Niemann wins first title by six strokes at Greenbrier

Joaquin Niemann fired a 6-under 64 on Sunday and captured his first PGA Tour title by six strokes at A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier in White Sulphur Springs, W.Va.

The 20-year-old Chilean carded six of his eight birdies on the back nine, including each of the last three holes at the Old White TPC Course to finish the season-opening tournament with a 21-under 259.

Niemann is the first player from Chile to win on the PGA Tour, doing so in his 44th start while scoring his ninth career top-10 finish. He played in 28 events last season and recorded four top-10 finishes.

Tom Hoge birded five of his first eight holes in the final round and shot a 65 to finish alone in second at 15 under.

Brian Harman (65), Harris English (67), Nate Lashley (69) and Richy Werenski (69) tied for third place at 14 under. Finishing a shot behind that foursome in a tie for seventh were Colombia’s Sebastian Munoz (66), Scottie Scheffler (69) and Robby Shelton (70).

Viktor Hovland’s 6-under 64 on Sunday marked his 17th consecutive round in the 60s, tying Bob Estes’ 2001 streak for the longest on tour since 1983. Hovland tied for 10th at 12 under.

Kevin Chappell, who shot a 59 in the second round, finished in a tie for 47th at 5 under.

The Greenbrier was already a significant location for Niemann, who made his PGA Tour debut there as an amateur in 2017 and tied for 29th place.

The tour heads to Jackson, Miss., next week for the Sanderson Farms Championship. Niemann is in the field along with Zach Johnson, Jimmy Walker and Brandt Snedeker.

–Field Level Media