NFL roundup: Saints pummel Eagles

Drew Brees threw for 363 yards and four touchdowns as the New Orleans Saints rolled up 546 yards in total offense and 28 first downs to rout the visiting Philadelphia Eagles 48-7 Sunday.

The Saints (9-1) took a three-game lead in the NFC South over the second-place Carolina Panthers while handing the Eagles the largest margin of defeat ever sustained by a defending Super Bowl champion.

The Saints have scored 144 points in their past three games — the most in franchise history for three consecutive games, a 48-point average — and least 30 points in seven of their last eight games. The injury-ravaged Eagles (4-6) have lost five of their past seven.

New Orleans picked off Philadelphia quarterback Carson Wentz three times while limiting him to 19-of-33 passing for 156 yards.

Steelers 20, Jaguars 16

Ben Roethlisberger stretched to score on a keeper from about a foot out with eight seconds left as Pittsburgh came back to beat host Jacksonville, extending the Steelers’ winning streak to six games and the Jaguars’ losing streak to six games.

Roethlisberger passed for 314 yards with three interceptions and touchdowns to Antonio Brown and Vance McDonald for the Steelers (7-2-1). An 11-yard strike to McDonald closing Pittsburgh within 16-13 with 2:28 left.

Cornerback Jalen Ramsey — who in an offseason interview with GQ called Roethlisberger “decent at best” — had two interceptions for Jacksonville (3-7), which led 16-0 in the third quarter and 16-6 entering the fourth. Josh Lambo kicked three field goals, Leonard Fournette rushed for 95 yards and touchdown, and Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles passed for 104 yards.

Broncos 23, Chargers 22

Brandon McManus kicked a 34-yard field goal as time expired, and Denver ended host Los Angeles’ six-game winning streak.

The Broncos handed the Chargers (7-3) their first loss since Sept. 23. Case Keenum completed all five of his passes for 86 yards on the Broncos’ game-winning drive. Keenum finished with 205 yards and no touchdowns or interceptions.

Denver running back Phillip Lindsay, who entered leading all NFL rookies in rushing, gained 79 yards on 11 carries with two touchdowns. The Broncos (4-6) were able to overcome a 401-yard passing day from Chargers quarterback Phillip Rivers, who threw two touchdown passes.

Texans 23, Redskins 21

Ka’imi Fairbairn’s 54-yard field goal midway through the fourth quarter lifted Houston over host Washington for its seventh straight victory.

The Redskins (6-4) took over on their 35 with 52 seconds left after a Fairbairn miss from 45 yards out and drove to the Houston 45, but kicker Dustin Hopkins came up short on a 63-yard attempt with three seconds left.

The Texans (7-3) tied an NFL record (1925 Giants) for the longest winning streak after losing the first three games. Redskins quarterback Alex Smith left the game in the third quarter with what coach Jay Gruden said after the game was a broken tibia and fibula on his right leg. Gruden said Smith would need surgery.

Cowboys 22, Falcons 19

Brett Maher, who had missed an extra point, kicked a 42-yard field goal as time expired to give Dallas the win over host Atlanta and keep the Cowboys’ playoff hopes alive.

Dallas (5-5) took a 10-point lead early in the fourth quarter, but the Falcons (4-6) tied the game on a 34-yard touchdown pass from Matt Ryan to Julio Jones with 1:52 remaining.

Ezekiel Elliott scored on a 23-yard run and accounted for 201 yards from scrimmage, rushing 23 times for 122 and catching seven passes for 79 more. Ryan completed 24 of 34 passes for 291 yards, but he threw a costly interception in the fourth quarter as the Falcons’ playoff hopes all but vanished.

Bears 25, Vikings 20

Mitchell Trubisky completed 20 of 31 passes for 165 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions, and Chicago held on to beat visiting Minnesota.

Anthony Miller hauled in a touchdown for Chicago (7-3), which won its fourth consecutive game to remain atop the NFC North. The Bears forced three turnovers, including an interception return for a touchdown by Eddie Jackson in the fourth quarter, increasing their league-high total to 27 takeaways.

Minnesota’s Kirk Cousins completed 30 of 46 passes for 262 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. Diggs caught 13 passes for 126 yards. The Vikings (5-4-1) also forced three turnovers.

Colts 38, Titans 10

Andrew Luck threw for 297 yards and three touchdowns to lead host Indianapolis to an easy win over Tennessee in a battle for second place in the AFC South.

T.Y. Hilton caught two of Luck’s touchdown passes and totaled 155 receiving yards to tie Marvin Harrison for the most 150-yard games (11) in Colts history.

Indianapolis (5-5) scored on four of five first-half drives and dominated the first 30 minutes, scoring 24 points, the most points the Titans (5-5) had allowed in an entire game this season.

Lions 20, Panthers 19

Matthew Stafford connected with Kenny Golladay on a go-ahead, 19-yard touchdown pass, and host Detroit hung on for a victory over Carolina.

The Panthers (6-4) pulled within one on Cam Newton’s 8-yard touchdown pass to DJ Moore with 1:07 remaining. Carolina coach Ron Rivera decided to go for a two-point conversion, but Newton’s pass fell incomplete. Newton completed 25 of 37 passes for 357 yards and three touchdowns while getting intercepted once.

Stafford completed 23 of 37 passes for 220 yards. Golladay made eight catches for 113 yards, and recently signed Bruce Ellington made six receptions for 52 yards for the Lions (4-6). Detroit rookie Kerryon Johnson rushed for 87 yards on 15 carries and a touchdown but was forced out of the game due to a knee injury.

Ravens 24, Bengals 21

Host Baltimore overcame the absence of injured quarterback Joe Flacco by rushing for 265 yards against Cincinnati.

Justin Tucker kicked three field goals, and Flacco’s replacement — rookie first-rounder Lamar Jackson — and Gus Williams each topped 100 yards rushing as the Ravens improved to 5-5. The Bengals, who had just 48 rushing yards, fell to 5-5.

Cincinnati coach Marvin Lewis took over as defensive coordinator after firing Teryl Austin earlier this week in the wake of the Bengals allowing 500 yards in three consecutive games, an NFL worst in the Super Bowl era. The Bengals showed marginal improvement, allowing 403 yards, but they couldn’t slow down the Ravens’ running game.

Giants 38, Buccaneers 35

Eli Manning recorded a near-perfect passer rating while Saquon Barkley rushed for 142 yards and scored three touchdowns as New York outlasted Tampa Bay in East Rutherford, N.J.

Manning completed 17 of 18 passes against the helpless Tampa Bay secondary for 231 yards and a pair of touchdowns, finishing with a 155.8 passer rating, only 2.5 points off a perfect score. Barkley ran for two scores and caught a touchdown pass as New York (3-7) won its second straight game.

Jameis Winston relieved an ineffective Ryan Fitzpatrick and completed 12 of 16 passes for 199 yards and two touchdowns in about a quarter and a half for Tampa Bay (3-7). However, Winston also threw the game-clinching interception with 23 seconds left, the Buccaneers’ fourth of the day.

Raiders 23, Cardinals 21

Daniel Carlson kicked a 35-yard field goal, his third of the day, on the final play of the game, rallying Oakland (2-8) past Arizona (2-8) in Glendale, Ariz.

Derek Carr drove the Raiders 63 yards to the Arizona 17, featuring a 32-yard hook-up with Marcell Ateman and a 20-yarder with Seth Roberts to set up a spike to stop the clock with two seconds left.

Josh Rosen threw a season-best three touchdown passes, two to Larry Fitzgerald, to give the Cardinals a late lead. Arizona’s David Johnson was the game’s leading rusher with 25 carries for 137 yards, his first 100-yard effort of the season.

