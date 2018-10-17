NFL Week 7: Over and Under Best Bets
This NFL season, with sports betting expected to be a more common and accepted practice, we’re making a point to look beyond point spreads and analyze often-neglected totals. As part of that approach, we’re offering up our favorite bet over and favorite under each week.
Over and Under Best Bets
Over of the week: New England Patriots at Chicago Bears
Total: 49.5
New England has scored 38-plus points in three straight games, and more than 60 points were scored in each of their last two affairs. Meanwhile, the Chicago offense has really made strides, with Mitchell Trubisky and Co. combining for 76 points in their last two games.
Throw in that the Chicago defense looked extremely vulnerable against the Miami Dolphins in Week 6 and that the New England D has surrendered 57 points in two road games and this looks and feels like an obvious 55-plus point game.
The total might be below 50 because the Bears still rate well on defense and there might be concerns about the consistency of the Chicago offense, but nobody is stopping the Pats right now and it’s time to start believing in that loaded Bears attack.
This thing should hit the 50s with plenty of room to spare.
Predicted score: Patriots 33, Bears 30
Under of the week: Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars
Total: 43
Both the Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars rank in the bottom 12 offensively and the top 12 defensively, and the Texans managed just 14 points in two games against the Jaguars last year.
So why do sportsbooks believe these two will combine for 43 on Sunday?
It could have to do with the fact the vaunted Jags defense has suddenly given up 70 points the last two weeks. But those games came on the road. At home this year, Jacksonville has surrendered just 13.7 points per game. They should bounce back from a tough stretch against a Texans offense that has been held to 22 or fewer points in five of six games.
It’s still hard to trust Blake Bortles and a depleted Jags offense, but that unit might not need more than 20 against Houston.
Predicted score: Jaguars 23, Texans 13
Good luck, we’re all counting on you.
Previous results
Last week: 2-0
2018 season: 7-5
Brad Gagnon has covered the NFL since 2007 and is a member of the Professional Football Writers of America, despite the fact he actually lives in Canada. The Toronto-based sports journalist’s work can also be seen at Bleacher Report, CBS Sports, Awful Announcing and The Guardian. He can be found on Twitter @brad_gagnon
RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Paul Allen's love was basketball and he delved into professional football out of loyalty to his hometown Seattle.
In the wake of his death, Allen's ownership of the NBA's Portland Trail Blazers and NFL's Seattle Seahawks has come into focus because of questions about how the franchises will move forward in
RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Paul Allen’s love was basketball and he delved into professional football out of loyalty to his hometown Seattle.
In the wake of his death, Allen’s ownership of the NBA’s Portland Trail Blazers and NFL’s Seattle Seahawks has come into focus because of questions about how the franchises will move forward in his absence.
No one is providing many details yet about the succession plans for Allen’s franchise holdings in the wake of his death Monday from complications of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. His primary franchises were the Blazers and Seahawks, although he also owned a small stake in Major League Soccer’s Seattle Sounders.
“Paul thoughtfully addressed how the many institutions he founded and supported would continue after he was no longer able to lead them. This isn’t the time to deal in those specifics as we focus on Paul’s family,” according to a statement from Allen’s company, Vulcan Inc. “We will continue to work on furthering Paul’s mission and the projects he entrusted to us. There are no changes imminent for Vulcan, the teams, the research institutes or museums.”
For now, Allen’s teams will continue to be overseen by Vulcan Sports and Entertainment, an arm of the company he created. His sister, Jody Allen, and executive Bert Kolde were the other members of the Seahawks’ board of directors with Allen. Jody Allen may take a more prominent role with the NFL franchise going forward.
“It doesn’t feel like it’s time to be engaging in that conversation. We’re more into the conversation about recognizing what took place and how to respect Paul and his desires and all of that,” Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Tuesday. “There’s plenty of time to talk about all that stuff. It’s not even a factor in our minds. I understand the interest but there will be plenty of time.
“Nothing is changing. Paul wouldn’t want us to do anything different than what we’re doing, which is to go for it and to represent it every way we can until you can’t. And we’re going to go for it just in that fashion.”
A similar message was being relayed in Portland, where Trail Blazers general manager Neil Olshey and Vulcan Sports and Entertainment CEO Chris McGowan spoke about Allen. The Trail Blazers are dealing with the death of Allen just a couple of days before beginning the regular season at home against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.
“At this point we’re just dealing with the death and we don’t have any imminent announcements,” McGowan said. “At an appropriate time I’m sure we’ll come and talk with everyone about what potentially could happen but right now we’re just dealing with the grief.”
Olshey said his final phone conversation with Allen was in early October with the owner asking if the Blazers GM was watching that night’s preseason games.
“He wanted to talk basketball,” Olshey said. “One of the things that is really unique about Paul is that everything was bifurcated. … If he wanted to talk hoops, he talked hoops. If he wanted to talk music, he called Mick Jagger. If he wanted to talk football, he called Pete Carroll. Who else gets that?”
Giants owner embarrassed by start, wants more from Beckham
NEW YORK (AP) — The co-owner of the New York Giants is embarrassed by the team's second straight 1-5 start and he wants star receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to make his highlights on the field instead of getting recognition from off-the-field comments.
Speaking before the fall meeting of the NFL owners Tuesday, John Mara was
NEW YORK (AP) — The co-owner of the New York Giants is embarrassed by the team’s second straight 1-5 start and he wants star receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to make his highlights on the field instead of getting recognition from off-the-field comments.
Speaking before the fall meeting of the NFL owners Tuesday, John Mara was clearly miffed by the disappointments of a season he had hoped would make fans forget the 3-13 campaign a year ago that led to the firings of coach Ben McAdoo and general manager Jerry Reese.
New general manager Dave Gettleman and coach Pat Shurmur turned over more than half the roster, spent almost $80 million rebuilding the offense line, made Beckham the highest-paid receiver in the league with a $95 million deal and had high hopes heading into the season.
It hasn’t worked out and the biggest disappointment came Thursday when the struggling Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles came to MetLife Stadium and embarrassed the Giants.
What made the loss even more disappointing was the Giants felt they were close to turning things around.
“I’m sick about it, particularly the way we’ve disappointed our fans,” Mara said. “To start out like this is very disappointing. I don’t think you ever expect to go 1-5 … two years in a row. I’m still embarrassed being 1-5. I can’t stand up here and make any excuses about that. We suffer as much as our fans, maybe more.”
Beckham had been on his best behavior this season, but the losing seemed to catch up to him in recent weeks. He did an interview on ESPN more than a week ago where he complained that Eli Manning was not throwing the ball down the field. He also questioned the heart of his teammates.
That did not sit well with Mara, who had spoken to Beckham about getting his act together in the offseason.
“I think he needs to do a little more playing and a little less talking,” Mara said. “I wish he would create the headlines by his play on the field, as opposed to what he says and does off the field.”
Beckham leads the Giants with 45 catches for 506 yards, but he only has one touchdown catch.
While the 37-year-old Manning has gotten most of the blame for the woes of the offense, Mara said a lot of players have to share the blame. He added that it would be up to Shurmur to decide if a change was to be made.
Mara believes Gettleman and Shurmur will turn things around, and he defended their choice of running back Saquon Barkley with the second pick overall in the draft.
“We went with the best player in the draft,” Mara said. “I still believe he’s the best player in the draft. I’m thrilled with what he’s accomplished so far, and I think the sky’s the limit for him.”
Barkley has rushed for 438 yards and four touchdowns and caught 40 passes for 373 yards and two TDs.
The choice has been criticized by some because the Jets took quarterback Sam Darnold with the third pick and they are 3-3.
Heisman Trophy Winner Props: Updated through Week 7
Tua Tagovailoa remains the favorite, but Kyler Murray and Dwayne Haskins close the gap and both jump to 3/1.
Note: The change column indicates the percentage change in the odds of each player. Positive change labeled in green means the player is getting bet and his odds are lower, while the negative change in red
Tua Tagovailoa remains the favorite, but Kyler Murray and Dwayne Haskins close the gap and both jump to 3/1.
Note: The change column indicates the percentage change in the odds of each player. Positive change labeled in green means the player is getting bet and his odds are lower, while the negative change in red means the player’s odds have regressed.
Heisman Trophy Winner Props
Broncos star linebacker promises to whoop Cardinals
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Von Miller, who once said his job was to sack quarterbacks and tell jokes, isn't in a jocular mood with the Denver Broncos mired in a monthlong funk.
During his weekly news conference Tuesday, Miller repeatedly promised that the Broncos (2-4) would whoop the Cardinals (1-5) Thursday night in Arizona.
"I
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Von Miller, who once said his job was to sack quarterbacks and tell jokes, isn’t in a jocular mood with the Denver Broncos mired in a monthlong funk.
During his weekly news conference Tuesday, Miller repeatedly promised that the Broncos (2-4) would whoop the Cardinals (1-5) Thursday night in Arizona.
“I wouldn’t say it’s a must-win,” Miller said. “We’re going to kick their (behind), though. Make sure you put that up there. We’re going to kick their (behind).”
The Broncos lost their fourth straight game on Sunday, when they became the first team in NFL history to allow back-to-back 200-yard rushers — Todd Gurley and Isaiah Crowell.
That led general manager John Elway to declare this week that the Broncos have gotten “very soft” in defending the run, reigniting an insult he used last year that didn’t sit well with the players amid a franchise-worst eight-game skid.
“The last two weeks we had a 200-yard rusher. I get where he’s coming from,” Miller said. “But that was the last two weeks. This week is totally different.”
The Broncos successfully schemed to thwart Rams QB Jared Goff, who was limited to 14 completions for 201 yards and no touchdowns to go with an interception and five sacks.
Gurley, however, capitalized on the Broncos’ heavy use of nickel defense and nose tackle Domata Peko’s worst game in his two seasons in Denver to run for a career-best 208 yards and two TDs a week after the Jets’ Crowell gashed them for 219 yards, including a 77-yard touchdown.
The Broncos’ 23-20 loss left the Rams (6-0) as the league’s last unbeaten team.
Broncos coach Vance Joseph said too many tackles and assignments were missed and challenged his team to get mentally tougher, declaring that tackling is “really mind-set and want-to.”
“Yeah, that was last week, we’re going to be better,” Miller said.
Miller insisted he wasn’t being salty.
“No, I’m not irritated,” he said. “I’m just confident.”
Miller and rookie Bradley Chubb collected 4½ sacks between them last week, but Miller insisted they hadn’t unlocked some sort of pass rush puzzle.
“No, we just got on the board,” Miller said. “And if we’re playing our best, I don’t think there’s anybody in the league that can block me and Bradley. … Especially not the Cardinals. They’re going to get our best on Thursday. They got to come with their best.”
NFL wants players to play with a free mind
NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL doesn't want players worrying about getting flagged or fined.
"You gotta play," NFL football operations chief Troy Vincent said Tuesday at the league's fall meetings. "You hope that no player is thinking about a rule. We want them to play (with a) free mind where you're just free and
NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL doesn’t want players worrying about getting flagged or fined.
“You gotta play,” NFL football operations chief Troy Vincent said Tuesday at the league’s fall meetings. “You hope that no player is thinking about a rule. We want them to play (with a) free mind where you’re just free and you play.”
Chiefs rookie linebacker Breeland Speaks said he didn’t take Tom Brady down because he was concerned about a roughing-the-passer penalty in the fourth quarter of Kansas City’s 43-40 loss at New England on Sunday night. Brady eluded Speaks and ran 4 yards for a touchdown to give the Patriots the lead.
“We watched that video and watched that play and Tom did what we’ve seen Tom do a thousand times,” Vincent said.
“He stepped up in the pocket and the defender didn’t make a play or didn’t create a sack, but you don’t want any player thinking about a penalty or being fined but you hope that he would make that adjustment on some of the things we’ve put in place and that’s not just for his opponent’s protection but for his as well.”
Overall, roughing-the-passer calls are down since the competition committee clarified to game officials the techniques used in such hits during a conference call last month. There were 34 roughing calls through the first three weeks and 19 in the three weeks since the call.
Vincent said the league didn’t advise officials to cut down on the calls, but emphasized to them making sure they see it clearly.
“If you don’t see the complete play, don’t call it,” Vincent said. “That was a directive from the competition committee. That was always the point of emphasis but after the (conference) call and after watching the video, the committee and our coaches (said): ‘If you don’t see the complete play, we ask that you leave the penalty in your pocket.'”
Packers linebacker Clay Matthews was penalized three times in the first three weeks for roughing the passer, including two of which that appeared to be normal tackles. Matthews suggested the league has gone soft and argued that defensive players no longer know what constitutes a legal hit.
Dolphins defensive end William Hayes tore his right ACL trying to avoid landing on Raiders quarterback Derek Carr.
“Every time we emphasized a call, you see more calls in the preseason and first (few) weeks and then you see an adjustment, and a leveling out of calls,” said Atlanta Falcons CEO Rich McKay, the head of the league’s competition committee. “We’re not going to apologize for trying to protect players we think are in a vulnerable state.”
Some other things we learned on the first day of the NFL’s fall meetings:
MORE FINES THAN FLAGS: There have been only six penalties for illegal use of the helmet, but Vincent said between 10-12 players have been fined for such hits and almost 70 warning letters have been issued to players about using the crown of their helmet to initiate a hit.
“We told officials if they don’t see all three elements of it, we can fine it on Monday and we’ll get the conducted corrected,” McKay said. “I think the players have adjusted, the officials have adjusted and I know the coaches have adjusted.”
CONCUSSIONS DOWN: Concussions in preseason were down from 91 to 79, a 13 percent decline. Concussions on kickoffs were zero in the preseason, down from three. Concussions in practices were down from 23 to 9. Jeff Miller, the league’s executive vice president of health and safety initiatives, credits a reduction plan the NFL put into place last year, improvements in helmets in part spurred by the league ratings of helmets and banning of some, rules changes such as the “helmet rule” and the kickoff rules, and the education of players.
“We’re certainly optimistic about the results,” said Dr. Allen Sills, the NFL’s medical director. “We’ll continue with more in-depth analyses of concussions.”
HELMET BAN: Miller said there were some 230 helmets players used in 2017 that ranked in the red area, meaning they were banned for new league players in 2018 and will be banned for every player next season. Through Week 3 of this season, about 40 were still in use that were grandfathered in.
He noted “it’s sometimes hard to make a change,” but added that players won’t have a choice after this season regarding those helmets.
ADVANTAGE, OFFENSE: Teams are scoring more than ever. The number of points (4,489), touchdowns (504) and touchdown passes (328) are the most in league history through six weeks.
McKay credited the performance of young quarterbacks and the emphasis on calling illegal contact and defensive holding penalties. Illegal contact penalties are up from 11 to 36. After six weeks in 2016, there were 30 such calls.
“We didn’t like the way it was going last year and it led to passing yardage going down,” McKay said. “As defenses get more aggressive and grab more, yards go down.”
Vincent said he expects scoring to “normalize” as teams see more film on the young quarterbacks and he noted weather conditions later in the season could make an impact.
“I believe some of the defenses and coordinators will adjust,” Vincent said. “Players are adjusting all the time and you just need game footage to see what people can and can’t do.”
PARITY IS GOOD: Games have been closer through the first six weeks. So far, 54 games have been decided by one score, tied for the most in league history at this point. There have been 28 games decided by three points or fewer, second-most at this point.
“Those are good stats for us because fans want to watch and attend close games,” McKay said.
Mara: Giants need less talk, more play from WR Beckham
Giants owner John Mara is ready for Odell Beckham Jr. to start making headlines on the field and cease fire behind the microphone.
"I think he needs to do a little more playing and a little less talking," Mara said at the NFL fall owners meetings on Tuesday.
Off to a
Giants owner John Mara is ready for Odell Beckham Jr. to start making headlines on the field and cease fire behind the microphone.
“I think he needs to do a little more playing and a little less talking,” Mara said at the NFL fall owners meetings on Tuesday.
Off to a 1-5 start and with critics lining up to rip quarterback Eli Manning, Mara said the team is embarrassed to be at the bottom of the NFC East and NFL standings with one victory entering Week 7.
“It’s not just him,” Mara said of Manning, who took multiple questions last week about his ability to play at a high level in the aftermath of last week’s loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. “It’s pretty disappointing. I’m sick about it.
“When you’re 1-5, generally it means everybody has to play better.”
Mara said he did not confront Beckham about comments made to ESPN, but Fox Sports reported the wide receiver was fined. He also was asked by coach Pat Shurmur, described in the Fox report as ‘livid,’ to apologize to the team for being critical of Manning and the offense in general.
The Giants remain convinced they drafted the best player available at No. 2 in the 2018 draft when running back Saquon Barkley, and not USC quarterback Sam Darnold, was selected. Darnold went one pick later to the Jets.
With Manning’s production down, media coverage has focused on the Giants passing on a passer for a running back, a position at which difference-makers can historically be found later in the draft.
Mara said he still believes Barkley was “the best player in the draft.”
Beckham signed a six-year, $103 million contract before the start of the 2018 season and said at the press conference announcing the deal that he had learned from past flare-ups on and off the field.
In the latest episode of I AM MORE with Uninterrupted, Beckham said he will not apologize.
“I’m sorry that I’m not gonna apologize from my heart,” Beckham said. “I don’t feel like you deserve an apology for one, and I don’t feel like it’s necessary for me to apologize for how I feel.”
Beckham said in the episode his delivery could have been better.
“Like I really went hard this offseason to repair myself — mind, body and soul — and put me back together, to be able to come here and do what? Do the same thing that I was just doing?” he said. “I worked way too hard to just even be able to play football again. I’m not gonna be OK with being mediocre. I’m not gonna be OK with being average.”
Mara said Tuesday he has confidence the right staff is in place — general manager Dave Gettleman and Shurmur — to produce winning results.
Gettleman made multiple roster moves Tuesday, adding wide receiver Bennie Fowler from the practice squad and placing Cody Latimer on injured reserve with a hamstring injury. Linebacker Ray-Ray Armstrong (concussion) also went on IR, and cornerback Donte Deayon was waived. The Giants also elevated linebacker Ukeme Eligwe and cornerback Grant Haley from the practice squad.
‘Lookahead Lines’: Rams-49ers Line Tightens, Titans Out to 6.5 At Chargers
Every week, Sports Handle will look at NFL lines, specifically “lookahead lines,” to see how they’re moving and why. Lookahead lines are those posted one week prior to a game or even
Every week, Sports Handle will look at NFL lines, specifically “lookahead lines,” to see how they’re moving and why. Lookahead lines are those posted one week prior to a game or even before the season has begun, as CG Technology does.
By comparing changes between current lines and the numbers hung days earlier, we can get a sense of where recency bias or overreactions are seeping in.
We’ll highlight the significant shifts, look for value and suggest when it’s a good idea to get behind or stay away from certain teams. Here’s a look at the Week NFL 7 line moves and what it means for bettors. (Note: odds indicated based on current numbers at several Las Vegas sportsbooks.)
Week 7 NFL Lines: Titans See Big Swing After Drubbing to Baltimore, 49ers-Rams Tightens
Tennessee Titans at Los Angeles Chargers (-6.5)
The perception of these two teams has really changed since Sunday. The Chargers are now close to a touchdown favorite after the SuperBook listed them at -3 last week when it released its early lines. Los Angeles is coming off a 38-14 blowout win in Cleveland, while the Titans suffered an ugly 21-0 home loss to the Ravens where quarterback Marcus Mariota was sacked 11 times. Tennessee had won three straight by a field goal over the Texans, Jaguars and Eagles but since then has dropped back-to-back games to the Bills and Ravens, falling 13-12 at Buffalo with all 12 points coming on Ryan Succop field goals. Tennessee has now failed to score an offensive touchdown in three of its six games this year.
Meanwhile, the Chargers have lost only to the Chiefs and Rams, who are a combined 11-1. Despite the Chargers having a record just one game better than the Titans, oddsmakers view these teams as going in opposite directions and the line now reflects that. But — is that substantial 3.5-point swing an overreaction? It looks like Titans or pass in this spot.
Cleveland Browns at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-3)
The Browns, featured on the most recent season of HBO’s Hard Knocks, have been a favorite of bettors dating back to the summer when the SuperBook had them as one of their biggest liabilities to win the Super Bowl. That love has subsided a bit after Cleveland got hammered at home by the Chargers last week as one-point underdogs.
The Bucs were -1.5 last week at the SuperBook and that line has now settled at 3. The Buccaneers lost a shootout to the Falcons 34-29 last week but there seems to be more faith in them with Jameis Winston at quarterback rather than journeyman rollercoaster Ryan Fitzpatrick. Note that Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield injured his ankle against the Chargers but he’s expected to play on Sunday. The oddsmakers have been giving Cleveland (4-2 ATS) a lot of respect this year, although this is a time where there looks to be some value taking the Browns, catching the field goal.
Cleveland has just one win but two of their losses are by three points. Now the offense can dig into the Buccaneers’ 31st ranked defense, now under the direction of linebackers coach Mark Duffner after defensive coordinator Mike Smith was fired on Monday. Browns offer line that’s 1.5 points higher than last week and are worth a look, assuming Mayfield plays.
New Orleans Saints at Baltimore Ravens (-2.5)
The Ravens are coming off the most dominant defensive performance of the season in their 21-0 shutout of the Titans where the team recorded 11 sacks, one shy of the NFL record. As mentioned above, the game changed the perception of Tennessee. It also changed public perception of Baltimore.
The Ravens were a pick’em in this spot last week at the SuperBook and that number moved to 2.5 when the lines were released Sunday at most sportsbooks.
The Saints had a bye last week but have won four straight and are coming off blowout wins over the Giants and Redskins. It will be interesting to see if this number reaches three. Either way, the value lies with the Saints. The Ravens’ defense is good but not as good as it looked last week versus the hapless Titans offense. Drew Brees and the Saints present a much bigger challenge.
Watch this line and see where it goes. The Saints are 9-1 ATS in their last 10 games coming off a bye and 16-5 ATS their last 21 on the road. If New Orleans gets to +3, give the Saints serious consideration.
Los Angeles Rams (-10) at San Francisco 49ers
This number has seen a lot movement since the summer when the 49ers were a popular pick to make a playoff run. The perception of the team has obviously changed since San Francisco lost starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo for the season due to a knee injury.
It’s hard to believe now but the Rams opened -1 when CG Technology released its early lines in May, a number that ballooned to 12.5 last week at the SuperBook. After the 49ers performed well on Monday night and almost upset the Packers in Green Bay, the line has settled in at -10 at a majority of Las Vegas sports books.
Since C.J. Beathard replaced Garoppolo at quarterback, the 49ers are 2-1 ATS. They lost outright to the Cardinals as 3-point favorites yet covered twice as big underdogs (10 and 9 points) to the Chargers and Packers. San Francisco lost those two games by a combined five points.
The Rams are 0-3 ATS in their last three games and have been favored by at least a touchdown in all of them. The 49ers are coming off an emotional loss Monday night but they look like a live dog this week getting 10 points at home.
Unbeaten Rams still top AP Pro32 poll; Patriots are No. 2
NEW YORK (AP) — And then there was one.
After six weeks, the Los Angeles Rams are the NFL's last unbeaten team following their 23-20 victory over the Denver Broncos.
The Rams will look to stay unbeaten on Sunday when they face the San Francisco 49ers in the final game of a three-game road swing.
NEW YORK (AP) — And then there was one.
After six weeks, the Los Angeles Rams are the NFL’s last unbeaten team following their 23-20 victory over the Denver Broncos.
The Rams will look to stay unbeaten on Sunday when they face the San Francisco 49ers in the final game of a three-game road swing.
And it’s little surprise that the Rams are the unanimous top team in the latest AP Pro32 poll for the fourth consecutive week. They received all 12 first-place votes and 384 points in balloting Tuesday by media members who regularly cover the NFL.
“Todd Gurley has staked an early claim in this year’s MVP race,” Newsday said Bob Glauber. “With 208 rushing yards and two touchdowns, he kept the Rams unbeaten with a narrow road win at Denver.”
The New England Patriots are inching their way back to the top. The Patriots moved two spots to No. 2 after their 43-40 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.
“Death. Taxes. Patriots,” said Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk.
The Chiefs slipped a spot to No. 3 after their first loss of the season. The Chiefs will host the Cincinnati Bengals in their second consecutive Sunday night matchup.
The Bengals dropped three spots to No. 8 after their 28-21 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Steelers, who have won two in a row, climbed three spots to No. 9 as they enter their bye week.
The New Orleans Saints, coming off their bye week, fell a spot to No. 4. They return to action this week against the Baltimore Ravens.
The Ravens jumped four spots to No. 6 after their 21-0 rout of the Tennessee Titans, in which they had a franchise-record 11 sacks.
“The Ravens play serious defense, which is a rarity in the new-age NFL,” said Ira Kaufman of Fox 13 in Tampa, Florida.
Another team making a big climb was the Los Angeles Chargers, who moved six spots to No. 5 after routing the Cleveland Browns 38-14. The Chargers face the Titans in London for a game at Wembley Stadium.
The Minnesota Vikings moved up two spots to No. 7 after topping the Arizona Cardinals.
The defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles jumped five places to round out the top 10.
“(Carson) Wentz getting stronger,” Fox Sports’ John Czarnecki said.
Where Do Gubernatorial Candidates Stand on Sports Betting? West Edition
Thirty-six states will elect governors next month, and we at Sports Handle wondered if sports betting ranks among the key issues in any state elections — or as a topic of campaign trail conversation at all.
In most cases, sports betting is not a hot topic and likely won’t be a deciding factor
Thirty-six states will elect governors next month, and we at Sports Handle wondered if sports betting ranks among the key issues in any state elections — or as a topic of campaign trail conversation at all.
In most cases, sports betting is not a hot topic and likely won’t be a deciding factor in electing a governor (although there are single issue voters on very issue), but there are some states in which the legislature has been actively exploring sports betting and having a “friendly” governor will speed the process in those states.
Using the Mighty Mississippi as our divider, we present our findings in two parts. Part I on the East is available here.
Read more Where Do Gubernatorial Candidates Stand on Sports Betting? West Edition on SportsHandle.
NFL Week 6 Stat Recap Table: QB, RB and WR
For some, it was an amazing week, like Tom Brady, Todd Gurley and Tyreek Hill. For others like Marcus Mariota, it was a week to forget. The Titans allowed him to be sacked 11 times, and yet he completed only 10 passes. It's not uncommon to see something like this when a backup comes in
For some, it was an amazing week, like Tom Brady, Todd Gurley and Tyreek Hill. For others like Marcus Mariota, it was a week to forget. The Titans allowed him to be sacked 11 times, and yet he completed only 10 passes. It’s not uncommon to see something like this when a backup comes in for a possession or two, but Mariota played the entire game. Either the Ravens defense was on fire, or the Titans are in desperate need of a offensive line.
Notable Performances
- Jameis Winston, Andrew Luck ,and Patrick Mahomes tossed for 4 touchdowns
- Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers both produced 2 touchdowns, along with last minute game winning drives
- Melvin Gordon rushed for 132 yards and 3 touchdowns
- Todd Gurley rushed for 208 yards and 2 touchdowns
- Tyreek Hill caught 7 passes for 142 yards and 3 touchdowns
Giants sign WR Fowler, add Eligwe, Haley from practice squad
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants have signed former Denver Broncos receiver Bennie Fowler and placed linebacker Ray-Ray Armstrong and wide receiver Cody Latimer on injured reserve.
The moves were among a number made by the Giants (1-5) on Tuesday as they returned to practice after a long weekend following a Thursday
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants have signed former Denver Broncos receiver Bennie Fowler and placed linebacker Ray-Ray Armstrong and wide receiver Cody Latimer on injured reserve.
The moves were among a number made by the Giants (1-5) on Tuesday as they returned to practice after a long weekend following a Thursday night game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
New York, which will face Atlanta (2-4) on Monday night, also signed linebacker Ukeme Eligwe and cornerback Grant Haley from its practice squad. Cornerback Donte Deayon was waived.
Wide receiver Kalif Raymond and defensive end Myles Humphrey were signed to the practice squad, a day after defensive back Ronald Zamort was added.
Armstrong has a concussion. Latimer has a hamstring injury. Both were hurt against the Eagles.
Armstrong had 18 tackles and two more on special teams. Latimer had six catches for 108 yards, including three receptions for 52 yards against Philadelphia.
Fowler played for the Broncos from 2015-17. He appeared in 45 regular-season games and caught 56 passes for 698 yards and five touchdowns. He caught Peyton Manning’s final career pass, a two-point conversion in the Broncos’ victory in Super Bowl 50.
Fowler joined the Chicago Bears as a free agent in April and was released on Sept. 1. The Patriots signed him on Sept. 10 and cut him less than a week later.
Deayon had six tackles in four games this season.
Consensus Picks Shredded In Rough Week 6 In NFL SuperContest
To round out NFL Week 6, the Green Bay Packers (-9.5) gave little hint of a cover on Monday night against the visiting San Francisco 49ers in another vintage Aaron Rodgers performance in which the QB brought the Pack back from 30-23 for a 33-30 win as time expired.
Together with the Chiefs-Patriots Arena
To round out NFL Week 6, the Green Bay Packers (-9.5) gave little hint of a cover on Monday night against the visiting San Francisco 49ers in another vintage Aaron Rodgers performance in which the QB brought the Pack back from 30-23 for a 33-30 win as time expired.
Together with the Chiefs-Patriots Arena Football League-themed game on Sunday night, teams in the two primetime games combined for 146 points scored. But back to the point spreads that decide fates in the 3,120 player field competing for a $1.5 million top prize in the Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest: It was not a pretty picture for the most popular teams this week, which went 1-4 overall, the lone cover coming courtesy Pittsburgh at Cincinnati.
Contestants collected a respectable 2.4 with two points apiece, a step up from Week 5’s 2.24, but let’s dig into what went wrong for top consensus picks New England, Jacksonville, Chicago and Indianapolis (figures via FantasySuperContest). Here’s the weekly snapshot, then we’ll dig into the consensus picks and a bit more below:
- Favorites vs Underdogs (ATS): 9-5-1
- Home vs Away (ATS): 6-8-1
- Over/Under record: 10-6
- Straight up underdog wins: 5
Read more Consensus Picks Shredded In Rough Week 6 In NFL SuperContest on SportsHandle.
Ballin’ on a Budget Week 6 Results
The Patriots came so close to putting us very much in the green, but their inability to hold a double-digit halftime lead put our dreams on hold. Still, as it was, we had a very good week, going 3-1-1, making it our fifth week out of six where we avoided going under .500. Unfortunately, we took a shot with $10 of our $20 budget on the Patriots, so that game was where all the money was this week.
The Patriots came so close to putting us very much in the green, but their inability to hold a double-digit halftime lead put our dreams on hold. Still, as it was, we had a very good week, going 3-1-1, making it our fifth week out of six where we avoided going under .500. Unfortunately, we took a shot with $10 of our $20 budget on the Patriots, so that game was where all the money was this week.
That being said, we still grabbed a return on investment of about 25 percent this week and have pulled almost exactly even on the season. Our pick percentage is also sitting at 56 percent, meaning that if it creeps a little bit higher in the coming weeks, we’ll be close to the professional standard of 60 percent.
LOSS: Panthers over Redskins (EVEN): Redskins 23, Panthers 17.
Oh, so close. Like I said, we had every reason to think the Panthers would drop this one, but their talent should have won out. Washington went up 17-0 and I gave up on Carolina. However, they climbed back into the game and were in the red zone when they failed to convert on fourth and 5 to end the game.
Cam Newton and Co. got hot just a little too late and they fell on the road to a Washington team that looked terrible a week ago. That’s just the NFL sometimes. The fact the Panthers even made this close at the end made this one exciting. Unfortunately, they couldn’t come through in the end. Total win: $0.
WIN: Seahawks -3 vs. Raiders (EVEN): Seahawks 27, Raiders 3.
They say the Seahawks are a different team away from home. They were REALLY far from home this week as this game was played in London, but it didn’t seem to affect Seattle. Russell Wilson and his talented receiving corps picked apart the Raiders secondary and dominated from the jump. Even more importantly for the Seahawks, the defense balled out as well, forcing turnover after turnover.
By the end of the first half, this one wasn’t in doubt and it felt good knowing we were going to have a game in the win column early in the day. We should also keep in mind that Seattle has been great against the spread this season, losing against it only once. Total win: $6.
WIN: Ravens -3 at Titans (-110): Ravens 21, Titans 0.
This game wasn’t the prettiest to watch, but Baltimore easily covered and that’s all we really care about. That defense is scary, now allowing just 12 total points over their last two games. They also found more ways to get Lamar Jackson involved in the offense and he provided a spark. We’ll keep this in mind for potential unders to bet in the future, although you can guess oddsmakers are probably already catching onto this defensive trend.
Tennessee has been feisty this season, ruining several spreads including when they came back and beat the Eagles in overtime to lose us a bet. They showed very little fight today, though, and just like Seattle, Baltimore provided us with plenty of breathing room and the confidence that we were in for a good week. Total win: $5.70.
WIN: Jaguars-Cowboys OVER 40.5 points: Cowboys 40, Jaguars 7.
I certainly can’t claim to have foreseen this outcome, but hey, it won us our bet. Nobody or their moms thought Dallas would put up 40 points on the Jaguars’ defense. It just doesn’t make sense. One of the NFL’s most anemic offenses simply torched the league’s best defense. Blake Bortles also looked terrible for the second week in a row. They have to get something figured out with him or they aren’t winning the division again.
After Dallas hopped out to a 24-0 lead, this seemed like a sure win since Jacksonville would be playing catch up, but it actually ended up being close. The Jags were never able to get anything going offensively, so thank goodness the Cowboys added another touchdown of insurance or this game would’ve ended at 33-7, good enough to break our hearts by half a point. Total win: $3.80.
PUSH: Patriots -3 vs. Chiefs (-110): Patriots 43, Chiefs 40.
We can’t ever have nice things, can we? We would have had a phenomenal day if the Patriots could have better protected their 15-point halftime lead, but I suppose we will settle for a push. New England looked unstoppable in the first half and Kansas City had to keep settling for field goals. In the second half, those field goals turned into trouble and allowed the Chiefs to take the lead at one point late.
It really would have been nice to chalk this one up in the win column and be way up for the season, but as it is, we’re moving on up and that pick percentage continues to rise as well. As we look ahead to next week, it again will be all about picking how much to put on each game. Our only problem this season has been putting small money on our winning picks. Let’s keep reversing that trend into Week 7. Total win: $10.
PIGGY BANK: $116.81 (-2.7% return on investment)
PICK PERCENTAGE: 56% (15-12-3)
Rodgers leads Pack to comeback win over 49ers
Mason Crosby drilled a 27-yard field goal as time expired to lift the Green Bay Packers to a 33-30 win over the visiting San Francisco 49ers on Monday night.
Crosby's kick capped a terrific final drive by Aaron Rodgers, who led a 10-play, 81-yard drive in 1:04 to seal the comeback victory.
Mason Crosby drilled a 27-yard field goal as time expired to lift the Green Bay Packers to a 33-30 win over the visiting San Francisco 49ers on Monday night.
Crosby’s kick capped a terrific final drive by Aaron Rodgers, who led a 10-play, 81-yard drive in 1:04 to seal the comeback victory. Rodgers was 25-for-46 passing for 425 yards and two touchdowns, both of which went to Davante Adams.
Green Bay (3-2-1) remained undefeated at Lambeau Field. Three Packers receivers totaled 100-plus yards, with Adams leading the way with 10 catches for 132 yards.
San Francisco (1-5) squandered a seven-point lead in the fourth quarter. C.J. Beathard completed 16 of 23 passes for 245 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.
Rodgers engineered the win in the final minute. He rushed for 21 yards up the middle of the field and spiked the ball to stop the clock with 20 seconds left. He then completed passes along the sideline to Adams (two) and Equanimeous St. Brown to set up a short-range field goal by Crosby.
The drive proved to be an exclamation mark for Rodgers, who evened the score at 30 with 1:55 remaining in the fourth period. He lobbed a 16-yard pass to Adams, who leaped for the catch in the left corner of the end zone.
The 49ers led 24-20 at halftime.
San Francisco opened the scoring on a 3-yard run by Matt Breida, who matched his rushing touchdown total (two) from his rookie campaign in 2017.
Green Bay scored the next 17 points on a 2-yard rushing touchdown by Ty Montgomery, a 29-yard field goal by Crosby and a 9-yard passing touchdown from Rodgers to Adams.
The 49ers answered with a 67-yard pass from Beathard to Marquise Goodwin with 27 seconds left in the first quarter. Beathard heaved a perfect pass to hit Goodwin in stride down the middle of the field.
A 39-yarder by Crosby increased Green Bay’s lead to 20-14.
San Francisco responded with a 30-yard strike from Beathard to Goodwin to take the lead with 6:05 to go in the half. Robbie Gould connected on a 46-yard field goal with 4 seconds left in the second quarter to increase the halftime lead to four.
Green Bay pulled within 24-23 early in the second half after Crosby drilled a 51-yard field goal. The 49ers responded with a 44-yarder from Gould to increase the lead to 27-23.
Gould hit a 43-yarder to make it 30-23 early in the fourth quarter before Rodgers’ comeback.
–Field Level Media
Blitzburghed: Bengals pick up pieces after another late loss
CINCINNATI (AP) — The Bengals' depleted defense went with an all-out blitz, hoping to push the Steelers out of field goal range. Instead, Ben Roethlisberger threw a short pass that Antonio Brown turned into a 31-yard touchdown with 10 seconds left, and the Bengals' litany of last-second losses grew with another mindboggling finish.
Brown's catch-and-run
CINCINNATI (AP) — The Bengals’ depleted defense went with an all-out blitz, hoping to push the Steelers out of field goal range. Instead, Ben Roethlisberger threw a short pass that Antonio Brown turned into a 31-yard touchdown with 10 seconds left, and the Bengals’ litany of last-second losses grew with another mindboggling finish.
Brown’s catch-and-run into the end zone gave Pittsburgh a 28-21 victory Sunday that evened up the AFC North and left the Bengals (4-2) trying to figure out what happens next. That final play will stick with them for a while.
Defensive coordinator Teryl Austin said Monday that he decided to blitz in hopes of pushing the Steelers (3-2-1) out of Chris Boswell’s range. The Steelers trailed 21-20 and could have won with a field goal.
“We just decided to go after them,” Austin said. “I want our guys to play aggressive, we’re playing to win, and they had a good play called.”
When Roethlisberger saw the Bengals had no safety guarding against a big play, he knew Brown would have a clear path to the end zone. He took the snap and quickly tossed it to Brown, who ran untouched for Pittsburgh’s seventh straight win in the series.
In the aftermath, the Bengals were left trying to pick up the pieces of a defense that lost numerous players and is headed to Kansas City for a game Sunday night. The Chiefs (5-1) have one of the league’s top offenses and are coming off a 43-40 loss to New England.
Linebacker Nick Vigil left in the first quarter with an injured left knee and is out indefinitely. Cornerback Darqueze Dennard hurt his right shoulder late in the first half and didn’t return. Safety Shawn Williams left with a concussion in the third quarter. Others were in and out of the lineup with injuries.
The defense starred in Cincinnati’s solid start, scoring three touchdowns and finishing off three games by getting turnovers. With a chance to end the Bengals’ streak of abysmal finishes against the Steelers, the defense failed to hold on.
The Steelers got the ball at their 23-yard line with 1:12 left and three timeouts. Roethlisberger completed passes of 8 and 10 yards to JuJu Smith-Schuster. A holding call on cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick provided a first down.
Roethlisberger completed another pass that Smith-Schuster turned into a 23-yard gain and put them in field goal range with 15 seconds left and two timeouts. That play put the Steelers in position to pull it out.
“That was one there that he found the hole in the coverage,” Austin said. “Every coverage has got a little bit of a weakness in it, and where they hit us was right behind the linebackers and just in front of the safeties.”
Although Boswell has struggled this season, he has never missed a kick at Paul Brown Stadium. He had a game winner with 14 seconds left in Pittsburgh’s 18-16 playoff victory in 2015. He had another on the final play of a 23-20 victory last December.
Austin decided to take a chance with a blitz, hoping to drop a runner for a loss or sack Roethlisberger, rather than leave Boswell in position to kick another game winner.
“I didn’t want to leave it into the field goal kicker’s hands and allow him because it’s not every day you block a field goal,” Austin said.
DEFENDING BURFICT: Coach Marvin Lewis declined again on Monday to address linebacker Vontaze Burfict’s latest hit to Brown’s head . Burfict hit Brown in the shoulder and helmet with his forearm as the receiver was being tackled by Shawn Williams and Jessie Bates.
Brown was shaken up and left the game for a couple of plays. The officials didn’t flag the play, but the NFL could discipline Burfict after reviewing it. Burfict was suspended by the league for hitting Brown in the head during the 2015 playoff game and was suspended for the start of the next season. He also was suspended for the first three games of the 2017 season for an egregious hit during a preseason game. He sat out the first four this year for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing substances.
“Everybody makes a comment on everything that 55 does,” Lewis said, using Burfict’s number. “They don’t comment on anything anybody else does, so let’s leave it at that.”
Report: RB Bell still a no-show in Pittsburgh
Disgruntled holdout running back Le'Veon Bell did not show up for player meetings with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday morning, NFL Network reported.
The Steelers are on their bye week with practices scheduled Tuesday and Wednesday before a break that ends Oct. 22. Under terms of the collective bargaining agreement, players must
Disgruntled holdout running back Le’Veon Bell did not show up for player meetings with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday morning, NFL Network reported.
The Steelers are on their bye week with practices scheduled Tuesday and Wednesday before a break that ends Oct. 22. Under terms of the collective bargaining agreement, players must have four consecutive days off during the bye week.
Coach Mike Tomlin is giving the team off days Thursday through Sunday.
Previously, Bell told ESPN that he intends to end his holdout at some point to play this season, his sixth in the NFL, all with the Steelers. A source told ESPN that Bell was targeting a return during Pittsburgh’s bye week.
The Steelers next play Oct. 28 against the Cleveland Browns.
Bell has refused to sign the team’s $14.5 million franchise tag and wants a new contract. Over the summer, the Steelers reportedly offered Bell a five-year, $70 million contract, but Bell balked because only $17 million was guaranteed. Big-name running backs Todd Gurley and David Johnson, who signed new contracts, received at least twice that amount in money guaranteed.
If Bell returns to the Steelers (3-2-1), he will be going back to a team that has found a capable replacement at running back. Second-year back James Conner has run the ball 103 times for 453 yards (4.4-yard average) and seven touchdowns. He also has caught 26 passes for 257 yards in six games. That’s the third-most receptions on the team, behind JuJu Smith-Schuster and Antonio Brown.
–Field Level Media
Could trade provide graceful exit for Giants’ Manning?
Dallas Cowboys: It's tough replacing one of the most accurate kickers in NFL history, but that's just what Brett Maher is doing this season -- and doing it well. When the Cowboys cut Dan Bailey and his $3.4 million salary and brought in the $480,000-a-year Maher, no one was quite sure how it
Dallas Cowboys: It’s tough replacing one of the most accurate kickers in NFL history, but that’s just what Brett Maher is doing this season — and doing it well. When the Cowboys cut Dan Bailey and his $3.4 million salary and brought in the $480,000-a-year Maher, no one was quite sure how it would turn out. But on the season, he’s hit 15 of 16 field goals, missing only his first attempt of the year. On Sunday, in the Cowboys’ 40-7 drubbing of Jacksonville, Maher hit field goals of 32, 46, 50 and 55 yards. He also connected on all four extra-point attempts. “Hats off to our kicker, Brett, for doing his job,” defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence said after the game. “He’s pretty nice.” An even bigger compliment came from Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones. “We’re really pleased with how he’s kicking,” Jones said. “He’s kicking in form with how he kicked in preseason. It’s not surprising.”
New York Giants: ESPN analyst and former NFL quarterback Matt Hasselbeck shared on Sunday his idea about how the Giants and struggling quarterback Eli Manning could divorce amicably: trade him to Jacksonville. Despite being 3-3, the Jaguars have playoff aspirations, but quarterback Blake Bortles has been inconsistent. In Jacksonville, the 37-year-old Manning could reunite with the man he won two Super Bowl games with, Tom Coughlin, the Jags’ president.
“I would do Eli Manning a solid. I would trade him to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Jacksonville has a team and they’re making a run,” Hasselbeck said on the network. “Eli Manning is Tom Coughlin’s quarterback. If you were to ask Tom Coughlin what he’s looking for in a quarterback, he’s thinking about what Eli Manning does for him. Having him in the organization would be a value to the Jaguars and lets Giants fans turn the page.”
Philadelphia Eagles: Left tackle Jason Peters sustained a torn right biceps in the Eagles’ Week 6 win over the New York Giants, but he shouldn’t miss much time, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Rapoport reported Sunday that Peters could return in just a week or two. Peters, 36, has played just two complete games this season as he has battled a quadriceps injury. Halapoulivaati Vaitai struggled in the preseason and hasn’t dazzled in the regular season, but he most likely will start while Peters is sidelined. He started 10 regular-season games when Peters went down with a knee injury last year, plus three more in the postseason. The Eagles (3-3) meet the Carolina Panthers (3-2) Sunday in Philadelphia.
Washington Redskins: Adrian Peterson was listed as questionable before the Redskins’ game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. The 33-year-old running back didn’t let a separated shoulder suffered a week earlier stop him, though. He rushed for 97 yards on 17 carries as the Redskins won 23-17. “I had already made up in my mind Friday, ‘Hey, I’m going to give it a go, and I know it’s going to be painful but it’s mind over matter and keep pressing,'” Peterson told reporters after the game. “So that’s what I ended up doing.” The coaches on both sides applauded his efforts. “I can’t say enough about what he did today, playing through the pain of the shoulder and the knee,” Redskins head coach Jay Gruden said of Peterson. “What a pro. What a pro he is.” Panthers coach Ron Rivera had this to say: “Adrian Peterson ran hard. I think he created the opportunity for them down the stretch to control the clock a little bit.”
–Field Level Media
After loss, Matt Nagy, Bears deal with big dose of adversity
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — After three weeks of success, adversity hit the Chicago Bears in waves.
An injury to pass rusher Khalil Mack, a key missed field goal, turnovers at critical times, penalties, and a faltering defense all combined to help take down the Bears 31-28 in overtime Sunday against the Miami Dolphins.
The
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — After three weeks of success, adversity hit the Chicago Bears in waves.
An injury to pass rusher Khalil Mack, a key missed field goal, turnovers at critical times, penalties, and a faltering defense all combined to help take down the Bears 31-28 in overtime Sunday against the Miami Dolphins.
The mistakes ended a three-game winning streak by Chicago (3-2) and even led to the first real criticism for coach Matt Nagy. On Monday at Halas Hall, Nagy stood up for his share of blame.
“I’m a big boy,” Nagy said. “I can handle the criticism.”
Of more concern than all of this with the New England Patriots coming to Soldier Field on Sunday is Mack’s health. He completed the game after suffering an ankle injury, but failed to record a sack for the first time this season.
Team medical personnel will evaluate his injury in the next few days, and Nagy said it won’t include X-rays.
Chicago’s defense looked entirely different without Mack 100 percent healthy. The pass rush never got to Miami quarterback Brock Osweiler, and the Bears’ league-best run defense was trampled by 35-year-old running back Frank Gore for 101 of Miami’s 161 rushing yards.
Missed tackles on Albert Wilson contributed to two shorter passes going for long touchdowns to cap off a nightmare afternoon in the heat for the Bears.
“I hope it’s an aberration, but we’ll discuss it and we make everybody accountable,” Nagy said about poor tackling. “I think for our team and our players we like to pump them up and show them the good stuff, but we’ll also show them the bad stuff. You know, why did this happen? And use it as motivation.
“So I hope it was just a one-time thing.”
Some turnovers took on a different form than in other games this season.
Quarterback Mitchell Trubisky threw one interception in the end zone, but for the first time the Bears offense had someone other than Trubisky lose a fumble.
Both Jordan Howard and Tarik Cohen lost the ball, Howard at the goal line and Cohen with the offense near midfield in pursuit of the winning points.
“We need to protect the football better,” Nagy said. “We need to have better ball security and try to win those turnover margins.”
Howard went for more than a quarter without a carry following his goal-line fumble, but Nagy said no punishment was involved and this was determined more by the game situation.
“Anytime somebody does that, a lot of times you’re in that mode where somebody fumbles the football and you want to give them the football right away,” Nagy said. “But for us, we were having success throwing the football in the second half and we just stuck with that.”
Despite the interception, Trubisky put up a strong second half and finished 22 of 31 for 316 yards with three touchdowns. His passer rating for the season is 105.6.
“Mitch is playing really well right now, he’s playing really well,” Nagy said. “You’re seeing the growth of the players’ trust within each other, and his growth with these players.”
Nagy had to fend off questions about his overtime decision to run the ball on third down, rather than pass to try to get Cody Parkey a field goal try closer than 53 yards in overtime. Parkey missed it wide right.
“Hindsight is 20-20,” Nagy said. “You pass the ball and get the first (down), and then who knows what goes on from there? In the end, I felt very comfortable with giving Cody Parkey a chance to make that field goal.
“And I’ll say this: Depending on the situations, I have ultimate trust in him to make that.”
The Bears remained in first place in the NFC North with a 3-2 record after the loss, and Nagy looked ahead with a positive attitude.
“This is not a ‘Debbie Downer’ organization,” Nagy said referring to the “Saturday Night Live character. “We’re a winning team, we lost that game, life goes on. How’re we going to get better?”
The Analyst: In-Game Wagering One Of Best Bets To Make
For most casual sports bettors, making a bet on a game has less to do with careful analysis and seeking the best value for their bet and more to do with simply wanting to increase their excitement and interest in a particular game.
For the professional sports bettors, enthusiasm for a game is a distraction
For most casual sports bettors, making a bet on a game has less to do with careful analysis and seeking the best value for their bet and more to do with simply wanting to increase their excitement and interest in a particular game.
For the professional sports bettors, enthusiasm for a game is a distraction while they are gathering and studying information looking for advantages where the book has a bad line on a game or is behind in updating a line for new information related to a game. Then there are my favorites, the math geeks who just look for opportunities in the wide range of lines available or connected to a team and or a particular game and look for opportunities to get plus money on both sides of a game.
Often times professional bettors are stigmatized as guys who are either trying to manipulate a betting line, or that pay for secret information on a team or players, or in the extreme that they might even fix a game or even try to delay when the books might learn of an important piece of game related information so that they can get a bet down first. In the old days (before cell phones and internet), when you got a piece of useful information you could take a little time to figure out how to best use the information, presuming the information of course was good. Which begs an interesting question “when is advance information cheating or not or is it simply survival of the fittest.”
Read more The Analyst: In-Game Wagering One Of Best Bets To Make on SportsHandle.