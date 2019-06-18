Packers claim TE Roberts off waivers from Lions
The Green Bay Packers claimed tight end Michael Roberts off waivers from the Detroit Lions on Monday, according to multiple reports.
The Lions released Roberts on Friday after his trade to the New England Patriots for a 2020 seventh-round pick was rescinded due to a failed physical. New England was expected to have interest in claiming Roberts, but Green Bay had a higher waiver priority.
Roberts, 25, was a fourth-round pick out of Toledo in 2017 after catching 13 touchdowns as a senior. The 25-year-old has 13 receptions for 146 yards and three touchdowns in 23 NFL games, with 48 yards and two scores coming in one game last season (at Miami).
He’ll join a Packers tight end group that includes veterans Jimmy Graham and Marcedes Lewis and third-round rookie Jace Sternberger.
New England has been searching to bolster the position since the retirement of Rob Gronkowski earlier this year.
Well-traveled QB McCown retires, joins ESPN
Josh McCown, whose 17-year NFL career spanned 10 teams, announced his retirement Monday.
His longest tenure with any franchise was four seasons, that being with the Arizona Cardinals, who drafted McCown in the third round of the 2002 draft.
He started 22 games for the Cardinals, the most he had in any of his NFL stops.
“But looking back, I’m proud of how my career has gone,” he wrote at The Players’ Tribune website. “I don’t shy away from the journeyman label. I embrace it, full force.
“Because it’s been one heck of a journey.”
The journey now takes him to ESPN, where he will join the network as an NFL analyst, starting Wednesday, when he will appear on multiple shows.
“Josh knows the game and is widely respected throughout the league,” ESPN vice president for NFL studio shows Seth Markman said in a statement. “Every quarterback room he was in as a player, he made better. Now we’re excited to welcome him to ESPN.”
McCown played in 99 games (76 starts) across 16 seasons, completing 1,581 of 2,628 passes for 17,707 yards, with 98 touchdowns and 82 interceptions.
McCown, who turns 40 on July 4, spent the past two seasons with the New York Jets, serving as the starter in 2017. He appeared in four games (three starts) last season, serving as a backup to rookie Sam Darnold.
McCown’s career also took him to the Detroit Lions, Oakland Raiders, Miami Dolphins, Carolina Panthers, San Francisco 49ers, Chicago Bears, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Cleveland Browns.
“At the end of the day, no matter what team I was on, I tried to serve it to the best of my ability, and I tried to influence my team in a positive manner. I hope I did that,” McCown wrote.
“And I made sure that when my number was called, I was prepared, and I gave it everything I had, every time. I may not have turned out to be the franchise quarterback I set out to be back at Cardinals rookie camp, but I’m extremely proud of the career I had.”
Koepka early Open favorite
Brooks Koepka fell short in his attempt to win his third consecutive U.S. Open on Sunday, but the four-time major champion has already been installed as the early favorite to win next month’s Open Championship in Northern Ireland.
PointsBet listed Koepka at 9/1 and FanDuel at 7/1, slightly ahead of Rory McIlroy (10/1 and 8.5/1), who will be an overwhelming crowd favorite as he seeks to win The Open in his home country. Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth and Tiger Woods were all listed at 12/1 by PointsBet on Monday, while FanDuel had Woods at 9.5/1 and the other two at 12/1.
Gary Woodland held off Koepka at Pebble Beach to claim his first major championship and rise to No. 12 in the world rankings, but he is still only 66/1 by PointsBet.
The 148th Open Championship will be held at Royal Portrush July 18-21.
Portrush native Graeme McDowell secured his entry into the event at the RBC Canadian Open earlier this month. Despite posting a solid T16 finish at the U.S. Open, McDowell is still 42/1 by FanDuel while PointsBet isn’t yet offering a future wager on the 39-year-old.
However, PointsBet is offering 5,000/1 odds on 1995 Open champion John Daly.
The Open odds (via PointsBet)
Brooks Koepka, +900
Rory McIlroy, +1000
Dustin Johnson, +1200
Jordan Spieth, +1200
Tiger Woods, +1200
Justin Rose, +1600
Francesco Molinari, +1800
Jon Rahm, +2000
Tommy Fleetwood, +2200
Rickie Fowler, +2500
Justin Thomas, +2500
Xander Schauffele, +2500
Jason Day, +2800
Bryson DeChambeau, +2800
Tony Finau, +3000
Patrick Cantlay, +3000
Sergio Garcia, +3300
Hideki Matsuyama, +3500
Henrik Stenson, +4000
Alex Noren, +4000
Paul Casey, +4000
Phil Mickelson, +4000
Adam Scott, +4000
Patrick Reed, +5000
Louis Oosthuizen, +5000
Branden Grace, +5000
Marc Leishman, +5000
Matt Kuchar, +5000
Ian Poulter, +6000
Matt Wallace, +6000
Tyrrell Hatton, +6600
Matthew Fitzpatrick, +6600
Bubba Watson, +6600
Shane Lowry, +6600
Gary Woodland, +6600
Webb Simpson, +8000
Paul Dunne, +8000
Brandt Snedeker, +8000
Danny Willett, +8000
Russell Knox, +8000
Rafael Cabrera Bello, +8000
Zach Johnson, +8000
Thomas Pieters, +8000
Eddie Pepperell, +9000
Chris Wood, +10000
Jimmy Walker, +10000
Kevin Chappell, +10000
Thorbjorn Olesen, +10000
Ryan Fox, +10000
Kevin Kisner, +10000
Haotong Li, +10000
Cameron Smith, +10000
Byeong Hun An, +12500
Emiliano Grillo, +12500
Ryan Moore, +12500
Brian Harman, +12500
Luke List, +12500
Kiradech Aphibarnrat, +12500
Beau Hossler, +12500
Daniel Berger, +15000
Charl Schwartzel, +15000
Kevin Na, +15000
Jason Dufner, +15000
Keegan Bradley, +15000
Padraig Harrington, +15000
Joost Luiten, +15000
Alexander Levy, +15000
Peter Uihlein, +15000
Dylan Frittelli, +15000
Bernd Wiesberger, +15000
Si Woo Kim, +15000
Kyle Stanley, +15000
Charley Hoffman, +15000
Alexander Bjork, +17500
Hudson Swafford, +17500
Austin Cook, +20000
Ross Fisher, +20000
Russell Henley, +20000
Jorge Campillo, +20000
Charles Howell, +20000
Ernie Els, +20000
Jeunghun Wang, +20000
Danny Lee, +20000
Grayson Murray, +20000
Satoshi Kodaira, +25000
Stewart Cink, +25000
Mikko Korhonen, +25000
Paul Lawrie, +25000
Shubhankar Sharma, +25000
Todd Hamilton, +50000
Darren Clarke, +50000
Mark Calcavecchia, +50000
David Duval, +50000
Tom Lehman, +50000
John Daly, +50000
Woodland rises to No. 12 in world rankings after U.S. Open win
With his first major championship win on Sunday at the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach, Gary Woodland moved up to a career-best No. 12 in the world golf rankings.
Woodland beat out two-time defending champion and world No. 1 Brooks Koepka by three shots at the U.S. Open, carding a final-round 69 for a 13-under 271 total to become just the fourth player in history to record four sub-par rounds en route to hoisting the trophy.
Woodland climbed 13 spots after his win at Pebble Beach. He started the week ranked No. 25.
“I’ve worked hard my whole life. I’ve been surrounded by amazing people and I always just wanted to be successful. I didn’t know what it was, what I was going to do. I fell in love with golf, and it’s transcended to today,” Woodland said.
“People probably growing up said the U.S. Open wouldn’t suit me, because I’m a long hitter, I’m a bomber. Coming to Pebble Beach, on top of that, it’s a shorter golf course. And I went out and proved, I think to everybody else, what I always believed — that I’m pretty good.”
Woodland also rose from ninth to fifth in the FedEx Cup standings; Matt Kuchar remained in first place.
Koepka, who shot 68 on Sunday to finish alone in second place, remains the world’s No. 1 player for the 13th straight week while Dustin Johnson, who finished tied for 35th, stays at No. 2.
There was some minor shuffling among the top 10.
England’s Justin Rose, who finished tied for third at Pebble Beach, moved up to No. 3 while Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy dropped to No. 4 after finishing tied for ninth place. Tiger Woods, who won the 2000 championship at Pebble Beach by a record 15 strokes with a 12-under 272 total, remains No. 5.
Flip-flopping the final two spots in the top 10 are Xander Schauffele, who moved to No. 9 after finishing tied for third on Sunday, and Bryson DeChambeau, who dropped a spot to No. 10 with a T-35 finish.
–Field Level Media
Woods concludes shaky U.S. Open with a flourish
Six birdies in the last 12 holes moved Tiger Woods up the leaderboard, but he was a non-factor in the 119th edition of the U.S. Open.
It was a minor consolation to Woods that he finished well at Pebble Beach, but he knows it was just a band-aid to a week’s worth of scabs and welts.
“I wish I would have known because I would have turned it around a little earlier than that,” Woods said after a final-round 69 that allowed him to finish at 2-under 282, well behind the leaders. “Again, got off to another crappy start and was able to fight it off. Turned back around and got it to under par for the week which is — normally it’s a good thing, but this week the guys are definitely taking to it.”
The final round marked the lone time Woods broke 70 in four rounds on the scenic course on the northern California coast. But it sure didn’t come easy.
Woods bogeyed four of the first six holes and appeared to be en route to a dreadful day. He bogeyed the par-5 Nos. 1 and 2 to start off the round, failing to sink a five-foot putt on the second hole.
A bogey on the par-3 fifth hole was followed by another bogey on the par-5 sixth, leaving Woods’ mood as gloomy as the cloudy sky hovering over the course.
“It was just a matter of can I somehow get it back to even par for the day and the total,” said Woods, “and that was our goal.”
The turnaround began with a birdie-2 on the 102-yard seventh hole and was followed with a birdie on the par-4 eighth.
After four straight pars, Woods finished with a flourish by nailing birdies on 13, 14, 16 and 18. Nos. 13 and 16 were par-4 holes — he began his late flurry by sinking a 40-foot putt on 13 — while Nos. 14 (582 yards) and 18 (539) were par-5s.
The ending left Woods with a positive way to conclude the tournament, even if he was never in contention.
“Just because I got off to a bad start doesn’t mean it’s over,” Woods said. “Keep grinding, keep playing. And I was able to turn my round around today as well as yesterday. So rounds that could have easily slipped away and kind of gone the other way pretty easily I was able to (get a) turnaround.”
Woods has won three U.S. Open titles, but the most recent was the memorable 91-hole playoff victory over Rocco Mediate at Torrey Pines in 2008.
He said next up on his slate is getting some rest — “I think I’m going to take a little bit of time off and enjoy some family time,” Woods said — with an eye on being physically fresh next month for The Open Championship (formerly British Open) at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland.
“I’m looking forward to getting up there and taking a look at the golf course and trying to figure out,” Woods said of a course in which he has never played or seen. “I hope that my practice rounds are such that we get different winds, especially on a golf course that I’ve never played, and to get a different feel how it could play for the week. And definitely have to do my homework once I get there.”
Woodland nabs first major win at U.S. Open
Gary Woodland fended off a challenge from the reigning champion and won his first major championship, shooting 2-under 69 during Sunday’s final round of the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach on the shores of northern California.
Woodland, who’s from Topeka, Kan., finished 13-under 271 for the tournament for a three-shot victory. The 35-year-old, who was a college golfer at Kansas, capped the round with a long birdie putt on the last hole.
Brooks Koepka, the two-time defending champion, made it interesting, finishing with 68 after a torrid start to the round. He ended up at 10 under.
Koepka, who won last month’s PGA Championship, posted birdies on five of the first six holes. He closed with six straight pars, barely missing a birdie putt on the final hole that would have closed the gap to one stroke at the time.
England’s Justin Rose (74), Xander Schauffele (67), Chez Reavie (71) and Spain’s Jon Rahm (68) tied for third place at 7 under.
Rose shared the top spot briefly on the final day but couldn’t stay there. He was undone by bogeys on Nos. 12, 13 and 15.
Woodland’s third bogey of the tournament came on the ninth hole Sunday. He gave another stroke back on No. 12.
Even with Koepka lurking, Woodland held it together.
With a birdie on the first hole, Rose pulled even with Woodland as the leaders began the round.
Webb Simpson, with birdies on three of the last six holes, shot the best round of the day at 5 under. That put him at 3 under and tied for 16th.
“Made the eagle on (No.) 6 to start me in the right direction,” Simpson said.
Masters champion Tiger Woods shot 69 for his best round of the tournament. He ended up at 2 under and tied for 21st place.
After four bogeys on the first six holes, he had six birdies the rest of the way.
“I wish I would have known because I would have turned it around a little earlier than that,” Woods said of the reason for the change of fortunes. “Again, got off to another crappy start and was able to fight it off.”
Woods’ movement stalls with third-round 71 at U.S. Open
Moving day at the U.S. Open didn’t equate to an improvement in Tiger Woods’ fortunes.
His movement was one stroke back, one stroke forward, as he had five birdies and five bogeys in an even-par 71 round on Saturday on a cool day at Pebble Beach.
Woods also is even par through three rounds with a 213 total. He knows that placement doesn’t typically equate to any final-day surge occurring at the prestigious tournament being held on the northern California coast.
“I’ve had my chances to post good rounds — today, this week,” Woods told reporters after Saturday’s round. “Today was a perfect example. I fought back, and if I was able to clean up my rounds the first two days, I would be closer to the lead than I am now.”
Woods felt he needed a strong start on Saturday to try to work himself in the mix. Instead, the opposite happened, as he bogeyed two of the first three holes.
“Those are supposed to be some of the easier holes, and I’m a couple over and had to fight back the entire day, and I was able to clod around a few more, which is pretty good,” Woods said.
Woods seemed to escape his fog — on a day in which low-lying clouds blocked the sun from baking the course — with birdies on Nos. 4 and 5.
But a three-putt bogey on No. 7 pushed him over for the round. Another bogey on No. 12 hurt, but Woods scored birdies on three of the last five holes (14, 16 and 18) though he had another bogey on 15.
What stuck with Woods is he felt the course conditions were more favorable than the first two rounds, yet he didn’t take advantage.
“They were able to get some mowers on the fairways, and they were a little bit quicker,” he said. “I think they did a great job of setting it up so that we can make birdies. And if you do miss them on the wrong spot, then you still can get up and down here, which is not always the case.”
The cool conditions presented another challenge for Woods, who said his body was aching throughout Saturday’s round.
“The forces have to go somewhere,” said Woods, who has undergone four back surgeries. “And if they’re not in the lower back, they’re in the neck, and if not, they’re in the mid-back and if not they go to the knee. You name it. …
“Let me put it this way, I feel every shot I hit. I think that’s always going to be the place from here going forward.”
–Field Level Media
Woodland leads Rose by one at U.S. Open
Gary Woodland maintained the lead through the third round of the U.S. Open, posting a 2-under 69 in Saturday’s third round at Pebble Beach on the shores of northern California.
Woodland is 11-under 202 for the tournament and goes into Sunday’s final round with a one-shot edge on England’s Justin Rose, who registered on 68 on Saturday. Rose closed with a birdie, cutting his deficit in half from when the round began.
Woodland endured only his second bogey of the tournament on the par-4 eighth hole. From there, he had pars the rest of the way other than a birdie on No. 11, his third of the day after two on the front nine.
Rose rolled in a birdie putt from the fringe on the par-5 14th for one of his clutch conversions, bouncing back from a bogey at the 13th. He finished with five birdies against two bogeys on the day.
Woodland and Rose will be in the final pairing for the second day in a row.
Two-time defending champion Brooks Koepka made a move, closing within two shots of the lead at one point. His bogey-free 68 was his best mark of the tournament so far, leaving him at 7 under going into the final round.
Chez Reavie (68) and South Africa’s Louis Oosthuizen (70) are level with Koepka in third place.
Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy (70) is alone in sixth at 6 under.
Matt Kuchar (70) looked like he would be a factor after an eagle on the sixth hole and a birdie on the seventh put him 4 under for the round. But he had back-to-back bogeys at Nos. 8 and 9, and again at Nos. 16 and 17 following a birdie at the 15th. He sits at 5 under with Chesson Hadley (70), who bogeyed the final hole.
England’s Danny Willett shot 67 for his lowest round in any U.S. Open, recording the best score of the day.
“You play good golf, there’s a good score out there,” Willett said.
After a pair of 71s, Willett has moved into good shape at 4 under for the week.
“We put ourselves in that position regardless of what the leaders do,” Willett said. “We’re going to be in nice position to go out there (in the final round) and have a decent finish regardless of what the guys at the top do.”
Tiger Woods shot 71 to remain at even for the tournament. He used birdies on Nos. 16 and 18 to save a round that included five bogeys.
“I had to try to fight back and claw out a round today, which I was able to do,” Woods said.
Woods, who is tied for 27th, was still bummed about missed opportunities the first two days, figuring that’s the reason he hasn’t entered the list of contenders.
“If I was able to clean up my rounds the first two days, I would be closer to the lead than I am now,” he said.
Manning pays tribute to late Broncos owner
Peyton Manning offered a warm tribute Saturday to longtime Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen, who died this week at age 75 after battling Alzheimer’s disease.
Manning said his respect for Bowlen had “a lot to do” with him joining the Broncos in 2012 after spending his first 13 seasons with the Indianapolis Colts. Manning won a Super Bowl championship with the Broncos in following the 2015 season, which marked his final one in the league.
The Broncos and Bowlen’s family announced that they would host a public tribute for the late owner on Tuesday at Broncos Stadium at Mile High. The tribute will include personal memorabilia along with pictures and a video celebrating his life and contributions, according to the team.
“My deepest sympathies go out to the entire Bowlen family,” Manning said. “I met Mr. Bowlen for the first time when I played for the Indianapolis Colts and I was over in Hawaii at the Pro Bowl when he was also there at his Hawaiian home. I saw him several times throughout the years and had short, brief conversations with him that I really enjoyed. …
“It was an honor to play for Mr. Bowlen’s organization, as I’ve said numerous times. I always had great respect for the Denver Broncos during my time playing for the Colts competing against his organization. So much of that credit goes to Pat Bowlen and his desire to be the best and to win. That had a lot to do with me signing with the Denver Broncos — that I knew Mr. Bowlen was all about winning and I knew the people that he had hired would carry on that tradition and legacy. It was a great decision to come play here — we still live here today. I’m grateful for Mr. Bowlen and the legacy that he’s established with the Broncos, in the NFL and certainly in this Denver community. He will be missed by many. It was an honor to know Mr. Bowlen and a real pleasure to have played for his team — the Denver Broncos.”
Like father, like son: WR Beebe catches on with Vikings
Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski remembers when undrafted free agent Chad Beebe showed up for a long-shot audition to make the team.
Beebe had a famous last name, but Stefanski knew little else about the undersized wide receiver from Northern Illinois.
“He showed up last season at rookie minicamp and he really didn’t have a name for himself,” Stefanski told the St. Paul Pioneer Press. “He was just Don Beebe’s son.”
Much has changed since then. When the Beebes celebrate Father’s Day this weekend, there will be two NFL receivers in the family, not just the former Buffalo Bills, Carolina Panthers and Green Bay Packers wideout who caught 219 passes for 3,416 yards and 23 touchdowns over a nine-year career.
With training camp a little more than a month away, Chad Beebe, 25, is the favorite to win a job as the Vikings’ slot receiver, the Pioneer Press reported. Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs are established as one of the league’s best one-two punches at receiver, and Beebe appears to have surpassed Laquon Treadwell on the depth chart.
“He has had probably as good an offseason as any player that I know on our side of the ball,” assistant head coach Gary Kubiak told the newspaper. “He’s got a chance to be a really good player for us. It gives us flexibility to bounce around personnel-wise.”
Beebe caught only four passes for 39 yards in three games last season, which was interrupted by a hamstring injury.
The 5-foot-10, 183-pound receiver said he feels more confident now and is eager to build upon his rookie learning experience.
“Naturally, the nerves were there last season because I was out there trying to make a name for myself,” he said to the newspaper. “Not saying I’m not still trying to do that. It just helps to have some experience under my belt and some playing time. I’m able to take a deep breath every so often and enjoy it and have fun and play the way I know I can.”
Is Beebe focused on winning the No. 3 receiver job this summer?
“Honestly, I don’t even pay attention to it,” he said. “Looking back on it, the way I got here, and the way I stayed here, was going out there and doing the best I can and letting everything else fall into place. That’s what I’m going to continue to do.”
Woodland grabs 2-shot lead at U.S. Open
Gary Woodland shot a bogey-free 6-under 65 to surge into the lead as the U.S. Open reached the midway point after Friday’s second round on the shores of Pebble Beach, California.
Woodland carries a 9 under mark into the weekend, holding a two-shot edge on England’s Justin Rose, who held the lead for most of the day after his 70 until Woodland’s late-day charge.
Woodland, who started on the back nine, closed with a birdie putt of about 50 feet on the ninth hole.
South Africa’s Louis Oosthuizen became the co-leader briefly before settling with a 70. That put him in third place at 6 under.
Oosthuizen had a bizarre final nine holes. Having also started on the back nine, he bogeyed four holes and birdied four others on his final nine. His only par came on No. 9.
Aaron Wise (71) and Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy (69) share fourth place at 5 under.
Rose had three birdies and two bogeys on Friday. He shot a blistering 65 in the opening round.
“I’m happy. I felt there was an opportunity to go a few better,” Rose told Fox Sports 1 after his round “… You’re going to make some mistakes during the course of the week. You shake it off, and that’s what U.S. Opens are all about.”
McIlroy appeared positioned to bolt to the lead, but he bogeyed No. 13 and took a double-bogey on the par-5 14th hole. McIlroy regrouped with birdies on the next two holes.
Wise, who fired a first-round 66, had consistency issues while carding a 71.
Wise had five birdies, three bogeys and a double-bogey.
“I was able to stay patient, wait for the birdies to come to me,” Wise said. “And (No.) 17 was a huge birdie, and to get one on 18 and finish even for the day makes me feel good.”
Two-time defending champion Brooks Koepka was five shots off the pace after his second straight 69. He is the first defending champ since Scott Simpson in 1988 to score under 70 in his first two rounds.
Koepka had three birdies and one bogey while hitting 12 of 14 fairways. He did experience some putting issues.
“Funny thing was I was hitting good putts,” Koepka told Fox Sports 1 after his round. “I don’t mind it if I’m going to hit good putts and they’re going to miss. That happened today. Ball striking was tremendously better today. … Never really felt like I had to work. It was quite an easy round.”
Also tied with Koepka at 4 under were Matt Kuchar (69), Chesson Hadley (70) and Chez Reavie (70). Kuchar made an eagle putt on 18 to end his round.
Tiger Woods bogeyed his final two holes — at Nos. 8 and 9 — to post a 72. He sits at even par for the tournament, nine strokes behind Woodland.
“I’m a little hot right now,” Woods said, perturbed by how he capped the round.
Woods also had a positive perspective halfway through the tournament.
“Right now I’m still in the ball game,” he said. “There’s so many guys with a chance to win. We’ve got a long way to go.”
Xander Schauffele, who shot 66 in the first round, slumped to 73 and is tied for 11th at 3 under.
Rickie Fowler, who also opened with 66, tumbled to a tie for 45th at 1 over after his 77. He had one birdie, five bogeys and one double-bogey in the round.
Runaway golf cart injures U.S. Open fans
An unattended golf cart caused a scary scene Friday morning at the U.S. Open, injuring five people at Pebble Beach (Calif.) Golf Links.
The California Highway Patrol reported that the incident began when a vendor arrived at a concession stand near the 16th hole with his cart loaded with boxes.
The vendor stepped out of the cart, and one of the boxes fell on accelerator, prompting the vehicle to start moving. The vendor and four spectators, ages 25 to 82, were hurt, according to the (Salinas) Californian.
ESPN cited the CHP saying that one person sustained a broken arm while another had a spinal injury.
Multiple media outlets reported that one seriously injured person was transported to Community Hospital of the Monterey Peninsula, while those with lesser injuries were taken to Natividad Medical Center in Salinas.
Eyewitness Georgie Salant told golf.com, “We were standing in the concession line on the 16th hole when all of a sudden there was a runaway cart and one guy running after it, then a bunch of people running after it. It was actually coming straight for the concession line and then it turned, just on its own, and it didn’t stop! It started driving in circles. It ran over like, five people.”
Another unnamed witness told golf.com, “This one guy was trying to chase it and was diving after it trying to stop it, I think he was just a spectator. And he got injured diving after it. He was sitting on the ground for a while afterwards, not moving.
“Finally a guy jumped on it and turned the wheel really hard and then pushed the box off — it was crazy.”
The U.S. Golf Association, which runs the U.S. Open, issued a statement that listed a different number of injuries. The statement read: “Unfortunately, during today’s second round there was an incident involving a golf cart on the 16th hole that resulted in three spectators and a vendor being injured and requiring medical treatment. We will continue to monitor their conditions.”
Woods steamed after late second-round collapse
Tiger Woods was failing to make a second-round dash at the U.S. Open and then the bottom fell out of his round.
Woods finished his Friday round with back-to-back bogeys — at Nos. 8 and 9 — for a 1-over 72 at Pebble Beach that left him in a foul mood.
Asked later by reporters if he was steaming, Woods said, “Yeah, I am. Not a very good finish.”
At that point, Woods was seven shots behind clubhouse leader Justin Rose of England with roughly half the field still on the scenic course in northern California.
Woods, at even-par 142, didn’t want to write himself off with 36 holes to go as he seeks his first U.S. Open win since his memorable 2008 triumph at Torrey Pines.
“Yeah, right now I’m still in the ballgame,” Woods said. “There’s so many guys with a chance to win. We’ve got a long way to go, and, you know, we’ll see how it shapes up for tomorrow.
“The golf course can be a little bit faster, a little bit more springy than it was today, and scores will continue to back up a little bit.”
Woods recorded a birdie on the par-4 11th on his second hole of the day before shooting par on 14 consecutive holes.
While he wasn’t making a splash, he wasn’t sinking either — until he reached the eighth hole and put his second shot in the rough to the right. He eventually two-putted for a bogey.
Woods’ tee shot on the ninth hole landed in a bunker, and his second shot settled into the heavy rough. After reaching the green, he again two-putted as his par putt slid wide left of the hole.
Woods was highly upset after walking off No. 9. After taking time to cool down, he said he knows he missed some key opportunities.
“It’s just a matter of leaving the ball in the right spots,” Woods said. “And yesterday I did that; today I didn’t. I was above the hole. And just wasn’t as crisp as I needed to be to put the ball below the hole each and every shot.”
Texans cease Caserio pursuit for GM post
Nick Caserio is staying with the New England Patriots as the Texans withdrew their request to interview Bill Belichick’s right-hand man for the vacant general manager post in Houston.
New England, in turn, dropped tampering charges, according to multiple media reports.
“When we started the process to interview Nick Caserio for our EVP/GM position, we consulted the League office on numerous occasions, followed the procedures outlined in the League’s rules and believed we were in full compliance. We have now been made aware of certain terms in Nick’s contract with the Patriots. Once we were made aware of these contract terms, I informed Mr. Kraft that we would stop pursuing Nick,” Texans CEO Cal McNair said Friday in a prepared statement.
The Patriots filed tampering charges against the Texans and the NFL opened an investigation regarding attempts to lure Patriots director of player personnel Caserio to Houston to become general manager.
However, on Friday, Patriots owner Bob Kraft said in a statement, “The Houston Texans and the New England Patriots have always had a great working relationship. We appreciate the way Cal McNair has handled this situation.”
The Texans fired former GM Brian Gaine on June 7, 17 months after giving him a five-year contract and one day after the Patriots’ Super Bowl ring ceremony. According to multiple reports, new Texans executive vice president of team development Jack Easterby — the Patriots’ former team chaplain — was at Thursday’s ring ceremony, as was Caserio.
Asked Tuesday if he or Easterby had contact with Caserio or his representatives before Gaine’s firing, Texans head coach Bill O’Brien told reporters, “I would say that the answer to that is not relative to contact about anything having to do with the Houston Texans. No.”
The Texans formally requested permission to interview Caserio, just as they did in January 2018, when the Patriots denied the request and the Texans moved on to hire Gaine.
Caserio, 43, has held his position since 2008 as the top personnel man for Belichick, who has final authority on personnel decisions. He is also close with O’Brien, who coached in New England from 2007 to 2011.
Caserio has turned down numerous overtures for GM jobs in the past, though he was allowed to interview with the Miami Dolphins in 2014. He was widely considered the favorite for the Texans’ job if he is interested.
Houston has reportedly interviewed San Francisco 49ers vice president of player personnel Martin Mayhew — the former Detroit Lions GM — and former Cleveland Browns GM Ray Farmer for the opening.
However, another possibility arose Friday when ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the Texans might opt to go without a GM for “less than a year.” O’Brien, Easterby and the team’s scouting department could share the GM duties for the rest of the year, according to Schefter.
Cowboys TE Gathers suspended for one game
Dallas Cowboys tight end Rico Gathers has been suspended for one game without pay due to a violation of the NFL’s policy on substance abuse, the league announced Friday.
The discipline is related to Gathers’ arrest on Aug. 31 in Frisco, Texas, on suspicion of marijuana possession. He pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor in March and avoided jail time.
Gathers, 25, is eligible to participate in all offseason and preseason practices and games. He will be eligible to rejoin the Cowboys on Sept. 9, one day after the opener against the New York Giants.
Gathers caught three passes for 45 yards in 15 games last season in his first career NFL action. Dallas made him a sixth-round pick in 2016 even though he didn’t play college football.
Gathers played four seasons of basketball at Baylor from 2012-16 and became the first player in school history to compile more than 1,000 career points and rebounds. He finished his career with 1,208 points and 1,134 rebounds.
NFL notebook: Texans abandon bid for Pats’ Caserio
Nick Caserio is staying with the New England Patriots as the Texans withdrew their request Friday to interview Bill Belichick’s right-hand man for the vacant general manager post in Houston.
New England, in turn, dropped tampering charges, according to multiple media reports.
The Texans formally requested permission to interview Caserio, just as they did in January 2018, when the Patriots denied the request and the Texans moved on to hire Brian Gaine, who was fired on June 7.
Caserio, 43, has held his position since 2008 as the top personnel man for Belichick, who has final authority on personnel decisions.
–Former NFL tight end Kellen Winslow II will be retried in San Diego County on eight charges that left jurors deadlocked earlier this week.
On Monday, Winslow was found guilty of one count of felony rape as well as misdemeanor charges of indecent exposure and lewd conduct, and he was acquitted on another lewd-conduct charge.
The jury, however, couldn’t agree on the other eight charges, which included six felony counts, and Judge Blaine K. Bowman declared a mistrial. The new trial is scheduled to begin on Sept. 30.
–A day after the Patriots announced they acquired tight end Michael Roberts from Detroit, the Lions tweeted that Roberts “reverted back to the team’s roster, per trade conditions” and subsequently was released.
Roberts, entering his third season, was a fourth-round pick out of Toledo in 2017. The 25-year-old has 13 receptions and three touchdowns in 23 career games.
–Dallas Cowboys tight end Rico Gathers was suspended for one game without pay due to a violation of the NFL’s policy on substance abuse.
The discipline is related to Gathers’ arrest on Aug. 31 in Frisco, Texas, on suspicion of marijuana possession. He pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor in March and avoided jail time.
Prosecutors to retry Winslow on eight counts
Former NFL tight end Kellen Winslow II will be retried on eight charges that left jurors deadlocked earlier this week.
Prosecutors in San Diego County announced their decision Friday.
On Monday, Winslow was found guilty of one count of felony rape as well as misdemeanor charges of indecent exposure and lewd conduct, and he was acquitted on another lewd-conduct charge.
The jury, however, couldn’t agree on the other eight charges, which included six felony counts, and Judge Blaine K. Bowman declared a mistrial.
The new trial is scheduled to begin on Sept. 30.
The rape Winslow was found guilty of involved a 58-year-old homeless woman in 2018.
The indecent exposure incident involved a 57-year-old woman who was gardening in her front yard. The lewd conduct incident involved a 77-year-old woman at a health club.
Winslow is the son of former San Diego Chargers tight end Kellen Winslow. The Hall of Famer was in the courtroom daily, including when the verdicts against his son were read on Monday.
Kellen Winslow II played nine NFL seasons and caught 469 passes for 5,236 yards and 25 touchdowns with the Cleveland Browns, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New England Patriots and New York Jets. He was the sixth overall pick of the 2004 NFL Draft out of Miami (Fla.).
Lions waive TE Roberts after trade called off
Just a day after the New England Patriots announced they acquired tight end Michael Roberts from the Detroit Lions, the trade is off.
The Lions tweeted Friday afternoon that Roberts “reverted back to the team’s roster, per trade conditions” and subsequently was released.
No reason was given for the nullification of the trade, which would have sent a seventh-round draft pick to Detroit.
Roberts, entering his third season, was a fourth-round pick out of Toledo in 2017. The 25-year-old has 13 receptions and three touchdowns in 23 career games.
New England has been searching to bolster its tight end group since the retirement of Rob Gronkowski earlier this year.
Rose leading at midway point of second round at U.S. Open
England’s Justin Rose was the clubhouse leader with a 7-under-par 135 as the U.S. Open neared the midway point of the second round on Friday at Pebble Beach on the shores of northern California.
Rose shot a 1-under 70 in the second round and held a two-shot lead over Aaron Wise.
Rose had three birdies and two bogeys on Friday. He shot a blistering 65 in the opening round.
“I’m happy. I felt there was an opportunity to go a few better,” Rose told Fox Sports 1 after his round “… You’re going to make some mistakes during the course of the week. You shake it off and that’s what U.S. Opens are all about.”
Wise, who fired a first-round 66, had consistency issues while carding a 71 that left him at 5 under.
Wise had five birdies, three bogeys and a double-bogey.
Two-time defending champion Brooks Koepka was three shots off the pace after his second straight 69. He is the first defending champ since Scott Simpson in 1988 to score under 70 in his first two rounds.
Koepka had three birdies and one bogey while hitting 12 of 14 fairways. He did experience some putting issues.
“Funny thing was I was hitting good putts,” Koepka told Fox Sports 1 after his round. “I don’t mind it if I’m going to hit good putts and they’re going to miss. That happened today. Ball striking was tremendously better today. … Never really felt like I had to work. It was quite an easy round.”
Also tied with Koepka at 4 under were Matt Kuchar (69), Chesson Hadley (70) and Chez Reavie (70). Kuchar made an eagle putt on 18 to end his round.
Tiger Woods bogeyed his final two holes — at Nos. 8 and 9 — to post a 72. He sits seven strokes behind Rose.
Rickie Fowler, Xander Schauffele and South Africa’s Louis Oosthuizen — who all shot 66 in the first round — and Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy (68 on Thursday) all had afternoon tee times.
Broncos owner Bowlen dies at 75
Pat Bowlen, who won three Super Bowls over three decades as owner of the Denver Broncos, died Thursday at age 75 after a battle with Alzheimer’s disease.
The Broncos revealed in a statement shortly after midnight local time Friday that Bowlen passed away at his home in Denver.
The Bowlen family released a statement via the team that said: “We are saddened to inform everyone that our beloved husband and father, Pat Bowlen, passed on to the next chapter of his life late Thursday night peacefully at home surrounded by family. His soul will live on through the Broncos, the city of Denver and all of our fans.
“Our family wishes to express its sincere gratitude for the outpouring of support we have received in recent years. Heaven got a little bit more orange and blue tonight.
“Pat Bowlen had a competitive spirit with a great sense of humor. As fun-loving as he was, he always wanted us to understand the big picture. We will forever remember his kindness and humility.
“More important than being an incredible owner, Pat Bowlen was an incredible human being.”
Bowlen bought the Broncos in 1984. He served as the team’s CEO until 2014, when he stepped down from day-to-day operations after announcing he was fighting Alzheimer’s, a disease his wife, Annabel, was diagnosed with last year. Longtime executive Joe Ellis has run the team since 2014.
“This is a very sad day for our organization, our community and the National Football League,” Ellis said. “Pat Bowlen was the heart and soul of the Denver Broncos. Not only was Pat a Hall of Fame owner, he was a Hall of Fame person. His competitiveness, kindness and humility are the qualities that I will always remember. Even during his battle with Alzheimer’s, you could still see that same strength and dignity in Pat that he brought to the office every single day for more than 30 years.”
Bowlen will be inducted posthumously into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in August along with the 2019 class.
Since Bowlen purchased the team, the Broncos have as many Super Bowl appearances as losing seasons (seven) and the league’s third-best winning percentage (.597), claiming three Lombardi Trophies in the 1997, 1998 and 2015 seasons. Bowlen also helped negotiate the league’s new $18 billion television contract while serving on the league’s broadcasting committee.
“Pat was the driving force in establishing the championship culture of the Broncos,” Ellis said. “He was also an extraordinary leader at the league level during a key period of growth. …There will never be another owner like Pat Bowlen.
Bowlen is survived by his wife and his seven children: Amie, Beth, Patrick, Johnny, Brittany, Annabel and Christianna.
