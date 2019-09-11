Notre Dame DL Tillery has surgery in advance of NFL Draft
Notre Dame DL Tillery has surgery in advance of NFL Draft
Notre Dame defensive lineman Jerry Tillery, who is expected to be selected high in April’s NFL Draft, had successful shoulder surgery Wednesday, his agent announced on Twitter.
Tillery, who had eight sacks this past season, is expected to need three to four months of recovery time from the procedure to repair a torn labrum. Tillery is viewed as a possible second-round pick, according to projections, but could end up being a late first-round pick.
The 6-foot-7, 305-pounder had 12 1/2 sacks in his four seasons at Notre Dame. Of his 133 career tackles, 23 were for loss.
Tillery is expected to be at full strength at the start of NFL training camps.
Reports: Raiders trading G Osemele to Jets
Reports: Raiders trading G Osemele to Jets
The Oakland Raiders have an agreement in place
Reports: Raiders trading G Osemele to Jets
The Oakland Raiders have an agreement in place to trade former All-Pro guard Kelechi Osemele to the New York Jets, multiple outlets reported Sunday.
According to the Bay Area News Group, the Raiders will receive a fifth-round pick while sending a sixth-rounder to the Jets. The deal cannot become official until the new league year begins Wednesday.
Osemele, 29, has two years remaining on his contract, with unguaranteed figures of $10.2 million in 2019 and $11.7 million in 2020. The Raiders will save the full $10.2 million from their cap this year.
Osemele missed five games due to injury in 2018 and allowed four sacks, his highest figure since his rookie season of 2012, in 11 games. That came after back-to-back Pro Bowl appearances in 2016 and 2017 and a first-team All-Pro nod in 2016, when he didn’t allow a sack.
A former second-round pick of the Baltimore Ravens, Osemele started 51 games over four years in Baltimore before joining the Raiders on a record-setting contract as a free agent in March of 2016.
Molinari’s 64 lifts him to win at Arnold Palmer Invitational
Molinari’s 64 lifts him to win at Arnold Palmer Invitational Molinari’s 64 lifts him to win at Arnold Palmer Invitational
Francesco Molinari focused on the process on Sunday to make one of the toughest courses and most difficult setups on the PGA Tour look easy on the way to a two-shot victory at the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill Resort and Club in Orlando.
Molinari, the reigning Open Champion, leapfrogged 16 players and zoomed up the leaderboard while fashioning an 8-under 64 in the final round on Sunday to finish at 12 under, and then waited for two hours in the clubhouse to see if anyone could catch him.
No one could — or even made a decent charge at Molinari on a course with a setup that was difficult to attack for everyone else. He made 146 1/2 feet of putts in the final round, the 36-year-old Italian’s most ever in a PGA Tour event.
“It was just really more about the process and to do better what I didn’t do as good yesterday,” Molinari explained. “Then you make some putts at the beginning, you get it rolling, you just keep the foot on the pedal. I definitely got everything out of (the round) — it’s probably my best putting round ever.”
Matthew Fitzpatrick of England, the third-round leader, shot a 71 on Sunday to finish two back and alone in second. Fitzpatrick’s round included two birdies and a bogey — the latter, on the 15th hole, all but dooming his chances to catch Molinari.
Sungjae Im of South Korea shot a 68 on Sunday and finished tied for third along with second-round co-leader Tommy Fleetwood of England (68) and first-round leader Rafa Cabrera Bello of Spain (69).
“The course played like a U.S. Open for us in the afternoon, it was so difficult,” Fleetwood said. “And when you’re finding it tough those days can easily just, they get away from you a little bit. Again today I felt great. All I needed was like two or three birdie putts to go in and then you’re coming down the stretch with a chance.”
International players garnered eight of the top nine positions on the leaderboard and have now won this tournament for each of the last four years.
Molinari’s bogeyless round included eight birdies and was capped by a 43-foot putt that clanged off the flagstick for one of those on the final hole.
Molinari, who had a hole-in-one during his opening round on Thursday, began his final round with a 30-footer for birdie, the first of three birdies in his first six holes. He barely missed a short eagle putt on the par-5 16th or his round would have been even more spectacular.
The win was his third on the PGA Tour and ninth worldwide. Molinari’s best finish of the season prior to this week was a tie for 17th at the WGC-Mexico Championship last month.
He said he used the lessons learned from a 73 on Saturday to decide how to approach the final round, which he began five shots off the pace set by Fitzpatrick at 9 under.
“I’m really happy with today,” Molinari said. “Yesterday I was struggling at some points out there, but I made a couple of really good up-and-downs the last few holes to kind of keep it going and keep myself with a half a chance in it. Golf is like that, then you go out the next day and you play really well.”
Cabrera Bello echoed the field’s thoughts on the course’s difficulty over the last two rounds.
“It really got you thinking all the time where you could miss, where you couldn’t,” he said. “And you couldn’t go pin hunting all the time.”
Keith Mitchell, a first-time PGA Tour winner last week at the Honda Classic, followed up that performance finishing tied for sixth after a final-round 66, ending four strokes in arrears along with Sung Kang of South Korea, Matt Wallace of England (71) and Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy, who never got anything going on the greens and settled for a 72.
Mitchell said the back nine at Bay Hill played extremely tough in both the final two rounds.
“The wind picks up a little bit and the greens are just so fast,” Mitchell said. “Where the pin placements are you have to be very careful on what side of the hole you’re going to hit the ball.”
The PGA Tour moves across the state next week for The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
Murray, Koo lead Legends past Express
Murray, Koo lead Legends past Express
Aaron Murray threw for
Murray, Koo lead Legends past Express
Aaron Murray threw for 306 yards and a touchdown, and Younghoe Koo hit the game-winning field goal for the second week in a row as the Atlanta Legends dispatched the visiting Memphis Express, 23-20.
Murray, a former star at Georgia and fifth-round pick of the Kansas City Chiefs, tied the game with a 2-yard score to Tarean Folston with 11:55 left in the contest. Express quarterback Zach Mettenberger — who took over for the benched Christian Hackenberg two weeks ago — drove his team in position to take the lead, but was intercepted in the red zone with just over three minutes remaining. Murray drove Atlanta into field-goal range before Koo, a former Los Angeles Chargers kicker, hit a 35-yard kick with 9 seconds remaining for the victory.
Mettenberger finished 9 of 17 for 181 yards, the interception and a 1-yard touchdown run. Former St. Louis Rams and New York Jets running back Zac Stacy had 13 carries for 41 yards and two touchdowns, along with two catches for 45 yards.
Lions sign Amendola; agree with Flowers, Coleman, James
Lions sign Amendola; agree with Flowers, Coleman, James
Slot wide
Lions sign Amendola; agree with Flowers, Coleman, James
Slot wide receiver Danny Amendola landed on his feet in Detroit, signing a one-year, $5.75 million deal days after being punted by the Miami Dolphins.
Detroit on Monday also reportedly agreed to lucrative deals with defensive end Trey Flowers and cornerback Justin Coleman, along with tight end Jesse James.
Flowers reportedly will receive a five-year deal that averages at least $16 million per season, while Coleman agreed to a four-year contract worth $36 million, according to NFL Network, making him the league’s highest-paid nickelback. Terms have not yet been reported for James.
Flowers, Coleman and Amendola are all former New England Patriots, though Coleman spent the last two seasons with the Seattle Seahawks and Amendola spent 2018 in Miami.
Amendola, 33, joined the Dolphins last spring but previously played with the Patriots during Lions head coach Matt Patricia’s run as defensive coordinator and assistant coach.
“He was never really my coach, so to speak, because he was always on the defensive side of the ball, but I was always around him all the time and I just love the enthusiasm he brings to work,” Amendola said of Patricia on a conference call. “The attitude he comes into the building with every day. I’m excited to continue my career with him.”
The Dolphins signed Amendola to a three-year, $24 million deal on March 13, 2018.
Amendola has 485 career receptions, including 59 grabs in 15 games in Miami last season. He had 40 receptions or more in seven NFL seasons, including 138 in his first two seasons in the league with the then-St. Louis Rams.
“I feel really good,” Amendola told reporters. “I’m in the best condition of my life, I’m as fast as I’ve ever been and I’m as hungry as ever. I’m ready to play at a high level and do whatever I can to help this team win.”
The Lions traded Golden Tate to the Philadelphia Eagles in October and did not have a suitable replacement in the slot on the roster. In return to Tate, Detroit received a third-round pick.
Marvin Jones went down with a season-ending knee injury two weeks after Tate was traded.
The Lions added another former Patriot in Flowers, who had 7.5 sacks and 20 quarterback hits in 15 games for the New England Patriots last season.
Flowers racked up 21 sacks and 59 QB hits over the past three seasons and knows the Lions’ system well after playing under Patricia for three seasons in New England.
Coleman also has some familiarity with Patricia’s methods, as he played two seasons in New England before becoming a valuable member of the Seahawks’ secondary over the past two seasons.
Coleman, who turns 26 later this month, had an interception and 10 passes defensed in 16 games (five starts) for Seattle last season. He also recorded a career-best 55 tackles.
Coleman went undrafted in 2015 after playing in college for Tennessee.
James, 24, had 30 catches for 423 yards and two touchdowns in 16 games (seven starts) for the Pittsburgh Steelers last season, giving him 120 catches for 1,189 yards and nine scores in his four-year career. He was a fifth-round pick by Pittsburgh in 2015.
The Lions also officially released cornerback Nevin Lawson. The team will reportedly save $4.675 million of his $5.8 million cap figure for 2019.
Lawson, who turns 28 in April, had signed a two-year, $9.6 million extension last March. He started 45 games for Detroit over the last three seasons, notching 18 passes defensed.
Report: Bucs WR Jackson eyes return to Eagles
Report: Bucs WR Jackson eyes return to Eagles
Wide receiver DeSean Jackson
Report: Bucs WR Jackson eyes return to Eagles
Wide receiver DeSean Jackson made no secret of his desire to leave Tampa Bay last season, even requesting a midseason trade.
Now, with one year left on his three-year, $33.5 deal, he just might get his wish.
ESPN reported Sunday night that the Bucs have been shopping Jackson, who is set to receive $10 million this season, none of it guaranteed.
The network also reported that Jackson would prefer to return to the Philadelphia Eagles, where he began his career as a second-round pick in 2008. Jackson was released by then-coach Chip Kelly in 2014 following his best year as a pro, in which he had 82 catches for 1,332 yards and nine touchdowns.
The news, which comes as the league’s legal tampering period opened on Monday, follows comments in January in which Jackson expressed interest in playing for the Los Angeles Rams.
“I don’t know. … If anything, I would like to kind of end up in L.A., being a Ram,” Jackson said then. “(Head coach) Sean McVay, you know, we got some connection from when I was in D.C., but we’ll see how it plays out, man. Right now, I got another year in Tampa. So we’ll see how it plays out, man.”
Jackson, 32, was born in Los Angeles, attended Long Beach (Calif.) Poly High School and played at Cal in the northern part of the state.
Jackson caught 41 passes for 774 yards and four touchdowns for the Buccaneers last season, missing time with thumb and Achilles injuries.
He has 589 receptions over 11 seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Redskins and Buccaneers, collecting 10,261 yards and 53 touchdowns.
–Field Level Media
Gilbert, Smith lead undefeated Apollos past Iron
Gilbert, Smith lead undefeated Apollos past Iron
Garrett
Gilbert, Smith lead undefeated Apollos past Iron
Garrett Gilbert threw for 286 yards and two touchdowns, and De’Veon Smith rushed for 119 yards to lead visiting Orlando past the Birmingham Iron 31-14 on Saturday and keep the Apollos as the AAF’s only undefeated team.
Gilbert, an SMU product who played briefly for the Carolina Panthers in the 2018 season finale, finished 23 of 35 with touchdowns of 21 yards to Scott Orndoff and 12 yards to Charles Johnson. Johnson, a former Minnesota Vikings receiver, had six catches for 83 yards, extending his league leads in receptions (29) and receiving yards (493). Smith, a former Michigan Wolverines star who has spent time with the Miami Dolphins and Washington Redskins, averaged 8.5 yards per carry.
Iron running back Trent Richardson scored his league-high eighth touchdown on a 3-yard plunge, though he totaled just 21 yards on eight carries. The former Cleveland Browns first-round pick also leads the AAF in carries (75) but is averaging just 2.4 yards per rush. Richardson added four catches for 37 yards.
Report: Patriots tender Josh Gordon
Report: Patriots tender Josh Gordon
Josh Gordon received a signal
Report: Patriots tender Josh Gordon
Josh Gordon received a signal of commitment from the New England Patriots.
According to reports, the rehabbing and suspended wide receiver was given a second-round restricted free agent tender by the Patriots, who would receive a draft pick in that round if another team signs Gordon.
Patriots owner Robert Kraft said in January that the Patriots are doing their best to help and support Gordon while he deals with off-field issues.
Gordon, acquired from the Cleveland Browns, caught 40 passes and scored three touchdowns in 11 total games with the team this season before another indefinite suspension for substance abuse violations on Dec. 20.
The 27-year-old had missed 43 of a possible 48 games in Cleveland’s previous three seasons prior to the start of the 2018 season.
“Unfortunately, people like that need mentoring at a young age, but when it becomes addiction, addiction is something that is way beyond our… We gave him tremendous support on a daily basis, and he was worthy. But I think we as a society have to try to help these young people not to get addicted in the first place. And that’s the sad part of this. He’s a good guy — a really good guy. It makes us sad.”
Jonathan Kraft was sympathetic to Gordon’s situation but would not say if he’d get another chance in New England.
“You get exposed to it in a whole different way when you come from where Josh Gordon came from. He is a very good kid,” he said.
–Field Level Media
AAF roundup: Gilbert, Smith lead undefeated Apollos past Iron
AAF roundup: Gilbert, Smith lead undefeated Apollos past Iron AAF roundup: Gilbert, Smith lead undefeated Apollos past Iron
Garrett Gilbert threw for 286 yards and two touchdowns, and De’Veon Smith rushed for 119 yards to lead visiting Orlando past the Birmingham Iron 31-14 on Saturday and keep the Apollos as the AAF’s only undefeated team.
Gilbert, an SMU product who played briefly for the Carolina Panthers in the 2018 season finale, finished 23 of 35 with touchdowns of 21 yards to Scott Orndoff and 12 yards to Charles Johnson. Johnson, a former Minnesota Vikings receiver, had six catches for 83 yards, extending his league leads in receptions (29) and receiving yards (493). Smith, a former Michigan Wolverines star who has spent time with the Miami Dolphins and Washington Redskins, averaged 8.5 yards per carry.
Iron running back Trent Richardson scored his league-high eighth touchdown on a 3-yard plunge, though he totaled just 21 yards on eight carries. The former Cleveland Browns first-round pick also leads the AAF in carries (75) but is averaging just 2.4 yards per rush. Richardson added four catches for 37 yards.
Fleet 27, Stallions 25
Former San Diego State kicker Donny Hageman drilled a 44-yard field goal as time expired to lift San Diego to a win over visiting Salt Lake.
Cornerback Kameron Kelly, who spent time with the Dallas Cowboys last summer but was let go before the preseason, picked off three passes to lead the Fleet on defense. Quarterback Mike Bercovici completed 22 of 43 passes for 304 yards, a touchdown and an interception. Former NFL running back Bishop Sankey struggled to find gaps as he finished with five carries for 11 yards.
For Salt Lake, quarterback Josh Woodrum completed 31 of 48 passes for 380 yards and one touchdown but was beset by the interceptions. Wide receiver De’Mornay Pierson-El hauled in eight catches for 130 yards, and ex-NFL running back Matt Asiata managed only one carry for 2 yards.
Chiefs sign RB Hyde to one-year deal
Chiefs sign RB Hyde to one-year deal
Running back Carlos
Chiefs sign RB Hyde to one-year deal
Running back Carlos Hyde signed a one-year deal with the Kansas City Chiefs, the team announced Saturday.
The deal is worth $2.8 million with $1.6 million guaranteed, according to ESPN.
Hyde, 28, was released by the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday. He split last season with the Cleveland Browns and Jaguars and rushed for a combined 571 yards and five touchdowns in 14 games.
Hyde has rushed for 3,300 yards and 26 touchdowns and caught 119 passes for 667 yards and three scores in 64 games (43 starts) over five seasons.
Hyde twice topped 900 yards rushing during four seasons with the San Francisco 49ers (2014-17). He had a career-best 988 yards in 2016.
Reports: Rams parting ways with Barron, Sullivan
Reports: Rams parting ways with Barron, Sullivan
The Los Angeles Rams may have signaled their intentions to be
Reports: Rams parting ways with Barron, Sullivan
The Los Angeles Rams may have signaled their intentions to be active in the free agent and/or trade markets, reportedly making two moves Tuesday that could save them more than $13 million in cap space.
First, the NFC champions reportedly did not exercise its 2019 option on starting center John Sullivan, making him a free agent. Then, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the team had released starting inside linebacker Mark Barron.
Sullivan, 33, has played the last two seasons with the Rams, starting in 31 of a possible 32 games with his only missed start the 2017 finale when Los Angeles sat many of its starters.
The 10-year veteran has played for Minnesota, Washington and the Rams. The move reportedly frees up $5.25 million in cap space for the Rams, who could move 2018 rookie Brian Allen into Sullivan’s starting slot.
Barron, 29, was originally drafted as a safety by Tampa Bay in the first round in 2012. But after struggling for the first two-plus years of his career, Barron was dealt to the then-St. Louis Rams at the 2014 trade deadline. The Rams moved him to linebacker, a decision that helped salvage his career.
In his four full seasons with the Rams, in both St. Louis and L.A., Barron played in 58 games, starting all but four of them. He posted a pair of 100-tackle seasons and had four sacks and five interceptions.
The emergence of Cory Littleton at inside linebacker likely also played a role in the Rams’ decision. Littleton, 25, made the Pro Bowl this season, his third in the NFL and first as a full-time starter.
According to The Athletic’s Vincent Bonsignore, the Rams created $13.5 million in cap space with the two moves.
Fan favorite FB Kuhn retiring as a Packer
Fan favorite FB Kuhn retiring as a Packer Fan favorite FB Kuhn retiring as a Packer
Popular Green Bay Packers fullback John Kuhn will officially retire as a member of the team, general manager Brian Gutekunst announced Wednesday.
Kuhn played for nine seasons (2007-15) with the Packers, with enthusiastic choruses of “Kuuuuhn” greeting his every touch at Lambeau Field.
“John was a terrific football player and tremendous teammate who contributed to many years of success for the Packers,” Gutekunst said. “He was a true professional whose work ethic and leadership set a great example both on the field and in the locker room. We want to thank John and his family for all they did for the Packers and in the community as well as wish them nothing but the best.”
Kuhn, 36, made three Pro Bowls with Green Bay and was a first-team All-Pro selection in 2014. He helped the team reach the playoffs eight times, winning five division titles and Super Bowl XLV.
He played in 139 games with the Packers, rushing 196 times for 601 yards and 15 touchdowns and catching 81 passes for 557 yards and eight scores.
Kuhn began his NFL career with one season in Pittsburgh (2006) and finished it with two seasons in New Orleans (2016-17).
Fitzgerald says he couldn’t retire with Cards in cellar
Fitzgerald says he couldn't retire with Cards in cellar
Fitzgerald says he couldn’t retire with Cards in cellar
It might take a while before Arizona reaches the top of the NFL, but Larry Fitzgerald couldn’t walk away with the Cardinals at the bottom.
The 35-year-old receiver said he decided not to retire after the 2018 season in part because Arizona finished with the league’s worst record at 3-13.
“We had a really bad season last year, and I just didn’t want to go out on that level,” Fitzgerald said on The Mina Kimes Show, via the team website. “You’ve got to live the rest of your life knowing you went out on that level.
“At the end of the year, I felt like this was not [the year to retire].”
Fitzgerald started all 16 games and caught 69 passes for 734 yards and six touchdowns last season, snapping a streak of three straight seasons with at least 100 receptions and 1,000 yards.
Fitzgerald has missed only two regular season games since the start of the 2008 season.
“I still enjoy it, and I can still play,” Fitzgerald said. “I’m not the player that I was 10 years ago, but I can still go out there and contribute. I can make plays. I can be somebody who can situationally really help the team and make explosive plays for my group.”
The 11-time Pro Bowl selection enters his 16th NFL season in 2019 ranked second all-time in receiving yards (16,279), third in receptions (1,303) and sixth in touchdown catches (116).
Broncos release S Stewart, save $3.5M
Broncos release S Stewart, save $3.5M Broncos release S Stewart, save $3.5M
Safety Darian Stewart will be released by the Denver Broncos, saving the team nearly $3.5 million against the 2019 salary cap and thrusting another veteran defensive back into the open market.
Stewart broke the news himself via Instagram on Wednesday afternoon.
“Broncos country thank you all for the love you showed me and my family these past 4 years. But it’s time for me to move on and I’m looking forward to the next chapter. I still got a whole lotta (football emoji) left in me so I’ll see y’all real soon,” Stewart wrote.
Stewart turns 31 in August and spent four years with the team after signing a $28 million deal in 2015.
He recorded nine interceptions in 61 games with Denver.
NFL notebook: Agent, Riley refute criticism of Murray
NFL notebook: Agent, Riley refute criticism of Murray NFL notebook: Agent, Riley refute criticism of Murray
Oklahoma football coach Lincoln Riley refuted comments that his former quarterback, potential top draft pick Kyler Murray, interviewed poorly at the recently completed NFL Scouting Combine.
“I know Kyler met with a lot of different teams at the combine, and I have personally spoken with the majority of the teams he met with,” Riley said Wednesday on “The Dan Patrick Show.” “And every one of them were glowing in their reports about Kyler, basically the complete opposite of what Charley threw out there.”
That would be former NFL general manager Charley Casserly, who said Tuesday he had heard negative reviews from teams who met with Murray, the 2018 Heisman Trophy winner. Casserly said they were “the worst comments I ever got on a top-rated quarterback,” including criticisms of Murray’s leadership, study habits and schematic knowledge.
Murray’s agent, Erik Burkhardt, echoed Riley’s defense and issued a pointed attack on Casserly, citing the question marks on Casserly’s resume from his tenure as general manager of the Washington Redskins and Houston Texans.
–Teams interested in acquiring wide receiver Antonio Brown for a first-round draft pick were informed by the Pittsburgh Steelers that a trade is likely by Friday.
General manager Kevin Colbert reportedly offered a last call, not atypical in major trades, in hopes of pulling in the last, best offer from any suitors, ESPN reported.
The Oakland Raiders are thought to be the leaders to acquire Brown, in part because the team has three first-round picks and a glaring hole at wide receiver. Others mentioned as potential suitors include the Tennessee Titans and Redskins, and ESPN reports other teams have shown interest in recent days.
–The lease deal to keep the Raiders in Oakland for the 2019 NFL season has hit a snag, according to Coliseum Authority executive director Scott McKibben.
However, McKibben declined to divulge details of the issue.
“We have one significant open issue that needs to be resolved,” McKibben told reporters after a closed-session meeting of the Coliseum Authority board.
–The Cleveland Browns released veteran outside linebacker Jamie Collins.
Multiple outlets reported the Browns were unable to find a trade partner for the 29-year-old former Pro Bowler, who was due to make $10 million this season. Cleveland saves $9.25 million with his release.
–Larry Fitzgerald said he decided not to retire after the 2018 season in part because Arizona finished with the league’s worst record at 3-13.
“We had a really bad season last year, and I just didn’t want to go out on that level,” the 35-year-old wide receiver said on “The Mina Kimes Show,” via the team website. “You’ve got to live the rest of your life knowing you went out on that level.”
–Safety Darian Stewart will be released by the Denver Broncos, the veteran announced on Instagram, saving the team nearly $3.5 million against the 2019 salary cap.
Stewart, who turns 31 in August, spent four years with the team after signing a $28 million deal in 2015.
–Former Notre Dame defensive lineman Jerry Tillery had successful shoulder surgery, his agent announced on Twitter.
Tillery, who had seven sacks last season, is expected to need three to four months of recovery time from the procedure to repair a torn labrum.
–Popular Green Bay Packers fullback John Kuhn will officially retire as a member of the team, general manager Brian Gutekunst announced.
Kuhn played for nine seasons (2007-15) with the Packers, with enthusiastic choruses of “Kuuuuhn” greeting his every touch at Lambeau Field.
–Former Houston Texans cornerback Kevin Johnson visited the Buffalo Bills and has plans to visit the Cleveland Browns next, multiple outlets reported.
Johnson, a first-round pick in 2015, was released by Houston on Tuesday.
–Former New England Patriots tight end Dwayne Allen visited the Bills, ESPN reported.
Allen, who was released by the Patriots on Monday, met with the Baltimore Ravens on Tuesday and reportedly is scheduled to meet the Detroit Lions next.
–Minnesota Vikings running back Roc Thomas was charged with fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance after Mendota Heights, Minn., authorities allegedly found marijuana and marijuana wax in his apartment, according to multiple reports.
Thomas had eight carries for 30 yards in five games as an undrafted rookie last season.
–The New Orleans Saints waived running back Daniel Lasco.
A seventh-round pick in 2016, Lasco has played in just 10 games through three seasons, spending the past two campaigns primarily on injured reserve.
–Terrell Owens will become the 28th inductee into the San Francisco 49ers Hall of Fame.
The wide receiver played his first eight NFL seasons with the 49ers (1996-2003), catching 592 passes for 8,572 yards and 81 touchdowns in 121 games and earning four Pro Bowl selections.
