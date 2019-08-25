Packers to release former second-round pick S Jones

Woods’ movement stalls with third-round 71 at U.S. Open

Moving day at the U.S. Open didn’t equate to an improvement in Tiger Woods’ fortunes.

His movement was one stroke back, one stroke forward, as he had five birdies and five bogeys in an even-par 71 round on Saturday on a cool day at Pebble Beach.

Woods also is even par through three rounds with a 213 total, good for a tie for 27th and 11 strokes behind leader Gary Woodland. He knows that placement doesn’t typically equate to any final-day surge occurring at the prestigious tournament being held on the northern California coast.

“I’ve had my chances to post good rounds — today, this week,” Woods told reporters after Saturday’s round. “Today was a perfect example. I fought back, and if I was able to clean up my rounds the first two days, I would be closer to the lead than I am now.”

Woods felt he needed a strong start on Saturday to try to work himself in the mix. Instead, the opposite happened, as he bogeyed two of the first three holes.

“Those are supposed to be some of the easier holes, and I’m a couple over and had to fight back the entire day, and I was able to clod around a few more, which is pretty good,” Woods said.

Woods seemed to escape his fog — on a day in which low-lying clouds blocked the sun from baking the course — with birdies on Nos. 4 and 5.

But a three-putt bogey on No. 7 pushed him over for the round. Another bogey on No. 12 hurt, but Woods scored birdies on three of the last five holes (14, 16 and 18) though he had another bogey on 15.

What stuck with Woods is he felt the course conditions were more favorable than the first two rounds, yet he didn’t take advantage.

“They were able to get some mowers on the fairways, and they were a little bit quicker,” he said. “I think they did a great job of setting it up so that we can make birdies. And if you do miss them on the wrong spot, then you still can get up and down here, which is not always the case.”

The cool conditions presented another challenge for Woods, who said his body was aching throughout Saturday’s round.

“The forces have to go somewhere,” said Woods, who has undergone four back surgeries. “And if they’re not in the lower back, they’re in the neck, and if not, they’re in the mid-back and if not they go to the knee. You name it. …

“Let me put it this way, I feel every shot I hit. I think that’s always going to be the place from here going forward.”

