One-win 49ers, Cardinals vie to avoid NFC-worst label

The Steve Wilks Era in Arizona began in Week 1. The Josh Rosen Era, in Week 4. Now the Cardinals have turned to new offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich in an attempt to turn things around.

Leftwich was promoted late last week to replace Mike McCoy, fired after a 45-10 loss to Denver that dropped the Cardinals to 1-6. Their only victory has come against the 49ers, who will visit Arizona on Sunday.

Like the Cardinals, the 49ers are on their second quarterback this season, and either Rosen or 49ers’ second-year man C.J. Beathard should find a week of respite after the 1-6 teams meet again.

The Cardinals are averaging 13.1 points a game and are last in the NFL in total offense, rushing yards, third-down conversion percentage and time of possession. They have not gained more than 269 yards in a game.

“We weren’t productive enough, and that may be an understatement,” Cardinals first-year coach Steve Wilks said of his change in coordinators. “Josh is a smart and intelligent guy. He can handle a lot. I think it’s clarity. That’s what we need. And we didn’t have that.”

Rosen has completed 71 of 129 passes for 820 yards, three touchdowns and five interceptions in four starts and one relief appearance. The Broncos returned two interceptions for touchdowns last Thursday, when Rosen also lost two fumbles. He suffered a sprained toe in that game and was limited in practice Wednesday but is expected to start.

Beathard, to make his fifth start in place of Jimmy Garoppolo, threw for a career-high 349 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions the first time these teams met, when the Cardinals used a 5-0 turnover advantage to take a 28-18 victory on Oct. 7.

The 49ers dominated the game statistically, with an edge in total yards (447-200), first downs (33-10) and time of possession (40:12-19:48), but Cardinals linebacker Josh Bynes returned one of three 49ers fumbles for a touchdown and Johnson scored twice on short-field drives after turnovers.

San Francisco has lost five in a row during a tough stretch that has included two games against the Rams and dates with the Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs. The 49ers have given up an average of 33 points during the losing streak and have 12 turnovers and no takeaways in the last three games.

“I know if we don’t take care of the ball better, it doesn’t matter who you’re playing,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said. “You can’t go three games with (12) turnovers and zero takeaways. It doesn’t matter if you’re playing the best team in the NFL or the worst team in the NFL. We have to get that fixed, regardless of who we play.”

The 49ers are averaging 137.4 rushing yards per game, second in the league, utilizing the 1-2 punch of Matt Breida and Alfred Morris. Breida leads the 49ers with 445 yards rushing. He had 56 and Morris had 61 of San Francisco’s 147 yards rushing in the first game against Arizona. Breida did not practice Wednesday after aggravating an ankle sprain in a loss to the Rams last week and his status is unknown.

The Cardinals have given up an average of 148.3 yards a game rushing, worst in the league. Mike Davis (101) and Latavius Murray (156) had 100-yard games against them, and Adrian Peterson and Phillip Lindsay had at least 90 yards.

San Francisco cornerback Richard Sherman has missed two of the last four games with a calf injury and his status is unknown, and 49ers safety Adrian Colbert suffered a season-ending ankle sprain last week. Wide receiver Pierre Garcon appears doubtful.

Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald did not practice Wednesday because of a lingering hamstring issue but is expected to play.

