Owens to get Hall of Fame ring during 49ers game
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Terrell Owens came back to his roots to get his Hall of Fame ring.
Owens was set to be presented with the ring during a halftime ceremony during Thursday night’s game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Oakland Raiders.
Owens spent the first eight seasons with the 49ers, establishing himself as one of the best players in the game during his tenure in San Francisco.
“This is awesome,” Owens said before the game, while wearing his gold Hall of Fame jacket. “This is an opportunity to give something to the fans. Ever since I left in 2003 and went on and did some great things, but this is where it started my first eight years of my career.”
Owens was voted into the Hall of Fame earlier this year but skipped the induction ceremony in Canton, Ohio, to hold his own celebration at his college in Chattanooga, Tennessee.
Owens said he was upset at the voters who made him wait three years for the honor, saying he believed they brought in off-field issues into their deliberations instead of focusing solely on what Owens did as a player.
“No regrets at all,” Owens said about his decision to skip the ceremony. “If anybody knows who Terrell Owens is outside the media portrayal of me throughout the course of my career. They know what I did. I stand by what I did. … When they tried to bring other things outside my body of work and my accomplishments, that was an issue for me. My stats spoke loudly. They spoke for themselves.”
Owens had a mostly sensational 15-year career playing for San Francisco, Philadelphia, Dallas, Buffalo and Cincinnati. He played eight years with the 49ers before bouncing around the league as he frequently wore out his welcome at all of his stops along the way.
But he always produced, ranking second all-time to Jerry Rice in yards receiving (15,934) and third to Rice and Randy Moss with 153 touchdown catches. He was a five-time All-Pro, a six-time Pro Bowl pick and one of the most entertaining players of his generation.
“I can’t look back and say I would have done anything differently,” he said. “I wanted to be a 49er for the rest of my career if that could happen, But not many people start and finish where they started. Look at Jerry (Rice), look at Joe Montana.”
Owens was part of eight playoff teams but only reached the Super Bowl once after joining the Eagles in 2004. He gave a heroic performance in Philadelphia’s 24-21 loss to New England, catching nine passes for 122 yards after defying doctor’s orders and returning to play on his surgically repaired ankle 6½ weeks after an operation.
Owens had many memorable moments in his career, but the one that stands out most for him from his time with the 49ers came in a playoff game Jan. 3, 1999, against Green Bay.
After dropping several passes early in the game, Owens caught the game-winning 25-yard touchdown in the final seconds in a play dubbed “The Catch 2,” as the sequel to Dwight Clark’s game-winner in the 1981 NFC title game against Dallas.
Owens then was selected an All-Pro for the first time the following season.
“That was a big catalyst for my career,” he said. “For me to come up with a big play at that particular time was monumental, very key for the development of me. It helped my confidence.”
Sarkisian, Falcons try to find ways to establish the run
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Falcons offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian is preparing for what could be his toughest challenge this season.
Quarterback Matt Ryan needs a play-action threat to keep the Redskins (5-2) from locking down all afternoon on his receivers, so the Falcons (3-4) must find a way to establish the ground game against a tough defensive front.
The outlook does not look promising. The Falcons rank 30th in yards rushing. The Redskins rank second in defending the run.
Devonta Freeman, Atlanta’s top running back, was lost to groin surgery earlier this month. Starting guards Andy Levitre and Brandon Fusco are out for the season with injuries.
“Each game takes on its own personality in essence,” Sarkisian said Thursday. “So it is beneficial when you can hang with it and stick with it, but there are times when we’ve got to do what is best for us right now. You just try to figure it out as it goes, and it’s all part of making those decisions at those moments when they come and try to do what’s best for the team.”
Sarkisian insists he won’t press if Atlanta struggles to run the ball early in the game. He plans to keep trying to mix it in on later drives.
The Falcons have one of the NFL’s premier passing games with Ryan throwing to Julio Jones, Calvin Ridley, Mohamed Sanu and Austin Hooper, so the team will stick with what it does best.
“Sometimes to run the football you have to establish it at times and then finally something does pop, but there’s other times that this drive is so important right now, let’s do what is best for us at this moment right now,” Sarkisian said. “And that may be to run it more and that may be throw it more.”
The Redskins are loaded up front. Ends Matt Ioannidis and Jonathan Allen and linebacker Ryan Kerrigan have combined for 14 sacks and 22 quarterback hits. Nose tackle Da’Ron Payne figures to make it a long day for guards Wes Schweitzer and Ben Garland.
“There are a lot of twists and stunts and games that they do up front that make it challenging on your guys up front,” Sarkisian said. “It’s not always just the one-on-one rush. They start pairing two guys, three guys together, sometimes even all four of them together, so they really do it cohesively. The challenge for us is to make sure we’re protecting cohesively.”
Sarkisian likes how third-year veteran Tevin Coleman and Ito Smith have combined to fill Freeman’s spot. He thinks that Schweitzer has done a respectable job in five games for Levitre, and Garland, who started the final five games last season, has plenty of experience as he prepares to take over for Fusco.
Sarkisian was pleased with how Coleman responded on a third-and-1 run early in the fourth quarter of Atlanta’s previous game, a narrow win over the New York Giants. Running off right tackle, Coleman sprinted for a 30-yard touchdown that’s one of the few rushing highlights for Atlanta this season.
“That type of explosiveness we know is there in our run game,” Sarkisian said. “We’ve just to keep hunting and pecking until it comes.”
Jones sees no reason to worry. He believes Atlanta will find ways to score regardless.
“The Redskins haven’t played the 2018 Atlanta Falcons, so we’re going in there and we’re going to try to run the ball,” Jones said. “We’re going to run. We’re going to pass. They’ve got to stop us on Sunday.”
Notes: Sanu (hip) was held out of practice a day after being a limited participant. … CB Robert Alford (ankle) missed practice for the second straight day. Coach Dan Quinn said he was injured against the Giants but didn’t want to come out. Isaiah Oliver will start if Alford can’t play. … PK Matt Bryant did not participate, and it appears likely that Giorgio Tavecchio will replace him for the second straight game.
Cowboys take open-week changes into meeting with Titans
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Dak Prescott has a new No. 1 receiver and there's a fresh leading voice for the Dallas quarterback's blockers after the Cowboys traded for Amari Cooper and fired offensive line coach Paul Alexander during an open week that was much busier than normal.
“We’re more urgent because we’ve dug a hole here,” Jones said on his radio show. “In order to really be where we want to be, which that (is) in the playoffs, then we’ve got to be pretty strong in our success here. We don’t have time here. We don’t have the room to wiggle here.”
The Cowboys gave Oakland their upcoming first-round draft pick for Cooper because the receivers simply haven’t made the big plays the coaching staff and front office hoped would still be there despite the offseason release of Dez Bryant in a cost-cutting move.
Dallas dumped Alexander in the middle of his first season and promoted former Cowboys lineman Marc Colombo because a front that has been among the NFL’s best for several years simply hasn’t been as good, with or without Travis Frederick. The four-time Pro Bowl center hasn’t played and remains out indefinitely with a nerve disorder.
Now it’s time to see how some midseason upheaval, which included bringing retired former offensive line coach Hudson Houck out of retirement to help Colombo, translates to the field.
“I don’t think it’ll be that much of a change,” right tackle La’el Collins said. “It’s more so just us being able to do a lot of different things that we’ve done in the past, just kind of getting back to us playing at a high level and being more effective.”
The Titans are also coming off the bye week , preceded by a solid bounce-back game for Marcus Mariota after he was sacked 11 times — one shy of the NFL record — in a shutout loss to Baltimore.
Mariota had a season-best 75 percent completion percentage (24 of 32) for 237 yards with a touchdown and an interception in a 20-19 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers — the second one-point loss on the current skid.
Still, the Titans have the 30th-ranked offense and passing game in the NFL. And the Cowboys aren’t much better at 28th and 29th.
“I think everybody across the offense has a sense of urgency,” said Mariota, who turned 25 this week. “If we can carry that throughout the entirety of a game, I think we can be efficient. We can do well on third downs. We can score touchdowns.”
Some other things to know with the Titans and Cowboys set for a Monday night showdown:
STILL IN THE HUNT
Both teams have been fortunate not to lose touch with the top of their divisions.
The Titans have been overtaken by Houston’s five-game winning streak in the AFC South, but are just one loss behind the Texans (5-3) in the loss column. The Cowboys have the same number of losses as Super Bowl champion Philadelphia (4-4) and can pull back even with the idle Eagles in the NFC East. Washington has a shot at a two-game cushion in a visit to Atlanta.
THE RUNDOWN
The Titans are 19th in the NFL running the ball even with Derrick Henry, the 2015 Heisman Trophy winner, and Dion Lewis in the backfield.
The Titans signed fullback Jalston Fowler to the roster after returning from their bye, and coach Mike Vrabel made it clear they want to run the ball better. Dallas star Ezekiel Elliott is coming off the second-worst game of his career, a 33-yard showing in a 20-17 loss to the Redskins.
DEFENSIVE SHOWDOWN
Dallas is giving up just 17.6 points per game, second in the NFL and one spot ahead of Tennessee at 18.1. The Titans are the NFL’s best inside an opponent’s 20, while the Cowboys are second.
“It’s going to be the battle of the red zone,” Titans linebacker Wesley Woodyard said. “Bend, but don’t break. That’s been our mentality on defense.”
INCORPORATING COOPER
Cooper spent several days with Cowboys receivers coach Sanjay Lal in California. They went to a park in Oakland to work on routes, and Cooper had some video phone calls with Prescott to try to speed the process of learning one another.
NO MORE GLOVE
Mariota said he is no longer wearing a partial glove that he was using to help with lingering numbness and tingling after injuring his elbow in the season opener.
Mutual admiration defines Rams-Saints clash for tops in NFC
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Saints coach Sean Payton has seen plenty of road hazards in the nearly 13 years he's lived in New Orleans, a city where streets routinely crack and buckle atop the spongy landscape of drained swamp and marsh.
That could explain the metaphor at the forefront of Payton's consciousness when
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Saints coach Sean Payton has seen plenty of road hazards in the nearly 13 years he’s lived in New Orleans, a city where streets routinely crack and buckle atop the spongy landscape of drained swamp and marsh.
That could explain the metaphor at the forefront of Payton’s consciousness when he described how he sees Sunday’s clash with the unbeaten Los Angeles Rams. Although the matchup between the Rams (8-0) and surging Saints (6-1) has the ingredients of a potential NFC title game preview, Payton suggested that he’s better served by approaching the game in much the same way he drives around his adoptive home town.
“You see a team coming in here unbeaten, and you know they are in the NFC, and you recognize the significance of the game,” Payton said. “But I look at it more from a team perspective. And I look at it more from, ‘Man, this is the next challenge.’
“So we just stare, in this city, at the pothole in front of us. That’s the one we got to worry about. Not the ones that are there coming up beyond that,” Payton continued. “And this one sits square in the middle of the street.”
Rams coach Sean McVay should take the pothole comparison as a compliment. It’s clear the 54-year-old Payton admires what the Rams’ 32-year-old, similarly offensive-minded head coach has accomplished in just his first season-and-a-half as a head coach.
“I am a huge fan of Sean’s and I have gotten to know him and have a ton of respect for what he has done going on his second year,” Payton said of McVay, adding that he “absolutely” makes a point of watching the Rams throughout the season.
“They’re a must-watch team,” Payton said.
The admiration is mutual when McVay discusses Payton’s offense.
“I look at their tape every week, see what they’re doing,” McVay said. “I also appreciate the aggressive nature that coach Payton comes after people.
“That mindset of never being afraid to fail and always attacking is something that we try to do,” McVay added. “It demonstrates a confidence and belief in your players.”
Some other story lines surrounding the Rams-Saints showdown, the winner of which will have the inside track to the No. 1 playoff seeding in the conference:
COACH-QB COMBOS
The Saints have been among the NFL leaders in offense since Payton arrived in New Orleans and recruited then-free agent Drew Brees to join him in 2006.
Currently, the Saints rank eighth in yards per game (389.9) and second in points per game (33.4). The Rams offense, with 2016 top overall draft choice Jared Goff under center, rank second in yards (442.6) and third in scoring (33).
Each team’s head coach-QB tandem mirror one another in that Payton and McVay both call offensive plays, putting a premium on their communication and relationship with their quarterbacks. The difference is that Payton and the 39-year-old Brees have been together far longer, and Brees has set prestigious NFL passing records .
“Those guys are two of the best ever to do it together,” the 24-year-old Goff said. “Me and Sean (McVay) have a great relationship, and hopefully it’ll continue to grow.”
DEFENSIVE DISPARITY
The Rams already had the league’s eighth-ranked defense before the addition of edge pass-rusher Dante Fowler at Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline. In seven games with Jacksonville this season, Fowler’s highlights included two sacks and a forced fumble. It’s unclear how much he’ll play right away, but is expected to rotate into the game on some passing downs.
“I don’t really know how they’re going to use him yet, but I watched some film on him,” Saints right tackle Ryan Ramczyk said. “He’s a good athlete, a good player, so I’ll be prepared.”
The Saints rank 23rd in total defense — 28th against the pass — but have been opportunistic. Defensive back P.J. Williams’ past outing in Minnesota was a case in point. He was beaten several times on Minnesota receptions, but also helped force a fumble that resulted in one TD and ran back an interception for a score.
FULL KUPP
The Rams’ biggest lineup addition this week might not be Fowler: They expect to have receiver Cooper Kupp back in uniform after a two-game absence with a knee injury.
The second-year target’s presence would be a boon for Goff, who found Kupp for a team-leading 869 yards receiving last season.
GOFF’S RETURN
Goff made his second career start at the Superdome in 2016. While those woebegone Rams were routed 49-21 , Goff emerged with the highest passer rating in any game of his rookie season, along with his first three NFL touchdown passes.
“It maybe gave me some confidence knowing that being in a hostile environment like that and being able to make plays was something that I saw myself do and was able to kind of grow from that experience,” Goff said.
Now a smooth leader of McVay’s well-oiled offensive machine, Goff gets his chance to show the Superdome faithful what he has learned since.
AP Sports Writer Greg Beacham in Thousand Oaks, California, contributed.
Broncos rookie edge rusher Chubb making up for slow start
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Bradley Chubb has made up for a slow September start in a big way.
He joined Von Miller (November 2011) and linebacker D.J. Williams (December 2004) as the only Broncos to win the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Month award.
“I’m nowhere near where I want to be,” Chubb said Thursday. “I’m happy for the achievement, but … I want to be 8-0 right now with multiple rookie of the months. This is my first one, so I’m still hungry to get more and for this team to get more wins.”
The Broncos (3-5) host the Houston Texans (5-3) on Sunday.
Chubb said it took him a few games to get used to being chipped by tight ends and running backs.
“It’s different because in college it’s pretty much 1-on-1 the whole time,” Chubb said. “I feel like I’m more comfortable now.”
And making quarterbacks uncomfortable.
Chubb is only the seventh rookie since 1982 to record at least 5½ sacks over a three-game span and the first since Aldon Smith of the 49ers did it in 2011.
Miller said he figured his pass rushing partner would quickly hit his stride after his September struggles, especially in covering tight ends for the first time in his life.
Miller compared Chubb to a prodigy .
“When you talk to him, you’re not really talking to a rookie. He understands the language,” Miller said. “He may not be able to talk back and speak to you in the same language, but he definitely understands it and he’s a quick learner, fast learner, mature beyond his age.
“I’m extremely excited about where he’s at with his career and the hot start that he’s had,” Miller added. “For him to get Defensive Rookie of the Month is huge. Not too many rookies out there are playing like him. He’s got two more months and Defensive Rookie of the Year is in the bag for him.”
Miller won Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2011.
Chubb has seven sacks at the midway point of the season , putting him on pace to challenge for the rookie sacks record of 14½ set by Tennessee’s Jevon Kearse in 1999.
Miller said one of the first things he advised Chubb to do after the Broncos selected him with the fifth overall pick of this year’s draft was to write out his goals.
Among the goals Chubb scribbled down were “sack record, win Defensive Rookie of the Year,” Miller said. “He even had goals five years down the road. A guy with that type of mentality and that work ethic, he’ll definitely get all of the goals that he wrote on his paper.”
It’s become a race between Chubb and Miller, who has eight sacks, to get to the quarterback, like last week when they sandwiched Patrick Mahomes.
“I feel like every pass play we have an internal race to the quarterback,” Chubb said. “We might not say it out loud, but we want to get there first.”
Notes: RB Royce Freeman (ankle) returned to practice but didn’t participate in any team drills Thursday. … S Su’a Cravens could be activated off IR Friday. “He’s a guy who can play a (dime) linebacker position and also cover a tight end,” coach Vance Joseph said. “I think his skill set and his body type will help us play better defense.” … Joseph said Jared Veldheer (knee) will replace sub Billy Turner at right tackle Sunday. The Broncos are also considering having one of them move to the left side occasionally to give LT Garett Bolles a break. Bolles has been whistled 17 times for holding in his first 1½ seasons after leading the NCAA in holding calls his one year at Utah. … With ILB Brandon Marshall still nursing a sore knee, the Broncos are preparing Alexander Johnson to make his NFL debut this weekend.
49ers release QB Savage, Mullens expected to start
The San Francisco 49ers released quarterback Tom Savage on Thursday, hours before game against the Oakland Raiders.
The move leaves San Francisco with two quarterbacks for the contest in C.J. Beathard and Nick Mullens. Beathard has been considered a game-time decision due
Mullens is slated to start the game, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Mullens never has taken an NFL snap.
Releasing Savage appears to be an indicator that Beathard has been cleared to play.
The 49ers also activated safety Marcell Harris (hamstring) and linebacker Dekoda Watson (hamstring) from injured reserve and promoted cornerback Emmanuel Moseley from the practice squad.
Harris was placed on injured reserve on Sept. 3. A Florida product, he was a sixth-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.
Watson was put on the list on Sept. 8. He played in 14 games for the 49ers last season and had three tackles.
Moseley was signed as an undrafted free agent in May. He played collegiately at Tennessee.
Cousins preps for home-state team as Vikings host Lions
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — When Kirk Cousins and his family moved from Illinois to Michigan, his allegiance to the Bears was well-established.
Leaving Chicagoland, Cousins wondered aloud to his dad whether they'd be required to become fans of the Lions and the other Detroit-area teams.
Loyal to the Bears they remained, but inside Michigan’s borders the Lions always received top TV billing. So Cousins moved through his teenage years and on to college at Michigan State with more than adequate coverage of the Lions, a clear familiarity that has only deepened now that Cousins has joined a different team in the NFC North in Minnesota.
The Vikings (4-3-1) will host the Lions (3-4) on Sunday, the first time Cousins, who’s second in the NFL with 2,521 passing yards, will face his home state’s squad as a division rival.
“I think with every game we play, I can point to something about the team or an opponent on the team or a coach or whatever it might be that makes you feel like you’re living a dream,” Cousins said, “and certainly going against the Detroit Lions is no different being that I grew up in that state.”
With the Bears (4-3) and Green Bay Packers (3-3-1) bunched in, too, this game will be the first of several in the second half of the season to shape a tight race.
“Division games count for two,” Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford said. “You get the win, and they get the loss. They’re big games, and the more you can go and win those, whether on the road or at your place, the better. We have a big stretch of them coming up.”
Here are some other key angles to follow with the game:
MATCHING MEGATRON
Adam Thielen leads the NFL with 74 receptions and 925 yards for the Vikings. With at least 100 yards in each of the first eight games, Thielen has tied Lions legend Calvin Johnson for the longest streak in league history. Johnson’s run was in 2012, when he set the all-time NFL record with 1,964 yards.
As a football-loving kid living in Minnesota, Thielen naturally tried to emulate Cris Carter and Randy Moss. But Johnson was another star wide receiver he closely watched. Johnson, who retired after the 2015 season, wore No. 21 in college at Georgia Tech. So did Thielen at Detroit Lakes High School, not coincidentally.
“He could block, he could run short routes, he could run deep routes, and he’d catch everything,” Thielen said. “When people were draped all over him, he’d still make the plays. I just remember a lot of games where Stafford would just throw the ball up, and there’d be three guys on him and he’d still come down with the ball.”
With Stefon Diggs another dangerous option for Cousins, limiting Thielen has been even more of a challenge for opponents.
“We’re going to have a hard time trying to handle him,” coach Matt Patricia said. “He runs really good routes. He has great change of direction. He can get vertically very quick. He understands zone coverage — he can sit down and find the open space — and he has great hands. So definitely will be a big issue for us.”
GOLDEN’S GONE
Though Johnson caused the Vikings secondary plenty of problems over his nine years in the league, Golden Tate did his share of damage, too.
In the first four wins by the Lions over the Vikings since Zimmer was hired in 2014, twice in his first year and twice in 2016, Tate totaled 228 yards and two touchdowns on 30 catches while being targeted 38 times. That included his game-winning somersault into the end zone in overtime in Minnesota in 2016, after Vikings standouts Xavier Rhodes and Harrison Smith missed their attempts to tackle him.
Last season, the Vikings limited Tate to just seven receptions for 36 yards over their two matchups. Now he’s gone, having been traded to Philadelphia .
“I was surprised about that. He was their main guy on third downs. He was great with yards after the catch,” Rhodes said, adding: “It was one of those situations where you were like, ‘Oh, let me check MY phone.'”
GRIFFEN GETTING GOING
Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen, who has 7½ sacks in eight games against the Lions since becoming a starter in 2014, made his season debut last week after missing five games to seek mental health treatment. Griffen played 37 of 53 snaps against New Orleans.
“My No. 1 goal is just to keep on going out there and knocking the rust off more and more each day, but I’m feeling good,” Griffen said.
GAME ON THE GROUND
After finishing last, third-to-last and last in the NFL in rushing over the previous three years, the Lions have revived their long-languishing ground game with the arrival of rookie Kerryon Johnson. With an average of nearly 110 yards per game, they’re 16th in the league this week.
“It’s mostly what the offensive line’s doing. No matter how good a running back is, he needs the offensive line, period,” Vikings defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson said. “Ain’t too many Barry Sanders in the league.”
___
More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Veteran CB Tramon Williams in mix at safety for Packers
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Veteran cornerback Tramon Williams is in the mix to replace the traded Ha Ha Clinton-Dix at safety for the Green Bay Packers.
Defensive coordinator Mike Pettine said Williams will play some safety, though he did not classify it as a full-time move for now.
The 35-year-old Williams is in his second stint with the Packers after returning this past offseason to the team that gave him his first shot in the NFL in 2007 as an undrafted second-year player out of Louisiana Tech.
Williams brought a veteran presence to a young cornerback group. Now he could help at safety after Clinton-Dix, a fifth-year starter, was traded this week to the Washington Redskins for a fourth-round draft pick.
Williams, a 12-year pro, started two games at safety while with the Cleveland Browns in 2016. Teammates have marveled about the veteran’s leadership skills and fitness to stay in the league so long.
“He can find the football and he plays with good vision and has a good sense of when to break and just the understanding of football,” Pettine said. “He’s played in the slot, he’s played outside. So there’s no reason to think that he can’t, at times, help us at safety.”
Jermaine Whitehead, who was limited in practice on Thursday with a back injury, and Josh Jones are other options for increased playing time at safety to replace Clinton-Dix alongside Kentrell Brice.
The health of rookie Jaire Alexander, who played well against the Rams, and veteran Bashaud Breeland, will help at cornerback especially if coach Mike McCarthy elects to use Williams at safety. Breeland hasn’t played yet since joining the Packers as a free agent in late September after being listed with a hamstring injury.
Williams said that he has a chance to get a different perspective and survey the whole field as a safety.
“I think that’s going to help out a lot because that’s one thing that I do is study. I do study offenses, I do study formations, I do study people,” Williams said.
“Where they get lined up on the field, it tells you a lot of things, so I better communicate to guys all over the field, which was one of the things that I recognized when I play inside.”
NOTES: Alexander and QB Aaron Rodgers (left knee) were full participants in practice after being limited on Wednesday. … LB Nick Perry (ankle) returned to practice as limited after missing Wednesday. … The Packers added a groin injury to go with Geronimo Allison’s sore hamstring on the status report. Allison was limited a second straight day.
Trubisky excelling under Nagy as Bears set to play Bills
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Bears coach Matt Nagy need not worry about any R-rated remarks that might have been picked up by the microphone he wore in a win over the New York Jets last week.
Nagy generated rave reviews, with the series of clips shedding further light on how the first-year coach has spurred second-year quarterback Mitchell Trubisky’s development as the Bears travel to play the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.
“I’m going to challenge you right now these two quarters for greatness,” Nagy told Trubisky on the sideline at halftime. “You take this thing over right now.”
Trubisky responded by overseeing three consecutive scoring drives in which the Bears turned a 7-3 lead into a 24-10 win.
He called the pep-talk inspiring.
“When he says that, I think it just makes us more goal-oriented,” Trubisky said. “I think it really just honed me in, made me focus more.”
Trubisky has been on a roll.
His 1,814 yards passing in seven games are 379 yards shy of his total in 12 games last year. He has been especially sharp the past four games with 1,233 yards passing and 13 touchdowns — the most over that span for Chicago since Sid Luckman in 1947.
Coupled with an opportunistic defense, which ranks second in the NFL with 17 takeaways, the Bears (4-3) are off to their best start in five years.
The Bills (2-6), by comparison, are off to their worst start since 2010, and coach Sean McDermott has had difficulty coaxing much out of a patchwork offense.
They haven’t scored a touchdown in two games, and managed just 87 points all season.
And now Buffalo faces the prospect of starting turnover-prone Nathan Peterman on Sunday, with rookie Josh Allen (sprained throwing elbow) ruled out for a third consecutive week, and Derek Anderson dealing with concussion-related issues.
This would mark Peterman’s second turn at starting this season, and after he went 5 of 18 for 24 yards and two interceptions through two-plus quarters of a 47-3 season-opening loss at Baltimore.
“I’m thankful for all the opportunities I’ve been through, all the lessons I’ve learned, and ready to be better from them,” said Peterman, who has 10 interceptions in 84 career passing attempts, including a brief playoff appearance. “I’m going to go out there and do my best to get us a win.”
PRYOR COMMITMENT
Receiver Terrelle Pryor is in position to make his Bills debut five days since signing with Buffalo, and 10 days after being released by the New York Jets.
After saying he felt “underused” during his six-game stint in New York, ending with a groin injury, Pryor is confident he make an immediate impact in Buffalo.
“I expect high things from myself, and I expect high things from the offense,” he said. “Just because we lost some games doesn’t mean we can’t win or can’t put things together. I believe.”
LINING UP
The Bears have a big hole to fill at right guard after Kyle Long hurt his foot last weekend. Eric Kush or rookie James Daniels, who have split time at left guard, are candidates to fill the job. Another option is Bryan Witzmann, who signed three weeks ago. Witzmann started 13 games last season in Kansas City, where Nagy was the Chiefs’ offensive coordinator.
UNCERTAIN HOMECOMING
Khalil Mack’s return to Buffalo is up in the air with the Bears star pass rusher’s status uncertain due to an injured right ankle. Mack emerged as a star during a four-year career at the University at Buffalo, which was the only Division I school to offer him a scholarship. He went on to be selected fifth overall in the 2014 draft by the Raiders, before Oakland dealt Mack to Chicago before the start of this season.
WILDCAT MEMORIES
Nagy wasn’t surprised to see Bills running back LeSean McCoy taking a few snaps in the wildcat formation during a 25-6 loss to the Patriots on Monday.
“He’s done that going back to Bishop McDevitt in Pennsylvania in high school,” Nagy said. “I got to see him do it.”
Nagy was an Eagles assistant coach when Philadelphia drafted McCoy in 2009.
STALLED MCCOY
McCoy declined to speak to reporters after Buffalo’s first two practices this week since expressing his frustrations after managing just 13 yards rushing against New England. Though he had a season-best 82 yards receiving, McCoy managed 1 yard on his final 11 carries.
He has not scored in nine consecutive games dating to last season, since scoring a TD rushing and receiving in a 24-17 win over Miami on Dec. 17.
___
AP Sports Writer Andrew Seligman in Lake Forest, Illinois, contributed to this report.
Steelers-Ravens II: Different month, same pressure to win
BALTIMORE (AP) — In each of the last two years, the Baltimore Ravens have been eliminated from playoff contention with late-season losses to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
“You know you have eight games left, and 4-4 is not where you want to be, obviously,” cornerback Jimmy Smith said. “Doesn’t mean your season is over, it just means that every game now is so much more critical.”
Baltimore is only one game behind the first-place Steelers (4-2-1), who have won three straight since losing to the Ravens on Sept. 30. But the last thing the Ravens need now is to drop under .500 with a third successive defeat.
“If you do math, and you’ve been through these playoff things, it gets sticky if you’re 9-7,” Smith said. “It gets sticky if you’re 10-6, so you know that you really want to go in there and win 11 games, at least. Being 12-4 is really the goal.”
Unless the Ravens run the table, a highly unlikely occurrence, they’re at least going to have to perform much better than they have lately to end a run of three consecutive seasons without a playoff berth. Coming off a 36-21 loss at Carolina, Baltimore can jump into contention with its first sweep of the Steelers since 2015.
“The sky is not falling,” safety Eric Weddle said. “It’s great that we get to go against Pittsburgh, a divisional opponent, knowing we have to play at a high level.”
The Steelers would love nothing more than to pad their lead in the AFC North, and at the same time make it that much tougher for the Ravens to reach the postseason.
“It’s a big game for us. It’s a division game. It’s a road game. It’s Baltimore. Pick one, or all of the above,” Pittsburgh coach Mike Tomlin said. “We have respect for this rivalry and our participation in it, and we’re preparing with that in mind.”
More things to know about the Steelers-Ravens matchup:
CRUISING CONNER
The Steelers are getting along just fine without wayward running back Le’Veon Bell, thanks in large part to second-year back James Conner .
Conner is averaging 175.3 yards of total offense during Pittsburgh’s winning streak, a surge that started after Conner carried the ball just three times in the second half against Baltimore.
“I’m just doing what I love to do,” Conner said.
CLOSE SHAVE
Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco showed up at practice this week without the beard he’s worn for the first eight weeks of the season.
“I’ve been thinking about cutting it about every night for two weeks,” Flacco said. “It’s not like we’ve been winning with it. So, we’ve all got a little bit of superstition in us, I guess.”
Perhaps he should have cut it a week ago. Flacco had his worst game of the season against the Panthers, going 22 for 39 for 192 yards, with one TD pass and two interceptions.
BROWN DELIVERS
No active player has more catches (94) and yards receiving (1,149) against the Ravens in the regular season than Steelers wideout Antonio Brown.
Covering Brown will serve as a litmus test for Smith, who began the season serving a four-game suspension and hasn’t quite gotten his A-game going yet.
“Every game you’re going to go against somebody’s best,” Smith said, “but when you go against one of the guys they name as top in the league, it’s a chance to show what you’ve got and kind of peg yourself for where you’re at.”
Surprisingly, Brown has only four career TDs against the Ravens.
BURNED BURNS
Time may be running out for Pittsburgh cornerback Artie Burns. The former first-round pick is enduring an uneven season and was benched last week for missing a walkthrough
Burns might have to play out of necessity if Coty Sensabaugh’s toe injury continues to linger. Burns shrugged off his issues, but Tomlin offered a stern rebuke of the 23-year-old’s tardiness.
“He was late, and we wanted to be focused with the guys who were wired-in appropriately where they needed to be in the hours leading up to kickoff,” Tomlin said. “And so, he suffered the consequences of that.”
Pittsburgh’s secondary in general needs to play better than it did in the first meeting, when Flacco passed for 363 yards and two TDs.
HELLO, NOVEMBER
The Ravens went 1-3 in October, but have cause for optimism because they’re 30-12 in November since coach John Harbaugh took over in 2008.
“Don’t jinx it,” Flacco said when told of the stat.
Then he might not want to know the Ravens are 7-0 at home in November against the AFC North under Harbaugh.
___
AP Sports Writer Will Graves in Pittsburgh contributed to this report.
Cowboys DL Irving injured during practice
Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman David Irving was carted off the practice field with an ankle injury during Thursday's practice, according to the NFL Network.
X-rays were negative but Irving is slated to undergo further testing.
Irving has played in just two
Irving has four tackles and one sack this season. He has 12.5 career sacks in 37 games.
Tight end Geoff Swaim (knee) and defensive end Randy Gregory (knee) were expected to work off to the side during Thursday’s practice. Guard Zack Martin (knee) was set to be a limited practice participant but is expected to start in Monday night’s game against the Tennessee Titans.
–Field Level Media
Chiefs LB Houston closer to return
Kansas City Chiefs pass rusher Justin Houston returned to practice in a limited capacity Thursday after missing three games with a hamstring injury.
The 29-year-old linebacker has not played since the Chiefs' Week 5 win against Jacksonville. His availability for Sunday's game at Cleveland
Houston, a four-time Pro Bowl selection, has 3.0 sacks in five games this season and 72.5 sacks since the Chiefs drafted him in the third round in 2011. He led the NFL with 22.0 sacks in 2014.
–Field Level Media
Bucs QB Winston coming to grips with benching
Jameis Winston will be watching from the sidelines when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers open Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers and it will represent a surreal feeling for the 24-year-old.
Ryan Fitzpatrick will be the team's starting quarterback, the job that typically
Winston has thrown 10 interceptions in just 148 attempts while passing for 1,181 yards and six touchdowns.
The season began with him as a spectator after he drew a three-game suspension for inappropriately touching a female Uber driver. The fourth-year pro came off the bench in relief of Fitzpatrick in Week 4 and has never been able to put things together.
He tossed two interceptions against the Chicago Bears in his relief outing and was inserted as the starter the following week. But Winston threw two more interceptions in each of his first two starts.
Last Sunday’s four-interception outing against the Cincinnati Bengals was the tipping point. Winston was pulled and Fitzpatrick had the “FitzMagic” working as he nearly rallied Tampa Bay to a win.
It was an easy call for Buccaneers coach Dirk Koetter to turn to Fitzpatrick this week. He said the change was made because Fitzpatrick gives the team a better chance to win.
“I didn’t expect it,” Winston said, “but one thing about me, I can be honest with myself in terms of playing on the field, and turnovers.
“… If you turn the ball over at any level — college, high school — it’s going to put your team in a bad position to win and we need to win as a team. I definitely understood why coach Koetter went with Fitz.”
That leaves Winston running second-team repetitions in practice and wondering when he will get another chance.
He maintains that he will rebound from the situation.
“It’s a setback,” Winston added. “But it’s a minor setback for a major comeback. It just tells you that you’ve got to continue to get better. I’ve never been in this situation before, so I have to learn from it and I have to grow from it. I have no choice.”
–Field Level Media
Nick Mullens to start at QB for 49ers against Raiders
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Nick Mullens will make his NFL debut as starting quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers against the Oakland Raiders.
Mullens joined the 49ers as an undrafted free agent out of Southern Mississippi last year. He spent all of 2017 on the practice squad and then got called up to the active roster in September when starter Jimmy Garoppolo went down with a season-ending knee injury.
Mullens has not taken an NFL snap and has worked mostly with the scout team in practice before this week.
The Niners also made several roster moves before the game. They activated safety Marcell Harris and linebacker Dekoda Watson from injured reserve to fill open spots on the active roster. They also promoted cornerback Emmanuel Moseley from the practice squad and waived quarterback Tom Savage.
San Francisco also signed receiver Victor Bolden Jr. and defensive back Greg Mabin to the practice squad and released receiver Aaron Burbridge from the practice squad.
Steelers secondary faces challenge in rematch with Ravens
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Joe Haden knows about losing to the Baltimore Ravens.
That one felt different. So will the game Sunday, where the Steelers secondary will look to take another step in a third straight game against an AFC North rival.
“I think being here and (in Cleveland), (the Steelers are) at the top of the division most of the time, seeing who can win it and fighting for the division winner,” Haden said.
“So I think that’s just a little different toward the end of the season, knowing these games (against Baltimore) could be big when we get to the end, determining who can get to the playoffs.”
The secondary could obviously be better than it was in the previous matchup, Haden said. Defensive coordinator Keith Butler agreed.
Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco threw for 363 yards and two touchdowns against a Steelers secondary that allowed an average of 305 passing yards through its first four games.
“We have to make sure, as much as we can, that we keep the ball in front of us,” Butler said. “We can’t give up easy touchdowns. Teams go up, we have to make them go up by (field goals) and not let them go up by seven, if we can.”
Ravens wide receiver John Brown had 116 yards and one touchdown on just three receptions in the first matchup against Pittsburgh. Haden knows that can’t happen again.
“He’s a small dude, obviously. He’s small, really fast,” Haden said. “You have to make sure you keep him in front of you. He can really beat you. … He had those two deep balls on us, so we have to contain that.”
If Pittsburgh’s past three games are any indication, the defensive backs might have a better chance against Brown this time.
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones was held without a catch until the fourth quarter of a 41-17 loss to the Steelers in Week 5, when he had a season-low 62 yards. The following week, A.J. Green caught seven of his 12 targets for 85 yards in a 28-21 Cincinnati Bengals loss to Pittsburgh.
Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry had 39 yards on eight receptions in the Steelers’ 33-18 win last Sunday.
Haden matched up against each of those three. He wouldn’t say who would be responsible for Brown from Pittsburgh’s secondary, which is expected to have cornerback Artie Burns in the mix after using him exclusively on special teams against Cleveland.
Burns was disciplined after arriving late to a team walkthrough Saturday.
Cornerback Mike Hilton, whom Haden called one of the Steelers’ best players, said no matter who is called upon, limiting Brown is a must for Pittsburgh.
After missing the first matchup with an elbow injury, Hilton also said he has a plan for Sunday.
“There were certain things I did see,” Hilton said. “I feel like I’ll be able to, I’m not going to say make every play, but help control the outcome of that play. So personally, I feel like from what I saw from the last game and what I’ve seen up until now, I have a solid idea what to expect.”
NOTES: QB Ben Roethlisberger (left finger), LB Bud Dupree (illness) and C Maurkice Pouncey (did not practice Wednesday/coaches’ decision) were full participants Thursday. … CB Coty Sensabaugh (toe) and OL Marcus Gilbert (knee) were limited. … OL Ramon Foster (coaches’ decision) did not practice.
Dolphins’ Gase offers passionate defense of Tannehill
DAVIE, Fla. (AP) — Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase is offering a passionate defense of Ryan Tannehill, saying his beleaguered quarterback has showed improvement that continued into the start of this season.
Important West Coast clash as Chargers travel to Seahawks
SEATTLE (AP) — Games in the second week of the preseason are mostly meaningless and usually a forgettable exercise for veterans.
Seattle linebacker Bobby Wagner hasn't forgotten what happened this past August when the Seahawks were facing the Los Angeles Chargers.
“He called timeout and was like, ‘Dang, they’re running strong something,’ and I’m like we just changed the name yesterday, how’d you do that?” Wagner recalled. “Maybe he just luckily chose that, I don’t know. It was kind of funny, I’m like how did he know the name? The quarterbacks know the play, they never know the name of the play.”
Knowing the play didn’t really matter back in August, but it will Sunday when the surging Chargers face the equally improving Seahawks. Los Angeles (5-2) has won four straight and is coming off a bye week following its 20-19 win over Tennessee in London. The Seahawks (4-3) have won four of five — including a victory in London — and the game against the Chargers starts a stretch with six of the final nine games at home for Seattle.
And Rivers is the introduction to a challenging month of elite quarterbacks the Seahawks will face and challenge Seattle’s overhauled defense that has climbed its way back to being among the best in the NFL halfway through the season. After Rivers, the Seahawks will face Jared Goff, Aaron Rodgers and Cam Newton in consecutive weeks.
“The biggest difference is you used to go in — and this is not by any means slighting the roster, the defensive lineup now — but you used to go into that game, and you could just say, who is on Seattle’s defense, and you could write out every one right because they had been together for so long, back-to-back Super Bowls, won the Super Bowl against Denver,” Rivers said. “Now there’s just been so much change on that defense, but there’s still the same scheme, and there’s plenty of names that you can recognize. So it’s a good group.”
The Chargers should get running back Melvin Gordon back after he missed the win in London with a hamstring injury. Gordon has combined with fellow running back Austin Ekeler to have 1,283 yards from scrimmage and the pair is averaging 6.65 yards per touch.
Seattle’s running backs are providing and equally important contribution to the Seahawks recent success. Chris Carson has become Seattle’s primary runner and posted his third 100-yard game in last week’s win over Detroit. Beginning with Week 3, only the Los Angeles Rams have more carries or yards rushing than the Seahawks — and Los Angeles has played one more game.
“I think they know what’s working. That’s kind of their formula,” Chargers coach Anthony Lynn said. “They have been averaging about 30 rush attempts a game and it’s working.”
Here’s what else to watch as the former AFC West foes meet for the 51st time overall:
200 STRAIGHT FOR RIVERS
Rivers will make his 200th consecutive regular-season start. He’ll be the fourth quarterback and the eighth player since the merger to reach that milestone. The 15-year veteran is off to one of the best starts of his career. He’s second in the league with a 117.8 passer rating and tied for third in touchdowns with 17.
“Obviously, you want to be able to out there and help. It’s not just be out there. You want to play at a high level, and that’s been up and down over 199, but being out there means something,” Rivers said.
THE OTHER QB
While much of the focus has been on the quarterbacks Seattle is about to face, the Seahawks’ own QB is playing pretty well.
Russell Wilson posted the first perfect passer rating in Seahawks history last week against Detroit when he completed 14 of 17 passes for 248 yards and three touchdowns. With the focus on the run game, Wilson’s task passing has become efficiency and taking advantage when opportunities are presented. In the past three games, Wilson has nine TD passes on just 61 pass attempts.
BIG PLAY WILLIAMS
With most opposing defenses continuing to double-team Keenan Allen, Chargers WR Tyrell Williams has emerged as a big-play threat. Six of his 10 receptions in the past three games have been for 26 yards or more and three have gone for touchdowns. According to Sportradar, four of those receptions have been on go routes with the other two being post routes.
HEAVY HEARTS
Sunday will be the first home game for the Seahawks since the death of owner Paul Allen, who died on Oct. 15. He was 65. Allen was responsible for purchasing the team and keeping the Seahawks in Seattle, along with the construction of CenturyLink Field.
Seattle’s first coach, Jack Patera, also passed away earlier this week at age 85.
Panthers have stability at QB, Bucs seeking it in NFC South
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers have stability at the quarterback position. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are desperately in search of the same.
The teams appear headed in different directions entering an NFC South showdown Sunday in Charlotte — and quarterback play is a big reason why.
They’ve since lost four of their last five.
“I think Jameis is one of the best quarterbacks in the world and I think he will be back,” Bucs coach Dirk Koetter said. “A lot of teams don’t switch because they have an untested backup or they’re afraid to put their backup in there — and we don’t have either of those. Right now, we just have to stop turning the ball over and so we’re going to go with Fitz.”
Panthers coach Ron Rivera has never benched his franchise quarterback Cam Newton because of his performance.
And he’s not about to this year.
The Panthers (5-2) enter the game looking for their 10th straight home win behind Newton, who is playing his best football since earning league MVP honors in 2015 and leading Carolina to the Super Bowl. Newton has 17 combined touchdowns. He’s thrown only four interceptions all season — the same amount Winston threw in last week’s loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.
Rivera said he realizes how lucky he is to have Newton at the helm.
“It shows you how important it is to have a franchise quarterback and have the position stabilized,” Rivera said.
PROLIFIC OFFENSE
Despite the quarterback change, the Bucs are still first in the NFL in passing and total offense. They’ve thrown for 2,634 yards — the second-highest total through the first seven games of a season in NFL history behind the 2000 St. Louis Rams (2,637). They have 19 touchdown passes, third-most in the league behind Kansas City (26) and Indianapolis (23).
Koetter concedes the Bucs, who are 28th in rushing at 91.3 yards per game, have evolved into a pass-first team.
Panthers safety Eric Reid said Carolina is preparing the same way regardless of who is under center, noting that both QBs like to throw the ball deep.
“Their offense runs the same with both guys,” Reid said.
NEWTON’S SHOULDER
Rivera didn’t appear concerned about Newton’s right shoulder, even though the eighth-year QB has been limited in practice the last two weeks. In fact, Newton declined last week to throw a Hail Mary pass just before halftime, telling the coaches he didn’t feel comfortable doing that. That might explain, in part, why Newton hasn’t attempted many passes down the field this season.
However, Koetter said he doesn’t see anything wrong with Newton’s arm strength.
“Man if he’s got a sore arm, I’d hate to see the real deal,” Koetter said. “Cam has always had a cannon. He can stand flat-footed and put that thing on a line. I’ve been in this division a long time, and arm strength is probably about the 159th thing on the list that you’d be worried about with Cam.”
PROTECTING CAM
The Bucs will make it a priority pressure Newton, but that hasn’t proven easy to do this season.
Newton has been sacked a league-low 10 times because he’s getting the ball out quicker playing in new coordinator Norv Turner’s scheme and the patchwork offensive line is “protecting Cam better than he ever has been before,” Rivera said.
Newton said while a lot of people think Carolina’s offensive line is made up of “misfits and undesirables,” he added “those guys have been playing lights out.”
FAST START
Defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul has a sack in a Bucs franchise-record six consecutive games. With eight of the team’s 16 sacks through seven games, he’s nearly halfway to the career-best 16 ½ he had for the New York Giants when he was an All-Pro in 2011. Tampa Bay, which acquired Pierre-Paul in an offseason trade, hasn’t had a player finish with 10 or more sacks since Simeon Rice in 2005.
“I am so excited about what Jason’s brought to us,” defensive coordinator Mark Duffner said. “He practices hard, he prepares hard. This guy is on a mission and it’s been beautiful to see and be around.”
MORE OF MOORE
The Buccaneers can expect to see a heavy dose of speedy rookie wide receiver D.J. Moore. With Torrey Smith out with a knee injury last week against Baltimore, Moore took advantage of his increased playing time and led the Panthers with 90 yards receiving and added 39 yards rushing on two carries. Smith is out this Sunday, too.
___
AP Sports Writer Fred Goodall in Tampa, Florida, contributed to this report.
Marrone takes blame for woeful Jags, shields obvious errors
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars coach Doug Marrone is shouldering the blame for the team's four-game losing streak, saying he "hasn't done a good enough job for whatever reason to get everyone's mind in the right place."
The Jaguars (3-5) have been one of the NFL’s biggest busts in 2018, especially last month when they went 0-for-October and looked nothing like the team that advanced to the AFC championship game nine months earlier.
“There is a story out there about this team. It is an ugly story,” said Marrone, who is counting on his team to regroup during its Week 9 bye.
“But the story hasn’t ended. We can still control how this story reads. When we get away, we have to think long and hard about it. We have to come back and we have to figure out what the story is going to be on the 2018 team.”
Injuries are a big reason for the slide, especially with Fournette — the team’s offensive centerpiece — missing six games because of a strained right hamstring. But Coughlin, Caldwell and Bortles deserve criticism.
Coughlin designed an old-school team to play in a pass-happy league, one in which running the ball is barely important and hiding a mediocre quarterback is next to impossible. The ground-and-pound Jags want to control the clock, limit Bortles’ throws and play stout defense. It can work, but it usually needs everything to go right.
Turnovers, dropped passes, defensive lapses, the Jaguars have seen those too often and aren’t built to handle much adversity or overcome double-digit deficits.
It doesn’t help that Jacksonville is getting so little from its rookie class and its free-agent crop.
Coughlin and Caldwell were so confident they had a playoff team in place that they used the draft to prepare for 2019, adding several down-the-road replacements for veteran starters. First-round pick and defensive lineman Taven Bryan has nine tackles in eight games. Second-round receiver DJ Chark has 12 catches for 159 yards to go along with a fumble and several costly drops. Third-round safety Ronnie Harrison has been the best of the bunch while playing mostly in certain defensive packages.
Right tackle Will Richardson (fourth) is on injured reserve. Quarterback Tanner Lee (fifth) remains on the practice squad. Linebacker Leon Jacobs (sixth) has barely played outside special teams. And punter Logan Cooke (seventh) has failed repeatedly to flip the field when needed.
Free agents Andrew Norwell, Donte Moncrief, D.J. Hayden, Austin Seferian-Jenkins and Marqise Lee have been equally disappointing.
Norwell, a 2017 All-Pro guard from Carolina, was expected to bolster the offensive line and help give the Jaguars one of the best running attacks in the league. Instead, he looks unworthy of his five-year, $66.5 million contract.
Moncrief, who signed a one-year deal worth $9.6 million, was supposed to offset the loss of physical receiver Allen Robinson. He has 29 catches for 379 yards and two scores.
Hayden (toe) has missed six consecutive games, and Seferian-Jenkins (core muscle) and Lee (knee) are on injured reserve.
“Playing football is easy,” defensive tackle Malik Jackson said. “Staying healthy is the hard part.”
A legitimate franchise quarterback might be able to make up for all of Jacksonville’s deficiencies. But Coughlin and Caldwell decided to give Bortles a three-year, $54 million contract in February, betting that the fifth-year starter would continue developing and adding to a growing list of turnover-free games.
Neither has happened, and the Jaguars are seemingly stuck with Bortles because of his $21 million contract in 2019. He has 10 touchdown passes, eight interceptions and three lost fumbles to go along with 18 sacks.
Throw in a training camp fight, two weeklong suspensions, a locker room scuffle last month, four players getting detained in London because of an unsettled nightclub tab, Jalen Ramsey’s mouth and the ultra-confident defense failing to maintain its 2017 form, and the Jaguars have been more of a farce than a force in the AFC.
“The most important thing as a team is we’ve got to keep our belief strong,” defensive end Calais Campbell said. “No matter what the outside noise says or does, we just got to keep our belief strong. Five losses in this league this early sucks, but five losses throughout the season, that’s not bad at all; that’s a heck of a year.
“We’ve got a lot of ball left to play. We made it real hard on ourselves, but I truly believe the guys that we have here are built to be able to do something special, even considering our current circumstance.”
Marrone hopes to get Fournette, Hayden and cornerback A.J. Bouye (calf) back after the bye week. He also wouldn’t rule out staff and lineup changes.
Already saddled with two division losses at home, the Jaguars have little room for error after the break if they’re able to write a feel-good ending to their “ugly story.”
“When no one picks you to win and everyone thinks you are going to stink, it’s, ‘Let’s go out there and prove everybody wrong and play with a chip on our shoulder and go,'” Marrone said. “Then all of a sudden, when everybody is on the bandwagon, it’s the opposite. ‘Let’s prove everybody right.’ Either way, you are trying to prove right or wrong what is going on.
“We just haven’t lived up to the expectations to this day.”
First-place Redskins in search of passing game vs. Falcons
LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — All games and no practice reps make Alex Smith a dull quarterback.
“I think the success for a lot of NFL teams is if you can stop the run, and you can run the ball and control the clock, you’ve got a chance to win some games. We’ve been able to do all three,” Thompson said. “The passing game has been up and down. It’s been slow. We’ve been without our full group of receivers for a little bit of time. … We just have to find a way to do a better job.”
Smith and the Redskins (5-2) have averaged 212.7 yards in the air, and only three teams have fewer passing touchdowns than their eight. They won’t have Crowder again this week as he’ll miss his fourth consecutive game with an ankle injury.
Atlanta (3-4) has been battered by injuries to both starting guards and safeties, running back Devonta Freeman and linebacker Deion Jones and as a result hasn’t lived up to preseason expectations. Ryan has held up his end of the bargain with 15 touchdowns and two interceptions and leads the NFL with 333.6 yards a game with the benefit of a receiving corps of Julio Jones, Mohamed Sanu and rookie Calvin Ridley.
“He’s obviously done a tremendous job of reading defenses and putting a lot of different guys in advantageous situations,” tight end Austin Hooper said. “That’s just a credit to the work Matt’s put in all year. If he keeps it going, good things will come.”
That’s also the Redskins’ message to Smith, who also has thrown only two picks and been solid at managing the ball even if the yards haven’t piled up. Smith doesn’t believe he has been too cautious, but acknowledges the passing game has to be far more effective in certain areas.
“The ones that stand out though are the situational stuff, the third downs that you don’t convert because they would have given you a whole other rack of opportunities,” Smith said. “The red zone, obviously because it’s so vital. I think the situational stuff always tends to jump out when you don’t execute, because of its magnitude.”
Washington is 22nd in the league on third down and 25th in the red zone. Those particular failings speak to Smith still needing to get in sync with tight end Jordan Reed, Crowder, Richardson and Josh Doctson in his first year with the Redskins.
With so many missed opportunities at practice because of injuries, Smith said one of the biggest hurdles is he and receivers reading the same coverage from a defense and being on the same page.
“There is really a premium on both the receiver and quarterbacks seeing the same thing and reacting to it the same way, and I think that’s the hard part,” Smith said. “There are times when it is cut and dried, when it’s pure zone and we’re spacing the field and timing routes and there are times when it’s purely man and you just beat him. But a lot of times, it’s a blend of the two and I think you’ve got to see the same thing, react to it the same way.”
Some things to watch when the Falcons visit the Redskins:
PETERSON TIME
Blips in the passing game have made it all the more valuable that Peterson is still running strong at 33. Peterson has rushed for 587 yards and four touchdowns through seven games and is the most important piece of Washington’s offense.
“He’s playing so well right now, when we call a running play, he better be out there,” coach Jay Gruden said. “I expect him to be a major part of our offense moving forward. He has to be right now, the way we are throwing the ball.”
JULIO HISTORY
Jones needs 134 yards receiving in his 102nd career game to become the fastest to 10,000. He’s averaging 116 yards a game as part of a deep group of Falcons receivers the Redskins are concerned about.
“They get open, they separate, they go up and get the ball,” Washington linebacker Zach Brown said. “It’s just hard to have corners to deal with that.”
CLINTON-DIX DEBUT
While the Falcons stood pat at Tuesday’s trade deadline, the Redskins acquired safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix from Green Bay for a fourth-round pick. The combination of Clinton-Dix and D.J. Swearinger, who had two interceptions last week against the Giants, gives Washington arguably the best duo of safeties in the league.
“I came here to play,” Clinton-Dix said. “I came here to work. Even if that’s on special teams, I’m just helping contribute to this team any way I can, because No. 20 is going to be suited up this weekend, and you can bet that.”
ROAD WOES
Part of Atlanta’s rough road so far this season has been an 0-2 record on the road with a close loss at Philadelphia and a blowout one at Pittsburgh. The same offense that has put up over 32 points a game at home has managed just over two touchdowns on the road.
“The biggest issue is cadence, or the lack thereof, in the ability to hear,” Hooper said. “It’s just in understanding the subtle, nonverbal signals that allow you to play fast.”
___
Associated Press Writer George Henry in Flowery Branch, Georgia, contributed.
Jets vs. Dolphins: resistible force against moveable object
MIAMI (AP) — When the New York Jets run the ball Sunday, it will be a test of their blocking against the Miami Dolphins' tackling to see who's worse.
Both have been bad lately.
“We’ve got to be better,” safety Reshad Jones said. “But there’s no time to hit the panic button right now. We’ve got a lot of football left.”
The Jets (3-5) have averaged 2.8 yards per carry in the past three games while totaling 235 yards. After running back Bilal Powell suffered a season-ending neck injury in Week 7, the ground game generated just 57 yards in last week’s loss at the Chicago Bears.
“I didn’t think it was good at all,” coach Todd Bowles said. “They beat us up front, and they beat us to the punch.”
So it looks like an even matchup: the resistible force against the moveable object.
Here are things to know about the 106th meeting between two AFC East rivals sporting two-game losing streaks:
TURF WAR
The Dolphins are tied for 29th in the NFL in run defense. In the past three weeks, they’ve allowed 164, 248 and 188 yards on the ground, with big plays the biggest problem.
“There is no secret. There is no magic pill,” five-time Pro Bowl defensive end Cameron Wake said. “Each player has a gap or a man or a zone. You can do it right for 42 plays, and then on play 43 you’re not there, and in this league they’ll find that hole. They’ll find that guy who’s not doing their thing that they’re supposed to be doing. And 80 yards later …”
The Jets’ recent rushing woes come after they gashed Denver in Week 5 for 323 yards, second-most in franchise history. Isaiah Crowell had a team-record 219 in that game, but in the past three weeks he has totaled just 94 yards in 37 carries.
The sputtering ground attack only increases the burden on rookie quarterback Sam Darnold .
“We can’t be up and down,” Bowles said. “We’ve got to be consistent at it. If we want to throw the ball consistently, we’ve got to be able to run it consistently.”
SUBSTITUTE
Tannehill will miss his fourth game in a row because of an injury to his throwing shoulder. Replacement Brock Osweiler has a slightly better passer rating than Tannehill, with six touchdown throws and three interceptions in three games.
Osweiler passed for 241 yards in last week’s 42-23 loss at Houston and said he’s trying to play so well he doesn’t go back to the bench.
“I had a laundry list of things after the Houston game that I want to clean up,” he said. “It was really about one page of notes. We have a great coaching staff, and they took that page of notes and turned that into drills — things I didn’t do right in the game — in hopes that we can correct those mistakes and make sure that they never happen again.”
CATCH, IF YOU CAN
The Jets could be shorthanded again at receiver as Robby Anderson and Quincy Enunwa, Darnold’s top targets, are dealing with ankle injuries.
Anderson missed the game at Chicago, and Enunwa has been sidelined the past two games. Without both, New York struggled to get the passing game going against the Bears. Rookie Deontay Burnett, a former teammate of Darnold’s at USC, led the Jets with four catches for 61 yards.
“You hate to see Robby go down and Q go down, but that means someone’s got to step up,” Darnold said. “It was cool for him to be able to step up the way that he did.”
FINDING THE END ZONE
Rookie tight end Chris Herndon is making catching touchdown passes a weekly thing.
The fourth-round draft pick out of the University of Miami has scored in each of the past three games, joining receiver Keyshawn Johnson (1996) and tight end Thurlow Cooper (1960) as the only rookies in franchise history to accomplish the feat.
Herndon is also tied with Philadelphia’s Dallas Goedert for the most touchdowns among rookie NFL tight ends with three.
DEJA VU
The Jets are in a familiar spot at the halfway point, sitting at 3-5 after eight games for the third consecutive year.
They’re hoping to finish better than they have the last two years, when they ended up 5-11.
___
AP Sports Writer Dennis Waszak in Florham Park, New Jersey, contributed to this report.
Follow Steven Wine on Twitter: http://twitter.com/Steve_Wine
