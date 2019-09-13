Packers release former second-round pick S Jones
Packers release former second-round pick S Jones
Safety Josh Jones’ time with the Green Bay Packers has come to an end.
Jones took to social media on Sunday morning to declare that the Packers have informed him of his release. The team made the move official later Sunday, waiving Jones with a non-football illness designation.
“It’s been real Green Bay. The Packers just informed me of my release,” Jones wrote on Twitter.
Jones, who went public in the offseason with his request to be traded, was in for a reduced workload after former Chicago Bears safety Adrian Amos signed a four-year contract in March. The Packers also moved up in the 2019 NFL Draft to select former Maryland safety Darnell Savage in the first round.
The 24-year-old Jones recorded 126 tackles, three sacks and an interception in 29 career games since being selected by the Packers in the second round of the 2017 draft. He collected 55 tackles and one sack last season.
Jones hasn’t practiced with the team since Aug. 11 because of an undisclosed illness.
–Field Level Media
Redskins’ Gruden ‘strongly’ believes LT Williams won’t be traded
Washington Redskins head coach Jay Gruden said Monday he feels “very strongly” that the team will not trade left tackle Trent Williams.
Williams, 31, is in the midst of a holdout due to his dissatisfaction with the organization and would like to be traded.
NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Williams is healthy and ready to play after surgery to remove a growth on his head earlier this year.
According to reports, the seven-time Pro Bowler does not have any plans to report to Washington in the near future.
Williams has spent his entire career with the Redskins after being drafted fourth overall out of Oklahoma in 2010.
–Field Level Media
Reich rallies Colts behind backup QB Brissett
Andrew Luck will not
Andrew Luck will not suit up for the Colts this season, and head coach Frank Reich wants his Indianapolis locker room to embrace the reality and rally behind backup-turned-starter Jacoby Brissett.
“On one hand, we can respect and honor the player and the teammate (Luck) was,” Reich said. “At the same time, we can share an excitement and an enthusiasm about the team we have going forward and the journey ahead of us. Ultimately, it’s not how good any one player is, it’s not. It’s about how good we are as a team.”
Luck announced his retirement from the NFL at age 29, ending a collective pining from Colts fans for his return from a latest injury setback — to his ankle/calf — in time for Week 1 of the regular season on Sept. 8.
Luck will not be lining up for the Colts or any other team this season or the foreseeable future, not after officially announcing his retirement over the weekend and passing the proverbial baton to Brissett. Brissett is 5-12 as a starter, including 4-11 with the Colts in 2017 when Luck was out for the season with a shoulder injury. It was that volatile cycle of “injury, pain, rehab,” in Luck’s words, that led Brissett to this point.
“It’s been a roller-coaster of emotions,” Brissett said. “Main thing is not being able to see Andrew every day. Ups and downs, but it’s on the way up now. … I was shocked (at Luck’s retirement). Then we had a long conversation. It was emotions going back and forth. You sit down with him and you understand his decision. He’s one of my good friends. It’s tough. He was like smiling at the end. That’s what helped me gain clarity and understand the situation. Seeing him smiling. I wish him the best. We’ll talk long after our football careers.”
Reich himself was a backup quarterback in the NFL with the Buffalo Bills and knows what it’s like to deliver when your number is called. He’s also helped coach a backup into a starring role. As quarterbacks coach with the Philadelphia Eagles, Reich aided in readying Nick Foles to replace injured starter Carson Wentz and eventually beat the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl.
In this particular instance, the injury history of Luck helped Brissett get in plenty of work with the first-team offense. Reich estimated Brissett has taken more than 1,200 snaps with the starters since offseason workouts began.
“You can just feel his presence in the huddle and on the field,” Reich said. “The confidence that’s he’s had, the chemistry with his receivers. We all know Andrew and (wide receiver) T.Y. (Hilton) had a unique chemistry and connection. I can feel that developing. That’s been very important that Jacoby has taken all those reps.”
Hilton and Brissett were among the few who knew Luck was planning to address the team in the locker room on Saturday night. Hilton said the entire locker room, with more than 100 people inside, was dead silent during Luck’s comments that left most of the club in utter shock and disbelief.
“He’s ready,” Hilton said Monday of Brissett. “And I know he can’t wait to go out there and show he’s ready.”
–Field Level Media
U.S. heavy favorite to retain Presidents Cup
With the close of the FedEx Cup
With the close of the FedEx Cup Playoffs, the next marquee event on the men’s golf calendar is the 2019 Presidents Cup to be held Dec. 9-15 in Victoria, Australia.
U.S. captain Tiger Woods has yet to name his four alternates, but sportsbooks already see his side as the overwhelming favorite. For as many Ryder Cup struggles as the U.S. has suffered through over the past two decades, it has won the past seven Presidents Cups – often by large margins – and has not lost one since 1998.
The International Team is comprised of players from around the world, outside of Europe. The International side lost by a lone point in 2015, but the Steve Stricker-led U.S. team posted a resounding 19-11 win two years ago at Liberty National in Jersey City – the site of the first leg of this year’s FedEx Cup Playoffs.
PointsBet is offering the U.S. as a -251 favorite, compared to +225 for the International team and a +1200 moneyline on a tie — which has happened only once time in the previous 12 Presidents Cups. DraftKings is event more bullish on a U.S. victory (-305), while offering the International team at +275 and a +1400 moneyline on a tie bet.
The Presidents Cup has been held biennially since 1994. It was moved to odd numbered years after the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks pushed back that year’s Ryder Cup.
Each team will be comprised of 12 players, with the first eight earning automatic spots through a points system.
This year’s U.S. team will be led by No. 1-ranked Brooks Koepka, No. 3 Dustin Johnson and No. 5 Justin Thomas. No. 7 Patrick Cantlay, No. 9 Xander Schauffele and No. 10 Bryson DeChambeau give captain Tiger Woods six players currently ranked in the top 10.
Woods, ranked No. 8, has not ruled putting himself on the team as well. Webb Simpson and Matt Kuchar also qualified, with the next five players in the points standings being Gary Woodland, Rickie Fowler, Patrick Reed, Woods, Chez Reavie and Kevin Kisner.
Captain Ernie Els’ International team is led by Japanese star Hideki Matsuyama and also includes Australians Adam Scott, Marc Leishman and Cameron Smith, South Africa’s Louis Oosthuizen, Mexico’s Abraham Ancer, China’s Haotong Li and Taiwan’s C.T. Pan.
Woods and Els will make their captain’s picks the week of Nov. 4.
–Field Level Media
Patriots’ Chung pleads not guilty to cocaine charge
New England Patriots safety Patrick Chung pleaded not guilty Monday to a felony charge of cocaine possession and waived his arraignment scheduled for Wednesday, according to a New Hampshire Supreme Court spokesperson.
His next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 8 at Belknap County Superior Court in Laconia, N.H.
Chung, 32, was indicted earlier this month after police allegedly found cocaine at his home near Lake Winnipesaukee on June 25.
The Class B felony charge carries a potential prison term of 3 1/2 to seven years.
The Patriots issued the following statement last week: “We are aware of the reports regarding Patrick Chung. We will not be commenting while his judicial proceedings take place.”
Chung was not with the team for Thursday’s preseason victory against the Carolina Panthers, but NESN reported that he returned to the practice field Sunday.
A second-round draft pick by the Patriots in 2009, Chung has spent nine of his 10 NFL seasons in New England, with his tenure broken by one season with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2013. The three-time Super Bowl champion has 11 interceptions and 723 tackles in 140 career games (110 starts).
–Field Level Media
Agent claims WR Brown has offers for custom helmet
Companies are lining up to protect Antonio Brown’s head with a custom-built helmet he would be paid to wear, agent Drew Rosenhaus said of the Oakland Raiders wide receiver.
Rosenhaus said Brown was “going to move on” after a second grievance over his preferred — but no longer NFL approved — headwear was denied. But the plan for moving on could include an endorsement deal with a helmet company offering to craft a helmet to Brown’s precise preference.
Whether the NFL will move to quickly approve a personally crafted crown for Brown is uncertain. The Raiders open the season Sept. 9 at home against the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football.
“As a result of all the publicity accrued from our efforts to get him to wear that helmet, he has multiple offers on the table right now from various companies to custom-make a helmet for him and pay him quite a bit of money,” Rosenhaus said. “We have found, without getting into specifics, some very suitable alternatives. We’re very excited. Antonio will be wearing a helmet. He won’t be missing any time, and he’ll be getting paid a lot of money to do so. It’s sort of a happy ending, even though he won’t be able to wear the old helmet.”
Acquired from the Pittsburgh Steelers, Brown has barely been on the field with the Raiders since the offseason. He had an uncanny foot injury that equated to frostbite from cryotherapy and then drew a line in the sand over his outdated — by NFL safety standards — helmet.
Rosenhaus said Brown, who received a contract extension with the Raiders, is ready to let his play on the field do the talking after a dramatic summer.
“The helmet and the foot — all that is behind him now,” Rosenhaus said. “He’s going to flourish with Jon Gruden and Derek Carr. I’m very excited for him moving forward.”
–Field Level Media
Mariota struggles in cameo, Steleers handle Titans
Marcus Mariota failed to complete any of his three pass attempts and took a safety, and the Pittsburgh Steelers went on to beat the Tennessee Titans 18-6 in preseason action in Nashville, Tenn., on Sunday night.
Mariota saw only five snaps across two series, with his night ending when Stephon Tuitt sacked him in the end zone at the 9:12 mark of the first quarter. Ryan Tannehill entered next for the Titans and went 6 of 9 for 62 yards across five possessions, with four ending in punts and one in a field goal. He was sacked three times.
After the safety, the Steelers took a 15-0 lead behind Ben Roethlisberger’s 17-yard TD pass to JuJu Smith-Schuster and Mason Rudolph’s 41-yard strike to James Washington, both late in the first quarter. Roethlisberger finished 8 of 13 for 63 yards and the touchdown in three series, while Rudolph went 6 of 9 for 75 yards, the TD and an interception in five possessions.
Washington has nine catches for 203 yards — third in the NFL — and two touchdowns in three preseason games.
–Field Level Media
Dolphins’ Flores: QB competition ‘could go either way’
Dolphins' Flores: QB competition 'could go either way'
Miami Dolphins head coach Brian
Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores isn’t prepared to name his starting quarterback for the team’s season opener.
Veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick started Thursday’s 22-7 win against the Jacksonville Jaguars and played into the second half before fellow offseason acquisition Josh Rosen flourished during his time under center.
“This could go either way. … I think they’re both working hard, both have leadership, both have done a lot of good things,” Flores said on Sunday. “This will be a hard decision for the staff.”
Flores said that he might not publicly name the Dolphins’ starting quarterback ahead of their season opener against the Baltimore Ravens on Sept. 8.
Fitzpatrick struggled early against the Jaguars as the Dolphins punted on all four possessions in the first quarter. He completed 12 of 18 passes for 126 yards and a touchdown before ceding to Rosen, who went 5-of-7 for 59 yards and added four carries for 23 yards on the ground.
Rosen holds the edge in statistics accumulated during the preseason, as his completion percentage (62.2), yards per attempt (7.8) and touchdown drives (three) eclipse the totals of Fitzpatrick (53.1, 5.2, one).
Flores left the door open that all three quarterbacks on Miami’s roster — Rosen, Fitzpatrick and Jake Rudock — could play in Thursday’s preseason finale against the New Orleans Saints.
The Dolphins signed the 36-year-old Fitzpatrick in the offseason and also traded for the 22-year-old Rosen, who was a first-round draft pick by Arizona in 2018. Rosen became expendable when the Cardinals took quarterback Kyler Murray with the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s draft.
–Field Level Media
Report: Colts won’t go after Luck’s bonus money
Report: Colts won't go after Luck's bonus money
Quarterback Andrew Luck won’t have to give up nearly $25 million in bonus money despite his Saturday night announcement that he is retiring from the NFL just three weeks shy of his 30th birthday.
According to ESPN, the Colts won’t go after a $12 million roster bonus Luck received in March or a pro-rated portion of the $32 million signing bonus he received in 2016 that could have amounted to another $12.8 million.
Colts owner Jim Irsay suggested Saturday night that Luck was leaving as much as $500 million on the table by ending his career so young.
Luck, who turns 30 on Sept. 12, had already met with Irsay and had been seriously considering retirement for two weeks.
The team and Luck reportedly reached a settlement on the bonus money late last week, before the news broke during Saturday night’s game.
Luck has been battling an ankle injury for four months that took the team awhile to properly diagnose. It was initially called a calf issue before the ankle was determined to be the problem earlier this month. He did not practice in full during training camp, and his availability for the season opener was in doubt.
He also missed parts of the 2015 and 2016 seasons and the entire 2017 campaign with a recurring shoulder injury that required one surgery and additional treatment in Europe.
The No. 1 overall pick out of Stanford in 2012, Luck was widely considered the best quarterback prospect to enter the NFL since Peyton Manning in 1998. He went to the Pro Bowl and helped the Colts to the playoffs in each of his first three seasons, making an AFC Championship appearance in 2014, the same year he led the league with 40 touchdown passes during the regular season.
Luck missed nine games in 2015 and one in 2016 before sitting out all of 2017 after his recovery from shoulder surgery didn’t go as planned. He later told reporters he initially hurt his throwing shoulder in 2015 and had played through pain while compensating with an altered throwing motion before finally having surgery after the 2016 season.
Healthy again in 2018, Luck won the NFL’s Comeback Player of the Year award after starting all 16 games and throwing for 4,593 yards, 39 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. The Colts closed the season with nine wins in 10 games, rallying from a 1-5 start to reach the playoffs before falling in the divisional round to the Kansas City Chiefs.
Jacoby Brissett, who started 15 games in Luck’s place in 2017, will be the Colts’ starter moving forward. The 26-year-old has completed 59.1 percent of his passes for 3,500 yards, 13 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 23 games (17 starts) across three seasons.
–Field Level Media
Ravens sign K Fry
The Baltimore Ravens signed kicker Elliott Fry,
The Baltimore Ravens signed kicker Elliott Fry, the team announced Sunday.
Fry joins the Ravens just one week after he was waived by the Chicago Bears.
The 24-year-old Fry made 1 of 2 field-goal attempts while competing against Eddy Pineiro for the Bears’ kicking job.
Fry, who played in college at South Carolina, signed with the Bears in April after the Alliance of American Football league folded. He kicked with the Orlando Apollos.
The acquisition of Fry likely will allow the Ravens to grant star kicker Justin Tucker a bit of a breather before the season opener against the Miami Dolphins on Sept. 8.
Tucker signed a four-year contract extension in April that makes him the highest-paid kicker in NFL history.
The contract kept Tucker in Baltimore through the 2023 season and is worth $23.05 million, with $12.5 million guaranteed in the first two years and an $8 million signing bonus. The total value of the extension, the guaranteed money and the bonus are all records for a kicker.
Tucker, 29, is a three-time first-team All-Pro and two-time Pro Bowl selection who has spent his entire career with the Ravens.
He made 35 of 39 field-goal attempts and 36 of 37 extra points in 2018, with the missed PAT being the first of his career.
–Field Level Media
Koepka leads by one after delayed third round
Brooks Koepka goes into the final round of the Tour Championship in the lead after completing the suspended third round with a 2-under-par 68 on Sunday morning at East Lake in Atlanta.
Koepka’s net score is 15 under in the weighted scoring system being used in the FedEx Cup final. He’ll hold a one-shot lead on Xander Schauffele and Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy entering the afternoon’s play.
Schauffele shot 67 and McIlroy posted 68 in the third round.
Schauffele aced the 240-yard ninth hole for his first-ever hole-in-one. He pulled into a tie for the lead with a birdie on No. 17, but Koepka’s birdie on the final hole of the round put him back on top.
Those near the top of the leaderboard had more than half of the third round to complete when golfers returned to the course Sunday.
Saturday’s round was shortened because of a late-afternoon lightning strike that resulted in six injured spectators when debris fell from a tree. The round had been under a weather-related suspension at that point.
Justin Thomas was atop the leaderboard when Saturday’s competition ended. But his third-round 71 puts him tied for fourth with England’s Paul Casey (68) at 11 under.
The best score of the third round was turned in by Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama, whose 66 allowed him to move to 6 under for the tournament and into a tie for sixth place.
–Field Level Media
Report: Raiders release RB Martin
Running back Doug Martin's time with the Oakland Raiders has come
Running back Doug Martin’s time with the Oakland Raiders has come to an end, according to a report Sunday.
Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reported that Martin has been released by the Raiders. The club has yet to officially announce the move.
Martin led the team with 172 carries for 723 yards and four touchdowns in his lone season in Oakland in 2018. The 30-year-old Martin was released following the season before being re-signed in May after fellow running back Isaiah Crowell sustained a torn Achilles during offseason workouts.
Oakland is expected to hand the primary rushing duties to rookie Josh Jacobs, who was selected by the club with the 24th overall pick of the 2019 NFL Draft.
Jacobs rushed for 640 yards and 11 touchdowns while playing in 15 games at Alabama last season. In three seasons, the 5-foot-10, 219-pound back rushed for 1,491 yards on 251 carries with 16 TDs and also caught five touchdown passes.
The Raiders also have fellow running backs Jalen Richard, DeAndre Washington, James Butler and Mack Brown on the depth chart.
–Field Level Media
Raiders release RB Martin, sign DT Liuget
The Oakland Raiders released running back Doug Martin for
The Oakland Raiders released running back Doug Martin for the second time this year, the team announced Sunday.
Martin was placed on the Reserve/Injured List by the Raiders, who also released long snapper Andrew DePaola.
Oakland signed defensive tackle Corey Liuget and linebacker Bryson Allen-Williams on Sunday.
Martin led the team with 172 carries for 723 yards and four touchdowns in his lone season in Oakland in 2018. The 30-year-old Martin was released following the season before being re-signed in May after fellow running back Isaiah Crowell sustained a torn Achilles during offseason workouts.
Oakland is expected to hand the primary rushing duties to rookie Josh Jacobs, who was selected by the club with the 24th overall pick of the 2019 NFL Draft.
Jacobs rushed for 640 yards and 11 touchdowns while playing in 15 games at Alabama last season. In three seasons, the 5-foot-10, 219-pound back rushed for 1,491 yards on 251 carries with 16 TDs and also caught five touchdown passes.
The Raiders also have fellow running backs Jalen Richard, DeAndre Washington, James Butler and Mack Brown on the depth chart.
Liuget recorded 274 tackles, 24.0 sacks, six forced fumbles and six fumble recoveries in 108 games over his first eight seasons (2011-18) as a member of the Chargers.
Allen-Williams, who is an undrafted free agent out of South Carolina, made 176 tackles, 6.5 sacks and four interceptions in 43 games with the Gamecocks.
DePaola was placed on the Reserve/Injured List with a knee ailment sustained in last year’s season opener with the Raiders.
–Field Level Media
Redskins tab QB Keenum as Week 1 starter
Case Keenum will open the season as the starting quarterback for the Washington Redskins, coach Jay Gruden announced on Sunday.
Keenum beat out rookie first-round pick Dwayne Haskins and fellow veteran Colt McCoy for the job. He was 16-for-30 for 213 yards with one touchdown over the first three games of the preseason.
The Redskins visit the Philadelphia Eagles on Sept. 8 in the season opener.
Alex Smith started for the Redskins last season but complications during and after surgery to repair a broken leg make his return this season extremely unlikely.
Keenum, 31, became available when Denver acquired Joe Flacco from the Baltimore Ravens. He has 54 NFL starts with the Broncos, Minnesota Vikings, St. Louis/Los Angeles Rams and Houston Texans.
McCoy, who turns 33 the night of the NFL regular-season opener between the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers, had surgery to repair a broken right leg. He’s been in Washington since 2014, but made only six starts in those five seasons. He had just 41 pass attempts in the past four years and has been unavailable in the preseason.
Haskins, the 15th overall pick out of Ohio State, completed 22 of 41 passes with one touchdown and two interceptions in three preseason games. He was also sacked five times.
–Field Level Media
Brady on Luck retirement: ‘His life’
Tom Brady turned 42,
Tom Brady turned 42, signed a new contract and is in attack mode entering his 20th season in the NFL. Suffice it to say, he doesn’t entirely relate with Andrew Luck’s decision to retire at 29.
“It is his life. Everyone has the right to choose what he wants to do,” Brady said Monday in an interview with WEEI. “He had a great career, and he was a great player. Everybody wishes they could be healthy all the time. It is a contact sport, and he’s certainly had his fair share of injuries, so guys retire at different times. Some at the end of the season, and I have seen a lot of guys retire before the season gets going and this is just one of those examples.”
Brady bounced back from a torn ACL in 2008, but his injury toll doesn’t stack up to Luck’s. The former No. 1 overall pick had a lacerated kidney, an 18-month shoulder injury that required surgery and cost him the entire 2017 season, and a current leg-ankle issue that prompted his retirement Saturday.
Often credited for his mental toughness and drive, Brady said there isn’t just one factor in his ability to last two decades at the most demanding position in the league.
“There’s definitely a physical element,” Brady said. “There’s definitely an emotional element. I think there is a mental element. Everything in my view really has to come together for you to be the best version of yourself as a player, and it takes a lot of support. It takes a lot of people. You see, certainly, you can see me as an individual doing that. I have the support of my teammates, my coaches, my family, my friends, Alex (Guerrero), my training system. All those things really need to come together in order to continue to achieve. There’s moments where it is very challenging whether it’s physically, emotionally, or mentally … you need somebody to help you push through the hard parts because it’s not all easy. It’s a great challenge, but it is very rewarding when you meet the challenge, too.”
Jacoby Brissett takes over for Luck after starting his career in New England behind Brady, who expects good things from the Colts despite the change. Brady said he was not surprised to hear Luck booed on Saturday night after the Bears played the Colts in Indianapolis.
“In the moment, I try and not make any decisions on emotion. We are emotional beings. They just ebb and flow,” he said. “That is just part of life in my view.”
–Field Level Media
Reports: Raiders WR Brown loses second grievance hearing
Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown still can’t convince the NFL that he should be able to wear an out-of-code helmet, losing a second grievance hearing on the matter, according to multiple reports.
The news was not all bad for the veteran pass catcher, though, as ProFootballTalk reported Sunday that Brown is making progress on an eventual endorsement deal with multiple equipment makers for a model that is expected to be approved.
The ongoing saga has stemmed from the NFL’s advanced regulations for helmet safety. Brown, who has played nine seasons, all with the Pittsburgh Steelers, had been using a Schutt Air Advantage helmet that no longer is approved by the league.
Brown already lost one grievance on the matter, with the second grievance centered on a request for a one-year grace period. The second grievance hearing took place Friday, with ProFootballTalk reporting it also went in the league’s favor. The same independent arbitrator presided over both hearings.
Brown has left Raiders training camp twice, with one occasion linked to treatment for his injured feet. Brown was reportedly wearing an approved helmet at practice Tuesday.
–Field Level Media
Reports: Panthers QB Newton walking without boot
Carolina Panthers quarterback
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton was spotted Sunday without the walking boot he’d been wearing since he sprained his left foot, according to multiple reports.
Newton suffered the injury on Thursday in a preseason game against the New England Patriots.
On Saturday, head coach Ron Rivera said he was “cautiously optimistic” that Newton soon would be on the practice field.
“There really isn’t any timetable, but we’re going to do everything we can to make sure it’s right and ready to roll,” Rivera said after Saturday’s practice. “What we’re going to do is take it day by day because there is no timetable. So we’ll begin to focus in on what we need to as time progresses.”
On Sunday, Rivera didn’t go into any details about Newton shedding the boot.
“It means he’s progressing,” Rivera said, via The Athletic.
–Field Level Media
McIlroy (66) wins Tour Championship, FedEx Cup
Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland shot a final-round 4-under-par 66 to clinch the Tour Championship in a long day of golf Sunday at East Lake in Atlanta.
McIlroy becomes the FedEx Cup champion, with his final score listed at a net 18-under 267 in the weighted scoring system being used in the FedEx Cup final.
His margin was four strokes on Xander Schauffele, whose final-round 70 put him at 14 under in the tournament.
McIlroy, now a two-time FedEx Cup champion, began the week in fifth place and trailed third-round leader Brooks Koepka by a stroke after the third round concluded Sunday morning.
McIlroy looked primed to cruise to the finish until bogeys on Nos. 14 and 15, putting his lead at two shots.
Justin Thomas and Koepka shared third place at 13 under.
Koepka, who shot 72 in the final round, tumbled from the lead with a double bogey on the seventh hole. He had birdied the hole in the second and third rounds.
It amounted to a three-shot swing because of McIlroy’s birdie at No. 7 on Sunday afternoon.
Still, Koepka appeared in good position until consecutive bogeys on Nos. 12, 13 and 14.
Thomas, who began the tournament atop the standings and had the best chance of winning, posted 68 for the final round. Two birdies across the final three holes weren’t enough for him to claim the FedExCup title for the second time in three years.
England’s Paul Casey slumped with a final-round 72 and ended up fifth at 9 under. His third-round 68 was his previous high round for the tournament.
After finishing the suspended third round Sunday morning with a 68, Koepka held first place at 15 under.
He carried a one-shot lead on Schauffele and McIlroy entering the afternoon’s play. Schauffele shot 67 and McIlroy posted 68 in the third round.
In that round, Schauffele aced the 240-yard ninth hole for his first-ever hole-in-one. He pulled into a tie for the lead with a birdie on No. 17, but Koepka’s birdie on the final hole of the round put him back on top.
Those near the top of the leaderboard had more than half of the third round to complete when golfers returned to the course Sunday, which was the first time in three days that play wasn’t interrupted by a weather delay.
Saturday’s round was shortened because of a late-afternoon lightning strike that resulted in six injured spectators when debris fell from a tree. The round had been under a weather-related suspension at that point.
Thomas was atop the leader board when Saturday’s competition ended. But his third-round 71 put him tied for fourth with Casey (68) at 11 under.
The best score of the third round was turned in by Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama, whose 66 allowed him to move to 6 under for the tournament and into a tie for sixth place prior to the final round. His 71 in the afternoon left him at 5 under and tied for ninth.
–Field Level Media
Patriots make roster moves as Gordon returns to practice
New
New England Patriots wide receiver Josh Gordon is off the non-football injury list and practiced for the first time on Sunday in full pads, according to multiple reports.
That means Gordon, conditionally reinstated by the NFL from suspension on Aug. 16, is on track for the Sept. 8 opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Gordon’s return was the latest bright spot for the Patriots receiving corps, which last week saw veterans Julian Edelman (thumb) and Demaryius Thomas (Achilles) placed on the active roster.
The Patriots made a series of roster moves on Sunday, which included the release of wide receiver Maurice Harris, the former Redskins receiver signed by the Patriots in March. Last season, he played in 12 games (seven starts) for Washington and caught 28 passes for 304 yards.
The Patriots also signed linebacker Scooby Wright and running back Robert Martin. Contract terms were not announced.
The Cleveland Browns selected Wright in the seventh round of the 2016 draft, and he has appeared in 13 NFL games, all with the Arizona Cardinals. The New York Giants signed Martin as an undrafted free agent in 2018, and he spent the year on the practice squad.
In addition, the Patriots placed linebacker Brandon King, who tore his quadriceps in Thursday’s preseason win over the Carolina Panthers, on injured reserve.
Also cut was defensive lineman Keionta Davis, who played in six regular season games (three starts) with the Patriots in 2018. He made six tackles.
–Field Level Media
Giants rookie QB Jones to start last preseason game
Two days after New York Giants head coach Pat Shurmur reaffirmed to reporters that Eli Manning will remain the team’s starting quarterback when the 2019 season kicks off, Shurmur announced Sunday that rookie Daniel Jones will get the start in New York’s preseason finale on Thursday against New England.
Jones, whose selection at No. 6 overall in this year’s NFL Draft was heavily panned by media and fans, has flipped the script this preseason by playing much better than expected — completing 25 of 30 passes for 369 yards and two touchdowns in three games.
The Duke product comes off another stellar outing on Thursday against Cincinnati when he finished 9 of 11 passing for 141 yards in four drives, looking so polished that Shurmur was compelled to declare a day later that there was no quarterback controversy — at least in regard to Week 1 against Dallas.
“Eli’s our starter, and we’re getting Daniel ready to play,” Shurmur said Friday. “(Jones) has done a good job in the preseason. He’s getting better and he’s going to do continue to do that, so that at whatever time we need him to play, he’ll be ready.”
While the 38-year-old Manning is the franchise’s all-time passing leader with two Super Bowl MVP awards to his credit, the Giants have gone just 8-24 over the past two seasons. New York has just one winning season since 2013 and has gone seven straight seasons without a playoff victory.
–Field Level Media
Dolphins release S McDonald
The Miami Dolphins released safety T.J. McDonald on Sunday, just a year into a four-year, $24 million contract extension.
McDonald, 28, joined Miami on a one-year deal as a free agent in March of 2017 and signed an extension less than six months later, which put him under contract through 2021.
He is still due $3.7 million in guaranteed money in 2019 and will count as $6.5 million in dead money against Miami’s cap ($4.6 million in 2019, $1.9 million in 2020). McDonald had unguaranteed salaries of $6.6 million in 2020 and $6 million in 2021.
The six-year veteran started 14 games for the Dolphins last season, totaling 86 tackles, three interceptions and five pass breakups. A third-round pick of the then-St. Louis Rams in 2013, he has 412 tackles, eight interceptions and 25 pass breakups in 75 career games (all starts).
The Dolphins have been expected to move on from pricier veterans as they rebuild their roster, with the Miami Herald reporting Saturday that safety Reshad Jones, linebacker Kiko Alonso and wideout Kenny Stills have been the subject of trade talks. Jones told the Herald on Sunday he has been told by the team he won’t be dealt, but he is expected to take a smaller role.
Former nickel cornerback Bobby McCain and do-it-all defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick, a 2018 first-round pick, are both listed on the team’s depth chart at safety.
The Herald also reported Saturday that teams have called about left tackle and former first-rounder Laremy Tunsil, but that the team would have to be blown away to trade its blind-side protector.
–Field Level Media
