best teacher I’ve ever had and was everything I could’ve hoped for. The tough times never lasted and the tough people inspired me to be better and give more. I hope I did the same. Only time can reveal what’s next, but my time here is up. No regrets, no looking back and nothing left to give. It’s not goodbye, it’s kinda like, ‘I’ll see you later.’ But until then I’m grateful, I’m satisfied and at peace with all that comes next.”
Peppers played in the final 176 consecutive games in his career. With 266 games played, he’s sixth among defensive players in NFL history in that category.
“Julius is one of the greatest to ever play the game of football,” Panthers coach Ron Rivera said in a statement. “To put up the numbers he did for as long as he did speaks to his incredible talent and commitment. He is a leader in the locker room and in the community.
–Field Level Media
Kyler Murray: ‘Would love to play both’ NFL, MLB
Kyler Murray: 'Would love to play both' NFL, MLB Kyler Murray: ‘Would love to play both’ NFL, MLB
ATLANTA — Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray entered the NFL draft with the goal of playing two professional sports.
He said in a live studio interview it might require a team in the Bay Area — the San Francisco 49ers or Oakland Raiders — given he already was drafted by the Oakland Athletics.
“In my head, I would love to play both. That would be up to the Raiders and the A’s,” Murray told The Dan Patrick Show at the Super Bowl on Friday.
The Raiders are scheduled to move to Las Vegas in 2020.
Murray said he didn’t know if he was going to spring training, and his father would not answer the question from Patrick.
Murray also said he wasn’t sure he would attend the NFL Scouting Combine at the end of the month and would not commit to taking part in a Pro Day workout.
Size questions will be common for the Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback from Oklahoma if he attempts to carve a path in the NFL.
“The last I recall, my freshman year, 5-10,” Murray said, when prodded for his official height.
–Field Level Media
Eagles, S McLeod agree to reworked deal
Eagles, S McLeod agree to reworked deal
Rodney McLeod's 2018
Eagles, S McLeod agree to reworked deal
Rodney McLeod’s 2018 season ended prematurely. His career with the Philadelphia Eagles, however, will not.
The team and announced Thursday night they have reworked the safety’s contract, freeing up cap space and keeping a player who almost certainly would have been cut otherwise.
McLeod, 28, sustained a season-ending knee injury in Week 3 of this season. He had two years remaining on his contract but was due $9.9 million in 2019 and $10.9 million in 2020, per Spotrac. With a relatively low dead-cap number, he was a candidate to be released.
“It’s a very exciting time,” McLeod said, per the team’s website. “Honestly, Philly is where I want to be. I’m glad we were able to get things done and handled early on. I really get to focus more on rehab and getting back out there with the boys and getting back to making plays for the team this year.”
McLeod also said he expects to be ready in time for the start of the 2019 season.
The team originally signed McLeod as a free agent from the then-St. Louis Rams in 2016. The Eagles also reworked his contract in 2017 to clear cap space.
In 97 career games (all starts since his rookie season in 2012), McLeod has 392 tackles, one sack, nine forced fumbles and 11 interceptions.
The Eagles were expected to enter the offseason about $15 million over the cap. They also have a big decision to make with quarterback Nick Foles, whom they can let walk or pick up a $20 million option.
–Field Level Media
NFL notebook: Judge nixes Rams-Saints do-over
NFL notebook: Judge nixes Rams-Saints do-over
Just
NFL notebook: Judge nixes Rams-Saints do-over
Just three days before the Super Bowl, the U.S. judicial system has ruled that the NFL will not be forced to replay a portion of the NFC Championship Game, which likely would have meant delaying the Super Bowl.
U.S. District Judge Susie Morgan issued a ruling out of New Orleans on Thursday that rejected the argument of two Saints season-ticket holders, who filed suit against both the NFL and commissioner Roger Goodell.
At issue was a late no-call on what appeared to be pass interference by the Rams that, if penalized, likely would have set up a scenario where the Saints could have kicked a game-winning field goal just before running out the clock.
Instead, after the Saints’ field goal there was enough time remaining for the Rams to tie the game and force overtime. The Rams won 26-23 in overtime to advance to Super Bowl LIII against the New England Patriots.
–Rams kicker Greg Zuerlein (left foot) and safety Blake Countess (foot) both were limited during practice Thursday. Zuerlein did not kick, though he will kick Friday.
“The plan all along has been for (Zuerlein to kick Friday),” Rams coach Sean McVay said. “We’re right on track. He’ll kick tomorrow.”
Countess was upgraded after being listed as out of the team’s walkthrough Wednesday and appears on schedule to play Sunday.
–As for the Patriots, every player was a full participant at practice except for starting linebacker Dont’a Hightower, who did not attend the workout due to an illness.
Defensive tackle Malcom Brown, who was limited on Wednesday with a calf injury, did everything in the Thursday session and is expected to be available moving forward.
–Pittsburgh wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster said the Steelers need to limit off-field drama and distractions, comparing the team to a family of reality TV stars.
“I think everyone just needs to stop being divas,” Smith-Schuster said on ESPN’s “First Take.” “I think we need to stop being the Kardashians and just play ball.”
The Steelers battled numerous off-field distractions this season, including the yearlong holdout of running back Le’Veon Bell and several issues with wide receiver Antonio Brown, who is reportedly a trade candidate this offseason.
–A day after Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones backed head coach Jason Garrett, ESPN reported Jones is not expected to extend Garrett’s contract as the coach enters the final year of his deal.
Jones called into 105.3 The Fan in Dallas on Wednesday and said that delays in officially naming assistant coaches does not reflect any uncertainty about the future of Garrett.
On Thursday, the team did announce the signing of Kellen Moore as offensive coordinator and Jon Kitna as quarterbacks coach.
–The Philadelphia Eagles announced they have reworked safety Rodney McLeod’s contract, freeing up cap space and keeping a player who almost certainly would have been cut otherwise.
McLeod, 28, sustained a season-ending knee injury in Week 3 of this season. He had two years remaining on his contract but was due $9.9 million in 2019 and $10.9 million in 2020, per Spotrac.
In 97 career games, McLeod has 392 tackles, one sack, nine forced fumbles and 11 interceptions.
–The Green Bay Packers have hired Shawn Mennenga from the college ranks to be their new special teams coach, ESPN reported.
Mennenga was the special teams coordinator for Vanderbilt last season after seven seasons as a special teams assistant on the Cleveland Browns’ staff, including time under then head coach Mike Pettine, now the Packers’ defensive coordinator.
–During the NFL Players Association’s annual pre-Super Bowl news conference, executive director DeMaurice Smith pointed toward the reported language included in the new contracts of several coaches that teams are preparing for a potential work stoppage before the 2021 season.
Smith mentioned a “myriad” of issues that will be on the table that dive far deeper than the hot-button topics such as the players’ share of league revenue.
One thing the union said it has done differently from the last work stoppage is setting aside player royalties from EA Sports’ Madden video game franchise and using funds from Players Inc. to build what union president Eric Winston called “an investable war chest.”
–Field Level Media
Patriots pool report: LB Hightower (illness) sits out
Patriots pool report: LB Hightower (illness) sits out
ATLANTA
Patriots pool report: LB Hightower (illness) sits out
ATLANTA — The New England Patriots held a walkthrough practice Thursday afternoon at Georgia Tech’s indoor practice facility, focusing on situational plays during the one-hour, 20-minute session.
Every player was a full participant except for starting linebacker Dont’a Hightower, who did not attend the workout due to an illness.
“We’ll evaluate him tomorrow,” coach Bill Belichick said when asked about Hightower’s prognosis.
Defensive tackle Malcom Brown, who was limited on Wednesday with a calf injury, did everything in the Thursday session. Belichick expects him to practice Friday and be available moving forward.
“If something happens tomorrow, that will be a different story, but I’d say he looks all right,” Belichick said.
Players were dressed in sweats or workout clothes (no jerseys) and did not wear helmets, except for the quarterbacks and defensive players who have the coach-to-player communication systems. Most players wore sneakers, though quarterback Tom Brady was in his cleats. Belichick noted that the team has already gotten in five practices since the AFC Championship Game and will have another full-speed session on Friday, so he opted for the walkthrough on Thursday.
“We got a lot out of the walkthrough today and were able to run more plays at a slower tempo,” Belichick said. “So that’s the advantage. Practicing (at full speed) you get better tempo, you just get fewer plays (this way).”
The starting offense and defense worked at opposite ends of the field against the scout team, focusing on third-down, red-zone and goal-line situations, in addition to some review.
The team was relaxed but also focused, with offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels rattling off play calls and Brady calling out adjustments to his receivers’ splits and routes. The Patriots also reviewed all of the kicking situations — field goal, kickoff and punt — in between the periods when the offense and defense were working. The specialists did not kick in the walkthrough; they kicked Wednesday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, where Super Bowl LIII will be played, and will do so Friday as well.
Right guard Shaq Mason was wearing a long-sleeve dri-fit shirt with the logo of Georgia Tech, his alma mater. Georgia Tech hung a “Welcome Back, Shaq” sign outside the locker room at their facilities, and Belichick also had Mason give the team a welcome message on Monday, similar to what linebacker Elandon Roberts did when the team practiced at Roberts’ alma mater, the University of Houston, before Super Bowl LI.
“The Georgia guys are not thrilled being at Georgia Tech,” Belichick quipped, referring to starting center David Andrews and running back Sony Michel, who both played for the University of Georgia. “But that’s all right. They’ll get over it.”
–Jenny Vrentas, Pro Football Writers of America
Rams pool report: K Zuerlein (foot) limited again
Rams pool report: K Zuerlein (foot) limited again
FLOWERY BRANCH, Georgia -- The Los Angeles Rams practiced
Rams pool report: K Zuerlein (foot) limited again
FLOWERY BRANCH, Georgia — The Los Angeles Rams practiced outside on the grass fields at the Atlanta Falcons’ training facility Thursday. They started the work day under sunny skies and 51 degrees.
“It really was (the plan to go outside),” Rams coach Sean McVay said. “We were flexible with it, but I think just having the ability to go outside and get on this surface, we felt like it was going to be a little bit better on our bodies, and the weather allowed us to do that, so it was a great day.”
The Rams started with a walkthrough before stretching and then undergoing a one-hour, 10-minute practice. The sun set and the temperature dropped to 47 degrees by the time the Rams finished at 6:06 p.m.
“Yeah, it went down quick,” McVay said. “That was why we were trying to stay on a tight schedule. We got a lot of good work in, a lot of things we can coach off of. The main thing was I thought the guys came out and competed the right way and gave us a chance to get better today.”
The Rams had a compete period with the first-team offense against the first-team defense to start before both units got work against the scout team. A special teams period was held in the middle.
“We definitely got everything done we wanted to,” McVay said. “Thursdays really have been our big work day, and we got a lot of work in, and because of where we are with the game plan, that enabled us to go more situationally in the framework of a series as opposed to just practicing third down and red zone all in one sequence. You do it like a move-the-ball, and I thought that was good because that’s how you play a game, and it forced our players to think a little bit more than we’re accustomed to.”
McVay called it a spirited practice.
“It was a good way to start out competing,” McVay said. “We want to come out fast, and that’s going to be important in this game, and that’s what today represented.”
The Rams practiced in jerseys, sweats (with a few brave souls wearing shorts) and helmets. They were in pads once last week.
“We went last Thursday (in pads),” McVay said. “But the way that our guys have done it, we say, ‘OK, we come in and we go to work,’ and these guys know how to practice without pads on and still get as much as we want. The main reason sometimes we end up wearing pads is just because it prevents some of the shoulder injuries and collisions. But peaking at the right time, we gave them off the pads, and we still got a bunch of good work in today.”
Kicker Greg Zuerlein (left foot) and safety Blake Countess (foot) both were limited Thursday. Zuerlein did not kick. He will kick again Friday.
“The plan all along has been for (Zuerlein to kick) tomorrow,” McVay said. “We’re right on track. He’ll kick tomorrow.
“I talked to him today. He’s feeling good. That’s kind of been the plan all along, so we’re right on track where we want to be.”
Countess was upgraded after being listed as out of the team’s walkthrough Wednesday. He appears on schedule to play Sunday.
“I think he’s going to be good,” McVay said. “I’ll be interested to see how his foot felt when I talk to him when we go inside. But for him to get out here and get some movement, again, that was kind of on par with the course as far as how we anticipated this thing going when he ended up hurting that foot a couple of weeks ago.”
–By Charean Williams, Pro Football Writers of America
Thomas, Fowler, Varner share Phoenix Open lead
Thomas, Fowler, Varner share Phoenix Open lead Thomas, Fowler, Varner share Phoenix Open lead
Justin Thomas, Ricky Fowler and Harold Varner III shot opening-round, 7-under-par 64s to share the top spot in the Waste Management Phoenix Open on Thursday in Scottsdale, Ariz.
Thomas, who began on the back nine, notched a 5-under mark on the front side of TPC Scottsdale.
Fowler was buoyed by an eagle on the par-5 13th as part of a 4-under score for his first eight holes.
Thomas and Fowler are connected in more ways than on the leaderboard this week. They are sharing a house during the tournament.
“It was very, very hard to get the balls close to the pin early in the round,” Thomas said. “But just continued to try to stay patient and was driving it well to where I had wedges and I made some very low-stress birdies.”
It could be an unusual tournament on this course for Thomas. In four previous appearances, he missed the cut twice and is without a top-15 finish.
Varner, who played in the afternoon, caught up with the early leaders with birdies on three of his final six holes.
J.T. Poston and Scotland’s Martin Laird are both one shot back after 65s.
Poston started the round on the back nine and secured birdies on three of his first five holes before going on to a bogey-free day. Laird had a much more eventful round, starting off birdie-bogey-eagle.
Bubba Watson, Scott Piercy, Charley Hoffman, England’s Tyrrell Hatton and South Korea’s Byeong Hun An are all at 5 under.
There will be plenty to sort out in the second round as 38 golfers are within four shots of the leaders.
Defending champion Gary Woodland is at 3 under, aided by a stretch of three consecutive birdies on the back side.
“I played better last week coming into this tournament than I did the year before,” Woodland said. “So I’m excited about this golf course, the par 5s set up good for me, it’s a golf course I feel like I can be aggressive.”
Three-time tournament champion Phil Mickelson also shot 68. With his 30th start in the event, he broke a record previously shared by Gene Littler, Jerry Barber and Australia’s Jim Ferrier.
–Field Level Media
Smith-Schuster: Steelers have to ‘stop being divas’
Smith-Schuster: Steelers have to 'stop being divas'
Pittsburgh wide
Smith-Schuster: Steelers have to ‘stop being divas’
Pittsburgh wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster said Thursday the Steelers need to limit off-field drama and distractions, comparing the team to a family of reality TV stars.
“I think everyone just needs to stop being divas,” Smith-Schuster said on ESPN’s First Take. “I think we need to stop being the Kardashians and just play ball.”
The wideout wouldn’t offer names when asked about which teammates he might be referring to, saying only, “I’ve learned a lot in that locker room, and I know that I would never want to be a problem to any franchise.”
The Steelers battled numerous off-field distractions this season, including the year-long holdout of running back Le’Veon Bell and several issues with wide receiver Antonio Brown. Those culminated with Brown’s absence from the team during Week 17 and now could lead to his departure via trade, though Smith-Schuster said in a separate interview Wednesday he expects things to get sorted out and for Brown to return.
The term “Kardashians” is not a new one used to describe these Steelers. Tight end Jesse James said much the same thing in an interview with PennLive.com in December.
“Ah man, we are — Kardashians,” James said. “We have, I mean, we’re something. …We were in the front of the ticker on ESPN too much for just reasons that weren’t related to football and not for us playing great ball. It was more distractions.”
Smith-Schuster’s comments Thursday came from a discussion about how the Steelers can back on track, after they missed the playoffs and snapped a streak of four consecutive seasons with at least 10 wins.
“For me, personally, let’s focus on the main goal: win a Super Bowl,” Smith-Schuster said.
In his second season, Smith-Schuster finished with 111 catches for 1,426 yards and seven touchdowns, garnering team MVP honors and reaching his first Pro Bowl.
–Field Level Media
Judge won’t order replay of NFC Championship Game
Judge won't order replay of NFC Championship Game Judge won’t order replay of NFC Championship Game
Just three days before the Super Bowl, the U.S. judicial system has weighed in and ruled that it will not force a scenario where the schedule of the NFL’s upcoming championship game likely would be altered.
U.S. District Judge Susie Morgan ruled out of New Orleans on Thursday that the league will not be forced to enact a rule that could have required a replay of the NFC Championship Game, won by the Los Angeles Rams 26-23 over the New Orleans Saints on Jan. 20.
The argument of two Saints season-ticket holders was rejected after the duo filed suit against both the NFL and commissioner Roger Goodell.
At issue was a late no-call on what appeared to be pass interference by the Rams that, if penalized, likely would have set up a scenario where the Saints could have kicked a game-winning field goal just before running out the clock.
Instead, because of the no-call, there was enough time remaining for the Rams to tie the score after the Saints’ successful field-goal attempt and send it into overtime. In the extra period, the Rams advanced to Sunday’s Super Bowl against the New England Patriots with a field goal.
–Field Level Media
Brady, Patriots prepared to adjust vs. Rams
Brady, Patriots prepared to adjust vs. Rams
ATLANTA -
Brady, Patriots prepared to adjust vs. Rams
ATLANTA – Tom Brady did not expect to encounter many Super Bowl firsts in his ninth appearance on the grand NFL stage, but Thursday brought another unique moment.
In the middle of his 15-minute press conference at Hyatt Regency Atlanta on Thursday, an enthusiastic ukulele player serenaded Brady with a groaning rendition of “We are the Champions.”
“That’s kind of a nice break in the action here,” Brady said.
Unlike his previous eight trips, Brady has passed on any offered breaks from practice this week. Prior to Super Bowl LII, Brady did not practice much to be rested and ready for the Philadelphia Eagles. This week, he’s gone into hyperdrive to make sure he is comfortable and confident with the cadre of playbook options on the table against the Los Angeles Rams.
“You just kind of go with what you feel you need – more film study, more treatment, more practice, more rest,” Brady said. “We only have so much time left. I feel like I’ve done what I needed to do to get to this point.”
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, at the microphone before Brady, said the Patriots will go to any depths of their play-calling catalog, on both sides of the ball, knowing the finality that awaits Sunday night. Brady and Belichick are 5-3 with the Patriots in the Super Bowl.
“In this game, you try to do whatever you need to do to win. It’ s a one-game season,” Belichick said. “There’s nothing else to save it for. There’s only 150, 160 plays left in our season. We need all of those plays to be our best plays.”
Brady knows things don’t always go according to plan.
The scripted portion of the call sheet has not been a boon for the Patriots in their Super Bowl history. It was only last February, thanks to a first-quarter field goal by Stephen Gostkowski, that the Patriots put up points in the opening quarter.
Offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels is hammering the accelerator this postseason with his scripted opening drives, turning up surgical touchdown drives against the Chargers and Chiefs. Against Kansas City, Brady was 3 of 3 on third down on the first drive and the Patriots chewed up eight minutes, five seconds.
Brady and Belichick agree slow starts are not acceptable against the Rams, who lead the NFL in scoring since Sean McVay became head coach.
“You always put together the plan. You wish you always went according to plan, but it usually doesn’t,” Brady said. “It adjusts right up until game time. After the first series, you’re already making adjustments.”
Even when the first quarter or first half hasn’t gone Brady’s way, the Patriots have always been within a nose at the finish line – 28-3, anyone?
He reminded teammates of that this week, noting the season, and the Super Bowl, can feel like a marathon or climbing a mountain.
“There are some moments of achievement and there are some moments of disappointment,” Brady said. “It’s tough. It’s a daily grind in discipline, determination, mental toughness. In the end, that probably matters more than anything you can measure.
“You have the two best teams. You fight it out, and the best team wins.”
–By Jeff Reynolds, Field Level Media
Report: Cowboys owner Jones won’t extend Garrett
Report: Cowboys owner Jones won't extend Garrett
A day
Report: Cowboys owner Jones won’t extend Garrett
A day after Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones backed head coach Jason Garrett, ESPN reports Jones is not expected to extend Garrett’s contract as he enters the final year of his deal.
Jones called into 105.3 The Fan in Dallas on Wednesday and said that delays in officially naming assistant coaches does not reflect any uncertainty about the future of Garrett, who has been the team’s head coach since midway through 2010 and is entering the final year of his contract.
ESPN’s report suggests 2019 will become a prove-it year for Garrett, who helped the team to a division title and a wild-card playoff victory this season.
On Wednesday’s unscheduled call, Jones stressed there were valid reasons for the delays in the expected naming of Kellen Moore as offensive coordinator and Jon Kitna as quarterbacks coach.
“Within the staff we’ve made several commitments. But the reason that it’s not being talked about is not that Jason is on shaky ground,” Jones said. “It’s just that we’re putting together ideas and didn’t want to necessarily make that a featured topic around the Super Bowl.
“Everything is as it should be.”
The official announcement of those hirings came Thursday. Various reports have indicated Moore will call plays, after many speculated that Garrett would be more involved following the firing of previous coordinator Scott Linehan.
Jones had particular praise on Wednesday for the 29-year-old Moore.
“The facts are, we think a lot of Kellen. … The facts are, he’s really going to contribute his fresh ideas,” Jones said on the show.
“I want their ideas,” he added about the new coaches. “I want their preference, I want them to lay in front of a train to get it implemented into what we’re doing offensively.
“I’ll assure you it’ll be a collaborative effort and that’s how we’re going to handle it.”
Garrett has gone 77-59 as the Cowboys head coach, reaching the playoffs for the third time this year in his eighth full season at the helm. No other Dallas coach has lasted more than five seasons since Jones bought the team in 1989.
–Field Level Media
NFLPA has ‘investable war chest’ to weather lockout
NFLPA has 'investable war chest' to weather lockout NFLPA has ‘investable war chest’ to weather lockout
ATLANTA – The collective bargaining agreement between the NFL and the Players Association does not expire for another two years, but the union clearly believes the writing is on the wall and that a major battle lies ahead.
There are no clear lines being draw in the sand like when the NFL owners opted out of the previous CBA in 2009, foreshadowing the lockout that would take place two years later. But there are more subtle signals, according to NFLPA Executive Director DeMaurice Smith.
During the union’s annual pre-Super Bowl press conference Thursday, Smith pointed toward the reported language included in the new contracts of several coaches that accounts for a potential work stoppage before the 2021 season.
The union is coming off an election year in which 10 quarterbacks signed up to be players representatives for their respective teams and 18 current player reps were elected to the Pro Bowl.
“Not only do we have a group of players who have decided to take on a leadership role, we’re getting the cream of the crop,” said Smith. “They knew they were stepping into a role where we’re at a critical junction. They decided to be leaders at one of the toughest times that a union may face.”
Smith mentioned a “myriad” of issues that will be on the table that dive far deeper than the hot-button topics such as the players’ share of league revenue.
“CBA’s are wonderfully dense things that have a lot of issues in them,” he said. “It’s one of the messiest, nastiest things that you could ever do.”
The union’s executive committee said it has learned from the lessons from 2011, when the league’s biggest source of leverage was the threat of financial strain placed on players in the face of a prolonged work stoppage. The union has taken steps to encourage players to plan for 2021 while taking other proactive measures on their behalf.
That includes setting aside player royalties from EA Sports’ Madden video game franchise and using funds from Players Inc. to build what union president Eric Winston called “an investable war chest.”
Winston said the focus has been to learn from the past and to educate the players, teach “financial literacy” and to have them hear the stories from those who came before them.
“I think every player is going to believe us when we say that, ‘you’re going to get locked out,'” he said. “I think we’ve always learned from things. And not just 2011, but go back, keep going back and understand the whole view. We know almost everyone who will come up against it in 2021 were in the league in 2011.”
The executive committed worked to explain what they see as potential misconceptions about other high-profile issues.
Former Giants linebacker Mark Herzlich said that guaranteed contracts are not something to be negotiated in a CBA and have not been in other major sports. Guaranteed money is a player-driven initiative, he said, while calling the fully guaranteed $84 million contract signed by Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins last offseason “a significant moment.”
Herzlich’s former teammate Mike Thomas was among several players to say that removing or reducing punishment around marijuana testing is not necessarily a priority. The primary goal is to understand where players’ pain stems from – too many workouts, padded practices, etc. – and if medicinal use of various drugs is the best course of pain treatment when considered side-by-side with other avenues.
Regarding the legalization of regulated gambling in up to 20 states by the end of 2019, Winston said his main concern isn’t about the money but rather about players’ privacy. He asked what happens when a kicker misses a game-winning field-goal attempt and is accused of purposefully impacting the result?
“How do we protect the guys first?” he said. “And everything else comes a distant second.”
All of the issues raised go into a deep and complicated collection of discussions that will be on the table between the owners and players over the next two years.
“It’s not so much in anticipation, but you look at how they’ve redone coaches’ contracts, like they did back in 2009, and that envisions a lockout,” said Smith. “You certainly take some certain cues. When a CBA comes near expiration, there’s a limited number of options. Everything other than negotiating a new deal is a pretty tough option.
“I think what you’re hearing is not so much us predicting what the owners will do as it is preparing for wars that we hope we don’t have to fight.”
–Derek Harper, Field Level Media
Rams’ Whitworth wins NFLPA Alan Page Community Award
Rams' Whitworth wins NFLPA Alan Page Community Award
ATLANTA -- The NFL Players Association named Los
Rams’ Whitworth wins NFLPA Alan Page Community Award
ATLANTA — The NFL Players Association named Los Angeles Rams left tackle Andrew Whitworth the winner of the 2019 Alan Page Community Award.
The NFLPA will donate $100,000 to Whitworth’s charity.
The veteran offensive tackle donated his Week 10 game check of around $60,000 to Ventura County Community Foundation’s Conejo Valley Victims Fund. It was in an effort to help families of 12 people who lost their lives last November — the same month Whitworth’s family was evacuated from its Thousand Oaks home due to fires devastating the Los Angeles area.
Whitworth later auctioned off one of his game jerseys to benefit American Red Cross Southern California Wildfire Relief.
The award announcement was made at the end of the NFLPA’s annual pre-Super Bowl press conference. With Whitworth preparing to play in Sunday’s game, his wife Melissa and four children accepted the honor on his behalf.
“Football has brought so much joy to my life and family, so it is our honor to embrace the community and share those blessings,” Whitworth said in a statement. “It is truly humbling to be recognized by the NFLPA and my peers with this kind donation, and we look forward to empowering those that are in need around us. Thank you for providing this opportunity to use football to bring people together.”
–Field Level Media
McVay Way: Rams credit coach for Super Bowl run
McVay Way: Rams credit coach for Super Bowl run McVay Way: Rams credit coach for Super Bowl run
ATLANTA – Rams head coach Sean McVay credits his players for putting Los Angeles in Super Bowl LIII.
NFL Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald made sure McVay told the entire story.
“He was thanking the players,” Donald said. “I thanked him. I told him, ‘Once you came, you changed this thing around. He changed the culture.”
McVay’s innovative offense boasts two 1,200-yard receivers and a 4,000-yard passer, not to mention running back Todd Gurley, who put up 21 total touchdowns and more than 1,800 yards from scrimmage.
“He’s crazy,” Gurley said Thursday. “I think he comes up with this stuff in his sleep. He tells you something he thought up one morning, and then does it the next morning, the next morning, the next morning. He doesn’t stop.”
The 33-year-old McVay has deep NFL roots, but his approach to leading a team is anything but traditional. Wednesday’s practice was more of a sped-up walkthrough. McVay based the schedule on the “sports science and nutrition” side, deferring the heavy lather type of practices at the Atlanta Falcons team facility for Thursday and Friday.
Player-first dynamics are part of what makes McVay a player’s coach.
At 15-3 this season, including playoffs, McVay is tied for the best winning percentage in the NFL since he was hired to take over a 4-12 team.
Gurley, essentially benched in the NFC Championship Game in favor of journeyman C.J. Anderson, said he appreciates McVay as a leader and competitor.
“He makes it all about communication,” Gurley said.
Rather than sulk as Anderson stepped into the spotlight, Gurley congratulated Anderson and said he would do the same on Sunday should Super Bowl LIII follow a similar script. Gurley said his “dream outcome” this week in Atlanta has nothing to do with statistics or individual accolades.
“Honestly, just win,” Gurley said.
The theme is nearly universal among Rams players who addressed personal bonds with McVay and the chemistry he brought to a locker room that could be too small for this many stars.
McVay was on the phone with Donald before the opportunity arose to acquire Ndamukong Suh in free agency and general manager Les Snead reached out when Khalil Mack was being shopped by the Raiders. The franchise makes every effort to eliminate the common football refrain, “It’s a business.”
For Snead and McVay, the goal is to present a different label, football as family.
“He holds us accountable by being accountable,” third-year quarterback Jared Goff said.
For wide receiver Brandin Cooks, set to play in back-to-back Super Bowls following an offseason trade from the Patriots, the contrast between McVay and Bill Belichick is stark. On his third team in three seasons – Cooks was acquired by the Patriots via trade from New Orleans – it took only a matter of days for the speedy receiver to know he’d finally found the perfect fit.
And for that, he credits McVay.
“He’s special,” Cooks said. “I enjoy being a fly on the wall just watching how he works.”
McVay said he’s also smart enough to know what he doesn’t know.
One of his first moves as a head coach was to go after former NFL head coach and longtime defensive coordinator Wade Phillips.
“He’s got so many things he can draw on from all the success he’s had in this league, but it never feels like it’s pushed on you. When you go to him and ask him for advice he’s been so supportive to me,” McVay said. “With the inexperience I do have I feel so fortunate to be around Wade Phillips.”
Phillips, 71, had eight years coaching in the NFL on his resume when McVay was born. But Phillips has seen natural born leaders in his day, and he puts McVay in that class.
“He’s brilliant at what he does, not just coaching-wise, but leadership-wise,” Phillips said. “He has command of the team. The players know what he wants, how he wants it done. They’ve bought into what he says.”
–By Jeff Reynolds, Field Level Media
Augusta National lengthens fifth hole in time for Masters
Augusta National lengthens fifth hole in time for Masters
Augusta National
Augusta National lengthens fifth hole in time for Masters
Augusta National is getting tweaked again ahead of this year’s Masters Tournament.
The par-4 fifth hole has been lengthened from 455 yards to 495, according to the just-released tournament media guide, and it denotes a 313-yard carry off the tee over bunkers down the left side of the fairway.
The new fifth tee has been built across Old Berckmans Road, which has been closed to traffic since 2015.
ESPN reported that in anticipation of future changes, Augusta National bought land from adjacent Augusta Country Club two years ago on the part of the course known as Amen Corner — the 11th green, 12th hole and 13th tee – which would allow the lengthening of the par-5 13th hole by moving the tee, but the 13th is still listed as the same 510 yards.
Last year, the fifth hole played to an average of 4.16, making it the sixth-toughest hole during the tournament. Augusta National’s length now stands at 7,475 yards, 550 yards longer than in 1997 when Tiger Woods won the tournament for the first time.
–Field Level Media
Cowboys owner Jones backs head coach Garrett
Cowboys owner Jones backs head coach Garrett
Jerry Jones
Cowboys owner Jones backs head coach Garrett
Jerry Jones called into a Dallas-area radio station Wednesday and said that delays in officially naming assistant coaches does not reflect any uncertainty about the future of Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett.
On the unscheduled call to FM 105.3 The Fan, the Cowboys’ owner and general manager stressed there were valid reasons for the delays in the expected naming of Kellen Moore as offensive coordinator and Jon Kitna as quarterbacks coach.
“Within the staff we’ve made several commitments. But the reason that it’s not being talked about is not that Jason is on shaky ground,” Jones said. “It’s just that we’re putting together ideas and didn’t want to necessarily make that a featured topic around the Super Bowl.
“Everything is as it should be.”
Jones’ surprise call to the “Ben and Skin” show had particular praise for Moore.
“The facts are, we think a lot of Kellen. … The facts are, he’s really going to contribute his fresh ideas,” Jones said on the show.
“I want their ideas,” he added about the new coaches. “I want their preference, I want them to lay in front of a train to get it implemented into what we’re doing offensively.
“I’ll assure you it’ll be a collaborative effort and that’s how we’re going to handle it.”
Speculation has been that Garrett will have offensive play-calling duties returned to his umbrella, particularly due to Moore’s lack of experience.
“Jason’s going to be making an announcement here real quickly, but make no mistake about it, he’s going to be a key guy in what play is run on that football field,” Jones said. “By key, probably have the ultimate responsibility.”
–Field Level Media
Take 5: Masterminds collide in Super Bowl LIII
Take 5: Masterminds collide in Super Bowl LIII Take 5: Masterminds collide in Super Bowl LIII
Sunday’s game features plenty of stars, but it also pits two of the NFL’s most touted football minds against one another.
The specialties of Bill Belichick and Sean McVay clash on the most pivotal battleground as the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams fight for Super Bowl LIII.
1. How will Belichick combat McVay’s offense?
The Patriots predominantly use man coverage — and did so almost exclusively in the AFC Championship Game — but Belichick famously caters his plan to his opponent. Given what troubled McVay’s offense the most this season, odds are New England will lean on zone coverage Sunday, especially Cover-4 (also called quarters).
The Rams’ worst offensive outings — Weeks 13-15, a stretch that began against former Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia — came mostly against Cover-4, a matchup zone in which safeties play shallower and attack downhill. Those safeties provide double teams against vertical routes in McVay’s downfield designs, while also sitting low enough to drive on crossers.
Cover-4 has weak points underneath, but it muddies the middle of the field. It also would prevent defenders from getting picked by intertwined releases out of stacks and bunches from condensed formations, a Rams staple. Though they’ve steadied this season, the Patriots have had issues in man against stacks and bunches since early 2017, including in Super Bowl LII.
Belichick could also counter condensed formations with his famed “bullseye” tactic — first debuted in Super Bowl XXXVI against Marshall Faulk — by using Dont’a Hightower or Kyle Van Noy to disrupt a receiver’s release before pass rushing. A physical jam against a bunch or stack could disrupt multiple routes at once, a huge bonus.
When New England does play man, expect extreme physicality, and not just at the line. Knowing nobody wants a flag fest, the Patriots always push the boundaries of illegal contact and holding in the postseason, and this year is no different. In Kansas City, a conservative eye saw six clear holding penalties on the Chiefs’ 11 first-half dropbacks (only one was flagged).
2. Rams’ O-line must exploit numbers advantages
When the Patriots play Cover-4 (or any 2-high coverage), L.A. will have the numbers edge in the box, which McVay and Todd Gurley excel at exploiting. But New England’s defense is better equipped than most to stop the run with a light box, especially against zone schemes.
Trey Flowers, Adrian Clayborn, Hightower (when playing outside) and John Simon are relentless, physical edge-setters who guide runs back inside. The Patriots also employ myriad fronts — often five on the line and one off-ball linebacker — and run blitzes to blur O-linemen’s responsibilities and prevent them from getting to linebackers. Likewise, Hightower, Van Noy and Elandon Roberts are outstanding at playing through blocks with physicality or slipping them in space.
New England routinely stymied Kansas City’s run game with just five or six in the box. The Rams’ run-blocking should fare better, but it had its own issues against the New Orleans Saints, who used a pair of 2-technique (head-up on each guard) defensive tackles to mess with angles and assignments.
L.A. must run well enough to stay ahead of the chains. That unlocks more opportunities for play-action, which limits pass rush by moving the pocket and/or keeping extra blockers in. Too many obvious passing situations would let the Patriots dial up the stunts, twists and blitzes that hounded the Chiefs’ protection two weeks ago.
3. More of the same from New England’s offense
The Patriots reached Atlanta with a run-first, ball-control approach, and there’s no reason to stop now.
Despite improvement in the playoffs, run defense was the Rams’ soft underbelly in the regular season (5.1 yards per carry allowed, dead last), and New England’s scheme is suited to attack it. Spindly linebackers Cory Littleton and Mark Barron won’t have anywhere to hide against fullback James Develin, and Rob Gronkowski should have his way against L.A.’s edge defenders, especially Dante Fowler Jr.
The Rams’ interior has played excellent of late — especially Ndamukong Suh, reminding everyone what he can do with maximum effort — but the Patriots’ volume of designs is a load to handle mentally. Likewise, their trap and wham schemes could turn Suh’s and Aaron Donald’s aggression against them.
Perhaps more important to New England than actual yards gained on the ground would be potential effects elsewhere.
More runs would limit the pass rush’s bite, with fewer pass rush opportunities and more coming against play-action. Eating clock could also wear out Donald & Co. while testing McVay’s patience to maintain his own run/pass balance.
4. How will Wade Phillips play Tom Brady?
Even if the Rams can slow the run game, there’s a four-time Super Bowl MVP to deal with.
Teams that have given Brady the most trouble this season used safe blitzes (five rushers or fewer) and zone exchanges (a second-level defender rushes while a lineman drops) to pressure him without leaving gaping holes in coverage.
But that isn’t really Phillips’ style. He prefers standard four- and five-man rushes, with man coverage or matchup zones (mostly Cover-3, Cover-4 and Cover-6). That worked perfectly with the Denver Broncos, whose edge rushers and cover corners stymied Brady a few times, but the Rams’ personnel is entirely different.
Donald and Suh provide more interior rush, but Fowler will be lucky to reach Brady before his release. Aqib Talib remains excellent, but Marcus Peters is wildly inconsistent, and Nickell Robey-Coleman is solid in the slot, but not exactly Chris Harris. Of course, the Patriots’ best wideout, Julian Edelman, plays primarily inside.
John Johnson has the coverage skills to hang with Gronkowski, but his small frame (6-foot, 209 pounds) will get boxed out at times. Elsewhere, Littleton and Barron must handle James White better than they did Alvin Kamara, who had a field day on option routes from the weak side, something New England loves to do with White.
Expect plenty of lurk/robber coverage (a free defender to help against routes between the numbers) and selective double teams against Edelman, Gronkowski and even White at times. Phillips could also bet against Brady beating him downfield and have his safeties play extra aggressively downhill.
5. Watching for tendency breakers
Great coaches excel at self-scouting, and with two weeks to prepare, both sides should cook up surprises counter to their own tendencies.
Will the Rams run more from shotgun? After doing so almost never in the regular season, they’ve done it occasionally in the playoffs. A broader package might be worthwhile.
Could McVay resurrect the running back screen game? He killed opponents with Gurley on screens throughout 2017 before mostly scrapping the tactic this season, for whatever reason. The Patriots struggled against the Chiefs’ misdirection screens two weeks ago.
Meanwhile, New England could throw a curveball by using Develin as a decoy. Diverse as its run game is, runs virtually always follow him when he’s on the field, giving the defense a reliable key to read the play. Josh McDaniels could exploit that tendency with split-flow runs, sending Develin one way to provide a false key as the run goes elsewhere.
The Patriots could also throw more with Sony Michel — a capable receiver in college — or run more with White, counter to typical usage patterns.
The team with better surprises could grab the upper hand early. Just as important will be how quickly each adjusts to their opponents’ changeups.
–David DeChant, Field Level Media
Report: Packers hire Mennenga to be special teams coach
Report: Packers hire Mennenga to be special teams coach Report: Packers hire Mennenga to be special teams coach
The Green Bay Packers have hired Shawn Mennenga from the college ranks to be their new special teams coach, ESPN reported Thursday.
Mennenga was the special teams coordinator for Vanderbilt last season after seven seasons as a special teams assistant on the Cleveland Browns’ staff, including time under then head coach Mike Pettine, now the Packers defensive coordinator.
Mennenga would replace Ron Zook, let go by the Packers in the housecleaning that followed the termination of Mike McCarthy during the season.
The Packers reportedly interviewed at least four other candidates for the position before landing on Mennenga to lead their woeful special teams, ranked last in 2018 in Dallas Morning News columnist Rick Gosselin’s annual special teams rankings.
The Packers announced Wednesday that new head coach Matt LaFleur hired Alvis Whitted from Colorado State to be his new receivers coach.
–Field Level Media
Cowboys officially name Moore OC, Kitna QBs coach
Cowboys officially name Moore OC, Kitna QBs coach Cowboys officially name Moore OC, Kitna QBs coach
The Dallas Cowboys officially promoted Kellen Moore to offensive coordinator and hired Jon Kitna to fill Moore’s old role as quarterbacks coach, the team announced Thursday.
Both moves have been expected for over a week, but the lack of an announcement had some speculating about head coach Jason Garrett’s job status, compelling owner Jerry Jones to address the matter publicly on Wednesday.
“Within the staff we’ve made several commitments,” Jones said on FM 105.3 The Fan after calling in unscheduled. “But the reason that it’s not being talked about is not that Jason is on shaky ground. It’s just that we’re putting together ideas and didn’t want to necessarily make that a featured topic around the Super Bowl.”
If the Cowboys were waiting to make the announcement until after Sunday’s game, that plan apparently changed. It’s unclear exactly how the team’s playcalling structure will work, but Jones suggested Wednesday that the responsibility will fall more on Moore — who is replacing departed playcaller and coordinator Scott Linehan — than on Garrett.
Moore, 29, spent 2018 as quarterbacks coach after playing for Dallas as a backup from 2015-17. He previously spent three years as a backup for the Detroit Lions (2012-14).
Despite his inexperience, Moore was a coveted name in coaching searches this offseason. ESPN reports multiple teams asked the Cowboys for permission to interview Moore but were denied.
Quarterback Dak Prescott offered glowing praise of Moore on 105.3 The Fan earlier Thursday.
“He’s honestly one of these young genius phenoms in the game,” Prescott said. “… He’s special. He knows a lot about the game — just the way he sees the game, the way he’s ahead of the game. He can bring a lot to us, a lot of creativity — something that we need.”
Kitna, 46, brings another former Cowboys quarterback to the staff, after he played for the Cowboys from 2009-11 and in 2013. The 14-year veteran has spent the last seven years coaching high school football and was set to be the offensive coordinator for the Alliance of American Football’s San Diego Fleet, before taking the Cowboys job instead.
–Field Level Media
McVay: Time to ‘tighten the screws’
McVay: Time to 'tighten the screws'
ATLANTA - It's time to "tighten the screws."
McVay: Time to ‘tighten the screws’
ATLANTA – It’s time to “tighten the screws.”
That was the message from Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay in wrapping up his media obligations with his final press conference Thursday morning ahead of Super Bowl LIII.
The Rams are practicing at the Atlanta Falcons’ facility in Flowery Branch, and after some “above the head” and individual work on Wednesday, the focus will turn toward fine-tuning the game plan for Sunday.
“It has been outstanding, we couldn’t have asked for much more,” McVay said of the Rams’ experience this week. “You appreciate the magnitude of this game, it’s a blessing to be here. Our players and coaches have earned the right to be here.”
McVay said his players have handled the Super Bowl stage very well, but now the focus really turns to football. The Rams scored 527 points during the regular season and are 8-0 against AFC teams under McVay.
Still, it’s impossible not to wonder how the 33-year-old will handle the magnitude of being on the sideline for his first Super Bowl. Across the field will be a man twice his age with infinitely more experience on the game’s greatest stage, with Bill Belichick leading the New England Patriots to the Super Bowl for the ninth time.
McVay grew up in a football family, the grandson of legendary 49ers general manager John McVay, and has coached under the likes of Super Bowl-winning Jon Gruden and Mike Shanahan in addition to growing up around Bill Walsh. He knows great teams don’t beat themselves, and even the Rams’ best shot come Sunday might not be enough.
“To play against the Patriots is a great challenge,” he said. “You look at the amount of appearances that they’ve had, the consistency at which they’ve performed, it’s not a surprise.
“They’re a great challenge to prepare for because they do such an excellent job specific to each week. But one of the things that you consistently hear is good teams don’t beat themselves. And they’re a great team because they never beat themselves. You never see the Patriots beat themselves.
“They handle situations, their big-time players make plays at the most opportune moments, and they handle adversity extremely well. I think that consistent belief and expectation that ‘we’re going to find a way’ is a really powerful thing.”
McVay now gets to retreat from the media parade and spend the next few days focusing on how to dethrone arguably the greatest dynasty in NFL history in Super Bowl LIII.
“These next two days really kind of finalize, tighten the screws, and have these players as confident as possible going into Sunday,” he said. “Can’t wait for kickoff.”
–Derek Harper, Field Level Media
Gary Player’s son charged with fraud
Gary Player's son charged with fraud
Wayne Player,
Gary Player’s son charged with fraud
Wayne Player, the son of nine-time golf major winner Gary Player, was arrested in South Carolina last week and charged with fraud in connection with last year’s Masters Tournament.
According to the Augusta Chronicle, Wayne Player, 56, was charged with “deposit account fraud/bad check” after a check he wrote for two nights of a house rental at last year’s Masters was returned for insufficient funds.
Subsequent attempts by the homeowner to reach Wayne Player were unsuccessful, until the son of the three-time Masters champion offered $1,000 to settle the debt. That payment never arrived, and the homeowner contacted police in July of last year.
According to the Golf Channel, Wayne Player is also involved in a separate lawsuit for acting in “bad faith” over failing to deliver on a $6,850 Masters experience in 2018 that was said to include an open-bar dinner, tickets to the Par-3 Contest, tickets to the opening round of the Masters, and an audience with Gary Player.
Gary Player won the Masters in 1961, 1974 and 1978. He won the U.S. Open in 1965, the British Open in 1959, 1968 and 1974, and the PGA Championship in 1962 and 1972. He is one of just five golfers to have completed the career grand slam.
–Field Level Media