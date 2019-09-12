‘Pacman’ jones retires from NFL
Cornerback Adam “Pacman” Jones announced his retirement from the NFL after 12 seasons.
The Tennessee Titans selected Jones with the No. 6 overall pick of the 2005 NFL Draft, and he played in 30 games over his first two seasons. He also played for the Dallas Cowboys (2008), Cincinnati Bengals (2010-17) and Denver Broncos (2018).
The Broncos signed him before the season and released him after he played in seven games.
Jones, 35, has a history of arrests and was plagued by legal issues throughout his career. The NFL suspended him for the 2007 season following a shooting at a Las Vegas strip club that left a man paralyzed. A member of Jones’ entourage was identified as the shooter.
He played the 2009 season in the Canadian Football League.
Jones retires with 17 career interceptions and 522 tackles. He also returned 192 punts for 1,944 yards and five touchdowns, and gained 3,232 yards on 125 kickoff returns.
–Field Level Media
Report: Patriots releasing TE Seferian-Jenkins
The New England Patriots are releasing tight end Austin
The New England Patriots are releasing tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins, ESPN’s Field Yates reported Tuesday.
Seferian-Jenkins signed a one-year deal in April and was expected to compete for a role after the offseason retirement of star Rob Gronkowski.
NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Seferian-Jenkins is dealing with personal issues that will take him at least a month to resolve.
Seferian-Jenkins wasn’t at the Patriots’ mandatory minicamp on Tuesday, not so surprising after coach Bill Belichick said all the players required to show were in attendance.
It is possible that New England will consider bringing him back in July prior to training camp.
Seferian-Jenkins, 26, has caught 116 passes for 1,160 yards and 11 touchdowns in 43 games over five NFL seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2014-16), New York Jets (2016-17) and Jacksonville Jaguars (2018). He was the Bucs’ second-round pick in 2014.
His best season came with the Jets in 2017 when he had career bests of 50 receptions and 357 yards.
–Field Level Media
Patriots release TE Seferian-Jenkins
The New England Patriots released tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins on
The New England Patriots released tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins on Tuesday.
Seferian-Jenkins signed a one-year deal in April and was expected to compete for a role after the offseason retirement of star Rob Gronkowski.
NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Seferian-Jenkins is dealing with personal issues that will take him at least a month to resolve.
It is possible that New England will consider bringing him back in July prior to training camp.
Seferian-Jenkins, 26, has caught 116 passes for 1,160 yards and 11 touchdowns in 43 games over five NFL seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2014-16), New York Jets (2016-17) and Jacksonville Jaguars (2018). He was the Bucs’ second-round pick in 2014.
His best season came with the Jets in 2017 when he had career bests of 50 receptions and 357 yards.
–Field Level Media
All-Pro LB Bowman retires at 31
All-Pro linebacker NaVorro Bowman retired Tuesday in San Francisco at age 31.
Bowman earned four All-Pro selections and three Pro Bowl invitations during seven-plus seasons with the 49ers. Released during the 2017 season, he joined the Oakland Raiders and made 10 starts. He did not play in 2018.
“NaVorro gave his heart and soul to this team for the last eight years, and for that we are all extremely grateful,” 49ers general manager John Lynch said in a team press release. “During that time, NaVorro was a key component of one of the best teams in the league, and his passion for the game allowed him to quickly become a favorite of our faithful fans.”
San Francisco’s third-round pick in 2010 out of Penn State, Bowman registered more than 100 tackles in five of his eight seasons.
After missing the 2014 season with a knee injury, Bowman returned to lead the NFL with 154 tackles in 2015.
Bowman’s final numbers included 798 tackles, 14 sacks, five interceptions and six fumble recoveries in 99 games.
He announced his retirement at San Francisco’s team headquarters. The 49ers said they were unable to sign Bowman to a ceremonial one-day contract because their roster is currently at capacity and it would have required a transaction.
–Field Level Media
Browns RB Johnson still wants to be traded
Cleveland
Cleveland Browns running back Duke Johnson showed up for the start of mandatory minicamp Tuesday and restated his desire to be traded.
Johnson was a no-show for the Browns’ voluntary offseason program last month after reportedly telling the team he wanted to move on.
General manager John Dorsey has said that second-year back Nick Chubb will be the starter in 2019 for the Browns, who also signed former Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt in February.
“I understand the nature of the business. I understand John Dorsey’s job is to do what’s best for the team and the organization. If that’s getting rid of me for a bigger piece and a better piece, then I’m OK with it,” Johnson told reporters Tuesday. “Like I said before, my trade request was to meet them at a middle ground.”
The New York Jets, Houston Texans and Philadelphia Eagles reportedly have expressed interest in the 25-year-old Johnson, Cleveland’s third-round pick in 2015.
Addressing the running back’s comments, Browns coach Freddie Kitchens said it doesn’t matter what Johnson wants.
“He wants to be traded. I want to win the lottery. It doesn’t matter,” Kitchens said. “He’s under contract. He’s a Cleveland Brown. He’s going to be used to the best of his ability in what benefits the team.”
Second-year quarterback Baker Mayfield is hoping Johnson will set aside his grievances and give a good effort for the team.
“It’s not awkward. No. It’s self-inflicted. It is what it is,” Mayfield told reporters of Johnson’s tense situation. “That’s not awkward for anybody else in this building. He’s got to do his job. He said he’s a professional, I hope he does his job.”
Johnson signed a three-year, $15.6 million contract ($7.8 million guaranteed) extension last summer that runs through the 2021 season.
He has played in all 64 games since entering the league, rushing for 1,286 yards and five touchdowns and catching 235 passes for 2,170 yards and eight scores.
–Field Level Media
Bidder pays $75K to be Tiger’s caddie for a day
What would you pay to be Tiger Woods’ caddie for a day?
Dave Gilbert, founder and CEO of National Funding, bid $75,000 at Woods’ annual Tiger Jam fundraising event in Las Vegas for the honor.
By submitting the winning bid in the auction, which benefits Woods’ TGR Foundation, Gilbert take over for Woods’ regular caddie, Joe LaCava, at the Hero World Challenge Pro-Am, which is scheduled for Dec. 3 at Albany, in the Bahamas.
Gilbert’s winning bid easily exceeded the $50,000 paid last year.
Other items up for auction included trips to the Bahamas and Diamante Cabo San Lucas, where Woods designed a golf course, and each went for $20,000. A Virtual Green putting machine was grabbed for $22,500.
The TGR Foundation helps develop educational resources while giving underserved students easier access to schooling.
This year’s Tiger Jam event featured poker, golf clinics, a performance by Janet Jackson, and a high-stakes poker game in which NBA star Russell Westbrook beat Woods.
Now, Woods, the No. 5 golfer in the world, will go back to doing what he does best. He returns to the tour this week in Dublin, Ohio, at The Memorial, a tournament he has won five times.
–Field Level Media
Report: Chiefs’ Mathieu alleged victim in $5M extortion plot
Report: Chiefs' Mathieu alleged victim in $5M extortion plot
A relative of Tyrann Mathieu has been accused of trying to extort $5 million from the Kansas City Chiefs safety.
ESPN reported that Geourvon Keinell Sears, 21, allegedly threatened to reveal personal information to TMZ if he didn’t receive the money.
Documents filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana contend Sears demanded $1.5 million from Mathieu in April, then raised the price to $5 million.
While the alleged victim of the extortion plot is identified only by initials in court documents, Mathieu’s lawyer, Denise White of EAG Sports, confirmed to KMBC 9 in Kansas City that Mathieu was the target. White said Mathieu is working through a “private and personal family issue.”
Sears is alleged to have told Mathieu’s friends that if the money was not paid, he would “kill you all.”
Sears is set to appear in court on June 21. He is free on $25,000 bond. If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison and a $5,000 fine.
Mathieu, 27, is entering his seventh NFL season but his first with the Chiefs. Mathieu sign a three-year contract in March. He spent the first five seasons of his career with the Arizona Cardinals, then played the 2018 season with the Houston Texans.
A first-team All-Pro in 2015, Mathieu has played in 82 games (73 starts) in his career and has 394 tackles, 13 interceptions and 19 quarterback hits on his record.
–Field Level Media
Panthers QB Newton not cleared to throw at OTAs
Cam
Cam Newton was not cleared to throw as the Carolina Panthers worked out together Wednesday, four months after the quarterback had shoulder surgery.
Head coach Ron Rivera said the team remains focused on Newton returning at full strength for the start of training camp in July.
“We’ll just continue to go through the process,” Rivera said Wednesday after the first day of organized team activities. “It’s really … not that big a deal.”
Newton, 30, had arthroscopic surgery on his right shoulder in January after sitting out the final two games of the 2018 season. Doctors removed scar tissue that remained from a 2017 surgery on his partially torn rotator cuff.
The three-time Pro Bowl quarterback and 2015 MVP said last month he had not been given a timetable for his return. He said he started a vegan diet and hired a personal trainer to prepare for the 2019 season.
–Field Level Media
Panthers QB Newton out, TE Olsen in at OTAs
Cam
Cam Newton was not cleared to throw as the Carolina Panthers worked out together Wednesday, four months after the quarterback had shoulder surgery.
Head coach Ron Rivera said the team remains focused on Newton returning at full strength for the start of training camp in July.
“We’ll just continue to go through the process,” Rivera said Wednesday after the first day of organized team activities. “It’s really … not that big a deal.”
Newton, 30, had arthroscopic surgery on his right shoulder in January after sitting out the final two games of the 2018 season. Doctors removed scar tissue that remained from a 2017 surgery on his partially torn rotator cuff.
The three-time Pro Bowl quarterback and 2015 MVP said last month he had not been given a timetable for his return. He said he started a vegan diet and hired a personal trainer to prepare for the 2019 season.
There was good news for one of Newton’s key targets, however.
Tight end Greg Olsen, whose 2018 season ended in December with a foot injury, told reporters he can be a full participant at OTAs. Injuries have limited him to just 16 games combined over the past two seasons.
“I’ve been cleared for everything for a while now,” Olsen told reporters.
Olsen, 34, is entering his 13th NFL season — his ninth with the Panthers. He was a Pro Bowl selection each year from 2014-16, when he gained at least 1,000 yards each season.
He has 666 career receptions, with 57 of them for touchdowns.
–Field Level Media
NFL tables OT overhaul, bans Oklahoma drill
NFL overtime rules will be unchanged for the 2019 season, the competition committee declared Wednesday in Key Biscayne, Fla., at its annual May meeting.
A proposal by the Kansas City Chiefs received considerable attention, and commissioner Roger Goodell welcomed a debate he said should continue with a particular focus on changes to OT for playoff games.
Competition committee chairman Rich McKay said the proposal, which guarantees both teams one possession in overtime, will be revisited next year by NFL owners.
Current rules allow for the team receiving the ball first in overtime to score a touchdown and end the game.
The impetus for the Chiefs’ plan was an overtime loss to the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship game in January. In that game, the Patriots won the coin toss, and Tom Brady engineered a 13-play, 75-yard drive then ended in a Rex Burkhead touchdown and a New England trip to the Super Bowl.
The NFL also announced it would ban teams from using several well-known one-on-one drills from practice and training camp, including the popular Oklahoma Drill and the Bull in the Ring. Each simulates one-on-one play between either a pair of linemen or a blocker and would-be tackler. Eliminating the drills is intended to reduce incidences of head injuries during contact portions of practice.
A committee was formed and met in Atlanta last month to discuss which drills to eliminate to reduce helmet-to-helmet contact on the practice field.
–Field Level Media
NFL tables talks to overhaul overtime
NFL overtime rules will be unchanged for the 2019 season, the competition committee declared Wednesday in Key Biscayne, Fla., at its annual May meeting.
A proposal by the Kansas City Chiefs received considerable attention, and commissioner Roger Goodell welcomed a debate he said should continue with a particular focus on changes to OT for playoff games.
Competition committee chairman Rich McKay said the proposal, which guarantees both teams one possession in overtime, will be revisited next year by NFL owners.
Current rules allow for the team receiving the ball first in overtime to score a touchdown and end the game.
The impetus for the Chiefs’ plan was an overtime loss to the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship game in January. In that game, the Patriots won the coin toss, and Tom Brady engineered a 13-play, 75-yard drive then ended in a Rex Burkhead touchdown and a New England trip to the Super Bowl.
–Field Level Media
Goodell: NFL action on Hill secondary to child’s welfare
Pro Bowl wide receiver Tyreek Hill remains away from the Kansas City Chiefs as authorities investigate allegations of child abuse, and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said the league has not been in touch with Hill as that process continues.
“We will not interfere with that,” Goodell said Wednesday at league meetings in Florida.
“The priority is the young child. We will obviously be cooperative with whatever the court wants. We are prepared to go ahead and have an interview whenever we have the permission to do so, and then we’ll go ahead and make a determination based on what information we have at that time.”
Specifically, Goodell said any disciplinary action from the NFL will wait until the investigation concludes.
Last month, the district attorney’s office in Johnson County, Kan., declined to press charges against Hill or his fiancee, Crystal Espinal, after an incident in which their young son suffered a broken arm.
But days later, an audiotape emerged in which Espinal accuses Hill of breaking the boy’s arm, and he threatens her in return. The Chiefs banned Hill, 25, from participating in team activities but did not cut ties with him, and the Kansas Department for Children and Families and local law enforcement reopened their investigations.
–Field Level Media
Giants CB Ballentine practices a month after getting shot
Giants CB Ballentine practices a month after getting shot
One month after suffering a gunshot
Giants CB Ballentine practices a month after getting shot
One month after suffering a gunshot wound on the day he was drafted, New York Giants rookie cornerback Corey Ballentine took part in team drills Tuesday for the first time.
Ballentine, a sixth-round pick of the Giants out of Washburn University, participated in 11-on-11 drills while working with the third-team defense. He was involved in individual drills during last week’s organized team activities.
“He’s doing what he can do,” Giants coach Pat Shurmur said Tuesday. “Last week he did a little bit more of individual work and today he got his first reps in team work. I will have to go back in and watch, but he looked good moving around. He is getting better each day.”
Ballentine was shot in the backside on April 28 outside of an off-campus party in Topeka, Kan., that claimed the life of Washburn teammate Dwane Simmons.
Ballentine, whose 180th overall selection was the highest in Washburn history, was just the sixth player from the Division II program to be drafted. He was one of only three D-II players selected to the 2019 Senior Bowl.
At Washburn from 2015-18, he finished with 186 tackles (113 solo), 10 tackles for loss, four forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and five interceptions. He won the 2018 Cliff Harris Award that goes to the small college defensive player of the year.
He missed New York’s rookie minicamp from May 3-5. The Giants encouraged him to remain in Kansas to mourn the loss of his best friend, whose funeral took place on May 4.
Also on Tuesday, Shurmur addressed the quarterback situation with rookie Daniel Jones, the No. 6 overall pick in the NFL draft out of Duke, coming into a possible faceoff with veteran Eli Manning.
“I think he is competing and getting better every day,” Shurmur said of Jones. “He is like every player on the team. They are getting ready to play Week 1. If they are in there, great. If not, they will keep working and continuing to get better. I think Daniel’s approach, he is here all the time just like all the other quarterbacks. He is doing everything in his power to get right.”
Regarding Manning’s impact on Jones, Shurmur said, “I think it is a healthy quarterback room. There is a lot of conversation with regard to that. Yes, I see a good room and all the guys working well together and trying to help each other.”
–Field Level Media
Reports: Bengals G Redmond hit with PED suspension
Reports: Bengals G Redmond hit with PED suspension
Cincinnati
Reports: Bengals G Redmond hit with PED suspension
Cincinnati Bengals offensive lineman Alex Redmond will be suspended four games for violating the NFL’s Performance-Enhancing Drug Policy, per reports from ESPN on Wednesday.
“Played last season with a torn labrum and hamstring injury, and made bad decision to try to help it,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter tweeted.
Redmond, 24, started 15 games at right guard last season for the Bengals. He was an undrafted free agent out of UCLA in 2016, signing with the Bengals that year before being cut at the end of training camp. Cincinnati brought him back in January 2017, and he played in five games that season.
He re-signed with the Bengals in April on a one-year exclusive rights free agent contract worth a reported $645,000.
–Field Level Media
Reports: Vikings TE Rudolph confirms 5-year offer
Reports: Vikings TE Rudolph confirms 5-year offer
After weeks
Reports: Vikings TE Rudolph confirms 5-year offer
After weeks of trade rumors and prior broken-down negotiations over a contract extension, Minnesota Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph confirmed a report that the team has offered him a five-year extension, according to multiple reports Wednesday.
Rudolph, 29, was quoted by ESPN on the second day of the Vikings organized team activities (OTAs) as asserting the Pro Football Talk report was accurate. The PFT report stated that the team’s offer would make Rudolph one of the highest-paid tight ends in the NFL.
“That’s what they’re working at,” Rudolph said, per ESPN. “We’re in a tough situation. Everybody knows that. That’s why we (the Vikings) have the best salary-cap guy in the NFL and I believe I have one of the best agents. So, like I said, they’re working really hard.”
One week earlier Rudolph, whose 41 touchdown receptions rank as the most in franchise history for tight ends, firmly told the Star-Tribune that he was “too young” to take a pay cut to remain a Viking.
Rudolph has one year left on his contact and is due $7.5 million in 2019. The Vikings have about $1.13 million left in cap space, which ranks as the second-lowest amount of available in their budget in the league, according to Over The Cap.
Despite his contract status being up in the air, the veteran has participated in all voluntary OTA workouts thus far.
“I don’t know what kind of example it would set if I wanted to be here and I wasn’t here,” he said. “And that’s not the kind of person I am. If I was at home right now and everybody else was out here at practice, that would be really hard for me.”
Minnesota drafted Alabama tight end Irv Smith in the second round as a potential replacement.
Rudolph, a two-time Pro Bowl selection, has spent his eight-year NFL career in Minnesota, catching 386 passes for 3,787 yards and 41 touchdowns. He had 64 receptions for 634 yards and four scores last season. He ranks second in team history for catches and receiving yards among tight ends.
–Field Level Media
Jaguars RB Fournette pleased to have ‘clean start’
Jaguars RB Fournette pleased to have 'clean start'
Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette is happy to have a “clean start.”
Fournette was a major disappointment in 2018 for a team that greatly underachieved with a 5-11 mark one season after reaching the AFC Championship Game. But he has had time to decipher his poor campaign and feels he is back on track.
“I’m happy, especially the way I’m here working with my team right now,” Fournette told reporters Friday after Jacksonville’s third organized team activity. “It’s a new year. We have a new team. We’re focused, and we have new players. It’s a new year for us. So it’s a new everything. It’s a clean start for a lot of us guys.
“We’re not focused on the past. The past’s the past. Some things I did, whether it was offseason and I admitted to, yeah, I was wrong. We moved on. We’re in a good place right now.”
Fournette rushed for just 439 yards and five touchdowns in eight games last season after having 1,040 yards and nine scores in 13 games as a rookie in 2017.
An early-season hamstring injury derailed Fournette and he ended up missing seven games because of ailments and another due to a suspension.
The bad fortune continued into the offseason when Fournette was arrested and charged with speeding and driving with a suspended license.
But in terms of offseason workouts, Fournette decided not to train in his hometown of New Orleans. He instead worked out at the University of Wyoming where Ben Iannacchione works as the director of sports performance.
Iannacchione worked at LSU when Fournette was the Tigers’ star tailback.
“I kind of put a lot on myself this offseason, like getting my body right,” Fournette said. “Just mentally coming back ready to play football. No distractions. Leaving the outside stuff where it’s at. I think that’s one of the biggest things that us players have a problem with.
“We face a lot of problems, you know what I mean? We have a lot of issues ourselves. And if we’re not right with ourselves and then we come out on this field, we’re not going to be right in the game.”
That was certainly an issue for Fournette last season. His suspension was for leaving the bench and getting in a fight with Buffalo Bills defensive lineman Shaq Lawson. He also was caught on video yelling at a fan in the stands during a December loss to the Tennessee Titans.
Jaguars vice president of football operations Tom Coughlin publicly ripped Fournette — and fellow running back T.J. Yeldon — for appearing disinterested during the season finale against the Houston Texans. Fournette was inactive due to a foot injury.
Jacksonville is looking for a bounce-back season from Fournette and new offensive coordinator John DeFilippo is interested in making him the focal point of the attack.
“I’m going to call it what it is: He’s going to be a major reason for where our offense goes,” DeFilippo told reporters. “I’m not going to sugarcoat that. Leonard Fournette needs to be a big part of this offense. The harder he works, which he is right now, I think that’s not only going to be good for our offense but good for our team.”
–Field Level Media
Former Titans WR Dyson graduates to middle school principal
Kevin Dyson may have come up a yard short in one of the greatest finishes in Super Bowl history, but he never let up on his pursuit of education — his own and that of others.
Nearly 20 years after nearly climbing to the top of the football world, Dyson is sitting atop the academic world at a middle school in Tennessee. As the principal.
Interim Williamson County superintendent Jason Golden on Friday announced that Dyson, 43, is the new permanent principal at Grassland Middle School in Franklin.
“He has served the school well during his interim period, and I’ve been especially impressed with the positive relationships he’s built in such a short time,” Golden told school faculty, according to the school district’s web site. “Teaching and learning matter at Grassland, and we look forward to Dr. Dyson leading this great school.”
It is quite a change compared to a playoff run in which Dyson took part in two of the most famous plays in recent football history. In Super Bowl 34 in Atlanta on Jan. 30, 2000, Dyson and the Tennessee Titans trailed the St. Louis Rams 23-16 with five seconds to play and the Titans with the ball on the Rams’ 10-yard line.
Titans quarterback Steve McNair completed a pass for a slanting Dyson, who appeared headed for the end zone and a potential game-tying (or winning) score. But Rams linebacker Mike Jones wrapped Dyson’s legs and tackled him a yard short of the end zone. The play would become known as “The Tackle.”
Earlier that same postseason, Dyson took a lateral on a kickoff and raced 75 yards down the left sideline and into the end zone with no time left to beat the Buffalo Bills 22-16 in a wild-card game — “The Music City Miracle.”
While Dyson’s playing career would be over by the end of 2003, his education had many years left. After earning master’s degrees in both leadership and teaching from Trevecca Nazarene University in Nashville, Dyson earned his doctorate in leadership and practical practice, also at Trevecca, last July.
“A lot of people have looked at me crazy when I’ve said this, but to me this is a lot greater accomplishment than being drafted in the first round, than my football career,” Dyson, picked No. 16 overall by the then-Tennessee Oilers in 1998, told The Tennesseean last summer. “… I went to school so I could play sports. I had to be eligible. I didn’t take education nearly as seriously as I should have and as I do as an adult. So this was greater because I’ve never considered myself academic. … Until a few years ago, I never wanted to do anything like this. That’s why it’s my greatest personal accomplishment. It’s my Mount Everest.”
–Field Level Media
Na charges up Charles Schwab leaderboard
Kevin Na
Na charges up Charles Schwab leaderboard
Kevin Na matched the tournament record with a 61 last year at Colonial Country Club, and he nearly did so again Friday in the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas.
An 8-under-par 62 left Na at 8-under 132, one shot behind the Sweden’s Jonas Blixt, who carded a 64 on Friday.
First-round co-leader Tony Finau is also tied for second after a second-round 68.
Na opened his day perfectly, hitting his second shot on the par-5 first hole within 3 feet of the cup, then sinking the eagle putt. He added six birdies in a bogey-free round.
“Last year when I shot 61, I felt like I made everything,” Na said. “Kind of almost had that feeling today. With a few holes to go, I felt like I had a chance to challenge my own course record.”
Blixt’s own bogey-free round also included an eagle, when he chipped in from 132 yards at the par-4 17th hole.
“I think I’ve played pretty good this year,” Blixt said. “Obviously not had the good finishes yet, but it’s been up there a bunch of times. If you slow down a little bit … people are going to pass you. That’s pretty much what I’ve been looking for — a good weekend. …
“Feel like I’ve been trending for a while. Just need to have a good weekend.”
Blixt is alone atop a PGA Tour event after 36 holes for the first time in his career. He owns three wins on the tour, most recently capturing the Zurich Classic of New Orleans team event with Australia’s Cameron Smith in 2017.
Slovakia’s Rory Sabbatini shot a 66 on Friday to claim fourth place at 6 under.
Five players, including local favorite Jordan Spieth, share fifth place at 5 under. Spieth shot even-par 70 on Friday, leaving him level with Jim Furyk (second-round 66), Taiwan’s C.T. Pan (67), Nick Watney (68) and Jason Dufner (68).
Notables who missed the cut include Rickie Fowler (3 over through two rounds) and Spain’s Jon Rahm (6 over).
–Field Level Media
NFL notebook: ‘Pacman’ Jones retires
Cornerback Adam "Pacman" Jones announced his retirement
Cornerback Adam “Pacman” Jones announced his retirement from the NFL after 12 seasons.
“I stand tall and proud as I announce that this beautiful life-changing ride that I have been on in the National Football League has come to an end, I’m officially hanging my cleats up, with no regrets!” Jones wrote in a statement released Friday by his agent, Peter Schaffer.
Jones, 35, has a history of arrests and was plagued by legal issues throughout his career. The NFL suspended him for the 2007 season following a shooting at a Las Vegas strip club that left a man paralyzed. A member of Jones’ entourage was identified as the shooter.
The Tennessee Titans selected Jones with the No. 6 overall pick of the 2005 NFL Draft, and he played in 30 games over his first two seasons. He also played for the Dallas Cowboys (2008), Cincinnati Bengals (2010-17) and Denver Broncos (2018).
–Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette is happy to have a “clean start.”
Fournette was a major disappointment in 2018 for a team that greatly underachieved with a 5-11 mark one season after reaching the AFC Championship Game. But he has had time to decipher his poor campaign and feels he is back on track.
“I’m happy, especially the way I’m here working with my team right now,” Fournette told reporters Friday after Jacksonville’s third organized team activity. He rushed for just 439 yards and five touchdowns in eight games last season after having 1,040 yards and nine scores in 13 games as a rookie in 2017.
–Kevin Dyson may have come up a yard short in one of the greatest finishes in Super Bowl history, but he never let up on his pursuit of education — his own and that of others.
Nearly 20 years after nearly climbing to the top of the football world, Dyson is sitting atop the academic world at a middle school in Tennessee. As the principal.
Interim Williamson County superintendent Jason Golden on Friday announced that Dyson, 43, is the new permanent principal at Grassland Middle School in Franklin.
–Field Level Media
Report: Winnipeg to host Packers-Raiders preseason tilt
Report: Winnipeg to host Packers-Raiders preseason tilt
Winnipeg is reportedly finalizing a
Report: Winnipeg to host Packers-Raiders preseason tilt
Winnipeg is reportedly finalizing a deal to host a preseason game between the Green Bay Packers and Oakland Raiders in August, the NFL’s first-ever appearance in the city and its first in Canada since 2013.
The game at IG Field, home of the Canadian Football League’s Winnipeg Blue Bombers, would occur during the third week of the preseason (Aug. 22-26). The Bombers are on the road that week.
“We’re optimistic that we can secure this game,” Darren Cameron, the team’s director of public and player relations, told the Winnipeg Free Press on Friday. “It’s looking good and we’re working towards that game, but at this point there’s nothing more we can comment on.”
The newspaper said that representatives from both teams and NFL officials visited the stadium in April to check out the facilities.
Winnipeg is about four hours by plane and 11 hours by car from Green Bay, Wis.
The NFL last played a game north of the border when the Atlanta Falcons defeated the Buffalo Bills 34-31 in overtime on Dec. 1, 2013 at the Rogers Centre in Toronto.
–Field Level Media
Na takes two-stroke lead at Charles Schwab
Kevin Na cooled off a bit after shooting a scorching 62 on Friday, but he still shot 1-under 69 on Saturday to claim a two-stroke lead through three rounds of the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas.
Na sits at 9-under 201 for the tournament at Colonial Country Club, ahead of a cluster of five players at 7 under.
That group comprises first-round leader Tony Finau (who shot 71), local favorite Jordan Spieth (68), two-time runner-up Jim Furyk (68), Taiwan’s C.T. Pan (68) and Canada’s Mackenzie Hughes (65).
Hughes’ 65 tied for the second-best round of the day behind Charley Hoffman, who shot 63 to jump into a tie for seventh with Austin Cook at 6 under. Three more players are at 5 under, including second-round leader Jonas Blixt of Sweden, who stumbled to a 74.
Na began his day Saturday as if his Friday round never ended, birdieing Nos. 1 and 2 after hitting both approach shots inside of six feet. But he cooled off from there, parring eight straight holes before double-bogeying the 633-yard par-5 11th with two misplayed sand shots, the first of which came as a fan’s cell phone went off during his swing.
He responded by sinking an 18-foot birdie putt at the par-3 13th, then parred out his round.
“Over the years, I’ve had some good rounds (at Colonial), and it’s a golf course you don’t have to overpower,” Na told Golfweek afterward. “You have to keep it in play. From fairway in, I’m a pretty good player, so I think it plays right into my game.”
Na, who finished fourth at the Charles Schwab Challenge in 2018, last held a 54-hole lead at the same event in 2015, but he shot 2 over in the final round and finished tied for 10th.
Finau had a quiet day, and his birdie at the second was his only one of the round. He bogeyed No. 5 and the 18th — after his drive found the water — missing a chance to hold second place alone.
Spieth also had a late bogey, at No. 17, which spoiled a previously bogey-free round in which he continued his masterful putting. He drained putts of 29, 21 and 37 feet for his three birdies, all on the front nine. The Dallas native already has set a personal best for total distance of made putts (434 feet, four inches) in any PGA Tour appearance, with 18 holes still to play.
Still seeking his first win since The Open Championship in July 2017, Spieth is focused on being a bit sharper off the tee in his final round.
“I do need to find more [fairways], especially from 12 in,” he told the Golf Channel. “I didn’t hit a fairway from 12 in today, and so you’re just not going to have any birdie looks if that’s the case. Certainly, closing tomorrow, it’d be nice to be playing out of the short grass.”
Furyk, who was runner-up to Tom Watson in 1998 and lost in a three-way playoff to Rory Sabbatini in 2007, was bogey-free with two birdies in his round. At 49, he has a chance to become the oldest winner of the tournament.
Pan was bogey-free and 4 under on the day through 16 holes, but his drives at Nos. 17 and 18 found the rough, leading to back-to-back bogeys.
Hughes had a terrific round, making five birdies — including one at the 18th — and no bogeys to earn a spot in the final pairing.
Hoffman also went bogey-free, tallying four birdies on the front and three on the back, including one at 18.
Defending champion Justin Rose of England shot 74 to fall into a tie for 66th at 5 over.
–Field Level Media
