Odds favor Pats as camps spring into action

All 32 NFL training camps will be open by the end of the week, with hope springing eternal for most every franchise before the live bullets start flying in September.

The New England Patriots may have lost future Hall of Fame tight end Rob Gronkowski to retirement during another offseason that brought a bevy of changes to the two-deep. But with Tom Brady still calling the shots behind center and some deft moves to reload during free agency and the NFL Draft, the reigning champs open their training camp on Wednesday as the early favorites to take home another title in Super Bowl 54.

FanDuel lists the Patriots as 7/1 favorites, while PointsBet (6 1/2-1) and William Hill (5 1/2-1) have even more bullish odds. With big-play threat Tyreek Hill learning he will not be suspended to begin the season, the Kansas City Chiefs are the second betting favorite by all three books: 6-1 by William Hill and 8-1 by both FanDuel and PointsBet.

Where the differences start to come in is beyond the two AFC powers.

PointsBet has the New Orleans Saints at 9-1, with the next closest being the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Rams at 11-1. FanDuel has the same three teams from Nos. 3-5, with the Saints at 9-1, followed by the Rams (10/1) and the Colts, who are 14-1 along with the Philadelphia Eagles.

William Hill gives a nod at No. 3 to the Rams at 8 1/2-1, followed by the Saints (10-1) and then the Chicago Bears (11-1). The Colts are sixth at 12-1, followed by the Eagles (13-1)

The Cleveland Browns are the chic pick by many following an exciting close to 2018 and a slew of offseason changes highlighted by the addition of Odell Beckham Jr. They open camp at 14-1 by PointsBet and William Hill and 16-1 by FanDuel.

Looking for a longshot? William Hill is offering the Miami Dolphins at 200-1, while PointsBet and FanDuel list them at 150-1. You can also get 150 on the Cincinnati Bengals from PointsBet and William Hill. FanDuel is slightly more bullish on the Bengals’ prospects at 120-1.

NFL Super Bowl Winner Odds (PointsBet)

New England Patriots: +650

Kansas City Chiefs: +800

New Orleans Saints: +900

Indianapolis Colts: +1100

Los Angeles Rams: +1100

Cleveland Browns: +1400

Los Angeles Chargers: +1400

Chicago Bears: +1500

Philadelphia Eagles: +1500

Green Bay Packers: +1800

Pittsburgh Steelers: +2200

Dallas Cowboys: +2500

Minnesota Vikings: +2500

Seattle Seahawks: +2800

Atlanta Falcons: +3300

Houston Texans: +3500

Baltimore Ravens: +4000

Carolina Panthers: +4000

San Francisco 49ers: +4000

Jacksonville Jaguars: +4500

New York Jets: +5500

Tennessee Titans: +6000

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: +8000

Denver Broncos: +9000

Arizona Cardinals: +10000

Buffalo Bills: +10000

Detroit Lions: +10000

New York Giants: +10000

Oakland Raiders: +10000

Washington Redskins: +10000

Cincinnati Bengals: +15000

Miami Dolphins: +15000

–Field Level Media