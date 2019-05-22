NFL tables talks to overhaul overtime
NFL overtime rules will be unchanged for the 2019 season, the competition committee declared Wednesday in Key Biscayne, Fla., at its annual May meeting.
A proposal by the Kansas City Chiefs received considerable attention, and commissioner Roger Goodell welcomed a debate he said should continue with a particular focus on changes to OT for playoff games.
Competition committee chairman Rich McKay said the proposal, which guarantees both teams one possession in overtime, will be revisited next year by NFL owners.
Current rules allow for the team receiving the ball first in overtime to score a touchdown and end the game.
The impetus for the Chiefs’ plan was an overtime loss to the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship game in January. In that game, the Patriots won the coin toss, and Tom Brady engineered a 13-play, 75-yard drive then ended in a Rex Burkhead touchdown and a New England trip to the Super Bowl.
–Field Level Media
The NFL also announced it would ban teams from using several well-known one-on-one drills from practice and training camp, including the popular Oklahoma Drill and the Bull in the Ring. Each simulates one-on-one play between either a pair of linemen or a blocker and would-be tackler. Eliminating the drills is intended to reduce incidences of head injuries during contact portions of practice.
A committee was formed and met in Atlanta last month to discuss which drills to eliminate to reduce helmet-to-helmet contact on the practice field.
–Field Level Media
Panthers QB Newton not cleared to throw at OTAs
Cam
Cam Newton was not cleared to throw as the Carolina Panthers worked out together Wednesday, four months after the quarterback had shoulder surgery.
Head coach Ron Rivera said the team remains focused on Newton returning at full strength for the start of training camp in July.
“We’ll just continue to go through the process,” Rivera said Wednesday after the first day of organized team activities. “It’s really … not that big a deal.”
Newton, 30, had arthroscopic surgery on his right shoulder in January after sitting out the final two games of the 2018 season. Doctors removed scar tissue that remained from a 2017 surgery on his partially torn rotator cuff.
The three-time Pro Bowl quarterback and 2015 MVP said last month he had not been given a timetable for his return. He said he started a vegan diet and hired a personal trainer to prepare for the 2019 season.
–Field Level Media
Report: Chiefs’ Mathieu alleged victim in $5M extortion plot
A relative of Tyrann Mathieu has been accused of trying to extort $5 million from the Kansas City Chiefs safety.
ESPN reported that Geourvon Keinell Sears, 21, allegedly threatened to reveal personal information to TMZ if he didn’t receive the money.
Documents filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana contend Sears demanded $1.5 million from Mathieu in April, then raised the price to $5 million.
While the alleged victim of the extortion plot is identified only by initials in court documents, Mathieu’s lawyer, Denise White of EAG Sports, confirmed to KMBC 9 in Kansas City that Mathieu was the target. White said Mathieu is working through a “private and personal family issue.”
Sears is alleged to have told Mathieu’s friends that if the money was not paid, he would “kill you all.”
Sears is set to appear in court on June 21. He is free on $25,000 bond. If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison and a $5,000 fine.
Mathieu, 27, is entering his seventh NFL season but his first with the Chiefs. Mathieu sign a three-year contract in March. He spent the first five seasons of his career with the Arizona Cardinals, then played the 2018 season with the Houston Texans.
A first-team All-Pro in 2015, Mathieu has played in 82 games (73 starts) in his career and has 394 tackles, 13 interceptions and 19 quarterback hits on his record.
–Field Level Media
Kraft trial postponed indefinitely; prosecution appeals video ruling
Robert Kraft’s trial has been suspended indefinitely as prosecutors appeal a judge’s ruling over the admissibility of video surveillance footage.
The suppression of the key video evidence could end the case against Kraft, who was charged with a misdemeanor alleging he paid for sex at a massage parlor in Jupiter, Fla.
Judge Leonard Hanser in Palm Beach County postponed the trial indefinitely as prosecutors launched an appeal of Hanser’s decision to disallow secretly shot video of Kraft.
The footage allegedly shows Kraft participating in a sex act at Orchids of Asia Day Spa in January.
Kraft, 77, pleaded not guilty. He owns the New England Patriots and still would be subject to NFL discipline regardless of the outcome of the appeal and trial.
–Field Level Media
Goodell: NFL action on Hill secondary to child’s welfare
Pro Bowl wide receiver Tyreek Hill remains away from the Kansas City Chiefs as authorities investigate allegations of child abuse, and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said the league has not been in touch with Hill as that process continues.
“We will not interfere with that,” Goodell said Wednesday at league meetings in Florida.
“The priority is the young child. We will obviously be cooperative with whatever the court wants. We are prepared to go ahead and have an interview whenever we have the permission to do so, and then we’ll go ahead and make a determination based on what information we have at that time.”
Specifically, Goodell said any disciplinary action from the NFL will wait until the investigation concludes.
Last month, the district attorney’s office in Johnson County, Kan., declined to press charges against Hill or his fiancee, Crystal Espinal, after an incident in which their young son suffered a broken arm.
But days later, an audiotape emerged in which Espinal accuses Hill of breaking the boy’s arm, and he threatens her in return. The Chiefs banned Hill, 25, from participating in team activities but did not cut ties with him, and the Kansas Department for Children and Families and local law enforcement reopened their investigations.
–Field Level Media
Reports: Bengals G Redmond hit with PED suspension
Cincinnati
Cincinnati Bengals offensive lineman Alex Redmond will be suspended four games for violating the NFL’s Performance-Enhancing Drug Policy, per reports from ESPN on Wednesday.
“Played last season with a torn labrum and hamstring injury, and made bad decision to try to help it,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter tweeted.
Redmond, 24, started 15 games at right guard last season for the Bengals. He was an undrafted free agent out of UCLA in 2016, signing with the Bengals that year before being cut at the end of training camp. Cincinnati brought him back in January 2017, and he played in five games that season.
He re-signed with the Bengals in April on a one-year exclusive rights free agent contract worth a reported $645,000.
–Field Level Media
Seahawks’ Wagner not practicing while seeking new deal
Seattle Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner is present at organized team activities but will not practice, as he seeks an extension from the team entering the final year of his contract.
“It’s a tricky situation,” Wagner told reporters Tuesday, adding that he wanted to attend as a leader of the defense. “This is a business. You get hurt, they’re going to cut you. So you’ve got to be mindful of that. … Y’all know I’m fresh enough, going to be in shape.”
Wagner, who turns 29 in June, is due $11.4 million in 2019, the final season of a four-year, $43 million deal. He said Tuesday he intends to set a new benchmark for salary among off-ball linebackers, after C.J. Mosley joined the New York Jets on a five-year, $85 million contract in free agency in March.
“That’s the plan, to break that,” said Wagner, who is serving as his own agent and said the sides have had communication and have a plan for the negotiation.
Head coach Pete Carroll sounded pleased with how Wagner has handled the situation, and said that talks have gone well.
“Bobby’s been great,” Carroll said. “Everything’s going to come together in time. Everything’s in order, and we’re in order of what we want to do, and it feels very comfortable and very amicable and all of that. So everything’s going just right.”
Wagner has reached five straight Pro Bowls and had four first-team All-Pro nods, including in each of the last three seasons. He racked up 138 tackles (six for loss), 11 passes defensed, one interception (returned for a touchdown), one sack and eight quarterback hits in 15 games last season.
He hopes to reach an agreement before the season but reiterated that he’s prepared for this to be his final season in Seattle, if necessary.
The seven-year veteran has 916 tackles (51 for loss), 41 passes defensed, nine interceptions, 16.5 sacks and 60 QB hits in 103 career games since the Seahawks drafted him in the second round in 2012.
–Field Level Media
Bosa pulls hamstring, 49ers RBs still hurting
San Francisco 49ers top pick
San Francisco 49ers top pick Nick Bosa left practice early on Tuesday, sustaining a hamstring during a pass-rushing drill and sitting out the remainder of workouts.
With the 49ers in their second day of a three-day week of organized team activities, Bosa did some 11-on-11 work, as well, before the injury forced the defensive end to limp off to the sidelines.
Head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters afterward that the team does not yet know the severity of the injury, which happened while Bosa was working with the second-team defense, but Bosa remained out on the sidelines through the end of practice.
Bosa, 21, was selected second overall in April. He played in only three games as junior last season at Ohio State, suffering a core muscle injury in September and sitting out the remainder of the season to recover and prepare for the draft.
Shanahan also gave injury updates on his running backs, a position group with three players currently out.
Matt Breida suffered a slightly torn pectoral muscle during offseason lifting, Raheem Mostert had his fractured arm re-set because it was not healing properly, and Jerick McKinnon, coming off a torn ACL that cost him all of last season, is running lightly. All three are expected back for training camp, however.
On the bright side, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo — also coming back from a torn ACL, his suffered in Week 3 last season — threw passes during 7-on-7 drills while wearing a knee brace. He won’t be cleared for full team drills until camp, Shanahan said.
–Field Level Media
Report: 2021 NFL Draft awarded to Cleveland
The 2021 NFL Draft
The 2021 NFL Draft will be held in Cleveland, according to an Uproxx report on Tuesday.
The league is expected to officially announce the news, and potentially the hosts of other future drafts, on Wednesday, as owners hold spring meetings in Florida this week.
Cleveland, Kansas City and Denver were among the finalists for recent drafts that were awarded to Nashville (2019) and Las Vegas (2020). Multiple outlets reported Tuesday that Denver is not expected to be awarded a future draft this week.
“We’re confident in our city and our proposal, and feel Cleveland has a great chance at securing this event,” David Gilbert, president of the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission, told Cleveland.com in a statement earlier Tuesday.
The draft began moving around the country in 2015, being held in Chicago for two years before going to Philadelphia (2017), Dallas (2018) and then Nashville last month. Before that, the draft was held annually in New York City from 1965-2014.
–Field Level Media
Steelers’ Roethlisberger: ‘I lacked in leadership’ in 2018
As the Pittsburgh Steelers' 2019 organized
As the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 2019 organized team activities got underway on Tuesday, quarterback Ben Roethlisberger pinned the team’s 2018 struggles on himself.
“I lacked in leadership,” Roethlisberger told reporters. “Because that’s my job as the leader of this team, to get us to the playoffs. I’m gonna need to focus and refocus my energy and time on, how can I be a better leader to get us back to the playoffs?”
The comments came a day after Roethlisberger told Pittsburgh’s CBS affiliate, KDKA, he probably went “too far” in making critical comments about wide receiver Antonio Brown after a loss at Denver last year. Brown had a falling out with the team, demanded a trade this offseason and was dealt to the Oakland Raiders.
“I took some heat and deservedly so for some of the comments … and especially towards him,” Roethlisberger told KDKA. “I genuinely feel bad about that and I’m sorry.”
On Tuesday, the 37-year-old spoke further about Brown, who responded Monday to the quarterback’s interview with KDKA by tweeting only, “Two face.” The QB said he wasn’t sure why the pair’s relationship deteriorated last year and added that he didn’t get a chance to repair it.
“I never really saw any of it coming,” Roethlisberger said. “I would have loved to have had the chance to talk to him. That’s why I said yesterday, whatever I did to offend him, I apologize for it. I tried to do that in person, talk to him. He wouldn’t allow me to.”
Roethlisberger also said Tuesday he is emphasizing his connections with his current teammates, as this group looks to build toward a better season.
“You just have to focus on the guys that are here and make sure they are good,” he said. “Everyone I’ve talked to is good with me. … We’ve been attacked from all angles this year, this offseason. We just need to stick together and have each other’s backs.”
The Steelers finished 9-6-1 in 2018, missing the postseason for the first time since 2013. They haven’t had a losing season since 2003.
–Field Level Media
Patriots OT Veldheer retiring after nine seasons
The New England Patriots placed
The New England Patriots placed recently signed offensive tackle Jared Veldheer on the reserve/retired list Tuesday.
ESPN reported earlier in the day Veldheer informed the team he planned to retire.
Veldheer, who turns 32 in June, joined the Patriots on May 13 as a free agent, signing a reported one-year, $3.5 million deal worth up to $6.5 million with incentives.
A nine-year veteran, Veldheer started 12 games at right tackle for the Denver Broncos last season after being acquired via trade, allowing just one sack but committing seven penalties.
He spent the previous four years with the Arizona Cardinals, playing primarily left tackle before moving to the right side in 2017. A third-round pick of the Oakland Raiders in 2010, Veldheer made 113 career starts in 118 games, with the majority at left tackle.
Isaiah Wynn, a 2018 first-round pick, was expected to get the first shot at starting on Tom Brady’s blind side after incumbent left tackle Trent Brown left for the Raiders in free agency. Wynn is recovering from a torn Achilles sustained in August.
New England also lost swing tackle LaAdrian Waddle to the Buffalo Bills in free agency.
–Field Level Media
OTAs notebook: Jags’ Ramsey absent, but Ngakoue shows
Cornerback
Cornerback Jalen Ramsey remains absent from Jacksonville Jaguars offseason workouts, but defensive end Yannick Ngakoue was present on Tuesday after missing workouts earlier this spring.
Ngakoue, 24, is entering a contract year — in which he’ll make $2.025 million — after totaling 29.5 sacks through three seasons. The former third-round pick said he’ll continue to participate as he seeks a new deal.
“Of course, I’m going to play,” he said. “I love the game. I’m in God’s hands at the end of the day. I’ve been playing this game my whole life and that’s what I’m here to do.”
Ramsey is not expected to attend until the team’s mandatory minicamp is held from June 11-13. He is working out on his own and has said he will be with the team and “ready when it’s time.”
NFL notebook: Patriots extend Edelman through 2021
The Patriots finalized a two-year extension worth $21 million to perhaps keep Super Bowl MVP Julian Edelman in New England for his entire career.
According to multiple reports, the extension includes an $8 million signing bonus and $12 million guaranteed.
The 32-year-old wide receiver’s contract was set to expire after the 2019 season. He signed a two-year, $11 million deal in June 2017.
Since the Patriots drafted him in the seventh round in 2009, Edelman has played in 115 regular-season games and tallied 499 receptions for 5,390 yards and 30 touchdowns. In 18 postseason games, he has won three Super Bowl rings and caught 115 passes for 1,412 yards and five scores.
–The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are finalizing a one-year contract with defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh, multiple media outlets reported.
The deal comes a day after the team “mutually parted ways” with defensive tackle Gerald McCoy, who, coincidentally, was chosen one pick after Suh in the 2010 NFL Draft.
The Bucs also claimed former New York Jets tight end Jordan Leggett off waivers, after he was waived Monday.
Bills extend DE Hughes through 2021
The Buffalo Bills signed defensive end Jerry Hughes to two-year extension on Tuesday, putting the team’s longest tenured player under contract through 2021.
According to ESPN, Hughes’ extension is worth up to $23 million with $19.5 million guaranteed.
Hughes, who turns 31 in August, was set to make $7.5 million in 2019, the final year of a five-year, $45 million extension signed in March of 2015.
“Honestly, it feels good to have an organization, an owner, a head coach and a GM who really believes in you,” Hughes told reporters at a press conference. “It’s really exciting for me to be back in this building, with the team, with the guys so we can build this relationship early.”
The nine-year veteran has spent the last six seasons in Buffalo, totaling 42 sacks, 63 tackles for loss, 12 forced fumbles and 90 quarterback hits while playing in all 96 games (80 starts). He had seven sacks, 13 TFLs, three forced fumbles and 18 QB hits last season, all his best marks since 2014, with the TFL total tying a career high.
A former first-round pick (31st overall) of the Indianapolis Colts in 2010, Hughes was acquired by the Bills for linebacker Kelvin Sheppard in 2013, after he had just five sacks through his first three seasons in Indy.
In addition, the Bills announced former center Eric Wood, who retired after the 2017 season, would be joining the radio broadcast and content teams in 2019.
–Field Level Media
Reports: DT Suh finalizing deal with Bucs
The Tampa
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are finalizing a one-year contract with defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh, multiple media outlets reported Tuesday.
Reports of the Bucs’ interest in Suh emerged on Monday, but head coach Bruce Arians was cagey when asked about the subject earlier Tuesday, telling reporters, “I can’t talk about him, he’s not on my team.”
Reminded that Suh was a free agent, Arians added, “He’s a hell of a player, so we’ll see.”
The deal comes a day after the team “mutually parted ways” with defensive tackle Gerald McCoy, who, coincidentally, was chosen one pick after Suh in the 2010 NFL Draft.
Suh, 32, had 4.5 sacks and 19 quarterback hits for the Los Angeles Rams last season, starting all 16 games for the eighth time in nine seasons since he was drafted second overall in 2010. He has never missed a game to injury, with the only absence of his career due to a two-game suspension in 2011.
Suh has 56 career sacks and 166 QB hits in 142 games, earning five Pro Bowl nods and three first-team All-Pro selections. Just one of those honors has come since 2014, when he made the Pro Bowl with the Miami Dolphins in 2016.
A member of the final draft class before the new CBA, Suh has made $138.7 million in his career, the second-most of any active non-quarterback behind Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald ($163.3 million), who entered the league in 2004. He earned $14 million on a one-year deal with the Rams last season.
Terms on Suh’s deal with the Buccaneers have not yet been reported.
–Field Level Media
Colts QB Luck (calf strain) misses start of OTAs
Indianapolis Colts star Andrew Luck sat out the first day of organized team activities Tuesday due to a minor calf strain.
The injury isn’t considered serious, and the Colts are likely just being cautious with the 29-year-old franchise quarterback.
Luck was named the 2018 NFL Comeback Player of the Year after completing a career-best 67.3 percent of his passes for 4,593 yards and 39 touchdowns and leading the Colts to a playoff berth.
The No. 1 overall pick in the 2012 draft sat out the entire 2017 season following surgery on his right shoulder.
–Field Level Media
Bills TE Kroft breaks foot on first day of OTAs
Buffalo Bills tight end Tyler Kroft suffered a broken right foot Monday on the first day of offseason training activities and will require surgery.
Head coach Sean McDermott confirmed the injury Tuesday. The expected recovery time is 3-4 months and Kroft could miss the start of the regular season, NFL Media reported.
Kroft, 26, was expected to start for Buffalo this season after signing a three-year, $18.75 million contract in March.
Kroft’s 2018 campaign ended with a similar injury. He was placed on injured reserve in November after having surgery to repair his fractured right foot.
A third-round pick of the Bengals in 2015, Kroft played in 51 games over four seasons with the Bengals and caught 67 passes for 661 yards and eight touchdowns.
Four other offseason acquisitions are also on the sidelines at OTAs.
Wide receiver Cole Beasley and center Mitch Morse are recovering from recent core muscle surgeries, while 36-year-old running back Frank Gore is out with foot and ankle injuries and running back T.J. Yeldon is dealing with a groin injury.
–Field Level Media
Patriots, WR Edelman agree to $21M extension
The Patriots finalized a two-year extension worth $21 million to perhaps keep Super Bowl MVP Julian Edelman in New England for his entire career.
According to multiple reports, the extension includes an $8 million signing bonus and $12 million guaranteed.
The 32-year-old wide receiver’s contract was set to expire after the 2019 season. He signed a two-year, $11 million deal in June 2017.
Since the Patriots drafted him in the seventh round in 2009, Edelman has played in 115 regular-season games and tallied 499 receptions for 5,390 yards and 30 touchdowns. In 18 postseason games, he has won three Super Bowl rings and caught 115 passes for 1,412 yards and five scores.
Last season, he caught 74 passes for 850 yards and six TDs after serving a four-game suspension for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing substances.
Edelman had 10 receptions for 141 yards and was named MVP of New England’s 13-3 win against the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII on Feb. 3.
–Field Level Media
Bills assign Simpson’s No. 32 for first time since 1977
Running back Senorise Perry
Running back Senorise Perry is wearing jersey No. 32 during Buffalo’s organized team activities, the first player assigned the uniform number by the Bills since O.J. Simpson in 1977.
Perry, 27, signed a one-year free agent contract in March. He told The Athletic he was surprised that the disgraced Hall of Famer’s number was an option.
“I thought it was retired, but then I was told it was available. Boom, I took it,” said Perry, who has played 48 career games mostly on special teams with the Chicago Bears (2014) and Miami Dolphins (2017-18).
“I know the situation. I know that greatness comes with that number, playing in Buffalo. But I’m willing to take anything that comes my way,” he said. “I’m going into my sixth year, and I know what it takes to get in this league and stay here. With that number on my back, I know I’m doing well for my family.”
Simpson rushed for 10,183 yards and 57 touchdowns and won four rushing titles during a nine-year tenure with Buffalo from 1969-77.
Simpson, 71, was acquitted in 1995 for the murders of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and Ronald Goldman. A jury in civil court later found him liable for wrongful death. In 2008, he was sent to prison for armed robbery and kidnapping after he tried to recover stolen memorabilia in Las Vegas. He was paroled in 2017.
Perry has returned 22 kicks for 454 yards and rushed eight times for 30 yards during his NFL career.
–Field Level Media
Browns showing interest in DT McCoy
The Cleveland Browns are interested in signing defensive tackle Gerald
The Cleveland Browns are interested in signing defensive tackle Gerald McCoy.
McCoy, the third overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft, was released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday with three years left on his contract. The deal called for him to make $13 million in base pay this season. The original contract was for six years and $95.2 million.
“These decisions are very difficult, personally and professionally,” Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht said in a statement. “Over the past nine years, Gerald has been a cornerstone of this franchise and a leader in our community. Parting ways with a player and person such as Gerald is one of the toughest responsibilities of this job. We wish Gerald, along with his wife, Ebony, and the entire McCoy family continued success and thank them for everything they have meant to our organization and community.”
General manager John Dorsey has been aggressive in stocking the Browns’ roster, including trades that brought in wide receivers Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry and defensive end Olivier Vernon.
After the Tampa Bay Times’ Rick Stroud originally reported McCoy was released, ESPN’s Adam Schefter noted that the Bucs tried for two months to find a trade partner, but when it was clear there was none, the two sides “mutually parted ways.”
The 31-year-old McCoy has been a pillar on otherwise subpar defenses for most of his career in Tampa, earning six Pro Bowl selections and tallying 54.5 sacks.
Earlier this month, McCoy voiced his displeasure with trade rumors while skipping voluntary workouts.
“I will be playing football somewhere,” McCoy told a local reporter at the time. When asked where that would be, McCoy said, “I don’t know. We’ll see.”
–Field Level Media