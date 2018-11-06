Packers struggling at 3-4-1 at halfway mark
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Every year, Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy nips any playoff talk in the bud by saying it’s not a topic of conversation until the team wins 10 games.
The Packers hit the season’s midpoint with a 3-4-1 record, meaning there is little margin for error after back-to-back losses to two of the NFL’s powerhouses.
To reach double-digits in victories, the Packers will have to win seven of their final eight games. That quest begins with a return home to face the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.
“We’re focused on winning No. 4. That’s all we’re talking about right now,” McCarthy said on Monday, a day after a 31-17 loss to the New England Patriots.
“We improved as a football team the last two weeks, but you have to play your best football coming down the stretch. We’re not playing to the level we need to play in the fourth quarter.”
In the final seven minutes of last week’s 29-27 loss at the Los Angeles Rams, the Packers failed to extend a 27-26 lead, had a bad punt, gave up the go-ahead field goal and fumbled the ensuing kickoff.
On the first play of the fourth quarter against the Patriots, the Packers were driving into scoring position when running back Aaron Jones fumbled.
The Patriots used a pass from receiver Julian Edelman to running back James White to set up the go-ahead touchdown, forced the Packers to punt, then added an insurance touchdown.
Not only did the Packers lose the game, but they lost ground in the NFC North to Chicago (5-3), which routed Buffalo for its second consecutive win, and Minnesota (5-3-1), which beat Detroit for its fourth win in five games.
After hosting Miami (5-4), Green Bay goes back on the road to face Seattle (4-4) and Minnesota.
“The games in November are really where teams historically start to separate one way or the other,” McCarthy said. “Our focus is really on our self-scout and things we’ve been working on. The last two weeks, we’re not finishing games.”
The problems run across all three phases. Defensively, the Packers have failed to get a takeaway the past two weeks.
On special teams, there was Ty Montgomery’s fumble on the kickoff return against the Rams and two penalties against the Patriots.
On offense, Green Bay has run a total of 22 plays in the fourth quarter the past two weeks. Against the Patriots, the fourth quarter started with a fumble, continued with a three-and-out and ended with a fourth-down failure.
“We’re not hitting on all cylinders,” quarterback Aaron Rodgers said. “We’re hurting ourselves with negative-yardage plays and missed throws and turnovers at the wrong time and not being on the same page too many times, whether I’m missing a throw or we’re not in the spot I think we’re going to be at, it’s happening in the worst times. When we have to play our best in those crunch times, we haven’t been playing our best.”
To get on track, the Packers are going to have to play through some injuries. Right tackle Bryan Bulaga (knee), safety Kentrell Brice (knee), cornerback Kevin King (hamstring) and linebacker Blake Martinez (ankle) were knocked out of the game by injuries.
Martinez, who was injured when he stepped on the ankle of Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, returned for the final couple of series.
“I pride myself on being a tough guy and I didn’t want to leave my team,” Martinez said.
“I knew if I could run straight and do certain things, I could go out there and finish the game.”
According to McCarthy, King will be “hard pressed” to be ready to face the Dolphins. Bulaga, who’s suffered major injuries to both knees, avoided a significant injury and could be back for Sunday. Receiver Geronimo Allison might need surgery after suffering a groin injury at Thursday’s practice.
Lions fall to bottom of NFC North after loss to Vikings
ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions have fallen into last place in the NFC North and there are signs they may have a hard time getting back into the division race.
When Lions coach Matt Patricia met with reporters on Monday, he didn’t wait for their questions on his team’s 24-9 loss to division rival Minnesota.
“There’s a lot of corrections to be made, a lot of things we obviously have got to do better,” Patricia said in his opening remarks. “There were some good things on the tape, but just way too many bad things that overshadowed it.”
Those good moments would have certainly been condensed to tiny snippets. The bad ones were splattered all over the game tape.
The Vikings (5-3-1) limited Detroit to a season-low 209 yards as the Lions (3-5) lost their second straight. Minnesota’s defense sacked the Lions’ Matthew Stafford a franchise-record 10 times.
“I am embarrassed,” Lions center Graham Glasgow said. “It was a bad day for us, and our team. We need learn from this.”
Detroit was held to single digits in points for the first time since a 17-6 loss to the New York Giants on Dec. 18, 2016. The Lions put together just two drives of more than 30 yards and were 4 for 15 on third downs.
“What happens is as the season goes on and you have some success in certain areas, teams are going to gear up to try and stop those things that you do, and you’re going to have to do it differently,” Patricia said. “We’ve got to be able to handle those changes better than what we’re doing right now.”
And on the other side, the Lions have allowed a run play of 40 or more yards in five games this season.
“We’ve had weeks where we feel we didn’t necessarily perform on the one day of the week where we have to perform well,” Patricia said.
As he readies his team for another division road game Sunday at against the NFC North-leading Chicago Bears (5-3), Patricia is convinced that player for player, his team matches up equally with every other team in the division.
“I think we have a lot of good players on this team, I really do,” Patricia said.
Patricia said talent isn’t the issue bringing down his team.
“I would say with both offensive and defensive lines, the point of emphasis is fundamentals,” Patricia said. “Some of our fundamentals got out of whack. Some of our techniques weren’t necessarily where it needs to be on a consistent basis.
“Fundamentals and execution is what’s holding us back now. That’s where we’ve got to start.”
The problem he faces is that with the majority of practice time each week dedicated to game-planning, Patricia will be hard-pressed to find time to go back to basics with his team.
After a 1-3 start, the Lions won two straight and looked to have righted their season. But these past two losses have them struggling again.
“As a team, we need to get better,” Lions receiver Marvin Jones said. “It is definitely disappointing, but at the same time, we just have to go out there and execute. We cannot shoot ourselves in the foot. I think we definitely did that and we just have to get better.”
Lions offensive lineman Frank Ragnow perhaps summed up the state of the team as they reached the midseason point.
“If you’re not taking a step forward in this league, then you’re taking a step back,” Ragnow said.
Back on track: RB Duke Johnson re-emerges for Browns in loss
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Duke Johnson wore a backpack on Monday that seemed symbolic.
The Browns finally asked him to carry a larger load.
Of the handful of positives to emerge from Sunday’s 37-21 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, capping another stormy week of change and uncertainty in Cleveland, Johnson’s two-touchdown performance was at the top of the list.
After being overlooked — some would argue misused — for much of the season, Johnson was the primary focus of the Browns’ offensive game plan. He finished with nine catches for 78 yards, added one rush for eight and drew extra attention from Kansas City’s defense, which allowed his teammates to make plays.
Johnson was hesitant to say it, but Cleveland’s change at offensive coordinator, with running backs coach Freddie Kitchens replacing the fired Todd Haley, made a difference.
“Um,” Johnson said sheepishly when asked if the Kitchens-for-Haley swap was the reason for his rise in production. “I guess you could look at it that way. Again, it’s the same plays we’ve been calling, the same offense. There’s just certain things that coach Kitchens likes better than coach Haley did.”
Before Sunday, Johnson’s season-high was four catches and there were times when he wasn’t on the field at all. What made that even more perplexing was that Johnson led the Browns (2-6-1) with 74 catches for 693 yards last season and developed into one of the NFL’s best dual-threat backs.
But with Haley concerned about getting touches for running backs Nick Chubb and Carlos Hyde, who was recently traded to Jacksonville, Johnson became the odd-man out.
A proven playmaker not getting a chance to make plays.
Johnson was targeted by rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield against the Chiefs, and he hopes to get even more opportunities as the season progresses.
“I think it is possible,” Johnson said. “Just going out there and showing what I’m capable of doing, especially showing the reason why I’m here. It was a great showing for myself, but not so much for the team and we’re about team here. We should have gotten the win, that’s most important.”
Following his first game since being chosen Hue Jackson’s interim replacement, defensive coordinator/head coach Gregg Williams said Johnson’s breakout was caused by a combination of things, including Kitchens and Mayfield working together for the first time.
“Freddie did a good job and Baker, too,” Williams said. “Baker’s understanding of that from the read process — when a play is called as a quarterback, you don’t automatically know it is going to go to that person. There is a read definition that takes you to that person, but from Baker and Freddie, they did a good job with that.
“It was good to see that with Duke. Just like what we have talked about with other people, I think he can do more and he will. He had a good fire about him, and he will continue to improve too. We need him to improve.”
Getting Johnson more involved didn’t result in a win for the Browns, but it was a small step toward improvement.
Cleveland matched a season-low with only four penalties, and Williams, who decided early on he was going to be aggressive, liked that his offense converted three times on fourth down.
The Browns couldn’t keep up with Kansas City’s high-speed, high-scoring offense, but Johnson was impressed with the team’s character in the aftermath of Jackson and Haley’s firings.
“I never saw them blink,” he said. “One, two, scores down or whatever, we were always in a position to continue to fight. I never saw them blink. That is good. That is what we are supposed to do as professionals. Young team, old team, I do not care — that was good. There was a lot of positive that way. Defensively, we have to play better.”
Another bright spot was left tackle Greg Robinson. The 2014 No. 2 overall pick made his first start for Cleveland filling in for Desmond Harrison, who was out with an unspecified illness. Robinson not only protected Mayfield’s blind side, but handled all his other duties.
“He played well, didn’t he?” said Williams, who was on the Rams’ staff when they selected Williams. “I’ve seen him develop as a young guy. I’ve seen him have his battles, ups and downs, and it’s been good.”
Following the game, Mayfield singled out Robinson, who was grateful for the QB’s praise.
“It felt good to just get out there with the boys, taking it to the game field rather than just practicing,” said Robinson, signed by the Browns in June. “It was encouraging and I’m really happy that he spoke well about me.”
NOTES: Williams did not have updates on rookie CB Denzel Ward (hip), CB E.J. Gaines (concussion) or LB Christian Kirksey (hamstring), all injured Sunday. Williams reiterated his decision to sit DB Damarious Randall (groin) was so he can be healthy for multiple games and not just one.
Chargers looking to continue fast start over next 3 weeks
COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers have won five straight to improve to 6-2 at midseason for the first time in 12 years. With the next three games against teams with losing records, the one thing coach Anthony Lynn isn't worried about is complacency.
“This group has an understanding that we start over every week. We refocus and regroup,” Lynn said Monday. “We’ll go back to work on Wednesday like we hadn’t done anything. I like this group’s ability to stay in the present.”
The Chargers’ next three opponents have a combined record of 6-19. Los Angeles travels to Oakland (1-7) on Sunday before hosting Denver (3-6) and Arizona (2-6). After that, the slate gets more challenging with a road game against Pittsburgh, hosting Cincinnati and a Thursday night game at Kansas City, who beat the Chargers in Week 1.
History, though, bodes well for teams that get off to fast starts. Of the 124 teams that started 6-2 since the current postseason format started in 1990, only 21 haven’t made the playoffs.
“We have put ourselves in good position to maybe make the tournament at the end of the season but we still have to finish,” Lynn said.
Lynn’s squad continues to have momentum on both sides of the ball. Running back Melvin Gordon has rushed for 100 yards in three of his last four games with five touchdowns while wide receiver Tyrell Williams has four TDs in the past three games.
On defense, the Chargers have 14 sacks in their past four games despite defensive end Joey Bosa not playing a down yet this season due to a foot injury. The unit has also come up big in the last two games as it denied Tennessee from making a game-winning, two-point conversion and forced a Russell Wilson incompletion in the end zone on the final play at Seattle.
Defensive end Isaac Rochelle said those plays can be frustrating late in games, but something they need to go through.
“It is crucial for our defense and our team to be in those situations and deal with it now, especially when you come out with the win,” he said. “It says a lot about us. Our defense held up two weeks in a row.”
About the only thing that hasn’t gone well is the kicking game. The Chargers released Caleb Sturgis on Monday after he missed two extra points and a field goal against Seattle. The six-year veteran— who was 9 of 15 this season on extra points and 9 of 13 on field goals — is the first kicker since the Raiders’ Jim Breech in 1979 to miss a PAT and field goal in three straight games.
“We feel like we gave him a fair shot, stayed with him as long as we could and it came down to performance,” Lynn said.
Michael Badgley has been promoted from the practice squad. He made all three of his field goals and seven extra points in two games when Sturgis could not play due to a quadriceps injury. The Chargers have been the Bermuda Triangle for kickers as Badgley is the team’s sixth placekicker since the start of last season.
Los Angeles lost its first four games to start last season but is 15-5 since, which is the third-best mark in the AFC (New England is 18-3 and Pittsburgh is 15-4-1). Williams said the emphasis since the beginning of the season has been on getting out to a fast start but now they have to sustain it.
“Going to another tough place and getting a win just keeps adding and building on how we play,” he said.
NFL sack leader Danielle Hunter ‘just lets it rip’ for Vikes
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The physical attributes Danielle Hunter has used to amass his league-leading total of 11½ sacks this season are so ideal that some of his Minnesota Vikings teammates have taken to calling him "Create-A-Player," the feature on Madden NFL that allows gamers to concoct the seemingly perfect computerized prospect.
Hunter’s 6-foot-5, 252-pound, muscle-bound frame and 4.57-second 40-yard dash time that led all defensive linemen at the combine in his draft year would already be a handful for opposing offenses, but the strides he’s made over four seasons on the mental side of the game have helped turn him into one of the league’s best defensive ends with just one week elapsed past his 24th birthday.
Matthew Stafford was the latest quarterback with a too-close look at Hunter’s dominance, when his 3½ sacks and fumble return for a touchdown fueled a 24-9 victory for the Vikings on Sunday over the Detroit Lions.
“He’s improved on just being reactive,” Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said. “A lot of young defensive linemen, especially because we harp on stopping the run, they’re nervous about, ‘Hey, I’m going to take a chance here, because I think this is a play-action pass’ or something like that. The thing I notice about Danielle, he just lets it rip now, and that’s what makes him good.”
The Jamaica-born Hunter, who settled in the Houston area with his family at age 8, was drafted by the Vikings in the third round out of LSU in 2015 after he ended an unheralded college career by skipping his final season of eligibility.
His length, speed and strength made him an obvious pro prospect , but there were league-wide concerns about his technique inconsistencies and tendency to let overthinking slow down his production. He had only 4½ sacks over three years with the Tigers.
The Vikings, though, relied on analytics to peg Hunter as a potential star with the right coaching and scheme. They saw a note-taking and self-motivated player who they wouldn’t have to worry about doing his part.
Still six months shy of his 21st birthday when he was drafted, Hunter had plenty of time to grow. In 2016, he led all defensive ends in the NFL with 12½ sacks and finished third overall.
Last season, he overtook Brian Robison as the full-time starter opposite Everson Griffen. He signed a five-year contract extension this summer worth as much as $72 million with $40 million in guaranteed money and $15 million up front.
With 37 sacks in 55 games, Hunter has fast climbed the all-time Vikings lists. With just three more sacks over Minnesota’s last seven games, he’ll have the second-most in a player’s first four seasons with the team behind Jared Allen.
Hunter is tied with Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald for the league lead with 13 tackles for loss and tied for eighth in the NFL with 15 quarterback hits. He had at least one sack in each of the five games Griffen missed earlier.
“It’s not me alone. I’ve got good teammates, a good defensive line again,” Hunter said after the Vikings sacked Stafford a franchise-record 10 times . “We go out there, and we work together as a team.”
The Vikings (5-3-1) eagerly entered their bye week with their well-decorated defense back on track following a couple of uncharacteristically soft performances over the first half of the schedule.
“We had things that we had to fix. We just learned from what we had done, and then we went out there and just went to execute them,” Hunter said. “Just doing our jobs. Not trying to do selfish things out there.”
That’s the foundation of Zimmer’s system, a disciplined approach to honoring the run, staying in the right pass-rush lanes and trusting nearby teammates to handle their responsibilities. This four-down-linemen scheme, though predicated on an ability to pressure the quarterback from all points, is not designed to produce high individual sack totals. Every once in a while, though, an in-the-zone performance such as the one Hunter had on Sunday comes around.
“Sometimes you go out there,” Hunter said, “you just know you’re about to beat this guy.”
Cowboys DE Gregory out as Titans safety Vaccaro returns
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Dallas Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory is out against Tennessee after having arthroscopic knee surgery before the open week, and Titans safety Kenny Vaccaro is active after missing three games with a dislocated elbow.
Tennessee linebacker Will Compton won’t play after being added to the injury report with a hamstring issue Saturday.
Gregory will be joined on the sideline by defensive lineman David Irving, who sprained an ankle in practice during the week. He had already been ruled out for Monday night’s game against the Titans.
Tennessee right guard Josh Kline (ankle) is active after practicing fully late in the week. Kline and left guard Quinton Spain (shoulder) didn’t finish the Titans’ previous game, a 20-19 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in London before their open week.
Steelers rolling as Bell hints possible return
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Le'Veon Bell might be ready to head back to work. The Pittsburgh Steelers don't exactly look like they need him.
The star running back tweeted “Farewell Miami” on Monday, possibly indicating the end of his months-long standoff with the club. Bell hasn’t been inside the Pittsburgh locker room since last January, opting to stay away rather than sign his one-year franchise tender. The two-time All-Pro has sacrificed half of the $14.4 million he’s due this season but needs to report by Nov. 13 to make sure he accrues enough service time to reach free agency in March.
Bell’s extended absence initially created a furor inside the locker room. Now, it seems almost like an afterthought. The Steelers (5-2-1) have ripped off four straight victories heading into Thursday night’s visit from Carolina (6-2), relying heavily on James Conner — Bell’s replacement — to surge into the lead in the AFC North.
Conner topped 100 yards rushing for a fourth straight week during a 23-16 victory over Baltimore on Sunday, and caught his first career touchdown pass when he took a short flip from quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and bulled past Baltimore safety Eric Weddle at the pylon.
“He’s showing that no challenge is too big for him, against the No. 1 defense or whoever it might be,” Steelers left tackle Alejandro Villanueva said of Conner. “You know when you’re so close to him, and he lowers his shoulder, and you see him get a couple yards, it’s extremely motivating.”
Conner is second in the league in all-purpose yards and touches behind Los Angeles Rams standout Todd Gurley and tied for fourth in total touchdowns. The second-year back hardly seems bothered by the heavy workload, saying he’s built for it. So does his coach.
“I agree with James,” Mike Tomlin said Monday when asked about Conner’s personal assessment.
Tomlin smiled as he answered, mirroring the considerably lighter mood around his team these days. The problems that plagued the Steelers during September have vanished, though Tomlin is reticent to point to any one area where his team has improved.
“I’m not trying to look for specific areas, I just try to challenge these guys to get better every day,” Tomlin said. “That’s what we’re focused on. I think that if we do that daily that will give us a chance to produce consistent performances that are on the rise. Not only in the second quarter (of the season) but as we continue through this journey.”
It’s a pattern that’s become well established during Tomlin’s 12 years on the job. The Steelers have been traditionally slow starters under his watch, then get it together as the days grow shorter.
Pittsburgh hasn’t allowed more than 21 points during its four-game run and the secondary that was torched regularly in the opening month has settled in. Coty Sensabaugh has taken over for Artie Burns at the cornerback spot opposite Joe Haden and rookie safety Terrell Edmunds has filled in capably while veteran Morgan Burnett heals from a series of injuries that have slowed him since training camp.
The Steelers aren’t exactly overwhelming opponents but considering the firepower on offense, overwhelming teams isn’t required. Pittsburgh gave up at least 327 yards in each of its first four games. The Steelers haven’t surrendered more than 324 yards over their last four.
“Our defense is working in the right direction,” safety Sean Davis said. “We held the Ravens to 16 points … and I feel like we’re putting together winning performances. As long as the defense continues to do that, and with our offense playing the way they’re playing, we’re just going to continue riding the roller coaster. Our trajectory is high.”
Considerably higher than it appeared while getting repeatedly torched during the opening month. Yet the job is still only halfway done. The schedule remains daunting. If Bell — whenever he shows up — can return to at least some semblance of the form that made him an All-Pro last season, Pittsburgh could be a tough out. If he can’t, they like their chances anyway.
“It’s still going to be a long ride,” linebacker Bud Dupree said. “It was great that we got the win to get on top of the division again. We’ve got another game against the Bengals. We just need to be sure to dominate everywhere.”
Buccaneers searching for answers to defensive woes
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — It doesn't matter if Jameis Winston or Ryan Fitzpatrick is at quarterback for the Buccaneers. A porous defense keeps undermining Tampa Bay's chances of winning.
The Bucs (3-5) have lost five of six following a 2-0 start. Neither changing quarterbacks nor firing defensive coordinator Mike Smith has been an answer to ending a tailspin that’s dropped the team into a familiar hole: last place in the NFC South, where they’ve finished six of the last seven seasons.
“I don’t think the past equals the future,” coach Dirk Koetter said after Sunday’s 42-28 loss to the Carolina Panthers, a game the Bucs trailed 35-7 at one point. “We’ve got to play better football, more consistent football. We have to get off to better starts. We’ve got to be in the hunt in (the) turnover battle.”
The Bucs are first in the NFL in passing offense and second in total yards. But well as they’ve moved the ball through eight games, they’re just as bad defensively in allowing a league-high 275 points (34.4 per game) and ranking 30th among 32 teams against the pass.
To make matters worse, Tampa Bay hasn’t forced a turnover in a club-record five consecutive games.
Winston lost his starting job after throwing four interceptions two weeks ago. Fitzpatrick flourished early in the season filling in while Winston was serving a three-game suspension. However, in his last three starts the Bucs have been outscored 103-27 in the opening half.
Inconsistency on offense has been part of the problem. Shoddy defense has been a recurring theme, even in the games the Bucs have won.
Carolina scored on five straight possessions during one stretch of the first half to build a 28-point lead. Fitzpatrick rallied the team within 35-28 in the fourth quarter before the Panthers put away the game.
The loss dropped the Bucs to 2-3 in games started by Fitzpatrick. Winston, who’s thrown 10 interceptions in four games, is 1-2.
A common denominator in Tampa Bay’s three victories is the Bucs have played mostly with the lead and found a way to hold off New Orleans, Philadelphia and Cleveland late.
In the other five games — all losses — opponents have compiled double-digit leads in the first half, and the offense has spent the second half trying to make up ground.
Defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul said players have to own the ineffectiveness.
“It’s frustrating, but that’s on the players. It’s not on the coaches. It’s on us, it’s on me,” Pierre-Paul said. “I’m tired of the coaches saying they have to take it because it’s up to the players to play ball.”
Koetter said poor tackling was the primary culprit against the Panthers. Mistakes on offense and special teams contributed to falling by 28 in the second quarter.
“We actually did start fast on defense,” Koetter said Monday. “On those five straight drives where they scored, on three of those drives we put them in horrible field position with an interception, two sacks, a punt return and a fake punt.”
Fitzpatrick rallied the team from a big second-half deficit for the second straight week, only to fall short in the end, throwing for 243 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions.
Not good enough to win, but encouraging enough the Koetter said the 35-year-old will start again Sunday at home against Washington.
“We know we have the talent, it’s just we can’t keep digging ourselves in these holes, especially on the road,” Fitzpatrick said.
“I don’t know that there is an answer or a magical formula or anything; it’s just frustrating right now to not play well and then play well in spurts,” the quarterback added. “We’re just not a very consistent team and not a consistent offense right now.”
John Elway says coach Vance Joseph’s job is safe for now
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — John Elway says he's going to "stay the course" with Denver Broncos head coach Vance Joseph despite his 8-17 record.
Elway told Broncos broadcasting partner Orange & Blue 760 that he’s encouraged by the team’s improvement despite its 3-6 record, which is identical to last year’s mark after nine games.
“At this point in time, we’re going to stay the course. I think there’s enough good things that are going on as far as us and the way that we’re playing,” Elway said. “I’m much more encouraged this year than I was last year.”
A year ago, the Broncos were in the midst of a franchise-worst eight-game skid that included its first shutout in a quarter century and a series of double-digit losses.
This year, they’ve hung tough with some of the league’s top teams, losing by a combined 16 points to the Texans (6-3), Rams (8-1) and Chiefs (8-1) twice.
Brandon McManus missed a 51-yard field goal attempt as time expired in their crushing 19-17 loss to Houston on Sunday .
Although the Broncos have lost six of their last seven, Joseph hasn’t lost the locker room.
“I like the heartbeat of this team and the fact that they’re competitors and they continue to work hard,” Elway said. “As you know, they’re very, very frustrated because they’ve put in a lot of hard work and they’re not getting paid back for all the work they put in with the win.”
Earlier this season, Elway said it was difficult to make many changes midseason and he reiterated that Monday.
“You’d love to have the magic wand and throw the fairy dust on this thing and have some good things happen and get us over the hump,” Elway said. “We’ve been in six one-score games, so I’m much more encouraged this year than I was last year because I think that guys are still playing hard and we’re in games.”
Elway acknowledged last year that he considered firing Joseph after his 5-11 rookie season
Joseph said this summer that he knew he had to get off to a fast start in 2018 for his job security but in the midst of another trying season, he said Monday his focus is on football, not his employment.
“That’s not my concern right now, my future,” Joseph said. “It’s about the players and the coaches and winning football games.”
Joseph has taken heat for his clock management at the end of both halves Sunday, when McManus missed consecutive kicks for the first time in his five-year NFL career, a 62-yarder in the second quarter that led to a field goal by Houston instead and a 51-yarder as time expired that would have given Denver a 20-19 win.
Joseph accepted the blame for the first one, saying he got greedy in going for the long field goal and leaving the Texans enough time to kick their own field goal for a six-point swing at the half.
“Put that on me,” Joseph said. “I was chasing points. That’s wrong.”
Joseph, however, staunchly defended his decision-making on the second one when he decided not to risk Case Keenum getting sacked again after the Broncos had crossed the Houston 35-yard line with about 40 seconds left.
Phillip Lindsay ran up the middle for minus-1 yard and then Denver called timeout with three seconds left.
“I have no problem with how we handled that situation,” Joseph said.
However, McManus is much more accurate from inside of 50 yards than outside.
He’s 23 of 30 in his career between 40 and 49 yards for a 77 percent clip.
From 50-plus yards, he’s just 13 of 25 for a 52 percent success rate.
“Our field-goal line was the 35-yard line. We got to the 33,” Joseph said. “So, at that point, yardage-wise we were good. Obviously, with that pass rush, I wasn’t going to drop back again and allow (Whitney) Mercilus, (Jadeveon) Clowney and (J.J.) Watt to hit the quarterback and the ball’s on the turf and now we lose the game.
“So, my thought process was we have the yards we need. Let’s try to pop a run and get five or six more yards and kick the field goal and win the game. But I wasn’t going to expose our quarterback and our O-line to that pass rush one more time and now if they make a play, now we’re all idiots, right?
“It’s easy Monday morning to say that wasn’t right. But I’m very comfortable with that.”
Texans roll to sixth straight win entering bye week
HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Texans have won six straight games for the first time since 2012, leaving their terrible start behind them and putting them firmly in control of the AFC South as they head into their week off.
Despite the dramatic turnaround, coach Bill O’Brien and the Texans (6-3) know that they haven’t accomplished anything yet.
“We’ve done a great job of coming back from where we were,” O’Brien said. “But we’ve got a long way to go.”
Houston’s latest win came in dramatic fashion on Sunday in Denver when the Broncos missed a field goal as time expired to allow the Texans to hold on for the 19-17 victory to keep their winning streak intact. Now they have two weeks to prepare before a trip to visit the Redskins on Nov. 18.
Four of the team’s wins during this streak have come by a touchdown or less, giving the Texans confidence in their ability to win close games.
“Our first two wins were overtime wins,” J.J. Watt said. “When you have to go through those, you learn to never give up hope. You just keep growing one day at a time, one game at a time. It will come.”
He agrees with his coach that the Texans can get a lot better and believes this team filled with hard workers will make that happen.
“It will continue to come,” Watt said. “We still have a lot of things to work on. You continue to find a way to win while you work on those things. It is a lot better to work on them while you are winning than losing.”
The Texans had a shakeup on offense last week when receiver Will Fuller was lost for the season with a torn knee ligament and they traded with Denver for star receiver Demaryius Thomas to take his place. Thomas had three receptions for 61 yards in his Houston debut, but had a false start, lined up in the wrong spot and looked lost on a drive in the fourth quarter, showing he has plenty of work to do to get up to speed before facing Washington.
O’Brien said his struggles were understandable considering he only had three days of practice to try and learn what he needed to know before Sunday’s game.
“(We’re) just continuing to try to coach him up on what we’re doing offensively,” O’Brien said. “Now, we can kind of take a step back and really go back into what we call the basic information, teach him the formations, teach him the routes, the protections, how the protections fit with the routes that he’s running and things like that and the technique of the route.”
While Thomas gets acclimated in Houston, the Texans have been impressed with the development of big rookie tight end Jordan Thomas. The 6-foot-5, 280-pound Thomas, who was a sixth-round pick in this year’s draft, has recently emerged as a great goal-line target. He’s grabbed three short touchdowns in the past two games, adding another dimension to Houston’s red zone offense, which struggled earlier this season.
“He was a wide receiver and then as he got bigger, (former Mississippi State coach) Danny Mullen moved him closer to the ball and he became a tight end,” O’Brien said. “Now, he’s had to learn how to block against some of these defensive ends and outside backers and he’s gotten better and better at that.”
The Texans’ big winning streak has coincided with long skids by both the Titans and Jaguars, who both have just three wins. The Jaguars have dropped four straight and the Titans have lost three in a row entering Monday’s game against Dallas.
The Texans think the attitude they showed in getting through their early struggles will help them as they try to add to their streak after the bye.
“A team with grit, fight, one that can really overcome adversity, play good football in tough situations, take care of the football in critical situations, I think that’s the kind of formula that you want to have going down the stretch, hopefully, playing in the playoffs,” safety Tyrann Mathieu said.
Rested Cardinals face daunting trip to Kansas City
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — When the season started for the Arizona Cardinals, Sam Bradford was the quarterback and Mike McCoy was offensive coordinator.
Now both are gone.
On Saturday, while the team was enjoying a long weekend off, the Cardinals released Bradford, who lost his starting job after three games to rookie Josh Rosen and had been inactive for the last five. Bradford’s departure came a little less than two weeks after McCoy was fired and replaced by quarterbacks coach Byron Leftwich.
Coach Steve Wilks said Monday that in releasing Bradford “we did what we thought was best for the team. We needed that position to be able to add quality depth at different positions.”
The Cardinals made several roster moves during their bye week. Last week, they signed tight end John Phillips and offensive lineman Colby Gossett. Gossett was signed off the Minnesota practice squad. On Monday, Arizona signed offensive lineman Zack Golditch from the Indianapolis practice squad. The team also re-signed wide receiver Kendall Wright, who had a 10-day stint with the team in October.
Arizona was looking to add depth on the offensive line even though all five starters might be healthy enough to play Sunday at Kansas City. John Wetzel, a backup at both tackle and guard, was placed on injured reserve Saturday with a neck injury.
Right guard Justin Pugh said he is hoping his broken hand will be healed enough for him to play Sunday, which would be four weeks from the day he injured it.
The Cardinals (2-6) are coming off a come-from-behind win over San Francisco but face a much more daunting challenge against the Chiefs (8-1), who opened as 15-point favorites with the advantage moving to 16 ½ points on Monday.
“Dynamic in every area,” Wilks said of the Chiefs, “particularly on the offensive side of the ball. (Patrick) Mahomes is playing outstanding, an MVP-caliber player right now, and all the weapons around him. Again, it’s just about trying to eliminate the big plays, and that’s what they’re known for thus far this year is just creating big plays over the top. We’ve got to try to eliminate that.”
It’s the first of several difficult road challenges for Arizona in the second half of the season. The Cardinals also play at Atlanta, Green Bay and the Los Angeles Chargers.
Arizona’s practice Monday was its first since last Tuesday. A workout had been scheduled for last Wednesday but Wilks cancelled it.
“A lot of injuries, I wanted to be able to give the guys an opportunity to recover,” he said.
Despite the long weekend, Arizona got an extra day of practice this week. Players have Tuesday off before returning to their regular Wednesday-Thursday-Friday practice schedule.
It gives Leftwich a little extra time to work on the offense, which slogged through three quarters before Rosen threw two TD passes in the fourth-quarter in the 18-15 win over San Francisco.
“I think it was very beneficial,” Wilks said. “I’m out there, and I’m watching the flow of practice. I’m seeing it in action with Josh and the things that they’re doing. Not really to indulge a lot in the game plan, but you can see Byron trying to evolve and move this offense in another direction. I think the bye week was very beneficial to him, as well as to the offense.”
Rookie wide receiver Christian Kirk said Leftwich brings “a lot of new energy.”
“He’s such a smart mind and he’s just really good at putting his guys in the right position,” Kirk said.
Raiders regroup after lopsided loss to 49ers
ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — Two defensive captains have been cut, a respected veteran retired and the team's No. 1 receiver was traded away.
The losses for the Oakland Raiders have been mounting on and off the field in recent weeks as a season that began with optimism has fallen apart at the midway point.
After four straight losses, including a blowout by Bay Area rival San Francisco, have left the Raiders (1-7) tied for the worst record in the NFL, it’s time to start looking to the future.
To that end, coach Jon Gruden called in his rookie class Friday following the 34-3 loss to the 49ers and delivered a message to the group.
“He was just telling us he needs more from us rookies,” defensive end Arden Key said Monday. “He needs more, more, more. He said we’re doing pretty good but he needs more. We need to lead the league in effort and we’re not doing that as rookies. … It was a wake-up call and we answered.”
Little has gone right of late for the Raiders, who have been outscored by 85 points during a four-game losing streak. The team has also cut captains Bruce Irvin and Derrick Johnson during that span, watched cornerback Dominque Rodgers-Cromartie retire, and traded receiver Amari Cooper to Dallas for a first-round draft pick.
That follows the trade one week before the start of the season that dealt star pass rusher Khalil Mack to Chicago for a package of picks, including two first-rounders.
Oakland was last in the league with seven sacks before cutting ties with Irvin, who led the team with three. Only rookies Maurice Hurst (two sacks) and Key (one), along with Clinton McDonald (one) have sacks among players on the active roster.
That’s why Gruden wants more from his rookie class that also features defensive tackle P.J. Hall.
“I know right now the maturity level on this team has to rise up,” veteran defensive lineman Frostee Rucker said. “We just have to be a complete team and do the little things better. That’s what we’re starting with today, trying to do the little things better.”
The Raiders also added some reinforcements Monday, signing defensive linemen Jacquies Smith and Kony Ealy to contracts.
Ealy had 14 sacks in three seasons with Carolina from 2014-16, including three in a Super Bowl loss to Denver following the 2015 season. He was traded to New England in 2017, got cut by the Patriots and then signed with the New York Jets, where he had one sack in 15 games.
Ealy spent training camp in Dallas before getting cut by the Cowboys on Sept. 1.
Smith was originally signed as an undrafted free agent in 2012 and finally got his first chance to play in 2014 with Tampa Bay. He had 13 1/2 sacks in 27 games his first two seasons with the Buccaneers before suffering a major knee injury in 2016.
Smith has played just seven games the past three seasons with Tampa, Detroit and Arizona, recording three tackles and no sacks in seven games. Smith was released by Arizona in September.
Smith worked out for the Raiders in recent weeks and got the call Sunday, a day after Irvin was released. Smith said he feels as healthy as he has since before the injury and is eager for the chance to show what he can do.
“It’s been very frustrating,” he said. “Obviously, I have a ton of confidence in myself. Obviously, I’ve made a ton of plays in this league. Just getting back and getting that opportunity to do that. I’m very confident in my ability. Obviously, these guys see something in me to give me a shot.”
NOTES: The Raiders waived James Cowser. … LT Kolton Miller didn’t have a helmet at practice after re-injuring his right knee last Thursday. … LG Kelechi Osemele participated in practice despite injuring his knee again against the 49ers. … RB Marshawn Lynch stopped by practice for the first time since undergoing surgery on an injured groin last month.
With division games, Bears figure to see where they stand
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears are about to find out just where they stand.
The NFC North leaders are staring at three straight division games after playing four in a row against the AFC East. And they don't need to be reminded how important this upcoming stretch is.
"We know
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears are about to find out just where they stand.
The NFC North leaders are staring at three straight division games after playing four in a row against the AFC East. And they don’t need to be reminded how important this upcoming stretch is.
“We know that going into these division games, it’s going to take a whole other level. They know us, we know them. We play them twice,” linebacker Leonard Floyd said. “We know now that our level of play is going to have to rise even more.”
A 41-9 romp at Buffalo on Sunday after beating the New York Jets at home the previous week gave them back-to-back wins over the teams with the two worst records in the AFC East.
But now, they’re staring at the meat of their schedule.
Chicago (5-3) hosts Detroit and Minnesota the next two weeks, with the game against the second-place Vikings (5-3-1) on Nov. 18 getting moved to prime time. After that comes a short turnaround before a Thanksgiving matchup on the road against the Lions.
“It’s unique, just like it was playing the four AFC East teams we just played from the same division, but it is what it is,” coach Matt Nagy said on Monday. “We put ourselves in a good position, but no one’s gonna be looking past Detroit.”
The Bears matched their win total from last season as well as their best eight-game start since 2013. They’re pushing for their first playoff appearance since the 2010 team lost to Green Bay in the NFC championship game.
But when it comes to division play, the results in recent years are not good.
Chicago has four straight last-place finishes and a 4-21 record against the NFC North since the start of the 2014 season. The Bears also have a 10-game losing streak against the division, their most recent victory coming against Minnesota on Oct. 31, 2016.
Their only game this year against an NFC North team was the season opener at Green Bay. And that loss was a gut wrencher as the Bears blew a 20-point lead against an injured Aaron Rodgers and lost 24-23.
“I understand, but that’s the thing with us and where we’re going — we try not to get to the past,” Nagy said. “We really don’t. We’re in such a good place right now as an organization. The vibe that we have. We’re learning how to win in different ways. We’ve learned what losing’s about and how you respond from that. But we’re trying to really create our own culture and create our own history.”
In his first season as a head coach, Nagy has the Bears positioning themselves for the postseason. But he insisted he does not use that possibility to motivate the team.
“We worry about playoffs, then we’re worrying about the wrong thing,” Nagy said. “We have a lot of season left.”
Getting star pass rusher Khalil Mack (ankle) and No. 1 receiver Allen Robinson (groin) back could help. Both players have missed the past two games, with Nagy saying they remain day to day. If they do play, the question is how healthy and effective they will be.
Their status could become clearer once the team returns to practice. Both players sat out on Wednesday and Thursday the past two weeks before participating on a limited basis Friday and ultimately being held out of the games.
The Bears were able to beat two struggling teams without them. But the schedule is taking a tougher turn.
“You know all we have to do is win,” tight end Trey Burton said. “Don’t listen to what the guys are saying on the outside and focus on what we’re doing on the inside.”
Fournette back at practice, but Jags unsure if he will play
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette practiced for the first time in more than a month Monday, working with the first-team offense and looking like he might be fully healthy for the first time since the season opener.
But coach Doug Marrone stopped short of proclaiming Fournette back or ready to return Sunday at Indianapolis.
“I don’t know if he is going to play,” Marrone said.
Fournette has missed six games, including all four during the team’s four-game losing streak, because of a strained right hamstring. The Jaguars (3-5) reacted to Fournette’s prolonged absence by signing free agent Jamaal Charles and then trading for Carlos Hyde.
Fournette has 20 carries for 71 yards this season and has missed nine games in two years because of injuries and suspension, creating doubts about the fourth overall selection in the 2017 NFL draft.
Jacksonville built its offensive scheme around Fournette and needs him back to potentially take pressure off inconsistent quarterback Blake Bortles.
Marrone, though, won’t know about Fournette’s availability until later in the week.
“How things happen during the week is really what answers a lot of those questions,” he said. “Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, you are worried about this guy. Is he going to be able to play? Is he going to play the full amount? Did we get the other guys ready enough? What plays does he feel comfortable with? What plays do other people feel comfortable with?
“You go back and forth because, at the end of the day, your job is to try and put the team in the best situation to win. Sometimes I feel like I’ve done a good job of that. But sometimes I haven’t.”
Marrone said Bortles injured his non-throwing shoulder against Philadelphia in London, but took “his normal throws” Monday following the team’s bye week.
“It’s early in the week and we will just see how it goes,” Marrone said.
The Jaguars signed a third quarterback, Landry Jones, as an insurance policy in case Bortles’ injury becomes more significant.
Bills QB Allen resumes practice 3 weeks after elbow injury
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Rookie quarterback Josh Allen has resumed practicing for the first time since spraining his right throwing elbow, though Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott says it's too early to determine whether he can play against the New York Jets this weekend.
McDermott says Allen began testing his arm Friday, and threw about 100 passes during a workout Monday, which translates into an average workload during a normal practice.
In saying he won’t rule out Allen from playing Sunday, McDermott was cautious in adding “I’m going to take it day to day at this point.”
The coach is also taking into account the option of providing Allen additional time to heal with Buffalo (2-7) entering its bye week after playing at New York.
Allen has been out since being hurt during a 20-13 loss at Houston on Oct. 14, which began the Bills’ four-game skid.
The quarterback position has been in flux since and contributed to a sputtering offense which has scored 20 points in its past three games.
Derek Anderson turned the ball over six times in two starts before sustaining a concussion in a 25-6 loss to New England last week. Nathan Peterman threw three interceptions in a 41-9 loss to Chicago on Sunday.
Anderson remains in the NFL’s concussion protocol.
3 Skins starters out for season: Scherff, Lauvao, Richardson
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Redskins lost more than a quarter of their starting offense in one fell swoop Monday, with receiver Paul Richardson and guards Brandon Scherff and Shawn Lauvao all going on injured reserve because they need season-ending surgery.
Coach Jay Gruden said that Richardson has been playing through a shoulder injury that is now too much to bear, while Pro Bowl right guard Scherff tore a pectoral muscle and left guard Lauvao tore the ACL in his left knee in Washington’s 38-14 loss to the visiting Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.
That setback ended a three-game winning streak for the NFC East-leading Redskins (5-3), who brought in several offensive linemen for tryouts Monday and signed tackle Austin Howard and guards Jonathan Cooper and Luke Bowanko.
Before the signings were announced, Gruden said he expected for at least one new player off the street to start next weekend at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-5).
“We just have to make sure we stick with the plan. Keep it fairly simple but not too simple,” said Gruden, whose team has been at its most successful when Adrian Peterson runs the ball effectively but he had only 17 yards on nine carries against Atlanta. “Still going to challenge our guys to do some great things and hopefully the guys that we sign can fit right in and play.”
As it is, Washington already was facing injury issues along its line: Pro Bowl left tackle Trent Williams missed the game against Atlanta after having surgery on his dislocated right thumb and could be out another two or three weeks.
Plus, Morgan Moses’ status is considered day to day, Gruden said, after the starting right tackle hurt the MCL ligament in his right knee against Atlanta but returned to the game after limping off the field in the first half.
“This is something you don’t want to go through. But it is pro football, and you have to go through it,” Gruden said. “Fortunately we have a very good line coach in Coach (Bill) Callahan.”
Things got so bad against Atlanta that the one healthy starting lineman, center Chase Roullier, ran over to the sideline while Scherff was being tended to on the field to check in with Callahan about who should play where.
“Just to figure out where he wanted guys to go,” Roullier said. “Maybe they want me at guard. Maybe they want me at center.”
It turned out that he stayed at center, but otherwise, the shuffling went like this: Tony Bergstrom, who entered the game at left guard when Lauvao got hurt on the game’s third play, shifted to right guard in place of Scherff; Ty Nsekhe, the backup who started at left tackle in place of Williams, moved to left guard; and rookie third-round draft picks Geron Christian made his NFL debut at left tackle.
Washington essentially was out of linemen at that point, so if another injury had happened, Gruden said defensive end Matt Ioannidis would have been forced to play guard, something he said he’d never done at any level.
“We were about a hangnail away from that happening,” Roullier said. “That would have been interesting.”
Richardson’s first season with the Redskins after leaving the Seattle Seahawks as a free agent ends with 20 catches for 262 yards and two TDs.
“Paul’s been dealing with this thing all year,” Gruden said of the AC joint injury. “Toughed it out for eight weeks and I think the pain has been bothering him so much that he needs to get it fixed.”
Gruden said that starting slot receiver Jamison Crowder, who’s missed four games with an ankle injury, might practice Wednesday.
Jets’ Darnold shoulders blame, played ‘stupid football’
NEW YORK (AP) — Sam Darnold had a tough time sitting through film of the game. New York Jets fans certainly know the feeling.
After throwing four interceptions in an ugly 13-6 loss at Miami on Sunday , the rookie quarterback shouldered the blame and was looking for answers.
After throwing four interceptions in an ugly 13-6 loss at Miami on Sunday , the rookie quarterback shouldered the blame and was looking for answers.
“For me, it’s just not playing to the best of my ability and, quite frankly, just playing stupid,” Darnold said Monday. “I thought I played stupid football yesterday and I’ve just got to be better. I know that, the coaches know that and everyone knows that.”
Well, yeah.
But Darnold isn’t alone. Not by any stretch.
Most of the venom from frustrated fans on social media and sports talk radio was directed at coach Todd Bowles, whose hold on his job has become increasingly tenuous as the Jets (3-6) head toward another year — it would be eight straight — without making the playoffs.
“I’m sick of losing,” second-year safety Jamal Adams said after the game. “I’m not a loser. I want to get back on the winning track. We’ve lost three straight? Come on, man.”
This is now a franchise staring at a crossroads.
The Jets have a home game Sunday against the bumbling Buffalo Bills (2-7), who somehow look even more inept than their AFC East counterparts.
“I think it’s huge,” Bowles acknowledged. “It’s our next game. It’s a division rivalry. … Winning takes care of a lot problems and a lot of issues. It’s important for us to win the next ballgame.”
A loss at MetLife Stadium will raise the heat under Bowles’ seat to scorching levels. And, it could force owner Christopher Johnson to seriously re-evaluate things — especially with the team heading into a bye-week break.
“People are obviously a little upset, a little disappointed, coming off three straight losses,” defensive lineman Leonard Williams said. “We definitely needed this one. It was a division game and we talked all week about how important it was for us to get this win.”
And, they still lost.
But there are enough culprits to share the blame.
“It’s not just Sam, it’s the team, period,” Bowles said. “Yesterday, it was mainly the offense. It was tweaks here and there, but we just have to play better and execute as a whole.”
Darnold, of course, had his worst game to date. Center Spencer Long had several wayward shotgun snaps because of a reinjured right middle finger before Bowles finally pulled him from the game. Jeremy Bates’ offense seemed stuck in neutral, and wide receivers rarely gave Darnold a target. And, even the normally sure-handed Jermaine Kearse had a few drops and capped a bad day by forgetting where he was on the field before catching a pass late in the game while standing out of bounds.
“I’m very concerned because we didn’t score a bunch of points the last three weeks,” Bowles said. “We’ve got to find a way to execute better and get it right.”
Darnold’s OK with pointing the finger at himself. But it has raised the thought he might be best served sitting for a week just to clear his head while 39-year-old backup Josh McCown takes the field.
A quarterback change, however, doesn’t appear to be in the plans.
“Not at this time,” Bowles said, “no.”
Darnold, the No. 3 overall draft pick, leads the NFL with 14 interceptions and has struggled during the last three games. He said “I thought I played bad” on Sunday and added he thought the offensive line “blocked their butts off.”
Still, the Jets scored six points and have 33 in their last three games combined.
“I’ve just got to play smarter, play better,” he said. “Yeah, I definitely feel like I forced some things (Sunday), but at the same time, I feel like there were some throws where I was second-guessing myself and I could’ve pulled the trigger.”
The last thing the Jets want is for their still-developing franchise QB is to become increasingly gun-shy.
“I think it’s just me at some moments in the game getting in my own head,” Darnold said. “I’ve just got to stay true to my progressions, stay true to the confidence that I normally have, and just go out there and sling it.”
The defense was mostly solid, allowing just 168 total yards, the second fewest under Bowles. That included 104 yards passing, the lowest under Bowles.
Yet, the Jets still came up short in a game they all acknowledged they should have won.
“I think the biggest consensus overall, for the players and for the coaches and as an organization, we all know that sticking together is what’s going to help us continue the season,” Williams said. “If we start dividing now, if coaches start dividing from players and players from players and coaches from coaches — any type of division in this organization — is only going to hinder us.”
Harbaugh ‘not surprised or insulted’ over queries on future
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Ravens have a losing record and are in danger of missing the playoffs for the fourth year in a row, so coach John Harbaugh now finds himself fielding questions about job security as he tries to bring Baltimore back into contention.
Not long after the Ravens (4-5) lost their third straight, 23-16 to Pittsburgh on Sunday, Harbaugh was asked if he was apprehensive about his future with the team.
“I’ve never been someone who’s worried about keeping a job,” he said. “It’s always been, for me, doing the job.”
On Monday, Harbaugh was asked how it felt to deal with that line of questioning with two months left in the season.
“I’m not surprised or insulted,” he said. “I understand that’s part of it and probably not surprised because you have to win games in this league. That’s the bottom line.”
Harbaugh is in his 11th season with the Ravens. Since taking over for Brian Billick in 2008, he’s compiled a 108-76 record, reached the playoffs six times and won a Super Bowl.
But the Ravens are in the midst of a serious dry spell, and owner Steve Bisciotti acknowledged last February that firing Harbaugh after the 2017 season “was certainly a consideration.”
This year’s team jumped to a 4-2 start but has since stumbled. Entering a long-awaited bye week, Harbaugh spoke about how badly the Ravens needed the break to rest and heal.
“If you watch the tape, we played fast, we played hard,” Harbaugh insisted. “But are we as fast as we were early in the year? Probably not, probably a step off just because it’s Week 9. So this week is going to help us. It’s going to help us pick up that step back, and I’m really kind of excited about that.”
From here on out, Harbaugh might have to coach as if his job depended on it. He does not, however, apologize for how he’d guided the Ravens to this point.
‘I feel real good about the way this team has been coached for the last 11 years, and for the last number of weeks,” he said. “So, there are no regrets. Never been any regrets here with me. We’ll keep fighting. That’s what we do.”
The Ravens looked sensational in a 21-0 win over Tennessee on Oct. 14. After that, however, a botched extra point cost them a shot at overtime in a 24-23 loss to New Orleans, and Carolina put a 36-21 whipping on Baltimore before the Steelers avenged a Sept. 30 loss to the Ravens on Sunday.
“It’s been a tough stretch,” Harbaugh said. “We’ve played three really good football teams the last three games. We haven’t won them. The plus part is they’re good football teams and our players have been playing hard.”
New Orleans and Carolina were coming off a bye before playing the Ravens. Now it’s Baltimore’s turn to sit back, reload, and tweak the playbook before hosting Cincinnati on Nov. 18.
“That’s what the bye is for,” Harbaugh said. “Teams use it for that purpose, and we’re going to get a chance to do that this week, too.”
Each of Baltimore's last three opponents were coming off a bye week. Now it's the Ravens' turn.
Saints’ Payton: Red zone defense has to get better
METAIRIE, La. (AP) — Saints coach Sean Payton expressed concern on Monday that his first-place team eventually will falter if it fails to improve the way it defends snaps from within 20 yards of its own goal line.
“There’s a ton of football left,” said Payton, whose Saints (7-1) are riding a seven-game winning streak as they prepare to travel to Cincinnati (5-3). “There’s a ton of things we have to improve on and we need to improve on, or it’s going to hurt us later. Red zone defense — that has to get better.”
While Payton emphasized that there are a number of corrections that need to be made from week to week, a half-season’s worth of poor numbers on red zone snaps is “the one area that is bothering me.”
Saints opponents have scored touchdowns on 20 of 28 drives (71.4 percent) that have included at least one play run from inside the Saints 20. That ranks 28th out of 32 teams in defensive red zone efficiency.
“You can’t find any team having success later in the season with the numbers that we currently have,” Payton warned. “We’ve got to find a way to improve that.”
Payton’s caution comes even as his team holds the inside track to the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs following a 45-35 victory over the previously unbeaten Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. In that game, the Rams ran red-zone plays on five separate possessions. Three of those drives ended with touchdowns, one ended with a field goal and another ended when the Rams were stopped just short of a first down on a fake field goal.
Technically, that represented an improvement in defensive red-zone efficiency relative to the club’s percentage over eight games. It just wasn’t good enough to allay Payton’s anxiety.
Because the Saints are scoring nearly 35 points per game, they’re likely to win even if their defense gives up a lot of yards, as long as it thrives at stopping opponents short of the end zone and forcing field goals — or creating turnovers.
Linebacker Damario Davis said the key to improving in the red zone is preparing better during the week for the plays that upcoming opponents have been most adept at running in that area of the field.
“It comes down to understanding how teams want to attack you down there and being locked into what they’re going to try to do,” Davis said. “Knowing your assignment and doing your assignment — I just think it comes down to that.”
But Davis also suggested that the Saints defense won’t want to become so preoccupied with its red zone play that it neglects other aspects of the game plan.
“We have our goals every week. All of them are important,” Davis said. “You’ve got to be good in the red zone. You’ve got to be good on third down. You’ve got to be good on first and second down in the pass game. You’ve got to stop the run. You’ve got to find a way to get takeaways. Those are our goals every week. When we do those, we’re usually successful. When we don’t, it’s not a good day.”
Ravens plot to expand Jackson’s role
Baltimore Ravens: The numbers don't lie when it comes to putting rookie quarterback Lamar Jackson on the field. Head coach John Harbaugh said as much Sunday and repeated at his Monday press conference that the Ravens are turning their gears to attempt to find ways to use
Baltimore Ravens: The numbers don’t lie when it comes to putting rookie quarterback Lamar Jackson on the field. Head coach John Harbaugh said as much Sunday and repeated at his Monday press conference that the Ravens are turning their gears to attempt to find ways to use Jackson. “I would like to find more of it,” Harbaugh said, adding the Ravens’ running game has been far better with the 2016 Heisman Trophy winner on the field. “I would like to see him out there more and find ways to get him on the field more, if we can.” Jackson played 13 snaps and was wide open for a touchdown pass, but quarterback Joe Flacco didn’t see him. Harbaugh said he’s confident Jackson will be a starting quarterback, but now is not the time.
Cincinnati Bengals: A.J. Green jammed his toe on the turf on a fourth-quarter catch in the Week 8 game against the Buccaneers that set up a game-winning field goal. After the bye, Green continued to experience inflammation and he consulted a specialist before deciding to rest the injury. While head coach Marvin Lewis did not rule out Green for Sunday’s game against the Saints, ESPN reported Green could miss two or more games. He sat for three games and part of a fourth with a similar injury in 2014. “A.J. will continue to do what A.J. does and bust his tail to get back out there as soon as he can,” Lewis said.
Cleveland Browns: Rookie cornerback Denzel Ward left Sunday’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs with a hip injury and might not be back when the Falcons visit this week. Interim head coach Gregg Williams, who had an active role in the team selecting Ward as the No. 4 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, said the defense would miss him — and might not yet understand just how badly. “We’ll see how long he’s out. People see how good you are when you’re not around, too,” Williams said. Injuries have hit hard at cornerback. E.J. Gaines and Terrance Mitchell were already out for Cleveland.
Pittsburgh Steelers: There is no disadvantage to playing on Thursday night in the opinion of head coach Mike Tomlin. After a win Sunday at Baltimore, Tomlin said he returned and stayed in his office to study the Carolina Panthers. Players were given the day off to recover unless they needed medical treatment, affording coaches a day to build the gameplan for the Panthers. “I really don’t care. As long as it’s a short week for the opponent, I don’t care,” Tomlin said of the short week.
–Field Level Media
Eagles DT Jernigan practices for first time this season
Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Timmy Jernigan practiced Monday for the first time since having surgery in April to repair a herniated disc in his back.
The Eagles now have 21 days to decide whether to activate Jernigan from the non-football injury
Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Timmy Jernigan practiced Monday for the first time since having surgery in April to repair a herniated disc in his back.
The Eagles now have 21 days to decide whether to activate Jernigan from the non-football injury list and add him to the 53-man roster. If they do not, he will not be allowed to play this season.
Jernigan, 26, tallied 29 tackles and 2.5 sacks and started 15 games in his first season in Philadelphia in 2017. He added two tackles during the postseason for the Super Bowl LII champions.
He spent the previous three seasons with the Baltimore Ravens, who drafted the Florida State product in the second round in the 2014 NFL Draft.
–Field Level Media