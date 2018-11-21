NFL Week 12: Over and Under Best Bets
This NFL season, with sports betting expected to be a more common and accepted practice, we’re making a point to look beyond point spreads and analyze often-neglected totals. As part of that approach, we’re offering up our favorite bet over and favorite under each week.
Over and Under Best Bets
Over of the week: Seattle Seahawks at Carolina Panthers
Total: 47
The Seahawks offense has come alive with 27 or more points in five of its last six games, while a still-vulnerable defense has surrendered 85 points in the last three weeks.
Sunday in Carolina, Russell Wilson and Co. should have plenty of opportunities to roast a Panthers defense that earlier this month allowed 28 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and 52 to the Pittsburgh Steelers, while a run defense that has struggled could have trouble with Christian McCaffrey and Cam Newton.
We might still be getting used to the reality that both of these teams are offensively driven, which could also explain why the total for Sunday’s potential shootout is only 47.
The key here is that both teams should have plenty of opportunities to move the ball down the field. The Seahawks haven’t registered a takeaway since October, while the Panthers have gone back-to-back games since causing a turnover.
Predicted score: Panthers 30, Seahawks 27
Under of the week: Miami Dolphins at Indianapolis Colts
Total: 51
Indianapolis Colts games have been going over like crazy as Indy’s offense has broken out in recent weeks, but a total of 51 is still too high for a matchup between the Colts and Miami Dolphins.
After all, the Dolphins have been held to 13 or fewer points in back-to-back games and quarterback Ryan Tannehill remains a question mark with a shoulder injury. That could make things extremely difficult on the road against a young and emerging Indianapolis defense that has surrendered 10 or fewer points in two of its last three home games.
Could a toothless Miami defense be in trouble against the red-hot Andrew Luck? Sure, but the Dolphins are only a couple games removed from a superb performance on D against the New York Jets, and Indy’s offense could be due for a down week with center Ryan Kelly now dealing with a knee injury.
The Colts might need well over 35 points to get this game over the total, and that’s simply unlikely.
Predicted score: Colts 27, Dolphins 13
Good luck, we’re all counting on you.
Previous results
Last week: 0-2
2018 season: 14-8
Brad Gagnon has covered the NFL since 2007 and is a member of the Professional Football Writers of America, despite the fact he actually lives in Canada. The Toronto-based sports journalist’s work can also be seen at Bleacher Report, CBS Sports, Awful Announcing and The Guardian. He can be found on Twitter @brad_gagnon
51-45: The Big 12 has come to the NFL
The Big 12 conference has come to the NFL.
Without a doubt, the Monday-night scoring extravaganza between the Rams and Chiefs was entertaining. It had more spectacular plays and head-spinning twists than a game of Madden or a matchup of teams from college football's defense-challenged conference.
As for it being a pro football classic, no
The Big 12 conference has come to the NFL.
Without a doubt, the Monday-night scoring extravaganza between the Rams and Chiefs was entertaining. It had more spectacular plays and head-spinning twists than a game of Madden or a matchup of teams from college football’s defense-challenged conference.
As for it being a pro football classic, no way.
And for those yearning to see a rematch in the Super Bowl, don’t count on it — unless each team finds a consistent defense.
Yeah, we know, there were several big defensive plays that produced points in Los Angeles’ 54-51 victory, the highest-scoring Monday night contest ever and the only time two teams have each exceeded 50 points in the same game. Aaron Donald might have cemented a second straight NFL Defensive Player of the Year award with his strip-sacks of Patrick Mahomes.
There were three picks, though two came when Mahomes was in desperation mode. There were four lost fumbles as each defensive line made its present felt — for a few seconds.
The box score looks as long as one of Andy Reid’s play sheets.
What America saw was Madden 19 at its most frenetic. And that’s exactly what much of the current sporting public covets. Give them receivers running free like deer in a meadow ; light shows of points on the scoreboard; announcers fawning over the action while ignoring the quality of performance; and offensive records galore.
This was a home run derby with major league sluggers in a Little League park. It was a hockey shootout with NHL skaters facing amateur goalies. A dunk contest on 9-foot rims.
Fantastic fun? For sure.
But it can also be seen as an indictment of how the NFL — helped along by college football’s evolution — has headed toward flag football.
How did we get to a point where the third-highest scoring game in NFL history, chock full of flying flags (21 accepted penalties for 195 yards), terrible coverage and some overzealous coaching is labeled a masterpiece?
“A couple of things are contributing,” says Hall of Fame coach Tony Dungy, now an analyst for NBC. “The skills of the players on offense and the way the coaches are designing things is one. And the practice schedule that has been reduced really favors the offense now.
“You can’t do as much work in the offseason and at training camp, and that hurts the defenses. Quarterbacks take their groups and they can get together and throw and work on their timing for two or three weeks. Defenses can’t do that, so they are behind the eight ball from the outset.”
And the rules and officials have evolved to favor receivers and quarterbacks.
It comes to fruition weekly. Consider that the NFL has had the most points scored (7,791), most touchdowns (895) and most touchdown passes (570) through 11 weeks in its history. The 54-51 frenzy is the punctuation mark.
At least so far.
Dungy and his NBC studio partner, former safety Rodney Harrison, bemoan the lack of fundamentals on defense. We saw as many examples of that on Monday night as we did tight spirals from Mahomes and Rams quarterback Jared Goff.
“A lot of coaches in general go over scheme so much and designing things and how you play your responsibility and all the things offensive teams can do,” Dungy says. “We have lost sight of the basics, you see the poor fundamentals.”
Adds Harrison, one of the best tacklers and cover guys at his position:
“One thing I have learned weekly and has become a lot more prevalent because of all the emphasis on the changing of the rules is that they don’t teach a lot of technique in college anymore. It’s all about a scheme and all these different formations and you try to trick people and do all this misdirection. Coaches spend so much time on plays they forget about teaching technique.
“Cornerback don’t have technique, they panic when they are down the field. The ball is in the air, they don’t look back, can’t make a play.”
It was something we saw plenty of Monday night. Of course, receivers such as Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce, Brandin Cooks and Robert Woods can make any defenders look bad. But when skill players are uncovered so often, it makes you wonder if the offense is on a power play.
“As old school guys, we appreciate and we respect defense,” Harrison adds. “I said something (Sunday) night: If I was a general manager, I would never hire a defensive-minded coach as a head coach. The league is about scoring points and developing young quarterbacks; see Andy Reid and the Chiefs, Sean McVay and the Rams, Matt Nagy and the Bears. You have these coordinators that have a very creative mind for offense. But look at their defenses, they don’t have great defenses.
“The league has really changed.”
51-45 bears witness to that. With more likely to come.
Seven From Sunday – Week 11
PRESS RELEASE
SEVEN FROM SUNDAY – WEEK 11
A look at seven statistical highlights from games played at 1:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, November 18, the 11th week of the 2018 season.
- Baltimore rookie quarterback LAMAR JACKSON, who was selected with the 32nd overall pick in the
PRESS RELEASE
SEVEN FROM SUNDAY – WEEK 11
A look at seven statistical highlights from games played at 1:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, November 18, the 11th week of the 2018 season.
- Baltimore rookie quarterback LAMAR JACKSON, who was selected with the 32nd overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, made his first-career start on Sunday and is the fifth rookie quarterback selected in the first round of the 2018 Draft to start a game this season, joining Arizona’s JOSH ROSEN, Buffalo’s JOSH ALLEN, Cleveland’s BAKER MAYFIELD and the New York Jets’ SAM DARNOLD.
This is the first season in NFL history in which five rookie quarterbacks selected in the first round of the same NFL Draft have started at least one game.
- New Orleans quarterback DREW BREES completed 22 of 30 passes (73.3 percent) for 363 yards with four touchdowns and zero interceptions for a 153.2 passer rating in the Saints’ 48-7 victory over Philadelphia.
Brees has 23 career games with at least four touchdown passes and zero interceptions, including two this season, surpassing New England’s TOM BRADY (22) for the most such games by a quarterback in NFL history.
- The HOUSTON TEXANS, led by rookie safety JUSTIN REID’s 101-yard interception-return touchdown in the second quarter, defeated Washington, 23-21, at FedExField.
The Texans are the first team since 1970 to win seven consecutive games immediately following an 0-3 start to a season.
Reid’s 101-yard interception-return touchdown is tied for the second-longest interception-return touchdown by a rookie in NFL history, trailing only PETE BARNUM’s 103-yard return for the Columbus Tigers in the team’s victory over the Canton Bulldogs on September 26, 1926.
Reid is the third player in franchise history with a 100+ yard touchdown, joining ANDRE DAVIS (104-yard kickoff-return touchdown vs. Jacksonville on December 30, 2007) and MARCUS COLEMAN (102-yard interception-return touchdown at Kansas City on September 26, 2004).
- New York Giants quarterback ELI MANNING completed 17 of 18 passes (94.4 percent) for 231 yards with two touchdowns and zero interceptions for a 155.8 passer rating and rookie running back SAQUON BARKLEY had 142 rushing yards and three touchdowns (two rushing, one receiving) in the team’s 38-35 victory over Tampa Bay.
Manning’s 94.4 completion percentage ties Pro Football Hall of Famer FRAN TARKENTON (94.4 percent on November 13, 1977) and CRAIG MORTON (94.4 percent on September 27, 1981) for the third-highest in a single game in NFL history (minimum 15 attempts). Only ALEX SMITH (94.7 percent on October 29, 2012) and RYAN TANNEHILL (94.7 percent on October 25, 2015) have recorded higher completion percentages in a single game (minimum 15 attempts).
Barkley has 1,268 scrimmage yards (728 rushing, 540 receiving) and 10 touchdowns (seven rushing, three receiving) in his first 10 career games. Barkley is the sixth player in NFL history to record at least 1,200 scrimmage yards and 10 touchdowns in their first 10 games, joining Pro Football Hall of Famers ERIC DICKERSON and MARSHALL FAULK and EZEKIEL ELLIOTT, ADRIAN PETERSON and BILLY SIMS.
- Indianapolis quarterback ANDREW LUCK completed 23 of 29 passes (79.3 percent) for 297 yards with three touchdowns and zero interceptions for a 143.8 passer rating in the Colts’ 38-10 victory over Tennessee.
Luck has thrown at least three touchdown passes in seven consecutive games, the third-longest streak in a single season in NFL history. Only TOM BRADY (10 consecutive games in 2007) and PEYTON MANNING (eight consecutive games in 2004) have longer such streaks in a single season. Both Brady and Manning were named Associated Press Most Valuable Players in those seasons.
Luck has 161 touchdown passes in 80 career games and joined Pro Football Hall of Famer DAN MARINO (182 touchdown passes) and AARON RODGERS (160) as the only players in league history with at least 160 touchdown passes in their first 80 career games.
- Baltimore rookie quarterback LAMAR JACKSON recorded 267 total yards (150 passing, 117 rushing) in his first-career start and rookie running back GUS EDWARDS rushed for 115 yards and a touchdown in the Ravens’ 24-21 victory over Cincinnati.
Jackson and Edwards, who each recorded their first-career games with 100+ rushing yards, are the first pair of rookie quarterback and rookie running back teammates to rush for at least 100 yards each in a single game in NFL history.
On the team’s opening drive, Baltimore rushed 11 times without attempting a pass, punctuated by a seven-yard touchdown run by running back ALEX COLLINS. The Ravens became the third team since 1999 to score a touchdown on an opening drive that featured at least 10 rushing plays without a pass attempt, joining the ST. LOUIS RAMS (December 27, 2004 vs. Philadelphia) and the OAKLAND RAIDERS (November 9, 2003 vs. New York Jets).
- Other notable performances from Sunday include:
- Washington running back ADRIAN PETERSON rushed for two touchdowns in the Redskins’ loss to Houston.
Peterson has 105 career rushing touchdowns and surpassed Pro Football Hall of Famer JOHN RIGGINS (104) for the sixth-most rushing touchdowns in NFL history. The five players with more career rushing touchdowns are all enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame: EMMITT SMITH (164), LA DAINIAN TOMLINSON (145), MARCUS ALLEN (123), WALTER PAYTON (110) and JIM BROWN (106).
Peterson has 26 career games with two or more rushing touchdowns, the fourth-most such games in league annals, trailing only Tomlinson (38), Smith (36) and Brown (27).
- Dallas running back EZEKIEL ELLIOTT had 201 scrimmage yards (122 rushing, 79 receiving) and a rushing touchdown in the Cowboys’ 22-19 victory at Atlanta.
Elliott, who has 4,540 scrimmage yards and 32 touchdowns in 35 career games, joined Pro Football Hall of Famer ERIC DICKERSON (4,731 scrimmage yards, 38 touchdowns) and EDGERRIN JAMES (4,842 scrimmage yards, 38 touchdowns) as the only players in NFL history with at least 4,500 scrimmage yards and 30 touchdowns in their first 35 career games in NFL history.
- Los Angeles Chargers quarterback PHILIP RIVERS passed for 401 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions for a 91.3 passer rating in the Chargers’ loss against Denver.
Rivers has thrown at least two touchdown passes in each of the Chargers’ first 10 games of the season and is the sixth quarterback in league history with two or more touchdown passes in each of his team’s first 10 games to start a season, joining AARON RODGERS (13 consecutive games in 2011), PEYTON MANNING (13 in 2004), Pro Football Hall of Famer JOHNNY UNITAS (12 in 1959), TOM BRADY (10 in 2007) and Pro Football Hall of Famer DAN MARINO (10 in 1984). Four of the previous five quarterbacks to accomplish the feat – Brady, Manning, Marino and Rodgers – were named Associated Press Most Valuable Player in those seasons.
- Washington running back ADRIAN PETERSON rushed for two touchdowns in the Redskins’ loss to Houston.
Mississippi Sports Bettors Crush It in Football, Causing Drop in Taxable Revenue
Mississippi Sports Bettors Crush It in Football, Causing Drop in Taxable Revenue

Mississippi sportsbooks saw a slight rise in handle in October, up to $32.8 million against $31.8 million in September. The Gulf Coast-area sportsbooks continued to account for more than half of handle across the state, writing $21.8 million in wagers. And football remains king, accounting for $22.5 million of the total handle.

Like both
Like both
New Jersey and Delaware, Mississippi's hold, or win percentage, dropped significantly from September to October. During the first full month of football, the Magnolia State had a whopping 17.3 percent win percentage, but that plummeted to 3.59 percent in October. New Jersey's October hold fell to 4.4 percent and Delaware's fell to 3.5 percent.
Like both New Jersey and Delaware, Mississippi’s hold, or win percentage, dropped significantly from September to October. During the first full month of football, the Magnolia State had a whopping 17.3 percent win percentage, but that plummeted to 3.59 percent in October. New Jersey’s October hold fell to 4.4 percent and Delaware’s fell to 3.5 percent.
For comparison, in Mississippi, the hold was 10 percent in August and Nevada traditionally has a 5 to 7 percent hold, so while 3.5 percent looks low, it’s not as alarming in context or as if the sportsbooks overall landed in the red.
Read more Mississippi Sports Bettors Crush It in Football, Causing Drop in Taxable Revenue on SportsHandle.
FANTASY PLAYS: Players to add with Chiefs, Rams on break
This is the final time you will have to deal with byes this season — but the most challenging. The Rams and Chiefs have a break after their historic Monday night shootout, two prolific teams with numerous fantasy stars.
Tough timing, with many owners vying for key victories to strengthen playoff positioning. Some other key
injuries also make this a crucial waiver run with only two weeks left in many fantasy regular-season schedules.
Tough timing, with many owners vying for key victories to strengthen playoff positioning. Some other key injuries also make this a crucial waiver run with only two weeks left in many fantasy regular-season schedules.
RUNNING BACKS
GUS EDWARDS, Ravens (0.2 percent owned): The undrafted rookie surprisingly took hold of the lead role in the Baltimore backfield in Week 11, rushing for 115 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries, and now he has an apparent opportunity to continue as the No. 1 RB as the Ravens take on the Raiders. It’s a fine matchup for Edwards to continue to build on his momentum. John Harbaugh does not seem to trust Alex Collins and there aren’t really other competitors for the carries. You have to take the flier on Edwards, but keep in mind the Ravens have not leaned heavily on any one RB this season yet.
JOSH ADAMS, Eagles (28.1): We have recommended this other undrafted rookie previously, and 22.1 percent of fantasy players added him last week, but he remains underowned. Adams has yet to reach double digit carries or 65 rushing yards in a game, but he was on his way to officially seizing the lead RB role last week before the Eagles were blown out by the Saints. He provided Philadelphia’s only score on a 28-yard TD run, flashing his upside, and we could see his best production this week in a much friendlier matchup with the Giants.
LEGARRETTE BLOUNT, Lions (9.8): The well-traveled veteran has rushed for only 16 yards in his last four games, as he became a complete afterthought with Kerryon Johnson moving into clear lead back and Fantasy RB1 territory. But Johnson is expected to miss Thursday’s game against Chicago with a knee injury and Blount should be the top ball carrier for the Lions. It’s not a good matchup against Chicago’s elite run defense and Theo Riddick is a better add in PPR leagues if available, but Blount will start for Detroit and may have to be the alternative option if you need a one-week play and cannot acquire Edwards or Adams.
WIDE RECEIVERS
KEKE COUTEE, Texans (14.3): Most rookie receivers are unreliable, but Coutee seems to have a safer floor than others when he has been healthy. He also seems to be a preferred target over recently acquired veteran Demaryius Thomas, who seems to be fading into the twilight of his career. Coutee already has three double figure PPR performances in four relatively healthy appearances this year.
D.J. MOORE, Panthers (32.0): He previously showed some glimpses of his considerable promise before breaking out with seven catches for 157 yards and a TD in Week 11 against Detroit. Like many first year wideouts, Moore is a risky play and can follow up a big game with a quiet one. But he has the most pure talent and potential of any Carolina WR and the opportunity to take the lead role in the Panthers pass-catching corps if he can continue to trend upward.
TRE’QUAN SMITH (13.4): Because he plays in such an explosive offense, Smith could be the top add of the week, especially after registering 10 catches for 157 yards and a TD in the destruction of the Eagles. Smith seems set to be the Saints’ top pure deep playmaker for some time to come. There may be a quiet outing here and there, but it’s unlikely in Week 12 against Atlanta.
QUARTERBACKS
JAMEIS WINSTON, Buccaneers (9.4): He Is back as the starter again, but just like the guy he replaced, Ryan Fitzpatrick, he has a lot of upside with big risk. Winston threw four TD passes against the Falcons in Week 6 and was intercepted four times by the Bengals in Week 8. The matchup vs. the 49ers this week can inspire confidence, but he’s a roller coaster ride vs. any opponent. Taking Winston is advised if you need to replace Patrick Mahomes or Jared Goff and the waiver wire is very thin at QB, If you have a backup with a safer floor, you may want to stick with that.
BAKER MAYFIELD, Browns (37.5): Mayfield is a very good replacement for Mahomes or Goff, and may not melt like Winston when you need him to be stable. Mayfield has thrown nine TD passes in his past four games, with two TD passes in three of them and three vs. Atlanta before last week’s bye. He has a friendly matchup vs. Cincinnati this week.
TIGHT ENDS
CAMERON BRATE, Buccaneers (8.9): Brate has faded into the background recently with the ascension of O.J. Howard, but a knee injury has clouded Howard’s outlook for Week 12. If Howard is out or limited against the 49ers, Brate could re-emerge as a prime TD threat for Winston, who has favored him often in scoring situations in the past.
CHRIS HERNDON, Jets (6.6): This rookie does not have much upside, but he caught TD passes in three consecutive games from Weeks 6 to 8 and then caught four passes for 62 yards in Week 9. Herndon may not hurt you this week and is obviously a threat to score. The Jets passing game has looked bad lately, but if they can show respectability against New England, Herndon should be involved somehow.
Swanky New DraftKings Sportsbook Opens At Resorts Casino In Atlantic City
New York Giants Hall of Fame linebacker Harry Carson bet the New York Yankees to win the 2019 World Series on Tuesday morning, the first wager at DraftKings Sportsbook located at the Resorts Casino in Atlantic City. It’s DraftKings’ first physical location in New Jersey and the first on the East Coast, as
New York Giants Hall of Fame linebacker Harry Carson bet the New York Yankees to win the 2019 World Series on Tuesday morning, the first wager at DraftKings Sportsbook located at the Resorts Casino in Atlantic City. It’s DraftKings’ first physical location in New Jersey and the first on the East Coast, as the Boston-headquartered company continues its push from an online-only operation into physical spaces.
The sportsbook is the second of two at Resorts. The first is Resorts-branded, run by SB Tech and opened earlier this summer.
The new sportsbook features 135 50-inch televisions and a video wall that is more than 1,000 square feet. Rows of club chairs sit in front of the video screen, with a bank of teller windows to the right, and a VIP Lounge to the left. According to the Nov. 14 DraftKings press release, the facility has five teller windows, a full bar, charger stations at each seat and bar-top electronic slot games. The chairs are set stadium-style to allow for unobstructed viewing. The risk-management and trading operation, as well as the 12 sports betting kiosks, are powered by U.K.-based supplier Kambi Sports, which also powers DraftKings’ online sportsbook.
Read more Swanky New DraftKings Sportsbook Opens At Resorts Casino In Atlantic City on SportsHandle.
NFL Week 11 Stat Recap Table: QB, RB and WR
Big Ben leads a comeback over the Jaguars. The Saints continue to roll. Monday night featured an action-packed offensive showing between the Rams and the Chiefs
- Patrick Mahomes and Jared Goff combine for 64 completions, 893 yards, and 10 touchdowns.
- 4 quarterbacks threw 3 interceptions
- Tyreek Hill made 10 receptions for 215 yards and
2 touchdowns
- 6 Players with 100+ rushing yards
- Saquon Barkley, Mark Ingram II, Adrian Peterson, and Phillip Lindsay all rush for 2 touchdowns
- Patrick Mahomes and Jared Goff combine for 64 completions, 893 yards, and 10 touchdowns.
- 4 quarterbacks threw 3 interceptions
- Tyreek Hill made 10 receptions for 215 yards and 2 touchdowns
- 6 Players with 100+ rushing yards
- Saquon Barkley, Mark Ingram II, Adrian Peterson, and Phillip Lindsay all rush for 2 touchdowns
Martin is a data analyst that has been applauded for his ability to make the complex simple. He grew up on a farm in northern Vermont and spent his summers helping his mom lead llama treks at Smugglers’ Notch Resort.
Martin graduated from University of Vermont with a degree in Mathematics. After graduation he left Vermont to work for an educational nonprofit called City Year for two years, and followed that up by attending the data science immersive program at Galvanize in Denver. He is an avid Green Bay Packer fan, and spends his free time playing football and soccer.
Rams outlast Chiefs 54-51 in record Monday night showdown
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Even before the fourth lead change of the fourth quarter, well before the 1,001st yard of combined offense was tallied, the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Rams already knew this was a classic.
Two powerhouse NFL teams at the peak of their brilliance dueled deep into the night at
an ecstatic Coliseum, racking up eye-popping numbers that stretched the box score and credulity.
Two powerhouse NFL teams at the peak of their brilliance dueled deep into the night at an ecstatic Coliseum, racking up eye-popping numbers that stretched the box score and credulity.
There were 14 touchdowns, including three by defensive players. There were 56 first downs. There were 105 points, with 50 from each team — the first time that’s ever happened in an NFL game.
In the final moments, the Rams did just enough to leave with a win they’ll savor for years.
And if these teams meet again at the Super Bowl in 2 1/2 months, the Chiefs will remember the sting from coming up just short.
Jared Goff threw a 40-yard touchdown pass to Gerald Everett for the go-ahead score with 1:49 to play, and the Rams outlasted the Chiefs for a 54-51 victory Monday night in a showdown that somehow surpassed the hype.
“It was a crazy game, crazy game,” said Goff, who passed for 413 yards and four touchdowns and even ran for another score . “It seemed like whoever had the ball at the end was going to win the game. There was times where we felt like we were going to put the knife in and finish them, and there were times where it was the other way around, where we had to claw back into it.”
Patrick Mahomes passed for a career-high 478 yards with six touchdown passes in his latest jaw-dropping effort for the Chiefs (9-2), but he also threw two interceptions in the final 1:18 as the Rams (10-1) claimed the highest-scoring Monday night game ever played.
The highest-scoring game in the league this season was an offensive fantasia of ingenious scheming from mastermind coaches Andy Reid and Sean McVay — along with 21 combined penalties to keep things interesting. The second half was an extended thriller featuring 59 combined points.
Both teams scratched out fourth-quarter leads, only to see them evaporate. Mahomes hit Tyreek Hill with a 73-yard TD pass just when the Rams appeared to be pulling away early in the fourth, and Goff replied with two late TD passes to Everett , a backup tight end with 31 career catches before this game.
“It was a whirlwind,” McVay said. “I feel like I might need a couple of beverages to relax tonight, but it was great. This is what you love so much about the game.”
And this game was ultimately decided by defense: Marcus Peters and Lamarcus Joyner came up with late interceptions as the Rams stopped Mahomes’ final efforts.
“It’s always fun to play against real good teams,” Mahomes said. “You get to go out there and have fun … (but) it’s the same as when we played New England. You can’t make mistakes against great teams. You need to limit your mistakes, but be aggressive.”
The Coliseum’s first Monday night game since 1985 was staged on short notice after the NFL moved the matchup from Mexico City to Los Angeles six days ago due to poor field conditions at Azteca Stadium. The Rams used the opportunity to give free tickets to thousands of first responders and families recovering from the dual tragedies of nearby wildfires and a mass shooting in Thousand Oaks.
Those fans got an incredible treat for their reward — and if the video-game-like spectacle they saw turns out to be a Super Bowl preview, Atlanta will get an All-Madden-level show as well.
“It was just cool,” said Todd Gurley, whose 13-game touchdown streak somehow ended in this offensive showcase. “It was a last-minute game and everybody (came) out in support. Had the families here, had the responders, so it was just a great overall crowd and it was good for the city.”
This game has loomed in capital letters on the NFL’s regular-season schedule ever since these teams confirmed their status as offensive powerhouses in September. The Rams and Chiefs are the league’s biggest favorites along with New Orleans and New England — the teams responsible for the only other losses by Los Angeles and Kansas City this season.
Mahomes had the most prolific passing game in the NFL this year, but he and Goff both made key mistakes.
Rams linebacker Samson Ebukam returned Mahomes’ fumble and a one-armed interception for the first two TDs of his NFL career, while Kansas City’s Allen Bailey returned Goff’s fumble for a go-ahead touchdown early in the fourth quarter.
“It was electric,” Ebukam said. “It’s hard to describe, because I’m still like in a game mode right now. I haven’t calmed down yet, so it hasn’t really all sunk in yet.”
BIG FINISH
The final seven minutes were particularly frantic and sweet: After Chris Conley caught his second TD pass from Mahomes for a 51-47 lead with 2:47 to play, Goff replied with a 75-yard TD drive in 58 seconds, hitting Everett down the Rams’ frenzied sideline.
Peters — the former Pro Bowl cornerback traded by Kansas City to Los Angeles last winter — then intercepted Mahomes’ underthrown ball near midfield with 1:18 to play, but the Rams only managed to take 14 seconds off the clock on their next three plays.
The Coliseum roiled in anticipation of a big finish by Mahomes, but the Chiefs were pushed back to their 13 with 50 seconds left thanks to a booming punt by Johnny Hekker. Joyner intercepted Mahomes’ final desperate heave with 13 seconds left.
“We can learn from this,” Reid said. “We can’t give up 21 points on turnovers. Have to take care of the football. We created some turnovers and points, (but had) too many penalties. We’ll heal up and get set to go for the stretch run.”
TIMELY DEFENSE
For all the offensive brilliance on display, both defenses made game-changing plays as well.
Aaron Donald forced two fumbles while sacking Mahomes, and Ebukam returned the first for a TD in the second quarter. The Rams’ unsung outside linebacker then made a spectacular one-armed interception at the line of scrimmage in the third quarter before returning it 25 yards for a score, powering over Mahomes to reach the end zone.
INJURIES
Chiefs: WR Sammy Watkins had one catch for 4 yards against his former team after missing last week’s game with a foot injury.
Rams: CB Troy Hill, WR Brandin Cooks and Peters all went to the locker room early in the second half with cramps. They all returned.
UP NEXT
Chiefs: Bye week, followed by a trip to Oakland on Dec. 2.
Rams: Bye week, followed by a trip to Detroit on Dec. 2.
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Raiders coach Gruden downplays sideline argument with Carr
ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — Derek Carr missed Jalen Richard on a third-down pass in the second quarter and immediately heard all about it from coach Jon Gruden as he walked to the Oakland Raiders sideline.
Carr was caught on television yelling right back at his coach in an exchange that repeated itself again in the
fourth quarter and prompted many outsiders to point to it as a symbol of how bad things have gotten in this lost season for the Raiders.
Carr was caught on television yelling right back at his coach in an exchange that repeated itself again in the fourth quarter and prompted many outsiders to point to it as a symbol of how bad things have gotten in this lost season for the Raiders.
To Carr and Gruden, it’s just a regular occurrence between two passionate people that just happened to be caught on camera during a 23-21 win for Oakland (2-8) over Arizona on Sunday.
“I don’t have a ‘no yelling’ sign on the sideline,” Gruden said Monday. “Things happen. We get excited down there. I get excited when we get a first down. Get excited when you work on something all week and it doesn’t work out. I get excited when he makes big plays, too. That’s just part of football. I think cameras can catch things sometimes that maybe make things look a little bit peculiar, but that happens.”
The first run-in between Carr and Gruden happened late in the second quarter when the Raiders went three-and-out after the missed throw down the sideline to Richard. Tight end Lee Smith ended up trying to play peacemaker, grabbing Gruden at one point in what he later acknowledged was a mistake.
Carr was surprised the whole situation became such a big deal.
“It’s not the first time him and I have been that way. We’re both very fiery,” Carr said Sunday. “A lot of people don’t see that in me, right? All the time. We’re both very fiery, we’re both very competitive. Minor disagreement on something and the beautiful thing is that when we do that, it’s never like a demeaning thing, or pointing a finger. It’s just, we’re both yelling the same kind of thing almost. It’s us both saying let’s fix it kind of deal. Again, it’s not the first time, I doubt it’ll be the last time, but everything’s good, I promise.”
There was only more frustration later in the quarter when Carr called back-to-back timeouts, leading to a delay of game penalty that helped thwart a drive.
The bickering continued in the fourth quarter after a third-down pass to Seth Roberts came a yard short of a first down, leading to another punt.
Gruden said he can be outwardly supportive or critical depending on the situation.
“I’m a big cheerleader sometimes,” he said. “I’m very positive a lot of the time. Every once in a while, I think you have to make your points in some different ways. Sometimes raising your voice. I look ridiculous to some people, but I want urgency. I want to have some urgency to get things right. It doesn’t mean I’m always right, either. Derek pointed that out to me yesterday. So be it.”
The Cardinals then took the lead on the ensuing drive and the Raiders failed to generate a first down on two straight possessions, leading to rare punts in the final four minutes by a trailing team.
But thanks to some poor penalties by Arizona and botched clock management, the Raiders got one last chance and made it pay off by driving 63 yards in the final 1:53 thanks to a 32-yard pass to rookie Marcell Ateman and a 20-yarder to Roberts that set up Daniel Carlson’s game-winning 35-yard kick.
NOTES: The Raiders placed WR Brandon LaFell (Achilles) on IR and signed WR Keon Hatcher off Green Bay’s practice squad. Hatcher had three TD catches for Oakland in the preseason finale. … WR Saeed Blacknall was released Monday. … WR Jordy Nelson could return to practice this week after missing a game with a knee injury. … RB Doug Martin should be OK this week after missing the second half with an ankle injury.
Humbled Vikings running out of time to catch Bears
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The NBC camera on Minnesota's pregame huddle in Chicago captured Kirk Cousins delivering the customary pep talk to his teammates, a full-throated reminder by the quarterback that the Vikings reached the NFC championship game last season, not the Bears.
"They're not the reason this game moved to prime time," Cousins shouted.
"We are."
“They’re not the reason this game moved to prime time,” Cousins shouted. “We are.”
Soon after the opening kickoff, though, the Vikings (5-4-1) wilted in the spotlight of the NFL’s showcase Sunday night game. The offense didn’t score until 7 seconds were left in the third quarter, and the defense gave up a season-high 148 rushing yards, leading to a 25-20 loss that wasn’t as close as the score.
The Vikings fell 1½ games behind the Bears (7-3) in the NFC North, meaning they’ll have to win once more than the surprise division leader over the next five games to make the rematch on Dec. 30 count toward the race.
Chicago plays the Los Angeles Rams (9-1) on Dec. 2, but that’s at home. Every other opponent has a losing record. Minnesota has back-to-back road games against the New England Patriots (7-3) and Seattle Seahawks (5-5) looming.
“The schedule’s the schedule. I’m not worried about that,” coach Mike Zimmer said.
What most troubled Zimmer were the three turnovers, a failure to reach the end zone on the first three trips inside the 20-yard line, and a total of 22 rushing yards on 14 attempts . His message to the offense in meetings throughout the week was that those three areas would determine the outcome.
“Either they’re not listening or they’re not paying attention or they don’t really care,” Zimmer said. “So we’ll have to find out which one of the three it is.”
The defense also had a 15-yard penalty on two of Chicago’s three drives for field goals.
Cousins said the defeat “certainly humbles you,” a potential positive to take in preparation for the next game against the rival Green Bay Packers (4-5-1). The Vikings have already had several of those sobering defeats this year, from the lopsided loss at home against the lowly Buffalo Bills to the 556 total yards allowed to the Rams to the gaffes that precipitated their fall against the New Orleans Saints.
Whether there’s some natural regression in the works after their 13-3 regular-season record in 2017, a few flaws they haven’t yet fixed or a little bit of bad luck, the Vikings have been a hair off and a step behind from the start this year despite adding Cousins to one of the league’s deepest rosters.
In facing the Rams, Saints and Bears in nationally televised night games, the top three teams in the NFC, the Vikings have performed like a wild-card team at best.
“We’re a good team. We know that. It’s just about going out there and doing it. Quit talking about it,” linebacker Eric Kendricks said. “Just getting back to work, putting our hard hats on and no excuses. We’ve got to point the finger at ourselves, so we’ve just got to get the job done, period.”
The Vikings have 16 turnovers, seventh most in the NFL after producing at least one in all but one game. That’s already two more than last season, when they had the third fewest in the league.
“That’s what we talk about every single day since OTAs, talk about protecting the football,” wide receiver Adam Thielen said. “The percentage of you winning a football game when you lose a turnover battle is pretty low. We know that. We have to go back to work and figure it out.”
The Vikings finished in the top seven in the NFL in fewest turnovers in each of Zimmer’s first four years.
“It’s been frustrating at times,” Zimmer said, noting the unlikelihood of some of the giveaways like Thielen’s fumble against the Saints that turned that game around: He added: “I guess stuff happens sometimes.”
Eagles are reeling after worst loss by defending champs
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The defending champs are reeling and seem on the verge of receiving a knockout punch.
An embarrassing 48-7 loss to the New Orleans Saints — the most lopsided defeat for a Super Bowl champion — left the Philadelphia Eagles (4-6) one loss from last place. They're optimistic because they are in control
of their fading playoff hopes in a mediocre NFC East. But there's nothing positive to point at following a dismal loss to the Saints (9-1).
An embarrassing 48-7 loss to the New Orleans Saints — the most lopsided defeat for a Super Bowl champion — left the Philadelphia Eagles (4-6) one loss from last place. They’re optimistic because they are in control of their fading playoff hopes in a mediocre NFC East. But there’s nothing positive to point at following a dismal loss to the Saints (9-1).
“You can’t hang your head,” coach Doug Pederson said Monday. “If anybody does, and if anybody begins to sort of doubt, you don’t need them. Because we believe, and I believe in those players, I believe in those coaches. It’s a group that is hurting. It’s a group that will pick themselves up this week. They’re not going to feel sorry for themselves and we’ll get ready for the Giants.”
The Redskins (6-4) lead the division but just lost quarterback Alex Smith for the rest of the season. They’ll face the Cowboys (5-5) for first place on Thursday. The Giants (3-7) visit Philadelphia on Sunday. If the Eagles win the last six games, they’ll secure the East. But they look more like a team that can lose out than win six in a row.
Carson Wentz played the worst game of his career in New Orleans, tossing three interceptions with a 31.9 passer rating. The offense managed only one touchdown, went three-and-out six times and continued spiraling downward. It barely resembles the group that outperformed the Patriots 41-33 in the Super Bowl.
Running backs Jay Ajayi (torn ACL) and LeGarrette Blount (left in free agency), wide receiver Torrey Smith (traded to Carolina) and tight ends Trey Burton (left in free agency) and Brent Celek (released) are the skill players missing from that unit, along with Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles, who is Wentz’s backup. Undrafted rookie Josh Adams is the lead running back but the receiver corps was upgraded with the addition of wideout Golden Tate and rookie tight end Dallas Goedert.
Yet, the offense has been out of sync all season. The Eagles have scored more than 24 points only once.
Pederson was bothered more by the offense’s performance against the Saints because Drew Brees and Co. have run through defenses all season.
“We had more plays out on the field that we left, so that’s the disappointing thing, that we didn’t do a better job offensively and score more points,” Pederson said. “The 48, they’re a good football team. Let’s not kid ourselves there. That’s a good football team, and we knew we were going to have to score points.”
The offense’s biggest problem has been slow starts. The Eagles have scored only 21 points in the first quarter, including 14 in one game. Against the Saints, their three first-quarter possession were two three-and-outs and an interception thrown into double coverage.
“We keep preaching. We keep talking. We keep practicing. We put our players in those positions to execute,” Pederson said. “Sometimes I think because there’s been so much made about the way we’ve started games differently than a year ago that sometimes you want to make the play. Players just need to make the plays that come to them and don’t go looking for plays. There’s enough out there that when the play comes, you make it, and it starts with the first play of the game.”
NOTES: Pederson said CB Rasul Douglas (leg) and DB Avonte Maddox (knee) and C Jason Kelce (elbow) are fine. CB Sidney Jones (ankle) and LB Jordan Hicks (calf) are week to week. LS Rick Lovato is in concussion protocol.
Heisman Trophy Winner Props: Updated through Week 12
Tua Tagovailoa's odds decreased, but he's still the heavy favorite to win the Heisman Trophy. Kyler Murray closes the gap.
Note: The change column indicates the percentage change in the odds of each player. Positive change labeled in green means the player is getting bet and his odds are lower, while the negative
change in red means the player's odds have regressed.
Note: The change column indicates the percentage change in the odds of each player. Positive change labeled in green means the player is getting bet and his odds are lower, while the negative change in red means the player’s odds have regressed.
Heisman Trophy Winner Props
Martin is a data analyst that has been applauded for his ability to make the complex simple. He grew up on a farm in northern Vermont and spent his summers helping his mom lead llama treks at Smugglers’ Notch Resort.
Martin graduated from University of Vermont with a degree in Mathematics. After graduation he left Vermont to work for an educational nonprofit called City Year for two years, and followed that up by attending the data science immersive program at Galvanize in Denver. He is an avid Green Bay Packer fan, and spends his free time playing football and soccer.
Miami’s Tannehill on schedule for possible return this week
DAVIE, Fla. (AP) — Ryan Tannehill is throwing the ball 50 yards in side sessions, and the Miami Dolphins would love to see those passes in a game.
Maybe this week.
Tannehill made progress during the team's bye week in his rehabilitation from a throwing shoulder injury, and remains on schedule to meet his goal
of returning Sunday at Indianapolis.
Maybe this week.
Tannehill made progress during the team’s bye week in his rehabilitation from a throwing shoulder injury, and remains on schedule to meet his goal of returning Sunday at Indianapolis.
There are significant hurdles yet to be cleared. Coach Adam Gase said Monday he didn’t even know whether Tannehill will participate fully in practice this week, but sounded upbeat about his quarterback’s recent progress.
“I feel like it is forever since I’ve seen him throw,” Gase said. “To me he looks like what he once looked like.”
Brock Osweiler has gone 2-3 starting for Tannehill. The injury-plagued Dolphins are 5-5 and tied for sixth place in the AFC with the Colts and three other teams.
The Dolphins’ eagerness to get Tannehill back in the lineup is magnified because their offense has gone nine quarters without a touchdown. Osweiler’s most recent scoring pass came four games ago.
Tannehill has said he’s resigned to throwing with pain the rest of the year because of an injury to his shoulder capsule in Week 5. He’s now targeting receivers on the move, but his shoulder stamina remains a concern and needs to be tested by the intensity of practice, Gase said.
“He can throw it down the field now,” Gase said. “It looks good. It’s just all about how many times.”
Gase is wary of a setback and said he wants to decide soon on a starter for Sunday.
“I’m running out of time,” he said. “We can’t be wrong and start the week one way, and then flip when we get to Friday.”
Miami’s first practice of the week — and first since Nov. 9 — will be Tuesday.
While Tannehill’s progress was encouraging, the Dolphins took another hit on the health front when they decided to place receiver-returner Jakeem Grant on injured reserve with a lower leg injury that required surgery. Grant ranks second in the NFL in both kickoff returns and punt returns.
He was hurt in the loss at Green Bay a week ago, and initially the team hoped he might return this year. Miami lost another dynamic receiver, Albert Wilson, to a season-ending hip injury in Week 7.
Receiver DeVante Parker might return this week from a shoulder injury, Gase said. He said the status this week of starting offensive tackles Laremy Tunsil (knee) and Ja’Wuan James (knee) was uncertain. Cornerback Bobby McCain remained in the concussion protocol.
The AFC race tightened Sunday with the Dolphins idle. They have a chance to make the playoffs for only the third time in the past 17 seasons even though they’ve been outgained by 787 yards and outscored by 57 points.
“It’s who can have the best six-game season,” Gase said. “To give ourselves a chance in December to create our own destiny — that’s what we wanted when we started this thing.”
Jets QB Sam Darnold sits out team’s first practice after bye
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold is sitting out the team's first practice after its bye-week break while he continues to recover from a foot strain.
The rookie wore a green Jets cap and sweats as practice began Monday, and he mostly watched from the side while Josh McCown and
Davis Webb threw passes in individual drills. He is no longer wearing a boot on his right foot.
The rookie wore a green Jets cap and sweats as practice began Monday, and he mostly watched from the side while Josh McCown and Davis Webb threw passes in individual drills. He is no longer wearing a boot on his right foot.
Darnold was injured during the Jets’ 13-6 loss at Miami on Nov. 4. McCown started in his place the following week, a 41-10 defeat at home to Buffalo.
It’s uncertain if Darnold will be able to start against New England on Sunday. Coach Todd Bowles is scheduled to speak to the media later Monday. The Jets don’t need to submit an injury report until Wednesday.
Darnold, the No. 3 overall draft pick this year, leads the NFL with 14 interceptions and struggled in his past three games before the injury.
Delaware Sees Slight Dip in Betting Handle for October
In October, Delaware’s total sports betting handle dropped almost $2 million, from $16,830,010 in September to $14,738,223, according to the latest report from the Delaware Lottery. But that $14.7 million September handle is the second biggest since the First State became the first state outside Nevada to offer full-fledged, legal sports betting
in June.
Previously the state offered parlay wagering on NFL contests only, an offering that was “grandfathered” in under the 1992 federal law ruled unconstitutional by the Supreme Court in May. That law had banned full-fledged sports betting outside Nevada.
Delaware Park, located less than an hour from Philadelphia, remained the busiest sportsbook. Bettors placing $10.6 million in wagers there, compared to the $2.2 million handle at Dover Downs and $1.9 million at Harrington Raceway.
Read more Delaware Sees Slight Dip in Betting Handle for Octoberon SportsHandle.
Legal Sports Betting in Pennsylvania Officially Launches Near State Capital
Legal, regulated sports wagering in Pennsylvania moved out of the hanger, onto the launch pad achieving blast off Saturday morning at the Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course in Grantville. It’s now the first venue to accept legal sports bets in the Keystone State, situated about 100 miles northeast of Philadelphia, near Harrisburg.
Legal, regulated sports wagering in Pennsylvania moved out of the hanger, onto the launch pad achieving blast off Saturday morning at the Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course in Grantville. It’s now the first venue to accept legal sports bets in the Keystone State, situated about 100 miles northeast of Philadelphia, near Harrisburg.
William Hill US, a subsidiary of UK-headquartered bookmaker William Hill, is running the casino’s sportsbook operations. As part of its deal with Hollywood Casino’s parent company, Penn National Gaming, the sportsbook conducted what it called “live wagering test day” on Thursday to certify the staff and equipment are in compliance with state regulatory requirements. Additional testing was scheduled Friday from 2 p.m. to midnight, satisfying the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB) to subsequently authorize the facility to officially open at 10 a.m. on Saturday.
Although without fanfare or a ribbon cutting seen at official launches in Delaware, New Jersey, Mississippi or West Virginia (at least not one visible from afar), the sportsbook indeed went live on Saturday morning. Two William Hill officials confirmed to Sports Handle that the sportsbook at Hollywood Penn opened and is open for business.
Read more Legal Sports Betting in Pennsylvania Officially Launches Near State Capital on SportsHandle.
Ballin’ on a Budget Week 11 Results
Well, for the fifth straight week and for the ninth time in 11 tries this season, we won more than we lost out of our five betting picks. Last week, we had the point spreads down and floundered on game picks. This week, we had it the other way around. Either way, another
3-2 week keeps our pick percentage right around 60 percent.
Unfortunately, the Falcons were our most confident pick this week and they couldn’t come through, so we didn’t build on our recent gains.
WIN: Packers-Seahawks OVER 49.5 (-110): Seahawks 27, Packers 24.
Wow, this one was close. As the over/unders so often are, Vegas was spot on here. The Packers and Seahawks battled into a tie in the 20’s, making this a nailbiter for bettors on both sides of the equation. Luckily for us, Russell Wilson came up with some magic down the stretch and despite Aaron Rodgers’ inability to answer, we were primed for the over to hit at the next score.
When Seattle kicked the go-ahead field goal to win it, that’s what pushed it over the edge. We got it by the slimmest of margins, but we’re certainly not complaining. Total payout: $3.80.
LOSS: Falcons -3 vs. Cowboys (-120): Cowboys 22, Falcons 19.
It continues to amaze me how bad the Falcons can be with as much talent as they have on the offensive side of the ball. Steve Sarkisian’s offense just refuses to get off the ground and this entire game was frustrating to watch. Time and time again, Atlanta’s defense got stops to give the offense a chance. Time and time again, the offense sputtered and either had to settle for a field goal or were kept out of field-goal range entirely.
They made things interesting by tying things up at 19 via a 34-yard strike from Matt Ryan to Julio Jones, but then Dallas drove right down the field in the closing minutes. We had to root for a missed chip shot field goal to send things to overtime and give us a chance, but it wasn’t to be. Atlanta screwed us over, but we can take solace in the fact the loss likely ended their playoff hopes. Total payout: $0.
LOSS: Panthers -4.5 vs. Lions (-110): Lions 20, Panthers 19.
Speaking of frustrating, wow, it was hard to watch how this one went down. Carolina kicker Graham Gano missed an easy field goal and an extra point, which not only cost us four points on the spread, but it ended up guaranteeing we couldn’t win this bet at the end of the game. The Panthers scored with just a minute left and an extra point would have likely sent the game to overtime.
However, with so little faith in their kicker, they sent the offense back out there to go for two and the win. That created a lose-lose situation for us, because the only way for us to win would be Carolina to send it to overtime and have a walk-off touchdown. With this decision, they would either win by one or lose by one, and neither did us any good. Since they didn’t cover, they didn’t deserve to win anyway and Carolina fell to the previously 3-6 Lions to make our day a little worse. Total payout: $0.
WIN: Titans-Colts UNDER 49 (-110): Colts 38, Titans 10.
God almighty, this one was close. When Marcus Mariota went down, it seemed all but locked up until Tennessee’s once feared defense became inept. Andrew Luck and Co. were scoring at will and it got more and more tense as the total approached 49. Indy scored to go up 38-3 and everything still felt pretty good until the Titans found the end zone for the first time, leaving us one fluke play away from losing the bet.
Luckily, with the point total sitting at 48, one below the line, the Titans kicked off to the Colts and they were happy to take knees and run out the clock. This one made us sweat, but in the end, it went our way making us 2-for-2 in over/under picks this week. Total payout: $7.60.
WIN: Broncos +7.5 at Chargers (-120): Broncos 23, Chargers 22.
We should’ve bet the money line! Denver somehow found a way to pull this game out with a field goal as time expired and we would’ve been a lot richer had we had enough confidence in them to win the game outright. Of course, hindsight is 20/20 and we won our bet, so we should stop complaining.
While they haven’t been super successful this season, the Broncos have been feisty at times and that’s what we were relying on in this game. They came through and because of that, we finished above .500 for the fifth consecutive week. Total payout: $3.67.
PIGGY BANK: $251.50 (14.3% return on investment)
PICK SELECTION: 61.5% (32-20-3)
Jacob Kornhauser is a sports reporter in Southern Oregon covering all sports, including Oregon and Oregon State athletics. He has been a national baseball writer for Bleacher Report and Rant Sports and has written two baseball books. He also specializes in sports betting analysis. He is a graduate of the University of Missouri Journalism School.
Seahawks get crucial win to stay in NFC playoff conversation
RENTON, Wash. (AP) — For the Seattle Seahawks to have a say in the NFC playoff picture, they had to get past Green Bay. A loss would have likely proved too much to overcome with games remaining against Carolina, Minnesota and Kansas City.
So Pete Carroll celebrated Thursday's win in the way everyone would have
expected. He rode Seattle's waterfront Ferris wheel.
So Pete Carroll celebrated Thursday’s win in the way everyone would have expected. He rode Seattle’s waterfront Ferris wheel.
“It’s a wonderful ride. Everyone should do it,” Carroll said Friday.
The Seahawks’ 27-24 win over Green Bay snapped a two-game losing streak and created a path to where the postseason is now at least a realistic opportunity for Seattle. There are still challenges ahead, but Seattle is now in the conversation.
“To be in it right now, we’re not where we want to be record-wise, but we’re fighting,” said tight end Ed Dickson, who caught the winning touchdown pass from Russell Wilson with 5:08 remaining.
Seattle’s path to the postseason is relatively straightforward because of the way its schedule is structured. Five of the Seahawks’ final six games are against NFC teams. Three of those are against San Francisco, twice, and Arizona, who have combined records of 4-15 going into this week. The other two NFC opponents are Carolina next week and Minnesota in Week 14, the two teams directly in front of the Seahawks in the wild-card race.
So while Seattle doesn’t have complete control of its playoff fortunes, it will have a say in whether it can stay in the race into the final weeks of the regular season. And it’s why knocking off the Packers was so crucial.
“Doug (Baldwin) and I were talking about going back to 2015. We were 4-5, I think it was, and we got on a hot streak,” Wilson said. “This is one game, we have a lot of games to go. We have a tough game ahead of us. Just a reminder of where we’ve been and where we’ve gone and how we’ve done it before.”
That run Wilson referenced from 2015 was based largely on a passing offense that erupted in the final two months of the season. Seattle won six of its final seven games that season, scoring 29 or more points in each victory with Wilson throwing 24 touchdown passes and one interception during the seven-game span.
A passing explosion like that isn’t likely to happen this time. But something could happen on the ground as Seattle continued to show it can run the ball with any of its three running backs.
The Seahawks rushed for 173 yards against the Packers, their eighth straight game running for at least 100 yards as a team and the seventh straight game topping 150 yards. Last week against the Rams, Seattle used a healthy dose of Wilson’s legs when he rushed for a season-high 92 yards to complement the first 100-yard game of Rashaad Penny’s rookie season.
Against the Packers, it was a combo of Penny, Chris Carson and Mike Davis as the closer. Carson had 83 yards on 17 carries; Penny had 46 yards, including a highlight 30-yard run in the first half; and Davis had just one carry until Seattle’s final drive when he had three carries for 16 yards as Seattle picked up two first downs to close out the game.
“It might frustrate some people like we can’t make up our mind but I feel really comfortable with how we’re doing this,” Carroll said. “Some games it will go in a different direction like we’ve seen, but it’s great to have that kind of flexibility. They all have characteristics and attributes that help us.”
NOTES: Carroll was unclear about the status of LB K.J. Wright and his lingering knee problems. Wright couldn’t finish last week’s game against the Rams due to issues stemming from surgery he had in August. He was inactive Thursday. “We’re trying to get his knee confident to where he can get back and stay back. We’re going to take our time, whatever time it takes to check that out,” Carroll said. … LB Mychal Kendricks will be able to rejoin the team in practice next week, but won’t be eligible to play until Week 14 against Minnesota. Kendricks was originally suspended indefinitely after pleading guilty to federal insider trading chargers, but had the suspension reduced to eight games.
FANTASY PLAYS: Key fantasy questions for NFL Week 11
A look at some key fantasy football questions going into Week 11:
WHICH UNDER-THE-RADAR PLAYERS HAVE THE BEST CHANCE FOR A BIG GAME THIS WEEK?
Giants QB Eli Manning has a juicy Week 11 matchup against the Buccaneers, who have given up multiple TDs to QBs in seven of nine games. Other Giants you should
A look at some key fantasy football questions going into Week 11:
WHICH UNDER-THE-RADAR PLAYERS HAVE THE BEST CHANCE FOR A BIG GAME THIS WEEK?
Giants QB Eli Manning has a juicy Week 11 matchup against the Buccaneers, who have given up multiple TDs to QBs in seven of nine games. Other Giants you should consider starting this week include wideout Sterling Shepard and tight end Evan Engram. The Bucs can’t stop WRs and TEs, and have yielded the second-most fantasy Points Per Game (FPPG) to both positions.
You can stick a fork in the Raiders. They’re done and should be targeted in fantasy football every week. The Cardinals, their Week 11 opponent, have a rookie and veteran that have the potential of having a big game against them.
Christian Kirk is averaging just under seven targets per game over the past four weeks. Despite his quiet Week 10 against the Chiefs, he had averaged just over 65 receiving yards in his previous four games. He’s an excellent route runner with good hands and should be considered a trade target in dynasty leagues.
Larry Fitzgerald slumped badly earlier this season but he’s averaging just under 10 targets over the past four weeks and has 23 receptions and two TDs during that time frame.
The Raiders have surrendered multiple TDs to the WR position in seven straight games. Tight end Ricky Seals-Jones has a good matchup against the silver and black. Tight ends have caught 18 passes and scored four TDs against Oakland over the past three weeks.
Ravens RB Alex Collins could be a sneaky play against the Bengals, who’ve given up 13 total TDs to RBs this season. QB Joe Flacco’s Week 11 status is not known (hip) and if either Lamar Jackson or Robert Griffin III start in his place, the Ravens might lean on their running game a bit more.
ANY GOOD BUY LOW OPTIONS TO FOCUS ON AS TRADE DEADLINES APPROACH?
Corey Davis, WR, Titans: The Titans averaged just over 15 points per game for the first seven weeks of their season. They’ve averaged 31 points over the past two weeks and Davis has averaged 10 targets and 90.5 receiving yards during that time. Davis is fourth with eight targets inside the 10 this season. With the Titans offense finally showing some life, look for Davis to continue to have some upside.
Sony Michel, RB, Patriots: For many fantasy owners the bloom may be off the rose when it comes to Michel, but the Patriots have shown that when he’s healthy they’re going to give him the ball. He averaged just over 22 carries, 4.72 yards per carry and scored four TDs from Week 4 to Week 6. Fantasy football playoffs take place from Week 14 to Week 16 in most leagues and he faces the Dolphins in Week 14 and the Bills in Week 16. Both have been very friendly to the run.
ANY RECOMMENDATIONS FOR TRADE TARGETS BASED ON REST OF SEASON SCHEDULES?
Cam Newton, QB, Panthers: Newton has scored the eighth-most fantasy points among QBs this season and has future matchups against the Buccaneers, Browns, Saints and Falcons. The Browns are 17th in FPPG allowed to QBs, but the other three teams are in the top 4 in points allowed to the position.
Emmanuel Sanders, WR, Broncos: Sanders has scored the 11th most fantasy points among WRs. With the Broncos trade of Demaryius Thomas to the Texans, Sanders will continue to be heavily targeted in the passing game. He still has favorable matchups against the 49ers, who’ve yielded 14 TDs to WRs and the Browns, who’ve allowed the seventh most FPPG to WRs this season. In Week 16, which is usually championship week in fantasy football, Sanders will have a very favorable matchup against the Raiders. In addition, Phillip Lindsay, RB for the Broncos, should also take advantage of Denver’s soft schedule down the stretch and should also be considered a trade target.
WITH COOPER KUPP OUT FOR THE REST OF THE SEASON IS THERE A RAMS WR THAT COULD TAKE ADVANTAGE OF HIS ABSENCE?
His target share is tough to predict, but look for Josh Reynolds, who has big-play potential, to play some of his reps out of the slot, where he’ll absorb some of Kupp’s targets. In his last game with Kupp on the sidelines he caught three passes for 42 yards, but two of those catches were for TDs.
___
For more fantasy tips and insight, visit RotoExperts: https://rotoexperts.com
Get a Grip: The Week in Sports Betting and Sports: PA Launch Has Arrived
The post Get a Grip: The Week in Sports Betting and Sports: PA Launch Has Arrived appeared first on SportsHandle.
It’s information overload everywhere, and there’s not time enough to sleep and eat and stay fully apprised of what’s happening on this crazy blue dot of ours (two out of three
The post Get a Grip: The Week in Sports Betting and Sports: PA Launch Has Arrived appeared first on SportsHandle.
It’s information overload everywhere, and there’s not time enough to sleep and eat and stay fully apprised of what’s happening on this crazy blue dot of ours (two out of three ain’t bad).
Here’s the weekend Sports Handle item, “Get a Grip,” recapping the week’s top stories, and rounding up key stories in sports betting, gaming, and the world of sports at large. You may have missed them, and they are worth reading.
12 Billion Reasons There Is So Much Hype Around Pennsylvania Sports Betting; Launch Pad Readies at Hollywood Penn
The Hollywood Casino in Pennsylvania will make history on Saturday when it fully opens the first legal sportsbook in PA to the public. More than a year after legalizing sports betting, Pennsylvanians will finally be able to legally place a bet — and the state will begin to reap expected financial gains from sports betting. They already have, actually, in the form of $10 million application fee apiece from the six properties so far to apply for a sports wagering license.
Of the eight states that have legalized sports betting, Pennsylvania is the only that that has just about two of everything — NFL teams, MLB teams and NHL teams. The only pro sport with only one Pennsylvania franchise is the NBA.
Read more Get a Grip: The Week in Sports Betting and Sports: PA Launch Has Arrived on SportsHandle.
Michigan Could Become First State to Pay Leagues Sports Betting ‘Integrity Fee’
So far the National Basketball Association, Major League Baseball and PGA Tour are 0-for-7 in persuading state lawmakers to mandate payment of an off-the-top “integrity fee” or “royalty,” putting a percentage of legal sports bets into league coffers.
Now, a key lawmaker in Michigan sponsoring a bill that would legalize
sports betting and iGaming in the state could give a win to the leagues.
Now, a key lawmaker in Michigan sponsoring a bill that would legalize sports betting and iGaming in the state could give a win to the leagues.
According to a report from Reuters, following a U.S. Sports Betting Policy Summit in Washington D.C. this week, Michigan state representative Brandt Iden (R-District 61) changed his mind on the fees after “spending significant time with the leagues.”