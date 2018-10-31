NFL Week 9: Over and Under Best Bets
This NFL season, with sports betting expected to be a more common and accepted practice, we’re making a point to look beyond point spreads and analyze often-neglected totals. As part of that approach, we’re offering up our favorite bet over and favorite under each week.
Over and Under Best Bets
Over of the week: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers
Total: 54
The Carolina Panthers are rolling offensively. One week after putting up 21 fourth-quarter points on the Philadelphia Eagles, they scored 36 on the league’s top-rated scoring defense in a home victory over the Baltimore Ravens.
Little reason to believe they won’t push the 40 mark on Sunday against a Tampa Bay Buccaneers D that ranks dead-last in the league with 33.3 points per game allowed, especially in the comfy confines of their home stadium. The Panthers have scored at least 30 points in their last three home games, so look for another explosion against Tampa Bay.
And the Bucs shouldn’t have too much trouble scoring either. They’ve put up at least 27 points in all but one game this season and are in better shape with Ryan Fitzpatrick at quarterback instead of Jameis Winston.
Even if Carolina pulls away, there’s a good chance we’ll see garbage-time points from a loaded Bucs offense, which should make it easy to push 60 here.
Predicted score: Panthers 38, Buccaneers 35
Under of the week: Green Bay Packers at New England Patriots
Total: 57
This number might be inflated by the fact it’s a high-profile game between two high-profile teams involving two high-profile quarterbacks in prime time, but I wouldn’t be surprised if we ended up with a relatively low-scoring tilt Sunday night.
The Green Bay defense hasn’t been good this year, but it still ranks in the middle of the pack in terms of points allowed and is coming off a strong showing against the league’s most potent offense in Los Angeles. Jaire Alexander, Kenny Clark and Mike Daniels are playing superb football, and I don’t think that’ll change against a New England offense that wasn’t clicking in Week 8.
One thing that was clicking for the Patriots Monday night in Buffalo? The defense, which allowed seven or fewer points for the second time in five weeks. Trey Flowers is grooving up front, and you wonder if they’re going to start stringing strong performances together. After all, Bill Belichick is Bill Belichick.
I don’t expect New England to shut down the Packers the way it shut down the Bills, but I don’t think either team is coming close to the 30-point mark in what should be a closely contested Sunday nighter.
Predicted score: Patriots 24, Packers 23
Good luck, we’re all counting on you.
Previous results
Last week: 1-1
2018 season: 10-6
Brad Gagnon has covered the NFL since 2007 and is a member of the Professional Football Writers of America, despite the fact he actually lives in Canada. The Toronto-based sports journalist’s work can also be seen at Bleacher Report, CBS Sports, Awful Announcing and The Guardian. He can be found on Twitter @brad_gagnon
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is dealing with a broken index finger on his left hand.
Coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday that Roethlisberger sustained the injury on his non-throwing hand at some point in Pittsburgh’s 33-18 victory over Cleveland on Sunday. Tomlin does not expect the finger to be an issue for Roethlisberger when the AFC North-leading Steelers (4-2-1) travel to Baltimore (4-4) on Sunday.
Roethlisberger completed 24 of 36 passes for 257 yards passing and two touchdowns to Antonio Brown against the Browns as Pittsburgh extended its winning streak to three games. Roethlisberger could be limited in practice this week, though he occasionally does not practice on Wednesdays in general.
Pittsburgh cornerback Coty Sensabaugh is dealing with a toe injury that could limit his practice time. Sensabaugh played extensively against the Browns in place of Artie Burns. Tomlin said Burns was late to a walkthrough on Saturday and did not take any snaps on defense, though the former first-round pick did play on special teams.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
WASHINGTON (AP) — Aiming to improve a defense that’s carried them to the top of the NFC East, the Washington Redskins added safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix from the Green Bay Packers at Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline for a 2019 fourth-round draft pick.
Clinton-Dix, who can become a free agent after this season, joins D.J. Swearinger to give the Redskins (5-2) a pair of veteran safeties who rank at the top of the league in interceptions.
Second-year player Montae Nicholson has been starting at safety alongside Swearinger for Washington, which is on a three-game winning streak heading into Sunday’s game against the visiting Atlanta Falcons.
Clinton-Dix was drafted out of Alabama in the first round in 2014 by the Packers and has appeared in all 71 games since, starting 65.
He has 14 interceptions, including three this season for Green Bay (3-3-1), which is in third place in the NFC North and also traded away running back Ty Montgomery on Tuesday to Baltimore.
With the Packers, Clinton-Dix accumulated 419 tackles, 5½ sacks and 38 passes defensed.
One of Clinton-Dix’s picks came in Green Bay’s 31-17 loss at Washington in Week 3. After grabbing the football when tight end Jordan Reed went one way and quarterback Alex Smith threw another in the second quarter, Clinton-Dix ended up by the Redskins sideline, where he slapped palms with Swearinger.
Currently, Swearinger leads the NFL with four interceptions, while Clinton-Dix is in a group of 14 players tied for second place right behind him.
Clinton-Dix, who tweeted “Much love y’all” with an emoji of a piece of cheese, joins a substantial core of defenders on Washington’s roster who played for coach Nick Saban at Alabama. That includes recent first-round picks Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne along the defensive line, and second-round pick Ryan Anderson at linebacker.
That side of the ball is where the Redskins are among the league’s best so far.
Only three teams are allowing opponents to gain fewer yards per game, and only four are giving up fewer points per game.
___
Follow Howard Fendrich on Twitter at http://twitter.com/HowardFendrich
___
https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Derek Anderson has been diagnosed with a concussion, leaving open the possibility of the Buffalo Bills starting Nathan Peterman against the Chicago Bears this weekend.
Coach Sean McDermott wouldn’t rule out Anderson being cleared to play this week in revealing the nature of his injury on Tuesday.
Anderson was hurt when he was sacked in the final minutes of a 25-6 loss to the New England Patriots. Anderson was making his second start since rookie Josh Allen sprained his elbow on his right throwing arm in a 20-13 loss at Houston.
With Allen’s status uncertain, the Bills would have little choice but to turn to Peterman, who lost the starting job after faltering badly in the first half of a season-opening 47-3 defeat at Baltimore.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Examining Answers to Key Sports Betting Questions in Illinois
After hearing from a bevy of sports betting professionals, major professional leagues, players’ associations, and those opposed to sports betting, Illinois lawmakers continue slow and steady on their approach to legal sports wagering. While the state legislature has been considering different types of gaming for more than a decade, it has been slow
After hearing from a bevy of sports betting professionals, major professional leagues, players’ associations, and those opposed to sports betting, Illinois lawmakers continue slow and steady on their approach to legal sports wagering. While the state legislature has been considering different types of gaming for more than a decade, it has been slow to act. And it appears things will be no different when it comes to sports betting.
Illinois currently has 10 casinos and three active racetracks, and there has been discussion in the state legislature about approving additional venues, particularly in the city of Chicago. But politics and procedural questions have long slowed the process. Representative Bob Rita (D-District 28) organized and held two hearings on sports betting, the most recent in the state capitol of Springfield on Oct. 17. In the final analysis, the hearing may have provided more questions than answers:
- What will the tax rate be?;
- What will the mobile/internet component look like?;
- Will there be any kind of payout to the professional leagues? The players’ associations?;
- Where will the state’s cut of sports betting revenue go?; and
- Whose bill will make it to a vote?
Sports Betting Hearings Left IL Lawmakers With More Questions Than Answers, So Don’t Expect a Bill to Be Filed Until 2019.
Rita said last week that he doesn’t expect sports betting to come before the Illinois general assembly until the new session begins in late January. The state does have a two-week “veto session” around Thanksgiving, but it’s highly unlikely that any legislation will be far enough through the pipeline to be considered at that point. There’s multiple sports betting bills floating around the general assembly, some to do with sports betting, others to do with daily fantasy sports and still others to do with iGaming. But none, according to Rita, address all the relevant issues, and none have made it to a full vote.
Read more Examining Answers to Key Sports Betting Questions in Illinois on SportsHandle.
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons have continued to fortify their offensive line by signing veteran tackle Zane Beadles.
Beadles spent the last two seasons with San Francisco following a combined six seasons as a starter with Denver and Jacksonville. The 2012 Pro Bowl selection with the Broncos was released by the 49ers before the season.
The Falcons placed right guard Brandon Fusco on injured reserve last week with a broken right ankle after losing left guard Andy Levitre to a season-ending triceps injury last month.
The addition of Beadles comes after the Falcons (3-4), who play at Washington (5-2) on Sunday, signed offensive linemen Rees Odhiambo and Austin Pasztor last week.
The team waived defensive lineman Michael Bennett IV on Tuesday to clear a spot for Beadles.
___
More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles have acquired wide receiver Golden Tate from the Detroit Lions for a third-round draft pick next year.
Tate has 44 catches for 517 yards and three touchdowns this season. He joins Alshon Jeffery, Nelson Agholor and Jordan Matthews, giving Carson Wentz another target.
Tate wrote on Twitter: “It’s been real DETROIT! I’ll love ya forever. Philly Philly let’s get it!!”
The 30-year-old Tate averaged 93 catches, 1,056 yards receiving and five TDs the past four seasons in Detroit. He went to the Pro Bowl after the 2014 season. Tate spent his first four seasons with Seattle.
The defending Super Bowl champions Eagles are 4-4 and have a bye this week.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL has suspended Seattle Seahawks linebacker Mychal Kendricks for eight games for his role in an insider trading scheme.
The suspension announced Tuesday for a player who won a Super Bowl with Philadelphia last season includes time served.
Kendricks pleaded guilty in September to one count of securities fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit securities fraud. He faces up to 25 years in prison when sentenced in December.
Kendricks was suspended indefinitely by Commissioner Roger Goodell on Oct. 2. He is eligible to rejoin Seattle for Week 12 at the end of November. But he can’t play again until Week 14, when the Seahawks host the Vikings for a Monday night game Dec. 10.
Cleveland had signed the 28-year-old Kendricks in the offseason, then released him in August after he was charged. Seattle signed him in early September and he played in three games, with 12 total tackles and a sack in the last two games for Seattle before his suspension.
Ballin’ on a Budget Week 8 Results
We started off so promisingly. Our week began 3-for-3, giving us hope for hitting a big five-team parlay, but the primetime games let us down. First, the Vikings couldn’t defend home field and then the Patriots couldn’t convert field goals into touchdowns. All in all, though, we keep climbing further into the black
We started off so promisingly. Our week began 3-for-3, giving us hope for hitting a big five-team parlay, but the primetime games let us down. First, the Vikings couldn’t defend home field and then the Patriots couldn’t convert field goals into touchdowns. All in all, though, we keep climbing further into the black and we’ll take that as we move our percentage to the magical 60 percent mark.
WIN: Colts -3 at Raiders (-115): Colts 42, Raiders 28.
Like I said in the column this week, the Raiders have given up. Not only are they a bad team, they don’t have anyone buying in anymore. That’s pretty much how it’s going to be the rest of the season. How else do you expect a team to respond after it has traded three of its most valuable assets in a clear move toward a rebuild?
Indy, for their part, came back to life on offense as Andrew Luck showed this team can still contend for the playoffs. At -3, this game was way too hard to pass up and I’m happy we didn’t. The win: $7.48.
WIN: Packers +9 at Rams (-110): Rams 29, Packers 27.
You just can’t bet against Aaron Rodgers as a multiple-score underdog. No matter the deficiencies around him in Green Bay, Rodgers finds a way to keep the Packers in games and he did that in LA against the NFL’s most complete team. He ultimately didn’t get the win, but he kept it close, which is all we needed.
The Rams have been dominant, but they’ve been close in a handful of games this season. Watch out for oddsmakers overestimating them on the point spread just because they have an unblemished record. It will certainly be something to watch as they have teams like the Saints and Chiefs coming up on the schedule soon. The win: $7.64.
LOSS: Vikings -1 vs. Saints (-110): Saints 30, Vikings 20.
I thought the Saints would be flat on the road coming off an improbable win over the Ravens, but I was very wrong. Both teams felt each other out before New Orleans ignited in the second half and ran away with the game. They’ve been dealing with injuries, but this Minnesota defense just hasn’t been as good as expected so far this season.
This game also showed the Saints are right in the top tier of the conference and are a serious contender for a first-round bye in the playoffs. While their pass defense may leave something to be desired, their rush defense is tops in the league and when you group that with their high-powered offense, they start to look very scary. The win: $0.
WIN: Broncos-Chiefs UNDER 55 (-110): Chiefs 30, Broncos 23.
We just barely escaped on this one. Luckily, scoring slowed down in the second half or we would’ve been done for. Denver’s defense clamped down and kept things close and we can thank them for that as it saved this bet. If you bet Broncos +10, you can also thank the defense for helping you win that bet.
Despite the run-and-gun Chiefs’ offense, I thought this might be a week where they slow down slightly. As sad as it is, 30 points is slowing down for Kansas City. Even another field goal for either side would have hit this over, but we got just what we needed and we will certainly take it. The win: $7.64.
LOSS: Patriots-Bills OVER 44 (-110): Patriots 25, Bills 6.
This really wasn’t even as close as the final score would indicate. New England routinely stalled out in the red zone and was forced to kick field goals. As we know, field goals are the best friend of the under and it burned us tonight. If New England could’ve found the end zone a few times instead of settling for field goal tries, we probably woudl’ve gotten the over to hit.
A late pick six made it look close and gave us a shred of hope. However, the Bills offense is just anemic with Josh Allen injured and them scoring six points the entire game did us no favors. Playing at home, I thought they might be able to muster up enough points in a two-score loss that the over would it. As it turns out, I was wrong about that. The win: $0.
PIGGY BANK: $174.88 (9.3% return on investment)
PICK PERCENTAGE: 59.5% (22-15-3)
Jacob Kornhauser is a sports reporter in Southern Oregon covering all sports, including Oregon and Oregon State athletics. He has been a national baseball writer for Bleacher Report and Rant Sports and has written two baseball books. He also specializes in sports betting analysis. He is a graduate of the University of Missouri Journalism School.
NFL Week 8 Stat Recap Table: QB, RB and WR
Another day, another quarterback change in Tampa Bay. It's not often that teams bench a starter, try someone else at the position, and then go back to the original starter. And yet, Ryan Fitzpatrick will be starting next week vs. the Panthers. Keep in mind, he led the Buccaneers to a 2-0 start, beating the
Another day, another quarterback change in Tampa Bay. It’s not often that teams bench a starter, try someone else at the position, and then go back to the original starter. And yet, Ryan Fitzpatrick will be starting next week vs. the Panthers. Keep in mind, he led the Buccaneers to a 2-0 start, beating the defending champs and handing New Orleans their only loss. Then he almost led a miraculous 2nd half comeback following a dismal first half performance vs the Steelers. Week 4 is where it really went down hill. He went 9/18 for 126 yards and 1 interception, and was benched for Jameis Winston. Since then, it appeared that Tampa Bay was set on Winston as a starter, but here we are awaiting what Fitzmagic can produce vs. a hot Carolina team in week 9.
Also, the Houston Texans have won their last 5 games.
Notable Performances
- Deshaun Watson tossed 239 yards and 5 touchdowns
- Patrick Mahomes tossed for 303 yards and 4 touchdowns
- Marlon Mack, Joe Mixon, and James Connor all rushed for 100+ yards and 2 touchdowns
- 12 Players with 100+ receiving yards
- 6 Players with 2 receiving touchdowns
SuperContest Contestants Crush In Week 8, Average Over 3 Correct Picks Apiece
Westgate Las Vegas Supercontest players in NFL Week 8 turned in a season-high performance, averaging 3.04 points with nearly 10 percent of the field scoring a perfect 5-0. A total of 270 of the 3,123-entrant field notched 5 points as the top six most popular sides covered the spread this week.
Los Angeles
Westgate Las Vegas Supercontest players in NFL Week 8 turned in a season-high performance, averaging 3.04 points with nearly 10 percent of the field scoring a perfect 5-0. A total of 270 of the 3,123-entrant field notched 5 points as the top six most popular sides covered the spread this week.
Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley’s wise football decision to hit the ground and kill the clock rather than cruise into the end zone against the Packers, while leading 29-27 in the waning seconds, had no impact on the 9.5-point SuperContest spread. Even if Gurley had punched it in, the Rams would have kicked the extra point, making the margin 9 at most.
And the Packers +9.5 coming off their bye at the undefeated Rams was the most popular side, by the way. Nearly 40 percent of the pool put their faith in Aaron Rodgers in a spot where his Packers were the biggest point-spread underdog in his career. Here’s the Week 8 sports betting snapshot, then we’ll dig into more of the key decisions this week.
- Favorites vs Underdogs (ATS): 8-6
- Home vs Away (ATS): 5-9
- Over/Under record: 45-9
- Straight up underdog wins: 3
Read More SuperContest Contestants Crush In Week 8, Average Over 3 Correct Picks Apiece on SportsHandle.
PGCB to Hold Hearings, Vote on Three More Sports Wagering Certificates Wednesday
The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board will hear and vote on petitions for three sports wagering certificates at its regularly scheduled meeting on Wednesday. Should all three petitions be approved, the number of properties licensed to operate sportsbooks in Pennsylvania will increase to five.
At its Oct. 3 meeting, the board approved sports betting licenses
The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board will hear and vote on petitions for three sports wagering certificates at its regularly scheduled meeting on Wednesday. Should all three petitions be approved, the number of properties licensed to operate sportsbooks in Pennsylvania will increase to five.
At its Oct. 3 meeting, the board approved sports betting licenses for Mountainview Thoroughbred Racing, LLC, operator of the Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Track, and Greenwood Gaming, operator of the Parx Casino and South Philadelphia Turf Club.
On Wednesday, it will consider applications from Chester Downs and Marina, LLC (Harrah’s Philadelphia Casino and Racetrack), Holdings Acquisitions Co., LP (Rivers Casino) and SugarHouse HSAP Gaming, LP (SugarHouse Casino). Pennsylvania has 13 sports betting certificates available — one for each licensed casino in the state — and to date, five have been claimed or applied for and eight remain. The application fee is $10 million and gross sports betting revenue is subject to a 36 percent tax (34 percent state, 2 percent local).
Read more PGCB to Hold Hearings, Vote on Three More Sports Wagering Certificates Wednesday on SportsHandle.
Seven from Sunday – Week 8 Highlights
- Indianapolis kicker
- Indianapolis kicker ADAM VINATIERI converted two field goals and all four of his point-after attempts for 10 total points scored in the Colts’ 42-28 win at Oakland.
Vinatieri, who has scored 2,550 total points during his 23-year NFL career, surpassed Pro Football Hall of Famer MORTEN ANDERSEN (2,544) as the league’s all-time leading scorer.
- Philadelphia quarterback CARSON WENTZ completed 21 of 30 passes (70 percent) for 286 yards with three touchdowns and one interception for a 119.6 rating in the Eagles’ 24-18 victory over Jacksonville before a crowd of 85,870 at London’s Wembley Stadium, the largest single-game attendance in the London Series since the league began playing annual games in London in 2007.
Wentz became the second quarterback in NFL history with at least 30 pass attempts and a passer rating of at least 115 in four consecutive games, joining Denver’s PEYTON MANNING (2012).
Wentz, who had 28 rushing yards and caught a four-yard pass off of a deflection, is the first player with a passing first down, rushing first down and receiving first down in a London Series game.
- The LOS ANGELES RAMS defeated Green Bay, 29-27, at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The Rams, who are the league’s last remaining unbeaten team, advance to 8-0 for the first time since 1969.
Rams running back TODD GURLEY had 195 scrimmage yards (114 rushing, 81 receiving) and a receiving touchdown in the win. Gurley, who leads the league with 15 touchdowns this season, became the fourth player in NFL history with at least 15 touchdowns in his team’s first eight games of a season, joining Pro Football Hall of Famer JIM BROWN (17 touchdowns in 1958) and PRIEST HOLMES (15 touchdowns in both 2002 and 2004).
- Kansas City quarterback PATRICK MAHOMES completed 24 of 34 attempts (70.6 percent) for 303 yards with four touchdowns and one interception for a 125 rating in the Chiefs’ 30-23 win against Denver.
Mahomes, who had four touchdown passes in both Week 6 and Week 7, became the fourth quarterback in NFL history to throw at least four touchdown passes in three consecutive games, joining DREW BREES (three consecutive games in 2011), PEYTON MANNING (five consecutive games in 2004) and Pro Football Hall of Famer DAN MARINO (four consecutive games in 1984).
With 303 passing yards, Mahomes joined ANDREW LUCK (eight consecutive games in 2014) and DREW BREES (seven consecutive games 2011) as the only quarterbacks in league annals with seven consecutive games with at least 300 passing yards in a single season.
- Pittsburgh wide receiver ANTONIO BROWN had six receptions for 74 yards and two touchdowns and running back JAMES CONNER rushed for 146 yards with two touchdowns in the Steelers’ 33-18 win over Cleveland.
Brown, who has eight touchdown receptions on the season, is the fifth player since 1970 to record at least eight touchdown catches in six consecutive seasons, joining Pro Football Hall of Famers JERRY RICE (11 seasons from 1986-96), MARVIN HARRISON (eight from 1999-2006) and CRIS CARTER (six from 1995-2000), and ANTONIO GATES (seven from 2004-10).
Conner, who had two rushing touchdowns in Weeks 1, 5 and 6, is the third first-or-second year player to record four games with at least two rushing touchdowns in his team’s first seven games of a season, joining Pro Football Hall of Famers STEVE VAN BUREN (1945), JIM BROWN (1958) and ERIC DICKERSON (1983).
- Washington running back ADRIAN PETERSON had 149 rushing yards on 26 attempts (5.7 average) and two touchdowns (one rushing, one receiving) in the Redskins’ 20-13 win at the New York Giants.
Peterson, at 33 years and 221 days old, is the oldest player in NFL history to record at least 100 rushing yards and both a rushing and receiving touchdown in a single game. Miami’s RICKY WILLIAMS, at the age of 32 years, 182 days old, was previously the oldest player to accomplish the feat (November 19, 2009 at Carolina).
With a 64-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter, Peterson joined STEVE BONO (76 yards on October 1, 1995), ROCKY BLEIER (70 yards on October 7, 1979) and Pro Football Hall of Famer JIM THORPE (80 yards on October 16, 1921) as the only players with a touchdown run of at least 60 yards at age 33 or older in NFL history.
Peterson is the fourth player in league annals with at least 140 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown in a single game at age 33 or older, joining Pro Football Hall of Famers JOHN HENRY JOHNSON (200 rushing yards and three touchdowns on October 10, 1964) and JOHN RIGGINS (140 rushing yards and one touchdown on September 23, 1984) and DE ANGELO WILLIAMS (143 rushing yards and two touchdowns on September 12, 2016).
- Seahawks quarterback RUSSELL WILSON completed 14 of 17 passes (82.4 percent) for 248 yards with three touchdowns and zero interceptions for a 158.3 passer rating in the Seahawks’ 28-14 win at Detroit.
Wilson is the first quarterback in franchise history to register a 158.3 passer rating (minimum 10 attempts), the highest rating a passer can achieve. He is the second quarterback to accomplish the feat this season, joining Los Angeles Rams’ quarterback JARED GOFF (158.3 passer rating in Week 4).
Courtesy of NFL Communications
Minnesota Lawmaker Cautiously Optimistic About Sports Betting Legalization
Sports wagering for Minnesotans should be on the way, but won’t happen unless local residents get behind the effort to make it happen, according to State Rep. Pat Garafolo (R), the seven-term legislator and avid sports bettor who’s currently leading efforts to get a bill before the state legislature when it reconvenes in
Sports wagering for Minnesotans should be on the way, but won’t happen unless local residents get behind the effort to make it happen, according to State Rep. Pat Garafolo (R), the seven-term legislator and avid sports bettor who’s currently leading efforts to get a bill before the state legislature when it reconvenes in January.
However, as he told the locally based Great Time Podcast with John Kriesel, just because something is popular doesn’t mean it’s going to happen. Garafolo said he’s optimistic that the various gaming interests in the state, tribal gaming, charitable gaming and others will reach common ground on the issue.
“We need flexible legislation that works for everyone,” said Garafolo, who represents District 58B, which includes portions southeastern Twin Cities metropolitan area in Dakota and Goodhue counties. “We have to have a low-tax, low-fee environment. We just can’t go in and tax the snot out of this industry. The illegal sports betting market is very robust, so we have to have the right kind of regulations to compete with that.”umber of sub-issues (including betting on local college teams) that needs to be resolved with gambling stakeholders in the state.
Read more Minnesota Lawmaker Cautiously Optimistic About Sports Betting Legalization on SportsHandle.
Giants coach Shurmur: ‘I think Eli’s our QB’
New York Giants coach Pat Shurmur told reporters Monday that 37-year-old Eli Manning remains the team's starting quarterback "at this point."
However, he did leave himself a bit of wiggle room to change his mind following the bye week for the Giants (1-7).
"We'll see," Shurmur said. "But yeah, I think
New York Giants coach Pat Shurmur told reporters Monday that 37-year-old Eli Manning remains the team’s starting quarterback “at this point.”
However, he did leave himself a bit of wiggle room to change his mind following the bye week for the Giants (1-7).
“We’ll see,” Shurmur said. “But yeah, I think Eli’s our QB. I know what you’re all trying to tease a headline out of. At this point, Eli’s our QB and we’re looking at all ways to improve.”
Shurmur also said Monday that he expects wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and safety Landon Collins will still be with the team after the NFL trade deadline passes on Tuesday. Multiple reports over the weekend indicated that other teams had inquired about both players.
Collins is in the final year of his rookie deal, and his low contract value would make him appealing to teams looking for help. Beckham, on the other hand, would be nearly impossible to trade since he’s in the first year of a $95 million contract.
On Sunday, Manning threw for 316 yards and a touchdown but also was intercepted twice in the 20-13 loss to the Redskins.
Shurmur, though, said Manning will need to improve.
“We’ve got to do what we can to help him be better,” he said. “There’s a handful of plays where he needs to be better. That’s obvious.”
The help can start with the offensive line. Manning has been sacked 31 times this season, already equaling last year’s total and putting him on pace for an astounding 62 sacks. He has never been sacked more than 38 times in a season.
“Each one has its own story,” Manning said Sunday. ” Some of them were coverage things, some of them were getting beat and some were that I have to do a better job getting the ball out.”
Manning’s name has been rumored in trade talks, but he said Sunday he doesn’t intend to waive the no-trade clause in his contract. On Monday, speaking to reporters in front of his locker, he said he expects he will start at quarterback after the bye week.
“I’ve always been a team player and do what I’m told,” he said. “I expect and want to be the starting quarterback until I’m told differently.”
The other options for the Giants are journeyman Alex Tanney and fourth-round rookie Kyle Lauletta.
–Field Level Media
DAVIE, Fla. (AP) — Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase says Ryan Tannehill has begun throwing, a major step in his recovery from a shoulder injury, but it’s undetermined whether he’ll play this week against the New York Jets.
Tannehill has missed the past three games, including Thursday’s 42-23 loss at Houston.
Gase said a decision regarding the timetable for Tannehill’s return will depend on how sore he is the day after throwing, and how quickly his full arm strength comes back. Tannehill is expected to take part in the Dolphins’ next practice Wednesday but may be limited.
Gase also said he doesn’t anticipate the Dolphins (4-4) will be sellers at the NFL trade deadline. There has been speculation the Dolphins are shopping receiver DeVante Parker, but Gase said he expects Parker to remain with Miami.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
___
Follow Steven Wine on Twitter: http://twitter.com/Steve_Wine.
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — A person familiar with the decision says the Cleveland Browns have fired coach Hue Jackson, who went 3-36-1 in two-plus seasons.
Jackson was dismissed Monday by general manager John Dorsey, a day after the Browns lost their 25th straight road game, the person told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team has not made the move official.
Jackson lost all 20 road games during in his tenure. The Browns have lost three straight games after a promising start this season.
It’s not immediately clear who will fill in for Jackson for the rest of this season.
The Browns have been more competitive following a 0-16 season, but the Browns continue to be wrapped in drama and dysfunction under Jackson.
Owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam will now look for their fifth full-time head coach since buying the Browns in 2012.
Jackson’s firing comes one day after the Cleveland Cavaliers fired coach Tyronn Lue.
___
More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
MGM Resorts Becomes NHL’s Official Sports Betting Partner In Historic New Deal
National Hockey League Commissioner Gary Bettman on Monday announced that the league struck a multi-year sponsorship agreement with MGM Resorts International (MGM), making the gaming and entertainment giant an official sports betting partner of the NHL. This follows a similar announcement by the National Basketball Association in July, where the NBA presented MGM
National Hockey League Commissioner Gary Bettman on Monday announced that the league struck a multi-year sponsorship agreement with MGM Resorts International (MGM), making the gaming and entertainment giant an official sports betting partner of the NHL. This follows a similar announcement by the National Basketball Association in July, where the NBA presented MGM as the NBA’s official gaming partner.
The NHL deal, aside from designating MGM as an official partner, will allow MGM use of the NHL’s trademarks in connection with sports wagering at its properties internationally, as well as access to “official league data” including advanced data — some of which is still getting hammered out in the lab.
“The data we’re in the process of inventing is a process that’s been ongoing,” Bettman said. “It wasn’t our vision to develop it for sports betting, but as a broadcast enhancement to bring fans closer to the game.”
NFL Week 8 Football Props: Rams vs. Packers
The Rams continue to roll. Boasting an impressive 7-0 start, they're the favorites to win Super Bowl 53. Jared Goff is playing as an MVP candidate, Aaron Donald is Wreaking havoc for QBs in the backfield, Todd Gurley the unstoppable force that has yet to meet the immovable object. They've posted 235 points and allowed
The Rams continue to roll. Boasting an impressive 7-0 start, they’re the favorites to win Super Bowl 53. Jared Goff is playing as an MVP candidate, Aaron Donald is Wreaking havoc for QBs in the backfield, Todd Gurley the unstoppable force that has yet to meet the immovable object. They’ve posted 235 points and allowed only 128 (a point differential of +107). It’s true, 3 of those games were against the dismally woeful 49ers, Cardinals, and Raiders. However, starting Sunday, they’ll begin a tough stretch, facing the Packers, Saints, and Seahawks before heading into their Bye Week.
Green Bay is coming off of a much-needed bye week. Their wide-receiving corps hasn’t seemed to be 100% healthy since week 1. Aaron Rodgers has slowly but surely been improving his mobility, allowing him to be more of a threat outside of the pocket. The Rams pose their biggest challenge of the season so far, and a win this week (combined with a Minnesota loss) would put the Packers atop the NFC North. After the Rams, the Packers play New England, Miami, Seattle and Minnesota, and only the game vs the Dolphins is at home.
It’s interesting to note that the Packers are 0-2 on the road, and 1 field goal away from being 4-0 at home. The Rams are averaging just over 35 Points at home and 32 on the road, so it doesn’t really matter where they play. Los Angeles comes in as 9-point favorites to a game that very likely will have playoff implications down the line.
Alternate lines are available at Sugar House Sportsbook if you live in the state of New Jersey.
Rams vs. Packers Props
With Major Announcement Forthcoming, NHL Reportedly Going ‘All In’ On Sports Betting
The National Hockey League (NHL) will make a major announcement on Monday regarding its participation in the sports betting marketplace.
Sportnet’s Chris Johnston, a Toronto-based hockey insider for the NHL Network and a senior hockey writer for Sportnet, a Canadian equivalent of ESPN, said via Twitter, “The NHL has decided to
The National Hockey League (NHL) will make a major announcement on Monday regarding its participation in the sports betting marketplace.
Sportnet’s Chris Johnston, a Toronto-based hockey insider for the NHL Network and a senior hockey writer for Sportnet, a Canadian equivalent of ESPN, said via Twitter, “The NHL has decided to dive head-first into the sports betting business. Official partnership(s) to be announced at a Monday morning press conference in New York. Word I’m hearing is “we’re going all in.”
NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman sent out a media advisory Friday alerting news outlets that he’ll speak at a Monday news conference in New York City.
No Further Information Yet Released on NHL’s Sports Betting Move, But Bettman’s Presence Appears to Guarantee Some Importance to the News Conference.
In July the NBA and commissioner Adam Silver announced at a news conference in New York a 3-year, $25 million marketing and data deal with MGM Resorts International. The non-exclusive arrangement largely focuses on marketing, but does grant MGM access to the league’s official data feed.
What to Look For – Week 8 Wide Receivers/Kickers
|
PLAYER
|
TEAM(S)
|
TOTAL POINTS SCORED
|
Morten Andersen*
|
New Orleans, Atlanta, New York Giants, Kansas City, Minnesota
|
2,544
|
Adam Vinatieri
|
New England, Indianapolis
|
2,540
|
PLAYER
|
TEAM(S)
|
RECEIVING YARDS
|
Jerry Rice*
|
San Francisco, Oakland, Seattle
|
22,895
|
Terrell Owens*
|
San Francisco, Philadelphia, Dallas, Buffalo, Cincinnati
|
15,934
|
Larry Fitzgerald
|
Arizona
|
15,800
|
PLAYER
|
TEAM
|
SEASON
|
CONSECUTIVE GAMES WITH 100+ REC. YARDS
|
Calvin Johnson
|
Detroit
|
2012
|
8
|
Adam Thielen
|
Minnesota
|
2018
|
7*
|
Demaryius Thomas
|
Denver
|
2014
|
7
|
Michael Irvin**
|
Dallas
|
1995
|
7
|
Charley Hennigan
|
Houston Oilers
|
1961
|
7