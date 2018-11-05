Not feeling pressure for job, Ravens’ Harbaugh says
Not feeling pressure for job, Ravens’ Harbaugh says
If Baltimore coach John Harbaugh is feeling extra pressure with the Ravens’ 4-5 start to their season following Sunday’s 23-16 loss to their AFC North rival Pittsburgh, he’s not acknowledging it.
“I’ve never been somebody that worried about keeping a job,” Harbaugh told the media following his team’s third straight loss. “It’s always been for me doing the job. … I feel really good about the way this team has been for the last 11 years and for the last whatever weeks we’ve been in the season. So no regrets. Never been any regrets here with me. So we’ll keep fighting and that’s what we do.”
When the Ravens missed the postseason for the third straight season in 2017, eliminated by the Cincinnati Bengals in the season finale on a stunning last-minute touchdown to end the season at 9-7, owner Steve Bisciotti said he pondered cutting ties with Harbaugh in the offseason.
Now NFL Network analyst Ian Rapoport has reported that the organization is again questioning whether to make a move.
The Ravens made the playoffs for five straight seasons under Harbaugh, winning the Super Bowl in the 2012 season to cap the run. But the team has just one postseason win since then.
“You always feel pressure. This is a pressure league. It’s the National Football League,” Harbaugh said Sunday. “I was hoping we be, what, 7-2 at this point. That was the goal. That was the idea that we could be. You just feel disappointed.”
Rams confidence unshaken after season’s first loss
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald stood calmly in front of his locker while he answered for his unit's worst performance this season.
He sounded disappointed, but not discouraged.
"This is just one game. We will fix it," Donald said after the Rams yielded a season-high 487 yards in their
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald stood calmly in front of his locker while he answered for his unit’s worst performance this season.
He sounded disappointed, but not discouraged.
“This is just one game. We will fix it,” Donald said after the Rams yielded a season-high 487 yards in their first loss, 45-35 at New Orleans. “We aren’t panicking. We’re not worried. We will make the corrections to fix it and continue to be better.”
The Rams hoped their vaunted defensive front could pressure Drew Brees and slow the Saints’ prolific offense.
It didn’t happen. Los Angeles (8-1) went without a sack — another first this season.
The Rams were unable clamp down on Brees and company for more than a few series.
“It’s easier said than done when you’ve got arguably one of the best receivers and one of the best running backs in the game who has power and balance,” safety Lamarcus Joyner said.
Michael Thomas finished with a New Orleans-record 211 yards receiving, including a 72-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter that put the game out of reach. Alvin Kamara had 82 yards and two touchdowns on the ground to go with 34 yards receiving and another score.
And Brees went 25 of 36 for 346 yards and four touchdowns.
“When you play against a quarterback like that, you’ve got to try to get as much pressure as you can on him,” Donald said. “At times we did, but we’ve just got to be more consistent.”
Both teams scored touchdowns on each of their first two possessions, starting with Kamara’s 11-yard run and Todd Gurley’s 8-yard score.
Gurley’s score have him a TD in a Rams-record 12 straight games, passing Hall of Famer Elroy Hirsch.
The tenor changed when outside linebacker Samson Ebukam stripped Saints running back Mark Ingram and Donald recovered on the Saints 22. But four plays later, Johnny Hekker was ruled down just short of a first down on a fake field goal.
“We came into this game feeling like we needed to be aggressive. We wanted to be aggressive. That kind of embodies the identity we do have,” Rams coach Sean McVay said. “It didn’t work out today, but that’s not going to stop of us from continuing to fight and make sure we’re making aggressive decisions that are also smart.”
New Orleans reeled off three consecutive touchdown drives following the stop, while Los Angeles missed a field goal and turned the ball over on an interception.
The Rams defense adjusted effectively in the third quarter, coming up with two straight stops while Los Angeles’ offense roared back into rhythm, eventually erasing a three-touchdown deficit and tying it at 35 on Jared Goff’s 41-yard touchdown pass to Cooper Kupp and Gerald Everett’s 2-point conversion.
But Brees and Thomas stepped up when New Orleans (7-1) needed a big play.
“The offense came out and got points on the board and got an opportunity to get back in the game and win,” Rams defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh said. “But we just didn’t make the correct stops at the correct times.”
Thomas’ long touchdown reception with 3:52 left was followed on New Orleans’ next possession by Kamara’s clinching 2-yard run on fourth-and-1 with less than two minutes to play.
If the race for the top playoff seed in the NFC comes down to a tiebreaker between New Orleans and Los Angeles, the Saints will have it.
Sunday’s game might have been a preview of a future matchup between the teams with even more at stake.
“They’re the upper echelon and we are too in the NFC,” Rams left tackle Andrew Whitworth said. “They’re a great football team. Tremendous football team.”
With the Saints holding a three-point lead and less than four minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, Thomas got behind Los Angeles cornerback Marcus Peters, caught a pass from Drew Brees and raced to the end zone for a 72-yard score and cap New Orleans’ 45-35 win.
But as he crossed the goal line, Thomas headed toward the goal post and immediately tried to lift the padding at the base, conjuring images of when former Saints receiver Joe Horn did the same thing following a touchdown and pulled out a cellphone. Sure enough, Thomas found his phone — a flip phone just like Horn used — flipped it open and acted like he was making a call.
Understandably, social media quickly lit up, making both Horn and Thomas among the top trending topics worldwide on Twitter.
Horn did the trick back in December 2003 against the New York Giants. And like Thomas, Horn got a penalty for his “call.”
One area where Horn separated himself from Thomas? He scored a career-high four touchdowns that night. Thomas only had the one score on Sunday. But Thomas did the better of Horn — and every other player in Saints history — with his team-record 211 yards receiving on 12 catches.
Entering Sunday, center Matt Paradis had made every snap for the Denver offense since the start of the 2015 season. He may have made his last one for this season.
Following the Broncos’ 19-17 home loss to Houston on Sunday, Denver head coach Vance Joseph confirmed to the media earlier reports that Paradis suffered a fractured right fibula after getting his legs rolled onto in the final minute of the first half.
Paradis was engaged in a block when Texans defensive end Jadeveon Clowney rolled into the back of his legs while taking down quarterback Case Keenum just after Keenum threw the ball. Paradis left the field on a cart, keeping his helmet on and covering his face.
According to ESPN’s Jeff Legwold, Paradis will undergo additional exams on Monday.
Paradis, 29, played in 3,850 consecutive snaps entering Sunday, dating back to the 2015 opener. The Broncos won the Super Bowl that season.
He was a sixth-round pick in 2014 and spent that first season on Denver’s practice squad. He underwent surgery on both hips before the 2017 season but kept the streak alive.
Conner McGovern took over at center after Paradis left the game.
Entering Sunday, center Matt Paradis had made every snap for the Denver offense since the start of the 2015 season. He may have made his last one for this season.
Following the Broncos’ 19-17 home loss to Houston on Sunday, Denver head coach Vance Joseph confirmed to the media earlier reports that Paradis suffered a fractured right fibula after getting his legs rolled onto in the final minute of the first half.
Paradis was engaged in a block when Texans defensive end Jadeveon Clowney rolled into the back of his legs while taking down quarterback Case Keenum just after Keenum threw the ball. He left the field on a cart, keeping his helmet on and covering his face.
Paradis, 29, played in 3,850 consecutive snaps entering Sunday, dating back to the 2015 opener. The Broncos won the Super Bowl that season.
–Seattle safety Bradley McDougald (knee) and running back Chris Carson (hip) left the Seahawks’ game against the Los Angeles Chargers and did not return.
After the game — a 25-17 Chargers win — Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said that Carson’s recurring hip/groin injury tightened up while McDougald was feeling soreness stemming from a previous injury.
–NFL Network reported that Cincinnati wide receiver A.J. Green will visit a specialist this week. He was wearing a protective walking boot at the team facility this week – the Bengals’ bye week — before players were dismissed until Monday.
NFL Network reported Green was scheduled to see foot specialist Dr. Robert Anderson in Green Bay with “all options” on the table, including surgery.
Because Green experienced swelling, the Bengals are unsure what his status could be for Week 10 when the Bengals play the New Orleans Saints coming back from the bye.
–The Cleveland Browns, needing all the help they could get against the Kansas City Chiefs offense, lost multiple members of their secondary in the first quarter.
Cornerback E.J. Gaines, who missed the previous two games with a concussion, suffered another concussion against the Chiefs and did not return to the game. Also in the first quarter, cornerback Denzel Ward — the No. 4 overall pick in the 2018 draft and tied for second in the league with three interceptions entering Week 9 — sustained a hip injury and also did not return.
The Browns already were without safety Damarious Randall (groin injury but reportedly a healthy scratch) and cornerback Terrance Mitchell (broken wrist). Not surprisingly, K.C. quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw for 375 yards and three touchdowns in the 37-21 Chiefs win.
–The Washington Redskins lost a pair of offensive linemen in their 38-14 loss to Atlanta.
Guards Brandon Scherff (shoulder) and Shawn Lauvao (knee) left the game and did not return. According to multiple reports, both will undergo MRI exams on Monday. Tackle Trent Williams already was out with a thumb injury, undergoing surgery earlier in the week and reportedly expected to be out about a month.
Tackle Morgan Moses also left the game with a knee injury on Sunday, though he was able to return.
–The Dolphins also saw multiple linemen go down, as tackles Ja’Wuan James and Laremy Tunsil both left their game against the Jets with knee injuries.
James did return in the fourth quarter but Tunsil did not.
According to reports, James was still sore after the game and is expected to get an MRI exam on Monday, while Tunsil said his injury is not serious.
–Houston rookie linebacker Duke Ejiofor left the Texans’ game in Denver in the second quarter with an injured shoulder and did not return, though there was no word on any diagnosis or potential for missed time after the game.
NFL notebook: Bell-Steelers saga could end soon
The Pittsburgh Steelers-Le’Veon Bell drama is heading toward a conclusion.
According to multiple reports Sunday morning, representatives for the holdout Bell haven’t told the Steelers when, or if, the disgruntled running back will show up this season. But the Steelers don’t have long to wait to learn of his decision.
The team slapped the franchise tag on Bell, which would have paid him $14.5 million this season, but he hasn’t signed the contract. He has until the Tuesday after Week 10 — Nov. 13 — to sign it in order to play this year. If he doesn’t sign, he must sit out the season under terms of the collective bargaining agreement.
Later Sunday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the Steelers could choose to use the transition tag on Bell after the season, which means Pittsburgh could have a chance to match any offer sheet Bell might receive. And Schefter said the transition tag would pay Bell between $9 million and $10 million, a big cut from the $14.5 million he could have earned this season.
–Two of the NFL’s best wide receivers entered Week 9 riding two of the league’s most talked-about streaks. They both came to an end on the same day.
Minnesota’s Adam Thielen, the NFL leader in receptions and yards, matched an NFL record by reaching 100 yards receiving in each of the first eight games this season. But Detroit held him to only 22 yards on four receptions — though he did score a touchdown in the Vikings’ 24-9 victory.
Atlanta’s Julio Jones had 53 catches and 812 yards through seven games this season, but no touchdowns. In fact, the last time Jones did catch a regular-season touchdown was nearly one full year ago. But with 3:45 left to play against Washington, Jones hauled in a 35-yard pass from Matt Ryan for a score to put the cap on a 38-14 Falcons win.
–According to a report by NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport, “it would be a major surprise” if San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan does not name Nick Mullens his starting quarterback for next Monday against the New York Giants.
Shanahan said late last week he would take the weekend to decide whether to go with Mullens again or go back to second-year quarterback C.J. Beathard, if Beathard were healthy enough to play.
Mullens completed 16 of 22 passes for 261 yards and three touchdowns in a 34-3 win over the Oakland Raiders on Thursday, one of the best debuts by a quarterback in NFL history. His 151.9 passer rating was a record for a player making his NFL debut.
— Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley, NFL offensive coordinators Josh McDaniels and John DeFilippo, and even Green Bay head coach Mike McCarthy headline the list that Cleveland general manager John Dorsey likely will consider for his team’s next head coach after firing Hue Jackson last week, according to a report by Rapoport.
The benefit to Riley would be his relationship with quarterback Baker Mayfield, taken by the Browns this year with the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft. They spent three years together with the Sooners, and Mayfield won the Heisman Trophy in 2017 in Riley’s first year as head coach.
McDaniels, who accepted the Indianapolis Colts job in the offseason but backed out to remain in New England, was born in the Cleveland suburb of Barberton and grew up in the area. The 42-year-old coached the Denver Broncos in 2009 and in part of the 2010 season until his firing. He has an 11-17 record as an NFL head coach.
–Jameis Winston’s benching is all about the rest of this season and has nothing to do with Tampa Bay’s concerns about the quarterbacks’ $20.9 million option, according to a report.
The Buccaneers picked up Winston’s fifth-year option in April, but the salary of that fifth season is guaranteed only for injury. Hence the speculation that the Bucs could be sitting Winston out to avoid the risk of him suffering an injury that could trigger the guarantee.
But according to Schefter, team sources say that concern is not the reason Winston lost his starting job to Ryan Fitzpatrick. Winston was benched after throwing four interceptions last week, and Fitzpatrick was named the starter for Sunday’s game in Carolina.
–Less than a day after quarterback Sam Bradford was released by the Arizona Cardinals, ESPN reported several teams are likely to show interest in the 30-year-old now that they will not assume his existing contract after he clears waivers.
Bradford, a former Heisman Trophy winner and No. 1 draft pick with the then-St. Louis Rams, was signed to be the starting quarterback in March. He lost the job to rookie first-round pick Josh Rosen. Bradford received a $10 million signing bonus. He earned $2.5 million in base salary and $1 million in playing-time bonuses for a total of $13.5 million in 2018.
In 83 career starts, Bradford’s teams have posted a record of 34-48-1. He has passed for 19,449 yards, 103 touchdowns and 61 interceptions.
–Veteran Miami safety Reshad Jones pulled himself out of the game against the New York Jets, but coach Adam Gase said after the game he didn’t know why.
“I’ll probably learn a little bit more tonight and try to figure out what’s going on,” Gase said.
Jones removed himself after two defensive series in the Dolphins’ 13-6 win. He was replaced by rookie first-round pick Minkah Fitzpatrick, who had started at cornerback and slid to safety. Jones did not return and was seen engaged in a number of animated conversations on the sideline, according to multiple reports. He was seen limping on the sideline, but there was no report from the team that he had sustained an injury.
Report: Mullens expected to remain 49ers starting QB
It appears midnight has not yet struck on Nick Mullens’ Cinderella story.
According to a report by NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport on Sunday, “it would be a major surprise” if San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan does not name Mullens his starting quarterback for next Monday against the New York Giants.
Shanahan said late last week he would take the weekend to decide whether to go with Mullens again or go back to second-year quarterback C.J. Beathard, if Beathard were healthy enough to play.
Mullens completed 16 of 22 passes for 261 yards and three touchdowns in a 34-3 win over the Oakland Raiders on Thursday, one of the best debuts by a quarterback in NFL history. His 151.9 passer rating was a record for a player making his NFL debut.
Beathard was scratched from the game with a wrist injury. Beathard was filling in for Jimmy Garoppolo, who is out for the season with a torn ACL.
Mullens spent most of his first two seasons on the practice squad, all under the direction of Shanahan, and said he had a great grasp of the game plan against the Raiders.
Chargers hang on to beat Seahawks
Melvin Gordon returned after missing a game and rushed 16 times for 113 yards and a touchdown to lead the Los Angeles Chargers to a 25-17 victory over the host Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.
Gordon, who had been sidelined with a hamstring injury, scored on a 34-yard run in the second quarter, giving the Chargers (6-2) the lead for good.
Philip Rivers completed 13 of 26 passes for 228 yards and two scores, both in the first half.
Los Angeles defensive back Desmond King seemed to cap the victory with a 42-yard interception return of a Russell Wilson pass with 6:44 remaining, making it 25-10.
Wilson completed 26 of 39 passes for 235 yards, with two touchdowns and the interception for the Seahawks (4-4).
Wilson threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to Nick Vannett with 1:50 left. The Chargers recovered the ensuing onside kick but went three-and-out, giving the Seahawks the ball back on their own 22-yard line with 1:24 remaining.
They marched down to Los Angeles’ 20-yard line, where Wilson threw a last-ditch pass to Tyler Lockett in the back of the end zone. The Chargers’ Michael Davis was flagged for pass interference on the play, giving the Seahawks an untimed down at the 1.
After a false start penalty pushed the ball back to the 6, Wilson scrambled and found David Moore at the back of the end zone, but the second-year receiver dropped the ball.
Seattle’s Mike Davis and Chris Carson combined to rush for more than 100 yards. Davis had 62 yards on 15 carries and Carson added 40 yards on eight attempts.
The Chargers took a 19-10 halftime lead, outscoring Seattle 13-3 in the second quarter.
Gordon capped a four-play, 83-yard drive with his 34-yard touchdown, giving Los Angeles a 12-7 lead after the two-point conversion attempt failed.
The teams traded punts and the Seahawks’ Sebastian Janikowski missed a 51-yard field-goal attempt, hitting the right upright, before the Chargers struck again.
Rivers hit Mike Williams with pass down the left sideline, with Williams somehow staying inbounds as he twisted and turned past Seattle defenders for a 30-yard score, giving the Chargers a 19-7 lead.
The Seahawks moved down the field in the final 1:10 of the quarter to score on a 44-yard field goal by Janikowski as time ran out in the first half.
Both teams scored on their first possessions.
Seattle took the opening kickoff and went 75 yards in 13 plays, capped by Wilson’s 10-yard scoring pass to Jaron Brown.
The Chargers responded with a 10-play, 94-yard drive, with Rivers hitting Tyrell Williams with a 12-yard scoring strike. Caleb Sturgis’ extra-point attempt was wide left, leaving the Seahawks with a 7-6 lead after one quarter.
Saints hand Rams first loss in wild one in New Orleans
Stymied for much of the second half after a 35-point first half, Drew Brees connected with Michael Thomas for a 72-yard touchdown with 3:52 left, his fourth touchdown pass of the game, to lift the New host Orleans Saints to a 45-35 victory Sunday over the previously unbeaten Los Angeles Rams.
Thomas caught 12 passes for 211 yards — a Saints’ single-game record for receiving yards — and Brees completed 25 of 36 passes for 346 yards. He also threw scoring passes of 16 yards to Alvin Kamara, 4 yards to Tre’Quan Smith and 13 yards to Benjamin Watson.
After the Rams (8-1) scored 21 straight points — including the first 18 of the second half — to tie the game at 35-35 with 9:57 to play, Wil Lutz kicked a go-ahead 54-yard field goal to give New Orleans a 38-35 lead with 6:28 left.
The Saints (7-1) forced a three-and-out, then Brees found Thomas alone on the left sidelines on third-and-7 after Thomas got well behind cornerback Marcus Peters. That gave the Saints a 45-35 lead.
The Rams defense came in allowing just 331 yards per game, but the Saints overwhelmed them in the first half, piling up 310 yards, 35 points and a team-record 24 first downs to take a 35-17 lead to the locker room.
Brees and Kamara were virtually unstoppable in the first half. Brees completed 17 of 22 passes for 211 yards and three touchdowns, and Kamara found the end zone on three of the Saints’ five first-half touchdowns.
The only drive in which the Saints failed to score a touchdown in the first half was when running back Mark Ingram fumbled the ball away at the New Orleans 22 on the first play of the Saints’ third drive.
When Ingram fumbled, the game was tied 14-14. But Sean McVay’s fourth-and-4 gamble to pass up a go-ahead 34-yard field-goal attempt backfired when holder Johnny Hekker took off with the snap around right end and was tackled short of the first down by linebacker Craig Robertson.
Brees took full advantage, driving the Saints 87 yards in 10 plays for the go-ahead touchdown on a 4-yard pass to Smith.
After Watson’s touchdown made it 28-14, Jared Goff was intercepted by linebacker Alex Anzalone at the Rams’ 34 on the first play of the ensuing drive. Kamara ran in a touchdown from 1 yard out six plays later for the 35-14 lead.
But the Rams started their 21-point comeback on the final play of the first half when Greg Zuerlein connected on a 56-yard field goal, making it 35-17.
Malcom Brown narrowed the deficit to 35-24 on the first series of the second half with an 18-yard scoring pass from Goff. Los Angeles continued to chip away, making it 35-27 on a 34-yard field goal by Zuerlein with 1:34 left in the third quarter.
The Rams then tied the score 35-35 on a 41-yard catch and run by Cooper Kupp and a two-point conversion on a pass from Goff to tight end Gerald Everett with 9:57 left. But the Saints scored the final 10 points of the game in the last 6:28.
Brandon McManus missed a 51-yard field-goal attempt as time expired and the Houston Texans held on for their sixth consecutive victory, 19-17 over the Denver Broncos on Sunday at Broncos Stadium at Mile High.
Broncos quarterback Case Keenum passed for 290 yards and a touchdown and completed a crucial 18-yard, fourth-down pass to Emmanuel Sanders to help set the stage for McManus, who earlier missed a 62-yard attempt. Like that errant kick, McManus’ would-be game-winner sailed right.
Ka’imi Fairbairn drilled a 37-yard field goal with 14:06 remaining to give the Texans (6-3) the lead for good. Keenum had pushed the Broncos ahead 17-16 with his 12-yard scoring pass to Jeff Heuerman with 5:57 remaining in the third quarter, the first and only lead for Denver (3-6).
The Broncos limited the Texans to 290 yards. Houston quarterback Deshaun Watson passed for 213 yards and two touchdowns, joining Dan Marino and Kurt Warner as the only quarterbacks with at least 35 passing touchdowns in their first 16 career games. DeAndre Hopkins finished with 10 receptions for 105 yards and a touchdown for the Texans.
Houston enjoyed a promising start, recording a touchdown on its opening possession for the first time in 13 games. Watson engineered an eight-play, 75-yard march that included two completions for 49 yards to Demaryius Thomas, who was acquired via trade from Denver last Tuesday. Watson found rookie tight end Jordan Thomas on a 7-yard scoring pass for a 7-0 lead.
Houston extended to a 13-3 lead by capitalizing on a Denver fumble, the Broncos’ 12th consecutive game with a turnover. Rookie safety Justin Reid corralled the fumble by Broncos running back Devontae Booker at the Denver 22-yard line. Watson followed with a 16-yard touchdown pass to Hopkins with 11:05 left in the second quarter. But Fairbairn missed the subsequent point-after attempt.
Booker redeemed himself with a 14-yard touchdown run with 5:33 left in the half before Fairbairn connected on a 46-yard field goal as the first half expired that lifted the Texans to a 16-10 lead. Denver kept close by forcing a turnover on downs at its 19 early in the second quarter and benefitted from five first-half Texans penalties.
Patriots TE Gronkowski, RB Michel ruled out of Sunday night game
The New England Patriots ruled both tight end Rob Gronkowski and running back Sony Michel out for Sunday night’s home game against the Green Bay Packers less than two hours before kickoff.
Earlier in the day ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the players would be evaluated during pregame workouts on the field.
Gronkowski (back) played at Buffalo on Monday night and finished with three catches. He was held out of the Week 7 game against the Chicago Bears.
Michel hasn’t played since the Oct. 23 game in Chicago, when he appeared to suffer a significant knee injury. According to reports the following day, an MRI revealed he had a sprained medial collateral ligament. The 23-year-old rookie returned to practice this week and, like Gronkowski, was listed as questionable.
Wilson, Seattle nearly complete rally but fall to Chargers
SEATTLE (AP) — Russell Wilson missed a wide-open Jaron Brown for a potential touchdown. He reverted to a problem from earlier this season taking too many sacks. Most costly, he misread coverage and threw a pass that was intercepted and returned for a touchdown midway through the fourth quarter.
Yet for all those
SEATTLE (AP) — Russell Wilson missed a wide-open Jaron Brown for a potential touchdown. He reverted to a problem from earlier this season taking too many sacks. Most costly, he misread coverage and threw a pass that was intercepted and returned for a touchdown midway through the fourth quarter.
Yet for all those issues, Wilson was a slightly deflected pass away from leading a remarkable comeback and getting the Seattle Seahawks into overtime against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.
Encapsulating Wilson’s performance in Seattle’s 25-17 loss to the Chargers is not simple. At times, he showed the same brilliance as a week ago against Detroit when he posted the first perfect passer rating in team history. In other moments, Wilson looked uncertain — especially with Seattle’s run game working only in spurts because of a hip injury to starter Chris Carson.
He’ll be lauded for giving Seattle a chance to force overtime on the final, untimed play of regulation following a pass interference penalty against Tyler Lockett in the end zone. But he’ll also lament Chargers safety Jahleel Addae getting the tip of his finger on the throw and deflecting it just enough that David Moore couldn’t make a clean catch.
“I knew it was a tight window and we tried to get it in there,” Wilson said. I think it maybe got tipped a hair. It was tough. David has done a great job all year making those plays.”
Wilson’s day mirrored Seattle’s as a whole. Their offense was great on the opening possession, only to face problems with penalties and sacks that put them in difficult down-and-distance situations and caused the offense to stagnate. Defensively, the Seahawks allowed the Chargers to average 10 yards per play in the first half, and rush for 7.3 yards per carry for the game. Melvin Gordon ran for 113 yards on just 16 carries, averaging 7.1 yards per rush.
Big plays were a problem, too. Seattle allowed a 34-yard touchdown run by Gordon, a 28-yard run by Keenan Allen, a 54-yard pass to Allen and a 30-yard TD toss to Mike Williams.
“I feel like we got in our own way a lot,” Seattle defensive end Frank Clark said. “When you look at the past few weeks, you watch how much we’ve improved from where we started. It’s obvious. The stats don’t lie. The rankings don’t lie where we placed. But at the end of the day, we didn’t come to show that today. We didn’t show up and show out at the end of the day and that’s what you’ve got to do in this league.”
Despite those issues on the defensive side, it comes back to the play of the quarterback as usual. Seattle’s intended style worked to perfection on the opening drive when Wilson used up more than half of the first quarter and capped the 13-play drive with a 10-yard TD pass to Brown.
From there is where Wilson and the Seahawks struggled. Of Seattle’s next nine possessions, none gained more than 49 net yards and only one — finishing off the first half — ended in points when Sebastian Janikowski hit a 44-yard field goal. Wilson was sacked three times and while he was 15 of 20 passing for 148 yards during that stretch, many of those completions came with Seattle facing long down-and-distance situations. Seattle had just 53 yards rushing in the second and third quarters combined after running for 45 yards on the opening drive of the game.
“We got behind the sticks today and it hasn’t happened for about a month now. … It changes everything. That’s not the way we’ve been playing,” Seattle coach Pete Carroll said.
Despite all that, Wilson nearly pulled off another fourth-quarter rally. Wilson hit Nick Vannett on a 6-yard TD with 1:50 remaining to cut the Chargers’ lead to one score. Seattle got the ball back with 1:24 left at its own 22 and after two completions and a roughing the passer penalty on Melvin Ingram, the Seahawks were at the Chargers 44 with 50 seconds left. Wilson scrambled for 16 yards to the Chargers 28 and, after a spike, Seattle had 30 seconds left.
Seattle got a break on the pass interference call, putting the ball at the 1 for an untimed down. Seattle’s J.R. Sweezy was called for false start backing the play up to the 6, and Wilson’s final attempt for Moore was partially tipped by Addae and fell incomplete.
“It was really close. We had a chance but it didn’t work,” Wilson said.
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Packers safety Jermaine Whitehead has been ejected from Green Bay’s game against the New England Patriots.
Whitehead was trading shoves with Patriots center David Andrews when second year defensive back from Auburn spun around and slapped Andrews in the face.
He was called for unnecessary roughness and tossed out of the game.
Whitehead was the replacement for Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, who was traded to the Washington Redskins last week.
Broncos go into bye with coach on hot seat, flickering hopes
DENVER (AP) — Moments after Brandon McManus pushed his winning attempt wide right, the Denver Broncos were calling him "our guy" and "the best kicker in the league" and "a good dude."
No finger pointing. Not at the current moment, anyway.
McManus sailed a 51-yard field goal try wide in the final seconds
DENVER (AP) — Moments after Brandon McManus pushed his winning attempt wide right, the Denver Broncos were calling him “our guy” and “the best kicker in the league” and “a good dude.”
No finger pointing. Not at the current moment, anyway.
McManus sailed a 51-yard field goal try wide in the final seconds as the Broncos lost 19-17 to the Houston Texans on Sunday. Denver fell to 3-6 with barely flickering playoff hopes and a coach on the hot seat heading into a bye week.
“We just have to stick together,” safety Justin Simmons said. “It’s harder in terms of guys want to start pointing the fingers and there’s always blame going around. But I think we have a great locker room of guys that always point the finger at themselves first.”
Broncos coach Vance Joseph and his team keep hurtling toward another disappointing season. They went 5-11 a season ago that included a string of eight straight losses.
“I don’t have a problem with how we’re coaching and how we’re playing,” Joseph said after losing for the sixth time in seven games. “We’ve just got to finish games better.”
The play-calling in the final minute could lead to some second-guessing. The Broncos had the ball at the Texans 37 with about 43 seconds remaining. Case Keenum completed a 5-yard pass to tight end Jeff Heuerman and instead of sprinting up to the line, the Broncos took their time, before running back Phillip Lindsay lost a yard on a run up the middle.
So instead of getting it closer, they settled for a 51-yard try with 3 seconds remaining. It sailed right as McManus hung his head in frustration after his second miss of the game. He also had a 62-yard attempt sail wide right in the first half — giving the Texans time to move into field-goal range.
“There’s no pointing fingers. B-Mac is a great kicker,” said rookie receiver Courtland Sutton, who wore a No. 88 Demaryius Thomas jersey after the game in a tribute to a teammate that was traded to the Texans on Tuesday. “We all know that. … He’s still a great kicker.”
“He’s a good dude and he’s going to shake it off,” Lindsay echoed.
The Broncos received a breakout game from Heuerman, who set career bests in catches (10) and yards (83) while also scoring. But there were quite a few miscues: Sutton had a TD slip through his hands, Devontae Booker fumbled and the defensive backs had a costly miscommunication when DeAndre Hopkins hauled in a 16-yard pass from Deshaun Watson in the second quarter.
“Snake bitten? No. Unlucky? No,” Sutton said. “We just have to make sure we’re putting ourselves in a situation where we’re not trailing at the end of the game like that.”
The Broncos have lost six games by an average of 7.8 points.
“It’s frustrating,” Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr. said. “You lose and you know you’re capable of beating this team. We had them. I pride myself on being able to make game-changing plays and be able to change the game.”
On the touchdown play to Hopkins, the Broncos had double coverage only for him to sneak in between Simmons and Adam Jones.
“The error is so small for our team. We can’t mess up like we did today and have a chance to win,” Harris said. “We’ve got to damn near play perfect. We’ve got to figure out what we could do to eliminate those little mistakes that just kill us every game.”
A missed opportunity — 4-5 obviously looks a lot more appealing than 3-6.
“Huge difference,” said Harris, whose team plays play at the Los Angeles Chargers on Nov. 18. “Right there in the wild-card race and you have a chance to get back in it. Now, it’s very hard. It’s very hard to come back out of this.”
Still, his message for his teammates over the break is simple: Clear the mind.
“Get ready to finish the year strong,” Harris said. “I’ve got my mind right to finish strong.”
NFL Today, Week 9
SCOREBOARD
Monday, Nov. 5.
Tennessee at Dallas, 8:15 p.m. Amari Cooper makes his debut for the Cowboys (3-4) after being acquired by Oakland on Tuesday, giving Dak Prescott a new No. 1 wide receiver and potentially giving a boost to a passing game that ranks a lowly 29th in the NFL. Marcus Mariota
SCOREBOARD
Monday, Nov. 5.
Tennessee at Dallas, 8:15 p.m. Amari Cooper makes his debut for the Cowboys (3-4) after being acquired by Oakland on Tuesday, giving Dak Prescott a new No. 1 wide receiver and potentially giving a boost to a passing game that ranks a lowly 29th in the NFL. Marcus Mariota and the Titans (3-4) have lost three in a row, but two of those defeats were by one point each.
STARS
Passing
— Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs, passed for 375 yards, threw three touchdown passes — two to Travis Kelce — and continued the best start by an NFL quarterback in 68 years as Kansas City rolled to a 37-21 win at Cleveland.
— Drew Brees, Saints, passed for 346 yards and four touchdowns to help New Orleans to its seventh straight win, 45-35 over the previously undefeated Los Angeles Rams.
— Matt Ryan, Falcons, completed 26 of 38 passes for 350 yards and four touchdowns to lead Atlanta to a 38-14 victory at Washington.
— Ben Roethlisberger, Steelers, threw two touchdown passes, ran for a score and even put up an unexpected left-footed punt to help Pittsburgh beat Baltimore 23-16.
— Jared Goff, Rams, passed for 391 yards and three TDs with an interception in Los Angeles’ first loss of the season, 45-35 at New Orleans.
Rushing
— Kareem Hunt, Chiefs, had two scoring runs and finished with 91 yards on 17 carries and also had a 50-yard TD reception in Kansas City’s 37-21 win at Cleveland.
— Melvin Gordon, Chargers, ran for 113 yards and a touchdown on 16 attempts in Los Angeles’ 25-17 victory at Seattle.
— James Conner, Steelers, rushed for 107 yards and caught a TD pass in Pittsburgh’s 23-16 victory at Cleveland.
— Christian McCaffrey, Panthers, racked up 157 yards from scrimmage and scored twice to help lift Carolina past Tampa Bay 42-28.
— Jordan Howard, Bears, ran for two TDs in Chicago’s 41-9 victory at Buffalo.
— Alvin Kamara, Saints, had 82 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 19 carries and had four catches for 34 yards, including a 16-yard TD, in New Orleans’ 45-35 win over the Los Angeles Rams.
Receiving
— Michael Thomas, Saints, had 12 catches and capped a club-record 211-yard receiving game with a late 72-yard touchdown in New Orleans’ 45-35 victory over the Los Angeles Rams.
— Julio Jones, Falcons, had seven receptions for 121 yards and his first touchdown since last November, helping Atlanta to a 38-14 win at Washington.
— Maurice Harris, Redskins, caught 10 passes for 124 yards in Washington’s 38-14 loss to Atlanta.
— Travis Kelce, Chiefs, caught two touchdown passes to help Kansas City breeze past Cleveland 37-21.
— DeAndre Hopkins, Texans, had 10 receptions for 105 yards and a TD in Houston’s 19-17 win at Denver.
— Duke Johnson, Browns, had two touchdown catches and the running back finished with nine receptions for 78 yards in Cleveland’s 37-21 loss to Kansas City.
Special Teams
— Tarik Cohen, Bears, had a video game-like 38-yard punt return, filled with a handful of twists, turns and missed tackles to help set up a touchdown in Chicago’s 41-9 win at Buffalo.
— Justin Tucker, Ravens, kicked three field goals in Baltimore’s 23-16 loss to Pittsburgh.
— Matt Prater, Lions, accounted for all of Detroit’s points in a 24-9 loss at Minnesota.
— Cody Parkey, Bears, kicked two field goals and made five extra points as Chicago cruised to a 41-9 victory in Buffalo.
Defense
— Danielle Hunter, Vikings, had 3½ of Minnesota’s franchise-record 10 sacks plus a fourth-quarter 32-yard fumble return for a touchdown, along with nine tackles and four quarterback hits in a 24-9 victory over Minnesota.
— Eddie Jackson and Leonard Floyd, Bears. Jackson scored on a 65-yard fumble return and Floyd returned a tipped pass 19 yards for another in Chicago’s 41-9 rout of Buffalo.
— Jerome Baker, Dolphins, intercepted Sam Darnold and scored the only touchdown on a 25-yard return with 11 minutes left, and a resilient defense helped the Miami Dolphins beat the New York Jets 13-6 on Sunday.
— Desmond King, Chargers, returned an interception 42 yards for a game-sealing touchdown in Los Angeles’ 25-17 win at Seattle.
— Mario Addison, Panthers, had three sacks in Carolina’s 42-28 win over Tampa Bay.
MILESTONES
Philip Rivers of the Los Angeles Chargers started in his 200th consecutive game, a 25-17 win at Seattle. He joined Brett Favre, Eli Manning and Peyton Manning as the quarterbacks in league history to start at least 200 games. Favre started an NFL-record 297 straight times in the regular season. … Atlanta’s Matt Ryan had 350 yards passing in a 38-14 victory at Washington, his 50th game with at least 300 yards to join New Orleans’ Drew Brees (57) as the only players to have 50 in their first 11 seasons.
STREAKS & STATS
Minnesota’s Adam Thielen had his streak of 100-yard receiving games end at eight in a row, leaving him in a tie for the NFL record with Detroit’s Calvin Johnson. … Carolina scored touchdowns on five straight possessions to build a 35-7 lead en route to its 10th straight win at home, 42-28 over Tampa Bay. … Miami coach Adam Gase improved to 5-1 against the New York Jets, including two wins this year. … Pittsburgh’s James Conner has 10 touchdowns, the most by a Steelers player through eight games since 1950. He has four games with at least 100 yards rushing, 50 yards receiving and at least one touchdown this season, the most such games by a player in a single season in NFL history. … Steelers WR Antonio Brown has nine TD catches, a team record through eight games. … Danielle Hunter had 3½ of Minnesota’s franchise-record 10 sacks plus a fourth-quarter fumble return for a touchdown. … Buffalo quarterback Nathan Peterman’s 1-yard run with 5:41 left in a 41-9 loss was the first TD run allowed by Chicago this season. It also ended the Bills’ touchdown drought at 187 minutes and 19 seconds.
PASSING PATRICK
Patrick Mahomes passed for 375 yards, threw three touchdown passes — two to Travis Kelce — and continued the best start by an NFL quarterback in 68 years as Kansas City’s offense kept rolling with a 37-21 win over the Cleveland Browns. In his second season, Mahomes, who made just one start as a rookie, already has 29 TD passes and 3,185 yards, the most by any QB through 10 games since 1950. He has passed for at least 300 yards in eight straight games.
___
SAME OLD
Cleveland played its first game under interim coach Gregg Williams and lost its fourth straight, 37-21 to Kansas City. Hue Jackson was fired last Monday after going 3-36-1 in two-plus seasons.
___
DARNOLD’S DUD
Jerome Baker scored the game’s only TD on a 25-yard interception return of a pass by Sam Darnold with 11 minutes left in Miami’s 13-6 win over the New York Jets. Darnold threw four interceptions and took four sacks, and the Jets went 2 for 15 on third and fourth down. The rookie quarterback went 21 for 39 for 229 yards and a passer rating of 31.8. He came into the game tied for the NFL lead with 10 interceptions , and the four picks were a new high.
___
DROUGHT DONE
Julio Jones caught a 35-yard scoring pass from Matt Ryan in the fourth quarter against the Washington Redskins, dragging safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix on the way into the end zone. His score helped Atlanta beat Washington 38-14. It was Jones’ first touchdown since Nov. 26, 2017. He had played in 12 games since his previous score.
___
ACTION JACKSON
Chicago safety Eddie Jackson had a 65-yard fumble-return touchdown in the Bears’ 41-9 victory at Buffalo. Jackson, who had a 76-yard interception return for a TD and a 75-yard fumble return for a score against Carolina on Oct. 22, 2017, joined Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders (three touchdowns in 1994) as the only players since 1970 with at least three defensive TDs of 65 or more yards over any two-year span.
___
SHARING SECRETS
Former NFL receiver Steve Smith acknowledged on the NFL Network he left his Carolina Panthers’ playbook for his new team, the Baltimore Ravens, to find when he was released in 2013. It’s not unusual for players to share secrets about their former team after being released or waived, but it is difficult to recall anyone talking about it publicly. “When I came in I had the playbook and said, ‘It will be on my desk and what you do with it is on you,'” Smith recalled. Smith said the playbook was missing from his locker for a couple of days before it was returned and he took it home. Smith said he had a copy of the Panthers’ playbook because it was given to him by another player who was cut a couple years before he was released by the team. Smith said he thought the playbook might be helpful if he got into coaching after his playing career.
FITTING TRIBUTE
Pittsburgh’s Ben Roethlisberger wore cleats emblazoned with a Star of David in response to the late-October shooting at Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh. The Star of David was in yellow and served as the upper part of the Steelers logo. There were also the words, “Stronger Than Hate” on each shoe. Roethlisberger and his wife are friends of Michele Rosenthal, a former team employee. Two of Rosenthal’s brothers were among the 11 killed in the attack.
BUNCHES OF SACKS
Nine of the franchise-record 10 sacks by Minnesota in the Vikings’ 24-10 win over Detroit came from its front four, including 2½ by backup defensive tackle Tom Johnson. During the heyday of the Purple People Eaters, the Vikings had nine sacks in a game in 1968, 1969 and 1970. They also did it in 1993. But this was the record-setter, thanks to a well-timed mix of blitzes called by coach Mike Zimmer and the relentless rush by Danielle Hunter, who had 3½, and his friends up front.
___
SWING AND A MISS
Los Angeles Chargers kicker Caleb Sturgis missed two extra points and a 42-yard field goal attempt in a 25-17 win at Seattle. Sturgis is the first kicker with a missed extra point and missed field goal in three straight games since Raiders kicker Jim Breech in 1979.
HAPPY HOMECOMING
Brandon McManus missed a 51-yard field goal as time expired, leaving Demaryius Thomas a winner in his homecoming as the Houston Texans escaped Denver with a 19-17 win over the Broncos. Thomas finished with three receptions for 61 yards, but two of them were back-to-back for 31 and 18 yards on the Texans’ opening touchdown drive. Thomas had started all 114 games for the Broncos since Jan. 8, 2012, when he caught an 80-yard touchdown pass from Tim Tebow on the first snap of overtime to beat the Pittsburgh Steelers 29-23. This time, he drew loud ovations when he emerged from the tunnel for pregame stretch and again during a video tribute after “The Star-Spangled Banner.” Outside the stadium, the Broncos put up a giant “Thank you, D.T.” banner at the bottom of a 10-story-high image of Thomas next to one of Von Miller.
___
HELLO?
Michael Thomas caught a late 72-yard touchdown reception and then celebrated with a cellphone in a throwback to another famous New Orleans play, and the streaking Saints handed the Los Angeles Rams their first loss of the season with a 45-35 win. Thomas’ long TD came on a pivotal third-down play with about four minutes to go, when the Rams seemed to expect the Saints to run a play closer to the first-down marker. Thomas ran free behind Marcus Peters, caught Brees’ long throw virtually in stride and ran straight to the goal post, where he got out an old-school flip phone — reminiscent of Joe Horn’s Sunday night TD celebration in 2003. Like Horn, Thomas was penalized, but the Rams never threatened after that.
___
SIDELINED
Cleveland defensive backs Denzel Ward and E.J. Gaines left with injuries in the first quarter of a loss to Kansas City. Ward was sidelined by a hip injury, and Gaines sustained a concussion. Linebacker Christian Kirksey also departed with a hamstring injury, and the short-handed Browns allowed 499 yards in a 37-21 loss to Patrick Mahomes and the high-scoring Chiefs. … Already without left tackle Trent Williams after right thumb surgery, Washington lost left guard Shaun Lauvao to a left knee injury and right guard Brandon Scherff to a left shoulder injury. Lauvao got hurt on the third play of the game and was taken off the sideline in a wheelchair. … Miami left tackle Laremy Tunsil left in the fourth quarter of the Dolphins’ 13-6 win over the New York Jets because of a knee injury. … Denver center Matt Paradis sustained a serious right ankle injury when quarterback Case Keenum rolled up on him just before halftime of their 19-17 loss to Houston. Paradis had never missed a snap in his four-year career.
SPEAKING
“We feel that we can do what we want to do. We’ve got roadblocks, which are great defenses on other teams, trying to stop us, but we’ve always said — and no disrespect to other teams — they don’t stop us, we stop ourselves.” — Pittsburgh’s Ben Roethlisberger after the Steelers beat Baltimore 23-16.
___
“The talent level we have on this team is extremely scary.” — Carolina quarterback Cam Newton after the Panthers’ 10th straight home win, 42-28 over Tampa Bay.
___
“Ha, I might be looking for another job here soon.” — a joking Chicago linebacker Khalil Mack after the Bears’ defense had another good showing without him, this time a 41-9 win at Buffalo. Mack has been sidelined the last two games by a right ankle injury.
___
Cleveland defensive backs Denzel Ward and E.J. Gaines left with injuries in the first quarter of Sunday’s loss to Kansas City, and the Washington Redskins lost two more offensive linemen against Atlanta.
Ward was sidelined by a hip injury, and Gaines sustained a concussion. Linebacker Christian Kirksey also departed with a hamstring injury, and the short-handed Browns allowed 499 yards in a 37-21 loss to Patrick Mahomes and the high-scoring Chiefs.
Already without left tackle Trent Williams after right thumb surgery, Washington lost left guard Shaun Lauvao to a left knee injury and right guard Brandon Scherff to a left shoulder injury. Lauvao got hurt on the third play of the game and was taken off the sideline in a wheelchair.
The NFC East-leading Redskins had won three in a row before their 38-14 loss to the Falcons. Coach Jay Gruden said Lauvao and Scherff would have MRIs on Monday.
Denver and Miami also lost key offensive linemen.
Left tackle Laremy Tunsil left in the fourth quarter of the Dolphins’ 13-6 win over the New York Jets because of a knee injury. Broncos center Matt Paradis sustained a serious right ankle injury when quarterback Case Keenum rolled up on him just before halftime of their 19-17 loss to Houston. Paradis had never missed a snap in his four-year career.
Jets center Spencer Long aggravated an injury to the middle finger of his right hand and had half a dozen off-target snaps before leaving the game.
Buffalo’s fourth straight loss was marked by a pair of injuries to key players. Tight end Charles Clay hurt his hamstring in the first half of the Bills’ 41-9 loss to Chicago, and backup running back Chris Ivory favored his left arm while being escorted off the field with 6:27 remaining.
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Michael Thomas caught a late 72-yard touchdown reception and then celebrated with a cellphone in a throwback to another famous New Orleans play, and the streaking Saints handed the Los Angeles Rams their first loss of the season with a 45-35 win on Sunday.
Drew Brees passed for 346 yards and four touchdowns in New Orleans’ seventh straight win, and Thomas finished with a club-record 211 yards receiving. But what happened after their last connection of the day really stole the show in a wild shootout between two of the NFL’s best offenses.
Thomas’ long TD came on a pivotal third-down play with about four minutes to go, when the Rams seemed to expect the Saints to run a play closer to the first-down marker. Thomas ran free behind Marcus Peters, caught Brees’ long throw virtually in stride and ran straight to the goal post, where he got out an old-school flip phone — reminiscent of Joe Horn’s Sunday night TD celebration in 2003.
Thomas, who caught 12 passes, eclipsed Wes Chandler’s club record of 205 yards receiving against Atlanta in 1979.
New Orleans running back Alvin Kamara scored three times, twice on runs and once on a 16-yard catch-and-run — all in the first half.
The Rams (8-1) very nearly pulled off an extraordinary comeback in the Superdome, where the crowd was revved up after New Orleans (7-1) raced to a three-touchdown lead late in the first half.
TEXANS 19, BRONCOS 17
DENVER (AP) — Brandon McManus missed a 51-yard field goal as time expired, leaving Demaryius Thomas a winner in his homecoming and Houston escaped Denver with a win.
The Texans (6-3) won their sixth straight and the Broncos (3-6) lost for the sixth time in seven games.
Thomas finished with three receptions for 61 yards, but two of them were back-to-back for 31 and 18 yards on the Texans’ opening touchdown drive.
McManus’ second miss of the game came after Case Keenum completed an 18-yard pass between two defenders to Emmanuel Sanders on fourth-and-8 from the Denver 45-yard line.
Keenum threw a 5-yard pass to tight end Jeff Heuerman, who had a career-best 10 catches for 83 yards and then running back Phillip Lindsay lost a yard.
After Denver called a timeout with 3 seconds left, the Texans did the same, then rushed the field in relief after McManus’ kick drifted wide right.
CHARGERS 25, SEAHAWKS 17
SEATTLE (AP) — Philip Rivers made his 200th consecutive start and kept Los Angeles surging at the midpoint of the season, surviving a late rally by Seattle’s Russell Wilson.
Rivers threw for 228 yards and two touchdowns, Melvin Gordon added 113 yards rushing and the Chargers won their fifth straight with a 25-17 win over the Seahawks on Sunday.
Rivers threw touchdown passes of 12 yards to Tyrell Williams and 30 yards to Mike Williams, and let the Chargers defense stymie Russell Wilson until the final minutes. Seattle had won four of five following a 0-2 start.
Desmond King provided the deciding points for Los Angeles (6-2) by stepping in front of Wilson’s pass for David Moore and returning it 42 yards for a touchdown with 6:44 remaining to give the Chargers a 25-10 lead.
Wilson managed to make the final minutes nervous for Los Angeles.
Wilson hit Nick Vannett on a 6-yard TD with 1:50 remaining to cut the Chargers’ lead to one score. Seattle got the ball back with 1:24 left at its own 22 and after two completions and a roughing the passer penalty on Melvin Ingram, the Seahawks were at the Chargers 44 with 50 seconds left. Wilson scrambled for 16 yards to the Chargers 28 and, after a spike, Seattle had 30 seconds left.
Seattle (4-4) got a break when Michael Davis was called for pass interference in the end zone on the final play of regulation against Tyler Lockett, putting the ball at the 1 for an untimed down. Seattle’s J.R. Sweezy was called for false start backing the play up to the 6, and Wilson’s final attempt for David Moore in the back of the end zone was partially tipped by Jahleel Addae and fell incomplete.
STEELERS 23, RAVENS 16
BALTIMORE (AP) — James Conner rushed for 107 yards and caught a TD pass for the Steelers (5-2-1), who have won four straight since falling to the Ravens at home on Sept. 30.
Roethlisberger went 28 for 47 for 270 yards. His 1-yard run put Pittsburgh up 20-6 in the third quarter, and the 36-year-old showed his grit by missing only one play after being flattened during a sprint from the pocket with just over 13 minutes left.
The Ravens (4-5) scored only one touchdown in their third straight defeat. Joe Flacco was limited to 209 yards passing and sacked twice.
Pittsburgh opened the second half with a drive that lasted nearly seven minutes and ended with a 1-yard plunge by Roethlisberger. The conversion sailed wide to the right, keeping the score at 20-6.
CHIEFS 37, BROWNS 21
CLEVELAND (AP) — Patrick Mahomes passed for 375 yards, threw three touchdown passes — two to Travis Kelce — and continued the best start by an NFL quarterback in 68 years as Kansas City’s impossible-to-handle offense kept rolling with a win over the Browns, who played their first game since coach Hue Jackson’s firing.
Kareem Hunt had two scoring runs and one receiving for the Chiefs (8-1), who came in averaging 36.3 points per game with an offense overloaded with weapons for Mahomes.
The 23-year-old used all of them in winning his first pro matchup against Baker Mayfield and the Browns (2-6-1).
Mahomes and Mayfield didn’t match their epic college meeting in 2016, when they combined for more than 1,700 yards in offense. But the Chiefs put on another impressive offensive show with 499 total yards, averaging 8.6 per snap.
In his second season, Mahomes, who made just one start as a rookie, already has 29 TD passes and 3,185 yards, the most by any QB through 10 games since 1950. He has passed for at least 300 yards in eight straight games.
VIKINGS 24, LIONS 9
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Danielle Hunter had 3½ of Minnesota’s franchise-record 10 sacks and a fourth-quarter fumble return for a touchdown, making for a miserable afternoon for Matthew Stafford and the Lions.
Hunter, the fourth-year defensive end, also was credited with nine tackles and four quarterback hits as the Vikings (5-3-1) limited the Lions to 214 total yards.
The Lions had a streak of 25 consecutive games with at least 14 points stopped in humbling fashion.
Starting a stretch of three straight NFC North games with a badly needed win before their bye, the Vikings beat the Lions (3-5) at home for the first time in three matchups at U.S. Bank Stadium.
DOLPHINS 13, JETS 6
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Rookie linebacker Jerome Baker intercepted Sam Darnold and scored the only touchdown on a 25-yard return with 11 minutes left, and a resilient defense helped the Dolphins beat the Jets.
Darnold threw four interceptions and took four sacks, and the Jets went 2 for 13 on third down.
The hobbled Dolphins (5-4) endured another wave of injuries, but their defense was much improved after three consecutive poor games, with the quality of the opposition certainly a factor.
Darnold tried to rally his sputtering team from a 6-3 deficit, but following a punt he took a high snap and made an ill-advised throw to tight end Eric Tomlinson. Baker stepped in front for his first career interception and scored untouched.
T.J. McDonald and Walt Aikens made interceptions to end the Jets’ final two possessions.
The Jets (3-6) lost their third in a row and have scored 33 points during the skid. They’ve dropped nine of their past 10 road games dating to 2017.
BEARS 41, BILLS 9
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Jordan Howard scored two touchdowns and the Bears’ defense had two others in a win over the Bills in what proved to be another comedy of errors for Buffalo and its anemic offense.
Eddie Jackson scored on a 65-yard fumble return and Leonard Floyd returned a tipped pass 19 yards for another score some 3 1/2 minutes apart in the second quarter. Howard, set up by Tarik Cohen’s 38-yard punt return , then scored on an 18-yard scamper to cap a run in which the Bears scored four touchdowns over a span of 12 minutes, 20 seconds in the second quarter.
The Bears won their second in a row and improved to 5-3 to match their best start to a season through eight games since 2013. Chicago also matched its win total from last year.
Chicago’s defense forced four takeaways, and limited the Bills to 264 yards offense despite missing star linebacker Khalil Mack, who missed his second straight game with an injury to his right ankle.
The Bills continued their bumbling ways in dropping to 2-7. It’s Buffalo’s worst start since winning one of its first nine games in 2010.
FALCONS 38, REDSKINS 14
LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Julio Jones ended his 12-game touchdown drought, Matt Ryan threw for 350 yards and four scores and the Atlanta Falcons flexed their offensive muscles with a blowout of the Redskins that extended their winning streak to three games.
Jones caught seven passes for 121 yards with the biggest coming on a 35-yard screen pass with just under four minutes left that sealed the victory. After Jones twisted away from newest Washington defender Ha Ha Clinton-Dix and into the end zone, a swarm of teammates rushed over from the sideline to celebrate Jones’ first touchdown catch since Nov. 26, 2017.
Ryan completed 26 of his 38 passes, including touchdown passes of 39 and 10 yards to running back Tevin Coleman and 40 to rookie receiver Calvin Ridley. Coleman ran for 80 yards and Ito Smith had 66 yards and a rushing touchdown to give the Falcons (4-4) the balanced attack they’ve lacked in an injury-marred season that so far has failed to live up to expectations.
The NFC East-leading Redskins (5-3) could blame poor tackling, ill-timed penalties and a series of injuries along the offensive line for the end of their three-game winning streak.
PANTHERS 42, BUCCANEERS 28
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Cam Newton completed 19 of 25 passes for 247 yards and two touchdowns, Christian McCaffrey racked up 157 yards from scrimmage and scored twice and the Panthers built an early lead and held on to beat the Buccaneers for their 10th straight home win.
Newton threw TD passes of 19 yards to Curtis Samuel and 17 yards to Greg Olsen, the seventh straight game he has thrown for at least two touchdowns. McCaffrey had 17 carries for 79 yards and five catches for 78 yards and turned in the play of the game when he leaped over a defender after a reception in the flat and kept going, turning it into a 32-yard gain.
The Panthers (6-2) scored touchdowns on five straight possessions during the first half to build a commanding 35-7 lead before the Buccaneers battled back to within a touchdown early in the fourth quarter behind Ryan Fitzpatrick.
Fitzpatrick, who started in place of the turnover-prone Jameis Winston for Tampa Bay (3-5), finished with 243 yards passing and four touchdowns — two each to Adam Humphries and O.J. Howard.
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Michael Thomas caught a late 72-yard touchdown reception and then celebrated with a cellphone in a throwback to another famous New Orleans play, and the streaking Saints handed the Los Angeles Rams their first loss of the season with a 45-35 win on Sunday.
Drew Brees passed for 346 yards and four touchdowns in New Orleans’ seventh straight win, and Thomas finished with a club-record 211 yards receiving. But what happened after their last connection of the day really stole the show in a wild shootout between two of the NFL’s best offenses.
Thomas’ long TD came on a pivotal third-down play with about four minutes to go, when the Rams seemed to expect the Saints to run a play closer to the first-down marker. Thomas ran free behind Marcus Peters, caught Brees’ long throw virtually in stride and ran straight to the goal post, where he got out an old-school flip phone — reminiscent of Joe Horn’s Sunday night TD celebration in 2003.
Like Horn, Thomas was penalized, but the Rams never threatened after that.
P.J. Williams, credited with causing two turnovers in New Orleans’ previous victory at Minnesota, broke up a fourth-down pass intended for Brandin Cooks, virtually sealing the result. The former Saints receiver, who caught six passes for 114 yards and a TD, fell to his knees in frustration.
Thomas, who caught 12 passes, eclipsed Wes Chandler’s club record of 205 yards receiving against Atlanta in 1979.
New Orleans running back Alvin Kamara scored three times, twice on runs and once on a 16-yard catch-and-run — all in the first half.
The Rams (8-1) very nearly pulled off an extraordinary comeback in the Superdome, where the crowd was revved up after New Orleans (7-1) raced to a three-touchdown lead late in the first half.
Los Angeles rallied to tie the game at 35 with 21 unanswered points in just less than 21 minutes off the clock, starting with Greg Zuerlein’s 56-yard field goal as time expired in the first half.
Receiving the kick to start the third quarter, Los Angeles put together an 11-play touchdown drive capped by Malcolm Brown’s 18-yard catch and run in which the running back hopped over safety Marcus Williams along the sideline and kept his balance long enough to reach the ball across the goal line.
After another field goal cut New Orleans’ lead to 35-27, the Rams forced a second straight punt and tied the game on Cooper Kupp’s 41-yard catch and run along the left sideline.
The Saints regained the lead on Wil Lutz’s 54-yard field goal, and then forced the Rams’ first punt of the game with about five minutes left.
Brees threw three touchdowns passes in the first half, when the Saints scored 35 points.
Both teams scored touchdowns on each of their first two possessions, starting with Kamara’s 11-yard run and Todd Gurley’s 8-yard score.
Gurley’s score have him a TD in a club-record 12 straight games, passing Hall of Famer Elroy Hirsch.
The tenor of the game changed when outside linebacker Samson Ebukam stripped New Orleans running back Mark Ingram and defensive Aaron Donald recovered on the Saints 22. But four plays later, Johnny Hekker was ruled down just short of the first down marker on a fake field goal. The Rams challenged, but the call stood, and the Saints marched back down the field, scoring on Brees’ quick hit over the middle to rookie Tre’Quan Smith from 4 yards out.
That was the first of three successive touchdowns for New Orleans.
After Zuerlein missed a 51-yard field goal attempt, the Saints scored on Brees’ 13-yard pass to Ben Watson with just more than a minute left in the second quarter. Shortly after, Alex Anzelone’s diving interception of Jared Goff’s pass over the middle set up Kamara’s short TD run with 26 seconds to go in the half.
Goff passed for 391 yards and three TDs.
INJURIES
Rams: Edge pass rusher Matt Longacre was being evaluated for a concussion during the second quarter.
Saints: Ingram had his arm looked at after his fumble but returned.
UP NEXT
Rams: Host Seattle on Sunday.
Saints: Visit Cincinnati on Sunday.
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Michael Thomas caught a late 72-yard touchdown reception and then celebrated with a cellphone in a throwback to another famous New Orleans play, and the streaking Saints handed the Los Angeles Rams their first loss of the season with a 45-35 win on Sunday.
Drew Brees passed for 346 yards and four touchdowns in New Orleans’ seventh straight win, and Thomas finished with a club-record 211 yards receiving. But what happened after their last connection of the day really stole the show in a wild shootout between two of the NFL’s best offenses.
Thomas’ long TD came on a pivotal third-down play with about four minutes to go, when the Rams seemed to expect the Saints to run a play closer to the first-down marker. Thomas ran free behind Marcus Peters, caught Brees’ long throw virtually in stride and ran straight to the goal post, where he got out an old-school flip phone — reminiscent of Joe Horn’s Sunday night TD celebration in 2003.
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Sean McDermott insists the Buffalo Bills have enough talent on offense to win in the NFL.
“I believe we do,” the Bills coach said.
It sure didn’t look that way in a 41-9 loss to the Chicago Bears on Sunday, in what became the latest comedy of errors produced by an offense that’s proven more capable of committing turnovers than scoring touchdowns this season.
Nathan Peterman continued showing he’s nowhere close to resembling an NFL quarterback. He threw three interceptions — one returned for a touchdown — to up his career total to 13 interceptions in just 153 passing attempts, including playoffs.
Backup tight end Jason Croom lost a fumble , which was returned for another score.
The Bills (2-7) were held to under 10 points for the fifth time this season, and have managed just 96 in nine games.
And the only bright side was Peterman’s mean-nothing 1-yard touchdown run scored with 5:41 remaining to end Buffalo’s touchdown drought at 187 minutes and 19 seconds. It was the Bills’ eighth TD of the season, and first since Peterman’s 16-yard pass to Zay Jones in the fourth quarter of a 20-13 loss at Houston three weeks ago.
“It was like a domino effect today,” receiver Kelvin Benjamin said. “It just kept stacking up on us. We really couldn’t catch back up.”
He was referring to a second quarter in which the Bears scored 28 points in span of 12:20, included Eddie Jackson’s 65-yard fumble return and Leonard Floyd returning a pass that tipped off of Jones’ hands 19 yards for a score.
“I don’t have the exact answer for it,” Jones said. “I don’t think I see anybody that’s not trying to give it their all. That’s the most discouraging thing about the whole situation right now is that the effort is there.”
Frustration is setting in on a team that has lost four straight and, off to its worst start since losing eight of its nine first games in 2010.
The Bills had no choice but to start Peterman , with rookie Josh Allen missing his third straight game with a sprained right elbow and Derek Anderson sidelined by a concussion.
Though Peterman’s struggles were anticipated, the Bills have no solutions in spurring a running attack that is suddenly regressing.
A week after LeSean McCoy had 13 yards on 12 carries in a 25-6 loss to New England , the running back was limited to 10 yards on 10 carries against the Bears.
McDermott even made the decision to sit McCoy for a majority of the second half while he tinkered with his offensive line. Rookie Wyatt Teller saw playing time at left guard, while Jeremiah Sirles eventually split time at right tackle.
McDermott was vague in saying he sat McCoy because of what the Bears were doing schematically.
McCoy, meantime, didn’t stick around to share his thoughts. He was spotted exiting the locker room before reporters were allowed to enter.
Though Peterman will bear the brunt of the blame, not all the interceptions were his fault.
Newly signed receiver Terrelle Pryor caught Peterman’s pass and lost control as he turned up field, with the ball landing in defensive back Adrian Amos’ hands. Three snaps into Buffalo’s next possession, Peterman’s hard pass over the middle struck Jones in the hand and bounced directly to Floyd, who returned it for a touchdown.
Peterman finished 31 of 49 for 189 yards and sacked four times in an outing reminiscent of his previous meltdowns. Peterman lost the starting job after faltering midway through a season-opening 47-3 loss at Baltimore. And then there were the five interceptions he threw in a 54-24 loss at the Los Angeles Chargers a year ago.
“I think I don’t feel snake-bitten. I never feel like a victim or anything like that,” Peterman said. “It’s life. Things don’t always bounce your way.”
Benjamin rallied to Peterman’s support, saying it’s unfair to pin the blame on him.
“We know how the outside world works. They’re going to bash him and try to break his confidence. But Nate’s a good dude,” Benjamin said. “Unfortunately, bad things keep happening. And that’s football.”
|L.A. Rams
|7
|10
|10
|8—35
|New Orleans
|14
|21
|0
|10—45
|First Quarter
NO_Kamara 11 run (Lutz kick), 9:25.
La_Gurley 8 run (Zuerlein kick), 6:04.
NO_Kamara 16 pass from Brees (Lutz kick), 1:40.
|Second Quarter
La_Cooks 4 pass from Goff (Zuerlein kick), 14:12.
NO_Smith 4 pass from Brees (Lutz kick), 7:35.
NO_Watson 13 pass from Brees (Lutz kick), 1:06.
NO_Kamara 1 run (Lutz kick), :26.
La_FG Zuerlein 56, :00.
|Third Quarter
La_Brown 18 pass from Goff (Zuerlein kick), 9:38.
La_FG Zuerlein 34, 1:30.
|Fourth Quarter
La_Kupp 41 pass from Goff (Everett pass from Goff), 9:48.
NO_FG Lutz 54, 6:23.
NO_Thomas 72 pass from Brees (Lutz kick), 3:52.
A_73,086.
___
|La
|NO
|First downs
|23
|31
|Total Net Yards
|483
|487
|Rushes-yards
|19-92
|34-141
|Passing
|391
|346
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoff Returns
|3-88
|2-49
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|1-2
|Comp-Att-Int
|28-40-1
|25-36-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Punts
|1-47.0
|2-33.5
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Penalties-Yards
|4-32
|2-20
|Time of Possession
|26:19
|33:41
___
|INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Los Angeles, Gurley 13-68, Goff 3-17, Woods 2-4, Hekker 1-3. New Orleans, Kamara 19-82, Ingram 9-33, Brees 4-16, Ta.Hill 2-10.
PASSING_Los Angeles, Goff 28-40-1-391. New Orleans, Brees 25-36-0-346.
RECEIVING_Los Angeles, Cooks 6-114, Gurley 6-11, Kupp 5-89, Woods 5-71, Everett 3-48, Higbee 2-40, Brown 1-18. New Orleans, Thomas 12-211, Kamara 4-34, Watson 3-62, Smith 2-23, J.Hill 2-10, Ingram 1-3, Line 1-3.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Los Angeles, Zuerlein 51.