NFL Week 10 Expert Handicapper Notes from Scott Spreitzer

We finished the weekend 9-5-1 this past week. We’re also on a 24-11 CFB run the last 5 weeks and we’re 40-21-1 with our last 62 NFL plays overall. We have a 7-Unit CFB Main Event Game of the Month on Saturday and 6- and 5-unit NFL plays going on Sunday! We enter on a 12-1-1 CFB/NFL top plays run. Be sure to grab it all this week!

You can get a free $60 account and get Scott’s top College and NFL picks this week at docsports.com

NFL WEEK 10 RECAP:



JAGUARS 26-29 COLTS: Bortles 26-38-320-2. Fournette 53 yards 24 carries…56 rec yards, TD. Bortles still throwing too many passes for my blood. Indy 29 first half points…held scoreless in the 2nd half. Luck 21-29-285-3-1. Jags turnover inside the Colts 25 in the final minutes. Lost 5 straight games…trail Texans by 3 games in the division. Colts 36 ppg during 3 game winning streak. Luck 3 or more TD passes in 6 straight games.

BILLS 41-10 JETS: Bills 4 starting QBs last 5 games. Jets 4 straight losses. 4th losing streak of 4 or more games in 4 seasons under Todd Bowles. Barkley 15-25-232-2. L.McCoy 113 yards 26 carries 2 TD. Foster & Jones 11 combined rec 198 yards, 1 TD. Bills had 1 TD and 11 turnovers previous 3 games…5 TDs and 0 turnovers against the Jets. McCown 17-34-135-0-2.

FALCONS 16-28 BROWNS: ATL had 73 plays to Cleveland’s 50…but Browns averaged 8.5 yards per play…thanks in part to the 90+ yard run by Nick Chubb 20-176-TD. Mayfield’s best game as a pro 17-20-216-3-0. 9 different players with a catch – and the most by any player was 4. Jones, Hooper, Sanu 23 rec between the 3 of them…another big statistical day for Matt Ryan 38-52-330-2-0.

LIONS 22-34 BEARS: Bears snapped 10-game divisional losing streak. Trubisky 23-30-355-3-0…and 1 rushing TD (17 TD, 4 INT last 6 games). Big time miscommunication in the Lions’ secondary. Allen Robinson 6 rec 133 yards 2 TD. Miller 5 rec 122 yards, 1 TD. Stafford 25-42-274-2-2. Kerryon Johnson held in-check again 14 carries 51 yards, TD. Stafford sacked 6 times…(16 sacks in 2 games without Golden Tate to open up the field). Bears 6-3…11 points from a 9-0 record. 33 ppg during 3 game win streak. Bears 6 games with 3 or more takeaways — best in the NFL.

CARDINALS 14-26 CHIEFS: Mahomes 21-28-249-2. Kareem Hunt 16 carries 71 yards. Tyreek Hill 7 rec 117 yards 2 TDs. Kelce 6 rec 46 yards.

Rosen 22-39-208-1-2. David Johnson 21 carries 98 yards RD…85 rec yards, TD. AGAIN – YOU CAN RUN on the Chiefs. AZ is the only team without 100 yards rushing on the season…but if Johnson gets 1 more carry. AZ has failed to top 18 points in 8 of 9 games.

PATRIOTS 10-34 TITANS: Tennessee sacked Brady 3 times and put constant pressure on him. Brady 21-41-254 (Brady with just 1 TD pass last 3 games). Edelman 9 rec 104 yards. Gordon 4 rec 81 yards. Mariota 16-24-228-2-0 (3rd game with 2 or more TD passes…team is 3-0). Henry & Lewis 31 combined carries 115 yards 2 TDs. Davis 7 rec 125 yards TD. Pats failed to reach the red-zone in the 2nd half…0 points final 9 possessions. Worst loss since a 41-14 loss to KC in Sept 2014. The next week NE was +1 vs. Cincy and won 43-17…the 1st of a 7 game win streak…and won the SBOWL that season. 7-3 worst NE start in 5 years…lost in the conf championship to Denver that season. Tenn 13-3 last 16 home games. Out-rushed NE 150-40. Mike Vrabel knew to rush Brady up the middle and take away the middle. Tenny put a ton into this one win…@ Colts next week.

CHARGERS 20-6 RAIDERS: Big LAC TD pass with :20 left in the half to go up 10-3. Early 3rd…Melvin Gordon 66 yard TD pass and catch…screen…Raiders missed tackled inside the first 10 yards (Gordon 5 straight games with 120 or more scrimmage yards…first Charger since LT). Derek Carr 4th & 5 inside Charger 20 with 4 min to go…throws a pass in the turf to avoid a sack…4th down…Carr is all messed up between the ears at this point…making mental mistakes galore. Rivers only QB with 2 or more TD passes in every game this season. LAC 6 game winning streak. Held 5 straight opp’s to fewer than 20 points. Raiders 10 ppg during 5 game skid.

DOLPHINS 12-31 GREEN BAY: Packers got the ground game going early. Aaron Jones 145 yards 15 carries 2 TDs. Rodgers 19-28-199-2-0 (17 TDs 1 INT this season). Osweiler 23-37-213-0-1. Gore 13 carries 90 yards. 9 quarters without an offensive TD for Miami. Fins 5th double digit loss this season. Allowing 34 ppg during 4 game skid. Allowed 150 or more rush yards 5 times this season…worst in the NFL. GBAY 4-0-1 home…0-4 road. Packers @ Seattle on Thursday.

SKINS 16-3 BUCCS: Story of the game: Buccs 501 yards on 7.5 yards per play, but scored just 3 points (1st team in NFL history to score 3 points or fewer with 500 yards of offense). Held Skins to 286 yards. Alex Smith 19-27-178-1. A. Peterson 19 carries 68 yards. Ryan Fitzpatrick 29-41-406-0-2. Godwin & Rodgers 15 combined rec 205 yards. Buccs were 0-5 in the red zone. Skins 6-0 when rush for 100 or more yards. Held 6 opp’s to fewer than 18 points. Buccs -19 turnover margin this season…worst in the NFL. Buccs 7 straight games with -2 or more turnover margin…2nd longest in NFL history.

SAINTS 51-14 BENGALS: Brees 22-25-265-3-0…1 rush TD (Brees 21 TDs only 1 INT season). Ingram 13 carries 104 yards 58 rec yards 1 TD. Kamara 12 carries 56 yards 2 TD. Michael Thomas 8 rec 70 yards 2 TDs. Dalton 12-20-153-1-2. Saints 6 TDs 3 FGs first 9 possessions. 5-0 on the road this season. 5 games with 40 or more points. Cincy has allowed at least 30 points 5 games this season…allowing nearly 40 ppg last 4 games.

SEAHAWKS 31-36 RAMS: C.Kupp out for season. R. Wilson 17-26-176-3-0. 92 yards rushing. Wilson 6 TDs 0 INTs vs. Rams…62 points scored…0-2. Penny 12 carries 108 yards (you CAN RUN on the Rams). Seattle 273 rushing yards on 8 yards per carry (6 straight games with at least 150 yards rushing). Goff 28-39-318-2-0. Gurley 16 carries 120 yards TD. Cooks 10 rec 100 yards 1 rush TD. SEA 4-5…5 losses by 25 points. Rams can clinch NFC West next week with a win over KC and a Sea loss to GB. Aaron Donald 8.5 sacks last 4 games. (When Aqib Talib returns).

COWBOYS 27-20 EAGLES: Too many secondary injuries for the Eagles and the offensive line wasn’t healthy. Philly 421 yards and 6.8 yards per play. Dallas 171 yards on 6.1 yards per carry. Elliott 151 yards rushing on 8 yards per carry. Dak 26-36-270-1-0. Amari Cooper targeted 10 times…6 grabs…opens up the field. Wentz & Ertz had big numbers for Philly.

NY GIANTS 27-23 SAN FRANCISCO: Total combined yards played out like an Under…but the game went Over on the final TD. Eli 19-31-188-3-0. Nick Mullens 27-39-250-1-2 INTs. Giants had film on Mullens, which wasn’t the case the previous week. NYG offensive line finally protected Manning for the most part…and the team ran for 4 yards per carry.

Scott Spreitzer has spent 25+ years in the world of sports betting and he’s been one of the few bettors/handicappers to be accepted and sought after on several national radio shows as the key go-to analyst with a Vegas perspective. Scott dominates the ESPN national airwaves during football season. He’s the featured bettor/handicapper on the Dari and Mel show, appearing every football Saturday for the past four years with Dari Nowkhah and Mel Kiper, Jr., a show heard on over 300 ESPN affiliates. Scott doubles back every Sunday morning on ESPN National’s NFL Sunday Countdown with Kevin Winter (4 years running). And he kicked off this past football season each and every Friday as the regular betting expert on the Mike Golic, Jr., show. Scott’s even had his Vegas-centric information repeated on college football live game broadcasts by the likes of Kirk Herbstreit. If you tune into ESPN national on football weekends, you’re bound to hear Scott.