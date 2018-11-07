Packers release Whitehead after slap, put Allison on IR
Packers release Whitehead after slap, put Allison on IR
The Green Bay Packers made a number of roster moves on Tuesday, most notably placing a key part of the offense on injured reserve and making a surprising cut on defense.
Wide receiver Geronimo Allison, who suffered a groin injury at practice last week and did not play in the team’s 31-17 loss at New England on Sunday night, will require surgery for the injury and was placed on injured reserve. The move means he has to sit out at least eight weeks, so the only way he can play again this season is in the playoffs.
That was the expected move. The surprise came when the team released safety Jermaine Whitehead. After the Packers traded Ha Ha Clinton-Dix to the Washington Redskins last week, Whitehead was considered one of the favorites to take Clinton-Dix’s spot in the Packers’ lineup.
Instead, Tramon Williams replaced Clinton-Dix as the starter, and when Whitehead slapped Patriots center David Andrews in the head during Sunday night’s game and drew an ejection, that likely sealed his fate.
“The Whitehead penalty was clearly a classic reaction to the first guy,” Packers coach Mike McCarthy said during his Monday news conference. “And they catch the second guy. Whatever your feeling is, the severity of the penalty is a whole other topic. But … you can’t have that. You can’t react to those types of things. Yeah, we need to be better there.”
Also Tuesday, the club promoted cornerback Will Redmond from the practice squad and signed linebacker Brady Sheldon to the practice squad.
Allison, in his third season, had 20 receptions for 303 yards and two touchdowns in five games this season. The yards already were a career high for him.
Allison injured his groin in practice last week and might need surgery. He had 20 catches for 303 yards and two scores in five games, having also missed time with a hamstring injury.
The loss of Allison means more snaps for emerging rookie Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who is averaging a 21.1 yards per catch.
Whitehead has 17 tackles in seven games this year, making two starts. He was ejected from the 31-17 loss at New England on Sunday after being whistled for unnecessary roughness for slapping Patriots center David Andrews in the face during a shoving match.
Redmond was signed to the practice squad on Sept. 11. A third-round draft pick in the 2016 draft by the 49ers, Redmond has also spent time in the Chiefs organization.
Green Bay claimed safety Ibraheim Campbell off waivers from the New York Jets this week. Campbell has also played for the Texans and Cowboys.
Defensive end Bruce Irvin cleared waivers and became an unrestricted free agent on Tuesday.
Irvin had $3.8 million left on his contract with the Oakland Raiders when he was waived by the team.
Irvin could draw interest from teams looking to bolster their pass rush, including his former team, the Seattle Seahawks. Head coach Pete Carroll said general manager John Schneider, who drafted Irvin in the first round in 2012, is “always looking” to upgrade the roster but didn’t comment on Irvin.
The 31-year-old signed a $37 million deal as a free agent to leave Seattle and join the Raiders.
According to reports, the Atlanta Falcons — coached by Dan Quinn, Irvin’s defensive coordinator with the Seahawks — emerged as a favorite to add Irvin.
Head coach Jason Garrett and offensive coordinator Scott Linehan are likely to finish the 2018 season with the Dallas Cowboys, owner Jerry Jones said late Monday night.
“I very candidly didn’t see this coming,” Jones said following his team’s 28-14 home loss to Tennessee on Monday Night Football after coming off a bye week. “I thought we would be sitting here with a positive result. This is a surprise to me and is a setback. Now when you’re halfway through the season, losing a ballgame in the NFL, if that causes you to be deterred or to not think that there’s a future ahead of you, then you’ve picked the wrong world to operate in.”
At 3-5, the Cowboys are only two games out of first place in the NFC East with eight games to play. But their offense, which has led to heavy criticism of Garrett and Linehan by the fan base, ranks 27th in total offense and managed only 297 yards Monday.
–Former Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Sharrif Floyd plans to file suit against Dr. James Andrews over what the 27-year-old claims was a knee surgery gone wrong.
Floyd, according to multiple reports, was to file the $180 million lawsuit in Florida on Tuesday against Dr. Andrews, the Andrews Institute for Orthopedic Surgery and others, claiming a 2016 routine arthroscopic procedure turned into a career-ending operation.
Floyd’s attorney, Brad Sohn, says that his client expected to undergo a scope of his knee that would require a recovery time of no more than one month, but once he was on the operating table, doctors determined Floyd needed microfracture knee surgery. According to Floyd, when surgical assistants administered a pain blocker, muscle tissue and nerves around the knee were paralyzed.
–Nick Mullens will start at quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers when they host the New York Giants on Monday night, Mullens announced to reporters after practice. He said coach Kyle Shanahan told him he was the starter, and Mullens took the reps with the first team.
Mullens, 23, made his NFL debut last Thursday and led the 49ers (2-7) to a 34-3 win over the Oakland Raiders. He completed 16 of 22 passes for 262 with three touchdowns, and he didn’t turn the ball over.
On the other side of the field Monday night, struggling Eli Manning will start under center for the Giants, New York head coach Pat Shurmur announced. Alex Tanney is the backup quarterback. Rookie Kyle Lauletta has not been active for a game this season and faced internal discipline from the Giants for his arrest heading to practice last week.
–The Green Bay Packers placed wide receiver Geronimo Allison on injured reserve and released safety Jermaine Whitehead less than 48 hours after Whitehead slapped Patriots center David Andrews in the head during Sunday night’s game and drew an ejection.
Allison suffered a groin injury at practice last week and did not play in the team’s 31-17 loss at New England. He will require surgery for the injury and was placed on injured reserve. The move means he has to sit out at least eight weeks, so the only way he can play again this season is in the playoffs.
The club also promoted cornerback Will Redmond from the practice squad and signed linebacker Brady Sheldon to the practice squad.
–Defensive end Bruce Irvin cleared waivers and is now an unrestricted free agent. He had $3.8 million left on his contract with the Oakland Raiders when they cut him.
Irvin could draw interest from teams looking to bolster their pass rush, including his former team, the Seattle Seahawks. But according to reports, the Atlanta Falcons — coached by Dan Quinn, Irvin’s defensive coordinator with the Seahawks — emerged as a favorite to add Irvin.
–The Detroit Lions signed wide receiver Bruce Ellington, waived running back Ameer Abdullah and re-signed fullback Zach Zenner.
Ellington, a fourth-round pick by San Francisco in 2014, spent the past two seasons with the Houston Texans after two seasons with the 49ers. He has 56 receptions for 637 yards and five touchdowns in 40 career games. Abdullah was a second-round pick in 2015 but was active in only three games this season.
— Patriots running back Sony Michel, who has missed the last two games with a knee injury, could be back in the lineup Sunday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported. The rookie has 422 yards and four touchdowns on 95 carries in six games.
–The Kansas City Chiefs activated strong safety Daniel Sorensen from injured reserve. There is a chance Sorensen will play this week against the Arizona Cardinals after practicing the past two weeks. The Chiefs were facing a deadline to activate Sorensen or lose him for the season.
Strong safety Daniel Sorensen was activated from injured reserve by the Kansas City Chiefs on Tuesday.
Sorensen and Eric Berry, the projected starting safeties for the Chiefs, have not played this season. Berry remains week-to-week with a heel injury.
Sorensen was placed on injured reserve Sept. 2 after requiring knee surgery.
To create a roster spot, the Chiefs waived linebacker Nate Orchard.
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Giants rookie quarterback Kyle Lauletta apologized Tuesday morning, a week after he was arrested for motor vehicle violations near his home in Weehawken, N.J.
“First things first, I want to apologize to the New York Giants organization, my teammates, the fans and my family,” Lauletta said. “The incident that happened last week is a terrible representation of who I am and what I stand for. Right is right and wrong is wrong. My parents raised me better than that.”
According to Weehawken police accounts, Lauletta, the Giants’ fourth-round pick from Richmond, was driving his 2017 Jaguar on Tuesday morning, Oct. 30, when he was stopped for failing to obey a police officer’s order to continue driving straight.
The report says Lauletta almost hit a police officer while making an illegal turn. He was stopped by a second police officer and refused to produce a driver’s license or exit the car.
The incident happened close to renovations near the Lincoln Tunnel, which connects New Jersey with midtown Manhattan.
Police say he was arrested and charged with eluding police, obstructing administration of law and resisting arrest. He was also charged with reckless driving, disregarding an officer’s directions, improper turn and failure to remain in a marked lane.
Police said Lauletta’s car was involved in a similar incident Monday, but summons were mailed because the vehicle did not stay at the scene.
The Giants were on their bye week, so he did not have to report to any organized practices until Tuesday.
After practice, Lauletta said he was apologetic about the incident.
“I understand the cops have a very tough job and it was very chaotic at that location,” Lauletta said. “I respect these officers and I can’t say that I’m sorry enough. I have to prove myself worthy through my work ethic and put it all behind me. That’s all I can control and I hope to move forward from this.”
Giants coach Pat Shurmur said that Lauletta will not face any suspension for his actions.
“It’s being handled internally,” Shurmur said. “I’m very disappointed with the way it went down. I spoke to Kyle and this is not the way we want our players to act. The whole incident is disappointing. He’s back to work today and we’ll deal with it.”
Shurmur said that Lauletta’s problems with the police stemmed from him being late for meetings prior to practices both Monday and Tuesday.
“The way I look at it, quarterbacks should be early,” Shurmur said. “He’s working to be in a position to play. There is a lot to learn in order to prepare to play in the NFL.”
Lauletta said that he immediately spoke with Shurmur after his arrest.
“I know he was disappointed and I know I can’t put myself in that situation again,” Lauletta said. “I have to deal with the consequences.”
In other quarterback news, Shurmur also said that Eli Manning will remain the starter for Monday night’s game against the San Francisco 49ers.
“He’s starting Monday with the idea that he is going to get us on a run here and win some games,” said Shurmur, whose team is 1-7.
Veteran Alex Tanney has been listed as the No. 2 quarterback on the Giants’ depth chart all season. There was a possibility Lauletta would be given the opportunity to start a few games once the Giants were out of playoff contention. Now, Lauletta’s chances to start have greatly diminished with this arrest.
“The first thing I thought of was that I was leaving (home) later that I should have,” Lauletta said. “It’s my fault. I will take this as a lesson. I can’t put myself in these situations moving forward. I don’t know if I’m worried about (not getting the chance to play). I can’t afford to worry about it. I just have to do everything I can to prove that I can play. I’m going to give it everything I have, keep my head down and keep moving forward.”
Lauletta said that he did not want to “talk about the details of the incident,” especially after he was asked about going through the same traffic pattern illegally two days in a row.
“I was wrong,” Lauletta said. “I know that. It’s a horrible feeling. I stand with what happened. I made a decision I’ll regret for the rest of my life. I have to show up early every day from now on. Hopefully, this all will be part of my past and I’ll never allow what happened to happen ever again. I woke up late and put myself in that situation.”
Lauletta said that he has spoken with Manning about the incident.
“Eli has always been supportive of me,” Lauletta said. “He’s there for me. Right now, my goal, my main focus is to help Eli.”
NOTES: The Giants announced that rookie defensive tackle R.J. McIntosh, the team’s fifth-round draft pick out of Miami, has been cleared to play and will be activated in time to play Monday night. A roster spot will have to be created for McIntosh, who has been on the team’s non-football illness list. McIntosh’s illness has yet to be addressed. … Shurmur also said that offensive guard Jamon Brown, acquired via waivers from the Los Angeles Rams last week, will more than likely be activated and see action. Brown could actually be a starter at guard if he can learn quickly in practice this week.
Wide receiver Bruce Ellington on Tuesday signed with the Detroit Lions, who also waived running back Ameer Abdullah.
Ellington, a fourth-round pick by San Francisco in 2014, spent the past two seasons with the Houston Texans after two seasons with the 49ers. He has 56 receptions for 637 yards and five touchdowns in 40 career games. The Texans placed Ellington on injured reserve in late September.
Abdullah was a second-round pick in 2015 but was active in only three games this season.
Zenner and Ellington both have special teams experience and could factor immediately after the Lions made changes to those units this week.
The New England Patriots might have running back Sony Michel back in the lineup Sunday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported.
Michel, a first-round pick in 2018, leads the Patriots in rushing with 422 yards. He has four touchdowns.
James White, Kenjon Barner and wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson have subbed at running back for Michel.
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers are sticking with Nick Mullens as their starting quarterback after his spectacular debut performance.
Mullens said coach Kyle Shanahan told him Tuesday that he will remain the starter for the upcoming game against the New York Giants.
The 49ers decided to stick with Mullens after he joined Hall of Famers Jim Kelly (1986) and Fran Tarkenton (1961) as the only QBs to throw for at least 250 yards and three touchdowns without throwing an interception in their NFL debuts.
ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions have released running back Ameer Abdullah, cutting ties with their seldom-used, second-round pick from the 2015 draft.
Detroit also signed running back Zach Zenner and receiver Bruce Ellington on Tuesday.
Detroit waived Zenner from the reserve-injured list nearly two months ago after he hurt his back in the preseason finale. He had 420 yards rushing and five touchdowns over three seasons with the Lions.
Ellington had eight receptions for 92 yards and a touchdown in three games this season with the Houston Texans.
New York Giants head coach Pat Shurmur will not make a quarterback change this week, announcing Tuesday that Eli Manning will be the No. 1 quarterback Monday at San Francisco.
Manning, 37, has 222 starts in 224 career games since the 2004 draft.
Manning has been sacked a league-high 31 times and the Giants are 31st in rushing (77.9 yards per game) and 27th in points with 18.8 per game. At 1-7, the Giants are in the running for the No. 1 overall draft pick at midseason.
Alex Tanney is the backup quarterback. Rookie Kyle Lauletta has not been active for a game this season and faced internal discipline from the Giants for his arrest heading to practice last week.
Lauletta apologized on Tuesday for being a distraction.
“First things first, I want to apologize to the New York Giants organization, my teammates, the fans and my family,” Lauletta said. “The incident that happened last week is a terrible representation of who I am and what I stand for.”
The Giants also expected to activate defensive lineman R.J. McInstosh from the non-football injury list.
John Harbaugh is ready to send players home from the Baltimore Ravens facility after meetings on Wednesday, hoping time away fires up his reeling team during the bye.
“When you watch the tape [of Sunday’s game against Pittsburgh], we played fast, we played hard,” Harbaugh said. “But are we as fast as we were earlier in the year? Probably not. We’re probably a step off just because it’s Week 9. This week is going to help us. It’s going to help us pick that step back up. I’m really excited about that.”
Harbaugh hears fans and others calling for the Ravens to make a coaching change. He’s 45-46 since the Ravens won the Super Bowl in 2012.
“I understand that’s part of it — and probably not surprised, because you have to win games in this league,” Harbaugh said. “That’s the bottom line.”
The Steelers held Baltimore to 268 total yards, sparking questions about the Ravens changing quarterbacks from Joe Flacco to rookie Lamar Jackson. Harbaugh said he’s not making a switch at the position, but does want to find ways to get Jackson on the field more often. Among other reasons, he said the team’s rushing production is far better with Jackson on the field.
Even so, he won’t be trotting out any new formations this week.
“I know that we’re better off resting at this point,” Harbaugh said Tuesday. “I think our guys have been hard at work, at it through a long training camp, and it will be good for us to get an opportunity to get off our feet and get our legs back. So I’m looking forward to that.”
Head coach Jason Garrett and offensive coordinator Scott Linehan are likely to finish the 2018 season with the Dallas Cowboys.
“I very candidly didn’t see this coming,” Jones said Monday night. “I thought we would be sitting here with a positive result. This is a surprise to me and is a setback. Now when you’re halfway through the season, losing a ballgame in the NFL, if that causes you to be deterred or to not think that there’s a future ahead of you, then you’ve picked the wrong world to operate in. That’s not the life we’ve chosen.”
The schedule doesn’t let up for the Cowboys, who visit the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday before a Week 11 game at Atlanta to face the high-scoring Falcons.
At 3-5, the Cowboys are only two games out of first place in the NFC East with eight games to play. But the offense is 27th in total offense and managed only 297 yards Monday.
“I think we realize we have eight games to go, we’ve got a long way to go in this season,” Jones said. “We want to play better than we played (Monday), so I certainly think each individual and coach and front-office person is going to have to do better, including me.”
Famed orthopedic surgeon James Andrews is expected to be sued by former Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Sharrif Floyd, the lawyer for ex-NFL player announced Monday in a statement.
The suit maintains that Floyd sustained permanent nerve and muscle damage in his leg as a result of a September 2016 surgery performed at the Andrews Institute of Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine in Pensacola, Fla. Floyd expected the operation to be a routine arthroscopic procedure that would require three to four weeks of recovery.
However, doctors saw the need for microfracture surgery, requiring the bone to be drilled into, leading to Floyd needing a post-operation pain blocker.
The suit alleges that those administrating the pain blocker affected the procedure, paralyzing a nerve and the surrounding muscle and creating a situation where Floyd could not recover sufficiently to play football.
The suit is expected to target Andrews plus the anesthesiologist, two who aided in the surgery, the hospital and the associated corporations, according to a source who spoke with ESPN.
Floyd, whose NFL career — all with the Vikings — ended in 2016, is seeking $180 million in damages.
“We believe that if Sharrif had not been the victim of the medical negligence we allege, he would’ve been paid commensurate with some of the top players at his position, if not some of the top defensive players in football,” Sohn told Sports Illustrated on Monday night.
Sharrif, a University of Florida product, finished with 9.5 sacks in 44 NFL games.
“I’m going to get justice for Sharrif,” Sohn told ESPN. “He would have earned, we believe, a considerable amount of money playing football, and we’re going to attempt to hold accountable the people who prevented him from playing football and ended his career. I’m prepared to go the distance.”
Michael Thomas reached behind a goal post to pull out a flip phone in homage to a memorable touchdown celebration of the past. Benjamin Watson used his touchdown catch to let everyone know that he and his wife are expecting — and it's going to be twins.
Michael Thomas reached behind a goal post to pull out a flip phone in homage to a memorable touchdown celebration of the past. Benjamin Watson used his touchdown catch to let everyone know that he and his wife are expecting — and it’s going to be twins.
That was cause enough for celebration itself on a feel-good weekend for the NFL. So, too, was that bettors in Las Vegas and elsewhere finally turned the tables and took the bookies for millions of dollars.
They could have just as easily been popping champagne corks at NFL headquarters in New York. A season that began in turmoil has reached its midpoint and the league is riding a new high, with television ratings up and fans filling stadiums to cheer their favorite teams.
Suddenly, the NFL is fun once again.
It showed Sunday in a shootout in New Orleans that was widely entertaining even without the touchdown props. Then, if any further evidence was needed, it was provided in prime time when Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers squared off in a showdown of quarterback greats.
Brady and the New England Patriots won that one, and once again are treating another visit to the Super Bowl as their birthright. Out west, meanwhile, the Rams are trying to win fans again in Los Angeles with a team that could find its way to Atlanta, too.
And a new group of exciting young quarterbacks are letting everyone know the future of the sport is in good hands.
What could go wrong? Well, plenty, especially if President Trump takes an interest in the league once again.
But these are good times for a league that has taken blow after blow the last few years only to emerge with its position of America’s favorite sport safely intact.
“We’re the best,” Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said at last month’s owner meetings. “And I know that’s ironic since we’ve had some criticism, too. But I think that’s healthy.”
What is really healthy are offenses around the league, with scoring at record levels and 27 of 32 teams averaging more than 20 points a game. New rule changes designed to protect the quarterback and free up offenses have worked exactly as planned, despite some grumbling early by players upset they couldn’t hit like they did in the past.
Healthy indeed. Things are so good that even Roger Goodell couldn’t mess it up.
Actually, maybe he can. Not many were paying attention, but there were still a few protests during the anthem over the weekend and the issue is one presidential tweet away from blowing up once again.
Meanwhile, Colin Kaepernick remains unemployed, something everyone in the league should be ashamed about.
For now, though, the attention is on the game itself. And it can be argued that the game has never looked better.
There’s no confusion anymore about when a catch is really a catch, and even Clay Matthews of the Packers seems to have figured out how and when to safely take down the opposing quarterback.
There are dominant teams on both coasts, and a few high scoring games that are reminiscent of the old American Football League. The concussion issue has subsided, though the disturbing fact remains players are still suffering from them — at great risk to their long term health.
Even fans of the hapless Cleveland Browns have something to be happy about with a couple of wins and a couple coaches fired. They also have a franchise quarterback in Baker Mayfield and a potential upside that’s the envy of better teams.
It didn’t happen exactly by design. A lot of the NFL’s good fortune is due to good luck and an unwillingness of fans to let go of their favorite sport despite its many flaws.
There still is no real grand plan to end the protest debate, no long term solution to the fact football played at the highest level can shorten lives. The officiating continues to get in the way — often at just the wrong time — and there’s a real chance games aren’t played when the current collective bargaining agreement expires and players finally make a stand for guaranteed contracts.
For now, though, those are distant threats. The league remains the most popular in the country by far, and the addition of legalized betting around the country will boost it even more just like fantasy football has done in recent years.
What once looked like a season lost is now looking like a season to remember.
Tim Dahlberg is a national sports columnist for The Associated Press. Write to him at tdahlberg@ap.org or http://twitter.com/timdahlberg
DENVER (AP) — Coaches made some curious calls, assertions and admonitions in Week 9 as the NFL hit the halfway point with some real head-scratchers.
Oakland coach Jon Gruden insisted the silver and black is still golden, saying he's getting calls from players dying to play for the Raiders (1-7) next season.
DENVER (AP) — Coaches made some curious calls, assertions and admonitions in Week 9 as the NFL hit the halfway point with some real head-scratchers.
Oakland coach Jon Gruden insisted the silver and black is still golden, saying he’s getting calls from players dying to play for the Raiders (1-7) next season.
Hue Jackson suggested the Browns should have shown more patience before showing him the door with a 3-36-1 record, and his replacement, Gregg Williams, swore he’d turned down multiple head coaching offers since his firing by the Bills in 2003.
Matt Patricia, the latest disciple of Bill Belichick to discover just how hard it is to win without Tom Brady, had no problem with a reporter’s question so much as his poor posture, apparently averse to any kind of slump.
And Broncos embattled coach Vance Joseph admitted he got greedy in sending Brandon McManus out for a 62-yard field goal with 22 seconds left before halftime Sunday, a costly decision that backfired and resulted in a six-point swing in a gut-wrenching two-point loss to the Texans.
RAIDERS NADIRS
In an interview with Fox Sports that aired before Oakland’s 34-3 shellacking at the hands of the 49ers, Gruden told Raiders Hall of Famer Howie Long that said his trades of two of his biggest stars in Khalil Mack and Amari Cooper hasn’t affected other players’ desires to play for the Raiders in 2019.
“I got a cellphone just like you and everybody else,” Gruden said. “I get a lot of phone calls from people that are dying to come play here. I’m just telling you. They’re dying to play for the Raiders.”
Oakland may have nearly $70 million cap space to go with three first-round draft picks next April, but doesn’t talking to potential free agents teeter on tampering?
HUE’S VIEW
Jackson said he could have turned things around in Cleveland if given more time.
“I was surprised that I was not given the opportunity to display what I could do as a play caller with a much more talented roster,” Jackson told Cleveland.com after he was fired along with offensive coordinator Todd Haley following the Browns’ 25th consecutive road loss.
Jackson said he thought No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield will be successful but he lamented the Browns passing on quarterbacks Carson Wentz, Deshaun Watson and Patrick Mahomes in recent years as Cleveland chose to stockpile draft picks.
WILD WILLIAMS
The real eye-opener in Cleveland was Williams’ wild claims in his first news conference as interim head coach. Williams had served as defensive coordinator for several teams since his firing as head coach in Buffalo 15 years ago, but he said that was only because he had turned down multiple offers to be a head coach again.
He said he had “11 letters sent in to interview for head coaching jobs” and “four of them I didn’t even have to show up, just sign the contract and come.”
The NFL suspended Williams for the 2012 season after ruling that while the Saints defensive coordinator he orchestrated a program by which players were paid for knocking opponents from a game.
“That thing was a long time ago,” Williams said when asked if he ever imagined being a head coach again. “That’s nothing that we’re talking about now.”
SERGEANT SIT-UP-STRAIGHT
Detroit’s rookie head coach had a terse exchange with a reporter while discussing the Lions’ trade of leading receiver Golden Tate to the Philadelphia Eagles, a team they could be fighting in the NFL wild-card race, for a third-round pick, a move that could hurt in the short-term but pay dividends down the road.
When the reporter asked why he thought this move makes the Lions better, Patricia snapped, “Do me a favor and just kind of sit up, just like, have a little respect for the process.”
This from a coach who wore sweatpants to meet the media during Super Bowl week last February.
The reporter promptly sat up straight, asked his question again, and Patricia politely answered.
After the Lions’ 24-9 loss at Minnesota in which Matthew Stafford was sacked 10 times, the Detroit News trolled Patricia with this bold headline above a photo of the prone QB: “Poor Posture .”
VEXED VANCE
Joseph lost for the 17th time in 25 games Sunday when Brandon McManus missed a 51-yard field goal as time expired, turning a potential 20-19 thriller into a crushing 19-17 loss to the Texans and former teammate Demaryius Thomas.
Joseph was left to answer questions for two days about his questionable decisions at the end of both halves.
McManus also missed from 62 yards in the second quarter, leaving the Texans with the ball at the Broncos 48 and 18 seconds left, enough time for Deshaun Watson to get Houston into field goal range itself.
The six-point swing proved the difference when McManus missed consecutive field goals for the first time in his five-year NFL career, pushing his 51-yarder wide right as time expired in the fourth quarter.
“The one before half, that was totally on me. I was chasing points,” Joseph said Monday.
But the game-ender? No apologies for not trying to get closer after reaching the Texans 33.
Not with Whitney Mercilus, Jadeveon Clowney and J.J. Watt working against a makeshift line that had lost center Matt Paradis to a broken right leg earlier in the game.
Said Joseph: “I wasn’t going to expose our quarterback and our O-line to that pass rush one more time and now if they make a play, now we’re all idiots, right?”
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys defense might want to delete that last group photo. It was a celebration that proved a bit premature.
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys defense might want to delete that last group photo. It was a celebration that proved a bit premature.
On this Monday night, the Cowboys didn’t defend their star in a 28-14 loss — except for Byron Jones shoving Kevin Byard when the Tennessee Titans safety did his best imitation of Terrell Owens’ infamous taunting on the midfield logo 18 years ago.
“There’s no need for it,” Jones said. “We’re all having fun, but I think when you go and try to go on the star … everyone knows what going on the star means.”
Byrad’s interception in the end zone of Dak Prescott’s pass came right after Jaylon Smith recovered the second fumble by Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota and the Cowboys (3-5) looking to build on their early 7-0 lead.
“That was a big play in the ballgame not to be able to cash in there,” coach Jason Garrett said. “That was big in the game.”
Just two plays later, it looked like Smith had another recovery after what would have been Tennessee’s third lost fumble in a five-minute span. The defense had already posed for another group photo, like it had after two fumbles by Mariota, before the play was overturned on a replay review.
After keeping the ball, Mariota and the Titans (4-4) went on to finish a 15-play drive that tied the game. They didn’t have any more turnovers and never trailed again.
“One thing that defensively that we try to uphold is creating turnovers,” Jones said. “You can’t just do it in the first quarter and expect the game to go your way. You have to do it throughout the entire game.”
Amari Cooper had a 4-yard TD catch in his first game for the Cowboys, who sent a first-round pick to Oakland for the fourth-year receiver.
All three Dallas drives in the first quarter got into the red zone. There was a missed field goal before Cooper’s TD, and Prescott’s interception after that in their first home loss this season.
“I think the main thing is we had two no-scores in the red zone,” running back Ezekiel Elliott said. “It’s hard to win a game in the NFL when you have two no-scores.”
Cooper finished by catching five of the eight passes thrown his way for 58 yards — the interception was intended for him. Elliott had 17 carries for 61 yards.
Along with Cooper’s debut, this was the first game for the Cowboys since offensive line coach Paul Alexander was fired less than halfway into his first season with the team. Former Dallas offensive lineman Marc Colombo, who had served as assistant offensive line coach since 2016, was promoted to take over as offensive line coach.
It was the first time Garrett has made an in-season change to his coaching staff, but there was no immediate turnaround.
Prescott was sacked five times, losing a fumble when he tried to escape being tackled on one of them, and the Cowboys had only 72 yards rushing.
With the five sacks, Prescott has already been sacked 28 times halfway through this season. That is three more than his rookie season in 2016, and just short of the 32 sacks last season.
“I know that we had breakdowns,” owner Jerry Jones said. “I don’t know that I expected the change to create a situation here you just didn’t have breakdowns. I didn’t think there would be enough to impact the game the way it did, and the way it did with Dak.”
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Marcus Mariota threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score after fumbling on Tennessee's first two possessions, and the Titans spoiled Amari Cooper's Dallas debut with a 28-14 victory over the Cowboys on Monday night.
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Marcus Mariota threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score after fumbling on Tennessee’s first two possessions, and the Titans spoiled Amari Cooper’s Dallas debut with a 28-14 victory over the Cowboys on Monday night.
Kevin Byard sparked the sluggish Titans with an end-zone interception of Dak Prescott and celebrated T.O.-style. The Tennessee safety sprinted to midfield and stood on the Cowboys’ star logo while spreading his arms, just as Terrell Owens did 18 years ago at old Texas Stadium in a San Francisco rout.
The Cowboys looked like the team headed for a blowout win, but led just 7-0 after Mariota’s early miscues because of Brett Maher’s missed 38-yard field goal and Prescott’s ill-advised throw into double coverage.
The Titans (4-4) stopped a three-game losing streak while handing the Cowboys (3-5) their first loss in four home games and giving Dallas a difficult road to recovery for the playoffs.
Cooper scored the first Dallas touchdown and finished five catches for 58 yards after coming over from Oakland in a trade for a first-round pick during the open week.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Titans-Cowboys Stats
|Tennessee
|0
|14
|7
|7—28
|Dallas
|7
|7
|0
|0—14
|First Quarter
Dal_Cooper 4 pass from Prescott (Maher kick), 6:12.
|Second Quarter
Ten_Henry 1 run (Succop kick), 9:35.
Ten_D.Lewis 18 pass from Mariota (Succop kick), 4:11.
Dal_Hurns 23 pass from Prescott
|Tennessee
|0
|14
|7
|7—28
|Dallas
|7
|7
|0
|0—14
|First Quarter
Dal_Cooper 4 pass from Prescott (Maher kick), 6:12.
|Second Quarter
Ten_Henry 1 run (Succop kick), 9:35.
Ten_D.Lewis 18 pass from Mariota (Succop kick), 4:11.
Dal_Hurns 23 pass from Prescott (Maher kick), :39.
|Third Quarter
Ten_Jo.Smith 7 pass from Mariota (Succop kick), 5:44.
|Fourth Quarter
Ten_Mariota 9 run (Succop kick), 4:38.
A_90,466.
|Ten
|Dal
|First downs
|24
|18
|Total Net Yards
|340
|297
|Rushes-yards
|36-125
|19-72
|Passing
|215
|225
|Punt Returns
|3-11
|1-7
|Kickoff Returns
|1-23
|1-23
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|21-29-0
|21-32-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|4-25
|5-18
|Punts
|1-45.0
|3-44.7
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-2
|1-1
|Penalties-Yards
|3-20
|6-52
|Time of Possession
|34:26
|25:34
|INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Tennessee, D.Lewis 19-62, Mariota 10-32, Henry 6-27, Davis 1-4. Dallas, Elliott 17-61, Prescott 2-11.
PASSING_Tennessee, Mariota 21-29-0-240. Dallas, Prescott 21-31-1-243, Beasley 0-1-0-0.
RECEIVING_Tennessee, Davis 6-56, D.Lewis 4-60, Jo.Smith 2-33, Taylor 2-24, Batson 2-21, Henry 2-5, Jennings 1-36, Stocker 1-5, Sharpe 1-0. Dallas, Cooper 5-58, Elliott 4-51, Gallup 3-51, Beasley 3-16, De.Thompson 2-21, Jarwin 2-15, Hurns 1-23, R.Smith 1-8.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Tennessee, Succop 28. Dallas, Maher 38.
Former Dallas Cowboys star Dez Bryant is reportedly one of three wide receivers set to work out for the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday, according to NFL Network's Jane Slater.
Bryant, who turned 30 on Sunday, has been a free agent since he was released by Dallas in April. He has visited several teams, including a workout with the Cleveland Browns in August.
In an Instagram post on Sunday, Bryant wrote: “Not doing what I love (football) put a weight on me that I never thought I could lift off due to my situations and sacrifices. … Life will forever be a test. No way you can cheat it.”
Bryant, a three-time Pro Bowl selection, has 7,459 receiving yards and 73 touchdowns in his career. Last season, the three-time Pro Bowler notched 69 catches for 838 yards and six touchdowns.
Not long after his release from Dallas, Bryant turned down a three-year contract offer from the Baltimore Ravens, according to several media outlets. He intended to sign a one-year contract this season, then work on a longer-term deal starting next season, the reports said.
The Saints are 7-1 and enjoying a seven-game win streak.
Marcus Mariota passed for two touchdowns and rushed for another to lead the Tennessee Titans to a 28-14 victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night at Arlington, Texas.
Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott was 21 of 31 for 243 yards, two touchdowns and the interception. Amari Cooper caught five passes for 58 yards and a touchdown in his team debut, and fellow receiver Allen Hurns also caught a scoring pass for the Cowboys (3-5).
The Dallas defense repeatedly had issues stopping Tennessee, which converted 11 of 14 third-down opportunities. The Titans outgained the Cowboys 340 yards to 297, sending Dallas to its third defeat in four games.
The Titans took a 21-14 lead when Mariota hit Smith for a 7-yard scoring pass with 5:44 left in the third quarter. Mariota put the ball deep into the grasp of Lewis and pulled it out as Dallas defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence approached and instead shoveled it ahead to Lewis, who darted through the middle of the field for the touchdown.
Tennessee extended the lead to 14 when Mariota rushed for a 9-yard score with 4:38 remaining in the fourth quarter.
Dallas turned the ball over on downs with 1:31 left, and the Titans ran out the clock, sealing the game with Mariota’s 3-yard keeper on third-and-1 from the Tennessee 22-yard line.
Prescott threw two touchdown passes in the first half, and the game was tied at 14 at the break.
The Cowboys struck first four plays after Lawrence strip-sacked Mariota with linebacker Sean Lee recovering at the Tennessee 15. The touchdown came when Prescott tossed a 4-yard scoring pass to Cooper — recently acquired from the Oakland Raiders — with 6:12 left in the first quarter.
Tennessee tied the score with a 15-play, 80-yard drive that was culminated by Derrick Henry’s second-effort 1-yard run with 9:35 left in the half. The Titans moved ahead when Lewis fielded a screen pass from Mariota and navigated for an 18-yard score to make it 14-7 with 4:11 remaining.
The Cowboys countered with a 10-play, 78-yard drive. Prescott connected with Hurns for a 23-yard touchdown to knot the score with 39 seconds left.
–Field Level Media