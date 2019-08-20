NFL transactions: Chargers sign Perryman, release Addae

The Los Angeles Chargers released starting safety Jahleel Addae and officially announced the re-signing of linebacker Denzel Perryman.

Addae recorded 75 tackles while starting all 16 games last season. He started 59 of 80 games played in six seasons with the Chargers, recording two interceptions and 4.5 sacks.

Perryman, 26, will reportedly make $12 million over two years. He has been a force in the middle of Los Angeles’ defense when healthy, but he has missed 16 games over the last two seasons and 22 in his four-year career.

–Tight end Dwayne Allen signed with the Dolphins on a two-year deal, the team announced. Multiple outlets report the total value at $7 million.

Allen, who had 13 receptions for 113 yards in two seasons with New England, recently was cut by the Patriots. He will be playing for new coach Brian Flores, the former New England defensive coordinator.

–The New Orleans Saints agreed to a three-year, $9 million contract with safety Chris Banjo, according to the NFL Network. Banjo had two interceptions last season but primarily has worked on special teams during six NFL seasons with the Green Bay Packers (2013-16) and Saints (2016-18).

–Defensive tackle Michael Pierce and linebacker Patrick Onwuasor are expected to receive second-round tenders from the Baltimore Ravens, according to the NFL Network. Both players will be restricted free agents.

–The Cleveland Browns are shopping tight end Darren Fells in trade talks, Pro Football Talk reported. The New York Daily News reports the New York Jets are interested in Fells, who caught three touchdowns in 16 games after joining the Browns as a free agent last march.

–The Jets have agreed to a deal to re-sign interior offensive lineman Jonotthan Harrison, according to multiple reports. The 27-year-old was set to hit free agency after playing in all 16 games (eight starts) at center and left guard for the Jets last season.

–Field Level Media