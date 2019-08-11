NFL roundup: Raiders handle Rams in opener
Mike Glennon and Nathan Peterman combined for 266 passing yards, and Peterman chipped in 56 rushing yards as the Oakland Raiders won their preseason opener 14-3 over the visiting Los Angeles Rams on Saturday night.
With starter Derek Carr sitting out, Glennon opened and went 17 of 25 for 200 yards, though he threw two interceptions. Peterman followed and finished 9 of 12 for 66 yards and a touchdown. He also ripped off a 50-yard run, weaving through the Rams defense.
Blake Bortles was quiet in his Rams debut, going 3 of 8 for 50 yards. As they typically have under head coach Sean McVay, the Rams sat all of their starters.
Chiefs 38, Bengals 17
Patrick Mahomes was perfect on his lone drive, completing four passes for 66 yards, and rookies Mecole Hardman and Darwin Thompson each scored as Kansas City handled visiting Cincinnati.
Hardman, a second-round pick, turned a pop pass from Kyle Shurmur into a 17-yard touchdown. Thompson, a sixth-rounder, had a 29-yard catch-and-run score from Chase Litton.
Andy Dalton was sharp for Cincinnati, going 7 of 9 for 80 yards, while fourth-round rookie Ryan Finley went 13 of 18 for 109 yards, a touchdown and an interception.
49ers 17, Cowboys 9
Third-round rookie receiver Jalen Hurd scored a pair of touchdowns, and San Francisco rallied past visiting Dallas.
Hurd had just three catches, but he turned one into a 20-yard score and another into a 4-yarder, which gave the 49ers the lead early in the fourth quarter. Second-round rookie wideout Deebo Samuel chipped in 75 total yards on three touches, including a 45-yard reception.
Dak Prescott completed all four of his passes for 23 yards, leading the Cowboys to a field goal on his only drive. Backup Cooper Rush finished 16 of 26 for 142 yards.
Gruden: Raiders ‘supporting’ Brown on helmet stance
Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden defended wide receiver
Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden defended wide receiver Antonio Brown to reporters on Saturday night, dismissing criticisms of Browns’ injured feet and insistence on using his old helmet.
Speaking after opening the preseason with a 14-3 home win over the Los Angeles Rams, Gruden said the team understands why Brown wants to stick with his old helmet, a model that has been discontinued and is no longer approved by the league.
“He has a strong feeling about what he’s worn on his head, and we’re supporting him,” Gruden said. “We understand the league’s position as well, so we’re in a tough spot, and we hope Antonio is here soon because he’s exciting to be around. I’m excited. I’ve got some plays for him. I hope we can start calling them.”
ESPN reported Friday that Brown has threatened to retire if not allowed to use his old helmet, as he believes newer models interfere with his vision. The report also said the helmet issue was the primary reason Brown has been absent from training camp in Napa, Calif., rather than frostbite-type symptoms on his feet reportedly caused by a cryotherapy mishap.
NFL Network reported Friday that things have been anything but peaceful between Brown and the Raiders, who acquired the wide receiver via trade from the Pittsburgh Steelers in the offseason. Among other issues, Brown has been chronically late, distracted by technology during meetings and does not communicate with team officials and coaches, per the report.
Gruden shook off those reports Saturday and again defended his wideout.
“I support this guy,” Gruden said of Brown. “I think that’s what needs to be said. I don’t know what anybody’s writing or what anybody thinks, but this foot injury wasn’t his fault. This was a total accident. It really wasn’t his fault, and it’s a serious injury.
“I know that some people are [joking about] it, but it’s really not a laughing matter. The guy is hurt, he didn’t do anything wrong, and the helmet thing is a personal matter to him.”
Brown has practiced just twice since training camp began, and not since the end of July.
As for the helmet dispute, Brown had a conference call with an independent arbitrator on Friday after filing a grievance against the league. ESPN reports no ruling has been issued, though one could come soon.
Gruden sounded confident that Brown will be on the field with the Raiders this season, regardless of the outcome with the helmet.
“I’ve got a feeling he would play with no helmet — that’s how much he loves to play,” Gruden said. “But I’m not going to put words in anybody’s mouth. We’re going to support him, and whatever his decision is, we’ll stand by it. But we’re confident that he’s going to be a huge factor for the Raiders for years to come.”
Reports: Packers fear LB Burks has torn pec
Linebacker Oren Burks, a projected starter for the Green Bay Packers, reportedly tore a pectoral muscle, according to multiple reports Saturday.
As a rookie in 2018, he missed the first two games of the season while recovering from a shoulder injury and saw limited action, despite starting four games. He made 24 tackles on the season.
The Packers selected the Vanderbilt product in the third round of last year’s draft.
Coach Matt LaFleur said Saturday that he didn’t know if Burks would be out long term.
“Honestly, I don’t really know anything right now,” LaFleur told reporters. “It’s kind of wait and see, but I hope not.”
Burks, 24, sustained the injury in the first quarter of the preseason game on Thursday against the Houston Texans.
NFL notebook: Cardinals release DE Philon after arrest
The Arizona Cardinals released defensive end Darius Philon on Saturday, a day after he was arrested on an aggravated assault charge.
Philon, 25, appeared in court on Saturday and was granted a $5,000 secured appearance bond.
He was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for an incident that occurred in the Phoenix area in May in which he allegedly threatened to shoot a dancer outside a strip club, TMZ reported.
In March, Arizona signed Philon to a two-year deal worth $10 million with $5 million guaranteed, including a $4 million signing bonus.
–The Detroit Lions signed journeyman quarterback Josh Johnson to compete for the backup role behind Matthew Stafford.
Johnson, 33, was 1-2 as a starter for the Washington Redskins last season, completing 52 of 91 passes for 590 yards, three touchdowns and four interceptions.
The Lions gave the free agent a one-year deal after losing No. 2 quarterback Tom Savage to an apparent concussion in Thursday’s preseason opener against the New England Patriots.
–Jacksonville could be without two key pieces on offense when quarterback Nick Foles makes his Jaguars debut in the regular-season opener.
Wide receiver Marqise Lee and left tackle Cam Robinson “are really trying hard … but I don’t know if they are going to be ready for the season,” coach Doug Marrone said.
Lee, 27, is working his way back after missing last season with a torn ACL suffered in the preseason. He was the Jaguars’ leading receiver in 2017, catching 56 passes for 702 yards and three touchdowns in 14 games. In his first four seasons, Lee had 171 receptions for 2,166 yards and eight scores.
–Longtime Baltimore Ravens defensive back Lardarius Webb retired at age 33.
Webb played cornerback and safety for nine seasons in Baltimore before sitting out the 2018 NFL season after being released by the Ravens that March.
He played in 127 regular-season games (86 starts) and tallied 15 interceptions, five sacks and 480 tackles.
–The Seattle Seahawks signed former Ohio State star J.T. Barrett in a depth move at quarterback.
The Seahawks also added linebacker Juwon Young, an undrafted rookie out of Marshall. In corresponding moves, the team waived linebacker Chris Worley and safety Marwin Evans.
Seattle has Paxton Lynch and Geno Smith as backups to starting quarterback Russell Wilson, but Smith is out for at least a week because of a cyst on his knee and might not be available for the second preseason game on Aug. 18 at the Minnesota Vikings.
–The Detroit Lions activated defensive end Trey Flowers from the physically unable to perform list and placed wide receiver Jermaine Kearse on injured reserve.
Signed to a five-year, $90 million contract in March, Flowers has been recovering from surgery on his shoulder following his victory with New England in Super Bowl LIII.
Flowers, who turns 26 next Friday, played in 46 games (37 starts) for the Patriots and registered 21 sacks, 164 tackles and 59 quarterback hits from 2015-18.
–The Buffalo Bills placed oft-injured cornerback E.J. Gaines on injured reserve, according to reports.
The Bill signed Gaines, 27, to a one-year deal in March. Gaines has played in just 43 games since entering the league in 2014.
–The Tampa Bay Buccaneers released veteran offensive lineman Evan Smith.
The interior lineman, who had been with the team for the past five seasons, was set to make $2 million this season.
–The New Orleans Saints released wide receiver Rishard Matthews.
Matthews logged just one catch for seven yards in the Saints’ preseason opener against the Minnesota Vikings. He left camp a day later.
Bills sign CB Munnerlyn, put Gaines on IR
The Buffalo Bills signed
The Buffalo Bills signed veteran cornerback Captain Munnerlyn to fill the void of E.J. Gaines, who was placed on injured reserve with a core muscle injury.
Munnerlyn, 31, spent last year with the Carolina Panthers, notching an interception and nine pass breakups in 16 games (five starts). It was his second year in his second stint with Carolina, after playing there from 2009-13, crossing paths with current Bills head coach Sean McDermott and general manager Brandon Beane.
With McDermott as his D-coordinator in 2012 and 2013, Munnerlyn had 21 pass breakups and four interceptions, all returned for touchdowns, across 32 games.
The 10-year veteran has 12 interceptions and 64 pass breakups in 154 career games (85 starts).
Gaines, 27, returned to the Bills — whom he played for in 2017 — in March after spending a year with the Cleveland Browns. He missed 10 games last season and five in each of the previous two seasons.
Through four NFL campaigns with Cleveland, Buffalo and the St. Louis/Los Angeles Rams, Gaines has four interceptions and 33 pass breakups in 43 games (38 starts).
The Bills also signed offensive lineman Demetrius Rhaney and defensive tackle Roderick Young. Those roster spots were made available when offensive lineman Nico Siragusa was released and defensive tackle Robert Thomas was placed on IR with a knee injury.
Cardinals DE Philon’s status uncertain after arrest
Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury declined to answer
Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury declined to answer questions Saturday about the future of defensive end Darius Philon, who was arrested on Friday.
“Obviously, we’re aware of the situation and the serious allegations,” Kingsbury said. “It’s been reported to the league. We will allow that process from the legal perspective and the league’s standpoint to move forward, and we aren’t allowed to comment further at this time.”
Kingsbury would not say whether the team had suspended Philon, though the 25-year-old reportedly was not present when the Cardinals practiced on Saturday.
Instead, he appeared in court and was granted a $5,000 secured appearance bond, and the judge gave him permission to leave the state for work-related matters.
Philon was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for an incident that occurred in the Phoenix area in May in which he allegedly threatened to shoot a dancer outside a strip club, gossip site TMZ reported.
In March, Arizona signed Philon to a two-year deal worth $10 million with $5 million guaranteed, including a $4 million signing bonus.
The 6-foot-1, 286-pound lineman was drafted by the Chargers in the sixth round of the 2015 draft. He played in all 16 games with the Chargers last season, starting 13, recording four sacks, 33 tackles and a forced fumble.
If Philon can’t play for the Cardinals, rookie Zach Allen, a third-round draft pick from Boston College, is next in line to assume Philon’s starting job.
Cardinals release DE Philon after arrest
The Arizona Cardinals released defensive end Darius Philon on
The Arizona Cardinals released defensive end Darius Philon on Saturday, a day after he was arrested on an aggravated assault charge.
Earlier Saturday, coach Kliff Kingsbury declined to answer questions about Philon’s future.
“Obviously, we’re aware of the situation and the serious allegations,” Kingsbury said. “It’s been reported to the league. We will allow that process from the legal perspective and the league’s standpoint to move forward, and we aren’t allowed to comment further at this time.”
Philon, 25, appeared in court on Saturday and was granted a $5,000 secured appearance bond. He was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for an incident that occurred in the Phoenix area in May in which he allegedly threatened to shoot a dancer outside a strip club, TMZ reported.
In March, Arizona signed Philon to a two-year deal worth $10 million with $5 million guaranteed, including a $4 million signing bonus.
The 6-foot-1, 286-pound lineman was drafted by the Chargers in the sixth round of the 2015 draft. He played in all 16 games with the Chargers last season, starting 13, recording four sacks, 33 tackles and a forced fumble.
With Philon’s release, rookie Zach Allen, a third-round draft pick from Boston College, is next in line to assume a starting job.
“I like what Zach Allen has brought, and I’m really excited that we have him here,” Kingsbury said earlier about Allen, praising his coachability and how hard he’s worked. “We think he has a heck of a future.”
Still, the Cardinals could be seeking reinforcements at the position. They previously released former first-round pick Robert Nkemdiche and waived Vincent Valentine, who had injury issues.
Jags not counting on WR Lee, OT Robinson for opener
Jacksonville could be without two key pieces on offense when quarterback Nick Foles makes his Jaguars debut in the regular-season opener.
Wide receiver Marqise Lee and left tackle Cam Robinson “are really trying hard … but I don’t know if they are going to be ready for the season,” coach Doug Marrone said Saturday.
Lee, 27, is working his way back after missing last season with a torn ACL suffered in the preseason. He was the Jaguars’ leading receiver in 2017, catching 56 passes for 702 yards and three touchdowns in 14 games. In his first four seasons, Lee had 171 receptions for 2,166 yards and eight scores.
Robinson, the 34th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, started 15 games as a rookie and two games in 2018 before missing most of the season with a torn ACL.
Both are on the physically unable to perform list.
Marrone said he had considered Saturday’s practice as a “benchmark” to whether Lee and Robinson would be ready for the opener on Sept. 8 against the Kansas City Chiefs.
“We just can’t get them over the hump,” Marrone said. “We have to go and start preparing to play without them, unfortunately. And it could be change, but it’ll be tough.”
Former Ravens DB Webb announces retirement
Longtime Baltimore Ravens defensive back Lardarius
Longtime Baltimore Ravens defensive back Lardarius Webb retired Saturday at age 33.
Webb played cornerback and safety for nine seasons in Baltimore before sitting out the 2018 NFL season after being released by the Ravens that March.
He played in 127 regular season games (86 starts) and tallied 15 interceptions, five sacks and 480 tackles.
Webb thanked the Ravens for taking a chance on an undersized player in the third round of the 2009 NFL Draft out of Nicholls State.
“You all gave me an opportunity to show the world, to give other little kids that don’t have that size, might not be the fastest, to give them that hope, and say that they can do it‚” Webb said, per the Baltimore Sun. “Lardarius Webb did it. He was 160-some pounds. My thing was making kids believe. You all gave me an opportunity to let my light shine.”
Webb is the only player in Ravens history to return a punt, kickoff and interception for touchdowns.
Reed takes 1-shot lead at Northern Trust
Patrick Reed shot a 4-under-par 67 to grab the lead in Saturday’s third round at The Northern Trust, the first stop on the PGA Tour’s FedEx Cup playoffs.
He holds a one-shot advantage on Mexico’s Abraham Ancer going into Sunday’s final round at Liberty National Golf Club in Paramus, N.J. Reed is at 14-under 199.
Ancer shot a 68 Saturday, his highest round of the tournament.
Brandt Snedeker made the big move of the round, notching a 63 and holding a share of third place with Spain’s Jon Rahm (69) at 12 under.
Even though Tiger Woods withdrew a day earlier, there could be plenty of excitement as the tournament winds down.
The upper part of the leaderboard includes Englishmen Danny Willett (66) and Justin Rose (69), along with Harold Varner III (68), at 11 under.
Reed, who began the round two shots off the top, didn’t have a bogey in the tournament until the par-4 15th. He posted a birdie two holes later.
Ancer moved into the lead with three consecutive birdies on Nos. 12-14. But his bogey on the 16th cost him the outright lead as Reed’s late birdie reconfigured the top spots.
Ancer birdied all three par-5 holes Saturday. He missed the cut in his previous two tournaments, so he hadn’t played a weekend round on the PGA Tour since mid-June at the Travelers Championship.
Second-round leader Dustin Johnson fell to a 10th-place tie at 9 under after a 74. Johnson is a two-time winner of playoff-opening tournaments, though at other venues.
Jordan Spieth had another troublesome start to the weekend, continuing a trend throughout the season. His 74 dropped him to 8 under and into a tie for 13th place.
A week earlier in the Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, N.C., Spieth’s third-round 77 knocked from contention all the way out of the tournament as he missed the secondary cut.
Lions activate DE Flowers, place WR Kearse on IR
The Detroit Lions activated defensive end Trey Flowers from the physically unable to perform list Saturday and placed wide receiver Jermaine Kearse on injured reserve.
Signed to a five-year, $90 million contract in March, Flowers has been recovering from surgery on his shoulder following his victory with New England in Super Bowl LIII.
Flowers, who turns 26 next Friday, played in 46 games (37 starts) for the Patriots and registered 21 sacks, 164 tackles and 59 quarterback hits from 2015-18.
Kearse, 29, suffered a broken left leg on Detroit’s first possession in Thursday’s preseason opener against New England.
Kearse caught 37 passes for 371 yards and one touchdown in 14 games with the New York Jets in 2018.
He has appeared in 99 games with the Seattle Seahawks (2012-16) and Jets (2017-18), registering 255 receptions for 3,290 yards and 17 scores.
Well-traveled QB Johnson joins the Lions
The
The Detroit Lions signed journeyman quarterback Josh Johnson on Saturday to compete for the backup role behind Matthew Stafford.
Johnson, 33, was 1-2 as a starter for the Washington Redskins last season, completing 52 of 91 passes for 590 yards, three touchdowns and four interceptions.
The Lions gave the free agent a one-year deal after losing No. 2 quarterback Tom Savage to an apparent concussion in Thursday’s preseason opener against the New England Patriots.
A fifth-round pick by Tampa Bay in 2008, Johnson has passed for 1,632 yards, eight TDs and 14 picks in 33 career games with the Buccaneers (2009-11), Cleveland Browns (2012), Cincinnati Bengals (2013), San Francisco 49ers (2014) and Redskins.
Including stints on practice squads and offseason rosters, Johnson spent time with a dozen different NFL teams before joining the Lions.
He also played with the San Diego Fleet of the short-lived Alliance of American Football in 2018 and the Sacramento Mountain Lions of the United Football League in 2012.
Seahawks sign ex-Buckeyes QB Barrett
The Seattle Seahawks signed former Ohio State star J.T. Barrett in a depth move at quarterback on Saturday.
The Seahawks also added linebacker Juwon Young, an undrafted rookie out of Marshall. In corresponding moves, the team waived linebacker Chris Worley and safety Marwin Evans.
Seattle has Paxton Lynch and Geno Smith as backups to starting quarterback Russell Wilson, but Smith is out for at least a week because of a cyst on his knee and might not be available for the second preseason game on Aug. 18 at the Minnesota Vikings.
Barrett was a three-time first-team All-Big Ten selection at Ohio State, where he started 44 games and threw for 9,434 career yards and 104 touchdowns. He went undrafted in 2018, signing with the New Orleans Saints and spending most of last season on the practice squad before being waived on Aug. 1.
Critics blast DeChambeau for slow play
Bryson DeChambeau isn’t doing much this weekend to defend last year’s title at The Northern Trust, the first stop of the PGA Tour’s postseason.
He’s also not making many friends among his colleagues.
DeChambeau rankled several players with slow play during Friday’s second round, including two shots that led to viral videos, at Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City, N.J.
In one instance, DeChambeau spent about three minutes before hitting a 70-yard chip shot, first walking off the distance from the hole to where his ball rested before beginning his lengthy pre-shot process.
In another, he took two minutes to line up an 8-foot putt before finally taking (and missing) the shot.
According to PGA Tour rules, players are expected to take shots within 40 seconds, though penalties are rarely applied.
Among critics speaking up were world No. 1 Brooks Koepka and England’s Eddie Pepperell.
“It has just got out of hand,” said Koepka, who has specifically called out DeChambeau for slow play in the past.
“Just look at Tommy (Fleetwood) and Justin (Thomas), both looking completely bored,” Pepperell wrote in a tweet, referencing DeChambeau’s playing partners. “Slow players do this to their playing partners making the game less enjoyable. Problem is, the unaffected single minded twit in this instance, doesn’t care much for others.”
Pepperell called for officials to start getting serious about punishing DeChambeau and others.
“When it’s as egregious as Bryson was last night, and if they’re already behind, then shot penalties should be handed out. Fines don’t mean anything to these guys,” wrote Pepperell. “You’d only need to hand out a few penalties and things would improve quickly!”
NFL roundup: Backup QBs lead Steelers past Bucs
With Ben Roethlisberger sitting out
With Ben Roethlisberger sitting out the Steelers’ preseason opener, Mason Rudolph threw two touchdown passes and rookie Devlin Hodges added a scoring strike as host Pittsburgh beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 30-28 on Friday.
Josh Dobbs started at quarterback for Pittsburgh and completed 5 of 8 passes for 85 yards. Rudolph followed, going 5 of 8 for 91 yards. Hodges then hit on 8 of 14 passes for 79 yards.
For the Buccaneers, Jameis Winston played one series and led an 81-yard touchdown drive. He finished 5 of 6 for 40 yards, including a 9-yard TD pass to Chris Godwin.
After Blaine Gabbert entered and went 6 of 8 for 50 yards, Robert Griffin III piled up big passing numbers: 26 of 43 for 330 yards and a touchdown.
Tampa Bay running back Dare Ogunbowale’s second touchdown run of the game, a 1-yarder with 10 seconds left, gave the Buccaneers a chance to tie with a two-point conversion. However, Griffin’s pass for Ogunbowale was incomplete.
Vikings 34, Saints 25
Kirk Cousins capped his lone drive with a 1-yard touchdown pass to rookie running back Alexander Mattison, leading Minnesota to a victory at New Orleans.
Cousins completed all four of his passes for a total of 65 yards. Sean Mannion came on and went 7 of 13 for 102 yards and a score. Minnesota’s Mike Boone ran for a 64-yard touchdown, putting the game away in the fourth quarter.
With Saints quarterback Drew Brees taking the night off, Teddy Bridgewater hit on 14 of 19 passes for 134 yards and a touchdown. Taysom Hill threw for a score and a had a pass intercepted while going 8 of 14 for 80 yards.
New Orleans kicker Wil Lutz was 4-for-4 on field-goal attempts, including a 52-yarder.
Backup QBs lead Steelers past Bucs
With Ben Roethlisberger sitting out the Steelers'
With Ben Roethlisberger sitting out the Steelers’ preseason opener, Mason Rudolph threw two touchdown passes and rookie Devlin Hodges added a scoring strike as host Pittsburgh beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 30-28 on Friday.
Josh Dobbs started at quarterback for Pittsburgh and completed 5 of 8 passes for 85 yards. Rudolph followed, going 5 of 8 for 91 yards. Hodges then hit on 8 of 14 passes for 79 yards.
For the Buccaneers, Jameis Winston played one series and led an 81-yard touchdown drive. He finished 5 of 6 for 40 yards, including a 9-yard TD pass to Chris Godwin.
After Blaine Gabbert entered and went 6 of 8 for 50 yards, Robert Griffin III piled up big passing numbers: 26 of 43 for 330 yards and a touchdown.
Tampa Bay running back Dare Ogunbowale’s second touchdown run of the game, a 1-yarder with 10 seconds left, gave the Buccaneers a chance to tie with a two-point conversion. However, Griffin’s pass for Ogunbowale was incomplete.
Bills send DE Harold to Eagles for OL help
The Buffalo Bills, dealing with multiple issues
The Buffalo Bills, dealing with multiple issues on the offensive line, traded defensive end Eli Harold to the Philadelphia Eagles for rookie offensive lineman Ryan Bates on Friday.
Harold, 25, has played four seasons in the NFL, producing 94 tackles and nine sacks in 61 games (25 starts) for the San Francisco 49ers (2015-17) and Detroit Lions (2018). He signed with the Bills in April.
Bates, who went undrafted out of Penn State, mostly was getting third-team reps in Eagles training camp.
Buffalo lost two offensive linemen to injury in its first preseason game — Conor McDermott (concussion protocol) and Russell Bodine (oblique). Mitch Morse remained in the concussion protocol and Ty Nsekhe missed practice Friday.
Also, LaAdrian Waddle sustained a torn quad muscle and was placed on injured reserve earlier this week, Isaac Asiata retired in the offseason and Jeremiah Sirles was released after sustaining a foot injury before the start of camp.
Colts QB Luck not ready to test calf
Quarterback Andrew Luck is not ready to return from a calf strain and could miss the entire preseason as the Indianapolis Colts hope he gets healthy.
“Continuing to progress with his strength, still a degree of pain [in his calf] that he’s not comfortable with,” Colts head coach Frank Reich said Friday. “Obviously, we’re not comfortable with putting him out there. We’re going to continue to work with our medical staff on the plan moving forward.”
Luck could be re-evaluated next week before joint practices with the Cleveland Browns on Wednesday and Thursday, but he’s unlikely to participate and less likely to play in the Week 2 exhibition game.
A limited training camp participant in just three practices, Luck is fighting an injury to his calf the team said hasn’t appeared on a series of MRI exams.
The Colts announced July 29 that Luck was going to avoid practice until he’s feeling 100 percent healthy. NBC Sports’ Peter King reported Luck had three MRIs on his injured leg, and none revealed an injury.
Luck said he has a feeling that something is going to “yank” or “pull” when he changes direction.
The Colts are scheduled to open the regular season Sept. 8 at the Los Angeles Chargers. It’s possible a third quarterback would be kept on the 53-man roster behind Jacoby Brissett, who would start in Luck’s absence.
“[General manager] Chris [Ballard] and I are always talking about every spot the whole way,” Reich said. “We remain confident and optimistic on Andrew’s situation. But again, it’s still day-to-day, and we’re going through the plan of what’s the best play for him, for the team. We’ll just adjust as needed, if needed.”
Report: Raiders WR Brown threatens to quit over helmet
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown could
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown could be sitting for almost any reason from head to toe, apparently. And if not allowed to use the helmet of his choice, Brown reportedly told the Raiders he won’t be coming back.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Friday that Brown informed the Raiders of the line in the sand over use of his preferred helmet. That model, however, was discontinued and is no longer approved under NFL rules.
Before Friday, Brown reportedly was idle at training camp and for the start of his first preseason with the Raiders due to a cryotherapy mishap. But while the frostbite-type symptoms are legitimate, a source told ESPN, the real reason for the former All-Pro sitting out is his helmet.
Furthermore, NFL Network’s Mike Silver reported things have been anything but peaceful between Brown and the Raiders, who acquired the wide receiver via trade in the offseason. Among other issues, Brown has been chronically late, uses technology during meetings and does not communicate with team officials and coaches.
Brown, ESPN reported, filed a grievance to continue using the helmet he wore his entire career with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Now a discontinued model, the NFL will not permit use of the helmet because it is no longer certified by the National Operating Committee for Standards and Athletic Equipment (NOCSAE).
A hearing, per the report, could occur as early as next week.
A similar situation occurred with New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.
But Silver reported Brown took the Raiders by surprise with his sudden hard-line stance. Per Silver, “When he showed up for the 1st OTA, however, Brown requested his old helmet. After being told he’d have to wear an approved model, witnesses say, the WR loudly voiced his displeasure, complaining QBs such as Brady and [Aaron] Rodgers were not being subjected to the same scrutiny.
“Shortly thereafter, Brown stormed out of the facility in protest. Later that day, Raiders officials found video footage of Rodgers, during the Green Bay Packers’ OTA session, wearing an approved-model helmet and texted it to Brown.
“The following day, Brown showed up in Alameda and acted like nothing had happened, accepting the new helmet from an equipment manager without protest and completing the workout. However, sometime in the next couple of weeks, Brown once again tried to take the field with his old helmet, which he had since had repainted with colors approximating — but not completely mimicking — the Raiders’ silver-and-black design.”
Silver said the Raiders felt, at that time, the helmet saga was over. Apparently, it’s not.
A league policy limits players to helmets certified by NOCSAE. NOCSAE will not certify any helmet older than 10 years.
The NFL and NFLPA added 11 helmets to their joint list of approved models for the 2019 season. At the end of last season, the NFL said 32 players were wearing helmets that became banned for 2019.
Eagles QB Sudfeld undergoes surgery on left wrist
Nate Sudfeld will miss approximately six weeks with a broken left wrist that required surgery, which could put the Philadelphia Eagles in the market for a backup quarterback.
Head coach Doug Pederson confirmed the injury Friday and said the Eagles will not go QB shopping immediately.
Sudfeld was injured in the preseason opener Thursday night after throwing a 75-yard touchdown pass to Marken Michel.
Sudfeld, 25, is projected to be the Eagles’ backup signal-caller this season behind Carson Wentz. Cody Kessler, the former Southern Cal quarterback drafted by the Cleveland Browns who played for the Jacksonville Jaguars last season, is in line to move up the depth chart.
Sudfeld showed off his big arm as he eluded pressure in the pocket and launched a deep pass that hit Michel in stride for a touchdown. Sudfeld completed 10 of 18 passes for 177 yards and a score before his injury, which appeared to take place when he fell to the ground awkwardly while being hit by two Tennessee Titans defenders.
In three career regular-season games, Sudfeld has completed 20 of 25 passes for 156 yards and a touchdown. He played collegiately at Indiana and was the Washington Redskins’ sixth-round pick (No. 187 overall) in 2016.
After the Redskins released Sudfeld in 2017, the Eagles signed him to their practice squad and later put him on the 53-man roster.
NFL notebook: Raiders WR Brown reportedly mad about helmet
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown could be sitting for almost any reason from head to toe, apparently. And if not allowed to use the helmet of his choice, Brown reportedly told the Raiders he won’t be coming back.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Friday that Brown informed the Raiders of the line in the sand over use of his preferred helmet. That model, however, was discontinued and is no longer approved under NFL rules because it is no longer certified by the National Operating Committee for Standards and Athletic Equipment (NOCSAE).
Before Friday, Brown reportedly was idle at training camp and for the start of his first preseason with the Raiders due to a cryotherapy mishap that injured his feet. But while the frostbite-type symptoms are legitimate, a source told ESPN, the real reason for the former All-Pro sitting out is his helmet.
Furthermore, NFL Network’s Mike Silver reported things have been anything but peaceful between Brown and the Raiders, who acquired the wide receiver via trade in the offseason. Among other issues, Brown has been chronically late and does not communicate with team officials and coaches, per the report. ESPN also reported that he filed a grievance to continue using the helmet he wore his entire career with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
–Quarterback Andrew Luck is not ready to return from a calf strain and could miss the entire preseason as the Indianapolis Colts hope he gets healthy.
“Continuing to progress with his strength, still a degree of pain (in his calf) that he’s not comfortable with,” Colts coach Frank Reich said. “Obviously, we’re not comfortable with putting him out there. We’re going to continue to work with our medical staff on the plan moving forward.”
Luck could be re-evaluated next week before joint practices with the Cleveland Browns on Wednesday and Thursday, but he’s unlikely to participate and less likely to play in the Week 2 exhibition game.
–Cleveland Browns wide receiver Antonio Callaway received a four-game suspension for violating the NFL’s substance-abuse policy.
Callaway will miss the first four games of the 2019 regular season without pay, although he is eligible to participate in all preseason practices and games. He is eligible to return to Cleveland’s active roster on Sept. 30, following the team’s Sept. 29 game at Baltimore.
The 22-year-old was cited for marijuana possession and driving with a suspended license last August, but a report by NFL Network noted that the suspension stems from a separate incident. The marijuana charge was dismissed in February.
–The Buffalo Bills, dealing with multiple issues on the offensive line, traded defensive end Eli Harold to the Philadelphia Eagles for rookie offensive lineman Ryan Bates.
Harold, 25, has played four seasons in the NFL, producing 94 tackles and nine sacks in 61 games (25 starts) for the San Francisco 49ers (2015-17) and Detroit Lions (2018). He signed with the Bills in April.
Bates, who went undrafted out of Penn State, mostly was getting third-team reps in Eagles training camp.
–Free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick should be employed by an NFL team, President Donald Trump told reporters outside the White House. With one condition.
“Only if he’s good enough,” Trump said. “If he’s good enough. … And I think if he was good enough, I know the owners, I know (New England Patriots owner) Bob Kraft, I know so many of the owners. If he’s good enough, they’d sign him. So if he’s good enough — I know these people — they would sign him in a heartbeat. They will do anything they can to win games.”
–Coach Brian Flores liked what he saw out of quarterback Josh Rosen in the Miami Dolphins’ first preseason game but had one bit of criticism.
While Rosen eluded the Atlanta Falcons’ pass rush on Thursday, Flores said he would rather see the former first-round draft pick take a sack than force a potential turnover.
“At some point as a quarterback, you have to take a sack. That’s the play,” Flores said, via the South Florida Sun-Sentinel. “But the guy has a little bit of a gunslinger mentality and likes to let it rip.”
–Eagles quarterback Nate Sudfeld will miss approximately six weeks due to a broken left wrist that required surgery.
Head coach Doug Pederson confirmed the injury.
Sudfeld was injured in the preseason opener Thursday night after throwing a 75-yard touchdown pass to Marken Michel.
–Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea may miss up to four weeks of the season but will avoid surgery for a knee injury sustained Tuesday at training camp, according to a report by NFL Network.
–Raiders right guard Gabe Jackson is expected to miss at least six weeks with a knee injury sustained Thursday in a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams, NFL Network reported.
