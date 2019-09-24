NFL puts dates on International Series games
Five International Series games on the 2019 NFL schedule were assigned dates on Wednesday, including a primetime AFC West rivalry game in Mexico pitting the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers at Azteca Stadium.
The matchups for all five games, four of which are scheduled to be played in London, were announced by the NFL on Jan. 21.
The Chiefs-Chargers game is the final date on the International Series schedule, which opens Oct. 6 with the Chicago Bears and Oakland Raiders in a 1 p.m. ET game at Tottenham Stadium.
NFC South division foes are at Tottenham the following Sunday, when the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers square off in a 9:30 a.m. ET game (Oct. 13).
Play shifts to Wembley Stadium on Oct. 27 as the Cincinnati Bengals and NFC champion Los Angeles Rams meet (1 p.m. ET), and AFC South opponents — Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars — play Nov. 3 in a 9:30 a.m. ET contest.
The Rams were scheduled to play the Chiefs at Azteca Stadium last season, but that “Monday Night Football” game was moved to Los Angeles due to field conditions.
Commissioner Roger Goodell said at the Super Bowl in February that NFL officials are confident the game will be played in Mexico City this year.
–Field Level Media
Boom or bust? QB Murray leads list of 10 risky picks
NFL scouting departments fight to find hidden gems in the late rounds and undrafted free agency. But striking out on top picks often determines whether a team succeeds or fails.
Teams cannot avoid risky players entirely.
Obviously, every player comes with some degree of risk. Going from college to pro is a projection game for scouts and general managers. No player is going to be asked to mirror the role he played in college and the leap in competition is incredibly steep. As informative as the athletic, psychological and medical testing performed at the Combine can be, there is no exact, scientific predictor which players will work even harder after depositing their first NFL paycheck.
This top 10 list of the biggest boom-or-bust prospects in the 2019 NFL Draft zeroes in on a handful of prominent prospects, but the rundown could be all-encompassing.
In each case, the prospect could blossom into the coveted All-Pro who makes an immediate impact and turns your favorite team into a Super Bowl contender. Or, in many cases, the same players could be colossal busts, the kind of failure that results in a reset at the position in just a few years – quite possibly a new general manager, too.
Players are listed in their projected order of selection.
Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma, first round: There is no greater boom-or-bust prospect in the 2019 draft. His talent is undeniable and at no time in NFL history has the league been more accommodating to a dual-threat quarterback. Yet, I’ve always been leery of quarterbacks who were only successful for one year at the major college level, were protected by a phenomenal offensive line, threw to future NFL star wide receivers and were aided by an innovative play-caller. Murray checks every one of those boxes.
Greedy Williams, CB, LSU, first round: Williams is an exceptional athletic talent worthy of being selected in the top 10 – so was Justin Gilbert (Oklahoma State, Cleveland Browns). The problem? Williams didn’t show NFL production and very little in terms of technical progress in his two starting seasons at LSU. His lack of competitiveness in run support last season is troubling. Talent is there, but it would not shock me to see Williams fall out of the first round entirely.
Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson, first round: Full disclosure, I’m higher on Ferrell than most. His size, physicality and use of hands all translate well to the next level. But edge rushers get drafted in the top 10 or earn Pro Bowl nods based on their ability to affect the quarterback and Ferrell simply does not possess the quick-twitch explosiveness to consistently threaten NFL offensive tackles with his speed. I have a hard time imagining a player with his size, competitiveness and production falling too far on draft day. Some wonder if he’s a bit of a “parasite player,” who fed off attention opponents gave Clemson’s stud defensive tackles.
D.K. Metcalf, WR, Mississippi, first round: The team that hits on Metcalf could have the second coming of Calvin Johnson, who some forget was also very much a boom-bust prospect when he left Georgia Tech’s triple option offense. Of course, Johnson became one of the most dominant forces in NFL history. For all of Metcalf’s exceptional abilities, his lack of the most important one – durability – is frightening.
Byron Murphy, CB, Washington, first round: Murphy, too, struggled with durability over his short college career, a fact made more disconcerting given his physical playing style. Scouts are aware that recent former Washington cornerbacks have largely struggled to play with the same effectiveness in the NFL after leaving DB guru Jimmy Lake and the Huskies. And as any redshirt sophomore, Murphy has to convince scouts that he has the maturity to handle the responsibilities of the NFL – a concern only enflamed with his post-Combine decision to switch agents.
Andre Dillard, OT, Washington State, first round: Dillard is an easy first-round talent from an athletic perspective. He possesses the best feet of any offensive lineman in this draft, which translates beautifully to a pass blocking offense, like the one he played in with the Cougars. Few NFL teams rely on passing the ball as much as Mike Leach; I was stunned Dillard labored significantly during a relatively easy positional workout at his Pro Day. He looked out of shape, raising questions about how seriously he is taking this process.
Deionte Thompson, FS, Alabama, first-second round: Despite his exciting range and ball skills, no player has dropped further on my board than Thompson since the end of the college football regular season and that includes recently injured prospects Jeffery Simmons (Mississippi State) and Kendall Sheffield (Ohio State). Thompson struggled on the field during the playoffs, especially the national championship game loss to Clemson. Thompson raised some eyebrows at the Combine by opting not to run or jump at the Combine due to a right wrist injury and two Pro Days later, he still has not run the 40-yard dash for scouts, leaving some questioning his competitiveness and true athleticism. Thompson comes with character red-flags following an April 25, 2017 charge of felony aggravated assault in which he and three former high school teammates allegedly beat a man severely.
Hakeem Butler, WR, Iowa State, second round: I am as intrigued by Butler’s exceptional height-weight-speed combination (6-5 3/8, 227, 4.48) as anyone and he does have some phenomenal one-handed catches to ascend to highlight reel royalty. Unfortunately, there are a fair number of two-handed drops that show up on the real tape, a significant counterbalance in the overall evaluation.
Miles Sanders, RB, Penn State, second-third round: There is no denying that in this below-average running back crop, Sanders’ prototypical 5-11, 211-pound frame, lateral agility and proven 4.4 speed stands out. Just as catching the ball is the single-most important component to playing wide receiver, hanging on to the ball is most important at running back. Given that he was only Penn State’s one season after backing up Saquon Barkley, the fact that Sanders fumbled the ball 10 times over his career (losing seven) is alarming.
Jachai Polite, DE/OLB, Florida, second-third round: Disappointing 40-yard dash times at the Combine (4.84) and his subsequent Pro Day (4.88-4.95) have generated a ton of negative publicity for Polite since the end of the season, when he notably led the country with seven forced fumbles. I believe 40-yard dash times for defensive linemen mean very little, especially for a player with Polite’s exceptional initial burst off the line. I am concerned that Polite’s slow times could mean that the poor conditioning which plagued his early career at Florida may be a lasting worry, raising plenty of questions about how hard he will work once those NFL game checks starting coming in.
–By Rob Rang, Field Level Media
Report: Patriots host QB prospects Grier, Jones
New England brought in
New England brought in a pair of top-five quarterback prospects last week for pre-draft visits, according to a report by the Boston Globe on Sunday.
The Patriots hosted West Virginia’s Will Grier and Duke’s Daniel Jones on Wednesday, according to the report, which detailed an “intriguing week” in Foxborough that also included a visit from Texas A&M tight end Jace Sternberger on Monday.
On Thursday, the Patriots reportedly brought in Iowa tight end Noah Fant, Ole Miss receiver A.J. Brown, Baylor receiver Jalen Hurd and South Carolina receiver Deebo Samuel. Still slated for visits are wide receivers N’Keal Harry (Arizona State) Miles Boykin (Notre Dame).
The Patriots have taken quarterbacks in the second and third rounds in recent years only to have them sit and learn behind Tom Brady and then leave the team: They picked Jimmy Garoppolo in the second round of the 2014 draft and took Jacoby Brissett in the third round in 2016.
–Field Level Media
Vikings sign QB Mannion, WR Taylor
The Minnesota Vikings signed former Los Angeles Rams quarterback Sean Mannion and former Denver Broncos wide receiver Jordan Taylor on Monday.
The team also announced that a pair of restricted free agents, safety Anthony Harris and offensive tackle Rashod Hill, had both signed their
The Minnesota Vikings signed former Los Angeles Rams quarterback Sean Mannion and former Denver Broncos wide receiver Jordan Taylor on Monday.
The team also announced that a pair of restricted free agents, safety Anthony Harris and offensive tackle Rashod Hill, had both signed their tenders.
Mannion, who turns 27 later this month, was the Rams’ third-round pick in 2015 and has appeared in 10 career games with one start. He has completed 33 of 53 passes for 258 yards with one interception.
Taylor, 27, appeared in 26 games with Denver in 2016 and 2017. He caught 29 passes for 351 yards with two touchdowns.
Harris, 27, is entering his fifth season with the Vikings and has appeared in 51 games (17 starts). He set career highs in 2018 with three interceptions, 46 tackles and nine starts.
Hill, 27, is heading into his fourth season with Minnesota and has played in 28 games (15 starts).
The team did not provide any contract details.
–Field Level Media
Judge: Public can’t see Kraft videos yet
Two videos that allegedly
Two videos that allegedly show New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft participating in illegal acts at Florida massage parlor will not be released to the public yet.
Palm Beach County Judge Leonard Hanser agreed with a request made by Kraft’s defense team to keep the videos sealed, at least for now. In his decision Tuesday, he wrote “making these images public, at this time, seriously jeopardizes Defendant’s fundamental right to a fair and impartial jury.”
He continued:
“Furthermore, the Court is seriously concerned about allowing the media to disclose to the public a piece of evidence that would be (or could be) central to the case against defendant,” Hanser wrote. “In effect, the potential jury pool would be given the opportunity to preview trial evidence, including identifying (Kraft) as the person depicted in the video tapes.”
Florida’s open-records law typically allows the release of evidence, and prosecutors last week said they intended to make recordings of Kraft public.
Hanser, however, said he won’t allow the video to be released until the jury is sworn in or the case is otherwise resolved.
Several media companies had asked the judge to release the footage, citing Florida law.
Kraft’s lawyers also are seeking to have the videos thrown out, contending his rights were violated when authorities recorded what happened inside the Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Jupiter, Fla.
Kraft was one of 24 men charged with soliciting prostitution at the spa. Kraft has pleaded not guilty to two counts of soliciting, which allegedly occurred in January.
–Field Level Media
Former NFL RB, college star Cobb dies at 50
Former NFL running back and Tennessee college star Reggie Cobb died Saturday, according to the San Francisco 49ers. He was 50.
Cobb spent the past 10 years as a scout for the 49ers.
The team didn't divulge a
Former NFL running back and Tennessee college star Reggie Cobb died Saturday, according to the San Francisco 49ers. He was 50.
Cobb spent the past 10 years as a scout for the 49ers.
The team didn’t divulge a reason for the unexpected death.
“We are devastated by the sudden loss of a tremendous teammate and loyal friend, Reggie Cobb,” general manager John Lynch said in a statement. “Reggie was an enthusiastic and passionate person who had a special ability to brighten up a room with his personality and infectious smile.
“For 10 years, the 49ers were better because of Reggie and these unique qualities that he possessed. He was a top-notch scout and an exemplary man whose years of service to this organization and the National Football League will not be forgotten. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends in this time of mourning.”
Cobb played seven NFL seasons and rushed for 3,743 yards and 25 touchdowns and also caught 123 passes for 949 yards and two scores.
His best season was when he rushed for 1,171 yards and nine touchdowns in 1992 for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He played four seasons for the Bucs before spending one season apiece with the Green Bay Packers (1994), Jacksonville Jaguars (1995) and New York Jets (1996).
The Buccaneers expressed their condolences on their Twitter account.
“We’re saddened to hear of the passing of former running back Reggie Cobb. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Cobb family.”
Johnson take one-shot lead after Round 3 at RBC Heritage
After a close call in the Masters, Dustin Johnson said showing up for the RBC Heritage has been ideal.
He hopes to carry that through one more round.
Johnson moved into the lead of the tournament by shooting a 3-under-par 68 during Saturday’s third round at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head, S.C.
He’s at 10-under 203 after his third straight sub-70 round.
Johnson is a local favorite from his time as a college golfer at Coastal Carolina. The South Carolina native also is coming off a runner-up finish in the Masters.
“It’s a lot of fun to come play for all the fans here in South Carolina,” Johnson said.
Going into Sunday’s final round, Slovakia’s Rory Sabbatini (68), England’s Ian Poulter (67) and Ireland’s Shane Lowry (71) are at 9 under.
Johnson hadn’t played the Hilton Head course in about a decade until entering last year’s tournament.
Yet with windy conditions, there were rough closing stretches for several golfers. Johnson said he knows he has to keep making the adjustments.
“Just keep doing exactly what I’ve been doing,” Johnson said. “I’m swinging well, placing the ball where I want to. Hopefully I can roll in a few putts.”
Golfers hope the winds die down for the final round.
“This golf course is tough enough as it is,” Johnson said.
Johnson had birdies on Nos. 13-15 before carding bogeys on 16 and 17.
Lowry led at the conclusion of play in each of the first two days, though he had to finish holes from the second round when play resumed Saturday. He held a one-stroke lead at the tournament’s midway mark.
In the third round, Lowry was 3 under through nine holes and extended his advantage before giving those back during a 3-over backside.
Until the 13th hole Saturday, Lowry had only one bogey in the tournament. He has played the par-3s in 2 over.
Poulter said playing in this tournament is the ideal situation following the stress associated with the Masters.
“I’ve had some decent rounds around this place,” Poulter said. “I haven’t really finished the week off properly yet. I feel this is a good golf course. This golf course is one I’ve played many times and I enjoy it.”
Patrick Cantlay (66) is at 8 under in a tie for fifth place tie with Trey Mullinax (71), Scott Piercy (68), Taipei’s C.T. Pan (69), Argentina’s Emiliano Grillo (70) and South Korea’s K.J. Choi (69).
Cantlay, who was among the contenders in the final round last weekend at the Masters, was 3 under on the backside Saturday.
Part of the plan for Saturday was to stay in contention despite some tough stretches.
“We knew it was going to play hard,” Mullinax said. “We just tried to be patient.”
Poulter said the approach to the conditions has been critical to being in the mix near the top of the leader board.
“It’s easy to miss these greens,” he said. “Easy to get in a lot of trouble. So you’ve just got to be patient, take your time.”
Sam Burns (69) is at 7 under, hurt by a double-bogey on the last hole. He shares 11th place with Matt Kuchar (68).
Webb Simpson carded a bogey-free 65 for the low round of the day and stands tied for 13th. He was 4 under through eight holes.
Fifty-six golfers had to finish the second round Saturday morning after weather-related delays interfered a day earlier.
–Field Level Media
Giants draft pick released from hospital after shooting
New York Giants draft pick Corey Ballentine is out of the hospital and is expected to attend the team’s rookie minicamp starting Thursday.
Ballentine, a cornerback selected in the sixth round on Saturday, and Washburn University teammate Dwane Simmons were shot early Sunday near the school’s campus in Topeka, Kan. Simmons was killed and Ballentine was shot in his gluteal muscle.
Multiple outlets reported Tuesday that Ballentine had been released from the hospital, but it’s not clear when he will resume football activities.
“He’s a really bright kid and he’s a great kid,” Giants general manager Dave Gettleman said of Ballentine on Monday on SiriusXM NFL radio, via NJ.com. “What happened is tragic and unfortunate. That’s his best friend he was with. We spoke to him on Sunday. He’s coming along fine. He’ll be here Thursday for the minicamp this weekend.”
Ballentine, 23, paid tribute to his fallen friend on social media Monday.
“Thank you for being a true friend who uplifted me, corrected me when i was in the wrong, and accepted my flaws. Thank you for being a brother to me. Thank you for letting me experience your life,” Ballentine tweeted.
A candlelight vigil honoring Simmons was to be held on campus Tuesday night.
No arrests have been made in the shooting.
–Field Level Media
Reports: Raiders’ Crowell tears Achilles; Lynch open to return
Oakland Raiders running back Isaiah Crowell suffered a torn Achilles tendon on Tuesday and is out for the season, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Wednesday.
Crowell, who signed a one-year contract valued up to $2.5 million in late March, will have surgery next week, Schefter said. He became available when the New York Jets released him after signing free agent running back Le’Veon Bell to a four-year contract.
Meanwhile, NFL Network reports running back Marshawn Lynch is open to a return to the Raiders, if they’re interested.
ESPN reported last week that Lynch planned to retire for the second time in his career, after sitting out 2016 and returning for the last two seasons with Oakland, his hometown team.
Lynch, 33, had 90 carries for 376 yards and three scores in six games in 2018 before his season ended with core muscle surgery.
It appears Oakland has already responded to Crowell’s injury by signing someone else, as NFL Network reports the Raiders will re-sign free agent RB Doug Martin.
The Raiders had let Martin, their leading rusher last season, walk away with Crowell in the fold. Martin, 30, appeared in all 16 games (nine starts) in 2018 and had 839 yards from scrimmage and four touchdowns.
The Raiders were counting on Crowell to play a prominent role, alongside first-round rookie Josh Jacobs, who was taken 24th overall out of Alabama on Thursday. Their depth chart also includes Jalen Richard, DeAndre Washington and Chris Warren.
Crowell, 26, spent his first four seasons with Cleveland before signing with the Jets before the 2018 season. Last year, he gained 837 total yards and scored six touchdowns in 13 games (six starts).
–Field Level Media
Tampa Bay Buccaneers draft review
1 (5). Devin White, LB: 6-0, 237, LSU
2 (39). Sean Bunting, CB: 6-0, 195, Central Michigan
3 (94). Jamel Dean, CB: 6-1, 206, Auburn
3 (99). Mike Edwards, S: 5-11, 205, Kentucky
4 (107). Anthony Nelson, DE: 6-7, 271, Iowa
5 (145). Matt Gay, K: 6-0, 232, Utah
6 (208). Scott Miller, WR: 5-9, 174, Bowling Green
6 (215). Terry Beckner Jr., DT: 6-4, 296, Missouri
Grade: C+
White is an outstanding prospect, but is he more valuable than a top edge rusher such as Josh Allen? Bunting felt like a slight reach, and while he and Dean are talented, they are also indictments on 2018 second-rounders Carlton Davis and M.J. Stewart. Jason Licht surprisingly had the audacity to draft Gay after the failed Roberto Aguayo experiment, although he got nice contributors in Edwards and Nelson.
Best pick: Even if Allen might be more valuable, White is clearly a top-five player in this class. He’s instinctive, can slip run blocks and has the physical tools to thrive in coverage. He also excels as a blitzer, making him an immediate threat in Todd Bowles’ scheme.
Upside pick: Edwards isn’t big or particularly explosive, but he’s extremely versatile, having played deep, in the box and over the slot in both man and zone coverage. He has the instincts to handle each of those assignments, making him an ideal multi-tool piece in today’s NFL.
–Field Level Media
Arizona Cardinals draft review
Arizona Cardinals draft review
1 (1). Kyler Murray, QB: 5-10, 207, Oklahoma
2 (33). Byron Murphy, CB: 5-11, 190, Washington
2 (62). Andy Isabella, WR: 5-9, 188, UMass
3 (65). Zach Allen, DE: 6-4, 281, Boston College
4 (103). Hakeem Butler, WR: 6-5, 227, Iowa State
5 (139). Deionte Thompson, S: 6-1, 195, Alabama
6 (174). Keesean Johnson, WR: 6-1, 201, Fresno State
6 (179). Lamont Gaillard, C: 6-3, 305, Georgia
7 (248). Joshua Miles, OT: 6-5, 314, Morgan State
7 (249). Michael Dogbe, DE: 6-3, 284, Temple
7 (254). Caleb Wilson, TE: 6-4, 240, UCLA
Grade: A-
Arizona could have had Josh Rosen, Nick Bosa and a 2020 fifth-rounder instead of Murray and Isabella, but there’s little else to quibble with. Murphy was arguably the draft’s top corner, Isabella can fly deep or win underneath, and Allen fits great as a 3-4 end. Even better, Butler and Thompson provide upside late-round upside, and Gaillard could contribute early.
Best pick: Butler might be the steal of the draft. A gigantic target with 4.48 speed, he can dominate on contested grabs or create long touchdowns after the catch. A penchant for drops likely caused Butler to slide, but he should at least thrive in the red zone, with potential as a top wideout.
Upside pick: A higher ceiling is why Murray is in Arizona and Josh Rosen is in Miami. The reigning Heisman Trophy winner has drawn legitimate comparisons to Russell Wilson and yet has a better arm and movement traits than Wilson, suggesting the sky is the limit. Murray isn’t the most refined field-reader, but he’s so gifted, it might not matter.
–Field Level Media
Los Angeles Rams draft review
2 (61). Taylor Rapp, S: 6-0, 208, Washington
3 (70). Darrell Henderson, RB: 5-8, 208, Memphis
3 (79). David Long, CB: 5-11, 196, Michigan
3 (97). Bobby Evans, OT: 6-4, 312, Oklahoma
4 (134). Greg Gaines, DT: 6-1, 312, Washington
5 (169). David Edwards, OT: 6-6, 308, Wisconsin
7 (243). Nick Scott, S: 5-11, 201, Penn State
7 (251). Dakota Allen, LB: 6-1, 232, Texas Tech
Grade: B+
There isn’t a ton of star power, but the Rams did well after entering without a second-rounder (traded for Marcus Peters). They traded down from No. 31 and made a few more deals to add picks, then nabbed an instinctive safety, a potential chess-piece back and some quality depth. Evans eventually could replace Andrew Whitworth, and Gaines will help shore up an occasionally leaky run defense. Nicely done.
Best pick: Coincidentally, many have compared Rapp to Eric Weddle, a safety who lacks elite tools but always finds himself in the right spot. Now Rapp will learn from the master. Wade Phillips could deploy Rapp right away as a dime linebacker and rotate him in to spell Weddle occasionally.
Upside pick: Henderson’s selection shouldn’t raise concerns about Todd Gurley, but it could eat into Gurley’s snaps as a receiver. Henderson — who is also a home run threat as a runner — has terrific hands and shows rare body control to adjust to throws downfield. Sean McVay should have fun deploying him.
–Field Level Media
San Francisco 49ers draft review
1 (2). Nick Bosa, DE: 6-4, 266, Ohio St.
2 (36). Deebo Samuel, WR: 5-11, 214, South Carolina
3 (67). Jalen Hurd, WR: 6-5, 226, Baylor
4 (110). Mitch Wishnowsky, P: 6-2, 218, Utah
5 (148). Dre Greenlaw, LB: 6-0, 237, Arkansas
6 (176). Kaden Smith, TE: 6-5, 255, Stanford
6 (183). Justin Skule, OT: 6-7, 317, Vanderbilt
6 (198). Tim Harris, CB: 6-1, 205, Virginia
Grade: B
Drafting a punter in Round 4 can only knock a grade down so far. The 49ers got perhaps the draft’s best player in Bosa, then added versatile weapons for Kyle Shanahan in Samuel and Hurd. Smith also fits well in Shanahan’s scheme as a quality blocker and contested-catch artist who needs some help being schemed open. Wishnowsky and Greenlaw were reaches, but it’s a solid class.
Best pick: Bosa is perhaps a hair more athletic than his brother, Joey Bosa, and a tad better in the run game thanks to a thick lower half. As a rusher, he can win with speed, bend, power, hand moves or all of the above. Expect multiple Pro Bowl nods.
Upside pick: At his best, Samuel was clearly a first-rounder on tape. He’s short but thickly built and very sudden, with great route-running ability and the physicality to break tackles after the catch. He simply must remain healthy and motivated, which wasn’t always the case in college.
–Field Level Media
Seattle Seahawks draft review
Seattle Seahawks draft review
1 (29). L.J. Collier, DE: 6-2, 283, TCU
2 (47). Marquise Blair, S: 6-1, 195, Utah
2 (64). D.K. Metcalf, WR: 6-3, 228, Ole Miss
3 (88). Cody Barton, OLB: 6-3, 237, Utah
4 (120). Gary Jennings Jr., WR: 6-1, 214, West Virginia
4 (124). Phil Haynes, OG: 6-4, 322, Wake Forest
4 (132). Ugochukwu Amadi, S: 5-9, 199, Oregon
5 (142). Ben Burr-Kirven, LB: 6-0, 230, Washington
6 (204). Travis Homer, RB: 5-10, 201, Miami
6 (209). Demarcus Christmas, DT: 6-3, 294, Florida State
7 (236). John Ursua, WR: 5-9, 178, Hawaii
Grade: B+
Two months ago, GM John Schneider had just four 2019 draft picks, so he deserves credit for working the board to get more. Collier and Blair felt like mild reaches, but Metcalf — whom some considered the draft’s top wideout — was a major steal. Barton and Burr-Kirven complement each other well, while Jennings and Ursua provide depth with Doug Baldwin’s future unclear.
Best pick: Collier isn’t an explosive pass rusher, but he fits very well in the Seahawks’ defense. He plays with great power and technique, and his size gives him inside-outside versatility like that which Michael Bennett displayed for years in Seattle. Collier won’t replace Frank Clark, but he’s a good start.
Upside pick: Metcalf might top out as a one-dimensional deep threat, which still would fit Seattle’s offense well. But he might become much more. Perhaps with a little less weightlifting and a bit more yoga, Metcalf could improve his flexibility, become a better route-runner and further weaponize his 4.33 speed.
–Field Level Media
Giants’ sixth-round pick shot in Kansas
New York Giants sixth-round pick Corey Ballentine was wounded and
New York Giants sixth-round pick Corey Ballentine was wounded and his former Washburn University teammate was killed in a shooting early Sunday in Topeka, Kansas, authorities said.
Dwane Simmons, 23, a defensive back from Lee’s Summit, Mo., died in the shooting at an off-campus party, the university announced.
Ballentine, 23, a cornerback who was drafted 180th overall on Saturday, is expected to make a full recovery, Washburn president Dr. Jerry Farley said in a statement. Details of his injuries were not released.
“Both Dwane and Corey have been great examples and representatives of the football team and of Washburn University in general,” Farley said. “This was a terrible way to end a day which should have been a day of celebration and a day to look forward to Dwane’s upcoming year at Washburn and the beginning of Corey’s professional career.”
The Giants also released a statement on Sunday.
“We are aware of the tragic situation and continue to gather information. We have spoken to Corey, and he is recovering in the hospital. Our thoughts are with Dwane Simmons’ family, friends and teammates and the rest of the Washburn community.”
Ballentine was just the sixth player from the Division II program to be drafted. He was one of only three D-II players selected to the 2019 Senior Bowl.
Topeka police are investigating the incident.
–Field Level Media
Undrafted free agent notebook: QB Jackson staying in Buffalo
Former University at Buffalo quarterback
Former University at Buffalo quarterback Tyree Jackson and the Buffalo Bills reached an agreement on an undrafted free agent deal.
“I truly thought he would be drafted,” Bills general manager Brandon Beane told reporters. “He was on our draft board to be drafted. I’m surprised. You saw his name still sitting there late in the seventh, and you start going, ‘Man, if this kid doesn’t get drafted, we’re going to have to go after him.’ And we did.”
Beane said the 6-foot-7, 249-pound Jackson must pass a physical before a contract can be signed. He then will have a chance to compete for a backup spot to Josh Allen with veterans Derek Anderson and Matt Barkley. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the deal includes a $75,000 guarantee.
Jackson left college with one year of eligibility remaining. In three seasons, he completed 55.8 percent of his passes for 6,999 yards, throwing for 49 touchdowns and 24 interceptions.
Other undrafted free agents and their reported destinations:
–C Nate Trewyn (Wisconsin-Whitewater), Buccaneers
–CB Saivion Smith (Alabama), Jaguars
–CB Chris Westry (Kentucky), Cowboys
–CB Davante Davis (Texas), Seahawks
–CB Kemon Hall (North Texas), Chargers
–CB Jalin Burrell (New Mexico), Chiefs
–DE Carl Granderson (Wyoming), Saints
–DE Kyle Phillips (Tennessee), Jets
–DE Malik Carney (North Carolina), Lions
–DE Kahzin Daniels (Charleston), Buccaneers
–DT Gerald Willis (Miami), Ravens
–DT Javier Edwards (Colorado), Texans
–DT Chris Nelson (Texas), Steelers
–K John Baron (San Diego State), Bears
–LB Gary Johnson (Texas), Chiefs
–LB Terrill Hanks (New Mexico State), Dolphins
–LB Josiah Tauaefa (Texas-San Antonio), Giants
–LB E.J. Ejiya (North Texas), Ravens
–OL Alex Bars (Notre Dame), Bears
–OL Fred Johnson (Florida), Steelers
–OL Garrett Brumfield (LSU), Steelers
–OL O’Shea Dugas (Louisiana Tech), Bengals
–OT Ryan Pope (San Diego State), Lions
–OT Koda Martin (Syracuse), Chargers
–OT Tyree St. Louis (Miami), Patriots
–QB Nick Fitzgerald (Mississippi State), Buccaneers
–QB Kyle Shurmur (Vanderbilt), Chiefs
–QB Jake Browning (Washington), Vikings
–QB Brett Rypien (Boise State), Broncos
–QB John Lovett (Princeton), Chiefs
–RB Elijah Holyfield (Georgia), Panthers
–RB Alex Barnes (Kansas State), Titans
–RB Devine Ozigbo (Nebraska), Saints
–S Micah Abernathy (Tennessee), Vikings
–S Dravon Askew-Henry (West Virginia), Steelers
–S Brandon Watson (Michigan), Jaguars
–TE Matt Sokol (Michigan State), Chargers
–TE Daniel Helm (Duke), Chargers
–TE Tyree Mayfield (Wyoming), 49ers
–TE Brandon Dillon (Marian), Vikings
–WR Emanuel Hall (Missouri), Bears
–WR Jason Moore (Findlay), Chargers
–WR DeMarkus Lodge (Ole Miss), Buccaneers
–WR Jazz Ferguson (Northwestern State), Seahawks
–WR Cody Thompson (Toledo), Chiefs
–WR Jaylen Smith (Louisville), Ravens
–WR Olamide Zaccheaus (Virginia), Falcons
–WR Malik Taylor (Ferris State), Buccaneers
–WR Trevion Thompson (Clemson), Chargers
–WR Preston Williams (Colorado State), Dolphins
–WR Deonte Harris (Assumption), Saints
–Field Level Media
Rahm/Palmer seize lead, don’t let up to win Zurich Classic
The team of Jon Rahm and Ryan Palmer took sole possession of the lead on the first hole and never let it go Sunday to win the PGA Zurich Classic in New Orleans.
They shot a final-round 3-under-par 69 on the TPC Louisiana course to finish at 26-under-par 262, three shots ahead of the team of Sergio Garcia and Tommy Fleetwood.
Rahm/Palmer began the day tied with Scott Stallings and Trey Mullinax at 23-under par before Stallings/Mullinax bogeyed the first hole and Rahm/Palmer birdied the second to take a two-shot lead.
Rahm, No. 11 in the World Golf Ranking, and Palmer, ranked No. 70, played as teammates for the first time in the event, which concluded with foursomes (alternate shot), repeating the second-round format. The teams played four-ball (best-ball) in the first and third rounds.
Rahm and Palmer each received $1,051,200 from the total prize money of $7.3 million. Rahm broke a tie with Rory McIlroy for the most top 10 finishes on Tour this season with his eighth.
The teams of KH Lee/Matt Every and Brian Gay/Slovakia’s Rory Sabbatini finished tied for third at 21 under, and four teams tied for fourth at 20-under — Seamus Power/David Hearn, Roberto Castro/Cameron Tringale, Kevin Kisner/Scott Brown and Hank Lebioda/Curtis Luck.
Stallings/Mullinax finished tied for 13th after shooting a final-round 77 to finish at 18 under.
After a string of pars on holes 3-5, Rahm/Palmer had their first bogey of the day at No. 6, but still led by two strokes over Stallings/Mullinax and Garcia/Fleetwood.
Garcia/Fleetwood birdied No. 7 to get within one shot, then bogeyed nine and birdied 11 to again get within a shot. Stallings/Millinax joined them at 22-under when they birdied No. 7.
A bogey at No. 13 dropped Garcia/Fleetwood out of the second-place tie moments before Rahm/Palmer moved to 24-under and a two-shot lead with a birdie at No. 10.
The lead grew to three strokes when Stallings/Mullinax bogeyed No. 11, dropping into a second-place tie with Garcia/Fleetwood and Gay/Sabbatini.
Garcia/Fleetwood took sole possession of second place with a birdie on No. 17, but moments later Rahm/Palmer birdied No. 13, then birdied 14 to take a four-shot lead.
No official world rankings are awarded for the team event, but each member of the winning team will earn 400 FedEx Cup points and a two-year winner’s exemption on the PGA Tour along with entry into the Tournament of Championship and The Players Championship next year.
–Field Level Media
Report: Kicker Janikowski retiring
Kicker Sebastian Janikowski, who seemingly set as many marks off the field
Kicker Sebastian Janikowski, who seemingly set as many marks off the field as he did on it in a career that spanned nearly two decades, is retiring, ESPN reported Sunday.
“It was a good run. I still think of the Super Bowl — it still hurts,” the 41-year-old reportedly told ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
The Super Bowl to which he referred was Super Bowl XXXVII, which his Oakland Raiders lost 48-21 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in January 2003. The Raiders have been to the playoffs just once since.
According to ESPN, Janikowski said his body could just no longer take the physical toll inflicted by playing in the NFL.
In his 19-year career, Janikowski made 436 field goals (tied for ninth in NFL history) and attempted 542 (10th). His 1,913 career points are also 10th all time. His 1,799 points with the Raiders are a franchise record.
After 18 seasons with Oakland, the player nicknamed ‘Seabass’ last season made 22 of 27 field-goal attempts for Seattle. He also hit 2 of 3 field goals in a wild-card game in Dallas, but suffered a leg injury on the lone miss late in the first half. His absence in the second half forced the Seahawks to go for two points following both of their touchdowns (they converted both) but left them without a field-goal kicker in a 24-22 loss.
Janikowski made some of the biggest headlines of his career before he even signed his first contract. The Raiders selected him 17th overall in the 2000 draft, making him the first kicker taken in the first round since 1978. According to ESPN, Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is now the only active player remaining from the 2000 draft.
Multiple times in his career, Janikowski also signed contracts that made him the highest-paid kicker in NFL history. In 2010, he signed a four-year, $16 million deal with the Raiders. He made at least $3 million in base salary four different seasons and retires with $53,285,137 in career earnings according to spotrac.com — the most by a kicker in league history.
His 58 career field goals of at least 50 yards in length is another NFL record, six better than Jason Hanson. His 63-yard field goal in 2011 tied the NFL record at the time for the longest in history. Matt Prater has since broken it, albeit a 64-yard boot in the altitude of Denver.
–Field Level Media
Report: NFL considering exempt list for Chiefs’ Hill
The NFL is considering putting Tyreek Hill on the commissioner’s exempt list as early as this week, amid an ongoing criminal investigation surrounding the Kansas City Chiefs wideout, ESPN reported late Sunday night.
Overland Park (Kan.) Police reopened an investigation — regarding an injury to the child of Hill and his fiancee, Crystal Espinal — after a local TV station on Thursday revealed an audiotape in which Hill threatens Espinal while the couple discuss their son’s injuries.
The commissioner’s exempt list isn’t typically used during the offseason, but the league is considering making an exception in this case, ESPN reported. The report adds that the NFL has the full audiotape.
The league has normally used the exempt designation when a legal situation or allegations against a player surface during the season, effectively suspending the player indefinitely (with pay) until the situation reaches a resolution. The NFL also conducts an investigation of its own during that time, determining if punishment is merited.
If Hill is placed on the list, he would be barred from team activities. But the Chiefs already suspended Hill from team activities — he participated in workouts earlier this offseason — following the emergence of the audiotape on Thursday. During the 11-minute audio clip, Espinal accuses Hill of breaking their son’s arm, and Hill tells Espinal she should be “terrified” of him.
On Wednesday, the district attorney’s office had declined charges against Hill and Espinal, saying that despite the belief a crime had been committed, there was no evidence as to who committed it. The case was reopened upon the emergence of the audiotape.
Through a statement and comments from general manager Brett Veach and chairman and CEO Clark Hunt, the Chiefs have said multiple times they are “deeply disturbed” by the tape.
“I’d just point out that Tyreek is not with the franchise right now, and we’re going to go through the process,” Hunt told reporters at the team’s annual draft party over the weekend. “We’ll make the right decision about Tyreek at the right time.”
Hill could be subject to NFL discipline, regardless of whether he is charged by law enforcement.
–Field Level Media
Buccaneers defend decision to draft another kicker
Questioned about their strategy after drafting a kicker for the second time in four years, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defended the decision.
“We need to score more points,” coach Bruce Arians told ESPN on Saturday after the club selected Matt Gay of Utah in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft.
In 2016, the Buccaneers dealt third- and fourth-round picks to the Kansas City Chiefs to move up to draft Florida State kicker Roberto Aguayo with 59th overall pick
Aguayo, the first kicker taken in the second round since the New York Jets picked Mike Nugent in 2005, was a flop. In his only NFL season in 2016, he played in 16 games for the Bucs and missed nine of his 31 field-goal attempts and two extra points. He was cut in the 2017 preseason.
General manager Jason Licht, who drafted Aguayo, rejected the criticism of Saturday’s selection of Gay.
“You wouldn’t say the same thing for a receiver, if a receiver didn’t work out a couple years ago that you took in the second round, would you be afraid to take a receiver in the fifth round? No,” Licht told ESPN. “This is a very, very important position.”
In two seasons at Utah, Gay made 56 of 65 field-goal attempts and all 85 of his PATs.
Tampa Bay’s kicking game struggled last season with Chandler Catanzaro (nine games) and Cairo Santos (seven games). Combined, they converted 20 of 27 field goals and 40 of 44 extra points.
–Field Level Media
Tessitore, McFarland to make up ‘MNF’ booth
Play-by-play man Joe Tessitore and analyst Booger McFarland will make up the two-person booth for “Monday Night Football” in 2019 – the 50th season for the television institution.
Lisa Salters will continue as the sideline reporter, and recently retired NFL referee John Parry will serve as officiating analyst.
The network will not replace Jason Witten, who took over Jon Gruden’s role the primary analyst in the booth for the 2018 season. Witten quit to return to play for the Dallas Cowboys in 2019.
McFarland was an analyst on the field level in 2018.
“Booger’s insight, personality and passion for the game make him the right person for the job. He and Joe have been close friends since they helped ESPN launch the SEC Network five years ago. Their chemistry together in the booth – and with Lisa – will give us a team that fans want to spend Monday nights with this fall,” said Stephanie Druley, ESPN executive vice president, Event and Studio Production.
Multiple reports last week said the network wanted Peyton Manning as Witten’s replacement as the chief analyst, but Manning declined. Manning is reluctant to comment on games while his younger brother, Eli, is still playing, according to NBC Sports’ Pro Football Talk.
Eli’s New York Giants have two Monday night games scheduled in 2019.
The broadcast team of Tessitore and McFarland will debut Sept. 9 when the New Orleans Saints host the Houston Texans in the first game of a Monday night doubleheader.
–Field Level Media
